The Top 58 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 16–22, 2023

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour with Ski Mask the Slump God & More

Think critically about your existence to the tune of Southern rap, courtesy of New Orleans-based hip-hop duo $uicideboy$. They'll be joined on their Grey Day tour stop by Ski Mask the Slump God and others.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Barbara Kingsolver

If there's such a thing as a household-name author, Barbara Kingsolver might be one example—she's been famous ever since the '98 release of the epistolary novel The Poisonwood Bible. Her latest work, 2022's Demon Copperhead, an angry, compassionate retelling of David Copperfield set in the midst of the Appalachian opioid epidemic, won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. It's a bestseller (natch), was named one of the top 10 books of the year by the New York Times and the Washington Post, and serves as a reminder that Kingsolver's talent hasn’t diminished one bit. LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Mary Lattimore with Jeremiah Chiu

Harpist and composer Mary Lattimore, whose twinkly album Silver Ladders sends me (and my cat) into a dreamy reverie on a near-nightly basis, will stop by Seattle after the recent release of Goodbye, Hotel Arkada. If you dig gorgeous, homespun compositions à la Joanna Newsom and Colleen, you probably already know and love Lattimore—she's also worked with Thurston Moore, Sharon Van Etten, Jarvis Cocker, Kurt Vile, and the like. Expect this show to feel like a medieval mushroom trip with mystical storytelling and molasses-slow plucking. Lattimore will be joined by electronic composer Jeremiah Chiu. LC

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Pink: The Trustfall Tour

During this current cultural juncture that includes the Eras tour, the Renaissance tour, and the Chromatica Ball, the caliber for touring female pop stars is in the heavens—and Pink is reaching it (LITERALLY). Pink has long been known for her stunts—aerial silks, acrobatics, trapeze, and other gymnastics—but takes it to a whole new level on her Trustfall tour by catapulting herself into the air and flying around the arena. In the same spirit as the infamousBeyoncé and Ed Sheeran meme, women are out here shooting themselves out of cannons while Ed Sheeran just stands there on stage in a hoodie (just sayin'). Similar to Taylor Swift's Eras tour, Pink’s set is divided into four acts, marking each epoch throughout her career. My favorite is her M!ssundaztood era..."Don't Let Me Get Me" belongs in the Great American Songbook! AV

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

PERFORMANCE

John Malkovich in The Music Critic

Academy Award-winning actor John Malkovich (I bet you know him from the 1999 cult-favorite Being John Malkovich) will stop by with his part-classical concert, part-theater performance, and part-comedy show The Music Critic. This wit-filled satirical dramatization takes on the vicious (and fictitious) music critiques written about history's greatest composers and works of music. Malkovich plays the role of the evil critic/narrator, who believes that the music of Beethoven, Chopin, and Prokofiev is "weary and dreary." Classical music funnymen Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo (of the comedy duo Igudesman & Joo) lodge a protest. Who will win in the end? AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

University Book Store presents Matt Baume, 'Hi Honey, I'm Homo!'

Queer history has had some terrific chroniclers. Open a copy of The Mayor of Castro Street in a bookshop and read the first few pages—now, I dare you to put it down. It's the same with Stonewall: A Building. An Uprising. A Revolution; it's the same with Let the Record Show. There aren't nearly enough queer history books out there, but there are some very good ones. To this fine lineage we can add the unpretentious and convivial collection Hi Honey, I’m Homo by Matt Baume, just published by Penguin Random House imprint Smart Pop. Baume's collected essays on finding queer throughlines in American TV sitcoms read like the queer version of Susan J. Douglas's 1994 exploration of women in the media Where the Girls Are—smart, snappy, and about as catchy as a book can get. Read the full review here! PORTLAND MERCURY ARTS EDITOR SUZETTE SMITH

(University Book Store, Northeast Seattle)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Blood Tea and Red String

