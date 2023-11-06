The Top 45 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 6–12, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Earl Sweatshirt with The Alchemist

Back in 2021, producer/rapper the Alchemist tweeted: "[Earl Sweatshirt and I] hid a whole album on YouTube under a fake name and YouTube page. Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet." And just like that, a digital scavenger hunt began. Through mysterious website links, daily word puzzles, evasive tweets, and flyers posted around London, the duo teased the album for over two years before officially releasing it to streaming platforms in October 2023. The album, titled Voir Dire (meaning "to speak the truth"), earns its name with refined raps and simple beats that feel genuine to each artist. I suppose those gimmicks were worth it, after all...The pair will support the album alongside Detroit-based producer/DJ (Earl collaborator) Black Noi$e. AV

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret

Alan Cumming, best known for his countercultural film and television career, spry Broadway-worthy and Tony Award-winning voice, and a certain perfume commercial, will join Ari Shapiro, award-winning journalist and host of the popular NPR show All Things Considered, on stage. What do the two have in common? Well, they're both storytellers of the highest rank—and at some point in their friendship, they decided to "join forces in SONG." Did I know Ari Shapiro could sing? No!! This I've gotta see. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Devo: The Farewell Tour

Okay, here's your last chance to see your favorite post-punk weirdos! Ease that uncontrollable urge to scream/sing "Whip It" amongst hundreds of spuds at Devo's 50th anniversary Farewell tour. Founding members Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, and Bob Mothersbaugh will plop on their energy domes for a last hurrah ahead of their forthcoming documentary (directed by Tiger King documentarian Chris Smith). My fingers are crossed that they'll play songs from their debut album Q. Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

LIV.E

On her latest album, Girl In The Half Pearl, R&B experimentalist Liv.e evokes the late-'90s pop-gone-trip-hop sounds of Björk and Madonna (and their one-time collaboration "Bedtime Story") with an ethereal fusion of jazz, hip-hop, ambient, pop, and R&B. And, with the steady rise of similarly-minded artists like PinkPantheress and Solange, I am truly shocked that Live.e hasn't blown up yet. Catch the rising star in her prime—this will likely be the last time you'll be able to see her live for just $20. AV

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

The Greatest Generation

Benjamin Ahr Harrison and Adam Pranica will present a live rendition of The Greatest Generation, their comedy podcast about Star Trek V: The Final Frontier that caters to fans of the series and newcomers alike. Co-written and directed by William Shatner, the film is "about boldly going to the center of the galaxy to shoot photon torpedoes at God," which sounds pretty damn roastable to me. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Princess Chelsea

Describing her newest album, Everything is Going to be Alright, as a "nervous breakdown album" (my favorite kind tbh) Princess Chelsea turns her sadness and pain into cathartic bops that chronicle recovery and healing (“If you feel you want to die / trust me darling / it just takes time"). Her sweet, country twang is reminiscent of garage rock revivalist Holly Golightly while her lovesick girl group sound is more in line with the 2010s indie-pop of the Vivian Girls and Best Coast. She will support the dreamy, cinematic new album after an opening set from self-described "psychedelic indie space cowgirl Kinneret. AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

2023-2024 UW Public Lecture Series

The University of Washington's 2023-24 season of public lectures, which will host speakers exploring "race and social justice, artificial intelligence, the state of American democracy, disability activism, and more," continues this week. On November 8, artist, writer, and publisher Paul Chan will take the mic to chat TrueType fonts, pirated software, datasets, and machine learning frameworks, all of which he's employed in his art practice. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Viet Thanh Nguyen

Unless you've been living under the literary equivalent of a rock (a massive stack of dusty old books, perhaps?), you've likely heard of Vietnamese American author Viet Thanh Nguyen's The Sympathizer, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2016. (Nguyen's debut novel follows an expat, cultural film consultant, and North Vietnamese mole in the South Vietnamese army. And you thought your job was hard.) Returning with his now-signature sardonic humor and incisive style ("A voice that shakes the walls of the old literary comfort zone," says the New Yorker), Nguyen turns the memoir genre on its head with A Man of Two Faces, blending personal stories with wider thoughts on refugeehood, colonization, and ideas about Vietnam and America. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Lindy West: Every Castle, Ranked

