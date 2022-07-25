The Top 60 Events in Seattle This Week: July 25-31, 2022



MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Cousomeh Collective Presents Community Food Drop-in

The Creole word "cousoumeh" is loosely defined as "to allow ingredients/food to simmer or marinate for an extended period of time." The Cousoumeh Collective, which consists of Trinidadian mental health specialist and chef Joshua Cabral, Barbadian visual artist/writer/curator Katherine Kennedy, and Trinadadian visual artist Shanice Smith, applies this mindset of mingling to their events, which provide a safe space for Caribbean people and people of the diaspora with a focus on sharing food together.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District)

FILM

Cross-Faded Cinema

You might've heard the urban legend of a strange synchronicity between The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon from some cool stoner kid growing up. Inspired by the idea, Cross-Faded Cinema (curated by Seattle's own DJ Nicfit) twists the soundtracks of cult films, giving them a spin that the Seattle International Film Festival describes as "mesmerizing." The film screened for this showing hasn't been announced, but it promises a trippy, ultra-sensory time.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Virtual Author Talk: Anna Higham, The Last Bite

Award-winning pastry chef Anna Higham will discuss her newest book The Last Bite: A Whole New Approach to Making Desserts Through the Year, which imparts wisdom on how to invoke all of your senses and intuition to create original desserts, with chef and author Nicole Rucker. Grab a copy to learn how to impress your friends with seasonal treats like strawberry granita and gooseberry sherbet.

(Virtual via Book Larder)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Wavves: 12th Anniversary of "King of the Beach"

Former-stoner punk/Wavves frontman Nathan Williams will take a break from his current stint as a Los Angeles landlord to celebrate the twelve year anniversary of the band's third album, King of the Beach, which is often cited as paving the way for the indie surf rock revival of the 2010s, along with bands like Best Coast, Ty Segall, FIDLAR, etc. Psych-pop project BOYO and shoegaze-influenced quintet Smut will come along for the ride.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

War on the Catwalk

Fifty queens from around the world will strut their stuff on the runway in this gag-worthy all-ages drag tour. Attendees will spot snackable Kornbread, Canadian provocateur Jimbo The Drag Clown, RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three winner Krystal Versace, and dozens more at WAR On The Catwalk, hosted by fishy faves Brooke Lynn Hytes and Miz Cracker.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

David R. Montgomery and Anne Biklé: What Your Food Ate: How to Heal Our Land and Reclaim Our Health

At this reading, University of Washington professor David R. Montgomery and science writer Anne Biklé will present their celebrated new work, What Your Food Ate: How to Heal Our Land and Reclaim Our Health, which Kirkus Reviews described as "an engaging and compelling argument for implementing regenerative farming practices." Montgomery and Biklé are environmental whizzes well-versed in the science behind farming and climate change, so bring your pressing questions to the public Q&A session.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

Emily Hall presents The Longcut

Author, former Stranger contributor, and Museum of Modern Art editor Emily Hall will present her debut novel, The Longcut, at this free reading and Q&A session. Drawing extensively from Hall's art criticism background, the novel follows an artist's deep search for self. The Longcut was shortlisted for the Novel Prize, and Eileen Myles described it as "like an Artist’s Way for bad kids." Awesome.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

WEDNESDAY

GEEK & GAMING

Jacksfilms Presents Yiay Live!

Charming Youtuber John Patrick Douglass, aka jacksfilms, has earned nearly five million channel subscribers with his zany parodies, comic music videos, and audience-informed skits. One of his hit segments, Yesterday I Asked You (YIAY), sees Douglass riff off Twitter responses to funny questions. (The concept, while simple, has become a makeshift archive of political moments, memes, and Internet culture.) Now he's taking YIAY on tour, so prepare for puzzlers like "What's the point?" and "If you were immortal, what would you do?"

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Burning Spear

As one of the longest-standing and most influential reggae artists around, Burning Spear (aka Winston Rodney) began making music in 1969, blending the American soul sounds that he picked up on his radio with the traditional roots music from his home of Saint Ann, Jamaica. Now, more than two dozen albums and half a decade later, he is still touring the world performing his political anthems like "Marcus Garvey" and "Slavery Days."

