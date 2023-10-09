The Top 58 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 9–15, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

L’Inferno with Live Score by Montopolis

L'Inferno, the first feature-length horror film ever released, might also be one of the best—it's an adaptation of Dante’s classic journey through hell told through ethereal vignettes and a sumptuous mise en scène, full of strange costuming, craggy mountains, and tenebristic lighting design. Austin-born indie chamber band Montopolis, which includes members of the Austin Symphony, Okkervil River, Tosca String Quartet, and the Polyphonic Spree, will perform a blend of psych rock and dark wave for this Halloween screening, bringing eerie new life to the 1911 film. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Trippie Redd: Take Me Away

Atlanta-based rapper and singer-songwriter Trippie Redd initially blew up in the Soundcloud rap scene with his 2017 emo-tinged hit "Love Scars." Trippie will perform tracks from his latest album, MANSION MUSIK, which features appearances from Chief Keef, Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Lil B, Kodack Black, DaBaby, the late Juice Wrld, and more. Like-minded emo rapper SOFAYGO will open. AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

TUESDAY

FILM

The Creator

What to make of this new and visually impressive sci-fiction movie, The Creator, by Gareth Edwards? It references a sequence of Hollywood film Vietnam War films that begin 1978 with The Deer Hunter and 1989 with Born on the Fourth of July. (The superstars of this period are, of course, Apocalypse Now, Platoon, and Full Metal Jacket.) The film also references Bernardo Bertolucci's Little Buddha, Blade Runner's car designs, and James Cameron's anti-colonialism. But in Edward's film, the rebels are not primitive aliens but instead super-advanced robots that are not only capable of thinking for themselves and but are aware of their slave status. For reasons that will be explained in a longer post, The Creator does not name China as the Asian country that's obviously at war with the United States over the former's acceptance of and commitment to artificial intelligence and the latter's rejection of it. The US has instead turned to a massive and night-dark space fortress that scans for and destroys rebels in a country composed of rice fields, peasants, villages, robots, and farm animals. You will not be disappointed by this film. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

LIVE MUSIC

Celebrating David Bowie with Peter Murphy, Adrien Belew, Scrote, and More

In my opinion, Bauhaus’ 1982 cover of David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust” is an all-timer in the pantheon of classic rock covers. Although it doesn’t sound all that different from the original glam rock masterpiece, frontman Peter Murphy brings a nuanced goth attitude to the song, adding sinister inflections to Bowie's impish lyrics like, “So where were the spiders while the fly tried to break our bones?” Anticipate more eerie takes on Bowie’s greatest hits as Peter Murphy himself celebrates the late rock chameleon alongside prolific session/touring guitarist Adrian Belew (who has joined David Bowie on countless tours), LA-based musician/producer Scrote, Royston Langdon (frontman of glam rock outfit Spacehog), and more. AV (Temple Theater, Stadium District)

Slowdive

British shoegaze legends Slowdive are back with their first album in six years, entitled Everything Is Alive. The creation of the album served as a catharsis for band members Rachel Goswell and Simon Scott, who dealt with the loss of family members during the pandemic. The album, however, is surprisingly bright with pop hooks and modular synths. "I thought it was going to be quite a dark record," guitarist/producer Neil Halstead said to Mojo. "But once we got together as a band, I think some of that darkness lifted and some of the tunes became a bit lighter." AV

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Trust the Witch: Lydia Lunch with Sylvia Black, Gregg Foreman, Kevin Shea, and Vanessa Skantze

Here's your chance to see a living legend in the flesh! Counterculture icon Lydia Lunch is best known for her '70s no wave band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks, as well as her later collaboration with Sonic Youth (their song "Death Valley '69" was named one of the "50 Most Evil Songs Ever" by Kerrang!) Nowadays, Lunch glides between leading self-empowerment workshops and performing spoken-word poetry with her project Murderous Again. For this seasonally relevant show, Lunch will perform a set of tunes described as "night psycho-ambient jazz noir" with accompaniment from witchy singer-songwriter Sylvia Black, guitarist Gregg Foreman, and drummer Kevin Shea.