Portland-born artist Christiane Cegavske's Blood Tea and Red String bills itself as a "fairy tale for adults," but I think that descriptor undersells its power; the surreal handmade stop-motion film, which clocks in at a mere 71 minutes, took Cegavske 13 years to create, and tells the story of jilted, aristocratic white mice and oak tree-dwelling doll artisans who fall in love with their own craft. Reticent to give up a doll they created for the mice, the oak dwellers are robbed and must go on a strange journey to rescue their artwork. Sounds cool, right?! Cegavske's own blood, sweat, and tears shine through in the film—seriously, imagine animating tiny creatures for over a decade of your life—and it's well worth your 71 minutes. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series

Look out for cigarette smoke and midnight jazz riffs: Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, will return with Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deemed this year's lineup a "thrilling and mesmerizing journey for die-hard noir fans and the uninitiated," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who called Olson "Seattle's all-time-best film curator." Nine films spanning 60 years of noir style will screen at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Rachel's At Night

Bagels in the morning, bagels in the evening, bagels at suppertime...when bagels (and burritos!) are on this Ballard joint's new nocturnal menu, you can have them anytime! For the month of October, Rachel's Bagels & Burritos will open each Wednesday night, serving spent grain pretzel pizza bagels and tortilla-wrapped delights stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, spicy lime shallots, sour cream, and your choice of filling, with options ranging from braised brisket to smoked chicken and kimchi. If you're craving a cozy night in, simply pick up one of their DIY nacho kits and a can or two of Elliott Bay Brewing's Fresh Hop IPA and call it a day. JB

(Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

Blonde Redhead

When you’ve got a good thing going, why on earth would you give up the ghost? Old-school New York City avant-rock outfit Blonde Redhead (comprised of Kazu Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace) will return with more spacy noise rock on the heels of their recent album release, the first in nearly a decade. (Pitchfork deemed Sit Down for Dinner "their warmest, most welcoming music yet.") LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour with De La Soul

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, visionary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan is hitting the road on a co-headlining tour with fellow NY rap legends Nas and De La Soul. "Wu-Tang Clan concluded the most important and innovative period of hip-hop that began with Run-DMC’s 1984 eponymous debut," Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede writes of the group. "That movement—which includes albums by Eric B. and Rakim, Public Enemy, NWA, Pete Rock & CL Smooth, and Gang Starr—closed in 1997 with Wu-Tang Clan’s "Triumph"/Wu-Tang Forever. After that, hip-hop innovation went either downhill or into the underground. If Wu-Tang Clan had appeared in the first decade of the present millennium, their commercial success would have been that of LA’s Lootpack—mad-innovative but with no mass appeal/appreciation. Wu-Tang Clan represent a moment in hip-hop when black genius was rewarded as much as black stupidity. Those days exist, sadly, only in the past." AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Robert Simonson, The Encyclopedia of Cocktails

Ever been curious about what goes into your favorite potent potables? James Beard Award–nominated author and New York Times cocktail and spirits writer Robert Simonson is here to school you in all things boozy with his new tome, The Encyclopedia of Cocktails, which dispenses libation lore alongside over 100 drink recipes. Pick up a copy for your bar cart at this event, where Simonson will be joined by Imbibe Editor-in-Chief Paul Clarke. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

The Emerald City Slasher

When the drizzly streets of Emerald City are besieged by a violent serial killer, a series of shady figures must catch the culprit before they get slashed themselves. OoOoO! This improvised experience invites audiences to make key decisions about the cast, and the serial killer will change with each performance, so you never know who might be lurking around the corner. Hey, nothing says "improv" like unpredictable characters, right? LC

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown)

Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef will head to Seattle on the heels of the release of Netflix's Mo, a semi-autobiographical series inspired by comic Mo Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston, which Youssef co-created and produced. The award-winning Egyptian American actor, producer, director, and comedian was also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award for his one-hour HBO comedy special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings,” produced by A24. On top of that, he's also co-starring in Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things this year. In other words, bring your cool millennial friends to the show; they're sure to approve. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

