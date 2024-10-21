The Top 47 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 21–27, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Alison Fensterstock: How Women Made Music — A Revolutionary History

In her new book, How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music, editor Alison Fensterstock highlights the vital role that female musicians have played in the music industry by compiling over fifty years of NPR’s coverage. Throughout the book, Fensterstock challenges traditional male-centric best album lists and the underrecognized contributions of women in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. During the Seattle stop of her book tour, Fensterstock will sit down with KEXP's Emily Fox and local musician/label owner/writer Rachel Flotard. AV

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Caroline Choe

Far more than just simple snacks, banchan (the delicious shared side dishes that complement Korean meals) can represent a host's hospitality and generosity—as musician and writer Michelle Zauner wrote of her late mother in her poignant memoir Crying at H Mart, "She remembered which banchan side dish you emptied first so the next time you were over it'd be set with a heaping double portion." New York City-based chef, artist, teacher, and writer Caroline Choe puts these bites in the spotlight with her first-of-its-kind cookbook Banchan, which offers both traditional and modern recipes for everything from smoky gochujang chicken salad to hobakjeon (zucchini pancakes). JB

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

HALLOWEEN

Pumpkin Carving & Scary Movie Night

Hallowed Capitol Hill watering hole Pine Box celebrates Halloween every year with an evening of pumpkin carving and scary movies. Pumpkins are $5 with a beverage purchase and they'll provide tools and candles to illuminate whatever creepy creation you come up with. Grab a seat in the covered outdoor beer garden for two yet-to-be-announced horror movies. For a truly 4D experience, try to time your sawing with on-screen stabbings or scoop out your pumpkin guts when there's a particularly gruesome scene. SL

(The Pine Box, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Mdou Moctar

Mercury writer Ben Salmon writes: "There are around three million Tuareg people living in the Saharan region of Africa, and they turn out an impressive number of musicians who find audiences in other parts of the world. There’s Tinariwen, Bombino, Tamikrest, and Imarhan, and now it’s unquestionably Mdou Moctar’s turn. The Nigerien guitarist first made a name for himself on African MP3-sharing networks and has raised his international profile over the past several years with a series of excellent albums released on the Portland-based Sahel Sounds record label." Moctar will play songs from his hypnotic new album, Funeral for Justice, after an opening set from indie rock artist Rosali. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Caroline Choe, Banchan

New York City-based chef, artist, teacher, and writer Caroline Choe puts these bites in the spotlight with her first-of-its-kind cookbook Banchan, which offers both traditional and modern recipes for everything from smoky gochujang chicken salad to hobakjeon (zucchini pancakes). She'll chat about the release with chef Rachel Yang of Joule and Revel. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Netse Mot: One People Gathering

Inviting attendees to engage directly with Indigenous voices, Netse Mot—which translates to "one heart, one mind" in Coast Salish—addresses political and cultural differences and the looming climate crisis with a "movement toward healing and unity." The event will include a wide range of Indigenous speakers and performers, including Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe, author of Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk, as well as Notorious Cree, Black Lodge Singers, and WestShore Canoe Family, among many others. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Kitten Around: A pet-themed comedy show

Listen, I love kittens as much as the next person, but I haven't spent much time considering their capacity to inspire stand-up comedy. That said, I'm intrigued by this performance, which is billed as a "pet-themed comedy show" featuring some of the city's funniest folks. Can they make you laugh about Goldendoodles, budgies, and the unbridled camp of Halloween pet costumes? It's possible, and there's only one way to find out. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

The Psychic

In my recent review of Lucio Fulci's The Beyond for The Stranger's Psychotronic Film Challenge, I shared an admittedly hot take: If you think you want to see an Argento flick, what you're actually looking for is Fulci. No shade to Argento—he's a master of style and atmosphere. (He might've even invented bisexual lighting by accident.) But Lucio Fulci delivered giallo at its best: His films are typically psychological, stylish, and, most importantly, brutal. The Psychic is another Fulci great, but it feels like a departure for the gorehound giallo director—it's an understated, slow-burn murder mystery, framed around strange premonitions and seven musical notes. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