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

(G)I-DLE

K-pop girl group, (G)I-DLE will stop by on their first-ever world tour, shortly after the release of their pop-punk-inspired new album, I Never Die, which is their first since the departure of former member Soojin.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

THURSDAY

FILM

Viva Physical Media presents Bingo

Bingo might be the strangest entry into canine cinema ever conceived—the 1991 tale follows the titular Bingo on a wild adventure involving the circus, a pet store fire, some kid named Chuckie, CPR, the Denver Broncos, strategic urination, hot dogs, Morse code, jail, and (somehow) more. If you're not sold, it's also a longtime favorite over at Scarecrow Video—they've discussed the head-scratching flick at length on their Viva Physical Media show, and you may have scored a Bingo trading card if you've stopped by the store over the past few years. Here's your chance to witness the madness on a big screen.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

ECA Presents: The Black Tones

KEXP’s Audioasis DJ Eva Walker and her brother Cedric know how to punkify the blues and blues-ify the punk. If you’ve ever witnessed their high-octane rock and roll shows and the dynamic of Eva’s infectious and idiosyncratic quirks matched with the band’s avalanche-like force, then you know you can’t experience their shows enough. ZACH FRIMMEL

(Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds)

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic: One Nation Under a Groove Tour

Musical innovator and rainbow-haired legend, George Clinton, will ignite the stage with his pioneering psychedelic-funk collective Parliament-Funkadelic. Prepare for the show by revisiting their seminal albums like Maggot Brain, One Nation Under Funk, and Mothership Connection. Contemporary soul supergroup The Motet, featuring members of Turkuaz, Fishbone, and Pimps of Joytime, will get the show started.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

My Body, My Choice: Abortion Fundraiser with TeZATalk, La Fonda, Tinsley, Linda From Work, Sea Lemon, and THEM

Express your grief and rage over the loss of federal abortion rights as a lineup of six local bands play a mix of originals and covers, including West Seattle-based pop darlings THEM, dream pop project Sea Lemon, experimental singer-songwriter TeZATalks, garage rock trio Linda From Work, indie-rock quartet La Fonda, and electro-pop vocalist Tinsley. All proceeds will be donated to All Women’s Care, a local abortion clinic.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Red Fang

Thrash the night away with a beer-soaked set from the heavy metal institution, Red Fang, whom Mercury senior editor Ned Lannamann once called "Portland’s sturdiest and most reliable purveyors of full-volume riffs." They will headline in support of their new full-length album, Arrows, alongside Seattle-based heavy metal outfit Big Business and experimental rock trio Tacos!

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Summer Series at the Amphitheater

In celebration of the new Volunteer Park amphitheater, local musicians and keynote speakers will try out the snazzy new stage with fresh faces performing each week. This week, Kalimba will pay tribute to the smooth soul sounds of Earth, Wind, & Fire alongside acclaimed electronic artist Tomo Nakayama.

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

2022 Jamfest

This all-ages evening in the historic Canton and Maynard Alleys includes arcade games, mahjong, cultural dance performances, information booths, Nolen Lee's punching pandas, and musical vibes from "full-time party starter" DJ Prashant and jangly ukulele master Arden Fujiwara.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District)

READINGS & TALKS

Angela Garbes with Jen Graves: Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change

Filipino American food writer and former Stranger staffer Angela Garbes has penned a book that reframes care work and mothering as a radical and essential form of social justice. In Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change, Garbes pulls from her own upbringing as a first-generation immigrant in the United States to consider how mothering has been an economic demand, particularly for women of color. Further, Garbes wonders how the emotionally draining act of mothering might be a channel through which to find a deeper sense of self. She'll be joined in conversation by therapist, professor, and fellow former Stranger writer Jen Graves.

