The Top 52 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 14–20, 2024

MONDAY

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' DAY

2024 Indigenous Peoples’ Day Citywide Celebration

There are events scattered all across the city for Indigenous Peoples' Day. The day starts at 9:30 am at Pier 62 Waterfront Park, where folks are invited to bring their drums and their tribal flags and join the march along the waterfront to King Street Station, where there will be a rally and round dance for peace at 1:30 pm. Elsewhere around the city, you can see Khu.éex' (featuring A+P star and renowned glass artist Preston Singletary) perform at Westlake Park at 11 am and join the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center for dancing, dinner, and bingo at 5 pm. See all the day's details here. Unrelated: Remember that time in 2015 when Mayor Harrell, a city council member at the time, wanted to proclaim "Italian-American Heritage" Month on Indigenous Peoples' Day??? And now he's mayor! What a ride. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Various locations)



TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Brittany Howard & Michael Kiwanuka

On her new album What Now, singer-songwriter Brittany Howard (who you may know as the lead vocalist of the indie rock band Alabama Shakes) explores a spectrum of sounds, from cosmic jazz to soulful house music to shredding classic rock. She will stop by on a joint tour with singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka ahead of his first album in five years, Small Changes. Don't miss an opening set from folk artist (and finger-style guitar extraordinaire) Yasmin Williams. AV (Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Conan Gray: Found Heaven On Tour

Gen Z heartthrob and pop prince Conan Gray, who has garnered praise from music royalty Taylor Swift and Elton John, will return for a night of bedroom pop in support of his '80s-tinged album, Found Heaven. Pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will open. AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Heavenly, Tullycraft, and Swansea Sound

Between the reformation of the Softies and now Heavenly, it's been a big year for twee pop lovers! The British quintet will return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in three decades alongside fellow twee legends Tullycraft. Don't miss the chance to hear Heavenly frontwoman Amelia Fletcher's saccharine vocals, which have also fronted legendary punk-minded bands Marine Research, Tender Trap, and my personal favorite, Talulah Gosh. I wouldn't be surprised if PNW music man Calvin Johnson (of Beat Happening) graces the stage to perform their collaborative tracks "C Is The Heavenly Option" and "Pet Monkey." Fletcher's newly formed indie pop project Swansea Sound, featuring Hue Williams of the Pooh Sticks, will open. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Nada Surf

Nada Surf has been a band for over 30 years, which means fans of all ages have been drawn to their music at different points in their career. My coworker remembers their 1996 debut hit "Popular," which catapulted them to alt-rock stardom; I fell in love with their fifth full-length Lucky in high school. Known for their bittersweet anthems, the band released their latest album in September, with singles expressing an era of reflection, musing on the human experience with notes of love, grief, doubt, and hope, told through soaring harmonies and strong instrumentation. Up-and-coming New Zealand indie rock trio Office Dog opens the show. SL

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Text Me Back! An Election Preview & Live Podcast Taping

If you don't already know (which also means you don't read every word published in The Stranger, and how dare you), Lindy West and her BFF Meagan Hatcher-Mays have a weekly podcast called Text Me Back. The two have been best friends since high school and each episode feels like you're listening in on their hilarious, relatable phone conversations. They touch on everything from current headlines and political news to adolescent inside jokes and weird pockets of pop culture from the '80s and '90s. It's smart and, at times, delightfully irreverent, and it's a lovely reminder to call your best friends sometime. Or, even better, bring them to this week's live Text Me Back taping, where West and Hatcher-Mays will take "a light-hearted look at what's at stake in November" with some special surprise guests. It will likely be the exact dose of levity we need to stay afloat in our current hellscape. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Central Library, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Powell & Pressburger: Black Narcissus

I experienced what might be described as a "nun moment" this past summer, perhaps sparked by my realization that I am in my 30s now and still have no god. Anyway, I watched a lot of nun movies, including the scary Sydney Sweeney one and Paul Verhoeven's sexy Benedetta. The best nun film—and a healthy cross-section between salacious and terrifying—is Powell and Pressburger's 1947 entry Black Narcissus. The story follows a group of Anglican nuns in the Himalayas whose isolated mountaintop convent school drives one to erotic distraction. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Coco & Clair Clair - Girl Tour 2024

