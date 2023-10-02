The Top 50 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 2–8, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Zombies

If some know-it-all man asks me "Which is better, the Beatles or the Stones?" I usually respond with neither. If we’re talking British all-male rock '60s rock bands, there is only one answer in my mind: the Zombies. They might only have a handful of studio albums, but their 1968 baroque-pop masterpiece Odyssey and Oracle is flawless enough to outshine all other '60s rock albums. And, in my humble opinion, frontman Colin Blunstone has the sexiest voice of all time. It's sweet, pitch-perfect, and perfectly pouty. Please treat yourself to a listen to his outrageously underrated debut solo albumOne Year. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk. AV

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Psychedelic Furs + Squeeze

Former Portland Mercury senior editor Ned Lannamann wrote: "We could all use a little escapism right about now. Your best bet is to sink into the soft, forgiving nostalgia of the Psychedelic Furs—“Love My Way” and “Pretty in Pink” remain evergreen post-punk gems of the ’80s—and see if you can forget the past several years ever happened." The Furs will provide plenty of synthy, sentimental post-punk bops alongside fellow British rockers Squeeze. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Italy by Ingredient by Viola Buitoni

Who doesn't fantasize about cooking and eating like an Italian nonna? Rome-born chef and food writer Viola Buitoni (yes, of the famed Italian food company Buitoni) will teach you how to do just that with her new cookbook Italy by Ingredient, which takes a new approach to the classic cuisine by focusing on luxurious ingredients like mortadella, buffalo mozzarella, guanciale, and more. Famed food writer Ruth Reichl praises the book for its lush writing, which contains delightful sentences like “Keep your ears pricked: if the sizzle becomes a screech, the vegetables are calling for help" and “No need for wine: a gin and tonic works wonderfully with spaghetti alla bottarga.” Buitoni will chat about the new release with Pasta Casalinga chef-owner Michela Tartaglia. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series

Look out for cigarette smoke and midnight jazz riffs: Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, will return with Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deemed this year's lineup a "thrilling and mesmerizing journey for die-hard noir fans and the uninitiated," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who called Olson "Seattle's all-time-best film curator." Nine films spanning 60 years of noir style will screen at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

San Francisco-based psych-rockers the Brian Jonestown Massacre are to thank for the booming wave of neo-psychedelia that followed their shoegaze-tinged 1995 debut, Methodrone. Though the band has gone through over 40 members and released almost two dozen albums since its start, their singular vision of keeping psych-rock alive lives on. They will play tracks off their critically acclaimed latest album, The Future Is Your Past, after an opening set from cosmic rock duo Color Green. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Adult Tour

Stand-up showstopper and LA-based queen Atsuko Okatsuka, who was named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch" last year, will pop by Seattle, hopefully to share more pad-wearing pride and teach us about the viral "how low can you go" drop challenge she started on TikTok with her grandmother. She had a mishap on a Lime scooter the last time she was in the Pacific Northwest, so let's make it a happier experience for her this time around, shall we? LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FILM

Seattle Black Panthers: Documentary Film Preview and Book Talk

As part of NAAM's First Thursdays program, the museum will offer an advance screening of the new documentary Seattle Black Panthers: Fight for Justice and Freedom. In the words of Seattle Black Panthers co-founder and former captain Aaron Dixon, “As Black Panthers, we say “all power to the people” because when people get together, change happens.” Learn more about the change the organization has enacted and hear from Dixon himself at an after-screening Q&A session, where he'll meet with the film's director and producer, Rick DuPree. LC

(Northwest African American Museum, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Yeule with Sasami

Singapore-based non-binary hyperpop star Yeule takes inspiration from online communities, MMORPG gaming, and Tumblr for their ever-changing avatar presence. They will support their new album, Softcars, which moves between worlds of electronic pop, '90s alt-rock, and noise. The album received Pitchfork's "Best New Music"distinction,citing its "turbo-charged riffs and sticky melodies all but begging you to crank the volume up." Folk-tinged indie rocker Sasami will open the night with songs from her 2022 album, Squeeze. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Claud: Supermodels Tour Part 1