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

Michael Pollan with Jane C. Hu: This is Your Mind on Plants

Michael Pollan has looked closely at the intersections of nature and culture for decades. His past books, including James Beard Award winner The Omnivore’s Dilemma and the critically acclaimed How to Change Your Mind, examine everything from daily food choices to psychedelic research. In This Is Your Mind on Plants, Pollan delves into the attractions and taboos surrounding three "plant drugs"—opium, caffeine, and mescaline—and considers their consciousness-shifting functions across cultures. (As it turns out, our relationships with these plants might be more foundational to our humanity than we realize.) He'll be joined by Jane C. Hu, an award-winning local journalist whose newsletter The Microdose covers psychedelics in depth.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Ron Placone and Graham Elwood

Graham Elwood, comedian and co-star of stoner jokester Doug Benson's The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled, will land in Seattle for snarky fun alongside Get Your News On With Ron podcast host and "aggressive progressive" comic Ron Placone.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Sales and Ales Beer Fest: A Tiki Adventure

Take in the marine breeze while you try beers and ciders from local purveyors, poured into a souvenir glass, at this beachside tiki extravaganza at Kirkland Summerfest. Don your tackiest T-shirt for a shot at winning a prize.

(Marina Park, Moss Bay)

LIVE MUSIC

Cam: The Outside Tour

California-based country queen Cam is known for infusing her classic Nashville style with contemporary pop hooks and fierce lyricism about empowerment. Anticipate hearing tracks off of her 2020 album, The Otherside, which features credits from pop royals like Jack Antonoff, Avicii, Sam Smith, and Harry Styles.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

New Found Glory

Bust out your eyeliner and studded accessories from the back of your closet and mosh along to New Found Glory's pop-punk classics like “My Friends Over You” and "Head on Collision" from their breakthrough album Sticks and Stones. Arrive early to catch opening sets from like-minded punks Four Year Strong and Be Well.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

CANCELED: Rachika Nayar

Brooklyn-based composer Rachika Nayar employs organic textural instruments, haunting electronics, and echoing strings for her emotionally stirring ambient soundscapes. She will play in support of her latest album, Our Hands Against The Dusk, which PopMatters called "admirably eclectic and beautifully focused."

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Social House with Justin Park

LA-based R&B-pop duo Social House are best known for their production and songwriting credits on pop superstar Ariana Grande's beloved albums Sweetener, Thank U, Next, and Positions (yeah, that was them in the "Boyfriend" music video). But they make their own music too! We recommend checking out their sunny new single "Bentley Coupe." Singer-songwriter Justin Park will open the night.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Night Flowers, An Evening of Flamenco

Local Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer and multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. will present two performances of Night Flowers, a fresh evening of flamenco. The pair's unique blend of Spanish flamenco performance is bolstered by Fuentes's innovative dance style and Amador's familial background in blues, jazz, and salsa.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Edible & Medicinal Plants of the Pacific Northwest: Herb Walk

The Stranger's Matt Baume writes, "If you’ve ever wanted to wander randomly around your neighborhood chewing on everything in sight, you’re in luck: Horticultural experts are on-hand to teach you which plants are edible and which are maybe not ideal to put in your mouth. Instructors will lay out the ethics of harvesting free food from the ground (no strip-weeding your neighbor’s yard without permission, please) as well as the legality of gathering plants and how to safely prepare them. The workshop is taught by ethnobotany and environmental policy expert Melany Vorass Herrera, author of The Front Yard Forager, so you’ll be in good hands. These classes fill up waaaay in advance and space is quite limited (just 20 people!) so get your name on the list now. Soon you’ll be nibbling with confidence." (Issaquah)

FOOD & DRINK

Anderson Summer School Brewfest

School may be out for summer, but you can seek out some extracurricular edification at this beer festival with over 40 handcrafted ales and ciders from McMenamins as well as local guest breweries and cideries. Artists Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek and Dain Norman and the Chrysalis Effect will provide music.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell)

Federal Way Rhythm & Brews Festival

Indulge in the time-honored pairing of beer and bluesy tunes at this festival with two bands and over 30 local craft beers, wines, and ciders. All proceeds benefit Federal Way Symphony Music Education and Performance programs.

