The Top 51 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 7-13, 2022



As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

MONDAY

MUSIC

Imagine Dragons: Mercury Tour

Depending on who you ask, Imagine Dragons' sound is either emotionally charged dance-heavy pop gold or absolute top 40 radio trash. Regardless, there is something special about a band that causes such a divide. Find out what the fuss is all about or just let loose and enjoy their mainstream hits like "Radioactive," "Thunder," or "Believer."

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Karen Joy Fowler with Jess Walter

PEN/Faulkner Award-winner and Man Booker Prize finalist Karen Joy Fowler packs a punch with her seventh novel, Booth, shedding light on one of American history's leading theater families. (Spoiler: one of them, John Wilkes Booth, changes the family's reputation forever.) Joining Fowler is Spokane-based writer Jess Walter (The Cold Millions, The Angel of Rome And Other Stories), another master of historically-set fiction.

(Village Books, Fairhaven)

TUESDAY

FILM

3 Women

Robert Altman's 3 Women lent a mystical, dreamlike edge to 1970s New Hollywood cinema. Starring young Shelly Duvall and Sissy Spacek, the film revolves around a love that teeters on obsession. The psychodrama's isolating effect is heightened by its setting within the washed-out, surreal desert of Southern California.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Daughters of the Dust

The fingers on one hand can count all of the major black female directors in the history of American cinema without depletion: Julie Dash, Kasi Lemmons, and Ava DuVernay. Dash, in my opinion, is the most talented of the big three, and I base this opinion on the lyrical greatness of Daughters of the Dust, a film set in a strange time (1902) on a strange island (Georgia's St. Helena Island), and negotiates a strange cultural zone (between black Africa and black America) with a poetry that, though romantic, has anthropological sophistication. Black women are the stars of this work, which has a profoundly (if not surprisingly) American ending. You must watch Daughters because you will not find a film like it anywhere. It's like some rare bird that's not only striking because of its unusual colors but because of the perfection of its form. CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

MUSIC

Luna Li

Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist Luna Li creates a world full of fantastical glittering daydreams with her playful indie-pop full of lyrics like "I'm a fairy, I was birthed from a flower, feeling all sweet and sour."

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

The Staves - The Good Woman Tour

Indie folk sister trio The Staves support their new album, Good Woman, which rides a wave of newfound fearlessness fueled by a troubling year of grief and heartbreak through powerful harmonies and heart wrenching strings.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Mira Jacob

Mira Jacob's post-9/11, pre-Trump era graphic memoir Good Talk delves into experiences of love, belonging, and family while encountering racism in America. With a television series adaptation currently in development, Jacob's memoir approaches challenging emotional topics with heart-wrenching humor.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Elie Mystal with Shaun Scott

The Nation contributor and lawyer Elie Mystal's biting, quick-witted book Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution offers readers a primer for tackling hot topics in American politics. Gerrymandering, voter suppression, cancel culture, gun control, and more are covered by Mystal, who offers a pointed analysis of glaring hypocrisies and racial discrimination embedded in contemporary constitutional interpretations. He's joined in conversation by Seattle writer and historian Shaun Scott.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

Harvey Fierstein with Bianca Del Rio

In the same way that water is always wet, the Pope is always Catholic, and Sally Field always delivers her most climactic lines in threes, a story told by Harvey Fierstein is always absolutely spellbinding. An actor (Hairspray, Mulan, Cheers, Independence Day, etc), writer (Torch Song Trilogy, La Cage aux Folles, Kinky Boots, etc etc), and comedian, Harvey has lived a million adventures and is the platonic ideal of an entertaining party guest, the person everyone else wants to feel worthy of being seated next to. And what seatmate could be more worthy than the incomparable Bianca Del Rio? A talented comic performer whose wheels-within-wheels snappiness runs circles around every room, Bianca will engage Harvey on his new memoir, I Was Better Last Night. The book, like Harvey himself, is a non-stop barrage of scintillation, and despite what the title suggests, its author just keeps getting better and better. MATT BAUME