James Beard Taste America Tour

At this star-studded tasting tour, the James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great chef and author) will bring together a stacked lineup of acclaimed culinary luminaries. This year, the series will "celebrate the local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities," with food and drink stations hosted by TasteTwenty chef Janet Becerra of the acclaimed pop-up-turned-restaurant Pancita, Donald Adams and Paolo Campbell of the cult favorite Filipino-inspired fried chicken joint the Chicken Supply, Meesha chef Preeti Agarwal, Communion R&B chef Kristi Brown, Canlis chef Aisha Ibrahim, Four Seasons chefs Brian Doherty and Danielle Grogan, Lil Red’s Takeout & Catering owner Erasto “Red” Jackson, Copine chef/owner Shaun McCrain, Paper Cake Shop pastry chef Gabby Park, Maripili chef/owner Grayson Pilar Corrales, Beast and Cleaver chef/owner Kevin Smith, and chef/restaurateur Ethan Stowell. JB

(Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, Seattle Waterfront)

LIVE MUSIC

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat

At this point, Charli XCX's sixth studio album has left us with more questions than answers: Is brat summer dead? Is Kamala brat? What color is her underwear? The only thing I know for sure is that politicians and brands co-opting the craze are annoying as hell. Regardless, I've tried not to let it ruin my faithful love for the British hyperpop star. I will never claim to be an OG Charli fan (I hopped on board when her 2020 masterpiece how i'm feeling now dropped) but I will forever brag that I saw her at the quaint Crystal Ballroom in Portland before this massive arena tour. Charli will be joined by her frequent collaborator/BFF Troye Sivan for their highly anticipated Sweat tour. They better deliver a mashup of "1999" and "Talk talk." AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Ashley Rodriguez, Field Notes from a Fungi Forager

Perhaps you've perused a copy of the cult favorite mushroom field guide All That the Rain Promises and More or spotted Alexis Nikole's delightful foraging videos on YouTube before and thought to yourself that you'd like to try your hand at tracking down your own food in the wild. After all, we do live in the bountiful Pacific Northwest. Local forager, food writer, and food therapy guide Ashley Rodriguez, creator of the award-winning blog Not Without Salt, is here to help with her newest book Field Notes from a Fungi Forager, an "evocative and personal survey" of 50 of the most fascinating mushrooms in our region, from icons like morels and chanterelles to more obscure varieties like the "wood blewit" (which is said to smell like frozen orange juice). Rodriguez will chat about the book with local cookbook author Becky Selengut. JB (Book Larder, Fremont)

THURSDAY

FILM

Double Feature: Bride of Frankenstein and Young Frankenstein

As a Mary Shelley stan, each of the Frankenstein film adaptations has disappointed me—the original text contains darkness and depth that the films have never captured (we shall see if Guillermo Del Toro delivers with his upcoming adaptation). However, I'm willing to admit that as standalone films, Bride of Frankenstein and Young Frankenstein are the best entries in the monster saga. Despite being filmed nearly 40 years apart, both movies reinvent the mad scientist story while not taking themselves too seriously. Get into the Halloween spirit this week as the Seattle Symphony plays the original Bride of Frankenstein score by Franz Waxman. For the second act, the orchestra will take a break while the audience howls at Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy classic Young Frankenstein. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

STARS - Set Yourself on Fire: The 20th Anniversary Tour

Longtime Canadian indie-pop band Stars has found success in their exceptional ability to tell honest tales of life and love, delivering a sound that's both delicate and expansive. The band will return to Seattle to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album, Set Yourself on Fire, which includes their global hit "Your Ex-Lover Is Dead." You might know it from the iconic soundtrack of aughts teen drama The O.C. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Jenny Slate: LIFEFORM Tour

Jenny Slate's name is everywhere, if you know where to look: The comedian, actor, and author played your favorite character on Parks & Recreation, lent her voice to the character of Missy on Big Mouth, penned the "carnival of observations" (Washington Post) Little Weirds, and co-invented Marcel the Shell, for chrissake. Slate's fresh collection of "personal pieces," LIFEFORM, has sent the multi-hyphenate creator on an eight-city book tour, and we're lucky enough to live in one of her landing spots. MONEY PWEEZE! LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco, who was described as “the hottest comic in America” by the New York Times back in 2019, has seen his fair share of success lately—he dropped a bestselling memoir and landed roles in Martin Scorsese’s crime flick The Irishman and the Oscar-winning Green Book. He'll share more of his energetic, exaggerated humor on the It Ain't Right tour, hopefully while sporting a mullet. LC