Lindy West, the former Stranger film editor and brilliant wordsmith behind the essay collection Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, is nothing if not discerning. In Every Castle, Ranked, she'll revisit the magical castles of her childhood daydreams, which now appear to be nothing more than creaky old military forts for rich dudes. Lindy will lead the audience on a "hilarious, bittersweet journey through her own disillusionment," which promises a pit stop to discuss the history of toilets. Sign us up! LC

(Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds)

FILM

Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series

Look out for cigarette smoke and midnight jazz riffs: Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, will return with Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deemed this year's lineup a "thrilling and mesmerizing journey for die-hard noir fans and the uninitiated," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who called Olson "Seattle's all-time-best film curator." Nine films spanning 60 years of noir style will screen at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees

Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede writes, "We have said more than enough already about Lauryn Hill’s personal shit. Let’s just stop the gossip and focus our attention on the fact that hip-hop has only a handful of female rappers who really made it big (meaning, entered the mainstream) by selling nothing but skills, and Ms. Lauryn Hill is one of those rappers. Her name is on two albums in the hip-hop canon—the Fugees’ The Score and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. There is also the raw boom-bap of the track “Lost Ones,” which is on Miseducation and put any doubt about her skills on the mic in the grave. So none of this talking behind her back—let’s just show some respect to someone who contributed to the great adventure of hip-hop." Hill will perform Miseducation in its entirety in honor of the album's 25th anniversary alongside fellow Fugees Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night.

I wasn't sure it was possible, but the Jonas Brothers have managed to make a successful comeback. Back in 2019, the purity ring powerhouse crew reunited after a decade-long hiatus with their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins. And, whether you like it or not, the lyrics to "Sucker" have been tattooed inside our brains ever since. Now, the JoBros are on the road with their very own Eras tour of sorts, complete with a setlist of songs from each of their albums. Live out your tweenage dreams by singing along to "Year 3000," "Burnin' Up," and "S.O.S." C'mon, you know you want to. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour

Your college boyfriend's favorite comedian will return to the stage for more sly, surreal observations. (In the words of Stranger critic Dave Segal, Martin's comedy "make you think, “Wow, I’ve never looked at it that way—but he’s totally right! Now I need to adopt this worldview in order to live a much more entertaining life.”") A cursory glance at Martin's Instagram page proves that he's still serving up perspective-shifting comedy—in fact, he thinks cupcakes are "sweaty-ass swamp ass desserts." Would I have ever come to that conclusion myself? No. But now, I have to agree. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FILM

Cinema Dissection: The Wicker Man

If you're big into Midsommar and The Witch, please don't hurt my folk horror-loving heart by skipping out on The Wicker Man (the original one, sans freaked-out Nicolas Cage). The '73 film, starring an especially off-kilter Christopher Lee, transports you to a strange Scottish island jam-packed with sacrifice-obsessed pagans and wanton lust, which is never a good combination. Since the film's spell-casting release, we've seen a proliferation of creepy cults and psychedelic hysteria pop on screen. Check out the flick that started it all on its 50th anniversary—for this screening, facilitator and SIFF programmer Dan Doody will travel with you to the remote Hebrides, helping to "unveil the secrets" of Summerisle and its mysterious Mayday festivities. (Know what you're in for, though: Inspired by Roger Ebert's annual Cinema Interruptus series, attendees of Cinema Dissection are signing up for a six-hour, scene-by-scene deconstruction of the featured flick.) LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

30th Annual Oyster New Year

The apotheosis of the Pacific Northwest’s unofficial regional pastime, slurping oysters, is the eco-friendly Oyster New Year at Elliott’s Oyster House. Back for its 30th year, the all-out briny bash features a variety of bivalves shucked to order, a fresh seafood buffet, a DJ, raffle prizes, a photo booth, and local microbrews and wine. Be a little superficial and cast your vote for the People’s Choice “Most Beautiful Oyster,” and don’t miss the oyster luge, in which a shucked oyster glides down a frozen slide in an ice sculpture, into your mouth, and down your gullet. Proceeds go toward the Puget Sound Restoration Fund's mission to restore the Puget Sound’s water quality, native marine species, and habitats. JB

