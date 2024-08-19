The Top 45 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 19–25, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger

I work hard to stay removed from the world of weddings, nightclubs, and biological clocks, but I can’t deny that Iliza Shlesinger’s Netflix specials on those topics, like Confirmed Kills and Elder Millennial, are stunningly funny. Hot take: Shlesinger’s animal impressions are her ace in the hole. So don’t be off-put by her Elder Millennial impression, because that’s just a warm-up for when she becomes a baby-craving dragon. PORTLAND MERCURY ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR SUZETTE SMITH

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Alvvays with The Beths

Canadian indie pop jewels Alvvays will perform songs from their critically acclaimed third album, Blue Rev, whose release overcame several delays due to demos and flooding damage. The album is jangly and dreamy, drawing inspiration from My Bloody Valentine, the Smiths, Teenage Fanclub, and Yo La Tengo. They will be joined by New Zealand indie pop outfit the Beths. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

READINGS & TALKS

Sam Sax presents Yr Dead

I became an instant Sam Sax devotee after hearing them read at AWP in 2019. Sax's measured, lyrical voice, always paired with hints of humor and knife-like emotional resonance, feels perfectly pitched to the zeitgeist—I've sent Sax's poems to countless friends, and each one has found different gems hidden in their writing. Yr Dead, Sax's first novel, is a "queer, Jewish, diasporic coming-of-age story" without a single wasted sentence. If that's up your alley, I recommend grabbing a copy of Sax's 2018 poetry collection bury it, too. LC

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

TUESDAY

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana F-U-N, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue this month with Encanto on August 20, which follows a Colombian teen from a magical family and includes massively popular songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Princess Bride closes out the series on August 28. (You know the drill on that one—a mythical kingdom, a kidnapping, a love that transcends all evils, and so on.) LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

PERFORMANCE

Drew Afualo LOUD Book Tour Featuring Two Idiot Girls

You might have already seen Drew Afualo speaking truth to sexism in one of her viral TikTok videos, which routinely garner millions of views. Afualo's talked about her no-bullshit feminist mentality in a Los Angeles Times op-ed and in New York Times, NYLON, and Rolling Stone portfolios; in other words, you should learn her name. The misogyny watchdog is one-half of the Two Idiot Girls podcast with Deison Afualo, and the duo will spill tea, answer fan questions, and hopefully roast unsavory men on stage for this live edition of the pod. The event also celebrates the release of Drew's commanding new book Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve. LC

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Five Minutes to Live!

If there's anything missing from the typical movie theater experience, it's a democratic voting process and a lil' bit of intrigue. Right? Right??? If you agree, you'll dig Five Minutes to Live, wherein the Beacon will screen the first five minutes of four different mystery movies. The crowd will then vote on which flick to watch in its entirety. It's kind of like a real-life choose-your-own-adventure game, staged within the theater's cozy blue-and-red rows. Keep an open mind if your flick pick doesn't end up on top—no one likes a grumpy movie-goer. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Rabbit Box Fundraiser Cocktail Party

Pike Place Market’s hole-in-the-wall performance venue Rabbit Box is struggling to keep its doors open. You can help support by donating to their fundraising campaign or, better yet, attending this super snazzy fundraiser cocktail party. The festivities include a silent live auction, raffles, and live performances from Brittany Davis, Caitlin Sherman, Tony Fulgham, and a super secret guest artist. AV

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

#TheBLACKOUT

The city's only showcase of exclusively Black comedians will deliver another first-rate lineup of homegrown and nationally known comics. Jokester Mama Fi will head to the stage with Imani Denae, the Portland Mercury's 2023 Undisputable Genius of Comedy, and Mx. Dahlia Belle, who was declared one of 11 trans comedians funnier than Dave Chappelle by OUT Magazine. Javann Jones and A-Queen will play host to the night of laughs. LC

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

PERFORMANCE

Whim W'Him Pop-Up Series

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has returned for its fifth year, presenting pop-up performances that "breathe life" into public spaces like Martha Washington Park, Jefferson Park, and other scenic spots. On August 22, they'll head to Ballard Commons Park and West Queen Anne Playground for evening programs overlooking expansive grass fields. Spread out a picnic blanket and enjoy the show as the city bustles on in the background. LC

(Various locations)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Beach Boys

Are the Beach Boys in their prime? Absolutely not. Still, it's hard to pass up the opportunity to kiss summer goodbye while swaying along to "Kokomo" and "Surfin' USA," even if sung by the politically controversial frontman Mike Love. Just be prepared to embrace the cheesy, Hawaiian shirt-wearing version of the band that once appeared on Full House—not the effortlessly cool version helmed by Brian Wilson. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