Best friends Taylor Rose Nave and Claire Marie Toothill rap about crushes, pop stars, and acting "real rude" (you know, just girly things!) over lo-fi beats and glittering synths in this collaborative project. Expect to hear songs from their bold third album, Girl, which stands for "Gorgeous International Really Lucky." Canadian R&B singer/producer SadBoi will open. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Shannon and The Clams

Led by powerhouse vocalist Shannon Shaw, beloved garage rock band Shannon & The Clams are back with a new album, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place⁠—produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. Blossoming out of tragedy, the album reckons with the grief that followed after Shaw's fiance was killed in a car accident just weeks before their wedding. “We all felt the urgency of making something that reckoned with this meteor that smashed into our planet,” keyboardist Will Sprott said in a press statement. “This is the most focused record we’ve ever done, as far as everything coming from a singular traumatic event.” The band will play tracks from the albums alongside Americana ensemble the Deslondes. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Book Signing: Sarah Fennel, Sweet Tooth

New York City-based baker and photographer Sarah Fennel, known for her blog Broma Bakery and for developing approachable, nostalgic recipes like her viral "best chocolate chip cookies in the world," will drop by Book Larder for a signing to celebrate her debut cookbook Sweet Tooth. Personally, I'm already mentally earmarking treats like baklava cheesecake, "giant brown sugar not-a-Pop Tart," and tiramisu icebox cake and can't wait to get into the kitchen to test-drive them. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Malcolm Gladwell

To me, Gladwell represents the revival of the worst impulses in American storytelling and journalism. He is king of the metaphorically resonant but ultimately meaningless comparison, and he's obsessed with overblowing the claims of cherry-picked studies. Richard Posner called Blink "a series of loosely connected anecdotes, rich in 'human interest' particulars but poor in analysis," and the claim basically holds for all of Gladwell's other books. There should be a new John Waters-type law: "If you go home with someone, and they've got a bunch of Malcolm Gladwell books on the shelf, don't fuck 'em!" Unless you want to doom yourself to a life with someone who is content to describe the world using surface-level comparisons. That said, Kirkus gave his new book a starred review, so it'll probably read well. STRANGER NEWS EDITOR RICH SMITH

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

THURSDAY

FILM

Evil of Dracula

Led by Akira Kurosawa’s onetime assistant Michio Yamamoto, a slate of gothic-tinged horror films were released by Toho Studios in the '70s, translating the vampiric legends depicted in Hammer horror cinema for new audiences. In Evil of Dracula, which the Beacon describes as a "cartoonishly lurid goth ballad" (I'm sold), the principal of an all-girls school obscures a violent danger. Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Cure, Pulse) reportedly loves this one. It's a '70s vampire film, so expect psychedelic atmosphere and plenty of gratuitous boobs on screen. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Unwound: New Plastic Ideas 30th Anniversary

Back in 2015, VICE wrote, "Unwound will never reunite so get over it.” Well, the mag can eat its words because the Olympia, Washington-born post-hardcore quartet defied all odds when they reunited in 2022 after a two-decade hiatus. The band will return to town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their second album, New Plastic Ideas, which was recorded right here in Seattle. Bassist Jared Warren (of Karp, The Melvins, and Big Business) will fill the shoes of founding member Vern Rumsey, who passed away in 2020.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk and Demo: Paola Velez, Bodega Bakes

Bodegas, crammed to the brim with colorful snacks and often overseen by helpful shop cats, are my happy place. Pastry chef and activist Paola Velez's joyful new book Bodega Bakes pays tribute to these cozy corner stores, as well as her Dominican heritage and New York City upbringing, with over 100 recipes for treats like guava and cheese pastelitos, plantain sticky buns, and tres leches "thick'ems" (essentially a lava cake in cookie form, with a gooey, oozy center—enough said!). Velez will visit Book Larder for a recipe demo, Q&A, and book signing, so you can brush up in time for baking season. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila with Lindy West — 'Cats of the World'