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

Mónica Guzmán and Mellina White discuss 'I Never Thought of It That Way'

After Mónica Guzmán's parents, two Mexican immigrants, voted twice for Donald Trump, the award-winning journalist began cultivating cross-partisan dialogues with curiosity and wonder. In conversation with Seattle writer Mellina White, Guzmán will discuss strategies for overcoming fear and learning from opposing worldviews, further discussed in her new book I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times. Public Q&A and book signing will follow the conversation.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

FILM

Young Stanley Kubrick: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Film Talk

Did you know that Stanley Kubrick was once a chess master in Greenwich Village? Led by writer and Seattle University professor John Trafton, this film talk will connect the legendary filmmaker and Bronx native's aesthetic and storytelling to key landmarks from his life in New York City.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

MUSIC

Mitski

After the release of her critically acclaimed fourth album, Be The Cowboy, Mitski turned from cult favorite to one of the biggest names in indie rock. On her new album, Laurel Hell, she tackles the complexities of success, transformation, and contradictory realities through built-up tensions that bloom into '80s dance beats with synth flourishes. Mitski has that special gift of turning the saddest song you've ever heard into a dance floor anthem, and if her live shows are anything like her songs, you’d better be ready to embrace crying and dancing simultaneously. Read more about Mitski from Jas Keimig in The Stranger here—and if you didn't manage to get tickets to the sold-out show, grab some now for Day In Day Out this summer, which Mitski will headline.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

THURSDAY

FILM

Limited Hangout Vol. 1

Float in for a shadowy evening of gothic music, visuals, and revelry at the inaugural session of Limited Hangout. This new monthly event brings ‘80s post-punk vibes and mysterious film screenings with rotating themes. DJ Bela Lugosi’s Dad spins the sinister classics while you drink, dance, and wear lots of eyeliner—no ticket required.(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Chet Faker: Hotel Surrender

Australian singer-songwriter and producer Nicholas Murphy revived the Chet Faker moniker in 2020 after four years of releasing material under his birth name. His second album under his Chet Faker persona, Hotel Surrender, utilizes textural grooves and infectious drum machines, resulting in mellow electronica-infused pop that just makes you, as one of the album's singles says, "Feel Good."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Fenne Lily with Illuminati Hotties and Pom Pom Squad

UK singer-songwriter Fenne Lily's confessional lyrics are modeled after her real-life struggles with mental health. With her beautifully breathy vocals and tender indie folk-rock instrumentation, the songs cradle you in a warm blanket and remind you that you're not alone. Fenne Lily will play in support of her 2020 album, BREACH, alongside LA-based "tenderpunk" artist Illuminati Hotties and NY indie-rock band Pom Pom Squad.

(ALMA Tacoma, Tacoma)

Glass Animals: Dreamland Tour

Glass Animals enjoyed their mainstream US alt-rock radio rise with sexy-caressing youth-love single “Gooey” off 2014’s Zaba, which finds lead singer, songwriter, and producer Dave Bayley crooning in his distinctively silky, stealthy, and mysterious vocal about peanut-butter vibes and tipsy-topsy slurs against a beat that has decided tropical percussion and jungle textures. This is a sonic theme they’ve returned to over the years, most recently in “Your Love (Déjà Vu),” a catchy single with a skittering, dance-inducing beat and samples that sound like flittering animal cries. The electro-psychedelic pop quartet took a break in mid-2018, as drummer Joe Seaward recovered from an accident that left him with brain damage (he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle and had to learn to walk, talk, and read again). But now they’re back on the road supporting their 2020 album, Dreamland. LEILANI POLK

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

José González

José González can mesmerize with a single verse—his vocals are just that exquisite. Tender, elegant, high-toned, quiet and soothing yet arresting, a melodically sublime caress to the ears. The Swedish singer-songwriter, nylon-stringed finger-style acoustic guitarist, and one-half of Swedish folk duo Junip pits those glorious pipes against sparse folk arrangements marked by gentle or sprightlier finger-picked guitar, his set list encompassing originals as well as gorgeous, stripped-down renderings of songs like Massive Attack’s “Teardrop” and the Knife’s “Heartbeats.” The whole “man and his guitar” shtick isn’t easy to pull off, but I’ve seen González do it, and his serene intensity keeps your eyes glued. LEILANI POLK

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

DRAG

So You Think You Can Drag?