COMMUNITY

I'm Your Neighbor: Real Change's 29th Anniversary Celebration

Real Change is an organization well worth your time and support—for 29 years, their journalism has brought much-needed attention to issues faced by low-income, homeless, and marginalized people in Seattle. Drop by this sliding-scale anniversary celebration (hosted by local comic Dan Hurwitz and Real Change vendor Donald Morehead) to "celebrate 29 years of jobs, journalism, and justice" with bites from OHSUN Banchan Deli & Café, live tunes, and comedy. LC

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

LIVE MUSIC

The O'Jays

Formed in Ohio in the late '50s, celebrated R&B group the O'Jays are fixtures of the Great American Songbook, with such anthems as "Love Train" and "Livin' for the Weekend." The group's current members, Eddie Levert, Walter Williams, and Eric Grant, will groove into town this week.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Lauren Groff with Daniel Tam-Claiborne

Three-time National Book Awards finalist Lauren Groff, whose mystical nun novel Matrix was one of Obama's faves in 2021 (and, perhaps less importantly, one of my faves), will drop by Seattle to chat about her new release, The Vaster Wilds. (It must be good, because I'm currently 118th in line to score a copy from my library.) In Matrix, Groff handled the 12th-century story of a teenaged Marie de France, who was sent to England to become the new prioress of an impoverished abbey full of nuns suffering from starvation and disease. This does not sound easy, so I'm confident Groff's also up to the challenging narrative task of The Vaster Wilds, which follows a servant girl's escape from a nameless colonial settlement into the American wilderness. (Side note, Groff's editing process reportedly involves placing her entire finished manuscript in a drawer, then rewriting it from memory, which is terrifying.) Local author Daniel Tam-Claiborne will join Groff for this conversation. LC

(Central Library, Downtown)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour

Topless wonder Bert “The Machine” Kreischer will bring us something burning on his Tops Off World Tour, which serves as further proof that Rolling Stone's '97 "number one partier in the nation" (yes, that was a thing) is also capable of packing an arena. He'll offer up more of what he delivers best: a blend of anecdotes about family, fatherhood, and his hard-partying era. LC

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

tobi lou

Nigeria-born and Chicago-raised singer/songwriter and rapper tobi lou is known for his playful blend of hip-hop and soul. He'll be joined by Super Duper Kyle and Marc E. Bassey for this 29-city tour.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Tool

The 13-year wait for Fear Inoculum, the latest album by slithery quartet Tool, seemed borderline excessive—an impious gestation period that promised either an abomination or a glorious new evolutionary stage for heavy-lidded prog-metal. The truth lies somewhere in the middle. The album’s 10 tracks stay the course with unusual time signatures, shuddersome production techniques, and touches of sly humor. At the same time, the canvas Tool is using feels much bigger, as they let musical ideas stretch out and grow and allow for grooves that are easier to sink into and get comfortable within. At least until the knives come out. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR ROBERT HAM

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Molly Shannon

One actress and comedian who needs no introduction is Molly Shannon—but for the 0.001% of you that need a reminder, Shannon was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2001, and has since appeared in a million other films and shows (Never Been Kissed, Superstar, A Night at the Roxbury, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Marie Antoinette, Other People, The White Lotus, and the list goes on). She'll stop by Seattle on the heels of her memoir's publication. Hello Molly! was released in 2022 and is "filled with mischief and pathos" (The New York Times). LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Halo-Halo Cabaret: An All Asian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Cabaret Variety Show

This one-year anniversary edition of the va-va-voom cabaret variety show produced by Filipinx burlesque performer Pinay Grigio features an exclusively Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cast, and will donate 50% of net ticket sales and raffle proceeds to the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. Performers include The Shanghai Pearl, Ms. Kitschy Kupid, Clara Voyance, P Nasty, Estella, and Pinay Grigio this time around. ("Halo-halo" is Tagalog for "mix-mix," so expect a tantalizing concoction of burlesque, dance, and sickening drag performances.) LC