There have been many times that I envied and admired the career trajectory of Lindy West, the onetime Stranger film editor, castle-ranker, Text Me Back co-host, and brilliant wordsmith behind the essay collection Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. My envy has reached its zenith here, though, because Lindy will be hanging out with the cat-focused husband-and-wife team Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila to chat about their kitten rehabilitation work and all things "cat culture." Shaw and Marttila's new book, Cats of the World, shares photos and stories of cats from 30 countries. I'm only acquainted with cats from one country (the US), so I'm looking forward to broadening my horizons, feline-wise. LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Spirit of Autumn: Studio Ghibli inspired Jazz & Sushi Night

Few films capture the coziness and whimsy of autumn quite like the time-honored work of Studio Ghibli. (Also, why is it that food always looks so much more enticing in anime form?) Sugo Handroll Bar invites you to celebrate the essence of Ghibli's "warm, light, and magic" at this themed dinner featuring jazzy serenades from trumpeter, composter, and artist Jun Iida. You'll enjoy uni mousse and caviar, a Ghibli-inspired cocktail, edamame and miso soup, a shio signature sushi set, and an optional sake flight pairing ($35), along with a mystery gift and raffle. The dress code suggests "jazz night chic" or "Studio Ghibli-inspired" attire—I'd opt for a beret or a flouncy Kiki's Delivery Service dress paired with strappy Mary Janes and a red bow. JB

(Sugo Hand Roll Bar, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Kehlani - CRASH WORLD TOUR

The queer legend Kehlani is embarking on a world tour to promote their latest album CRASH, a groovy, genre-bending work that incorporates nostalgic '90s neo-soul and R&B influences and explores themes of intimacy, joy, and sensuality. The music video for the single "Next 2 U" both unequivocally makes their pro-Palestine stance clear and shows their crew of queer backup dancers performing some very sexy choreography. They'll be supported by the irresistible Y2K-inspired British girl group FLO (who are responsible for the breakup jam "Cardboard Box" and the cheeky postcoital bop "Walk Like This") and the sultry rising rap star Anycia. JB

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

SATURDAY

EXHIBIT

Proto Kelp

Kait Rhoads' large-scale installation at Method Gallery centers an unsung environmental hero: kelp. (Did you know that kelp is a "primary producer that modifies the environment to create suitable habitats for a great diversity of species?" I did not!) Give your thanks to the squiggly stuff at Proto Kelp, which expresses reverence for all things Laminariales with a branching, collaborative poem in glass. LC (Method Gallery, Pioneer Square; closing)

LIVE MUSIC

Nilüfer Yanya

For an artist whose resume includes opening for Adele and turning down an offer to join a girl group produced by Louis Tomlinson (formerly of One Direction fame), you might be surprised to hear what Nilüfer Yanya's music sounds like. No, it's not radio-friendly pop, but dreamy indie rock with tinges of '80s synth soul, jazz, and trip-hop. I can only describe the resulting sound as somewhere between Empress Of, the Breeders, and Molly Nillson. Hear it for yourself as the rising star supports her latest album, My Method Actor, after an opening set from Vermont-based singer-songwriter Lutalo. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

RY X with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

I had no idea who folktronica bro RY X was before writing this, and based on the music video that I just watched, I'm not into his music. He sounds like the audio representation of a man bun (which he has, by the way). I do, however, love Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, who's opening this show for some reason. Smith is an experimental electronic artist who primarily uses modular synthesizers in the spirit of '80s experimentalists like Suzanne Ciani and Laurie Spiegel. You may have heard "Stratus" on the soundtrack of Sofia Coppola's 2023 blockbuster Priscilla. Don't miss her hometown set (she's originally from Orcas Island!) supporting her latest album, Let's Turn It Into Sound. AV

