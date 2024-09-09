The Top 45 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 9–15, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk and Book Signing: Zoe François, 'Zoe Bakes Cookies'

I first became aware of Minneapolis-based pastry chef Zoë Francois as the co-author of the bestselling book series Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day (which I highly recommend if you, like me, struggle to keep a sourdough starter alive and would like to break into bread-baking with minimum effort and maximum reward). Then I discovered her gorgeous baking Instagram, which showcases fluffy domed pavlovas, vibrant blood orange pies, and dreamy pastel cross-sections of baked Alaskas. With her latest cookbook Zoë Bakes Cookies, a follow-up to Zoë Bakes Cakes, she's turned her attention to the humble cookie, with 75 must-make-now recipes like lemon lavender shortbread, blueberry gooey butter bars, and cocoa Nutella brownies. The book traces a path through Zoë's life, from her Vermont hippie roots to her college cookie company, which is why she's fittingly dubbed it her "Eras tour of cookies." Unfortunately, Zoë's conversation with local author, food stylist, and photographer Aran Goyoaga is sold out, but you can still snag a personalized copy at the book signing afterward. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Chelsea Bieker with Danya Kukafka — 'Madwoman'

If authors like Flannery O'Connor, Shirley Jackson, Alissa Nutting, and Melissa Broder are your literary jam, local author Chelsea Bieker should definitely be on your TBR list (that is, if she isn't already). Bieker evokes a unique "California gothic" aesthetic all her own with her 2020 debut novel GODSHOT, an unsettling Ethel Cain-esque story about a young girl trapped in a cult led by a power-hungry pastor, and her 2022 short story collection Heartbroke, a collection of tales about down-on-their-luck dreamers. Her highly anticipated novel Madwoman follows Clove, a wife and mother of two whose dark past threatens to upend her idyllic present-day life in Portland. Bieker will discuss with Seattle-based novelist and lit agent Danya Kukafka. JB

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, aka the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court in United States history, has penned a memoir that's bound to be pretty inspiring. Lovely One: A Memoir tracks Justice Jackson's family story, from life under segregation to her court confirmation "within the span of one generation." She'll offer a Q&A session with Melinda French Gates, and attendees will have the option to grab a copy of Lovely One. LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown; in-person tickets sold out, streaming passes available)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

John Early: The Album Tour

I'll be honest: Most of my knowledge of John Early comes from my diehard obsession with his longtime creative collaborator, Kate Berlant. But if you're anything like me (obsessed with alt comedians like Berlant, Jacqueline Novak, Tim Heidecker, Joe Pera, Jo Firestone, etc.) then Early needs no introduction. The absurdist visionary with a glittery, desperate gleam in his eyes will visit Seattle with iced coffee in tow. LC

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Garth Greenwell with Daniel Tam-Claiborne — 'Small Rain: A Novel'

I once saw Garth Greenwell speak at a panel called ”The Sexuality of Textuality” alongside Lidia Yuknavitch, Carmen Maria Machado, and Alexander Chee. Even among that absolute meeting of the minds, Greenwell stood out—he had a gentle, slightly reserved presence on stage, but spoke with astounding poetry and precision. I clung to every word. If you're anything like me (stuck at 26th in line for Greenwell's new novel, Small Rain, at the library), consider this conversation a reading pregame. He'll chat about Small Rain with Daniel Tam-Claiborne, author of What Never Leaves. LC

(Seattle Public Library - Central, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

David Cross: The End of The Beginning of The End

One is willing to risk a night of intense eye-rolling when a veteran funnyman such as Cross grips the mic. Don't underestimate the goodwill he's accrued by his acting stints on the sketch comedy series Mr. Show and the sitcom Arrested Development, or from his previous stand-up sets full of caustic left jabs against wrongheaded right-wingers and the cartoon-level evil of corporations and rank hypocrisy of politicians and Bible-thumpers. Cross has long been a master of transmuting incredulity and exasperation over the world's manifold sociopolitical idiocies into pointed humor. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(The Showbox, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Azymuth with Brainstory