(Elliott's Oyster House, Waterfront)

Gobble Up Seattle

Just in time for Thanksgiving (and the subsequent holidays), Urban Craft Uprising will host this specialty food show for the seventh year in a row, promising over 100 local vendors hawking everything from caramels to small-batch pickles to nut butters (and yes, there are free samples). If you work up an appetite while shopping, seven food trucks, including the Jewish bakery Zylberschtein's and the Himalayan dumpling purveyor Kathmandu Momocha, will be on site to fuel your browsing journey. JB

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point)

LIVE MUSIC

Chappell Roan

On her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, rapidly rising star Chappell Roan achieves pop perfection with what NPR describes as "queer girl bops." Through upbeat, '80s-influenced synths, she gushes about crushes, slumber parties, ice cream, and teen movies. It is a perfect potion of MUNA's twangy pop sound, Shania Twain's spunky lyricism, and Madonna's club kid beats. Plus, Chappell is known for her opulent, party-like shows complete with distinctive themes for each city. The theme for Seattle’s show is "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl" (think: sexy space suits, silver glitter, aliens, and space buns). AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

T4T: All Trans & Non-Binary Drag Show

This by-trans, for-trans drag show hosted by Bee’Uh BombChelle promises a glam evening of drag delicacies. Performers include artsy divas and crowd faves like Siren St. James, Feather Fatale, Kenzie, and It Girl Solana Solstice. LC

(Timbre Room, Downtown)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Aqua: Barbie World Tour

With Barbiemania in full swing, it's only natural that the Europop dolls Aqua—the group behind the 1997 smash "Barbie Girl"— would dust off their plastic hair and return to the stage. Are they a one-hit wonder? Yes. Does it matter? No! Even if you're unfamiliar with their non-Barbie material, I can promise you this: it will be very pink, very gay, and very fun. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Death & Music 2023

If you've never had the opportunity to catch DJ John Richards' annual Death & Music programming on KEXP, I highly recommend digging into the archives for past recordings. Richards, who regularly hosts the Morning Show, provides a space for the community to reflect on grief and remember the people we've lost through song dedications, live performances, and speakers. This year, the annual event will take the Moore Theatre stage with performances from Damien Jurado, Ian Moore, Sean Nelson, Tomo Nakayama, Star Anna, and Daniel Blue of Motopony. Each artist will share a song that has helped them cope with loss to "[shed] light on the ways music has been a faithful companion through moments of grief."AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Pussy Riot: Riot Days

Former Stranger writer Jas Keimig wrote: “Blending music, performance art, and political protest, the Russian punk collective is continuing to promote the overthrowing of imperialism, capitalism, and fascism while facing continued harassment from the Russian government.” The fearless feminist performance group Pussy Riot, which recently made headlines after founding member Nadya Tolokonnikova was placed on Russia’s most wanted list, will take the stage with poignant protest anthems like “Putin’s Ashes,” “HATEFUCK,” and “PANIC ATTACK.” AV

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk and Book Signing: Fuchsia Dunlop, Invitation to a Banquet

The legendary James Beard Award-winning food writer and chef Fuchsia Dunlop was the first Westerner to train as a chef at the Sichuan Institute of Higher Cuisine in Chengdu and has dedicated the last three decades of her life to traveling across China and researching and cooking Chinese cuisine. Her latest release, Invitation to a Banquet, delves into the history and techniques of Chinese cooking, with conversations with experts and deep dives into classic dishes like mapo tofu and knife-scraped noodles. She'll talk about the book with J. Kenji López-Alt, followed by a Q&A and a signing. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

