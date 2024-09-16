The Top 47 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 16–22, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Esther Perel

Armed with a Belgian accent and enough insight to cut through your most persistent mental chatter, therapist Esther Perel's bestseller Mating in Captivity might've already blown up your stagnant sex life. Her podcast, Where Should We Begin, is where I typically land on my daily "sanity walks"—there's nothing like listening to other people's problems to help you reframe your own. Show up to hear more from the straight-talker at this show, which will draw from Perel's decades of research on psychotherapy, neuroscience, attachment theory, and neuro-linguistic programming. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Tue Nguyen, Di An

Vietnamese chef, social media star, and rising culinary luminary Tuệ Nguyen, who boasts over 471,000 followers on her popular Instagram account @TwayDaBae and opened her first restaurant DiDi in Los Angeles in summer 2023, will visit Book Larder to celebrate the September 17 pub day of her debut cookbook Di An: The Salty, Sour, Sweet and Spicy Flavors of Vietnamese Cooking with Twaydabae. You'll find flavorful recipes like lemongrass chili oil noodles, shaking beef, fish sauce wings, bo kho "birria" tacos, and bitter melon soup contained within its colorful pages. Tuệ will chat about her journey from culinary school to content creation with Sly Peoples, followed by a Q&A and book signing. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Fancy Dance with Erica Tremblay

If, like everyone else, you also became Lily Gladstone's number-one fan last year, you'll want to catch Fancy Dance, in which she stars as Jax, a resident of the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. While Jax trains her niece for an upcoming powwow, she also searches desperately for her missing sister. The film evolves into a deep investigation of the injustices of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis; one Letterboxd reviewer also described the film as "a beautiful preservation of the Cayuga language." Director Erica Tremblay will attend this screening and offer a Q&A session. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

Film Talk - Music/Video: The Magic of Michel Gondry

My first exposure to Michel Gondry's films was in Art as Interface, a freshman art seminar held in a 400-seat auditorium at the University of Central Florida. My professor screened Gondry's music videos alongside Matthew Barney's Cremaster Cycle and Kurosawa's Dreams. No, we didn't look at any art created by women in that class, but it was inspiring enough that I dropped out of UCF and fled Florida to attend a tiny art college in the Pacific Northwest. I digress, but only a little: Michel Gondry's surreal, playful flair resulted in some of the most interesting aesthetics of aughts-era music videos and cinema. This two-hour film talk (led by local filmmaker and PBS producer Jeremy Cropf) might inspire you to make a major life change, too. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Bôa

The story of British rock band Bôa isn't a tale as old as time, but it is a tale as old as TikTok. The band formed in 1993 as an all-male funk trio until guitarist Steve Rodgers' sister Jasmine joined the band as frontwoman. Their sound gradually tip-toed toward alt-rock until the 1998 release of their dreamy first single, "Duvet." From then on, the band released a few albums, found some success in Japan, and then stopped making music in 2005. That is until that song miraculously blew up on TikTok almost two decades later. I bet you've heard it—it's an ethereal indie rock tune (à la Mazzy Star or Sixpence None the Richer) that teenagers use to romanticize snapshots of their lives. The trio will ride the wave of resurgence to Seattle with support from local dream pop project Sea Lemon. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

FILM

From Here/From There (De Aquí/De Allá)

Luis Cortes Romero, the nervy Seattle attorney, DACA recipient, and first-ever undocumented immigrant to help argue a case before the US Supreme Court, takes the spotlight in From Here, From There/De Aquí De Allá. Deemed "groundbreaking" by the Seattle Times, the film tracks the story of his rise from skateboarding dreamer to legal trailblazer battling against the Trump administration's assault on DACA. Romero and filmmaker Mo Morris will join this screening for an after-film Q&A session. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Grammy Award-winning singer, rapper, and drummer Anderson .Paak will be accompanied by his band the Free Nationals for a performance of his fan-favorite sophomore album Malibu. Portland Mercury contributor Jenni Moore writes, "While I do love his more recent releases, perhaps my all-time favorite is 2016’s Malibu. I’ll be looking forward to hearing soulful jams like 'The Bird,' 'The Waters,' and the disco-reminiscent 'Am I Wrong.' His music sounds so good IRL that his concerts tend to feel like an exclusive retro-tinged party that’s guaranteed to have everyone grooving and feeling high." Jazz trumpeter Maurice Brown and rising R&B duo GAWD will open. AV