After leaving dream-pop duo Toast, non-binary singer-songwriter Claud set out to craft the warmth of intimate lyricism and beat-driven synth-pop. Claud will play in support of their latest album, Supermodels, which was released by Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label. Similarly to Bridgers, Claud is tender and personal in their lyrics while never taking themself too seriously (their music video for "A Good Thing" even features a cameo from ageless funnyman Paul Rudd). Indie rock duo Boyish and Canadian singer-songwriter Legwurk will open. AV

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe

First Sue Bird, now Megan Rapinoe. We're not sure our hearts can take it. Both women are incredible athletes, and retiring from their long-standing roles on Seattle sports teams this year (Bird's emotional retirement ceremony lasted almost three hours in June). Don't miss the last OL Reign match of the regular season that Megan Rapinoe will play in; it's against the Washington Spirit, but who wins will be far less important than the fanfare and ceremonies celebrating Rapinoe's career. The game start time has been moved so that it can be shown in the primetime slot on national television, and more tickets keep being added (the tickets sold have already broken the all time attendance record)—get yours now or forever regret it! SL (Lumen Field, SoDo)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Melody's Echo Chamber with Water From Your Eyes

Freshly minted buzz band Water From Your Eyes have accrued a fair amount of excitement with their Matador debut, Everyone's Crushed, and even if the Brooklyn duo vanish in a puff of pixel dust tomorrow, they still will have left an impressive document. On Everyone's Crushed, WFYE indulge their weirdest instincts—contrary to what you'd expect of a group making its jump to the big leagues. Nonchalantly tossing aside commercial considerations, WFYE (Rachel Brown and Nate Amos) instead frolic on the fringes where noise rock, art song, and industrial dub lock horns. Theirs is not a crowded lane. Which is odd when you listen to their earlier releases. The 2017 EP Feels a Lot Like scans as fairly standard, melodious indie rock that doesn't hint at WFYE's future quirkiness. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Seattle Rock Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon

The Seattle Rock Orchestra employs strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and vocals for epic interpretations of rock classics. This time around, the ensemble will pay tribute to the psychedelic legends Pink Floyd by reimagining their seminal album The Dark Side of the Moon in totality. AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SRJO Plays SRJO Hits: A Season Opener Celebration

The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will kick off its 2023 season with an homage to the past, present, and future of jazz. Expect to hear a blend of classics from pioneers of the genre that encompass a wide range of styles and eras. FYI this is not your typical stuffy jazz recital! The event is billed as a "part performance, part party." AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

SUNDAY

FILM

Korean Horror

SIFF film programmer and Harvard grad Hannah Baek will lead the way on this exploration of the key themes, stylistic trends, and critical moments in South Korean horror cinema history. Fans of The Wailing and Train to Busan shouldn't sleep on it. Over four weeks, a series of screenings at SIFF Cinema Egyptian will be followed by hybrid talks on ghosts, succubi, devils, zombies, viruses, and more at SIFF Film Center. South Korean horror tends to use these creepy tropes as signifiers of larger sociopolitical issues of xenophobia, colonization, gender violence, and class—you know, all that stuff that keeps you up at night. Two major selling points for this series? Themed costumes are "highly encouraged," and you don't have to be a horror hound to show up and learn something new. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Peter Gabriel: i/o The Tour

Peter Gabriel's "Don't Give Up" music video featuring earth angel Kate Bush remains one of my favorites of all time. In the video, Gabriel and Bush hold each other as they spin on a rotating podium in front of a pixelated graphic of an eclipsing moon (that's it—that's the video). It is soapy and overly dramatic while keeping things stunningly simple, which is precisely how I'd describe Gabriel's music as a whole. He will swing through town in support of his first album in 21 years, i/o. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

MULTI-DAY

FALL

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier, which is just what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, Monday-Sunday)

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

"The next best thing to being in Munich" is, apparently, the Leavenworth Oktoberfest. This is likely the most authentic celebration you're going to find near Seattle, complete with official Oktoberfest brats, imported German beer and wine, live oompah and polka music, and performances from Bavarian dancing groups. They even have a full-on festhalle. JR

(Leavenworth, Friday-Saturday)

Oktoberfest Northwest

Enjoy a Munich-inspired Oktoberfest celebration filled with German-style food, steinfuls of beer, and live entertainment, including traditional music and dance as well as performances from '80s cover bands. Festivities include the "Bavarian Bier-lympics," a "sports haus", and a hammerschlagen tournament, where folks compete to throw a hammer in the air, catch it, and drive a nail into a stump. Families can also enjoy wiener dog races, the Stein Dash 5K, a root beer garden, and more, but only until 6 pm when the event goes 21+. SL

