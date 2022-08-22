The Top 55 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 22-28, 2022



MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Fresh Hop Picking Party at The Woods Tasting Room

Help the Two Beers staff harvest the first fresh hops of the season from their tasting room patio for their upcoming Fresh Hop IPA. You'll even get to partake in few pints of cold beer while picking.

(The Woods Tasting Room, Industrial District)

LIVE MUSIC

AJJ

The Phoenix-hailing folk punk outfit AJJ, formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad, will bring their politically charged sad boy anthems back to Seattle with songs like "No Justice, No Peace, No Hope," "When I'm a Dead Boy," and "Fucc the Devil." Arrive in time to catch opening sets from alt-hip-hop duo WHY? and acoustic punk artist Pigeon Pit.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

KARD

K-pop quartet KARD, whom Billboard called "one of the most successful co-ed K-pop acts to ever exist," will stop by on their North American tour supporting their fifth mini-album, Re:.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

The B-52s: Farewell Tour

With nearly half a century as a band behind them, party-centric new wave icons The B-52s are heading out on one last tour. Don't miss your final chance to see their colorful stage garb, hypnotizing stage presence, and to dance along to party hits like "Rock Lobster," "Love Shack," and "Roam."

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

TUESDAY

FILM

Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC and Sid: The Final Curtain

This new documentary digs into the nitty-gritty of New York City's burgeoning punk scene, with all the juicy details on legendary nightclub Max's Kansas City (it's where Bowie met Iggy Pop, where Bob Marley played his first American shows, and where Debbie Harry waitressed—and that's only scraping the surface of the venue's legendary reputation). Stick around after Nightclubbing for a screening of short film Sid: The Final Curtain, which documents Vicious's final live show at Max's Kansas City in '78.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Phoebe Bridgers: Reunion Tour

Indie-folk phenomenon Phoebe Bridgers will bring her somber tunes and skeleton suit to town. Her timely 2020 album Punisher tackles themes of "missed connections, the tension between the inner and outer self, the lonely ache of watching things end." (NPR) LA-based singer-songwriter (and frequent collaborator) Christian Lee Hutson will get things started.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Kathryn Pauline, A Dish for All Seasons

If you aspire to be the kind of cook who whips up culinary masterpieces on a weeknight and lives according to the seasons, look no further than this talk with cookbook author Kathryn Pauline, who is visiting Seattle from Melbourne, Australia. She'll talk about her new book A Dish for All Seasons: 125+ Recipe Variations for Delicious Meals All Year Round and sign copies after the talk.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Peter Blecha and Brad Holden—Lost Roadhouses of Seattle

Local history buffs Peter Blecha and Brad Holden will head to Third Place Books Ravenna for a discussion of Lost Roadhouses of Seattle, their deep dive into the city's long-lost, but truly iconic nightclubs, some of which were founded way back in the Prohibition era. Blecha and Holden will offer a public signing and Q&A session, so bring your burnin' questions about speakeasies, taverns, and dance halls.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

WEDNESDAY

BIPOC

Writing Embodied Experience: a workshop with fabian romero

With consideration of the themes in current exhibitionsDonna Huanca: Magma Slit and ektor garcia: matéria prima , this workshop invites Indigenous people and people of color to explore the inherently colonial tensions of the museum space through writing. Poet fabian romero will lead participants in explorations of embodied experience, the coloniality of gender and sexuality, and racialized violence, and each writer will be invited to submit their work for inclusion in a forthcoming chapbook.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

COMMUNITY

2022 It Happened Here

Powerful community leaders with connections to the Chinatown-International District will share their stories on Wednesdays in Hing Hay Park for this five-week event, so drop by on your lunch break and take in some local history. This week, Asian Lesbian and Bisexual Alliance cofounder Ann Xuan Clark will share what she's learned over her three-decade career in local nonprofits, including her dedicated work on queer Asian visibility campaigns.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

READINGS & TALKS

Virtual Author Talk: Alice Zaslavsky, In Praise of Veg

Pick up some ideas for zhuzhing up your daily dose of vegetables at this virtual talk with award-winning Australian author and broadcast Alice Zaslavsky. She'll chat about her new release In Praise of Veg: The Ultimate Cookbook for Vegetable Lovers with American novelist Helen Ellis.

