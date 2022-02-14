The Top 52 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 14-20, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

MUSIC

Faye Webster

Faye Webster is a multi-talented creative based out of Atlanta, Georgia, who recently came out with her fourth full-length album, I Know I’m Funny haha. The album mixes soft R&B with country-folk twang, and her lyrics portray a close vulnerability.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

CABARET & BURLESQUE

The Atomic Bombshells J’ADORE – 13 year Anniversary!

Some of Seattle's most beloved burlesque dancers make up the boisterous Atomic Bombshells troupe, which has been sexing up international stages ever since Kitten LaRue founded it in 2003. For lovers of feathery, busty, glitzy fun, complemented by the antics of special guests Egypt Blaque Knyle, Woody Shticks, and the Purple Lemonade Collective, there's no better spectacle to attend with your friends or sweetie(s) on the most romantic day of the year.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dancing On My Own: A Robyn Inspired Dance Party

Dancing on your own this Valentine's Day? Sweden’s favorite daughter, Robyn has high-energy electropop to help you through it. This dance party is exactly what it sounds like: All Robyn, all night. It will make all other dance nights sound like garbage.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Sponsored

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Silvana Estrada

Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada's debut album has already made waves despite being released only three weeks ago. Her stripped-down songs sung in Spanish accompanied by a sparse acoustic guitar evoke classic folk instrumentation similar to Vashti Bunyan while her jazzy vocal style takes inspiration from her idol Billie Holiday. The New York Times wrote of the album, "It is an intimate, austere record, a tender snapshot of a young woman wrestling with the pain of lost love."

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

The Delfonics Featuring Greg Hill

You won't want to turn down the opportunity to see these living soul legends, especially this close to Valentine's Day. Known for their sultry slow jams, harmonious vocals, and electrifying horn section, The Delfonics have been defining the R&B genre since the 1960s. If you don't regularly tune in to the oldies station, you may recognize their songs from iconic samples and covers such as “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love)," as sampled by the Fugees.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Charles Yu

Charles Yu is one of the key writers behind the visionary universe of HBO’s Westworld. His National Book Award-winning novel Interior Chinatown investigates race, social roles, Asian stereotyping, and pop culture.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

THURSDAY

DRAG

So You Think You Can Drag?

So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

MUSIC

Britney vs The World Sing Along

It's Britney, bitch! Celebrate Britney Spears' newfound freedom with a very special sing-along. Belt out your favorite Britney jams from every era of the star's prolific career. Bonus pop hits from her peers will be sprinkled in too, think Madonna and Justin Timberlake.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

Cate Le Bon

Welsh musician and producer Cate Le Bon was hailed as "one of the best out there making music now" by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy for her angular, self-assured, art-rock-infused pop songs with lyrics rooted in the surreal. She takes the stage just after the recent release of her album, Pompeii. The night will start out with a never-boring performance by PNW's own Mega Bog whose whimsical tunes have been compared to artists such as Yoko Ono and Laurie Anderson.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Jazmine Sullivan: The Heaux Tales Tour

R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan's velvety vocals and poignant lyrics have brought relatable and emotional hits about womanhood since her debut album Fearless in 2008. Her EP Heaux Tales has made waves earning her the 2021 BET Award for Album of the Year and Best New Music on Pitchfork, who writes that she "is in full command of her spectacular voice and totally delivers on an ambitious concept."

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

The Wombats

English indie rockers The Wombats are stopping by just after the release of their acclaimed fifth album, Fix Yourself, Not the World, which was hyped by NME: "Anyone surprised at the trio's continued success clearly hasn't been listening. Pop ambition, indie ideals and sonic experimentation: it's all here."

(The Showbox, Downtown)

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

National Day of Remembrance

This two-part program will be streamed via Facebook Live to mark the National Day of Remembrance, which acknowledges the 1942 signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Roosevelt. The order resulted in the incarceration of nearly 120,000 people of Japanese descent, primarily those on the West Coast. In Scholarly Selections: Structural Erasure: Remembering Japanese Americans in Prewar Tacoma, University of Washington urban studies professor Lisa M. Hoffman will focus a lens on Tacoma’s prewar Nihonmachi (Japan Town). Then, a screening of Fujitaro Kubota and His Garden will be followed by a Q&A with contributors to the film's companion book, Spirited Stone.

