The Top 45 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 21–27, 2023

MONDAY

PERFORMANCE

Dungeons and Daddies

Are you an orc paladin or a halfling cleric? What's your fave campaign setting!? If these questions make any sense to you at all, chances are good that you'll enjoy Dungeons and Daddies, which is currently embarking on its first-ever live tour. Bards, paladins, and purple dragon knights alike will dig the role-playing podcast, which "uses the classic tabletop game...to tell the story of four families forced to fight through a world of fantasy and magic in order to save their loved ones." Let's go! LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Brews and Tunes 2023

Freeway Park's Brews and Tunes will have you saying TGIT (thank god it's Tuesday) with their free, weekly concert every Tuesday in August. Bop along to tunes from PNW acts while enjoying the onsite beer garden and food trucks. The series will continue this week with a set from dreamy indie rock band La Fonda. AV

(Freeway Park, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana FUN, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue on August 23 with The Princess Bride. Snuggle up, bring a picnic, or chow down on bites from the food trucks on site. LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Weird, Wild, and Wonderful Wednesdays presents Congo

Hold on to your diamonds: Make Believe Seattle's Weird, Wild and Wonderful Wednesdays series, which is devoted to "re-appraising ’80s and ’90s cult cinema," continues this week with Frank Marshall’s '95 adventure flick Congo. The perfectly bananas film stars Laura Linney as a scientist who travels to the Congo to find a rich relative's missing son. She meets a gorilla. Fun! It's also a big, treacherous adventure, though, with erupting volcanoes and an eccentric treasure hunter named Herkermer Homolka (played by Tim Curry). LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: The Clientele with papercuts

The Clientele is a seminal indie guitar band, but their new record I Am Not There Anymore is not a guitar album. From the band's 2000 debut Suburban Light onward, the Clientele subtly refined their formula for baroque pop melancholia, which had dulled by 2017's Music for the Age of Miracles. Five years later, the reawakened band dropped their most inspired release in two decades: an adventurous record of lustrous electronic and orchestral compositions that take their time and space. STRANGER STAFF WRITER VIVIAN MCCALL

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Sam Smith: Gloria The Tour

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot... at the Gloria tour? Between recent cameos on HBO's And Just Like That... and Charli XCX's "Speed Drive" music video, pop gem Sam Smith has been appearing everywhere lately—and I'm here for it! Their newest album Gloria exceeds expectations of the tear-jerking piano ballads they're known for while experimenting with sexy radio-friendly pop suited for a queer nightclub. And of course, there is the wildly catchy viral hit "Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)," which haunts my thoughts every time I close my eyes at night. Don't miss an opening set from R&B pop artist (and regular Smith collaborator), Jessie Reyez. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

PERFORMANCE

Juno Birch

Equal parts campy buffoon and martian stunner, Juno Birch will touch down on Earth to indulge in a little theatrical chaos with all of us normies. It's The Juno Show, complete with "lobsters, legs, and laughter," and yes, that's happening. Our very blue queen will help out the planet with slapstick song-and-dance numbers that drive home the importance of delusional self-love; I'm hoping for a glimpse of her glamorous puppet daughter Judith-Ann-May-Lilly-Grace-Emilia-Rose-Louise, too. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Whim W'Him Pop Up

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has returned for its fourth year, presenting pop-up performances that "breathe life" into public spaces like Ballard Commons Park, Martha Washington Park, Pratt Park, Jefferson Park, and other scenic spots. On August 23, they'll head to Myrtle Reservoir Park for an afternoon program overlooking the park's expansive grass field. Spread out a picnic blanket and enjoy the show against the backdrop of Seattle's skyline. LC

(Myrtle Reservoir Park, Gatewood)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Dan Soder

Unpretentious, deep-voiced comedy king (and Billions star) Dan Soder offers a refreshing take on the mundanity of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and turning 30 in his laid-back style of stand-up, which is, according to promotional materials, "littered with killer tidbits." I'll forgive the littering as long as Soder keeps bringing his unique humor, which includes enthusiastic support for old people. Now that's a message I can get behind. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Girls Who Indie ft. Linda From Work, Hannah Duckworth, Muñeca, and King Sheim

What's hotter than this week's forecast? Seattle's thriving music scene. Girls Who Indie promises to bring the HEAT with a lineup of all local female/femme/non-binary-fronted rock. Hannah Duckworth, who could pass as the love child of Paramore and Taylor Swift, started GWI earlier this year. After sellout success in February at Barboza, GWI 2 is back at Neumos this Thursday. Indie music isn’t just for sad dudes and hipsters! It includes metal, pop, grunge, punk...if it’s independent, it’s indie. GWI is here to change the misconceptions surrounding indie music and who participates in it. Hint: It’s a lot of baddies! GWI 2 will feature Linda From Work, Hannah Duckworth, MUNECA, and King Sheim. BL