(Virtual via Book Larder)

THURSDAY

FILM

Nordics in Hollywood: The Witches

Starring effortlessly cool Swedish actress Mai Zetterling opposite absolute icon Anjelica Huston, The Witches (1990) was always destined for greatness—it's an adaptation of a Roald Dahl novel, and was produced by Jim Henson. Sign us up! Check out the family-friendly cult classic in the museum parking lot—you'll find a food truck on site with snack options, and you can test your knowledge of the funny flick at a trivia contest before the screening.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

Franz Ferdinand: Hits To The Head Tour

Scottish alt-rockers Franz Ferdinand saw an abundance of success during the early 2000s post-punk revival era alongside The Strokes, The Killers, Modest Mouse, and more. The band has evolved its sound with the changing times, moving into dance-oriented beats and glitzy guitar riffs, as heard on their 2018 album, Always Ascending. Expect to hear a variety of tunes from throughout their career as they promote their recently released greatest hits collection, Hits to the Head.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Kathy Moore, Sera Cahoone, and Alex Guy Play PJ Harvey

Local musicians Sera Cahoone, Kathy Moore, and Alex Guy will honor the eternal coolness of British alt-rock star PJ Harvey by covering a range of tracks from her influential career.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Warpaint

California indie-rockers Warpaint are back after a six-year hiatus with their new album, Radiate Like This, which shows the evolution of maturity in their songwriting, while never shying away from playful themes (such as asking your lover for naked photos on "Send Nudes.")

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn

After two rounds of cancellations, Canadian singer-songwriter, actor, and producer The Weeknd—AKA Abel Tesfaye—will finally ignite the stadium with his R&B stylings, supporting his latest album, Dawn FM. Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean will open.

(Lumen Field, SoDo)

PODCASTS

Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast

If you've ever gotten lost in the spine-tingling scenarios on the r/letsnotmeet subreddit, you'll probably dig this anthology podcast of terror and suspense. There's something fun and retro about listening to scary stories told out loud; it's a little like swapping ghost tales around a campfire. Fans of Andrew Tate's Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast seem to agree—the podcast has garnered 50 million downloads since its inception in 2017. What makes it special? Well, supposedly the stories shared on Let's Not Meet are all real. Sleep tight!

(Triple Door, Downtown)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Los Bukis - Una Historia Cantada

After a 25-year long hiatus, grupera (a Mexican regional genre) band Los Bukis are reuniting with a handful of tour dates in celebration of their three-decade-long career that spans dozens of albums that have covered both traditional tunes to Latin pop ballads.

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George)

Sabrina Claudio: Based on a Feeling Tour

Soundcloud-bred R&B singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio will bring her vocal prowess to Seattle on her Based on a Feeling tour, named after her jazz-infused new album of the same name.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Suki Waterhouse

Model/actress-turned-singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse will headline with intimate Lana Del Rey-esque pop ballads from her debut album, I Can't Let Go, which was released on Sub Pop earlier this year.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Super Massive Series: Scarlet Envy

Is she the drama? Blessed beauty and RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 contestant Scarlet Envy will hit Seattle for this edition of Queer/Bar's sickening Super Massive series.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

SAM Remix

Stop by Olympic Sculpture Park until midnight for this evening of art installations, music performances, and other "creative encounters." Closing out Seattle Art Museum's summer season, SAM Remix basks in the beauty of the outdoors and draws inspiration from the park's diverse sculptures.

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

2nd Annual Lowrider Block Party

Head to Latinx art space Nepantla's block party this Saturday for a celebration of all things lowrider culture. Live performers are yet to be announced, but expect food trucks, jangly tunes, custom cars, and good vibes.

(Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, South Delridge)

FILM

Campout Cinema

Grab your sleeping bag for Does This Unit Have a Soul?, a cult sci-fi screening series (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) held after hours in MoPOP's Sky Church space. (There are donation-based virtual watch-along options, too.) The series blasts off this Saturday with Minority Report, the '02 action thriller starring hunky weirdo Tom Cruise.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Canton Bebop Pop-Up

Chef Christine Li will serve up her unique take on "soy sauce Western" cuisine, exploring the foods of the Chinese diaspora in Western culture with Cantonese influences, at the Portage Bay bakery Saint Bread. This "seafood snacktime" menu will focus on chilled seafood dishes, with Kowloon Thai-style albacore (with chili, mustard stems, peanuts, farm greens, and shrimp chips), clam dip (with yellow wine, fish sauce, Chinese ranch seasoning, and saltines), prosperity fish (chili oil-cooked sardines with lemongrass and fried shallots), and charred and citrus-marinated squid (served with crab fat, XO sauce, and herbs). Bartender Hannah Kirihara will shake up cocktails and provide a special drink pairing to complement the dishes.

(Saint Bread, Portage Bay)

LIVE MUSIC

Hanson

Brothers that play together stay together—Hanson has weathered 25 years in the music biz since their certified pop banger "MMMbop" dropped (you know it, you love it). Now on their eighth studio album, Red Green Blue, the trio has flipped the script with a cohesive release made up of five solo tracks from each member, with genres spanning Americana, classic rock, blues, and soul.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Kendrick Lamar: The Big Steppers Tour

Influential rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will stop by on tour supporting his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is widely recognized as his most ambitious yet and boasts appearances from Beth Gibbons (of Portishead), Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, and more. Grammy-winning artist (and Kendrick’s cousin) Baby Keem will open along with rising rapper Tanna Leone, who was recently signed to Lamar's label pgLang.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Maren Morris: Humble Quest Tour

In 2019, Stranger editor Sean Nelson wrote of country queen Maren Morris: "Listen, not everyone has a soft spot for massively overproduced basically, technically country pop around these here parts, and I don't know if I do either. But I do know that "'80s Mercedes" is the kind of hit you'll claim to hate for a year before realizing that, in fact, you secretly loved it all along." She will support her new album, Humble Quest, alongside rising country gem Brittney Spencer.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Velocity

What started out in 2016 as a small group of modular-synth geeks playing their wonky electronic instruments for fellow geeks in Gas Works Park blossomed into the first Velocity festival in October 2019. As Seattle’s only event geared toward educating budding synth musicians and entertaining lovers of the music from said modulars, Velocity is a combination trade show, workshop, and music festival—one that, on a smaller scale, fills the void left by the defunct Decibel, Seattle’s world-class electronic-music festival that existed from 2004-2015. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Substation, Fremont)

Vista Kicks

The California-hailing quartet Vista Kicks, who has opened for icons like The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Neil Young, will bring their sun-drenched indie rock through Seattle in support of their latest EP, Sorry Charlie. Arrive in time to catch opening sets from soulful indie-rock project Dante Elephante and sister-led rock duo Hail Maries.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Smokus Pocus

In today's wackadoo world, the only thing better than a THC-induced chill sesh is being stoned while performers do trippy magic tricks. (If staying sober is more your speed, Smokus Pocus still promises to be pretty damn cool.) Shrug off a long week of stress at this performance, where you'll watch mind readers, disappearing acts, and other magical mysteries.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

VISUAL ART

WANDER/WONDER: a sculptured dance happening

This unique performance blends dance, nature, and art, inviting attendees to take a deep breath in the Price Sculpture Forest on Whidbey Island. WANDER/WONDER is a by-donation "sculptured dance happening" wherein 10 Seattle-based artists will share an experimental performance on the verdant forest trail. Since green time has plenty of cognitive benefits, it sounds like a win-win situation to us.