Grunge Night: A Tribute to Seattle Music

Pretend you're in the movie Singles during this evening of local '90s tunes in the heart of Seattle (The Crocodile is just a few blocks away from several of the filming locations!) Tribute band Washed in Black will wail some Pearl Jam tunes alongside Soundgarden cover band Outshined. Plus, an all-star cast of guest musicians will perform songs that helped shape grunge as a genre. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

SHOPPING

Book Signing: John Kanell, Preppy Kitchen Super Easy

Social media star and New York Times-bestselling cookbook author John Kanell of Preppy Kitchen, who spent over a decade as a middle school math and science teacher before becoming a food content creator, shows off a variety of versatile dishes suited for all skill levels in his new book Preppy Kitchen Super Easy. The cookbook contains low-effort comfort food dishes such as breakfast burritos, "ice cream" overnight oats, brown butter garlic mashed potatoes, mango radish shrimp ceviche, and chocolate chunk pecan bars. Get a chance to meet him and have him autograph and personalize your copy at this signing. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

VISUAL ART

SAM Remix

Stop by Seattle Art Museum in your artsy finest for this evening of fashion displays, photo booths, DJs, guided tours, and other creative encounters in celebration of the museum and its current exhibitions, including Poke in The Eye: Art of The West Coast Counterculture and Calder: In Motion. SAM Remix will run until midnight (it's a 21+ event, by the way), and the theme of the program, Avant Garden, conjures exactly the kind of nature-loving chic I can get behind. (Pull some inspiration from Julia Fox's leaf outfit, I dare you.) LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Chloe Troast

Your friends who are "into" comedy probably dig Chloe Troast, who's risen the ranks through New York City's stand-up scene, collaborated with Please Don't Destroy, and recently became the Saturday Night Live cast member most likely to redecorate an Airbnb with Banksy knock-offs and unsettling photographs alongside Sydney Sweeney. If all of that doesn't impress you, may I recommend this old YouTube video of her singing surprisingly well at her college graduation? LC

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

Movies by The Tower 2024

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Their film series, co-organized with the Maple Leaf Community Council, will serve up screenings on a "Women (and Girls) Saving the Day" theme this year. On August 24, there's no crying in movie-watching, 'cuz the series will continue with A League of Their Own at Maple Leaf Park. Moviegoers can pop up early to set up their chairs and blankets, grab beers, and take some guesses at trivia. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle)

LIVE MUSIC

Anjunadeep Open Air Seattle

Dance in the open air as the breeze of Lake Union keeps you cool. London-based indie label Anjunadeep will host a showcase at picturesque Gas Works Park this weekend with deep, melodic sounds from Eli & Fur, YOTTO, Marsh, Qrion, Nils Hoffmann, and Nicky Elisabeth. AV

(Gas Works Park, Wallingford)

PERFORMANCE

Intricacies Expanding

This evening of thought-provoking art will begin with two 8mm films by artist Micheal Shannon, illustrating a blend of Hawaiian landscapes and butoh, a contemporary form of Japanese performance inspired by ghosts, anguish, rapture, and the grotesque. Then, masukhuma performer Katrina Wolfe will share butoh-inspired movement against a backdrop of "suspended dried plants, flowers, and other natural materials." A live score will deepen the experience. LC

(Studio Ma, University District)

WANDER/WONDER: a sculptured dance happening

This unique performance choreographed by Eva Stone blends dance, nature, and art, inviting attendees to take a deep breath in the Price Sculpture Forest on Whidbey Island. WANDER/WONDER is a by-donation "sculptured dance happening" wherein 10 Seattle-based dance artists will share experimental performances (set to music, and complemented by visual art) along the verdant forest trail. Since green time has plenty of cognitive benefits, it sounds like a win-win situation to us. LC

(Price Sculpture Forest, Whidbey Island)

SUNDAY

FILM

Reel Black: Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song

In the 1980s, my film professor assigned us Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, auteur Melvin Van Peebles’s low-budget, avant-garde, proto-Blaxploitation film. My main memory is of Van Peebles running away from the “pigs” to the extraordinary, kinetic funk of pre-hit-making Earth, Wind & Fire while wearing gold velvet trousers. It’s a motif that sticks with you. The plot—wherein Sweetback (MVP), a brothel sex show performer who gets trapped in a convoluted scheme involving a Black Panther, tries to escape US authorities by crossing into Mexico—is less important than the fantastic soundtrack, the sex and fight scenes, and the sensation of Black men beating the system while looking fly. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

