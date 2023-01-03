

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Les Ailes, Betsy Olson, and Mia Day

Fresh off the heels of their new single "Ghost Town," self-proclaimed "nomadic songbird" Rylie DeGarmo will bring her acoustic indie rock project, Les Ailes, back to the stage with support from solo singer-songwriters Betsy Olson and Mia Day.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Sofi Tukker

NYC-based electro-pop duo Sofi Tukker will continue their trajectory to jungle-pop perfection with tracks off their new album, WET TENNIS, a hefty acronym for “when everyone tries to evolve, nothing negative is safe.". Don't miss opening sets from house-infused pop artist Anabel Englund and dance troupe Bob’s Dance Shop (as seen on season 16 of America's Got Talent).

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

THURSDAY

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Deb Talan

Singer-songwriter Deb Talan is best known as one-half of the folk-pop duo The Weepies, but she also has been dazzling audiences as a solo artist for over two decades with her angelic acoustic tunes about nature, historical figures, and astronomy.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Lainey Wilson

Country music queen Lainey Wilson, who you may have seen acting in Paramount+'s neo-western drama Yellowstone, will play in support of her new album, Bell Bottom Country, which combines classic Americana with elements of '70s rock, funk, and soul. Like-minded artists Ben Chapman and Meg McRee will open.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Peter White

Certified guitar god Peter White will take over the beloved jazz club for four nights with the guitar-driven jazz, pop, and classical tunes that led him to a 20-year-long collaboration with folk-rock icon Al Stewart.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Black Jaw Reading Series with UW MFA Program

The University of Washington's MFA program presents this monthly reading series, which draws its hardcore name from the inner gums and mouth of the Chinook salmon. Graduate students in poetry and prose will share raw new work, and an open reading segment allows gutsy audience members to take the mic.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

Joyce Chopra with Jas Keimig

Director Joyce Chopra will be joined by Stranger staff writer and Unstreamable columnist Jas Keimig for this conversation in celebration of Chopra's recently released memoir, Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond. Chopra, whose trailblazing feminist indie flicks include Smooth Talk (starring Laura Dern!), shares the frank details of her stereotype-busting career in the book. The San Francisco Chronicle described Lady Director as "speak[ing] to a certain tenacity, a need to watch, to make and to learn."

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

The Moth StorySLAM

The iconic storytelling competition returns, this time on a delightfully naughty theme—vices. Participants are invited to prepare a five-minute story on their nasty habits, pleasurable defects, and personal kryptonite for their chance to spill the tea in front of a live audience.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Traditional Cupping: Apple & Coffee Tasting

Apples and coffee have more in common than you might think—both offer a range of experiences within the same plant species. This free workshop will allow you to taste different varietals of both and examine the differences between them.

(Fuel Coffee, Miller Park)

LIVE MUSIC

A Tribute to Justin Townes Earle

Local artists including Caitlin Sherman, Chris King, Mike Sampson, Norman Baker, Owen Tayler, and more will celebrate the life and music of late Americana artist Justin Townes Earle, the son of alt-country legend Steve Earle, who passed away in 2020. All proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a program that supports musicians and music industry folks.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Seong-Jin Cho

Award-winning pianist Seong-Jin Cho, who made his Seattle debut with the Seattle Symphony in 2019, will return to Benaroya for a solo recital showcasing the romantic works of Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

RENAISSANCE/RENAIDDANCE

I think we can all agree that Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, was made for the dance floor. So, don't miss this opportunity to "release your stress" by dancing to the album front-to-back along with the old-school disco and techno bangers that inspired it.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Underrepresented: A Platform for DJs of Color

LGCY Media’s Underrepresented will return for the first time in three years with an impressive lineup of over a dozen electronic artists and DJs of color from across the Pacific Northwest and Bay Area.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

The Dope Show

Where there's smoke, there's fire comedy. Red-eyed jokester Tyler Smith presents this laugh-packed showcase, which offers two performances by a lineup of nationally touring funny folks—one delivered sober, and another attempt after toking up.