(Price Sculpture Forest, Whidbey Island)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Kiki Funny Mama's Night Out

Kiki Yeung is kicking ass and taking names in the stand-up scene—the Seattle native founded the LA-based Asian American comedy show Crazy Woke Asians, which has sold out shows in Seattle and New York and been featured in The Los Angeles Times. She'll headline this spin-off show highlighting Asian American "rising stars" in comedy, including Danny Plom, Nicole Tran, Lin Sun, and others.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Scooped! Ice Cream Festival

Embrace unbridled gluttony at this ice cream festival, which promises two hours of unlimited frozen dairy treats (plus additional scoops available for purchase if you somehow still have room). The event will also include savory food vendors, DJ tunes, cornhole, and a lounge with mixologist-crafted libations.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Alicia Keys

The classically-trained pianist and 15-time Grammy Award-winner brings her soulful blend of R&B, hip-hop, and jazz to Seattle for a rare performance supporting her 2021 album, Keys.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Raising The Roof Tour

Former Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant is still going strong after all these years, currently touring with frequent collaborator, bluegrass sensation Alison Krauss. The duo will perform songs from their new album, Raise the Roof, which includes eclectic covers of The Everly Brothers, Allen Toussaint, Bert Jansch, and more.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves, the one-man (Alejandro Rose-Garcia) Americana act, has evolved immensely since its early days. His debut album, Roll Your Bones, blew up after being released on new-at-the-time Bandcamp, and was re-released last year for its 10th anniversary. Rose-Garcia still nods to his roots on the platform, releasing free music every year on February 9th, which was christened Shakey Graves day by his hometown mayor.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

PERFORMANCE

Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot)

Raise a glass for Shakespearean shenanigans at this Bard-themed vaudeville show in the parking lot of Fremont's best British pub. Attendees can expect a silly theatrical romp including songs, drag, clownery, a couple of puppets, and dancing bears, somehow. If that's not spirited enough for you, dressing up is also encouraged—you might want to wrangle up one of those weird Elizabethan caps!

(The George & Dragon Pub, Fremont)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Dustin Nickerson, Jordan Casner, and Jamal Banyon

Thirty-seven-year-old Seattle native and dad Dustin Nickerson describes himself as "the world's most average person," but we disagree—his debut comedy special, Overwhelmed, is one of the highest-rated specials on Amazon Prime Video, and his wisecracks about parenting and marriage are a relatable hoot. Nickerson will hit the stage alongside funny folks Jordan Casner and Jamal Banyon.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Design Festival

Going strong since 2011, the Seattle Design Festival explores how urbanism, architecture, and design can further impact justice, ecology, and community by featuring art installations and events in public spaces. Expect tours, talks, films, and other events relating to this year's theme, "connection."

(Various locations, Monday-Friday)

FILM

Anonymous Club

Notoriously shy Aussie indie queen Courtney Barnett offers a rare glimpse into her process in Anonymous Club. The 16mm flick, which was shot throughout the Melbourne-based musician's world tour for the album Tell Me How You Really Feel, is narrated by Barnett, delving into her inner conflicts and revealing profound insights.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Thursday)

Auteur August

SIFF spotlights cinematic masters this month with their Auteur August retrospective series, celebrating the films of the ambitious Wachowskis, the absurdist-yet-earnest Taika Waititi, and the ultra-imaginative Guillermo del Toro with three weeks of programming. Die-hard fans of individual directors can purchase a pass for their week of screenings, but if you love them all, score a six-pack of tickets to watch any of the films in the series. Auteur August continues this week with films by Guillermo Del Toro, including fan favorites Pan's Labyrinth and Crimson Peak, plus his 2021 neo-noir, Nightmare Alley.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Bodies Bodies Bodies

If you find Gen Z culture even remotely interesting, you won't wanna miss this buzzy A24 horror starring Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, and Pete Davidson with a vape. Set to a hyperpop soundtrack, the film follows a group of wealthy youngins whose hurricane party at a remote mansion turns from TikToks and astrology discussions to backstabbing and murder.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Encantoplanned this Wednesday and Thursday. Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)