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market)

READINGS & TALKS

Amy Schneider with Mimi Zima: In the Form of a Question

Amy Schneider's knowledge base is no joke: She won 40 games of Jeopardy!, walked away with over a million dollars, and blazed a trail for other openly queer and transgender smarties. As the most successful woman and most successful transgender contestant ever to compete on the show, I'm hoping Schneider answers some important queries in her new memoir, In the Form of a Question—namely, how'd she answer Daily Doubles about Benazir Bhutto and The Man in the Iron Mask off the cuff?! Schneider will be joined in conversation by "underground pop star and really good DJ" Mimi Zima. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Ross Gay presents 'The Book of (More) Delights: Essays'

How often are you delighted? Occasionally? Never?! Sounds like a job for Ross Gay. The spirit lifter, lauded poet, and author of The Book of Delights, will visit Seattle on the heels of a new publication—The Book of (More) Delights. The fresh collection of genre-defying pieces, written over the course of a single year, is a sweet addition to the writer's feel-good oeuvre; he chats all things delightful, from tiny dogs to fig trees to nostalgic song-blasting to rejecting scannable QR code menus. It's only corny if you say it is. We say: Get into it. LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Rain City Showcase: LA Clippers v Utah Jazz

The Rain City Showcase brings NBA basketball back to Seattle for the second year with a game pitting the LA Clippers against their Western Conference rivals the Utah Jazz. While it's not the same as getting the Sonics back, last year’s game was tons of fun and full of surprise celebrity guest appearances. If we keep up the hype and enthusiasm, we're hoping the NBA takes note and gives us a team again. SL

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series

Look out for cigarette smoke and midnight jazz riffs: Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, will return with Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deemed this year's lineup a "thrilling and mesmerizing journey for die-hard noir fans and the uninitiated," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who called Olson "Seattle's all-time-best film curator." Nine films spanning 60 years of noir style will screen at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Rachel's At Night

Bagels in the morning, bagels in the evening, bagels at suppertime...when bagels (and burritos!) are on this Ballard joint's new nocturnal menu, you can have them anytime! For the month of October, Rachel's Bagels & Burritos will open each Wednesday night, serving spent grain pretzel pizza bagels and tortilla-wrapped delights stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, spicy lime shallots, sour cream, and your choice of filling, with options ranging from braised brisket to smoked chicken and kimchi. If you're craving a cozy night in, simply pick up one of their DIY nacho kits and a can or two of Elliott Bay Brewing's Fresh Hop IPA and call it a day. JB

(Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

Joji: Pandemonium Tour

Joji's evolution from comedy YouTuber to a member of the Asian music collective 88rising is slightly mind-boggling at surface level, but it's a trajectory that many figures in entertainment follow these days; gain a following in some random fashion before pursuing the craft they feel aligns with their innate talent and true calling. Through lo-fi jams like "Glimpse of Us," "Die For You," and "Sanctuary," Joji's emotive lyricism has won over legions of fans who have sold out iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and LA's Kia Forum. Hear his tender vocals reverberate through the Climate Pledge Arena after special guests DJ/producer Kenny Beats, and rappers Lil Toe (Ammo) and Savage Realm. JW

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Hua Hsu with E.J. Koh

If you also keep it glued to Literary Hub's book recommendations, you've probably already heard of Hua Hsu'sStay True, which was published late last year and scored the author a Pulitzer Prize for Memoir. Naturally, the book earned a paperback release, and Hsu will drop by Third Place Books to chat about it with local author E.J. Koh, who was recently named one of the city's most influential people by Seattle Magazine. "Hsu spent 20 years writing this book as an homage to a friend, Ken, who was randomly murdered in a carjacking one night after a college party," says Third Place Books bookseller Marii Herlinger. "I can't put into words how good this is—just read it for yourself and let Hsu tell you how much he loved Ken." (If a bookseller endorses a book, I'm sold.) LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

The Emerald City Slasher

When the drizzly streets of Emerald City are besieged by a violent serial killer, a series of shady figures must catch the culprit before they get slashed themselves. OoOoO! This improvised experience invites audiences to make key decisions about the cast, and the serial killer will change with each performance, so you never know who might be lurking around the corner. Hey, nothing says "improv" like unpredictable characters, right? LC

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown)

Tim Murray's Witches!