(Halcyon Brewing Company, Greenwood)

The Reader

You might get "read" in more ways than one at this night of improv with a mystical twist. The mysterious Reader will pull tarot cards for you, then a team of improvisers will interpret their meanings. Hang on to your crystals.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Com Truise with DJ Kid Hops

Stranger writer Jas Keimig wrote: "Com Truise is the perfect music to smoke to. Well, all music is, if you really try—but hitting a joint while listening to “Memory” or his single “Existence Schematic” feels like you’re getting high inside of a really advanced computer. Tron-level advanced. Maybe I’m influenced by the fact that “Alfa Beach” off his 2012 album In Decay was used by HBO stoner comedy series High Maintenance in an old trailer for some of its webisodes." Start your weekend off right with the LA-based musician as he spins a mix of chill, synthy sounds alongside KEXP DJ Kid Hops.

(Nectar, Fremont)

David Bowie Birthday Bash: Order Of The Black Star with DJ JQ

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues to the otherworldly jams of dearly departed pop king David Bowie. Tunes will be provided by tribute group Order Of The Blackstar and DJ JQ. Plus, indulge in a slice of birthday cake when the clock strikes midnight.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

Intergalactic Road Trip: Wild Party, King Youngblood, Blue Rain Boots, Balcony Bridge, Sun Fish, and DJ Holmzen

Rising musicians from Texas, Utah, and Seattle will take you on an intergalactic road trip—blast off with performances from power-pop outfit Wild Party, alt-rockers King Youngblood, garage rock band Blue Rain Boots, hard-hitting quartet Balcony Bridge, rock group Sun Fish, and progressive house DJ Holmzen.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Lori Goldston

Prolific cellist/experimental artist Lori Goldston, whose first major appearance was on stage with Nirvana during their iconic MTV Unplugged set, will perform songs from her latest solo album, High and Low, which was recorded right in the Chapel Performance Space.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)

R.A.P. Ferreira with Ruby Yacht: A Fantastic Voyage Tour

Nashville-based rapper, producer, theorist, and label head R.A.P. Ferreira (FKA Milo) made waves with his 2017 album, Who Told You to Think??!!?!?!, which received praise from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. He will stop by supporting his latest release, 5 to the Eye with Stars, which employs candid, autobiographical lyrics and jazz-infused beats. He will be joined by the Afrofuturist hip-hop ensemble Ruby Yacht.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Spunk Fest 2023: Gibby Haynes & The Paul Green Rock Academy, Victims Family, Chaotic Noise Marching Corps, and More

Gibby Haynes (frontman of influential experimental rock back Butthole Surfers) will be joined by students from The Paul Green Rock Academy for a musical smorgasbord of Butthole Surfers tunes and other musical oddities. They will be joined by hardcore punk outfit Victims Family, renegade marching band Chaotic Noise Marching Corps, retro-pop performance art duo L80, and punk ensemble 38 Coffin.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Hot In It: A Night of Dance and Drag Celebrating Charli XCX and Other Hyperpop Stars

Beep beep! Praise the future of pop by dancing (and scream-singing) along to bangers by Charli XCX, SOPHIE, Kim Petras, Rina Sawayama, and more from the whole PC Music crew. Let's ride.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix

Legendary retro-fetish dazzler Dita Von Teese will woo the stage with the "most lavish touring burlesque show in history," which blends sumptuous, Swarovski-studded striptease with bespoke costuming by Jenny Packham, Christian Louboutin, and others.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine

The first of its kind in the United States, this traveling exhibit explores the "evolution and potential" of artificial intelligence, presenting cutting-edge science and technology that encourages visitors (especially tech-happy Seattleites) to consider how AI might impact their futures.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Sunday; closing)

FILM

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The complicated, inspiring life of acclaimed photographer and activist Nan Goldin sees new light in this documentary, which compiles rarely seen footage and interviews to illuminate her fight against big-pharma villains the Sackler family. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and was previously screened at this year’s SIFF DocFest .