NWAA, KNKX 88.5fm & The Stranger Present: An Evening with David Sedaris

David Sedaris, quintessential humorist, modern-day Twain, and a beloved icon of NPR fans everywhere, will chat about his 2022 book, Happy-Go-Lucky, at his annual Seattle reading and signing. The tome compiles Sedaris's notes on his pre- and mid-pandemic life, which already feels like a long time ago—when once he learned to shoot guns and hung out in Serbian flea markets, he's now shifted to solitary walks and reflections on a "battle-scarred" country marked by empty storefronts and political graffiti. If you thought you'd already processed the "pandemic era," I'm willing to bet Sedaris will still say something that makes you scratch your head and think "Huh, that's true." LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Honored to Tell

The first cohort to graduate from the Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute will share their oral history and "Black memory work" in this culminating exhibition, which was inspired by interviews with Black longshore workers, barbers, dancers, educators, and beauticians. The opening of Honored to Tell will include an artist's talk at 6:30 pm, followed by a dance performance by Akoiya Harris and Nia Amina Minor. I'm stoked to see Ricky Reyes, Eboni Wyatt, and Sierra Parsons's Making.Wavs zine and immersive reading room, Ariel Paine's barbershop installation, and Brenetta Ward's quilted scrolls. LC

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Tuesday-Sunday)

Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science.

Blending traditional knowledge and modern science, Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science. gathers stories from Indigenous communities to share perspectives on eco-restoration, traditional foods, and crafts. Visitors will come away with a better grasp on the issues Indigenous communities face and how they're working to solve them through sustainable—and sometimes ancient—practices. Designed with input from Tulalip, Cherokee, and Umatilla groups, the exhibition digs into the Cherokee use of native river cane for basket weaving, Tulalip gardening, Native Hawaiian aquaculture, and uses for the Columbia River's native lamprey. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

50 Years of SIFF

SIFF Cinema Egyptian's latest series offers a rare opportunity to catch 21 Seattle International Film Festival faves and Audience Award winners. Over the last five decades, the festival has screened over 10,000 films from all over the world, so seeing them all would be pretty much impossible. These screenings will help fill the gaps on your Letterboxd lists, though. The series starts with Eighth Grade, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum this week. I'm jazzed that they'll screen the eerie Australian flick Picnic at Hanging Rock, a favorite of SIFF festivalgoers in 1979, later this month. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Cinema Italian Style

This month's cinematic chef's kiss comes in the form of SIFF's 15th annual Cinema Italian Style. The roundup includes the best in contemporary Italian cinema, with both streaming and in-person viewing options. Take your pick of flicks across eight days of programming; the settimana di straordinari film italiani will include screenings of recently released films alongside Bellissima, Luchino Visconti's classic post-war comedy, in a new 4K restoration. The first 150 people who purchase a Cinema Italian Style pass will also score a 13” pizza courtesy of Tutta Bella. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

The Holdovers

It's November. It's time to watch Paul Giamatti act his little heart out as a curmudgeonly educator at a New England prep school in the '60s, where a gaggle of students have been left behind on Christmas break. Honestly, though, have you ever heard a film premise that made you want to wear wool socks and drink apple cider more than this one? Plus, and perhaps most importantly, The Holdovers was directed by Alexander Payne, aka the guy who made Election and that movie about wine. It's going to be funny and charming!!! Enjoy. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Romanian Film Festival Seattle 10th Anniversary

A new wave of Romanian filmmakers is producing innovative, boundary-pushing films, and back for its tenth year, the hybrid Romanian Film Festival will continue to spotlight the best creatives from the country. Showcasing work by emerging and established directors, the festival (titled "One Eye Laughing, One Eye Crying" this year, a nod to its first edition in 2014) reflects on the "rich cultural fabric" of Romania and explores its directors "unflinchingly honest perspectives." Highlights include Men of Deeds, which swept this year's Gopo Awards. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

SECS Fest 2023

Returning with more sexy shorts and feature-length films this year, the appropriately named SECS Fest will continue to promote sex positivity (and no, not just the cishet, male-gazey kind) with an array of intriguing erotic flicks. Try thrilling your eyeballs with "nightmarish erotic thriller" Birder or '81 archival feature Pandora's Mirror, which will screen in a new 2K restoration. I'm also intrigued by the "Lo-Fi, Sci-Fi, DIY" shorts program, which manages to make sci-fi weirdness and campy comedy more horny. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Cloudbreak 2023