(Town Square Park, Federal Way)

LIVE MUSIC

Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts Tour with Vic Bondi

Former Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould will play a solo electric set of songs from his 40+ year career in support of his retrospective box set Distortion and latest album Blue Hearts. The evening will get started with an acoustic set from Vic Bondi, of the Chicago punk band Articles of Faith.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Calum Scott

British singer-songwriter and Britain's Got Talent finalist Callum Scott will bring his tearful pop ballads to Seattle in support of his sophomore album, Bridges, which he told Gay Times is his "‘most vulnerable but also confident" work to date.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Jet City Improv Dirty 30 Celebration

Celebrating 30 years of fly comedy, improv institution Jet City's Dirty Thirty includes—you guessed it—30 off-the-cuff improv comedy performances, plus a cocktail hour with grooves from improvisational funk band Electrick.

(Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center, University District)

Man Man

Frontman Honus Honus and his long-running experimental rock band out of Philadelphia will bring their one-of-a-kind live show back through town supporting their first studio album in seven years, Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between. The band is known for their use of unique instruments, so keep your eyes peeled for sousaphones, marimbas, or even pots and pans.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Science in the City – JWST: Unlocking Mysteries of the Universe

You've probably already seen the awe-inspiring galactic images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) bopping around Twitter, but PacSci will offer some helpful context for the photographs at this afternoon of nerd-out thrills. (Hey, the world is primarily garbage right now, so this exciting moment of space innovation is a much-needed cause for celebration.) NASA Solar System Ambassador Charlotte Kiang and space systems engineer Dan Abramov, two aerospace engineering experts, will provide the deets on the JWST and its potential as a powerful exploratory tool.

(Pacific Science Center, Uptown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Christina P

Christina P's razor-sharp comedy focuses on all things mom—her first Netflix special, Christina P: Mother Inferior, zooms in on the realities of life with two barbaric young boys, and she co-hosts the hit podcast Your Mom’s House with her husband, comedian Tom Segura. Hot on the heels of her newest special, Christina P: Mom Genes, she'll bring no-nonsense Gen X jokes to Seattle, with a side of hatred for low-rise jeans.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

COMMUNITY

Black & Tan Hall Block Parties

During the last Sunday of every month this summer, Black & Tan Hall will host joyful community gatherings with local chefs, vendors, live music, DJ tunes, and dance performances.

(Black & Tan Hall, Rainier Valley)

FOOD & DRINK

Mimosa Fest

Pop some bottles in celebration of everyone's favorite boozy breakfast beverage with half a dozen flavor options, brunch bites, lively tunes courtesy of DJ Semaj, and other festivities for the "ultimate Vegas party experience."

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Kamasi Washington

Saxophonist/producer/bandleader Kamasi Washington is one of the most renowned contemporary jazz musicians working today. Known mostly for his sometimes-smooth and sometimes-erratic stylings on the tenor sax, Washington has ascended into the realm of world-class artistry; both his studio debut The Epic and its follow-up Heaven and Earth received universal acclaim, and he’s played on an array of important works, like Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, You’re Dead by jazz fusion artist Flying Lotus, as well as Thundercat’s heartbreak-y space-funk single, “Them Changes.” JENNI MOORE

(The Showbox, Downtown)

The Dead South with Tejon Street Corner Thieves

The Dead South, an acoustic quartet hailing from the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, will grace our town with their soaring harmonies and warm mandolins on their Served Cold tour. Speedy playing "trashgrass" blues band Tejon Street Corner Thieves will get the hootenanny started.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

The Roots

Listen up kids: The Roots’ importance goes wayyyy beyond their role as house band on The Tonight Show. To witness Questlove and Black Thought lead the nine-piece band live is more than just a “good” show—it’s an eclectic, jazz-infused experience that’ll cement Black Thought as one of the most skilled, entertaining, and versatile MCs of all time. If you need further proof of Black Thought’s dominance as a lyricist, head on over to his masterful 10-minute freestyle on Hot 97 with Funk Flex. JENNI MOORE

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Dare To Dance Summer Festival 2022

Dare to Dance Seattle's inaugural Summer Festival series blends performance, participatory workshops, and cultural exchange in a free, outdoor format. With programming planned at public parks across Seattle, the event aims to build community while showcasing a diverse lineup of dance performers like Afsaana Dance Company, El Rincón de la Salsa Cubana, The MossyBack Morris Men, Parmida Ziaei, and others. Whether you're into hip-hop, Bollywood, or K-pop, you'll find your fave dance styles represented here.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Akira

30 years after the nuking of Tokyo by the Japanese government, a rebel biker gang leader tries to save his friend from governmental control, battling politicians, scientists, and a military leader along the way. The dystopian film set cyberpunk tones that would echo through cinema for decades to come.