(St. Mark's Cathedral, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

FILM

Mourning Sickness Presents: The Craft

"We are the weirdos, mister." During October, we all at least slightly identify as '90s-era gothy wannabe witches in plaid skirts and upside-down cross earrings, right? Right. But that aesthetic started somewhere, so why not return to the source? Snag your coven and head to Northwest Film Forum for this screening of The Craft—the angsty classic, not the limp 2020 reboot. Black lipstick isn't required, but let's call it highly recommended. Seattle showgirl Monday Mourning will hex—I mean grace–this screening, so prep for her fishnets and attitude, too. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour

In case you're unfamiliar with Jim Croce's story, he was a singer-songwriter who died in a plane crash in 1973, at the young age of 30. During his short career as a recording artist, Croce released five folk and soft rock albums which included the classics "Time in a Bottle" and "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown." Now, just over 50 years after Croce's tragic death, his son A.J. Croce is hitting the road to celebrate his father's lasting legacy. AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars

Los Angeles-born light experience Astra Lumina will return to illuminate the Seattle Chinese Garden for two months this year, transforming the botanical space into a "wonder of visiting stars" with projections, dazzling lights, music, and "astral energy." Ooooo. Bundle up to stroll down the celestial pathway; you're promised to encounter "cosmic visions and astral song." (You may also want to microdose first—laser shows of yore confirmed that nothing's more psychedelic than a good light-and-sound projection.) LC

(Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview, Thursday–Sunday)

Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers

It's a rule akin to "shut up and get off your phone in the movie theater." Don't touch the art. We've heard this since forever, right? This applies in every gallery setting, right? WRONG. Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers invites viewers to touch the artwork on display, aiming to "raise awareness about accessibility for blind and low-vision individuals in the arts" by facilitating a tactile experience. Viewers are encouraged to "close their eyes, use their open palms, and gently stroke their artwork, describing the meaning it holds for them," which sounds downright blissful. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, Wednesday–Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Washington's own Bavarian-styled village hosts three weekends of Oktoberfest fun, filled with traditional food and drink, music and dance performances across three stages, and a kinderplatz (aka kids’ zone) complete with a 62-foot ferris wheel. Quench your thirst with imported German beer and wine and satiate your hunger with bratwurst—there's even non-alcoholic, vegan, and gluten-free options. Each Saturday starts with a polka band-led festzug march through town, and keg tappings are held daily. Prost! SL

(Leavenworth, WA, Friday–Saturday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2024

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Murnau, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders all month long with creepy greats like the colonial-era cannibal tale Ravenous, the Nicolas Cage campy cult flick Vampire's Kiss, Roger Corman's The Masque of the Red Death, and a screening of Nosferatu set to a Radiohead score, which should get you amped for Eggers' remake releasing in December. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday–Sunday)

Hausu

If you've been following EverOut for a while, you may have already spotted my recommendation to watch Nobuhiko Obayashi's Hausu, a hallucinogenic love letter to floating heads, cute kitties, and carnivorous pianos. Well, I'm back, people! And once again, I'm recommending—no, demanding—that you watch Hausu. The '77 psychedelic romp is one of my all-time favorites and the perfect apéritif for creepy season. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky, cobwebby country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. (This is why I don't travel to creaky, cobwebby country manors.) Vital to the ensuing antics is the film's unsung hero: a bigass, fluffy house cat named Blanche. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday–Wednesday)

Orcas Island Film Festival

All hail Orcas Island's annual film festival, which TheStranger has praised since its 2014 inception. (One year, former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig called it "our Cannes." Those are big shoes to fill.) The festival may not be set against a Mediterranean backdrop, but the island's Eastsound village is pretty damn scenic, too. Plus, previous year's flicks have earned dozens of Oscar nods, so you're bound to bear witness to something Letterboxd-review-worthy. On the docket this year is Cannes favorite Holy Cow!, Edward Berger-directed Conclave, sleeper hit September 5, Almodovar's The Room Next Door, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Cillian Murphy-fronted Small Things Like These, and Nightbitch, in which Amy Adams kinda-sorta turns into a dog. I'm also looking forward to No Other Land, directed by a Palestinian-Israeli activist collective, and Sugarcane, a Sundance award winner following an investigation of the treatment of children at an Indian residential school. LC