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Ziwe: In Conversation

Although Showtime tragically canceled her pink-hued, confrontation-as-comedy show earlier this year after a mere two seasons, Ziwe Fumudoh's button-pressing 2022 interview with Chet Hanks is still the stuff of legend. The snazzy satirist and queen of discomfort has a gift for bringing out cringe-inducing behavior in privileged people, and she tends to do it all in Cher Horowitz-chic outfits. What's not to love (or be mildly nervous about)? She'll drop by Seattle to hand us our asses with a smile. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Restaurant Week 2023

Seattle Restaurant Week is actually two weeks, but we're not complaining—it's double the "chance to celebrate and support our culinary community" through menus curated especially for the occasion. With a variety of unique prix fixe and combo meals at various price points, it's a great time to branch out and try something new.

(Various locations)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Tour

Age is just a number, but it can also work in your favor—just ask Taylor Tomlinson, who was a member of Forbes’ 2021 class of 30 Under 30. The now 29-year-old comedian first began performing stand-up at 16, an era in which I was busy being distinctly unfunny. On the heels of her Netflix specials Quarter-Life Crisis and Look at You, Tomlinson will return to the stage to continue slinging jokes for the millennial-and-under set. ("I don't know if you've tried to convince a dude on a dating app to wear a condom lately," says Tomlinson, "but it's kind of like convincing a five-year-old to wear a jacket over his Halloween costume.") LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

EXHIBITS

Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science.

Blending traditional knowledge and modern science, Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science. gathers stories from Indigenous communities to share perspectives on eco-restoration, traditional foods, and crafts. Visitors will come away with a better grasp on the issues Indigenous communities face and how they're working to solve them through sustainable—and sometimes ancient—practices. Designed with input from Tulalip, Cherokee, and Umatilla groups, the exhibition digs into the Cherokee use of native river cane for basket weaving, Tulalip gardening, Native Hawaiian aquaculture, and uses for the Columbia River's native lamprey. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

Sound Check! The Music We Make

Sound Check! The Music We Make is a new exhibit at the Wing Luke Museum that celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander musicians. Photos, artwork, audio and visual installations, and other artifacts recognize local greats such as Kim Thayil and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden, Karen Maeda Allman of '80s punk band Conflict US, and Geo Quibuyen of Blue Scholars alongside history-making peers including the Slants, the Portland-based Asian-American rock band who won the right to trademark their name in a 2017 Supreme Court case, and Fanny, an oft-overlooked rock band from the '70s who inspired everyone from the Go-Go's to Def Leppard. (The 2021 documentary Fanny: The Right to Rock is related required viewing.) STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Monday, Wednesday-Sunday)

FALL & HALLOWEEN

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier, which is just what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, Monday-Sunday)

Georgetown Morgue 2023

The Georgetown Morgue is home to creepy carcasses and the site of a macabre murder, and it transforms into a frightening walkthrough attraction every Halloween. The fact that there are emergency exits every 15 feet and the estimated time to go through depends on "if you are walking or running" speaks to just how scary it is. The scene: a toxic stench is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a doctor who's rumored to be capturing the citizens of Seattle. You or your loved ones could be next. Are you brave enough to investigate? SL

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Thursday-Sunday)

Stalker Farms

The "original haunted corn trails of Washington State" would challenge even the most corntastic among us. If you're into being publicly frightened, head to this immersive Halloween attraction, where you'll find ghoulish actors following horrifying original plot lines for "Slasher Family Homestead," "Pogo's Funny Farm," and more. If you need a cool down, there are no actors in the Nighttime Corn Maze, but we can't guarantee that your friends won't try to make you jump. Kids 12 and under are advised to visit only during the daytime fall festival. SL