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, Friday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Cascadia Poetry Festival

Cascadia Poetics Lab’s seventh annual Cascadia Poetry Festival will spotlight the poetry of our bioregion with writing workshops, panel discussions, and readings. They're back for the first time since the pandemic began, so let's show 'em some love: This year, the festival will celebrate the launch of Cascadia Zen Volume I: Bioregional Writings on Cascadia Here and Now, and you can snag a copy by attending the event. "A key theme in the work of the Cascadia Poetry Festival," the promotional materials read, "is that it is vital to focus on the place in which we live in order to chart a way forward past current political and environmental challenges." Couldn't agree more! This year's fest will feature lauded word-slingers Cedar Sigo, Tess Gallagher, and Andrew Schelling, among many others; I'm intrigued by the panel and workshop themes, which include the poetics of "de-colonial Cascadia” and bioregional typography. LC

(Spring Street Center, Minor, Friday-Sunday)

MEXAM NW Festival 2023

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October, a time during which many Latin American countries celebrate their national independence days. MEXAM NW Festival 2023 is an exhilarating multi-event, multi-venue festival curated by the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle that showcases the vibrancy of contemporary Hispanic and Mexican American culture. The festival concludes mid-October with a Día de los Muertos Concert and Festival Latinx. Most events are free and family-oriented, from a talk on the history of tacos to a parade through South Park, and much more. Expect tons of Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, arts and craft markets, fiestas, and community joy. SL

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Taste of Iceland

Did you know? Seattle and Reykjavik are sister cities. In fact, Seattle is home to more Icelandic people than anywhere else in the United States. To celebrate the culture of the magical Nordic land, Seattle hosts an annual Taste of Iceland festival. This year's festivities are designed to transport you to Iceland, with an Icelandic cocktail class, tasting menu, photography fireside chat, film screening, free Reykjavik Calling concert at KEXP, and more. Don't forget to spin the Icelandair Wheel of Prizes, you could win a trip for two to Iceland! SL

(Various locations, Thursday-Saturday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2023

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Tobe Hooper faves, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders to life (or death?) with a 4K restoration of '53 bone-chiller Invaders from Mars this weekend, followed by a 35mm screening of Fire in the Sky. Y'all know me, though. I'm rooting for the weirder, more psychedelic entries in the series, like this year's undersung Huesera: The Bone Woman (theme: motherhood is scary stuff), The Hunger (theme: ravenous hotties), and Hausu (theme: Japanese Scooby-Doo on hallucinogens). You can't go wrong with the folktale-derived hauntings of Kwaidan, either—the film will screen later this month in its original three-hour cut, which has only been shown in the US since 2015. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Sunday)

Fantasy Gets A Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, will celebrate Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Video Store Day is coming up on October 21, so show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for this scawie series. Scarecrowber oozes to life on October 2 with The Bride of Frankenstein, and later in the month, I'll be shivering for Cat People, Near Dark, and Possession. (If you can't make it to a theater this month, never fear—Scarecrow's revamped mail-order rental website has your back.) LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of recent festival faves like Sundance Film Festival 2023 Jury Award winner Going Varsity in Mariach. I'm jazzed for fresh perspectives from Frederick Wiseman and Errol Morris, my documentarian dads, whose new films explore rural French cuisine (Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros) and the life of former British spy David Cornwell (aka espionage writer John le Carré). Special guests, who will attend select screenings of festival flicks, include directors Irene Lusztig, Andrew H. Brown, and Vanessa Hope, 2012 Washington State Poet Laureate Kathleen Flenniken, and Plan C founder Amy Merrill, among many others. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Stop Making Sense (40th Anniversary Restoration)

Calling it now: If you've seen Stop Making Sense, it's probably your favorite concert film. It's jangly and arty and all of the other words one might use to describe Talking Heads's catalog, and David wears the suit. Not feeling the Byrne? Listen, I know watching a concert movie for a band you don't listen to sounds like hell, but this one might be an exception. If you haven't seen it yet, anticipate looking back on the experience with a funny fondness later, like a good birthday party or the first time you smoked weed. Jonathan Demme (yes, the guy who went on to make The Silence of the Lambs) recorded all of the concert footage over the course of three days at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in 1983, during the height of the Heads' visionary fame. It's screening in a new restoration, so prep for a "once in a lifetime" experience. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Tacoma Film Festival