Next time you're driving with the top down (or as in my case, with all four windows down), cue up Azymuth's 1974 debut Azimüth. The Brazilian jazz staple employs velvety organs, punchy synths, and slick percussion to achieve a sound that lives in the intersection of samba, yacht rock, and psychedelic funk. The legendary ensemble will celebrate their 50-year career with a rare local performance alongside soul-jazz trio Brainstory. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Many have claimed that Saltburn made Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2002 bop "Murder on the Dancefloor" a success, but I would argue it was the other way around. I hated the film until that infamousclosing scene. The neo-disco song choice was a huge exhale at the end of the film, nudging the viewer to rethink the narrative as pure camp rather than an earnest psychological thriller. While many will attend this concert to hear the one song, I hope this tour brings more of Ellis-Bextor's infectious dance tracks to the masses. Her sophomore album Read My Lips is up there with Madonna's Confessions on a Dance Floor and Kylie Minogue's Fever. AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Critter Barn

Former Stranger editor Chase Burns once wrote, "Cucci’s Critter Barn is more likely to feature queens lip-synching vaporwave tracks and pouring paint on themselves than anything resembling RuPaul's Drag Race. Once at Critter Barn, a San Francisco artist named Jader Vision shoved a bottle up a papier-mâché anus they sewed to the lining of their body suit. It was very well received." Expect a round-up of Seattle’s best drag critters, including Hoochie Papa, Pupusa, Miss Texas 1988, Uh Oh, and Cucci herself for this barn-burnin' night of drag devilry. LC

(Massive, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Isabel Wilkerson

Pulitzer Prize and National Humanities Medal-winning author Isabel Wilkerson (The Warmth of Other Suns) explored "how race and related matters are viewed, perceived, experienced, understood" in her 2020 book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. She'll lend her expert understanding of hierarchical structures to this talk on disparities in homeownership, where she'll be joined by South Seattle Emerald publisher Marcus Harrison Green. Event proceeds will "support Homestead’s work to create housing justice in King County." LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

FILM

Scarecrow Video Benefit: House

Nobuhiko Obayashi's Hausu (aka House) is a film that utterly defies description, but here goes: The 1977 cult classic is a psychedelic romp akin to Scooby-Doo on hallucinogens. It's also one of my all-time favorites, and the perfect apéritif before creepy season. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky, cobwebby country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. (This is why I don't travel to creaky, cobwebby country manors!!) Antics ensue with a possessed piano, floating heads, and the film's unsung hero, a big-ass, fluffy house cat named Blanche. Support Scarecrow Video on Friday the 13th at this benefit screening for the physical media mainstay. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

Seasoned jokester and SNL vet David Spade, who now co-hosts the podcast Fly on the Wall alongside fellow SNL alumnus Dana Carvey, will bring his snide, self-deprecating style to Seattle. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Tim Murray’s WITCHES!

Tim Murray self-describes as being "like a gay Bo Burnham, but painted green, doing drag," which is the kind of pre-Halloween cheer I didn't realize I needed. He'll bring his creepy-crawly comedy hour Witches! to Seattle, blending stand-up with original comedy songs about his favorite pop culture crones and enchantresses, from Sabrina to Anjelica Huston. There's a deeper meaning to the toil and trouble, too—the show is "a tribute to LGBTQIA people and how we discover our magic once we find our coven." If you can't get enough of Murray, never fear. His upcoming sketch comedy TV show Wish You Were Queer, produced by fellow magical queen Trixie Mattel, was announced last year. LC

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market)

FILM

The Time That Remains

Palestinian actor-director Elia Suleiman maintains a wicked sense of humor, which seems like no easy feat for someone surviving under occupation. It's true, though: You might actually laugh when you watch The Time That Remains, Suleiman's attempt to "juggle Brechtian theater, comedic timing, and real tragedy." Based on family documents and his own memories, the film begins with the Nakba and moves toward the present day, illustrating his family's experiences with a sharp, satirical lens. The flick offers an intriguing reminder that resistance takes all forms. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Mid-Autumn Festival at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. They'll host a celebration with new beer releases (including Taro Up My Heart lager and Mid-Autumn Hazy IPA infused with açaí blueberry black tea), baked mooncakes, and limited giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food truck Panda Dim Sum will also make an appearance. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