Tim Murray self-describes as being "like a gay Bo Burnham, but painted green, doing drag," which is the kind of Halloween cheer I didn't realize I needed. He'll bring his creepy-crawly comedy hour Witches! to Seattle, blending stand-up with original comedy songs about his favorite pop culture crones and enchantresses, from Sabrina to Anjelica Huston. There's a deeper meaning to the toil and trouble, too—the show is "a tribute to LGBTQIA people and how we discover our magic once we find our coven." If you can't get enough of Murray, never fear. His new sketch comedy TV show Wish You Were Queer, produced by fellow magical queen Trixie Mattel, is set to debut next year. LC

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market)

FOOD & DRINK

Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party

This eerie immersive theatrical party revolves around the Rasputin-inspired tale of Doctors Natalia and Grigor Volkov, who wind up dead along with all their patients at their psychiatric facility after Natalia's death during childbirth. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costumes, cocktail chic, or period-accurate outfits. The night includes themed miniature craft cocktails, live music, secret games, and roaming ghosts just dying to tell you their secrets. The experience is a bit of a choose-your-own adventure; you can delve into the story or you can simply enjoy drinks and entertainment with your friends (magic tricks and burlesque were top quality). There's a haunted house-esque walkthrough (we heard screams so we avoided it), a Ouija board to chat with, and even a mystic who might pull you into a backroom for a tarot reading if your vibes are right. SL

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Laufey

Laufey is single-handedly making vocal jazz cool again. The Icelandic singer-songwriter has garnered the attention of Gen-Z with her instrumentally sparse songs about young love in self-discovery. The songs are pithy enough to go viral on TikTok while also traditional enough to play in the background during Thanksgiving dinner. She will stop by to support her sophomore album, Bewitched, alongside folk-pop artist Adam Melchor. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Adam Sandler: The I Missed You Tour

Your dad's favorite basketball-shorted comedian is back on the road for The I Missed You Tour, and I have questions. Aside from outliers like Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, and Funny People, Sandler's cinematic track record is well-known to skew toward the comedically questionable. What will his stand-up be like? Personally, I'm hoping it harkens back to his '90s stint on SNL, but I'm not plunking down $69.50+ to find out. You should, though, and report back to me afterward. For what it's worth, his YouTube clips seem promising. I'm rooting for you, Adam!! LC

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

säje

Cited by Forbes as “blazing a new trail for female composers and performers in the jazz world,” Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble säjecombines their pitch-perfect chops for a single cohesive instrument that will send shivers up your spine. Their debut self-titled album floats through folk, bossa nova, and free jazz with whimsical songs like "Wisteria," "(You Are) The Oracle," and "Britches." AV

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Fright Night Friday the 13th Party

The last time October 13th fell on a Friday was back in 2006—the year of glittery bolero jackets, sticky lipgloss, and Fergie's iconic album The Dutchess (a downright scary time, some might say). The world is quite a bit scarier seventeen years later, so I suppose it's about time for another pre-Halloween Friday the 13th. Why not celebrate? Oakland rapper D-LO, who last.fm described as if Mac Dre, Keak Da Sneak, Messy Marv, and Cutthroat Committee were "trapped in one body," will summon your Halloween spirit a couple of weeks early with this Friday the 13th dance party. I guarantee there will be plenty of Jason masks in the crowd, but I say: Go against the grain—wear a bolero! AV

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

Nate Bargatze was once described as "a comic who should be big" by Marc Maron, and that seems to have been prophetic—the Tennessee-born stand-up comedian has released two highly-rated Netflix specials and started a very funny podcast. As the son of a clown and magician, it makes sense that he's comfy on stage (and that his observations skew weirder than most). If you're unfamiliar with Bargatze's schtick, expect sly self-deprecation and reflections on couponing and memory foam. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Bushwick Book Club 2023-24 Season: Bushwick Bestiary

The Bushwick Book Club isn't some stuffy after-school program—they're a collective of badass local musicians who also happen to be avid readers. This week, the ensemble will enter the "second chapter" of their 2023-24 season with a performance of songs inspired by Delia Owens’ coming-of-age murder mystery Where the Crawdads Sing. The BBC is known for their original tunes, but you can cross your fingers that Taylor Swift's "Carolina," written for the film adaptation's soundtrack, makes the setlist.