Shadowland

There's really nothing like the dreamy, emotional territories of director Fritz Lang to make you forget your Sunday scaries. You might've already seen the German Expressionist filmmaker's sci-fi masterwork Metropolis, which Roger Ebert called "one of the great achievements of the silent era," but this Sunday afternoon screening series introduces viewers to his other gold-standard films. On August 18, the Beacon will screen Scarlet Street, Lang's psychosexual noir that was deliciously "banned in several US jurisdictions as indecent and immoral." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Back to School Ice Cream Social

Channeling the nostalgia of childhood birthdays, Rachel Yang and Gabby Park's Wallingford bakery Paper Cake Shop debuted its ice cream cake series this summer, with irresistible flavors like Thai tea, yuzu, and kinako Heath bar. To celebrate back-to-school season, they're throwing a spirited social along with the Saint Bread ice cream pop-up Monday Sundae, run by chef duo Celina Walker and Jon-Martin Lee. In case you needed an extra incentive to attend, their ice cream cake flavor of the weekend will contain ube and pandan ice cream with espresso mousse and Oreo crunch, which sounds delightful. More guests will be announced leading up to the event. JB

(Paper Cake Shop, Wallingford)

Ballard Bites & Brews

It's a truth universally acknowledged by Seattleites that Ballard is densely populated with excellent breweries. This festival showcases the neighborhood's many beer makers and cideries with plenty of frosty pints, plus live music from bands Leo Leo and the Pazific and unlimited bites from local food vendors Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Mainstay Provisions, Tom Douglas & Co., The Pantry, Rough & Tumble, Veraci Pizza, Ray's Boathouse, Community Loaves, Firefly Kitchens, Soups On Seattle, and PCC Ballard. All proceeds support Ballard Food Bank. JB

(Ballard Food Bank, Ballard)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Reign FC v North Carolina Courage: Megan Rapinoe Jersey Retirement

The Seattle Reign will celebrate Megan Rapinoe's legacy at their match against the North Carolina Courage by retiring her iconic number 15 jersey. As the first jersey retirement in franchise history and only the fifth overall across the NWSL, this iconic occasion will be marked with a pre-match ceremony, live music, and custom merch honoring the queen herself. The match will also be fans' first chance to check out newly signed international stars and U-18 players while welcoming back Canadians Jordyn Huitema and Quinn from competing at the Paris Olympics. SL

(Lumen Field, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

I Saw You: A Comedy with Heart

See someone? Say something. I Saw U, The Stranger's take on Craigslist Missed Connections, returned in March, which means you can read pickup lines like "How's your praxis? Because I think we could be more than just a theory ;)" whenever you want. Unexpected Productions has since devised an improvised response to the column, transforming the weekly listings into comedy sets that "imagine what would happen if the individuals actually went out on a date." I hope they address the love blossoming at Biscuit Bitch. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Friday–Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Design Festival 2024

For over a decade, Seattle Design Festival has bridged artists and community members to celebrate the impact of design in urban life, advocating the idea that design is for everyone. Photos from the visual and interactive experiences of past festivals serve major Dr. Seuss vibes, so depending on what type of experience you’d like to have, I may or may not suggest popping an edible. Produced by the American Institute of Architects, the week-long programming seeks to nurture relationships among multidisciplinary designers, civic leaders, activists, and more. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR BRITTNE LUNNISS

(Various locations, Monday–Thursday)

FILM

AGFA August

The American Genre Film Archive, aka the "world’s only nonprofit archive and film distributor dedicated to preserving and protecting the greatest genre films of all time," celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, which means it's time for you to plop your butt in a seat for some of the weirdest exploitation filmmaking, found footage feasts, underground trash art, and riot grrrl flicks imaginable. AGFA makes rescuing forgotten features look easy—their archives house over six thousand 35mm film prints. In partnership with Something Weird Video and AGFA, SIFF will screen some solid selections from the collection. Expect everything from The Zodiac Killer, a '71 flick "made to capture the real-life Zodiac Killer, but instead deliver[ing]...outrageous and compelling 'tabloid horror,'" to John Cassavetes films, Sarah Jacobson's punk-inflected DIY films, and the world's first found footage horror. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday–Sunday)

Mandy

The electrified, freaked-out world of Mandy is challenging to describe, but picture a giallo flick set to a drone metal soundtrack featuring a demonic biker gang, and you're maybe halfway there. Nicolas Cage is at the absolute top of his game here, and I say that without a hint of sarcasm. He plays an '80s-era Pacific Northwest logger-turned-chainsaw-wielding-revenge-hound, and director Panos Cosmatos' phantasmagoric vision is the visual equivalent of a lucid dream. Just trust me on this one. Come prepared for the kind of ultraviolence of a "disintegrating rock opera." LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday–Sunday)