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Steve Hoffman, A Season for That

Middle-aged Minnesotan tax preparer Steve Hoffman always harbored dreams of living in France, so when he got the chance, he uprooted his family and moved them to a village in the southern countryside there. To his surprise, he found that the country was nothing like his romanticized notions, but through cooking and finding work as a grape picker and winemaker's apprentice, he developed an appreciation for the true essence of France. Hoffman, who also happens to be an award-winning food writer, recounts his story in his memoir, A Season for That: Lost and Found in the Other Southern France. He'll stop by Book Larder for a chat with food writer, radio personality and public speaker Nancy Leson. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves follows the left-wing country tradition of Willie Nelson, k.d. Lang, and the Chicks, who infuse their classic country sound with lyrics about weed and feminism. And like those aforementioned artists, Musgraves shines her brightest on diaristic, stripped-down tracks like "Slow Burn" and "good wife." Her new album, Deeper Well, delivers on all fronts with '70s folk-rock-inspired tracks that are light and breezy. She will support the album alongside indie rock cult leader Father John Misty and bluegrass trio Nickel Creek. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

C-ID Night Market 2024

The C-ID Night Market took a break in 2023 but makes a triumphant return in late September with an afternoon and evening of eats, shopping, and cultural performances. The streets will be closed to car traffic so you can leisurely explore food vendors and nosh on snacks like dumplings and noodles before heading over to Hing Hay Park to check out a lion dance, taiko performance, and martial arts demonstrations. The sun sets two hours before the market closes, so the ambience will shift from golden hour to glowing lanterns. SL

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

Luminata

Bring your own lanterns or buy one on-site at Fremont Arts Council's annual autumnal equinox celebration, which will help ease you into the less-sunny season. The evening will kick off with an opening ceremony followed by a parade around Green Lake and a dazzling display of illuminated art. The community always shows up for this truly magical evening—bring your date, bring your kids, bring your dog, and throw on any glow-in-the-dark and light-up items you own. SL

(Green Lake Park, Green Lake)

PERFORMANCE

She Marches in Chinatown

The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team might also be known as the city's resident badasses: 72 years strong, they're the only team in the world to blend Chinese opera costumes with marching drills. MoPOP will give the icons their flowers at this all-day celebration, which includes a screening of the locally produced documentary She Marches in Chinatown, headdress-making, a panel discussion, and two live performances by the team. LC

(MoPOP, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Crowded House

Crowded House's '80s megahit "Don't Dream It's Over" is so illustrious in American culture that I feel as though I've known it since the day I was born. In fact, I used to daydream about it soundtracking my first middle school slow dance—only to find out that is not the type of music they were playing at the 2008 spring fling. Luckily for all of us, there’s still a chance to live out that '80s prom fantasy because the iconic Aussie jangle pop band has been touring the globe since reuniting in 2019 (unfortunately without co-founding drummer Paul Hester, who passed away back in 2005). Expect to hear all the hits, like "Weather With You," "Something So Strong," and "Better Be Home Soon," after an opening set from folk trio Amble. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

Johnny Marr & James

With the recent reformation of Oasis, I understand the urge to get other feuding bands back together. However, as an ex-fangirl of the Smiths, I can say with certainty that the Smiths should never reunite. Thank god for guitarist Johnny Marr, who recently spurned a reunion offer. Trust me, I'd love to hear "I Know It's Over" as much as the next guy, but we can't keep giving Morrissey the mic (see: his countless displays of racism and xenophobia). Luckily, Marr still tours the globe playing solo work and Smiths tracks alike; last month, he performed "Panic," "This Charming Man," "How Soon Is Now," and "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out." He will be joined by fellow Manchester-born Britpop band James. AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

R-Day 2024

R-Day is quintessential Seattle: it’s quirky, it’s fun, there’s live music, and of course, the Rainier will be flowing. The annual free, 21-plus celebration commemorates the moment when Rainier Beer’s iconic R was restored to its place atop the Old Rainier Brewery in Georgetown. In addition to a herd of Wild Rainiers, wacky merchandise, eclectic art, and more, expect explosive live performances. Check out the hazy grooves of LA band Allah-Las, the fierce ’70s rock-kissed punk of Sheer Mag, and Seattle rock band Monsterwatch. SL