So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Control Room ft. Miss Min.d

Control Room is Kremwerk's weekly DJ night that features underground electronic music from open to close. This week will host Miss Min.d, one of the city's most beloved DJs, who will bring you a night of infectious dance music.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour

Nate Bargatze has been busy lately. Over the last few years, the Tennessee-born stand-up comedian has released two highly-rated Netflix specials and started a hilarious podcast, and now he's touring the nation. Fans of Bargatze’s latest special, The Greatest Average American, will dig The Raincheck Tour, which promises all-new material. Not familiar with Bargatze’s work? Expect wily self-deprecation and relatable reflections on pandemic life.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Who is High? Featuring Ricci Armani

How strong are your stoner-detection skills? At this monthly comedy event, a cast of improvisers creates scenes based on stories informed by the audience. Here's the schtick: half the players are high. Can you figure out which ones smoked backstage? Take a guess at Who is High?, hosted by Seattle comic Ricci Armani.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

FILM

The Cat

Cats? In our solar system? It's more likely than you think in this inscrutably strange film blending sci-fi, action, and horror. Director Ngai Choi Lam tells the hallucinatory tale of three aliens—one of whom is an adorable black feline—battling it out against a cosmic blob bent on destruction. If that hasn't convinced you, The Cat also features an extended cat-vs-dog martial arts battle.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Lil Tecca: Tecca Loves You Tour

What were you doing at 19 years old? Queens-born rapper Lil Tecca is a multi-platinum selling artist who already has two albums out, both of which were praised for his striking wordplay and mystical melodies. The young star will play in support of his second album, We Love You Tecca 2, which features rap heroes Chief Keef and Lil Yachty.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

MAITA

MAITA, the indie rock project of Portland-based singer-songwriter Maria Maita-Keppeler, has moved many people with her the angelic beauty of her voice and vulnerable lyricism, including Kill Rock Stars' founder Slim Moon, who revived the label to sign her.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Noise Complaint ft. Golf Clap

Move and groove between two dance floors to the funky electronic rhythms of Detroit beatmaker Golf Clap, who aims to "create a community" through his danceable anthems. Local support from DJs Black Velveteen, Eliogold, and Danny Bulla.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

SATURDAY

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi

Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

MUSIC

Cannons

Indie electro-pop quartet Cannons keep disco alive with their dreamy future boogie magic ahead of the release of their album, Fever Dream, out March 25. The vibe is rollerskating, soft-focus photography, metallic eye shadow - you get the picture.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

Chai

Japanese four-piece pop band CHAI is an utter delight. With songs like "Maybe Chocolate Chips" and "Donuts Mind If I Do," their lyrics are cheeky yet poignant, with the overall goal to "deconstruct the standards of beauty and cuteness that can be so oppressive in Japan." Their live shows are known to include lively choreography and extravagant matching outfits and, with an opening set from South Korean bedroom-pop star Su Lee, you won't want to miss this one, folks.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Habibi

Fronted by Iranian American singer/songwriter Rahill Jamalifard, Brooklyn rock four-piece Habibi brings their psychedelic girl-group vibes to the stage for what’s sure to be a fantastic night of tunes. They’ll no-doubt be playing songs from their most recent full-length Anywhere But Here, and 2021’s disco-reminiscent two-track EP Somewhere They Can’t Find Us. JENNI MOORE

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Leif Vollebekk

If you listen through Montreal-based singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk's catalog, there isn't a non-sexy sounding song insight. His gravelly vocals settle over buttery-smooth guitar riffs, bringing to mind the softer side of Bruce Springsteen. On his new album, New Ways, Vollebekk strikes soft rock excellence with ultra-tight grooves, and sultry lyrics. Vollebekk cites Richard Linklater movies, classic soul icons, and physical touch as his inspirations for the album.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Peach Pit: From 2 to 3 Tour with Haley Blais