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market)

Georgefest

An all-star cast of Seattle musicians will pay tribute to underrated Beatle George Harrison at the Triple Door's annual "Georgefest." Prepare your pipes to sing along to beloved Beatles and solo tracks like "Here Comes the Sun," "Taxman," "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace)," and plenty of others.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Guns N’ Roses

I won't sit here and pretend that I'm a Guns N’ Roses fan...but I also won't deny their importance! Nearly 40 years since their start, founding members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, and Slash are keeping hard rock alive with their anthemic hits, epic guitar solos, and ubiquitous hairstyles. If you are a "gunner" (no judgment here) then there's no better time to see them than with three original members present. Sing your little heart out to hits like "Sweet Child o' Mine," "Welcome to the Jungle," and "Paradise City." (Hot tip: Axl Rose and Slash would make an excellent couples costume for Halloween). AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

MEXAM NW Festival 2023

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October, a time during which many Latin American countries celebrate their national independence days. MEXAM NW Festival 2023 is an exhilarating multi-event, multi-venue festival curated by the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle that showcases the vibrancy of contemporary Hispanic and Mexican American culture. The festival concludes mid-October with a Día de los Muertos Concert and Festival Latinx. Most events are free and family-oriented, from a talk on the history of tacos to a parade through South Park, and much more. Expect tons of Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, arts and craft markets, fiestas, and community joy. SL

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2023

Fans of preserved animal specimens, archaic medical devices, and "funeral collectibles" should get their fill of macabre thrills at this creepy convention, which heralds Halloween with a celebration of all things off-kilter. Visitors will find Halloween- and horror-inspired artwork, too, plus antiques, skulls, and bones (natch). Ticket add-ons include taxidermy classes and viewings of a mad clown's "cryptic collection," which boasts "bizarre pieces of agony" like preserved pets, mermaids, and genetically engineered monsters. Have fun! LC

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Bellingham Exit

Drawing inspiration from renowned arts festivals like SXSW, THING, and the Treefort Music Festival, Bellingham Exit will take over the coastal Washington city with live music, comedy, dance, and other vibrant art forms. The inaugural lineup is packed with an eclectic list of favorites, like RuPaul's Drag Race royalty (and queen of sponges) Monét X Change, futuristic hip-hop trio Deltron 3030, Mongolian folk-metal band the Hu, and Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. There are also plenty of highlights in the comedy portion of the lineup—Joe Pera, this generation's Mister Rogers, and famed comedian, podcaster, and actor Marc Maron. AV

(Downtown Bellingham, Wednesday-Sunday)

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

"The next best thing to being in Munich" is, apparently, the Leavenworth Oktoberfest. This is likely the most authentic celebration you're going to find near Seattle, complete with official Oktoberfest brats, imported German beer and wine, live oompah and polka music, and performances from Bavarian dancing groups. They even have a full-on festhalle. JR

(Leavenworth, Friday-Saturday)

Refract 5th Anniversary: The Seattle Glass Experience

At its core, Seattle is a glass town. Some of the greatest glass artists to ever do it cut their teeth in the furnaces of this city—Dale Chihuly, Preston Singletary, Dante Marioni, and Ginny Ruffner. In part, we have Seattle's proximity to the internationally recognized Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, WA to thank for that. Refract's four-day festival explores and celebrates Seattle's history at the forefront of the glass movement. The best part? Nearly all events are free! Go get your life! FORMER STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2023