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Girlschool: Final North American Tour

Let's face it—with Cherie Currie going full MAGA, it's unlikely that the Runaways will ever reunite. So, we must relish in the opportunity to see Britain's own trailblazing all-female hard rock band, Girlschool. Founding members Kim McAuliffe and Denise Dufort will lead the current lineup in classics like "Race the Devil" and "Please Don't Touch" for their final North American tour. New Orleans hard rockers Lillian Axe and heavy metal outfit Alcatrazz will open. AV

(Substation, Fremont)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Boy, Howdy! Bakeshop Hallow's Eve Pop-up

Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Then stop by Boy, Howdy!'s Halloween-themed pop-up (likely their last pop-up of the year) at the cozy Ghost Note Coffee for a series of blood-curdling bakes, including "Autumn Leaves" (a toasted oat cake with herb-roasted apples and whipped crème fraîche), "Cauldron Smoke" (a chocolate olive oil cake with torched pumpkin marshmallows, spiced pepita crumbles, and black cocoa buttercream), "Harvest Moon" (brown butter spice cake with carrot marmalade, cream cheese mousse, and maple buttercream), and cookies (triple ginger molasses and bourbon vanilla pecan shortbread). JB

(Ghost Note Coffee, Capitol Hill)

HALLOWEEN

Thrill The World Seattle

I once learned the dance to "Thriller" for a fundraiser and honestly, it's quite fun. It's more than just a TikTok dance—you also get to dress up in thrifted '80s clothing and cover yourself in dirt or fake blood (if you want). If you've never had this thrilling experience, now's your chance! Join The Seattle Thrillers for Thrill The World, an annual worldwide simultaneous dance to "Thriller," on Saturday, October 26 at precisely 3 pm. You can spectate or get inspired by last year's performance and join in. The group will also perform at the West Seattle Harvest Fest on October 27, and on Halloween at Trick or Treat on the Ave in Queen Anne. SL

(West Queen Anne Playfield, West Queen Anne)

LIVE MUSIC

It's Alive! Seattle's Undead Music Scene Takes on The Neptune

Though the late '80s and early '90s grunge movement is often cited as the most celebrated time in Seattle music history, the current music scene is arguably just as exciting. For this special Halloween bash, music from the local underground will swarm the Neptune (Night of the Living Dead-style) with bone-rattling tunes. Look forward to performances from dance-punk quartet Linda From Work, "funk-hop" six-piece Marshall Law Band, indie rock outfit Waxer, and surf punks I-90 Fiasco. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Kristin Hersh

Best known as the frontwoman of alt-rock outfits Throwing Muses and 50FootWave, Kristin Hersh has contributed to the traditionally male-dominated genre since the early 1980s. As a solo artist, Hersh blends punk, indie, and folk instrumentation with lyrics that touch on her struggles with anxiety and bipolar disorder. She will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her solo debut Hips and Makers with an intimate, stripped-down performance featuring cello accompaniment. AV

(St. Mark's Cathedral, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

FILM

Bride of The Beacon Halloween Special

If there is any theater in Seattle that I trust to curate a reliably weird and chilling blend of Samhain shorts and creepy-crawly TV episodes, it's the cinema freaks (said with love!) over at the Beacon. Their Halloween video "mega-mix" will serve up a mish-mash of tricks and treats in the form of "spookies, ghoulies, occult rituals, and candy-mad children" on screen. Come on, you're not too scared, are you? LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Restaurant Week

Gourmands across Seattle rejoice over this twice-yearly event, which gives diners the opportunity to try curated menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 at dozens of restaurants. It’s an excellent opportunity to branch out of your usual rotation of tried-and-true favorites and cross some destinations off your culinary bucket list. Round up some friends to join you, and don't forget to tip your server generously. JB

(Various locations)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers

It's a rule akin to "shut up and get off your phone in the movie theater." Don't touch the art. We've heard this since forever, right? This applies in every gallery setting, right? WRONG. Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers invites viewers to touch the artwork on display, aiming to "raise awareness about accessibility for blind and low-vision individuals in the arts" by facilitating a tactile experience. Viewers are encouraged to "close their eyes, use their open palms, and gently stroke their artwork, describing the meaning it holds for them," which sounds downright blissful. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, Wednesday–Saturday)