Un Bouquet de Breillat

Catherine Breillat's filmmaking approach is very, well, French—she often seeks to illuminate the taboo in provocative explorations of desire, violence, and women's psychology. Grand Illusion's celebration of the controversy queen spans every decade of her directing career, including screenings of brand-new 4K restorations (A Real Young Girl, 36 Fillette, and PerfectLove) and Janus Films' 35mm print of my favorite Breillat, the abrupt and rattling 2001 film Fat Girl. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. This week's chef specials are the "The Coastal AKA Coast Style" (a smoked salmon patty, sharp white cheddar, arugula, and barbecue berry sauce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Jeremy Thunderbird of the Native Soul Cuisine food truck (August 13-19) and the Emerald City Catfish Sandwich (fried catfish, remoulade, lettuce, and tomato on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Stevie Allen of Emerald City Fish & Chips (August 20-26). JB

(Li'l Woody's, Monday–Sunday)

Rosé Month

Happy rosé season to those who celebrate! Whatever your thoughts on the ubiquitous blush beverage, it's hard to imagine a drink better suited for summer. Throughout the month, the farm-to-table pop-up-turned-restaurant Three Sacks Full will offer a weekly rotation of rosé specials by the glass, culminating in a special rosé dinner on August 28. (Co-owner Matthew Curtis is a licensed sommelier, so you can expect some well-curated picks.) JB

(Three Sacks Full, Roosevelt, Monday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

If you walk into any record store, it won't take long to find one of jazz trumpeter Herb Alpert's top-selling albums (just look at the cover for Whipped Cream & Other Delights, I know you've seen it!) Throughout his 68-year-long career, he has pioneered the easy listening and jazz-pop genres with his band the Tijuana Brass. Nowadays, Alpert primarily performs alongside his wife, vocalist Lani Hall, who was the original lead vocalist for Sérgio Mendes & Brasil '66. Don't sleep on her 1972 debut solo album Sun Down Lady—it's a perfect album for lazy Sunday lounging. AV

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Thursday–Sunday)

Snohomish Block Party

The name "Snohomish Block Party" doesn't sound like an event worth trekking an hour outside the city for, but hear me out. With a killer music lineup boasting LA punk luminaries L7, indie rock outfit Cherry Glazerr, garage rockers Acid Tongue, alt-rock ensemble Smokey Brights, indie rock band La Fonda, and Grace McKagan (daughter of Guns N’ Roses bass player Duff), this summer fest far exceeds the expectations of a small-town block party. AV

(Snohomish Carnegie Foundation, Friday–Saturday)

South Sound Block Party 2024

Head down the I-5 corridor for Olympia's third annual South Sound Block Party, which will bring two days of live music, food trucks, games, and a beer garden to the scenic shores of Puget Sound. Highlights from the lineup include riot grrrl originators Bikini Kill, LA punk luminaries X, Olympia-born pop trio Lake, and Portland-based indie folk quartet Glitterfox. AV

(Port Of Olympia, Olympia, Friday–Saturday)

Sunny Day Real Estate – Diary 30th Anniversary Tour

Seattle-born emo pioneers Sunny Day Real Estate will play two hometown shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Diary. Expect to hear all of the fuzzed-out, moody songs that made them perennial favorites in the alt-rock genre. Indie folk artist Kevin Devine will open. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown, Tuesday & Friday)

PERFORMANCE

Peter Pan

Playwright Larissa FastHorse's interpretation of J.M. Barrie's 1911 novella maintains its magic, no "Clocks" required. The production, directed by Emmy winner Lonny Price, promises a "sprinkle of fairy dust" and a familiar adventure with Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and the Darling children along for the ride. Prepare yourself for a heavy-handed dose of enchantment: Peter Pan also includes "iconic and timeless songs" like “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” I'm hooked already. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday–Sunday)

TITANISH

Your fave doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critics' Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about last June's submersible implosion.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday–Sunday)

Vietgone

Set in the aftermath of the fall of Saigon, two young survivors meet in Arkansas, where they bond over the strangeness of burritos and weed. Playwright Qui Nguyen, who penned Raya and the Last Dragon, delivers a funny, romantic tale that "flips stereotypes and remixes history" in Vietgone. Pork Filled Productions executive director Roger Tang noted that the show responds to a new interest in Vietnamese stories in America. "There’s Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer and local artist Susan Lieu‘s memoir The Manicurist’s Daughter this year...Vietgone kicked off this trend as the first work of art to examine the first generation of Vietnamese coming to this country," Tang explained. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Monday–Saturday)