Cloudbreak is our city's latest effort to support local music venues as they continue to heal from hardships faced during the pandemic. The festival, which takes place over four weeks and more than two dozen venues, will kick off with indie folk troubadour Rocky Votolato, prolific PNW drummer Barrett Martin, R&B-rock queen Grace Love, and more. Plus, if you're planning a visit to Seattle or just craving a staycation, treat yourself to a night at one of the 71(!) participating hotels to gain free admission to the festival. Peep Cloudbreak's website for the full lineup of participating hotels and venues. AV

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Andrew Tay & Stephen Thompson: Make Banana Cry

Andrew Tay and Stephen Thompson question Asian stereotypes, shake off fetishization, and generally cause trouble for the Western gaze in Make Banana Cry, a "critical and destabilizing dance performance." The runway presentation features six artists who draw from their intersectional backgrounds to subvert clichés of “Asian-ness” with physicality, high fashion, and a side of humor. Attendees should stick around after the performance—each show will be followed by a party in Off the Boards's Studio Theater. LC

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Saturday)

Islander

"The songs are bops, one and all," said Theatrely of Islander, which seems like a shining endorsement to me. The bop-filled tale is set on a remote, sparsely populated Scottish island, where a young girl named Eilidh meets a mysterious stranger. Set to a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score, the musical's sparse cast embodies a host of characters and develops an "expansive, ethereal soundscape" while "weaving, building, and layering their voices using live looping technology." Seattle Rep is the first stop on the production's North American tour. LC

(Leo K. Theater, Uptown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Little Women

It's not easy to improve upon greatness, and to me, "greatness" is personified by the 1994 film Little Women starring the trifecta of perfection that is Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, and Kirsten Dunst. (No, not the Greta Gerwig one. I said what I said!!) But hey, this theatrical interpretation might change my mind. Based on Louisa May Alcott's courageous 1869 novel, which dared to envision an "unladylike" woman author who writes penny dreadfuls and rejects her rich hottie neighbor, this production of Little Women was adapted by playwright Kate Hamill. I am hoping to see Amy put a clothespin on her nose. LC

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Love & Loss

Pacific Northwest Ballet's latest trio of works showcases productions devised by the company's New Works Initiative. This performance includes social justice-informed modern dance choreographer Donald Byrd's Love and Loss, which premiered in 2019, alongside Alexei Ratmansky’s tribute to his homeland of Ukraine, Wartime Elegy, and Australian choreographer (and new artistic director of Oregon Ballet Theatre) Danielle Rowe's world premiere of The Window. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

The Merry Wives of Windsor

This queer rendition of the Bard's The Merry Wives of Windsor, a light-hearted play wherein would-be seducer Falstaff's two mistresses outwit him at his own game, was adapted and directed by theatermaker Eddie DeHais. The rowdy, raucous take on the play romps through the small town of Windsor and devolves into total shenanigans when Mistress Page and Mistress Ford kick their wicked scheme into action. If you've only seen Shakespeare's more serious works, this production offers a chance to engage with some of his most comical characters. LC

(Center Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday–Sunday)

SHOPPING

Best of the Northwest Fall Show

Type A folks, Virgos, and everyone else who relishes planning ahead will be happy to know that they can kick off their holiday shopping early, and in style, at this three-day art market. Over 100 creatives will share their ceramics, fiber art, jewelry, and more in the light-filled, historic Magnuson Park Hangar 30, and food trucks will post up throughout the weekend. Those who prefer a head start on their head start can also snag tickets to the preview gala, which includes complimentary wine, appetizers, and first dibs on art. LC

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Antonio M. Gómez: LINEAJES

Tacoma-based percussionist Antonio M. Gómez will fill the Frye's Salon gallery with a visual and sonic presentation that explores the intertwined histories of world music. The LINEAJES exhibit features a custom-built tarima (a traditional Mexican percussive platform) along with an array of global instruments from Gómez’s vast collection. To heighten the experience, Gómez's Trio Guadalevin and other ensembles have provided recorded soundscapes that will play continuously through the exhibition. This is a wonderful opportunity to expand your knowledge of international sounds and complicate simplified notions of Western civilization. AV