Black & Loud Fest

Black & Loud Fest is back and bigger than ever. All three stages of the Crocodile will be taken over by a genre- and globe-spanning lineup of over 20 Black-fronted bands. Highlights include shoegaze pioneers the Veldt, local alt-rock gems King Youngblood, blues rock heavy Ayron Jones, rising country artist Antwane Tyler, and more. The one-day fest also includes a freestyle rap cypher and a boozy Jack Daniels tasting. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

KEXP Presents: Mt Fog, somesurprises, and Tiny Vipers

Folktronica project Mt Fog uses minimal electronic sounds and ethereal vocals as a magic wand to "evoke magical spaces, real and imagined." The trio will celebrate the release of their new album, ultraviolet heart machine, alongsidesomesurprises and Tiny Vipers. If their new single "Drifting" is indicative of the rest of the album, anticipate a whimsical swirl of Björk-style growls and '80s synths. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

If you're a Deadhead or Phishhead, expand your horizons with Aussie rock jammers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, whom Mercury contributor Chris Sutton described as a cross between "Thee Oh Sees' aggressively raw work ethic" and "the Flaming Lips' visionary shape-shifting." The ensemble will take over the Gorge's scenic outdoor stage for a marathon three-hour set to support their bluesy 26th (!) studio album, Flight b741.

(Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy)

Liana Flores

If you can't stop listening to Clairo's Charm, then consider adding Liana Flores' debut album Flower of the soul into your regular rotation. Like Clairo, Flores embraces '70s soft rock production but with the addition of British folk storytelling, jazz-infused harmonies, and a tinge of '90s twee pop. Don't miss her intimate set at the Ballard Homestead this week—it'll likely be the last time you can catch her at a small venue.

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Jessica Kirson

Comedy Cellar regular, Relatively Sane podcast host, Nightlife Award winner, and Howard Stern Show prank caller Jessica Kirson will stop by Seattle with silly stand-up and perhaps more thoughts on her therapist mom's demands. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Ms. Pat: The Hot and Flashy Tour

Comedian, writer, and podcaster Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) started out as a struggling single mom in Atlanta. The raw comic's meteoric rise led her from small stand-up sets to her own BET+ sitcom, The Ms. Pat Show. Her autobiography, Rabbit, was nominated for an NAACP Award; hopefully, she'll share more candid reflections on her fascinating life in this performance. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

I Saw You: A Comedy with Heart

See someone? Say something. I Saw U, The Stranger's take on Craigslist Missed Connections, returned in March, which means you can read pickup lines like "How's your praxis? Because I think we could be more than just a theory ;)" whenever you want. Unexpected Productions has since devised an improvised response to the column, transforming the weekly listings into comedy sets that "imagine what would happen if the individuals actually went out on a date." I hope they address the love blossoming at Biscuit Bitch. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Friday–Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Moon Viewing 2024

Catch the harvest moon before it reaches its full supermoon magnificence at two enchanting evenings at the Seattle Japanese Garden. Settle into tranquil reflection with the sounds of the shakuhachi, a traditional bamboo flute, and enjoy a butoh dance performance. As the sun sets, luminaries on the ground, lanterns in the sky, and illuminated trees will bring a warm glow to the gardens. Attendees can get creative at a haiku station, add on a traditional tea ceremony experience, and peep the moon through a telescope provided by the Seattle Astronomical Society. SL

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Madison Park, Thursday–Friday)

EXHIBIT

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks

In my opinion, happiness could be defined as 200,000 Lego bricks arranged in "hands-on construction areas" for free play, and MOHAI's latest exhibition makes the dream come true. Towers of Tomorrow also features models of skyscrapers from all over the world, constructed by a real-deal "Lego-certified professional," Ryan "Brickman" McNaught. (Cool job alert!) Visitors can scope McNaught's plastic creations and imagine their own by adding to a futuristic Lego "metropolis" inside the exhibit. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday–Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Art + Culture Week Seattle