(Georgetown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride

Stand-up master, actor, and storyteller Mike Birbiglia has more than his fair share of solo shows, books, and feature films to his credit—his "household name" status is years in the making. Fresh off a new Netflix special, The Old Man and The Pool, in which he chats about the perils of heart disease and cardio, Birbiglia will swing by Seattle to seek out our best pizza and pancake places. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Fall Cider & Cheese Festival

Skål Beer Hall will celebrate the first day of fall with crisp apple-based sips from Greenwood Cider, Schilling, Yonder, Terramar, and Finnriver in their cozy covered outdoor street cafe. Plus, the roving cheesemonger Street Cheese will provide fromage samples, both from local producers and from all over the world. JB

(Skål Beer Hall, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

Xiu Xiu

Former Mercury writer Chris Stamm wrote: "Xiu Xiu has been waging a war against passive listening for close to 20+ years. It’s possible to have mixed feelings about the band’s difficult discography, but real-time exposure to their music is an either/or affair: You’re either giving Jamie Stewart & Co. your full attention or you’re not. Xiu Xiu isn’t here to soundtrack your life. They’re here to stop you in your tracks." The experimental project will stop by for an all-ages show in support of their wordy forthcoming album, 13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips, which appears to be their most accessible to date if the glossy noise-pop single "Common Loon" is indicative of what's to come. AV

(Vera Project, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Fran Lebowitz's status as a cultural legend is undeniable; her sardonic tone has consistently stood out over decades of social commentary and chain-smoking. This talk with the sneering queen will be hosted by beloved Seattle-born writer Claire Dederer, whose book Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma expanded on the questions she probed in her 2017 Paris Review essay "What Do We Do with the Art of Monstrous Men?" LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

I Saw You: A Comedy with Heart

See someone? Say something. I Saw U, The Stranger's take on Craigslist Missed Connections, returned in March, which means you can read pickup lines like "How's your praxis? Because I think we could be more than just a theory ;)" whenever you want. Unexpected Productions has since devised an improvised response to the column, transforming the weekly listings into comedy sets that "imagine what would happen if the individuals actually went out on a date." I hope they address the love blossoming at Biscuit Bitch. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Friday–Saturday)

EXHIBIT

Almost Live! (Almost an Exhibit)

Seattleites of a certain age who make jokes about Ballard residents driving around with their seatbelts hanging out from underneath closed car doors will be very stoked for the Museum of History and Industry’s newest exhibit. Almost Live! (Almost an Exhibit) is a collection of props, costumes, and clips from the weekly sketch comedy show that defined—and poked fun at—the Pacific Northwest region from 1984 to 1999. On Tuesday, September 24, MOHAI will host the Fashion Lecture: Almost Grunge! event with Clara Berg, creator of @AlmostStyle on Instagram. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday–Sunday)

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks

In my opinion, happiness could be defined as 200,000 Lego bricks arranged in "hands-on construction areas" for free play, and MOHAI's latest exhibition makes the dream come true. Towers of Tomorrow also features models of skyscrapers from all over the world, constructed by a real-deal "Lego-certified professional," Ryan "Brickman" McNaught. (Cool job alert!) Visitors can scope McNaught's plastic creations and imagine their own by adding to a futuristic Lego "metropolis" inside the exhibit. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday–Sunday; closing)

FESTIVALS

MEXAM NW Festival 2024

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October, a time during which many Latin American countries celebrate their national independence days. MEXAM NW Festival is an exhilarating multi-event, multi-venue festival curated by the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle that showcases the vibrancy of Hispanic and Mexican American culture. The festival kicks off with live mural painting and celebrations in Lakewood and Auburn and concludes in mid-October with a Día de los Muertos concert. Expect tons of Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, arts and craft markets, and community joy. SL

(Various locations, Monday–Sunday)

Washington State Fair 2024

Lest you forget, most of Washington state is farmland, which translates to communities with county fairs. Check out the biggest and best there is at the annual Washington State Fair, founded in 1900 in Puyallup. (If you don't know how to pronounce the town's name, ask a local and brace yourself for the jingle they sing back). Featuring outdoor concerts, rodeos, quilt and flower displays, vegetable creations, baby bunnies, and photo exhibits from local and international artists, there’s fair fun of all stripes. Plus, '90s rock band Matchbox Twenty, rapper Wiz Khalifa (with support from Burien local Travis Thompson), and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias are on the tour circuit this year. Don't forget to grab a classic Fisher fair scone to munch while walking around, or get a baker's dozen to take home—my mother always freezes them to enjoy beyond the summer season. SL