Victoria Sambunaris: Traces of the Manifest

New York-based photographer Victoria Sambunaris car-camps across the United States for several months a year, creating large-scale photographs that trace the transformation of the country with "specific attention given to expanding political, technological and industrial interventions." In Traces of the Manifest, Sambunaris shares snapshots, road logs, minerals, found objects, and videos from her travels, which document "the impact of industrial sites, geological forces, and human traces found in landscape" from the Texas Gulf Coast to the southern California desert. LC

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, Thursday–Sunday; opening)

FALL

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars

Los Angeles-born light experience Astra Lumina will return to illuminate the Seattle Chinese Garden for two months this year, transforming the botanical space into a "wonder of visiting stars" with projections, dazzling lights, music, and "astral energy." Ooooo. Bundle up to stroll down the celestial pathway; you're promised to encounter "cosmic visions and astral song." (You may also want to microdose first—laser shows of yore confirmed that nothing's more psychedelic than a good light-and-sound projection.) LC

(Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview, Thursday–Sunday)

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier; which is exactly what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, Monday–Sunday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2024

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Murnau, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders all month long with creepy greats like the colonial-era cannibal tale Ravenous, the Nicolas Cage campy cult flick Vampire's Kiss, Roger Corman's The Masque of the Red Death, and a screening of Nosferatu set to a Radiohead score, which should get you amped for Eggers' remake releasing in December. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday–Sunday)

Paris, Texas: New 4K Restoration

Paris, Texas is my favorite film of all time, and my second and third are True Stories and 3 Women, both of which could arguably exist in Paris, Texas's universe. A disheveled Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) meanders out of the matte desert, where he's reunited with his eight-year-old son, Hunter, and his billboard-designing brother in the neon canyons of Los Angeles. He tries on different roles: He imagines becoming the "rich father," accomplishing nothing but to chase after his son's affection. A road trip then guides Hunter and Travis back to the root of their trauma. The result is a neo-Western that feels spiritually in tune with Twin Peaks, Repo Man, and—hear me out—the myth of Odysseus. It also did more to promote pink fuzzy sweaters than the entirety of Barbie's endless press campaign. By the way, I'd typically balk at a 127-minute runtime, but Wim Wenders' ultra-deliberate filmmaking (and Robby Müller's choreography) demands a slow read. Certain shots linger long after the credits roll. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Monday–Thursday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the series. The selection is solid, with a range of familiar freakshows and rarely screened deeper cuts. Scarecrowber will keep the creepy times oozing with George Franju's Eyes Without a Face, the '71 creep fest Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, Dario Argento's Opera,The Strangers (the '08 original, which is actually terrifying), and other scares. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday–Sunday)

Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project

You might already be familiar with the Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project, a fast-paced, pressure cooker film series featuring dozens of short films created by Seattle talent over 48 short hours. (Filmmakers must "draw a genre from a hat and incorporate specific elements such as a character, prop, and line of dialogue into their films," so the results feel improvisational and invigorated.) This spine-tingling spin on the project invites participants to create horror flicks in two short days. I'm anticipating the results to be a little more funny than terrifying, but who knows? There might be some truly twisted greatness in the mix. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Wednesday–Thursday)

Wings of Desire

New German Cinema pioneer Wim Wenders, who directed Perfect Days and a mysterious terrain of canyons and neon in Paris, Texas, might actually be best known for his '87 masterpiece Wings of Desire. If you were moved to tears by Tokyo toilet scrubber Hirayama, who filled his days with cassette tapes and photos of trees in Perfect Days, I recommend giving this film your time—it feels far more experimental, but still in the spirit of Wenders's oozy "slow" cinema and emphasis on isolation. Shot in black and white just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, the film follows two angels who soar over the city until one falls in love with a human. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Monday & Wednesday)

FOOD & DRINK

Autumn Beer Fest

In 2018, former Stranger staff writer Lester Black wrote of the English-style cask ale destination Machine House Brewery, "[Their] beers are beloved in the city for their nuance and balance, and it helps that most of their best beers are under 4 percent alcohol, an enjoyable proposition for industry regulars who often tire of excessive alcohol. When Machine House is at its best, and it usually is, their beers are succinct little packages that deliver beguiling flavor without hitting you over the head. They’re charming beers, like a witty remark that lingers in your head for hours." Now, the small-batch brewery invites you to embrace the transition into fall with a selection of 13 cask ales perfect for the cooler weather, including a Pale Oat Mild made in collaboration with Bizarre Brewing, a Scottish 60 Shilling made in collaboration with Beveridge Place Pub, and The Roots of the Mountain Rye Barleywine made in collaboration with Holy Mountain, plus several seasonal beers and ciders. The Wednesday Club will set the mood with live jazz on Saturday.