(Virtual via Washington State History Museum)

FRIDAY

FILM

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Former ACLU deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson paints a portrait of the United States and its foundation on white supremacy that The Austin Chronicle writes "should be part of the standard curriculum in every school in America." The SXSW Documentary Spotlight Audience Award winner weaves together lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and more to "draw a stark timeline from slavery to modern America." These screenings will include post-film Q&As with the Seattle-based civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

MUSIC

Best Coast

The indie surf-rock duo returns to Seattle for their Finally Tomorrow tour in support of their 2020 album, released just before the pandemic. Always Tomorrow shows the band's evolution from California-inspired pop songs to something deeper, touching on newfound sobriety. Still, the band maintains their signature sunny sound. Joining Best Coast is singer-songwriter Rosie Tucker, known for their poignant lyricism and catchy hooks.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Flor de Toloache

New York-based Mariachi ensemble Flor De Toloache, named after a common love potion ingredient, ebb and flow to as many as 10 members at a time from around the globe. Their latest album, Indestructible, has proven favorable amongst critics, with NPR’s Marisa Arbona-Ruiz saying the album "pushes the boundaries of mariachi music and its instruments through reimagined pop covers, originals, and original collaborations.”

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Hand Habits

You may have seen Hand Habits opening for the likes of Angel Olsen and Kevin Morby. The project of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Meg Duffy, Hand Habits brings their soulful blend of folk and indie rock back to town for a headlining show in support of their latest album, Fun House. L.A. guitarist Gregory Uhlmann will join with his experimental indie rock.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Nudity

Olympia-based psychedelic synth jammers Nudity are here to bring you heavy-hitting krautrock. Don't worry, despite their name, this is a fully clothed event. The evening will start off with improvisations from Seattle sound collective Fungal Abyss and local punks The Convictions.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Jessica Hernandez, Ph.D. with Claudia Castro Luna

In this virtual conversation, Seattle-based Indigenous scholar, scientist, and author Jessica Hernandez will meet with lauded poet and professor Claudia Castro Luna in discussion about Hernandez's new book Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science. Hernandez drew from experiences with her Maya Ch’orti’ family in El Salvador and Zapotec family in Oaxaca, as well as her work in academia and in community, to write a book that centers vital Indigenous environmental perspectives.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

Sheila Heti with Elif Batuman

In celebration of her highly-anticipated new novel Pure Colour, award-winning writer Sheila Heti will meet in virtual conversation with writer Elif Batuman, whose exciting book Either/Or will also be published this year. This event offers an opportunity to hear from two distinct voices bringing compelling new shape to contemporary American fiction.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

SATURDAY

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

The Green Book: More Than A Guide

The Negro Motorist Green Book was widely used during Jim Crow segregation to determine which facilities were amiable, safe, and willing to serve Black people. This event includes "Making our Way," a dialogue about the book's history, and a tour of Bonnie Hopper's The Black and Tan Collection .

(Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), South Lake Union)

COMEDY

Chris Redd : Why Am I Like This?

Chris Redd's comedy career exploded with an Emmy-winning cast role on Saturday Night Live. He's also an actor, writer, and rapper, featured in Kenan on NBC and set to star in the upcoming dark comedy series Bust Down on Peacock.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

FOOD & DRINK

Bagel Trot - A Fundraiser for Mary's Place

Hoof it from Rachel's Bagels and Burritos in Ballard to Zylberschtein's in Pinehurst at the inaugural edition of this self-guided bagel trot, with stops along the way at local businesses Beast & Cleaver and Pilgrim Coffeehouse. You'll get a T-shirt with artwork by Julia Wald and snacks or discounts at each business, and proceeds will be donated to Mary's Place.

(Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, Ballard)

FESTIVALS

Thorrablót

The mid-winter Icelandic festival Þorrablót is filled with traditional food (like fermented shark meat), Brennivin schnapps, and music (provided here by Icelandic band Sour Balls and special guest star Sverrir Bergmann).

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard)

MUSIC

An Evening of Music Inspired by Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half”

Town Hall and The Bushwick Book Club Seattle have partnered up for a series of music inspired by literature, each uniquely composed by some of Seattle's most talented musicians. This edition will feature music and art inspired by Brit Bennett's The Vanishing Half, which tells the story of twin sisters who run away from their secluded Louisiana town.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

Dessa

Dessa's hefty list of accomplishments would be impressive even if they were split between four people. Her career has shapeshifted constantly, from Billboard charting singer/rapper to best-selling author of her memoir My Own Devices to public speaker with an acclaimed TED Talk and host of the popular science podcast Deeply Human. For this performance, she will wear her musician hat and bring her uplifting and upbeat tunes to the stage.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Duran Duran, Billy Idol, and Flock of Seagulls Tribute Night