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

KEXP Beats & Eats

Every week, from August 24 through September 14, KEXP DJs will spin a live set at the pier while you soak up the sunshine, enjoy some grub from onsite food trucks, sip refreshing brews from the beer garden, and observe impressive roller skating from local skate crews. This week, the series will kick off with Afrobeat, dancehall, rap, R&B jams from DJ Albina. AV

(Pier 62, Downtown)

Sigur Rós with Wordless Music Orchestra

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have released their first proper album in over a decade, and the result was worth the wait! Átta is their most cinematic album to date, utilizing minimal percussion and layered strings for a body of work that is serene, floaty, and harmonious. They will take the stage alongside the 41-piece Wordless Music Orchestra. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Jessica Carew Kraft

Anyone who's ever wondered how well they would fare on Survivor or leafed through a copy of Women Who Run with the Wolves is sure to enjoy this talk from Jessica Carew Kraft, author of Why We Need to Be Wild: One Woman’s Quest for Ancient Human Answers to 21st-Century Questions. Jessica quit her high-powered tech job in order to learn about "rewilding," a lifestyle espoused by those who reconnect with nature and reject the comforts of modern civilization by using ancient skills. She'll discuss natural navigation techniques, wildlife tracking strategies, and perceptual awareness exercises used by ancient humans to thrive and survive in the wild, as well as her adventures with people who focus on these Paleolithic tools. JB

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Jess Williamson

I first became acquainted with Texan singer-songwriter Jess Williamson through Plains, her collaborative country-folk project with Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield. My love of Crutchfield's songwriting compelled me to pick up their debut album, I Walked with You a Ways, but I stayed for Williamson's Emmylou Harris-esque vocal delivery and the duo's jaw-dropping blended harmonies (evocative of legendary supergroupTrio). After overplaying their single "Abilene" to death, I moved on to Williamson's psychedelic indie-folk album, Sorceress, with delight. She will stop by in support of her fifth solo album, Time Ain't Accidental (my favorite of hers!), which touches on motifs of "endless prairies and ocean waves; long drives and highway expanse; dancing, smoke, sex, and physical desire." AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

KEXP Presents: Os Mutantes with Marco Benevento

Revolutionary Brazilian group Os Mutantes are known as pioneers of the Tropicália movement with their distinctive blend of pop music, experimental sounds, and traditional Brazilian rhythms. The ensemble, led by founding member Sérgio Dias (RIP to my eternal idol Rita Lee) will hit the road once again, performing mind-melting classics like "A Minha Menina" and "Panis Et Circenses." They will be joined by experimental rock artist Marco Benevento. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

So Dreamy Music Festival II

Back for a second year, So Dreamy Fest is floating down from a cloud for one night only! Seattle artist Cody Choi (SuperCoze) created So Dreamy to encourage greater inclusion of QTBIPOC performers in the local community. If you’re familiar with SuperCoze, you already love their colorful, quirky, artful style. Attendees can expect no less from So Dreamy Fest, which will bring a magical vibe to Cafe Racer. Never fear if you’re short on time—So Dreamy runs from 2 pm to 10 pm—pop in for a set, stay all day, or come and go. This year will feature local artists such as Karoshi, Jeannie Rak, and more. BL

(Vera Project, Uptown)

VISUAL ART

SAM Remix

Stop by Olympic Sculpture Park in your artsy finest for this evening of sound installations, live music, art making, and other creative encounters in celebration of nine decades of Seattle Art Museum programming. Winding down from the longstanding institution's summer season, SAM Remix will run until midnight (it's a 21+ event, by the way). In celebration of their 90th anniversary, the event's "Next 90" theme looks toward future artists and technologists—futuristic fashions are encouraged, but leave your flux capacitors and transporters at home. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour

The registered nurse, health advocate, touring comedian, and TikToker Nurse Blake is sure to pack Paramount with healthcare professionals eager for the ultimate catharsis—funny complaints about the stressors of their jobs. It's what they deserve! Nurse Blake and I were both born and raised in Orlando, and he has decidedly "Orlando energy," which cannot be described, only felt. ("Bring an AED," the promotional materials for this show warn. (That's an automated external defibrillator, for us dummies.) "This is going to get wild." LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FILM