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, Monday–Sunday)

FILM

Against Civilization: Six Films

The Beacon's latest film series is a solid way to engage in some not-so-subtle nihilism. Against Civilization's flicks emphasize a quote by anarcho-primitivist John Zerzan: “As our plight deepens, we glimpse how much must be erased for our redemption.” Whew. This weekend, the cinema will screen the '84 BBC mockumentary drama Threads, which underscored "the nightmarish consequences of nuclear war in England" with traumatizing realism. Um, enjoy, I guess! In all seriousness, though, Threads is worth a watch. It was an iconic entry into the straight-to-television film canon, penned by Barry Hines (whose work aimed to highlight working-class plight) and directed by Mick Jackson (who, plot twist, went on to direct The Bodyguard). LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday–Sunday)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

It's not complicated. If Winona Ryder is on the screen, I'm seated in the audience. Even a reprisal of Beetlejuice, in which a frankly annoying spirit haunted a family back in the '80s, will suffice as long as Ryder appears. Director Tim Burton and star Michael Keaton return for this fashionably late sequel, which follows three generations of the Deetz family (including Lydia, who's now a mom, played by Ryder) as they return home to Winter River and discover a portal to the afterlife that's been carelessly left open. I'm betting someone says a certain name three times. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Monday–Sunday)

Blink Twice

Channing Tatum seems like unlikely casting for the role of a suspicious tech billionaire, but BlinkTwice—Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut—makes brave choices, I suppose. The flick follows a cocktail waitress who falls for Slater King (played by Tatum) at a gala. When she joins him on a private island, strange occurrences deepen her questions around King and the island itself. If you're into Knives Out or White Lotus, it'll likely appeal. Plus, Kravitz reports that the film is "based on a true story," but perhaps not in the way you'd expect—Blink Twice illustrates the "infinite obstacles women often face in the entertainment industry, particularly in relation to the power dynamics with their male colleagues." LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday–Wednesday)

Derek Jarman: Do We Continue to Grow Marigolds Even as The Emergency Sirens Blare?

Although his death of AIDS-related illness in '94 cut his life and career criminally short, Derek Jarman's revolutionary directorial style sent shockwaves through the queer cinema canon that still reverberate now. Modern directors using avant-garde aesthetics, poetic sensuality, and experimental storytelling techniques like Andrew Haigh, Xavier Dolan, and Luca Guadagnino have Jarman to thank—I said what I said. Jarman's gutsy, myth-drenched films will make your September more vivid and romantic, with screenings of the homoerotic Roman Empire-set Sebastiane (complete with a Brian Eno score), the writhing, angry AIDS crisis epistle The Garden (featuring Tilda Swinton), and BLUE, Jarman's final work, in which the director "fills the screen with blue—still and unyielding for an hour and nineteen minutes." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday–Sunday)

Do The Right Thing

One of the best scenes in one of the best movies of the remarkable year 1989, Do the Right Thing, concerns something we are now very familiar with, gentrification. Set on a hot summer day in Brooklyn, the scene goes like this: Black Buggin Out (played by Giancarlo Esposito) gets accidentally run into by white Clifton (played by John Savage), who is wearing a Larry Bird top and leaves a mark on Buggin Out’s brand-new white Air Jordans. Buggin Out: 'Who told you to step on my sneakers? Who told you to walk on my side of the block? Who told you to be in my neighborhood?' Clifton: 'I own this brownstone.' Buggin Out: 'Who told you to buy a brownstone on my block, in my neighborhood, on my side of the street? Yo, what you wanna live in a Black neighborhood for, anyway? Man, motherfuck gentrification.' Then Buggin Out asks: 'Why don’t you move back to Massachusetts?' Clifton: 'I was born in Brooklyn!' STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday–Sunday)

Fantasy A Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered byTheStranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy A Gets A Mattress also won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival—grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle. He'll attend this special screening to offer a Q&A session with the filmmakers. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

2024 HUMP! Part Two

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest premiered an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations earlier this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—and since this year's fest features not one but two feature-length lineups, you can scope out the sex-positive fest yet again for a tantalizing treat. Part two includes 25 brand-spanking-new feasts for your eyeballs, including "smokin' hot paranormal encounters, a mind-bending space carnival, spine-tingling ASMR, [and] all the thermal eye candy you can eat." It's worth a venture outside of your sex dungeon, but you can still wear the latex catsuit. LC