It's a nice day for a...tribute night! Sing along all of your favorite '80s rock hits at this Duran Duran, Billy Idol, and Flock of Seagulls tribute with bands Tiger Tiger, Whiplash Smile, and Telecommunication.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Kyle Dion: SASSY Tour

Jump into a refreshing pool of Kyle Dion's musical world. The rising star has carved out a unique career path beginning with his 2019 debut album, SUGA, inspired by classic soul and R&B. On his latest album, SASSY, Dion has reinvented himself, taking his radiant falsetto and sharp lyricism to a new direction by focusing on light-hearted party bangers.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Lost Chocolate Lab

Zone out with Lost Chocolate Lab, the solo project of experimental guitarist Damian Kastbauer, who will showcase his ambient and minimal improvisations as a part of the Wayward Music Series.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)

Nile

Since the release of Nile’s first demo, die-hards have successfully pushed the North Carolina-born Egyptian folklore-inspired band to the top tier of American death-metal bands, cementing them as much more than just a gimmick that happened to work. Nile will be joined by longtime metalheads Incantation, Ohio-based headbangers Sanguisugabogg, and Texas hard hitters I AM.

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

Rose City Band with Low Hums & Lori Goldston

Just one of guitarist Ripley Johnson's three musical projects, Rose City Band serves as a personal creative outlet and produces songs of the country rock variety. On his latest album, Earth Trip, he explores recurring themes such as “pining for summers spent in the company of friends to newer meditations on space, stillness and the splendor of the natural world." The lineup will include local eclectic rockers Low Hims and experimental cellist Lori Goldston.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Sound Off! 2022 - Live Music Showcase

Now in its 21st year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will give local, under-21 bands a chance to take the floor at Sky Church. Throughout these three nights, each band will get the chance to show off their original music and battle it out in an effort to win that first place prize.

(Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Olga Tokarczuk and Jennifer Croft with Rabih Alameddine

Nobel Prize-winner and prominent Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk will meet with her translator, Jennifer Croft, and National Book Award finalist Rabih Alameddine for a discussion surrounding Tokarczuk's new 900-page tome The Books of Jacob. With plenty of Tokarczuk's signature eccentricity, The Books of Jacob tells the story of a religious leader's meteoric rise in 18th-century Europe.

(Virtual via Third Place Books)

FILM

Flying Saucer Cinema

Flying Saucer Cinema's latest film discussion series spotlights 1950s-60s lowbrow sci-fi and psychotronic film. Sci-fi film fanatics Mark Daniels (Scarecrow volunteer and "Treks in Sci-Fi" podcast guest host) and Eric Cohen (longtime psychotronic film club leader) will lead these online conversations. This week, tune in for Earth vs. The Flying Saucers (1956).

(Virtual via Scarecrow Video)

SPECIAL EVENTS

18th Anniversary Celebration: System Failure

How can chaos act as a guide toward newfound desires, frameworks, and revolutions? This virtual gala, celebrating WET's 18th Anniversary, is inspired by chaos as a motivator. Hosted by Artistic Director Maggie L. Rogers and Producing Director Erin Bednarz, the gala will feature performances, a virtual auction, and more as WET highlights its resiliency and potential.

(Washington Ensemble Theatre, Miller Park)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Arooj Aftab

New York-based Pakistani singer-songwriter Arooj Aftab blends traditional Sufi devotional poetry with gentle folk guitar, new age production, and minimal electronic elements that perfectly cradle her ethereal vocals.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Caribou

Caribou's polymath producer, Dan Snaith, combines electronic and acoustic elements into a fluid sound that's as warm and inviting as it is dark and deep. Live, he performs with a four-piece band—two drummers, keyboards, guitars, and "a pile of instruments"—and his diverse but consistently high-quality repertoire can take audiences from the nocturnal thump of the nightclub to the sunny fields of a summer festival with the turn of a song. ERIC GRANDY

(Showbox Sodo, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

MUSIC

Drive-By Truckers

Twenty-two years into their country crooning catalog, Athens, Georgia–brewed Drive-By Truckers (the launchpad of now solo artist Jason Isbell) have unspooled yet another delicately developed deluge of disruption filed under their 12th studio album, The Unraveling. Two shimmering exclamations appear back-to-back on the nine-track credo—“Stick it up your ass with your useless thoughts and prayers” (from “Thoughts and Prayers”) and “If Amazon can deliver salvation, I’ll order it on my phone” (“21st Century America”). Joined by Nashville’s neotraditional Kelsey Waldon, the night should carry spitfire twang from open to close. ZACH FRIMMEL