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Babylon

Damien Chazelle's glittery tale of '20s Los Angeles decadence features an ensemble cast of Hollywood heavy hitters like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Olivia Wilde. The cacophonous, epic tale channels the glamour and excess of the era, and critics are torn—some refer to the film as "phenomenal filmmaking" (Variety), while other outlets describe the film as "a bloated mess" (Paste Magazine). See for yourself!

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Thursday)

Eo

Inspired by Robert Bresson's 1966 film Au Hasard Balthazar, renowned Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski's Eo follows an inquisitive donkey on a trek through the European countryside, where he experiences a wide range of emotions and human interactions. The film does contain some depictions of animal cruelty, but if you can stomach it, Eo is rumored to be brilliant—the film already boasts a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and won the Jury Prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

The Eternal Daughter

Joanna Hogg's elegant, wintry horror stars the ever-beguiling Tilda Swinton in a twisty tale of familial memories and long-buried secrets. Set within the echoing halls of a creaky old hotel, the A24 flick was described as "a lovely and haunted dream of a movie" by The New York Times.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Tuesday-Thursday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

No need to head to Park City to experience the buzzy magic of Sundance—this curated collection of seven short films from the 2022 festival (including three award-winning flicks) feels like the real thing. Sundance's short film program often foretells later success, with past featured directors including Jay and Mark Duplass, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Todd Haynes, Lynne Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, so you might be bear witness to future greatness.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Tár

Some have described the journey Tár takes us on as one about cancel culture: a phrase that can mean whatever one wants it to mean at this point, though this easy categorization feels far too neat and Internet-brained. A more apt comparison would be to 2014’s Whiplash, a film that explores ambition and power—though Tár contains more humor and a willingness to poke fun at its central subject. Without tipping off exactly what happens, those who stick out the two and a half hour film are treated to a final, fraught, and unexpected punchline. It cements. Field's tragicomedy uncovers the full picture of a unique figure in all her grim glory. PORTLAND MERCURY WRITER CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Unstreamable

Your favorite internet personalities magically jump off the computer screen and into real life this weekend as Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns present this series of films that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least). Burns and Keimig have an encyclopedic knowledge of lost media. Through their Unstreamable column—now published on Scarecrow Video's blog—they've written more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history. Now they’ll share some of their favorite unstreamable films on the big screen. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

A Week at the Movie House: Tribute to Dennis Nyback

If there's such a thing as a legend in the film archivist and historian community, Dennis Nyback was that man—he screened original film programs worldwide while operating Seattle's Rosebud Movie Palace and Pike St. Cinema, and also renovated Portland’s historic Clinton Street Theater in the '90s. This week-long tribute to a true PNW force of nature captures an idea for a film series that Nyback had before his death. A Week at The Movie House centers "a mishmash of films" that he once screened while working as a projectionist at Grand Illusion in the '70s; the series also includes Luis Buñuel’s classic The Exterminating Angel, one of Nyback's favorite films, and a selection of 16mm curios from The Sprocket Society.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

The Whale

True to his provocateur style, Darren Aronofsky's latest flick has already generated a polarizing response. Roxane Gay described The Whale, which follows a withdrawn English teacher's endeavors to reconnect with his estranged daughter, as "a gratuitous, self-aggrandizing fiction at best" with "a demeaning portrayal of a fat man." The Daily Telegraph disagreed, giving the film a perfect rating and praising Brendan Fraser as "seal[ing] his comeback in a sensational film of rare compassion."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Fatlesque Fest NW

From the voluptuous vision behind What the Funk?! An All BIPOC Burlesque Fest, this "all-fat burlesque festival" aims to disrupt expectations and emphasize body positivity. Get down for fat liberation at the two-night affair, which includes performances by certified babes Alotta Boutté, Deeva Rose, Goddess Briq House, and Jezebel Express.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Wonderland: Seattle's World Class Dinner Theatre