(Stocker Farms, Snohomish, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2023

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Tobe Hooper faves, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series continues to shudder this weekend with some of the weirder, more psychedelic entries in the series, like this year's undersung Huesera: The Bone Woman (theme: motherhood is scary stuff) and The Hunger (theme: ravenous hotties). You can't go wrong with the folktale-derived hauntings of Kwaidan, either—the film will screen next week in its original three-hour cut, which has only been shown in the US since 2015. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Sunday)

Killers of the Flower Moon

The calendar is inching closer to Oscar season, and with it will come a film that already rivals the chatter of this summer's Barbie and Oppenheimer, if that's even possible. Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which the Guardian described as an "epic of creeping, existential horror about the birth of the American century," follows the true story of quasi-genocidal serial killings that impacted Oklahoma's Osage tribal community in the '20s. The film takes a "show, don't tell" approach to illustrating the epidemic of violence against Native people in the United States. Calling it now: Based on the trailer alone, Killers of the Flower Moon blends Western sensibilities, true crime, and the macabre in an enthralling way that'll land each and every butt in a theater seat. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Korean Horror

SIFF film programmer and Harvard grad Hannah Baek will lead the way on this exploration of the key themes, stylistic trends, and critical moments in South Korean horror cinema history. Fans of The Wailing and Train to Busan shouldn't sleep on it. Over four weeks, a series of screenings at SIFF Cinema Egyptian will be followed by hybrid talks on ghosts, succubi, devils, zombies, viruses, and more at SIFF Film Center. South Korean horror tends to use these creepy tropes as signifiers of larger sociopolitical issues of xenophobia, colonization, gender violence, and class—you know, all that stuff that keeps you up at night. Two major selling points for this series? Themed costumes are "highly encouraged," and you don't have to be a horror hound to show up and learn something new. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Monday & Sunday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Video Store Day is coming up on October 21, so show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the scawie series. Scarecrowber will continue to ooze with Cujo this weekend. Later in the month, I'll be shivering for Near Dark and Possession. (If you can't make it to a theater this month, never fear—Scarecrow's revamped mail-order rental website has your back.) LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Polish Film Festival

Celebrating its 31st anniversary this year, the Seattle Polish Film Festival, produced and presented by the Seattle-Gdynia Sister City Association, will continue to spotlight buzzy contemporary Polish films. The festival kicks off on October 13 with screenings of Swarm, a remote island drama, and It Came From the Water, a pandemic-era horror set at a Warsaw seaside party. ("This is the first Polish film about zombies," the promotional materials promise. Sign me up!) LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

A loud-and-proud voice in the Seattle film scene since '96, the Seattle Queer Film Festival is now presented in a hybrid format, blasting an expansive range of queer stories onto big screens (and your computer screen, if that's your preference). I'm pumped for 18 days of queer magic, with in-person screenings planned October 12–22 and virtual screenings October 22–29, plus buzzy parties, live podcasting, filmmaker panels, and workshops. This year's festival theme, "Queer Joy is Cinematic," will bring the ebullience with 50 programs and over 80 films at Northwest Film Forum, Broadway Performance Hall, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, and Ark Lodge Cinema. LC

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Social Justice Film Festival 2023

Now in its 11th year, the hybrid five-day Social Justice Film Festival will continue to push for positive change by spotlighting diverse justice movements worldwide. Expect flicks that dive deep into the climate crisis and racial, reproductive, and LGBTQIA+ activism. I'm looking forward to imagining a world beyond policing with Beyond Walls, a "series of documentary films and a panel discussion presentation that defines and amplifies what prison industrial complex (PIC) abolition means." Beyond Extinction, which "traces Indigenous matriarchs who revive traditions and fight to save an ancient burial ground in Slocan Valley," sounds awesome, too. LC

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)