Vancouver BC's Peach Pit serves up some riff-heavy indie pop that they like to describe as "chewed bubblegum pop" for a headlining show with singer-songwriter and youtube sensation Haley Blais lending support.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Todrick Hall

The dreamy young choreographer, singer, dancer, actor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judge Todrick Hall is swinging back through town with an all-new production of singing and dancing. As you know if you’ve seen the documentary about his life, Behind the Curtain, Hall grew up in Texas and had the good fortune to have a mother who drove him an hour and a half each way to dance classes. As an adult, he got to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway. And did I mention he’s pals with RuPaul? CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Look Up Fest: Portals

Look Up Fest returns for its fourth year with an exciting list of dreamy indie bands accompanied by hypnotic visuals, and immersive installations inspired by the theme of ”portals.” Some of the highlights from the lineup include Bellingham-based lo-fi sorcerers Shimmertraps, celestial synth songmaker Ohr, and Seattle psych-popper Sealife.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

PODCASTS & RADIO

BBC’s The Arts Hour on Tour in the USA

BBC's The Arts Hour is on a brand-new American tour, recording live episodes featuring celebrated creative voices. For this episode, guests will discuss what makes Seattle's robust and ever-changing culture so distinctive. Grammy-nominated artist Hollis, filmmaker and Indigenous/BIPOC advocate Tracy Rector, Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, the funk-hop Marshall Law Band, and viral TikTok comedian Chris Mejia come together for the recording.

(Rainier Arts Center, Rainier Valley)

SUNDAY

FILM

Cybernetic Love: A Guide to Italo Disco

Hop on your Vespa for Cybernetic Love: A Guide to Italo Disco, a funky audiovisual tour of the elusively-chic Italo disco genre. Prepare for plenty of synth-heavy beats; this surreal '80s movement is the musical equivalent of a summer evening at a Mediterranean discotheque.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Gracie Abrams

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams (we'll save you the Google, director J.J. is her dad) makes emotional pop songs about heartbreak full of quivering vocals and sparse arrangements. She’s gained notoriety in recent years for her close friendship with Olivia Rodrigo and mutual admiration from big names like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Although rubbing elbows with the stars has helped her break through to the mainstream, her sheer talent for songwriting stands on its own.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Squirrel Flower

Indie-rock singer-songwriter Squirrel Flower's sophomore album, Planet (i), is equal parts devastating and healing, with a lyrical exploration into how to deal with a dying planet. A not-far-from-reality dystopian world and sobering future is mapped out through powerful crescendos and emotion-fueled vocals. She panics about the future, finds peace with the chaos, and eventually embraces catastrophe.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

10th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

For the last decade, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) has brought compelling Asian American independent films to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is no exception, featuring 13 standout films (including A24's After Yang by director Kogonada), plus 12 shorts programs and more. Tune in for the live stream party on opening night to catch performances and discussions with Massive Monkees, Chong the Nomad, Ruby Ibarra, and Prometheus Brown.

(Virtual and The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, Monday-Sunday)

Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché

Anglo-Somali punk legend Poly Styrene was the first woman of color in the UK to lead a successful rock band. Later inspiring the riot grrrl and Afropunk movements, she shirked conventions through X-Ray Spex, singing about politics, identity, and life in '70s Britain. But underneath a tough exterior, the musician grappled with persistent trauma, misogyny, racism, and mental illness. Her daughter, Celeste Bell, unpacks the musician's complex legacy in Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché, which includes rare archival footage and diary entries.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. This year's specials include the "K²FC" fried chicken sandwich with Korean spices, chili oil, dill pickles, and gochugaru ranch from chef and food writer (and noted bagel fan) J. Kenji López-Alt (March 1-7); the "Bombay Joe's" lamb burger with herbed raita and pickled onions on a brioche bun from Meesha chef Preeti Agarwal (March 8-14); the "Longgorosa Burger" with grass-fed beef, bacon longanisa marmalade, queso de bola, chili apple orosa sauce, turmeric adobo mayo, and winter atchara from Archipelago chef Aaron Verzosa (March 15-21); and the "Romesco Burger" with smoked paprika-spiced beef and pork burger, melty leeks, hazelnut-almond romesco sauce, escarole in parsley sauce, and mayo from Corson Building chef Emily Crawford Dann (March 22-28). Collect a stamp for all four burgers, and you'll be treated to a free Li'l Woody's tote bag at the end of the month.