(Machine House Brewery, Hillman City, Friday–Sunday)

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Blood Lust" (Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice, and ginger beer) and "Nosferatu's Rise" (Coconut Oil Lot 40, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, cinnamon syrup, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters, and saline). JB

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

BOO Seattle

This annual EDM spectacular will haunt your Halloweekend with multiple themed stages, ghoulishly fun rides, larger-than-life art installations, and roaming performers. Plus, DJs including Lost Frequencies, Afrojack, Illenium, Chris Lorenzo, and Maddix will rattle your bones. AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo, Friday–Saturday)

Live From Our Living Room 5

The Vera Project is bringing back their Live from our Living Room festival and fundraiser this October. There will be an all-ages Halloween cover show, a 21-plus house party hosted by Seattle’s most out-of-this-world drag queen Irene the Alien, and a night with mid-2000s math rock heroes Algernon Cadwallader (followed by an “emo night afterparty,” which is both strange and intriguing to my borderline-millennial heart). I’m especially excited for the Rock Lottery on Sunday, October 27. Twenty local musicians will be randomly broken off into four bands, and then they’ll have just that day to write songs together for the first time before performing for the audience. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Vera Project, Uptown, Thursday–Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Emerald City Slasher: An Improvised Mystery Play

When the drizzly streets of Emerald City are besieged by a violent serial killer, a series of shady figures must catch the culprit before they get slashed themselves. OoOoO! This improvised experience invites audiences to make key decisions about the cast, and the serial killer will change with each performance, so you never know who might be lurking around the corner. Nothing says "improv" like unpredictable characters, right? LC

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday–Saturday)

Jubilee

This world premiere opera reveals the story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, whose earliest members came together to alter the post-Civil War musical landscape. With over 40 African American spirituals that were "originally conceived, written, and performed by enslaved peoples," the new work by lauded director Tazewell Thompson chronicles the group's early tours, where they persevered despite violence and even performed for Queen Victoria. Expect something both triumphant and harrowing—Jubilee's 13 performers capture the Fisk Jubilee Singers' struggles and joys. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Tuesday & Friday)

Leave Only Footprints

Because sometimes the creepiest environments are those which are most familiar, Leave No Footprints' Pacific Northwest setting feels pitch perfect. Emily Pike and Emily Sershon's immersive mystery experience, which features a different cast and interpretation each week, tells the story of a missing lone hiker in a state park. Audiences must enter the eldritch woods to solve the puzzle—but don't veer off the path, if you know what's good for you. LC

(Annex Theatre, Capitol Hill, Thursday–Saturday)

The Park

I'd be hard-pressed to find something more Seattle than an intimate playhouse on a lake. Seattle Public Theater often doesn't get the attention it deserves, and I'm looking forward to checking out another production directed by Amy Poisson (she directed Maggie Lee's Once More, Just for You last season, which I thoroughly enjoyed). The Park is a new piece written by Jenn Ruzumna and Lisa Every that follows the story of two friends who meet every week at the same park bench under the same tree to share their lives and search for meaning, and all the other creatures (including dogs and ghosts) who do the same. The Park is a co-production with Seattle Public Theater and feminist non-profit arts organization Macha Theatre Works. SL

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday–Sunday)

This Is Halloween

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 16 years at Triple Door with a "dark fantasy burlesque musical" and all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, I know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested. LC

(Triple Door, Downtown, Monday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