Get stoked on Seattle's arts and culture scene all week long at this activation of spaces across the city, which kicks off on September 7. Art + Culture Week Seattle will pop up at a whopping 40 locations across the city, including buzzy faves like Wa Na Wari, Mini Mart City Park, SOIL, Traver Gallery, and Common Area Maintenance, among dozens of other spots. Check out the calendar of offerings for details on what's going down each day—I'm stoked about pretty much everything happening here, but the discounts on SIFF cinema screenings, ambient musical performances, neon art at Rainier Art Center, and cyanotype workshop at Gallery 4Culture on September 10 seem especially appealing. LC

(Various locations, Monday–Saturday)

MEXAM NW Festival 2024

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October, a time during which many Latin American countries celebrate their national independence days. MEXAM NW Festival is an exhilarating multi-event, multi-venue festival curated by the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle that showcases the vibrancy of Hispanic and Mexican American culture. The festival kicks off with live mural painting and celebrations in Lakewood and Auburn and concludes in mid-October with a Día de los Muertos concert. Two of the biggest events in Seattle take place on September 14 and 15, with the Fiestas Patrias Parade in South Park on Saturday and Fiestas Patrias Sea Mar at Seattle Center all weekend long. Expect tons of Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, arts and craft markets, and community joy. SL

(Various locations, Monday–Sunday)

Washington State Fair 2024

Lest you forget, most of Washington state is farmland, which translates to communities with county fairs. Check out the biggest and best there is at the annual Washington State Fair, founded in 1900 in Puyallup. (If you don't know how to pronounce the town's name, ask a local and brace yourself for the jingle they sing back). Featuring outdoor concerts, rodeos, quilt and flower displays, vegetable creations, baby bunnies, and photo exhibits from local and international artists, there’s fair fun of all stripes. Plus, '90s rock band Matchbox Twenty, rapper Wiz Khalifa (with support from Burien local Travis Thompson), and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias are on the tour circuit this year. Don't forget to grab a classic Fisher fair scone to munch while walking around, or get a baker's dozen to take home—my mother always freezes them to enjoy beyond the summer season. SL

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, Monday–Sunday)

FILM

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

It's not complicated. If Winona Ryder is on the screen, I'm seated in the audience. Even a reprisal of Beetlejuice, in which a frankly annoying spirit haunted a family back in the '80s, will suffice as long as Ryder appears. Director Tim Burton and star Michael Keaton return for this fashionably late sequel, which follows three generations of the Deetz family (including Lydia, who's now a mom, played by Ryder) as they return home to Winter River and discover a portal to the afterlife that's been carelessly left open. I'm betting someone says a certain name three times. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Monday–Sunday)

Blink Twice

Channing Tatum seems like unlikely casting for the role of a suspicious tech billionaire, but BlinkTwice—Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut—makes brave choices, I suppose. The flick follows a cocktail waitress who falls for Slater King (played by Tatum) at a gala. When she joins him on a private island, strange occurrences deepen her questions around King and the island itself. If you're into Knives Out or White Lotus, it'll likely appeal. Plus, Kravitz reports that the film is "based on a true story," but perhaps not in the way you'd expect—Blink Twice illustrates the "infinite obstacles women often face in the entertainment industry, particularly in relation to the power dynamics with their male colleagues." LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday–Thursday)

Derek Jarman: Do We Continue to Grow Marigolds Even as The Emergency Sirens Blare?