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

OPERA

Blue

This timely portrait of an African American family follows the birth of their son, who is later murdered by a police officer. Community, church, and sisterhood become vitally important in the aftermath of this traumatic event. From librettist Tazewell Thompson and composer Jeanine Tesori, Blue won Best New Opera in 2020 (Music Critics Association).

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Wednesday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

600 Highwaymen | A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly

This Obie Award-winning performance gathers 16 strangers for an intimate, improvisational experience. A set of instructions will lead the audience through a story of determination and audacity, finding space for connection and vulnerability within a time of unprecedented distancing. A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly is the final encounter of the 600 Highwaymen performance triptych.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Saturday)

Freestyle Love Supreme

Predating the phenomena of Hamilton and In the Heights, Broadway performance Freestyle Love Supreme is a Tony Award-winning show that combines hip-hop, comedy, and crowd improvisation to create a completely unexpected experience. Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme is never the same show twice.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle International Dance Festival: Winter Mini Fest

This series of performances stems from an intercultural collaboration between Khambatta Dance Company, Boston Dance Theater, and Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts. The "mini fest" is anything but minuscule, with presentations of new dance works as well as experimental works, wherein companies will swap dancers for surprising results.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

THEATER

1984 by George Orwell

Big Brother will be watching during this stage adaptation of George Orwell's 1984, returning to 18th & Union two years after its original Seattle premiere.

(18th & Union, Central District, Thursday-Sunday)

The Band's Visit

When a traditional Arabic music band gets lost and shows up in a tiny Israeli town, the musicians and the townsfolk make unexpected and moving connections. This musical, based on a quirky Israeli film, has been showered in Tony Awards —a total of 10—and been crowned with a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, so Broadway lovers should be sure to catch it as it comes to town.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Teenage Dick

Shakespeare’s Richard III introduces one of the literary canon's most famous characters with a disability. This reinterpretation of the story imagines Richard as a modern-day teen with cerebral palsy. Richard schemes for revenge against his high school bullies while developing a master plan to become senior class president, but along the way, he's confronted with unforeseen challenges.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Field Notes: an exhibit of work by Lou Cabeen

Seattle artist Lou Cabeen's visual recordings of her surroundings encourage viewers to stop and notice the exquisite natural world around them. Through drawing, painting, artist books, and textile works, Cabeen creates tactile, complex botanical explorations that honor the diverse ecology of the Pacific Northwest.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Monday-Saturday)

I wish I could tell you how I feel

This exhibition by Danish-German artist and filmmaker Anna Sofie Hartmann explores elements of storytelling and language that have threaded through her work for over fifteen years. Hartmann's photographs of beds in which she's slept represent aspects of her ever-growing archive of lived experience. In I wish I could tell you how I feel, these images are installed alongside intimate texts addressing the artist's emotional state at the time the photographs were taken.

(Goethe Pop-up Space, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

Saya Moriyasu

Beacon Hill-based artist Saya Moriyasu creates detailed multimedia works inspired by her Japanese father and farm-raised Oregonian mother. Informed by the aesthetics of everything from animism to Buddhism to consumerism, Moriyasu's work utilizes detail to support a larger vision. This exhibit features fu dog (as Chinese guardian lions are colloquially known) sculptures in celebration of Lunar New Year.

(walk up gallery, North Beacon Hill, Monday-Sunday)