2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Shorts Tour

This 91-minute cinema program showcases six narrative and documentary films directed by Indigenous filmmakers, with titles from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival shorts program and from alumni of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. (They've previously helped launch big-name Indigenous directors like Taika Waititi and Sky Hopinka). The screening includes Maidenhood by Zapoteca director Xochitl Enriquez Mendoza, Long Line of Ladies by Diné directors Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome, and others.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Friday)

The Territory

This award-winning documentary by Alex Pritz, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, follows the indigenous Brazilian Uru-eu-wau-wau people's struggle to maintain their land and culture while facing down an authoritarian government and illegal settlements. Produced by Darren Aronofsky, the film was described as a "complex, layered and thoughtful examination" by The Hollywood Reporter.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Frank's Fried Oyster Sandwich with fried oysters, Frank's remoulade, pickled jalapeños, romaine, and a potato bun from George Hofgren of Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor (August 16-22); the Surf and Turf Burger with a petrale sole and chorizo patty, green romesco, shredded iceberg and radicchio, and sliced tomatoes from Jonathan Ragsdale of Estuary (August 23-29); and the Lil Woody's Fillet-O-Fish with beer-battered Alaskan pollock, "pickle-y" tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and American cheese from Li'l Woody's chef Cory Alfano (August 30-September 5).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

South Sound Block Party 2022

Head down the I-5 corridor for Olympia's inaugural South Sound Block Party, which will feature two days of live music, food trucks, games, and a beer garden, all along the scenic shores of the Puget Sound. Don't miss performances from PNW indie-folk outfit The Cave Singers, Pennsylvania-based rock trio The Districts, punk trio Lemon Boy, one-woman pop-punk band Lisa Prank, and more.

(The Port Of Olympia, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hip-hop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Here There Be Dragons

Performed by Felicia Loud of the Seattle performance group Black Stax, this "theatrical song cycle" is a fierce fusion of hip-hop, soul, cabaret, and storytelling. The groovy one-woman show, supported by musicians Cydney Johnson and Greg Fields, delves into themes of courage, longing, and finding your voice.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

AUGMENT Seattle 2022 International Showcase: The New Nature

This series of augmented reality and light installations encourages dialogue around the impact of COVID-19, digital safe spaces, nature, and collaboration. Presented by Future Arts and conceived by Berlin-based artist Nadine Kolodziey, AUGMENT will be set in urban spaces throughout Seattle; bring your smartphone along (with Instagram installed) to activate each artwork.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Charles Spitzack: Passage

In this solo exhibition, local artist Charles Spitzack creates playful, yet strangely thoughtful woodcuts in brilliant colors, responding to looming sociopolitical threats through a layered, experimental process and subtly ominous imagery. Spitzack's prints are created without a press, which is no easy feat, but affords the artist a sense of freedom that comes through in the illustrative quality of his works.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Cumulative Skies, Deep Soils: Erin Mallea and Jen Vaughn

Jen Vaughn and Erin Mallea's "rhizomatic" installation includes sound, imagery, and sculptural works formed from meteorites, mycelium, and debris (Earth signs, this one's for you). Cumulative Skies, Deep Soils is an ongoing project between the two Oregon-based artists—they hear, record, and translate the vibrations of an 8,650-year-old fungus, reflecting on opportunities for "expanded intimacy" and a deeper connection to the ineffable. (If you happen to be reading this from the Malheur National Forest, the fungus might be under your feet right now.)

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Endless Summer

SAM Gallery's latest exhibition takes it easy with a sweet celebration of Pacific Northwest summers. Local painters Julie Devine, Joe Max Emminger, and Elizabeth Gahan bring fresh approaches to landscape, with special consideration toward light, temperature, architecture, and elements of surprise.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Gegam Kacherian: Returning Forward

Kacherian's solo exhibition, Returning Forward, feels ephemeral and fleeting, like a brief peek inside a kaleidoscope. The Armenian-born, LA-based painter's surreal abstractions evoke flourishing dream worlds where kittens, butterflies, and birds mingle alongside marbled swirls, strange architecture, and cotton candy color palettes.

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday; closing)