The Tacoma Film Festival, which Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede deemed "the Sundance of the Pacific Northwest" last year, will return to celebrate all things independent cinema. ("What makes this festival one of the best in the region," says Mudede, "is the charm of its main location and smart programming.") Expect a killer roster of documentaries, shorts, and narrative films. Opening night will include the Tacoma premiere of Fantasy A Gets a Mattress (on the heels of several sold-out screenings in Seattle), and the fest's "centerpiece film," Immediate Family, is a rock doc on iconic musicians Leland Sklar, Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Waddy Wachtel. Fancy Dance, a family drama about Indigenous women and the justice system, will screen on closing night. LC

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma, Thursday-Sunday)

Typhoon Club

In Shinji Somai's Typhoon Club, a ferocious storm traps a half-dozen frustrated teenagers on the precipice of adulthood and high school entrance exams inside their junior high school for the five freest, unsupervised days of their young lives. It's like a more existential Breakfast Club, where the storm is a vehicle of transformation and a representation of just being 14. We meet a boy obsessed with the void, two girls struggling with their sexuality, and a young woman who uses the storm to run away to Tokyo. STRANGER STAFF WRITER VIVIAN MCCALL

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival

Port Angeles's nationally recognized crab extravaganza, which was once featured in a question on Jeopardy!, offers copious crustaceans, as well as a chowder cook-off, a "grab-a-crab" derby, local beer and wine, craft vendors, live music, art, chances to learn about Native American culture in the Pacific Northwest, and more. Get ready to tie on a bib and dig into a pile of fresh Dungeness crab accompanied by coleslaw and fresh corn. JB

(Port Angeles City Pier, Friday-Sunday)

Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party

This eerie immersive theatrical party revolves around the Rasputin-inspired tale of Doctors Natalia and Grigor Volkov, who wind up dead along with all their patients at their psychiatric facility after Natalia's death during childbirth. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costumes, cocktail chic, or period-accurate outfits. The night includes themed miniature craft cocktails, live music, secret games, and roaming ghosts just dying to tell you their secrets. SL

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Northwest Chocolate Festival

If your chocolate obsession borders on pathological à la the Cathy comic strip, look no further than this two-day all-out cacao extravaganza focused on sustainability. Learn more about the rich treat via seminars and workshops, watch chef demonstrations, meet chocolatiers, and taste samples from over a hundred exhibitors from around the world. JB

(Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue, Saturday-Sunday)

OysterFest

Slurp freshly shucked bivalves and quaff wines and microbrews at this annual festival hosted by the Shelton Skookum Rotary Club. You'll also get to watch certified mollusk maniacs flaunt their shucking skills at the West Coast Oyster Shucking Championships. Besides oysters, you can nosh on other food offerings like spring rolls, garlic shrimp, homemade strawberry shortcake, and fresh cider. JB

(Shelton, WA, Saturday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

GeekGirlCon

GeekGirlCon continues to offer dedication to inclusivity and underrepresented groups in STEM, comics, and game development at this convention. Nerdy girls (and geeks of all gender identities) are welcome to enjoy the event's lineup of powerful panel discussions, science experiments, and vendors; attendees can also take part in POC and women in tech meetups, a monster drawing workshop, and a cosplay contest. LC

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue 2023

The Georgetown Morgue is home to creepy carcasses and the site of a macabre murder, and it transforms into a frightening walkthrough attraction every Halloween. The fact that there are emergency exits every 15 feet and the estimated time to go through depends on "if you are walking or running" speaks to just how scary it is. The scene: a toxic stench is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a doctor who's rumored to be capturing the citizens of Seattle. You or your loved ones could be next. Are you brave enough to investigate? SL

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Thursday-Sunday)

Stalker Farms

These "original haunted corn trails of Washington state" would challenge even the most corntastic among us. If you're into being publicly frightened, head to this immersive Halloween attraction, where you'll find ghoulish actors following horrifying original plot lines for "Slasher Family Homestead," "Pogo's Funny Farm," and more. If you need a cool down, there are no actors in the Nighttime Corn Maze, but we can't guarantee that your friends won't try to make you jump. Kids 12 and under are advised only to visit during the daytime fall festival. SL