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday–Saturday)

Local Sightings Film Festival 2024

Back in 2015, Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede wrote, "What is this city becoming? What have we lost in the rush and thrust of all these new developments? To whom does this growing city belong? The brilliant Local Sightings Film Festival will show films that reveal the answers to these questions, through features, shorts, and animation that are born here or hereabouts. There's much to see and much to talk about." The premise of the hybrid festival hasn't changed much since then—Local Sightings returns for its 27th anniversary this year, offering up another round of curated screenings and transforming the city into a hub for indie filmmakers who forgo New York or LA for the Pacific Northwest's endearing eccentricity. The always-great, hyperlocal film festival also offers opportunities for regional filmmakers, emotional storytellers, and documentarians to meet at the festival's events. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday–Sunday)

Paris, Texas: New 4K Restoration

Paris, Texas is my favorite film of all time, and my second and third are True Stories and 3 Women, both of which could arguably exist in Paris, Texas's universe. A disheveled Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) meanders out of the matte desert, where he's reunited with his eight-year-old son, Hunter, and his billboard-designing brother in the neon canyons of Los Angeles. He tries on different roles: He imagines becoming the "rich father," accomplishing nothing but to chase after his son's affection. A road trip then guides Hunter and Travis back to the root of their trauma. The result is a neo-Western that feels spiritually in tune with Twin Peaks, Repo Man, and—hear me out—the myth of Odysseus. It also did more to promote pink fuzzy sweaters than the entirety of Barbie's endless press campaign. By the way, I'd typically balk at a 127-minute runtime, but Wim Wenders' ultra-deliberate filmmaking (and Robby Müller's choreography) demands a slow read. Certain shots linger long after the credits roll. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday–Thursday)

The Time That Remains

Palestinian actor-director Elia Suleiman maintains a wicked sense of humor, which seems like no easy feat for someone surviving under occupation. It's true, though: You might actually laugh when you watch The Time That Remains, Suleiman's attempt to "juggle Brechtian theater, comedic timing, and real tragedy." Based on family documents and his own memories, the film begins with the Nakba and moves toward the present day, illustrating his family's experiences with a sharp, satirical lens. The flick offers an intriguing reminder that resistance takes all forms. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Tuesday & Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Fremont Oktoberfest 2024

Break out the dirndls and lederhosen in celebration of "Seattle's largest beer festival," where you can taste over 100 German and domestic craft beers (excuse us, "biers") and feast on Bavarian-style food like bratwurst and warm pretzels, in addition to a selection of food vendors. You'll also find games like stein hoisting and "Texas chainsaw pumpkin carving," pups in costumes, a DJ tower with a dance floor, a "street scramble" scavenger hunt, and more throughout the streets of Fremont. JB

(Fremont Oktoberfest, Fremont, Friday–Sunday)

Negroni Week

The refreshingly bitter, glowing-crimson aperitif—made with equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth and garnished with an orange peel—is so beloved, it now has its own week. During this yearly event sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, bars all over the city will mix up everyone's favorite Italian cocktail to raise funds for charitable organizations. Participating venues can stick to the classic formula or whip up their own unique variations. JB

(Various locations, Monday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

I’ll admit it; jazz can feel very intimidating! There are so many subgenres to learn, names to remember, and history that feels gatekept by boomers with hi-fi equipment. However, nothing compares to hearing a skilled jazz ensemble play live. It's truly transcendental. If you haven't had the pleasure, Seattle-based ensemble Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio is an excellent place to start. The trio employs Jimmy Smith-style organs, Motown-spiced rhythms, and Jimi Hendrix-hazed guitars for timeless, feel-good soul-jazz you can dance to. AV

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Thursday–Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Guards at the Taj

Rajiv Joseph's Obie Award-winning play follows two Imperial Guards in 17th-century India, where from their morning post, they gaze upon the newly completed Taj Mahal. Okay, just pause for a moment and imagine that. Here's an image if you need help. Got it? Now meet me back here. The narrative grows complicated when the pair are ordered to perform an "unthinkable task"—per the New York Times review of the production, Guards at the Taj "raises potent questions about the human price paid throughout history."LC

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday–Sunday)