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Tobe Hooper faves, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders to life (or death?) with a 4K restoration of '53 bone-chiller Invaders from Mars this weekend, followed by a 35mm screening of Fire in the Sky. Y'all know me, though. I'm rooting for the weirder, more psychedelic entries in the series, like this year's undersung Huesera: The Bone Woman (theme: motherhood is scary stuff), The Hunger (theme: ravenous hotties), and Hausu (theme: Japanese Scooby-Doo on hallucinogens). You can't go wrong with the folktale-derived hauntings of Kwaidan, either—the film will screen later this month in its original three-hour cut, which has only been shown in the US since 2015. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Sunday)

Blood Tea and Red String

Portland-born artist Christiane Cegavske's Blood Tea and Red String bills itself as a "fairy tale for adults," but I think that descriptor undersells its power; the surreal handmade stop-motion film, which clocks in at a mere 71 minutes, took Cegavske 13 years to create, and tells the story of jilted, aristocratic white mice and oak tree-dwelling doll artisans who fall in love with their own craft. Reticent to give up a doll they created for the mice, the oak dwellers are robbed and must go on a strange journey to rescue their artwork. Sounds cool, right?! Cegavske's own blood, sweat, and tears shine through in the film—seriously, imagine animating tiny creatures for over a decade of your life—and it's well worth your 71 minutes. LC (Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

Fantasy Gets A Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Wednesday)

Korean Horror

SIFF film programmer and Harvard grad Hannah Baek will lead the way on this exploration of the key themes, stylistic trends, and critical moments in South Korean horror cinema history. Fans of The Wailing and Train to Busan shouldn't sleep on it. Over four weeks, a series of screenings at SIFF Cinema Egyptian will be followed by hybrid talks on ghosts, succubi, devils, zombies, viruses, and more at SIFF Film Center. South Korean horror tends to use these creepy tropes as signifiers of larger sociopolitical issues of xenophobia, colonization, gender violence, and class—you know, all that stuff that keeps you up at night. Two major selling points for this series? Themed costumes are "highly encouraged," and you don't have to be a horror hound to show up and learn something new. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Monday & Sunday)

Orcas Island Film Festival

All hail Orcas Island's annual film festival, which the Stranger has praised since its 2014 inception. (Last year, former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig called it "our Cannes." Those are big shoes to fill.) The festival may not be set against a Mediterranean backdrop, but the island's Eastsound village is pretty damn scenic, too. Plus, last year's flicks earned a whopping 27 Oscar nominations, so you're bound to bear witness to something Letterboxd-review-worthy. For instance, quirky satire king Alexander Payne (Sideways, Election) will return with the '70s-set comedy-drama The Holdovers, which stars Paul Giamatti as a cantankerous New England prep school instructor tasked with supervising students on Christmas break. I'm also intrigued by this year's Palme d’Or winner, Anatomy of a Fall, as well as The Disappearance of Shere Hite, a Nicole Newnham-directed (Crip Camp) doc on the feminist sexologist and female orgasm pioneer. Cannes Best Director winner Trần Anh Hùng's historical gastromance The Taste of Things sounds like the perfect digestif. LC

(Various locations, Orcas Island, Wednesday-Sunday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, will celebrate Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Video Store Day is coming up on October 21, so show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the scawie series. Scarecrowber will continue to ooze with Night of the Comet, Carnival of Souls, Cat People, Spookies, and FromBeyond, all of which will screen this weekend. Later in the month, I'll be shivering for Near Dark and Possession. (If you can't make it to a theater this month, never fear—Scarecrow's revamped mail-order rental website has your back.) LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Polish Film Festival

Celebrating its 31st anniversary this year, the Seattle Polish Film Festival, produced and presented by the Seattle-Gdynia Sister City Association, will continue to spotlight buzzy contemporary Polish films. The festival kicks off on October 13 with screenings of Swarm, a remote island drama, and It Came From the Water, a pandemic-era horror set at a Warsaw seaside party. ("This is the first Polish film about zombies," the promotional materials promise. Sign me up!) LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

A loud-and-proud voice in the Seattle film scene since '96, the Seattle Queer Film Festival is now presented in a hybrid format, blasting an expansive range of queer stories onto big screens (and your computer screen, if that's your preference). I'm pumped for 18 days of queer magic, with in-person screenings planned October 12–22 and virtual screenings October 22–29, plus buzzy parties, live podcasting, filmmaker panels, and workshops. This year's festival theme, "Queer Joy is Cinematic," will bring the ebullience with 50 programs and over 80 films at Northwest Film Forum, Broadway Performance Hall, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, and Ark Lodge Cinema. LC