SPAM New Media Festival

SPAM's 2023 program began in August with an activation at Freeway Park by the University of Washington’s Digital Arts and Experimental Media (DXARTS) Ph.D. candidates. DXARTS students aren't afraid to get weird with it, so the experience brought the park to life with sound performances, installations, videos, and "sculptural interventions" inspired by the idea of salvage, data sets, collective memory, and archives. The explorations will continue all month: SPAM's tech-driven art "resonates with the notion of unlearning one’s privileges and positions of power," and the festival's free performances and exhibitions include collaborations with Henry Art Gallery, Mini Mart City Park, Method Gallery, Gallery 4Culture, Jack Straw Cultural Center, Georgetown Steam Plant, and Meany Hall at the University of Washington. Click here for a full list of events and head out with an open mind. LC

(Multiple dates through December 8)

18th Tasveer Film Festival

Exploring the complexities of South Asia and its diaspora, the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) creates space for ongoing conversation through screenings, panel talks, and workshops. The 11-day hybrid festival and "newly minted Oscar-qualifying event" will include a curated selection of 23 features and dozens of short films this year, 33 of which were created by female-identifying directors. Presented in dozens of languages, the lineup promises "an unparalleled global cinematic journey" that reflects the rich tapestry of South Asian stories. I'm intrigued by Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest, which tells the story of Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, "the Indigenous trailblazer who battled racism, gender discrimination, and political opposition in her quest to become the first Nepali woman to summit Mt. Everest." LC

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Dirty Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Hellfire Fizz" (Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whiskey with carrot, turmeric, fresh lemon, Lustau Amontillado, Greek yogurt, Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters, absinthe, and seltzer), the "Book of Blood" (a take on the classic margarita with Montelobos Mezcal, Giffard Pimente D’Espellette, fresh beet, fresh lime juice, miso falernum, and absinthe), and the "Death Rattle" (Lustau Brandy, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, pineapple and lime juice, spiced oat orgeat, saline, and Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters). JB

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party

This eerie immersive theatrical party revolves around the Rasputin-inspired tale of Doctors Natalia and Grigor Volkov, who wind up dead along with all their patients at their psychiatric facility after Natalia's death during childbirth. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costumes, cocktail chic, or period-accurate outfits. The night includes themed miniature craft cocktails, live music, secret games, and roaming ghosts just dying to tell you their secrets. The experience is a bit of a choose-your-own adventure; you can delve into the story or you can simply enjoy drinks and entertainment with your friends (magic tricks and burlesque were top quality). There's a haunted house-esque walkthrough (we heard screams so we avoided it), a Ouija board to chat with, and even a mystic who might pull you into a backroom for a tarot reading if your vibes are right. SL

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Nightmare on Wall Street at Navy Strength

After recently coming to the realization that I've missed out on a big chunk of the essential horror film canon, I've been making up for lost time by watching classic slashers nearly every day—'tis the season, right? (I'm currently working my way through the High School Horror series curated by the Criterion Channel, which includes cult favorites like Ginger Snaps, Battle Royale, and Suspiria, and highly recommend it.) If you'd like to join me, I suggest adding an extra dimension to your viewings by partaking in some cinematic cocktails from Navy Strength. As they do each year, the award-winning Belltown tiki bar has temporarily transformed into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street, with libations inspired by staples of the genre—for example, the Carrie-inspired "Telekinetic Energy" (aged rum, cherry, Bénédictine, pineapple, dry curaçao, citrus, and FIRE) and the intriguing Hereditary homage "Family Secrets" (bourbon, spiced cranberry, molé, orange peel, and citrus). Devilish decor, ghoulish glassware, and frightening film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. JB

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Tuesday-Saturday)

LIVE MUSIC

Earshot Jazz Festival 2023

The 35th annual Earshot Jazz Festival will sprawl across three weeks and 30 local venues, filling Seattle with established legends of the genre and exciting emerging artists. This year's lineup has so many great names and there'll be an evening of live music and archival footage, celebrating the life of one of my all-time favorite pianists, Mary Lou Williams (Oct 25). AV