(Stocker Farms, Snohomish, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Bellevue Jazz & Blues Music Series

Every autumn for the last 15 years, downtown Bellevue has transformed its rain-soaked streets into a bustling music hotspot straight out of the Jazz Age. This year is no exception, with a lineup of over two dozen jazz and blues artists planned for free and ticketed events. Don't miss headliners including the high-energy blues ensemble the Stacy Jones Band and hot jazz heavies Pearl Django with Gail Pettis. AV

(Downtown Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday)

Earshot Jazz Festival 2023

The 35th annual Earshot Jazz Festival will sprawl across three weeks and 30 local venues, filling Seattle with established legends of the genre and exciting emerging artists. This year's lineup has so many great names, but I am most excited to see Japanese pianist Hiromi’s groove-fueled ensemble Soundwonder (Oct 8), the Grammy-nominated vocal supergroup säje (Oct 13), and acclaimed jazz trumpeter Chief Adjuah (Oct 15). Plus, there will be an evening of live music and archival footage, celebrating the life of one of my all-time favorite pianists, Mary Lou Williams (Oct 25).

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary

Back in 2003, Ben Gibbard was busy. Busy crafting two of the most beloved indie rock albums of the 20th century: Give Up and Transatlanticism. In honor of the 20th anniversary of both albums, Gibbard will reunite with Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis of the Postal Service to perform their seminal electronic album with classics like "Such Great Heights" and "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight." Afterward, Gibbard will make things even sadder with Death Cab For Cutie bandmates Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr, performing Transatlanticism in its entirety. Oh wow, 13-year-old me is already crying/screaming/throwing up at the thought of this lineup. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

WAR

Iconic soul group WAR has a way of creating songs that evoke the warmth of laying out in the grass on a hot summer day. You may know their classic hits like "Low Rider" and "Why Can't We Be Friends," but as you dig deeper, you will continue to find carefree and politically driven songs that remain relevant in today's world. The legendary seven-piece band hasn't stopped since the '70s, working with contemporary frontrunners like Tupac, Janet Jackson, and Kendrick Lamar through the years, and earning a spot on one of Barack Obama's coveted playlists. AV

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Cambodian Rock Band

Playwright à la mode Lauren Yee, who wove together immigrant narratives and music-led comedy in Young Americans, is back with Cambodian Rock Band, which follows a survivor's return to Cambodia after escaping the murderous Khmer Rouge regime 30 years prior. I'm a big fan of Yee's dramaturgical sensibility, which often seeks to reclaim forgotten or overlooked histories. (She's also slated to pen the musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, so expect to see her name again!) What's got me most riled up for Cambodian Rock Band, though, is its live band, which will play jangly Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies. LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Disney's The Little Mermaid

My first memory of dancing is in my childhood living room, where I wiggled haphazardly to steel drum tunes on The Little Mermaid's supplementary VHS, Sebastian's Caribbean Jamboree. If you're of the millennial or Gen Z persuasion, you probably also have some core memories related to the Disney animated flick, which turns 35 this year. (Insert a "you're old" joke here, I guess.) Anywho, scuttle on over to the 5th Avenue Theatre for this rendition of the musical, which sees all your faves jam out under the sea. There'd better be steel drums! LC

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Dog Man: The Musical

Dog Man, the dog-slash-policeman invented by cartoonist Dav Pilkey and beloved by kiddos everywhere, will head to the stage for more crime-biting, furniture-chewing, and defending the city from cyborg fish and evil genius kitties. (Listen, ACAB, but we'll make an exception for the musical mutt.) LC

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

Nia-Amina Minor and David Rue—Black Collectivity Presents: To Gather

To Gather, a "celebration of dance artists residing and creating along the West Coast," elevates movement artists working to "excavate the rich stories that exist within the Black and Brown dancing body." As part of the program, guest curators Nia-Amina Minor (the co-founder of Black Collectivity) and David Rue (a Liberian-born dance artist) have invited choreographers and performers to present new works across two weekends. The program kicks off with the work of guest choreographer Maurya Kerr and local Seattle artists, including Akoiya Harris, Cipher Goings, Benjamin Hunter, and Symone Sanz; guest choreographer Bernard Brown finishes out the program alongside Jade Solomon Curtis, Umalalengua Okan, Milvia Pacheco Salvatierra, and others. LC