Fantasy Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival, and the filmmaker himself will attend these by-donation screenings. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Movies By The Tower

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Their film series, which has offered a "rich tapestry of Asian and Asian American filmmaking" all month, closes out at Maple Leaf Reservoir Park on August 26 with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Moviegoers can pop up early for live music and film trivia, too. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle)

LIVE MUSIC

Ed Sheeran: +–=÷x Tour

Ed Sheeran must be in love with the shape of Seattle because the man is performing all over the place! Catch him Friday at the Paramount Theatre and Saturday at Lumen Field. Why two venues? The Paramount is part of Sheeran’s “intimate theater show” run, for which he selected 14 cities on the Mathematics Tour to offer a cinematic, vulnerable, you-will-probably-cry experience. The Paramount is a beautiful setting for this and will draw a more relaxed crowd. Sheeran is backed by a five-piece band and a six-piece string section to unspool the 14 sensitive tracks on his album “Subtract” in running order. You'll hear quite a few acoustic songs at Lumen Field, too, but you should also expect some bangers! Overall, both events sound like a wonderful opportunity to get wine-drunk and snuggle up with a cutie. Or two? BL

(Lumen Field, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Prayers to the Body that Holds Me: Rituals of finding safety in our bodies

Dance artist, performer, choreographer and dancer dani tirrell and dani's movement and art group The Congregration will present Prayers to the Body that Holds Me: Rituals, an improvisational dance performance. The community-centric event aims to "invite rest and disruption, care and anger, love and rage as a way to seek what the world can not hold for us," asking urgent questions like, "How does one seek and hold safety in their body in a world that deems Black, Queer, Women & Femmes, Trans and Gender Free people unworthy of safety? How do we hold each other as we seek safety in our bodies collectively and individually? What does our world look like if safety was not our concern? Can we actually be safe?"JB

(Wa Na Wari, Central District)

VISUAL ART

Cheek and Hole

It's the 21st century, which means sayonara boob generation, hello BBLs and butt-munching. It's all about cakes, cheeks, and A-S-S. Have I made myself clear enough? We love butts now. Colby Bishop and Chloe King agree with me. The curators' new exhibition, Cheek and Hole, examines the American ass infatuation (assfatuation?) through painting, performance, and photography by 11 local artists (including Kelly Björk, Forrest Perrine, and others), whose buoyant pieces bounce between political commentary, pop culture, and breaking the Internet. The show isn't all ass-slapping fun and games, though—Bishop and King penned a supplementary text that anchors the exhibition's ideas in notions of "race, the gaze, queerness, drag, representation, image saturation, performance, porn, and meme culture." LC

(Specialist, Pioneer Square; closing)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Rory Scovel

Rory Scovel's 2017 comedy special Tries Stand-Up for the First Time established the South Carolina native as one of the funniest stand-up comics working today—or, at least, the best one in a cropped Members Only jacket. It's still available to view on Netflix, so check it out, laugh a lot, then snag tickets to this show before it sells out. Personally, I'm hoping to hear more from Scovel on shrimp scampi, aka "shrimp shrimp." LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

The End of The World Comes at Dawn: Early Nick Ray x4

If you want a sound introduction to the genius of Nicholas Ray, an American director who made his mark after the Second World War, then this series provides it. The first film, They Live by Night, a film noir classic, sets the tone for the other films: In a Lonely Place, On Dangerous Ground, and The Lusty Men. The last two are less well-known than the first two. Also, Ray directed Rebel With Cause, which, of course, starred American icon James Dean. (Though not in this series, it's worth mentioning because it offers, to the uninitiated, a sense of the scale of Ray's fame during his peak.) My favorite film of his is In a Lonely Place, which has a dash of noir and a plot that seems too dark for its time. But the film was made, and it stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. We will not discuss the curious marriage between Grahame and Ray. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Ballard Bites & Brews

It's a well-known fact that Ballard is densely populated with excellent breweries. This festival showcases the neighborhood's beer makers with plenty of frosty pints, live music, and food from vendors like Mighty-O Donuts, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Rough & Tumble, The Pantry, and Plenty of Clouds. All proceeds support Ballard Food Bank. JB

(Ballard Food Bank, Ballard)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Seattle Design Festival 2023: Curiosity

For the past 12 years, Seattle Design Festival has bridged artists and community members to celebrate the impact of design in urban life, advocating the idea that design is for everyone. Photos from the visual and interactive experiences of past festivals serve major Dr. Seuss vibes, so depending on what type of experience you’d like to have, I may or may not suggest popping an edible. Produced by the American Institute of Architects, the week-long programming seeks to nurture relationships among multidisciplinary designers, civic leaders, activists, and more. BL