Although his death of AIDS-related illness in '94 cut his life and career criminally short, Derek Jarman's revolutionary directorial style sent shockwaves through the queer cinema canon that still reverberate now. Modern directors using avant-garde aesthetics, poetic sensuality, and experimental storytelling techniques like Andrew Haigh, Xavier Dolan, and Luca Guadagnino have Jarman to thank—I said what I said. Jarman's gutsy, myth-drenched films will make your September more vivid and romantic, with screenings of the homoerotic Roman Empire-set Sebastiane (complete with a Brian Eno score), the writhing, angry AIDS crisis epistle The Garden (featuring Tilda Swinton), and BLUE, Jarman's final work, in which the director "fills the screen with blue—still and unyielding for an hour and nineteen minutes." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday–Sunday)

The Front Room

A24 films have felt hit-or-miss lately, perhaps because they're consciously expanding in a more commercial, mainstream cinema direction. MaXXXine, Priscilla, and Civil War were met with polarizing reviews, while The Zone of Interest was (in this writer's humble opinion) a brutal, immediate classic. After a year of whiplash-inducing releases, I'll be happily seated for a straight-up scary movie starring Brandy as a pregnant woman besieged by her weirdo mother-in-law. The flick is also the first feature for director duo Max Eggers and Sam Eggers—yep, they're Robert Eggers' brothers. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday–Thursday)

Paris, Texas: New 4K Restoration

Paris, Texas is my favorite film of all time, and my second and third are True Stories and 3 Women, both of which could arguably exist in Paris, Texas's universe. A disheveled Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) meanders out of the matte desert, where he's reunited with his eight-year-old son, Hunter, and his billboard-designing brother in the neon canyons of Los Angeles. He tries on different roles: He imagines becoming the "rich father," accomplishing nothing but to chase after his son's affection. A road trip then guides Hunter and Travis back to the root of their trauma. The result is a neo-Western that feels spiritually in tune with Twin Peaks, Repo Man, and—hear me out—the myth of Odysseus. It also did more to promote pink fuzzy sweaters than the entirety of Barbie's endless press campaign. By the way, I'd typically balk at a 127-minute runtime, but Wim Wenders' ultra-deliberate filmmaking (and Robby Müller's choreography) demands a slow read. Certain shots linger long after the credits roll. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday–Wednesday)

SEA-Nordic Film Festival

This three-day festival will return to showcase the best in contemporary Nordic cinema, from shorts and documentaries to lauded feature films. The lineup (curated by Silja Espolin Johnson) includes an opening night screening of the magical realist, coming-of-age Norwegian drama Sister, What Grows Where Land Is Sick?, plus two short film programs. Call me a nerd, but I'm excited about the screening of the 2022 Criterion drama Godland, a 19th-century "psychological epic" with a 143-minute runtime and a remote Icelandic setting. LC

(Majestic Bay Theatres, Ballard, Friday–Sunday)

Un Bouquet de Breillat

Catherine Breillat's filmmaking approach is very, well, French—she often seeks to illuminate the taboo in provocative explorations of desire, violence, and women's psychology. Grand Illusion's celebration of the controversy queen spans every decade of her directing career, including screenings of brand-new 4K restorations (A Real Young Girl, 36 Fillette, and Perfect Love) and Janus Films' 35mm print of my favorite Breillat, the abrupt and rattling 2001 film Fat Girl. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday–Saturday)

Your Fat Friend

Jeanie Finlay's Your Fat Friend documents the rise of writer and self-described "very fat person" Aubrey Gordon, who cut her teeth as an anonymous blogger and has since become a bestselling author. I'm a big fan of the loud-laughing, Portland-based fat acceptance activist, whose podcast Maintenance Phase pokes fun at Goop-driven garbaggio and widens my perspective on what it means to be healthy. "It is a real paradigm shift to look at someone my size and think...that person may have put in a great deal of effort, and that may have been what got them here," says Gordon in the film. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday–Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Guards at the Taj

Rajiv Joseph's Obie Award-winning play follows two Imperial Guards in 17th-century India, where from their morning post, they gaze upon the newly completed Taj Mahal. Okay, just pause for a moment and imagine that. Here's an image if you need help. Got it? Now meet me back here. The narrative grows complicated when the pair are ordered to perform an "unthinkable task"—per the New York Times review of the production, Guards at the Taj "raises potent questions about the human price paid throughout history." LC