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Clarissa Tossin: to take root among the stars

Brazilian-born, LA-based artist Clarissa Tossin's multimedia works (including films, sculptures, and drawings) look closely at global capitalism's "frontier mythologies," interrogating persistent legacies of colonialism in Latin America and the US through repurposed consumerist garbage. She uses what is perhaps the most potent symbol of exploitation and ecological disaster—Amazon delivery boxes—to think about climate change, mapping as a conquest-driven technology, human consumption, and even space exploration. Why am I stoked about the show? Well, because I'm a nerd: Tossin's first solo museum exhibition on the West Coast borrows its title from sci-fi writer Octavia Butler’s apocalyptic Earthseed novels. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Positive Fragmentation

Focusing on female artists whose works "employ a strategy of fragmentation," Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of the Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation compiles a whopping 200 prints that dismantle, reconstitute, and blend new ideas. The exhibition's works include meditations on the body, explorations of urban landscapes, and a focus on women of color artists. Although these artists are often underrepresented in museum spaces, you're bound to spot a few names you recognize, like art icons Betye Saar, Kara Walker, and Wendy Red Star. Judy Pfaff, Jenny Holzer, Judy Chicago, Louise Bourgeois, and Polly Apfelbaum are also standouts. LC

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday–Sunday)

Rafael Soldi: Soft Boy

At the heart of artist and curator Rafael Soldi's new solo exhibition is Soft Boy, a video installation that represents the artist and curator's first venture into moving image work. Pulling from his experience as a queer youth in Peru to "focus on the construction of masculinity in Latin American society," Soldi dissects gender expectations through language and adolescent games. His video harkens to his time in an all-boys Catholic school, complete with playground skirmishes and performative machismo. Soft Boy also includes selections from a print series called CARGAMONTÓN, which translates to a form of hazing in Latin American schools, and mouth to mouth, which "present[s] word plays and Spanish-English pairings that reveal the gendered power structures built into language and the slipperiness of meaning." LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Raúl de Nieves: a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder…

I try to avoid saying a show has "something for everyone" unless it's really, truly the case, but New York-based artistRaúl de Nieves's a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder… might fit the bill. De Nieves will transport aesthetic traditions of Mexican craft, Catholicism, Tarot, the European art canon, drag performance, and punk music to the Henry—seriously, I'm betting you're into at least one of those things, right? The solo exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and performances by the Mexican-born artist will include one of his signature "stained glass" installations (made with colored acetate and tape), which will imagine a celestial landscape and transform the museum’s largest gallery space into a "container of colored light." The goal? A reflective, meditative journey—anticipate temple-like seating, a kaleidoscopic atmosphere of ever-changing light, and ritualistic performances punctuating the run of the exhibition. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science.

Blending traditional knowledge and modern science, Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science. gathers stories from Indigenous communities to share perspectives on eco-restoration, traditional foods, and crafts. Visitors will come away with a better grasp on the issues Indigenous communities face and how they're working to solve them through sustainable—and sometimes ancient—practices. Designed with input from Tulalip, Cherokee, and Umatilla groups, the exhibition digs into the Cherokee use of native river cane for basket weaving, Tulalip gardening, Native Hawaiian aquaculture, and uses for the Columbia River's native lamprey. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Satpreet Kahlon: the inscrutable shape of longing

After winning the 2021 BAM Biennial: Architecture & Urban Design Award of Excellence, Satpreet Kahlon was granted the opportunity to present a solo exhibition at the museum, and the inscrutable shape of longing began to take shape. The Indian-born, US-raised artist explores how cultural and ancestral histories intermingle to inform the "messiness, contradictions, and nuances" of embodied life. Kahlon drew from her experiences of displacement and colonization's aftermath to create a "multisensory constellation of video, image, and sound" in a web-like installation. I'm especially intrigued by Kahlon's use of mirrored acrylic, which splinters and refracts archival footage of Panjabi folk rituals into "hundreds of tiny fragments reflected across the gallery." LC

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday–Sunday)