(Various locations, Monday-Thursday)

Thing 2023

With the exception of peak pandemic years, Port Townsend's music and arts festival THING has filled the Sasquatch-shaped void in Washington State ever since its demise in 2018. This year's lineup shines with PNW favorites like the harmonizing indie folk band Fleet Foxes, legendary jazz-rap trio Digable Planets, and rising indie pop artist SYML. Other big-name acts like Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, and Cigarettes After Sex make this festival grander than your average small-town arts fest. There are also plenty of bright spots in the comedy portion of the lineup with body horror specialist/SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, surrealist comedian/actress Kate Berlant, and stand-up star Jacqueline Novak. If you need a break from the crowds, there are also beautiful beaches and trails nearby for independent exploration. AV

(Fort Worden State Park, Port Townsend, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

BACK2SCHOOL with SIFF

As a child of the '90s and a dork, there were few things that gave me a sense of unbridled glee like school supplies, particularly of the plastic, chemical-smelling, adorned-in-dolphins variety. Will I ever feel the same sense of consumerist excitement again? Will I ever again delight at the thought of returning to school, hot-pink lunchbox in hand? Honestly, probably not!! But before this turns too dark, here's the point: SIFF's new BACK2SCHOOL series conjures at least a little bit of that long-gone educational excitement with screenings of academia-influenced faves like Heathers, Mean Girls, Bring it On, Booksmart, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Spit out your gum before you enter the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Duvall/Altman

The collaboration between director Robert Altman and actress Shelley Duvall is, in my opinion, the stuff dreams are made of—I first watched Brewster McCloud, 3 Women, and Popeye during the pandemic, and was equally mystified by Shelley's ethereal, yet quirk-heavy grace and Altman's ability to situate her in outrageous, magical-realist situations. This series reaffirms my belief that the duo made some of the most unique cinema ever. Okay, I'll stop gushing now. Actually, no I won't!! Duvall/Altman kicks off this week with Brewster McCloud on August 24, in which the most stylish person on Earth meets a weirdo who lives at the Houston Astrodome and dreams of flying with strapped-on wings. After that, 3 Women, my personal favorite, hits the screen. If you see any of the films, make it this one, and let your aesthetic vision be changed. 3 Women lent a dreamlike edge to '70s New Hollywood cinema, and the psychodrama's isolating effect is heightened by its setting within the washed-out, surreal desert of Southern California. It is an unsettling and near-perfect film. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

HUMP! Hardcore

If you've seen past HUMP! lineups, you know entries to our amateur porn festival can span from silly and playful to hardcore kink. Well, this one's for you, kinksters! For HUMP! Hardcore we've selected the dirtiest, most intense, and most shocking HUMP! entries from the past 18 years and starting today, you can watch them all in the comfort of your very own sex dungeon designed to look like a doctor's office. There will be latex, there will be spit-roasting, there will be... fish? We weren't lyin' when we said shit gets a little kinky. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Streaming, Wednesday-Sunday)

Oldboy

The rise of South Korean cinema in the 21st century, a rise that has resulted in the critical and commercial success of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in 2019, begins in earnest with Park Chan-wook's 2003 film Oldboy. The moment it stepped on the world stage was the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. True, Bong's Memories of Murder, which was also released in 2003, is a deeper artistic and political work, but Oldboy is much more gripping and sensational and violent. Indeed, the line between Oldboy and the hit TV series Squid Game is unbroken. Both present an improbable plot that is somehow compelling. At the heart of Squid Game is the ugly hunger for money; in Oldboy, it's the insatiable hunger for revenge. And both (the TV series and the movie) imagine a reality that seems to be completely controlled by unknown forces. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

LIVE MUSIC

Drake: It’s All A Blur Tour

Drake is coming to Climate Pledge Arena! Never fear, millennials: You'll have two opportunities to catch him and Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage on their co-headlining tour. Feeling like the 31-year-old Boomer I am, I had to Google 21 Savage because I initially thought of Savage Garden...which would be a very different experience. 21 Savage will start the show, and the two will do some of their songs together before the main course. The tour has had some guest performers, including a surprise appearance by J. Cole, so maybe Drake will bring a friend?! While looking up ticket prices, I stumbled upon “How much does it cost to hire Drake to perform?” as a commonly asked question on Google. Apparently, the answer is about 2 million dollars, which is slightly cheaper than Ticketmaster! If you dig around, seats might cost anywhere from $300 to $3,000. BL

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

IN BETWEEN: A Collection of Short Plays

Yun Theatre, a local experimental theater company that aims to address issues affecting marginalized communities and reflect the nexus of Chinese and American ideologies, will present their newest production, "In Between." Made up of seven 10-minute-long stories, the collection of short plays explores themes of transition, migration, identity, discrimination, and experiences of "in-betweenness," immersing viewers in far-flung settings that range from busy airports to Buddha Hall. It's a great chance to find deeply personal, humanizing stories about immigration, a topic that's often spoken about as a monolith. JB

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Ms. Pak-Man: Unplugged!