(The Showbox, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

Kremwerk 8-Year Anniversary Festival

Celebrate eight years of the Kremwerk complex plus the grand opening of Cherry Nightclub with a five-day, festival featuring three rooms of live music, DJs, and drag performances. This massive lineup includes music from Dee Diggs, Goth Jafar, Hiroko Yamamura, JP, Kid Hops b2b Brit Hansen, Spike Hellis, Steal Shit Do Drugs, The Carry Nation, WTCHCRFT, and The Return of Flammable, as well as drag showstoppers Britt Brutality, Hoochie Papa, Issa Man, Old Witch, and Rowan Ruthless.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

FILM

Children's Film Festival Seattle 2022

CCFS’s slate of international films features visual storytelling centered on narratives about childhood—the way that children view the world, deal with adult issues, and work as agents of change in their communities. Much of what you'll find on tap at the annual fest can be experienced and enjoyed by adults. LEILANI POLK

(Virtual and Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Dan Savage's HUMP! 2022 Opening Film Festival

Keep it in your pants during this delightfully dirty program curated by prolific sex columnist Dan Savage. The HUMP! Film Festival features an indie showcase of sex-positive short films running the gamut of body sizes, shapes, ages, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Noir City 2022

Charles Mudede has written, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." This year's edition is inspired by "Czar of Noir" author Eddie Muller's book Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir, and will "include films from all the finer Dark City neighborhoods—Shamus Flats, Knockover Square, Vixenville, Blind Alley and Hate Street, with stops at The City Desk, The Psych Ward, Losers' Lane, The Big House and other dark alleys."

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Parallel Mothers

Pedro Almodóvar's latest film explores the strong bond forged between two mothers-to-be who meet in a hospital room. Penélope Cruz was recently nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Janis, a middle-aged photographer facing new motherhood alone.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Wednesday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Field to Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.

(Lumen Field, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)

THEATER

Dragon Mama

Genius Seattle playwright Sara Porkalob will present the second installment of her trilogy of plays, whichfollows Porkalob’s mother, Maria, through 25 years of life in Bremerton. The play promises “queer love in a barren land, a dope ’90s R&B soundtrack, Filipino gangsters, and ghosts.”

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

Hotter Than Egypt

Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi (Threesome, Ramayana, People of the Book) brings the world premiere of a new dramedy set in Cairo, where dreams and relationships are put to the test when old connections lead to new temptations.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Jersey Boys

This Tony Award-winning jukebox musical tells the dramatic story of Frankie Vallie and his 1960s rock 'n' roll group The Four Seasons. The musical is structured in four "seasons," each offering a different band member's perspective.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Monsters of The American Cinema

Remy Washington is left with two major responsibilities after his husband passes away: taking over his husband's drive-in movie theater business and caring for his teenage son, Pup. The pair bond over their shared love of classic monster flicks, but things change when Remy discovers that Pup and his friends have been bullying a gay kid at school. Press materials describe Christian St. Croix's play as "a haunting and humorous tale about fathers and sons, ghosts and monsters."

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

The Black and Tan Collection

The Black and Tan Club's illustrious history as one of Seattle's first interracial establishments inspires Bonnie Hopper's paintings in this exhibition. Hopper's oil paintings of the legendary nightclub's musicians feel personal while celebrating the city's early Black jazz scene.

(Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), South Lake Union, Saturday-Sunday)

Christopher Paul Jordan and Arnaldo James: In the Interim (Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive)

Christopher Paul Jordan (from the United States) and Arnaldo James (from Trinidad and Tobago) engage in a conversation about the global Black diaspora and the Black public space in this joint speculative project. The exhibition centers on a soundproof recording booth called The Interim, which will be accessible only to self-identified Black individuals. Participants are invited to record their predictions and prophecies for the future, which will be compiled on a hard drive and stored in a time capsule.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

From Dawn to Dusk: Nordic Art from Sweden’s Nationalmuseum

This exhibition presents paintings by Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish artists working in the late 19th century; scenes of everyday life reveal the radical changes transpiring in Nordic art during this period. While some painters worked in a popular French realist style, others traveled abroad, returning with fresh takes on the classic Nordic landscape which eventually resulted in a nationally-recognized style.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Freestyle Love Supreme

Predating the phenomenons of Hamilton and In the Heights, Broadway performance Freestyle Love Supreme is a Tony Award-winning show that combines hip-hop, comedy, and crowd improvisation to create a completely unexpected experience. Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme is never the same show twice.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)