(Orcas Island, Wednesday–Sunday)

Paris, Texas: New 4K Restoration

Paris, Texas is my favorite film of all time, and my second and third are True Stories and 3 Women, both of which could arguably exist in Paris, Texas's universe. A disheveled Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) meanders out of the matte desert, where he's reunited with his eight-year-old son, Hunter, and his billboard-designing brother in the neon canyons of Los Angeles. He tries on different roles: He imagines becoming the "rich father," accomplishing nothing but to chase after his son's affection. A road trip then guides Hunter and Travis back to the root of their trauma. The result is a neo-Western that feels spiritually in tune with Twin Peaks, Repo Man, and—hear me out—the myth of Odysseus. It also did more to promote pink fuzzy sweaters than the entirety of Barbie's endless press campaign. By the way, I'd typically balk at a 127-minute runtime, but Wim Wenders' ultra-deliberate filmmaking (and Robby Müller's choreography) demands a slow read. Certain shots linger long after the credits roll. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Friday–Sunday)

Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War

This week's most radical screening is Kōji Wakamatsu and Masao Adachi's Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War, a gritty "landscape theory" flick borne from their '71 meeting with Japan's Red Army faction in Lebanon, who joined heads with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) to resist Zionist invasion. The film's lo-fi, DIY style captures the organizations' attempts to "take on the Israeli state" and bridges the gap between the struggles of Japanese leftists and Palestinian liberation fighters in the '70s. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday & Wednesday)

Saturday Night

There is one nepo baby I will make an exception for in this world, and that's Cooper Hoffman, aka Philip Seymour Hoffman's son. (RIP.) I have three reasons for this: He looks very sweet, his dad was one of cinema history's best-ever character actors, and he was amazing in Licorice Pizza. Anyway, Cooper Hoffman is in this flick, as well as a pack of other plucky Gen Zers and millennials who just might make it (Rachel Sennott, Finn Wolfhard, and Nicholas Braun, who plays Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson) alongside Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, and MUNA's Naomi McPherson. The motley crew of young actors is a fitting choice for Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, which follows the chaotic first episode of you-know-what television show back in 1975. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday–Thursday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the series. The selection is solid, with a range of familiar freakshows and rarely screened deeper cuts. Scarecrowber will keep the creepy times oozing with George Franju's Eyes Without a Face, the '71 creep fest Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, Dario Argento's Opera,The Strangers (the '08 original, which is actually terrifying), and other scares. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday–Sunday)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

If you’re queer and in your doomer era, we can’t blame you, but too much wallowing is corrosive to the soul. You need to feel, and you need to heal, and that’s what this year’s Q-thartic Seattle Queer Film Festival (SQFF) is all about. Presented by Three Dollar Bill Cinema, the 10-day festival offers a needed release with a slate of films championing intersectional queer narratives. VM

(Various locations, Monday–Sunday)

The Substance

As soon as I learned that The Substance was directed by Coralie Fargeat, the French filmmaker behind Revenge, my favorite "hot girl hunts evil men" film, I was on board. Fargeat's style might be described as New New French Extremity—while the aughts-era stuff was gratuitously brutal to women (Noé's Irreversible comes to mind), Fargeat's approach calls upon grotesque, everyday misogyny—assault in Revenge, beauty standards in The Substance—to craft twisted counterattacks and fuck with her audience a little. Fargeat's newest film stars Demi Moore as an aging celeb who's game to inject herself with a black market serum to become younger and more beautiful. I'd say "couldn't be me," but then again, I've got a lot more aging ahead of me. Perhaps that underlying anxiety is part of the point. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday–Thursday)

Wings of Desire

New German Cinema pioneer Wim Wenders, who directed Perfect Days and a mysterious terrain of canyons and neon in Paris, Texas, might actually be best known for his '87 masterpiece Wings of Desire. If you were moved to tears by Tokyo toilet scrubber Hirayama, who filled his days with cassette tapes and photos of trees in Perfect Days, I recommend giving this film your time—it feels far more experimental, but still in the spirit of Wenders's oozy "slow" cinema and emphasis on isolation. Shot in black and white just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, the film follows two angels who soar over the city until one falls in love with a human. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Friday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Blood Lust" (Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice, and ginger beer) and "Nosferatu's Rise" (Coconut Oil Lot 40, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, cinnamon syrup, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters, and saline). JB