BLOWN AWAY: Gemma Hollister, Morgan Peterson & Karen Willenbrink-Johnsen

If you're anything like me, you spent a significant portion of the pandemic lockdown watching Netflix's Blown Away, in which glassblowers competed for an illustrious residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. (As a onetime Pilchuck Glass School workshop participant, I'm rooting for these crazy kids.) Traver Gallery and Chihuly Garden and Glass have teamed up to present this exhibition, which features works by Blown Away episode winners Gemma Hollister and Karen Willenbrink-Johnson and series winner Morgan Peterson. Willenbrink-Johnson creates naturalistic forms, while Hollister’s works "offer a critique of modern capitalism" and Peterson's cameo portraits of Seattle drag legends "highlight ideals of feminine beauty." LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown)

Djurberg & Berg: A Place of Opportunity and Transformation

Wallace & Gromit, Gumby, ParaNorman, Robot Chicken—truth be told, there's something about clay animation that makes its storytelling distinct and memorable. Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg have a clear understanding of this, and their immersive installations of sculpture, sound, and claymation will arrive at the National Nordic Museum this month. "Probing psychological states and the complexity of daily life by using anthropomorphic objects as metaphors," the duo's exhibition, A Place of Opportunity and Transformation—which transforms the gallery space into an experiential, immersive realm—will feature stop-motion films and sculptures set within mythical forests and a cavernous underworld. If this sounds too cool to be true, I recommend pregaming with this Art21 episode about the pair. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday–Sunday; closing)

Hayv Kahraman: Look Me in the Eyes

In her largest solo museum exhibition yet, the Iraqi-born artist Hayv Kahraman uses her signature motif—heavily lidded eyes—to examine how surveillance and erasure shape experiences of othering. Featuring paintings, sculptures, and a "deeply personal" audio installation, the show references Kahraman's upbringing as an Iraqi/Kurdish refugee in Sweden. Disembodied eyes act as a not-so-subtle stand-in for Western oppression, from government iris scans to racist plant classifications, while Kahraman’s marbling technique reflects the unpredictability of identity, resisting forced assimilation with each piece's unique patterns. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday–Sunday)

Joyce J. Scott: Walk a Mile in My Dreams

If you're not familiar with the groundbreaking work of Black artist, sculptor, performer, and printmaker Joyce J. Scott, now's the time to fix that: Seattle Art Museum will present a major career retrospective surveying Scott's multimedia works, which spans her 50-plus-year career and emphasizes her "virtuosic use" of beads, glass, and textiles. Scott has "upended hierarchies of art and craft, insisting that artistic expression is that 'extra inch of life' that nourishes the soul even in the most challenging circumstances," the museum explains. I'm interested in how Scott's unique aesthetic vision addresses the racism, sexism, and inequality of the 20th century and the modern era through a subtle, often humorous lens. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Preserved: Holly Ballard Martz & Paul D McKee

If you recently watched The Substance, Caroline Fargeat's twisted, skin-ripping strike at youth obsession, do artists Holly Ballard Martz and Paul D. McKee have the exhibition for you. (And if you haven't seen The Substance, you should. Consider it prep work for this show.) Preserved continues to ponder our "futile attempts" at clutching to youthfulness, connecting injectables to larger ideas of preservation and memory. The show's preview images feature works with hooks and holes and bottled specimens and words like "plump" and "taut." I am squicked out already, which feels like a good sign. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Thursday–Saturday)

Remember the Rain

Named after a popular Haitian proverb, “Remember the rain that makes your corn grow,” this exhibition of mid-20th-century Haitian paintings aims to cultivate a spirit of gratitude and perseverance. The storytelling scenes of each painting draw from Haitian landscapes, communities, spirituality, and nature to reflect on daily life on the island; I'm intrigued by Barbara Earl Thomas’s folkloric iconography, James Washington, Jr.'s spiritual animal sculptures, and Jamaican artist Ebony Patterson’s use of sequins in funereal scenes. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Warren Dykeman: FAST FLUX TEST

In Warren Dykeman’s fifth solo exhibition at studio e, block-like figures are rendered in composite view—think ancient Egyptian art—while other pieces feature vases of tangled vines or ultra-stylized "pastures." It didn't surprise me to learn that Dykeman is a graphic designer by day; his style patchworks a folksy sensibility with a smart, contemporary flair. Dykeman grew up in Kennewick, just outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation; this solo exhibition pulls its title from a “fast neutron” nuclear test reactor at the Hanford site, and feels infused with forgotten Americana. LC

(studio e, Georgetown, Thursday–Saturday; closing)