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday–Sunday)

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Jillian Armenante directs this Tony-nominated play, which brings biting wit and satire to an unfortunate truth we're all already familiar with: Behind every powerful man is a "binder full" of women preventing his antics from causing a full-blown crisis. Eastern European vocalists Dunava will blend gorgeous harmonies on opening night, and on September 15, a post-show Women in Politics panel will "explore specific challenges that women face in the political arena, and share diverse perspectives on what it means to be a political woman." LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday–Sunday)

TITANISH

Your fave doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critics' Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about last June's submersible implosion.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Monday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

A.K. Burns: What is Perverse is Liquid

A.K. Burns, a New York-based multimedia artist (and current fellow at Harvard's Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study) dials into queer perspectives through videos, sculptures, and installations, highlighting transfeminist issues through an imaginative lens. Focusing on Burns' Negative Space series, this solo exhibition delves into the artist's "intersections of landscapes, human bodies, and water." The works pull from non-linear and sci-fi sources to challenge the status quo. What is Perverse is Liquid "reflects on environmental vulnerability, marginalized communities, and their relationships with place," using negative space as a setting upon which to imagine new and evolving systems for marginalized voices. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

Audineh Asaf: Remember Me

First-generation Iranian American artist Audineh Asaf was raised hearing stories of imprisonment, execution, and persecution under an oppressive regime. After immigrating to the United States, Asaf's world still felt shaped by her cultural identity, and the "ongoing struggle for freedom in Iran" also found its way into her distinctive multimedia artworks. Drawing from both American quilting and Persian weaving practices, Asaf's tapestries "illuminate and humanize the experiences of individuals who have faced unimaginable hardship," while textured collages depict political prisoners, poets, and protestors whose fearless perspectives serve as inspiration. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, Monday–Sunday)

Javaad Alipoor: Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World

When the '70s-era variety showman Fereydoun Farrokhzad, who might be envisioned as an Iranian Tom Jones, was forced into political exile in Germany post-Islamic Revolution, he continued performing sold-out shows but was eventually found murdered in 1992. Because few things are as fascinating as the unsolved murder of a beloved pop icon, Javaad Alipoor's Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World dives down the rabbit hole. The performance draws from Wikipedia articles, flawed search engines, and true crime podcasts to "sort through the tangle of information available online in a post-colonial world." Consider my ears perked. LC

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday–Saturday)

Tip Toland: Behind the Scenes

Tip Toland's hyperrealistic aged figures bring eccentric new life to the ceramic bust medium, a form that feels underutilized in contemporary art. Seeking to "empathetically and intimately examine the latent parts of ourselves that are nagging to be reckoned with," Toland's expressive sculptures—paired with large-scale pencil drawings in Behind the Scenes—feel beautifully strange and intimate. I'm especially intrigued by ALWAYS THE DIPLOMAT | 34689, a ceramic and mixed-media sculpture of an elderly man flanked by two monstrous hand puppets. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Wednesday/Friday–Saturday)

Too Much to Carry

Iran-born, Washington-based artist Mana Mehrabian and Seattle-based artist Mary Coss band together in this exhibition, which "investigate[s] personal and ancestral migrations" through a blend of sculpture and installation art. Too Much to Carry feels spare and pensive, yet materially well-considered; I'm interested in Coss' tangled metal forms positioned alongside Mehrabian's curious metal storage shelving units and wire baskets. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Thursday–Saturday)

Twilight Child: Antonia Kuo and Martin Wong

Queer diasporic Chinese artists Antonia Kuo (who was born in 1987 in New York City) and Martin Wong (who was born in 1946 in Portland, and passed in 1999) represent artistic resonance across generations. Twilight Child will mount Wong's "rarely exhibited biomorphic clay sculptures," paintings, and archival materials, each carefully chosen in partnership with Kuo as part of the Frye's "artists' artists" series of collaborations. Alongside Wong's work, Kuo will share "photochemical" paintings that respond to Wong's poems and sculptures created at her family's local industrial metal casting company. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday–Sunday; closing)