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of recent festival faves like Sundance Film Festival 2023 Jury Award winner Going Varsity in Mariach. I'm jazzed for fresh perspectives from Frederick Wiseman and Errol Morris, my documentarian dads, whose new films explore rural French cuisine (Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros) and the life of former British spy David Cornwell (aka espionage writerJohn le Carré). Special guests, who will attend select screenings of festival flicks, include directors Irene Lusztig, Andrew H. Brown, and Vanessa Hope, 2012 Washington State Poet Laureate Kathleen Flenniken, and Plan C founder Amy Merrill, among many others. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Social Justice Film Festival 2023

Now in its 11th year, the hybrid five-day Social Justice Film Festival will continue to push for positive change by spotlighting diverse justice movements worldwide. Expect flicks that dive deep into the climate crisis and racial, reproductive, and LGBTQIA+ activism. I'm looking forward to imagining a world beyond policing with Beyond Walls, a "series of documentary films and a panel discussion presentation that defines and amplifies what prison industrial complex (PIC) abolition means." Beyond Extinction, which "traces Indigenous matriarchs who revive traditions and fight to save an ancient burial ground in Slocan Valley," sounds awesome, too. LC

(Various locations, Wednesday-Sunday)

Stop Making Sense (40th Anniversary Restoration)

Calling it now: If you've seen Stop Making Sense, it's probably your favorite concert film. It's jangly and arty and all of the other words one might use to describe Talking Heads's catalog, and David wears the suit. Not feeling the Byrne? Listen, I know watching a concert movie for a band you don't listen to sounds like hell, but this one might be an exception. If you haven't seen it yet, anticipate looking back on the experience with a funny fondness later, like a good birthday party or the first time you smoked weed. Jonathan Demme (yes, the guy who went on to make The Silence of the Lambs) recorded all of the concert footage over the course of three days at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in 1983, during the height of the Heads' visionary fame. It's screening in a new restoration, so prep for a "once in a lifetime" experience. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Tacoma Film Festival

The Tacoma Film Festival, which Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede deemed "the Sundance of the Pacific Northwest" last year, will return to celebrate all things independent cinema. ("What makes this festival one of the best in the region," says Mudede, "is the charm of its main location and smart programming.") Expect a killer roster of documentaries, shorts, and narrative films. Opening night will include the Tacoma premiere of Fantasy A Gets a Mattress (on the heels of several sold-out screenings in Seattle), and the fest's "centerpiece film," Immediate Family, is a rock doc on iconic musicians Leland Sklar, Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Waddy Wachtel. Fancy Dance, a family drama about Indigenous women and the justice system, will screen on closing night. LC

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma, Monday-Thursday)

18th Tasveer Film Festival

Exploring the complexities of South Asia and its diaspora, the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) creates space for ongoing conversation through screenings, panel talks, and workshops. The 11-day hybrid festival and "newly minted Oscar-qualifying event" will include a curated selection of 23 features and dozens of short films this year, 33 of which were created by female-identifying directors. Presented in dozens of languages, the lineup promises "an unparalleled global cinematic journey" that reflects the rich tapestry of South Asian stories. I'm intrigued by Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest, which tells the story of Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, "the Indigenous trailblazer who battled racism, gender discrimination, and political opposition in her quest to become the first Nepali woman to summit Mt. Everest." LC

(Various locations and Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

This festival revolves around the combination of savory, gut-busting breakfast foods and heady booze. Day drinking is encouraged with more than 70 craft beers, ciders, and seltzers, plus mimosas, boozy root-beer floats, Irish coffee, and a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar with dozens upon dozens of toppings (including tater tots, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, veggies, herbs, pickles, puffed Cheetos, bacon, and pork rinds). You're probably going to want to clear your schedule for that requisite post-brunch nap. JB

(Lumen Field, SoDo, Saturday-Sunday)