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday–Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Emerald City Slasher: An Improvised Mystery Play

When the drizzly streets of Emerald City are besieged by a violent serial killer, a series of shady figures must catch the culprit before they get slashed themselves. OoOoO! This improvised experience invites audiences to make key decisions about the cast, and the serial killer will change with each performance, so you never know who might be lurking around the corner. Nothing says "improv" like unpredictable characters, right? LC

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday–Saturday)

Jubilee

This world premiere opera reveals the story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, whose earliest members came together to alter the post-Civil War musical landscape. With over 40 African American spirituals that were "originally conceived, written, and performed by enslaved peoples," the new work by lauded director Tazewell Thompson chronicles the group's early tours, where they persevered despite violence and even performed for Queen Victoria. Expect something both triumphant and harrowing—Jubilee's 13 performers capture the Fisk Jubilee Singers' struggles and joys. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Leave Only Footprints

Because sometimes the creepiest environments are those which are most familiar, Leave No Footprints' Pacific Northwest setting feels pitch perfect. Emily Pike and Emily Sershon's immersive mystery experience, which features a different cast and interpretation each week, tells the story of a missing lone hiker in a state park. Audiences must enter the eldritch woods to solve the puzzle—but don't veer off the path, if you know what's good for you. LC

(Annex Theatre, Capitol Hill, Thursday–Saturday)

The Park

I'd be hard-pressed to find something more Seattle than an intimate playhouse on a lake. Seattle Public Theater often doesn't get the attention it deserves, and I'm looking forward to checking out another production directed by Amy Poisson (she directed Maggie Lee's Once More, Just for You last season, which I thoroughly enjoyed). The Park is a new piece written by Jenn Ruzumna and Lisa Every that follows the story of two friends who meet every week at the same park bench under the same tree to share their lives and search for meaning, and all the other creatures (including dogs and ghosts) who do the same. The Park is a co-production with Seattle Public Theater and feminist non-profit arts organization Macha Theatre Works. SL

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake)

Pilobolus: re:CREATION

Acclaimed modern dance company Pilobolus will return to town for a gravity-blurring repertory performance, which promises a "transformative odyssey of reinvention" blending effervescent signature works and innovations. Expect a show inspired by myth, history, and something unexpected—the New Yorker reports that Pilobolus performances "[make] you feel as though you’ve glimpsed many worlds." LC

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, Thursday–Saturday)

This Is Halloween

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 16 years at Triple Door with a "dark fantasy burlesque musical" and all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, I know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested. LC

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday–Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Kraken 2024-25 Home Games

Kraken hockey is back, baby! There've been some player additions and staffing changes (a new head coach and the NHL's first woman assistant coach) in the off-season, so we're interested to see what this season will bring. If you don't have a ticket to a game at Climate Pledge, you can always head to one of these bars to watch. The squid squad take on the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames this week. SL

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Thursday & Saturday)

Snowvana 2024

The stoke is high for the first installation of Snowvana in Seattle. The Pacific Northwest's premier snow sports festival prepares you for the winter season with a massive ski swap, gear village, squat contest, and some of the best independent ski and snowboard films. You can take a photo in a giant chair made of skis, participate in a frozen t-shirt contest, and enjoy local music while kicking it with your fellow snow shredders. SL

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, Friday–Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Boren Banner Series: Natalie Krick

As part of the Frye's ongoing Boren Banner series, Portland-based artist Natalie Krick's deconstructions of vintage Marilyn Monroe portraits will become larger than life. Krick's approach compiles photographer Bert Stern's Vogue magazine shots of Monroe and "obscures" them with a complex process of masking, patterning, and layering, subverting the power imbalance and inherent voyeurism of the original images. The best part about the Frye's Boren banners—billboard-sized works sited facing Boren Avenue—is that you can view the artwork anytime. Just drive by or take a stroll to scope it out on the facade of the museum. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday–Sunday; opening)