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Jillian Armenante directs this Tony-nominated play, which brings biting wit and satire to an unfortunate truth we're all already familiar with: Behind every powerful man is a "binder full" of women preventing his antics from causing a full-blown crisis. Eastern European vocalists Dunava will blend gorgeous harmonies on opening night, and on September 15, a post-show Women in Politics panel will "explore specific challenges that women face in the political arena, and share diverse perspectives on what it means to be a political woman." LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday–Sunday)

reSET ALL STARS

12th Avenue Arts' annual reSET program is turning 10 this year, marking a whole decade of reimagined choreography created with mainstage scenery backdrops. They'll celebrate the series by bringing back some reSET "all-stars" for two weekends of "set-specific" performances. I'm stoked to see what Keyes Wiley, Alyza DelPan-Monley, Kaitlin McCarthy, Kelly Langeslay, Fox Whitney, Mark Haim, Angel Aguayo, and Cherdonna Shinatra dream up with the set design of Cowboys with Questions. LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday–Sunday)

TITANISH

Your fave doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critics' Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about last June's submersible implosion.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Audineh Asaf: Remember Me

First-generation Iranian American artist Audineh Asaf was raised hearing stories of imprisonment, execution, and persecution under an oppressive regime. After immigrating to the United States, Asaf's world still felt shaped by her cultural identity, and the "ongoing struggle for freedom in Iran" also found its way into her distinctive multimedia artworks. Drawing from both American quilting and Persian weaving practices, Asaf's tapestries "illuminate and humanize the experiences of individuals who have faced unimaginable hardship," while textured collages depict political prisoners, poets, and protestors whose fearless perspectives serve as inspiration. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, Monday–Sunday)

Eric Chamberlain: CAKES

Because artists are, first and foremost, people with typical lives like the rest of us, I'm always intrigued when an artwork is inspired by someone's day job. For the last decade, Eric Chamberlain has been painting dishware—think pitchers, vases, platters, cake plates, baking dishes, and bowls—inspired by his employment at a housewares store. Chamberlain's practice involves "studying and pondering the items on display," then painting them from memory back in his studio, so the results feel immediate, intuitive, and delightfully wonky. LC

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, Friday–Saturday)

Jeffry Mitchell: Alligators, Elefants, & Alphabets

"If Jesus comes back, I'm introducing him to Jeffry Mitchell," former Stranger writer Jen Graves once opined. "Jeffry can bring Christ up to speed on things like humor and gayness and art, and Jesus can feel good about what humanity's been up to, and together they can visit the Berninis in Rome." The self-proclaimed "gay folk artist" creates work that is flatly impossible not to love. It’s playful, human, and elaborate, with a friendly vitality that nods to the importance of both meticulous craft and self-acceptance. This solo exhibition of Mitchell's work features sculptural works in clay, neon, and wood, plus works on paper, which are "foundational" to his detailed process. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Saturday)

Nikki McClure: Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings

McClure is the kind of person who will, say, wrap up an interview at her home on a breezy July day by suggesting a spontaneous dip in the sea. It was there, in that post-interview moment, that it clicked. We became a frame of her artwork. The water circling out from our bodies, the sunlight dancing across the surface of the sea, the seal coming over to say hello. You can feel the magic yourself this summer at her career-spanning solo exhibit at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. The show, Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings, includes pieces ranging from her very first art show in 1996 to her latest book, Something About the Sky. And, in true McClure style, she’s made a little room for visitors to soak in their own creativity. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Bainbridge Island, Monday–Sunday)

Tip Toland: Behind the Scenes

Tip Toland's hyperrealistic aged figures bring eccentric new life to the ceramic bust medium, a form that feels underutilized in contemporary art. Seeking to "empathetically and intimately examine the latent parts of ourselves that are nagging to be reckoned with," Toland's expressive sculptures—paired with large-scale pencil drawings in Behind the Scenes—feel beautifully strange and intimate. I'm especially intrigued by ALWAYS THE DIPLOMAT | 34689, a ceramic and mixed-media sculpture of an elderly man flanked by two monstrous hand puppets. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Wednesday & Friday–Saturday)

what you bring to the table

Slip Gallery's latest group exhibition cooks up a medley of food-themed artworks from every corner of the creative kitchen—think glassblowers, video makers, and collage creators. In what you bring to the table, a dozen artists will dish out pieces that explore how food intersects with our "basic needs, relationships, memories, and societal expectations." Imagined as a communal visual feast, the show includes interactive works, including a collaborative still-life tableau on September 28 and a closing potluck on October 5. LC

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, Thursday–Saturday)