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Arctic Highways: 12 Indigenous Artists of the Circumpolar North

Arctic "highways"—a modernized way of describing the flowing exchange of art and culture—were alive and well before the creation of artificial borders and nation-states in northern regions. Artist-curators Tomas Colbengtson, Gunvor Guttorm, Dan Jåma, and Britta Marakatt-Labba explore this history of cultural exchange in Arctic Highways: 12 Indigenous Artists of the Circumpolar North, which spotlights contemporary art and handicraft by Indigenous artists from Canada, Alaska, and Sápmi (the traditional Indigenous territory now called Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Kola Peninsula in Russia). I'm popping on my mittens and ear-warmers to catch works by Matti Aikio, a Sámi artist with a background in reindeer herding, and Finnish urban Sámi photographer Marja Helander, whose snowy snapshots tell vivid stories. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday–Sunday)

Calder: In Motion, the Shirley Family Collection

I was lucky enough to spot Alexander Calder's buoyant abstract mobile Lizard (Lézard)at the Palm Springs Art Museum last summer, and therefore must recommend you thrill your eyeballs with this exhibition, which traces the kinetic modernist sculptor's career from the '20s through the '70s. Calder: In Motion, which pulls from a collection gifted by museum patrons Jon and Kim Shirley, offers a non-chronological narrative of the artist's mobiles, stabiles, paintings, illustrations, and more with dynamic works installed throughout SAM's galleries (including its double-height gallery, with overlooks from the floor above). By the way, I hope you're into Calder, 'cause his work is here to stay: This show promises to usher in "a new era at SAM," which will include "ongoing exhibitions and programs centered around Calder and his legacy taking place in downtown Seattle, the Olympic Sculpture Park, and through local and national partnerships." LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

Hanako O’Leary: Izanami

Weaving together Shinto mythology and contemporary feminist ideologies, local artist Hanako O’Leary’s ceramic objects create a unique visual vocabulary embedded with stories from her childhood travels to Japan’s Setonaikai Islands. O'Leary also draws from folkloric Japanese imagery, fertility icons, Noh theater traditions, and her personal matriarchal lineage to "narrate her own American story" in her first solo museum presentation. Izanami is named after the Shinto goddess of creation and death; in the Shinto pantheon, she dies during childbirth, but O'Leary lends her story a contemporary reframing by “embracing the mystical feminine realm in its entirety and celebrating the right to create or destroy what lies within our own underworld.” LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence, from the collection of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Images of Katsushika Hokusai's Great Wave have been blasted onto high school projector screens since time immemorial, but Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence takes the viewer deeper with more than 100 of the master's woodblock prints, paintings, and illustrated books. (Yes, Great Wave—or Under the Wave off Kanagawa, by its full name—will be on display, along with a LEGO interpretation of it.) You don't have to cross an ocean to see the legendary Edo-period Japanese ukiyo-e artist's scope of influence, either. Over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals, and admirers will be showcased alongside his own pieces right here in Seattle, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Mary Josephson: Plenty

Just look at Mary Josephson's beaded tapestries. They are incredible. Don't you want to see them in person?! Seriously, this blurb almost writes itself. The lush foliage and color-drenched compositions of Josephson's visual world as supplemented by her generous material usage, and each piece seems to scream and shout in celebration of life, animals, and texture. Although her multicolored works are forces to be reckoned with, I'm equally intrigued by Jacobson's quieter etched glass pieces, which fill the frame with confident gestures. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

WINTER

WildLanterns 2023

Grab some hot cocoa and get cozy with your friends, family, or Hinge date at this wintertime immersive experience full of giant glowing animal and nature scape lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Kids and those of us who are kids at heart will enjoy a magical snowy world in a polar regions exhibit, and marvel at brilliantly lit parrots and toucans in the Fine Feathered Friends zone. Arachnophobes might want to skip the Bugs and Blooms display, where vibrant flowers and giant spiders line your path (though we bet they won't bite). Let your imagination run wild in the Fantastical Folklore Realm as you search for mythical beasts from the white dragon to a pegasus. SL

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Friday-Sunday)