Joyce J. Scott: Walk a Mile in My Dreams

If you're not familiar with the groundbreaking work of Black artist, sculptor, performer, and printmaker Joyce J. Scott, now's the time to fix that: Seattle Art Museum will present a major career retrospective surveying Scott's multimedia works, which spans her 50-plus-year career and emphasizes her "virtuosic use" of beads, glass, and textiles. Scott has "upended hierarchies of art and craft, insisting that artistic expression is that 'extra inch of life' that nourishes the soul even in the most challenging circumstances," the museum explains. I'm interested in how Scott's unique aesthetic vision addresses the racism, sexism, and inequality of the 20th century and the modern era through a subtle, often humorous lens. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Thursday–Sunday; opening)

Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy

To some, such as myself, Keith Haring is seen as a part of the hiphop culture that emerged in New York City in the early ‘80s. He worked with Dondi White, a master and founder of the kind of graffiti you find today in Berlin, Rome, Tokyo, and, yes, Seattle. Indeed, Haring and Dondi did the cover art for Malcolm McLaren’s bizarre but fundamentally hiphop album Duck Rock. For many, this cover introduced Haring, whose work was simple but not simplistic, breezy but cosmically vibrant. And then there’s the cover of McLaren’s Would Ya Like More Scratchin’. Here, we have nothing but Haring. His chalk-drawn figures popping and locking. You can hear the scratching and cutting. You can see New York City when it was the capital of the art world. Haring will always be hiphop to me. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday–Sunday)

Side by Side: Nihonmachi Scenes by Tokita, Nomura, and Fujii

Prior to World War II and the mass incarceration of Japanese people in the United States, Seattle's nihonmachi (Japantown) looked very different. Fortunately, works by three issei artists have stood the test of time and serve to illustrate the unique streets, businesses, and dwellings of Japantown pre-war. Artists Kamekichi Tokita, Kenjiro Nomura, and Takuichi Fujii "fell into obscurity" later in life. Side by Side is the largest exhibition featuring the artists’ work to date; stop by to step back in time. LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Wednesday–Sunday)

Tala Madani: Be Flat

Iran-born artist Tala Madani's first solo exhibition in Washington State promises a spicy, funny-yet-critical blend of "mural-like" paintings, animations, and a glimpse of a forthcoming feature-length film. Through projected light and surreal characters (often "naked, bald, middle-aged men"), Madani's slapstick violence drags viewers into dreamlike spaces that disturb and intrigue. The artist is renowned for her provocative, often unsettling explorations of power and vulnerability, tackling everything from bodily fluids to suicide with razor-sharp wit. (Safe to say that Be Flat comes with a big ol' visitor advisory.) LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday–Sunday; opening)

Tejiendo Historias | Weaving Stories by Fulgencio Lazo

Fulgencio Lazo's second solo exhibition at ArtX Contemporary continues to showcase the artist's ultra-vibrant, visually complex style, informed by his cultural identity as a member of Mexico’s Indigenous Zapotec people and his hometown of Oaxaca. As an artist, Lazo is integral to the fabric of Seattle's Latine cultural scene—he's participated in Day of the Dead celebrations at the Seattle Art Museum and the Tacoma Art Museum. Head to this exhibition to familiarize yourself with a local legend. LC

(ArtX Contemporary, SoDo)

Warren Dykeman: FAST FLUX TEST

In Warren Dykeman’s fifth solo exhibition at studio e, block-like figures are rendered in composite view—think ancient Egyptian art—while other pieces feature vases of tangled vines or ultra-stylized "pastures." It didn't surprise me to learn that Dykeman is a graphic designer by day; his style patchworks a folksy sensibility with a smart, contemporary flair. Dykeman grew up in Kennewick, just outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation; this solo exhibition pulls its title from a “fast neutron” nuclear test reactor at the Hanford site, and feels infused with forgotten Americana. LC

(studio e, Georgetown, Thursday–Saturday)