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Bloodletting

When Farrah and her brother, Bosley, return to the Philippines to spread their father’s ashes beneath the moon, they encounter an aswang (a Filipino witch) that unveils Farrah's inherent power. Playwright Boni B. Alvarez's Bloodletting "dives deep into the indigenous culture of the Philippines" and is the perfect supernatural thriller for this time of year. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Sunday)

Cambodian Rock Band

Playwright à la mode Lauren Yee, who wove together immigrant narratives and music-led comedy inYoung Americans, is back with Cambodian Rock Band, which follows a survivor's return to Cambodia after escaping the murderous Khmer Rouge regime 30 years prior. I'm a big fan of Yee's dramaturgical sensibility, which often seeks to reclaim forgotten or overlooked histories. (She's also slated to pen the musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, so expect to see her name again!) What's got me most riled up for Cambodian Rock Band, though, is its live band, which will play jangly Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies. LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Goodnight Moon

The best part of Margaret Wise Brown's Goodnight Moon is its impeccable vibes—I mean, check out this image and tell me you don't long to be Bunny, all tucked in for bed, surrounded by kittens and yarn and bear paintings and a cozy fireplace. This theatrical production is the closest thing to entering Bunny's comfy, dreamy, imaginative world, where you'll see "jumping cows, dancing bears, and a room that springs to life." I'm getting sleepy already, but in a good way. LC

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Macbeth: A Rock Musical

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." That's right—Shakespeare's eldritch tragedy Macbeth is back, and you can spread out upon the "blasted heath" of Seattle Public Theater for a gore-flecked tale of witches, madness, paranoia, and civil war. There's a catch, though: Director Amy Poisson's Macbeth: A Rock Musical offers up a femme, punk rock rendition of the tale, so don't go unless you're into strobe lights and jangling guitars. (Ear plugs will be provided, though.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Nia-Amina Minor and David Rue—Black Collectivity Presents: To Gather

To Gather, a "celebration of dance artists residing and creating along the West Coast," elevates movement artists working to "excavate the rich stories that exist within the Black and Brown dancing body." As part of the program, guest curators Nia-Amina Minor (the co-founder of Black Collectivity) and David Rue (a Liberian-born dance artist) have invited choreographers and performers to present new works across two weekends. The program kicks off with the work of guest choreographer Maurya Kerr and local Seattle artists, including Akoiya Harris, Cipher Goings, Benjamin Hunter, and Symone Sanz; guest choreographer Bernard Brown finishes out the program alongside Jade Solomon Curtis, Umalalengua Okan, Milvia Pacheco Salvatierra, and others. LC

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Saturday)

NINE The Musical

Based on Federico Fellini's seminal film 8 1/2, NINE follows Guido Contini, an Italian director whose struggle with her latest production leads her down a tangled, fantasy-driven path. Presented as a "maximalist collage," the vaudevillian musical (created by Maury Yeston, Arthur Kopit, and Mario Fratti) studies Guido's fragmented stream of consciousness and "land[s] somewhere between The Pee Wee Herman Show and John Waters...a juxtaposition of high and low, aesthetic, art and trash." You can feel good about your night out, too—proceeds from the production will benefit Lambert House, which "empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth through the development of leadership, social, and life skills." LC

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

This Is Halloween

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 16 years at Triple Door with all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, we know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested. LC

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Kraken 2023-24 Home Games

After a somewhat miserable first season in the NHL, the Seattle Kraken blew us all away with their success during the Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this year. (No one expected them to win the first round against defending champs the Colorado Avalanche, let alone push the Dallas Stars to Game 7 in the second.) The excitement was palpable as fans filled sports bars, Seattle Center, and the plaza around Climate Pledge to watch the games. Seattle is certainly a hockey town now, and we're stoked to see what this season brings. The home opener takes place on Tuesday, October 17 against the Colorado Avalanche, and if you don't have a ticket you can head to one of these bars to watch the game. SL