What the Funk?! An all BIPOC Burlesque Festival

If you're a fan of bawdy, nudge-nudge behavior (and aren't we all?!), then LISTEN UP. An all-POC cast of burlesque babes will shake their groove thang to funky classics again for this glam three-day festival. Returning with another installment of their sold-out festival this year, What the Funk?! includes headliners like Miss AuroraBoobrealis, Lou Lou la Duchess de Rière, Lady Lola LeStrange, and Miss Catwings. Is it getting warm in here? LC

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday–Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Andrea Dezsö: Storytelling

I wasn't previously familiar with artist Andrea Dezsö's work, but I've quickly become a fan: Dezsö's detailed pochoir stenciling techniques, charming birch-carved designs, embroidered musings, and pyrovitreography reveal an artist who fears no medium. Her work also feels distinctly more bouba than kiki. I'm in love with the weird little guys populating her compositions, and I want to know all about their folktale-informed world, which also grapples with "women’s roles, authoritarianism, family, ideological and societal influence on the individual, relationships with nature, and the body." You'll probably dig it, too. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Saturday)

Claudia Fitch: Models and Messengers

Little has been revealed about Seattle-based artist Claudia Fitch's solo exhibition Models and Messengers, but I'm already intrigued. The artist's smart, playful sculptural work is always a quizzical journey for the eyeballs, often sourcing cultural narratives from pop and art history to bold, inventive ends. I'm excited to see what she's come up with this time—will she be working in bronze, ceramic, cast resin, or another medium entirely? (Fitch has also created quite a few of the city's public works; see if you recognize any.) LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday–Saturday; closing)

David Hytone: Rest/Less, Less/Rest

In Rest/Less, Less/Rest, Tacoma-born painter David Hytone renders complicated scenes in acrylic and on Okowara paper, a thick, fibrous Japanese handmade paper made of kozo and sulphite pulp. The solo exhibition feels rife with symbolism—titles like The Bureau of Hypnagogia Human Resources Department Would Like a Word and Three Seventeen AM in the Arms of Saint Dymphna feel like glimpses into the artist's dreamscape. "I am interested in the intersection between specificity and approximation, particularly how this relationship informs our perception of the world around us and the role memory plays in that interface," the artist explained in a recent bio. That sense of interplay reveals itself in Rest/Less, Less/Rest; moments of heavy detailing are found among floating heads and abstracted forms. LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday–Saturday; closing)

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA

Calling all puppet lovers! Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of screen faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood created by Oregon stop-motion animation studio LAIKA. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks. LC

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday–Tuesday/Thursday–Sunday)

Lino Tagliapietra: Maestro, Mentore

Lino Tagliapietra: Maestro, Mentore welcomes the legendary Venetian glassblower, maestro Lino Tagliapietra, to exhibit works alongside his team members, Nancy Callan, Jen Elek, John Kiley, Dante Marioni, and Dave Walters, for an exhibition that "tell[s] a story of artistic mentorship and mutual reverence." The team's sense of pattern and angular forms is dizzying to behold. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Saturday)

Raúl de Nieves: a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder…

I try to avoid saying a show has "something for everyone" unless it's really, truly the case, but New York-based artistRaúl de Nieves's a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder… might fit the bill. De Nieves will transport aesthetic traditions of Mexican craft, Catholicism, Tarot, the European art canon, drag performance, and punk music to the Henry—seriously, I'm betting you're into at least one of those things, right? The solo exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and performances by the Mexican-born artist will include one of his signature "stained glass" installations (made with colored acetate and tape), which will imagine a celestial landscape and transform the museum’s largest gallery space into a "container of colored light." The goal? A reflective, meditative journey—anticipate temple-like seating, a kaleidoscopic atmosphere of ever-changing light, and ritualistic performances punctuating the run of the exhibition. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday; closing)

Smoke Season

As someone who just spent a few weeks in eastern Oregon, the words "smoke season" elicit an all-too-familiar burn in the throat. Christian French's Untitled (Exodus series), a brutal red-tinged and desolate photograph featured in SOIL's new group exhibition Smoke Season, elicits a similar somatic memory. "The Anthropocene has become the Pyrocene," the show materials assert; I'm intrigued by Tim Marsden's fiery embroidery and janet galore's Smoke Break, a three-minute video looped on a vintage television set installed in the gallery. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday–Sunday)