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Dirty Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Hellfire Fizz" (Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whiskey with carrot, turmeric, fresh lemon, Lustau Amontillado, Greek yogurt, Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters, absinthe, and seltzer), the "Book of Blood" (a take on the classic margarita with Montelobos Mezcal, Giffard Pimente D’Espellette, fresh beet, fresh lime juice, miso falernum, and absinthe), and the "Death Rattle" (Lustau Brandy, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, pineapple and lime juice, spiced oat orgeat, saline, and Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters). JB

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Nightmare on Wall Street at Navy Strength

After recently coming to the realization that I've missed out on a big chunk of the essential horror film canon, I've been making up for lost time by watching classic slashers nearly every day—'tis the season, right? (I'm currently working my way through the High School Horror series curated by the Criterion Channel, which includes cult favorites like Ginger Snaps, Battle Royale, and Suspiria, and highly recommend it.) If you'd like to join me, I suggest adding an extra dimension to your viewings by partaking in some cinematic cocktails from Navy Strength. As they do each year, the award-winning Belltown tiki bar has temporarily transformed into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street, with libations inspired by staples of the genre—for example, the Carrie-inspired "Telekinetic Energy" (aged rum, cherry, Bénédictine, pineapple, dry curaçao, citrus, and FIRE) and the intriguing Hereditary homage "Family Secrets" (bourbon, spiced cranberry, molé, orange peel, and citrus). Devilish decor, ghoulish glassware, and frightening film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. JB

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival

You've heard of farm-to-table, but what about "tree-to-glass"? That's the approach of the Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Fest, where you can taste apples, meet brewers, learn about the process, and sip the sweet (or tart) juices to your heart's content. Sunday’s Finnriver Apple Day is open to all ages, but other activities like the Orchard Brunch, Cider Saloon, and Fall Fire Party are reserved for those 21-and-up. SL

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

The Stranger's Pizza Week 2023

Calling all enthusiasts/lovers/connoisseurs/purveyors of pizza: From October 9–15, The Stranger is bringing you #strangerpizzaweek, along with our partners at Slane Irish Whiskey! Some of Seattle's finest pizza purveyors will be slinging specialty 'zas crafted just for this week at $4 a slice or $20 for whole pies.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue 2023

The Georgetown Morgue is home to creepy carcasses and the site of a macabre murder, and it transforms into a frightening walkthrough attraction every Halloween. The fact that there are emergency exits every 15 feet and the estimated time to go through depends on "if you are walking or running" speaks to just how scary it is. The scene: a toxic stench is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a doctor who's rumored to be capturing the citizens of Seattle. You or your loved ones could be next. Are you brave enough to investigate? SL

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Thursday-Sunday)

Stalker Farms

The "original haunted corn trails of Washington State" would challenge even the most corntastic among us. If you're into being publicly frightened, head to this immersive Halloween attraction, where you'll find ghoulish actors following horrifying original plot lines for "Slasher Family Homestead," "Pogo's Funny Farm," and more. If you need a cool down, there are no actors in the Nighttime Corn Maze, but we can't guarantee that your friends won't try to make you jump. Kids 12 and under are advised to visit only during the daytime fall festival. SL

(Stocker Farms, Snohomish, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Earshot Jazz Festival 2023

The 35th annual Earshot Jazz Festival will sprawl across three weeks and 30 local venues, filling Seattle with established legends of the genre and exciting emerging artists. This year's lineup has so many great names, but I'm most excited to see Grammy-nominated vocal supergroup säje (Oct 13) and acclaimed jazz trumpeter Chief Adjuah (Oct 15). Plus, there will be an evening of live music and archival footage celebrating the life of one of my all-time favorite pianists, Mary Lou Williams (Oct 25).