At this swanky holiday soirée, sparkly performers will swing from chandeliers in celebration of the winter season. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey

Award-winning actress and producer Debra Ann Byrd presents this "tour-de-force journey of living memoir," which follows her triumphs and unique challenges growing up in foster care in Harlem, becoming a single parent, and finding the theater. Infused with multimedia elements and verses from Othello, The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey is a solo performance that feels both vulnerable and brave.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

VISUAL ART

A rhythm, a glow, a softening of surface: Carol Summers

Late printmaker, art professor, and World War II veteran Carol Summers's complex woodcuts take center stage in this solo exhibition, which sheds light on his compositional focus and bright, dynamic vision. A rhythm, a glow, a softening of surface aims to function as a "spiritual salve" for gray winter days, and we think it does the trick.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels

Charting developments in animation history from hand-drawn cels to CGI discoveries, The Animation Academy invites museum visitors to learn about storyboarding, color mixing, green screens, and more while they create their own stop-motion shorts and check out America’s largest 3D zoetrope.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Tuesday-Sunday)

Anthony White: Paintings

If you can't get enough of Anthony White's Limited Liability at the Seattle Art Museum, never fear—this solo show offers more of the prolific artist's tongue-in-cheek low-brow references to contemporary culture and thoughtful reflections on material wealth.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt.

Everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt. grapples with the incredible paradoxes of human experience, considering the contradictions of trauma, beauty, cruelty, and love. The exhibition, which derives its name from a line in Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five, compiles moving image installation works from the Henry's collection, including pieces by Rashid Johnson, Kaari Upson, Lutz Bacher, Sue DeBeer, and Candice Breitz.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Glen Alps: Creator of the Collagraph

As a beloved University of Washington printmaking professor (and inventor of the collagraph!), Glen Alps developed a distinctive intersection between printmaking and collage that is still widely practiced today. Emphasizing the texture and layering found in Alps's printmaking work, this exhibition is a testament to his unique vision and luminous abstract approach.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

Grey Magic

Curated by gallerist Dawna Holloway, Grey Magic is a potent potion that "cast[s] a spell of contemporary sensuousness." The group exhibition of 14 artists (including local fave Emily Counts and multimedia artist Joe Feddersen, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes) draws from the natural world in beadwork, painting, ceramics, and other mediums.

(studio e, Georgetown, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Have You Eaten?

Curated by Ballard-based artist Rya Wu, Slip Gallery's latest group exhibition Have You Eaten explores Asian "diasporic identity and otherness" through a series of poignant questions related to home and belonging.

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Kiki Elice Turner, Rik'isha Taylor, Rontherin Ratliff, and Darryl DeAngelo Terrell

Wa Na Wari's dynamic new exhibition features multimedia works by artists Rik’isha Taylor and Kiki Elice Turner, queer femme photographer and videographer Darryl DeAngelo Terrell, and New Orleans-based artist Rontherin Ratliff.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Moon Lee: Finding Home—A Selection of My Observations and Experiences

Informed by her Korean American identity, Moon Lee's monographs and layered prints explore everything from the impacts of COVID-19 to the dynamics of inclusion and exclusion in contemporary society. In her solo exhibition Finding Home, the artist's works feel like small narratives hinting at complex inner conflicts.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Seeing Light

Focused on compositions that emphasize light and shadow, Seeing Light compiles dramatic new works by local photographers Berhanu Wells and Daniel J. Gregory. (While you're at SAM Gallery, don't miss the museum's thoughtful new photography show Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue .)

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

WINTER

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The holidays may be over, but winter's still here—why not pretend you're in a real-deal Bavarian village? Leavenworth's Winter Karneval honors an ancient German tradition called Fasching. The charming town will brighten its streets with twinkle lights and offer performances and demos of ice carving and fire dancing alongside other snowy festivities.

(Leavenworth, Saturday-Sunday)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Tuesday-Sunday)