Grab your quarters! After a few trips around the maze, Ms. Pak-Man, a "hilariously pathetic hurricane of desperation, barely suppressed rage, and neediness" (the Seattle Times), is back with an 8-bit showcase that gets up close and a little too personal. She'll sip a martini, perform some delightfully inappropriate new tunes, and share scandalous, glitchy, and mostly true stories. Scott Shoemaker (who you might recall from Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas and BenDeLaCreme’s Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor) stars as the campy basketcase Ms. Pak-Man in a show perfect for video game geeks, '80s lovers, and booze aficionados. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Saturday)

Titanish

A certain doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critic's Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about June's submersible implosion—either way, the production feels eerily timed.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday–Sunday)

What the Funk?! An All-BIPOC Burlesque Festival

If you're a fan of bawdy, nudge-nudge behavior (and aren't we all?!), then LISTEN UP. An all-POC cast of burlesque babes will shake their groove thang to funky classics again for this glam three-day festival. Returning with over 40 performers this year, What the Funk?! includes headliners like brASS: Brown RadicalAss Burlesque co-founder Miss AuroraBoobRealis, Manila-born artiste Joy Rider (who once performed for the Queen of England), Chicago-based striptease storyteller Po'Chop, and Southern charmer Phathoms Deep. Is it getting warm in here? LC

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday-Saturday)

SHOPPING

2023 Seattle Anarchist Bookfair

No gods, no masters, only books!! The Seattle Anarchist Book Fair will return for its 11th year, slinging anticapitalist tomes and gathering revolutionary authors, publishers, and workshop leaders all in the same spot. If you're down to struggle against the state, you're sure to find some like-minded Ned Isakoffs here (drab sartorial sense not required). If you're more fight-the-power-curious, don't be afraid to stop by—radical anarchist politics have a storied history in the Pacific Northwest, and it's worth learning more about. LC

(Vera Project, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Femme Noire

This outdoor public art exhibition, a collaboration between the Seattle Art Museum, the Chicago-based arts organization blackpuffin, and the Central District's immersive community art project Wa Na Wari, takes its name from a poem of the same name by former Senegalese president Léopold Sédar Senghor, an ode to the power of Black women written while he was imprisoned in Germany during World War II. Wander through the Central District to admire work from female artists from Africa and the African diaspora, installed on lamp poles and at Black-owned businesses and art organizations throughout the neighborhood. JB

(Various locations, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA

Calling all puppet lovers! Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of screen faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood created by Oregon stop-motion animation studio LAIKA. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Sunday; closed Wednesday)

Junko Yamamoto: Cosmic Web

Tokyo-born, Seattle-based painter and soft sculpture artist Junko Yamamoto shares a series of abstracted paintings in her new solo exhibition, Cosmic Web, which contemplates consciousness and the trippy notion that all things—from the gargantuan to the microscopic—are connected. While Yamamoto's paintings will take your eyes for a swim, I'm particularly intrigued by her squishy, blob-like textile works, which beg to be touched and are arranged in funky compositions. LC

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Sarah Cain: Day after day on this beautiful stage

Sarah Cain will present a site-specific project commissioned by the Henry for their East Gallery, which engages with the double-height space through a series of paintings, furniture pieces, and other "architectural interventions." The Los Angeles-based painter and installation artist draws from diverse aesthetic inspirations, blending abstract expressionist, graffiti, and pop music references to create a color-drenched, kaleidoscopic point of view that's incredibly fun to observe.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

SOFT TOUCH

The latest group show at Museum of Museums makes a promise that most exhibitions cannot: visitors are welcome to sit, stand, or recline in the gallery "cushioned by a patchwork of futon mattresses, shag carpets, and curtaining." Sounds cozy! SOFT TOUCH offers a comprehensive look at explosive contemporary trends in textile art and soft sculpture, with works by over 35 artists using fibers to think about interwoven themes of identity, humanity, and nature. Sadly, the museum shutters for good on September 1, so stop by for a last look at the beloved space and the art it offers. LC

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Thursday–Sunday)