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Catherine Howe: Ultra – Florescent

If you were once a kid who liked making squiggles with shaving cream, New York painter Catherine Howe's Ultra – Florescent will likely appeal to you. The show's textured paintings were created with an "alchemical" blend of acrylic mediums, white matte glaze, and mineral pigments, resulting in a thick, tactile effect and curious luminosity. Howe's strange garden is set against shimmering backdrops, and her floral forms burst from the picture field like silly string. The works are super-satisfying to look at, but chances are good that you'll be wishing you could touch 'em, too. LC

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence, from the collection of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Images of Katsushika Hokusai's Great Wave have been blasted onto high school projector screens since time immemorial, but Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence takes the viewer deeper with more than 100 of the master's woodblock prints, paintings, and illustrated books. (Yes, Great Wave—or Under the Wave off Kanagawa, by its full name—will be on display, along with a LEGO interpretation of it.) You don't have to cross an ocean to see the legendary Edo-period Japanese ukiyo-e artist's scope of influence, either. Over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals, and admirers will be showcased alongside his own pieces right here in Seattle, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Jane Rosen and Ginny Ruffner

Jane Rosen's quiet, material-driven sculptures have been a longtime favorite of mine, particularly her regal, almost glowy bird figures rendered in blown glass and limestone. The best part of Rosen's material sensibility, though, is that it's non-hierarchical—she's just as comfortable drawing inspiration from housepets as she is falcons. A Dog's Life proves it; the show "celebrates the unique connection between humans and animals through time," and pays special tribute to her canine studio mates, Book and Mei-Rose. Paired with A Dog's Life is Ginny Ruffner's Language = Symbols, Symbols = Language, which features a totally delightful goldfish sculpture that caught my attention. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Matt Gagnon: Space for Not Knowing

Matt Gagnon's lanky, vessel-like sculptures, "light stacks," and volcanic mortar-based works come together in Space for Not Knowing, a new solo show that denotes his serious material sensibility. The LA-based artist "combines intuition and planning across diverse articulations of architectural space," exploring senses of containment, shuttered and opened spaces, and emotional components of color and light with a meditative, yet precise approach. I'm most intrigued by Gagnon's material use—the works in Space for Not Knowing are an unexpected blend of poplar wood, concrete, gold leaf, mortar, felt, and more. LC

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday–Saturday)

She Bends: Redefining Neon Legacy

If you're keeping an eye on contemporary art trends, you may have noticed that women artists are making waves in neon, a traditionally male-dominated art form. She Bends: Redefining Neon Legacy traces the history of the medium from its initial use in commercial advertising to its emergence as a boundary-pushing presence in fine art. Visitors will learn more about the women and gender-expansive artists at the forefront of the "master/apprentice" art form (Sarah Blood, Carissa Grace, Kacie Lees, and others) and explore how neon skills are being passed on to younger, diverse artists. LC

(Museum of Glass, Tacoma, Wednesday-Sunday)

Strange Preservations: L Breed, Jasmine Fetterman, Jessica Marie Mercy, Jessica Marie Mercy, quinn mcnicol

SOIL's exhibitions are ultra-contemporary, sharp, and sometimes a bit opaque; you've got to do your reading for a better grasp of each artist's themes and visual lexicons. Strange Preservations is no exception—the show purports to "navigate the linkages of abject body(s) and its limits of identity and belonging within the socio-political governance of acceptability." Driven by necessity, self-preservation, "emotional weathering," and a demand for inclusion, the show's featured artists envision SOIL as a space for visibility and support. I'm particularly excited about Jessica Marie Mercy's glowy installation, satisfyingly titled Don’t Fucking Touch Me, and L Breed's unconventional bookbinding methods. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Sunday)