(Various locations, Wednesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Cambodian Rock Band

Playwright à la mode Lauren Yee, who wove together immigrant narratives and music-led comedy inYoung Americans, is back with Cambodian Rock Band, which follows a survivor's return to Cambodia after escaping the murderous Khmer Rouge regime 30 years prior. I'm a big fan of Yee's dramaturgical sensibility, which often seeks to reclaim forgotten or overlooked histories. (She's also slated to pen the musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, so expect to see her name again!) What's got me most riled up for Cambodian Rock Band, though, is its live band, which will play jangly Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies. LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

NINE The Musical

Based on Federico Fellini's seminal film 8 1/2, NINE follows Guido Contini, an Italian director whose struggle with her latest production leads her down a tangled, fantasy-driven path. Presented as a "maximalist collage," the vaudevillian musical (created by Maury Yeston, Arthur Kopit, and Mario Fratti) studies Guido's fragmented stream of consciousness and "land[s] somewhere between The Pee Wee Herman Show and John Waters...a juxtaposition of high and low, aesthetic, art and trash." You can feel good about your night out, too—proceeds from the production will benefit Lambert House, which "empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth through the development of leadership, social, and life skills." LC (Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair

Calling all collectors of rare tomes! The Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair returns to Seattle Center with a showcase of collectible books, maps, autographs, posters, manuscripts, and more from dealers and specialists across the globe. Whether you take some treasures home or just browse this veritable museum of cultural and historical artifacts, you're bound to find something rare and unusual and nerd out with fellow bibliophiles. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Catherine Howe: Ultra – Florescent

If you were once a kid who liked making squiggles with shaving cream, New York painter Catherine Howe's Ultra – Florescent will likely appeal to you. The show's textured paintings were created with an "alchemical" blend of acrylic mediums, white matte glaze, and mineral pigments, resulting in a thick, tactile effect and curious luminosity. Howe's strange garden is set against shimmering backdrops, and her floral forms burst from the picture field like silly string. The works are super-satisfying to look at, but chances are good that you'll be wishing you could touch 'em, too. LC

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday–Saturday)

Jane Rosen and Ginny Ruffner

Jane Rosen's quiet, material-driven sculptures have been a longtime favorite of mine, particularly her regal, almost glowy bird figures rendered in blown glass and limestone. The best part of Rosen's material sensibility, though, is that it's non-hierarchical—she's just as comfortable drawing inspiration from housepets as she is falcons. A Dog's Life proves it; the show "celebrates the unique connection between humans and animals through time," and pays special tribute to her canine studio mates, Book and Mei-Rose. Paired with A Dog's Life is Ginny Ruffner's Language = Symbols, Symbols = Language, which features a totally delightful goldfish sculpture that caught my attention. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Matt Gagnon: Space for Not Knowing

Matt Gagnon's lanky, vessel-like sculptures, "light stacks," and volcanic mortar-based works come together in Space for Not Knowing, a new solo show that denotes his serious material sensibility. The LA-based artist "combines intuition and planning across diverse articulations of architectural space," exploring senses of containment, shuttered and opened spaces, and emotional components of color and light with a meditative, yet precise approach. I'm most intrigued by Gagnon's material use—the works in Space for Not Knowing are an unexpected blend of poplar wood, concrete, gold leaf, mortar, felt, and more. LC

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday)

Strange Preservations: L Breed, Jasmine Fetterman, Jessica Marie Mercy, Jessica Marie Mercy, quinn mcnicol

SOIL's exhibitions are ultra-contemporary, sharp, and sometimes a bit opaque; you've got to do your reading for a better grasp of each artist's themes and visual lexicons. Strange Preservations is no exception—the show purports to "navigate the linkages of abject body(s) and its limits of identity and belonging within the socio-political governance of acceptability." Driven by necessity, self-preservation, "emotional weathering," and a demand for inclusion, the show's featured artists envision SOIL as a space for visibility and support. I'm particularly excited about Jessica Marie Mercy's glowy installation, satisfyingly titled Don’t Fucking Touch Me, and L Breed's unconventional bookbinding methods. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Sunday)

THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER)

For this exhibition, the Esthetical Society for Transcendental and Applied Realization (AKA ESTAR(SER), an international research collective) dug through the Frye's collection to stage a series of artworks in triads. Inspired by the ancient fable of the "third bird," each grouping of three works prompts intimate conversations around looking, fear, fascination, and the complex dynamics of the museum space. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)