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Thursday)

Fire of Love

Narrated by artsy auteur Miranda July, this documentary follows the fiery trajectory of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. The married pair tracked eruptions the world over, but lost their lives while chasing their passion. (Incidentally, they also looked like they stepped out of a Wes Anderson film.) Director Sara Dosa's Fire of Love was called "blazingly lyrical" by The Los Angeles Times.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

HALLELUJAH: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Legendary singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen never shied away from deep emotion, probing the depths of politics, religion, depression, and love in a haunting bass voice for almost 50 years. This film takes a close look at his life through the lens of his instantly recognizable hymn "Hallelujah."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park sound like old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Aladdin . Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)

Nope

Modern horror mastermind Jordan Peele dips his toe in science fiction in his newest flick, blending his penchant for spooky social commentary with something a little more alien. Nope follows Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as ranch-owning siblings whose lives in quiet inland California are rocked by sudden encounters with unidentified flying objects.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting 32 breweries (or as many as you like) offering special beer releases in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

ODESZA: The Return

Electronic duo (and Western Washington University alumni) ODESZA will make their return to the stage with three hometown performances just after the release of their new album, The Last Goodbye. The album features contributions from a wide variety of artists including electronic composer/vocalist Julianna Barwick, pop singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu, legendary soul singer Bettye LaVette, and more. Don't miss an opening set from electropop duo Sylvan Esso.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Official Odesza After Parties

After ODESZA blows your mind at their highly anticipated series of hometown shows, head on over to the official afterparties. The performers will be kept secret until you enter the venue, but judging by the duo's big-name collaborators like Leon Bridges, Regina Spektor, and Julianna Barwick, you're in for a good time.

(The Showbox, Downtown, Friday-Saturday)

2022 Summer Festival: Seattle Chamber Music Society

The Seattle Chamber Music Society is once again throwing its Summer Festival, with free informal recitals and full orchestral performances for all ages throughout the month of July. The cabal of esteemed artists involved this year includes Noah Bendix-Balgley, Benjamin Beilman, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Stella Chen, and many more.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

A Midsummer Night's Dream

This summer, Seattle Shakespeare Company will present two free Wooden O productions at outdoor locations throughout the Puget Sound area. Puppets and actors will share the stage for this rendition of Shakespeare's magical, fairy-friendly comedy. Catch it at Luther Burbank Park Amphitheatre on the 28th, or find other performance locations here.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

Come From Away

This award-winning Broadway musical sheds new light on an incredible story. In the aftermath of 9/11, the tiny Newfoundland town of Gander welcomed 7,000 stranded strangers after the emergency landing of 38 planes. While nerves ran high, Gander residents housed their new visitors in an exceptional act of care. Come From Away shares the experiences of Gander townsfolk, pilots, and passengers during and after the unprecedented experience.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Cymbeline

This summer, Seattle Shakespeare Company will present two free Wooden O productions at outdoor locations throughout the Puget Sound area. This queer-centered adaptation of the Bard's lesser-known forbidden love folktale grapples with deceit, pursuit, seduction, and banishment. Catch it at Confluence Park on the 28th, or find other performance locations here.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

GreenStage: Shakespeare in the Park 2022

Now in their 34th season, Greenstage's free Shakespeare in the Park offerings will include performances of historical tales Henry V and Pericles, Prince of Tyre, crossed-wires comedy Much Ado About Nothing, and dark tragedy Macbeth this summer. Peep their calendar for exact times and locations of performances through August 6.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

Here There Be Dragons

Performed by Felicia Loud of Seattle performance group Black Stax, this "theatrical song cycle" is a fierce fusion of hip-hop, soul, cabaret, and storytelling. The groovy one-woman show, supported by musicians Cydney Johnson and Greg Fields, delves into themes of courage, longing, and finding your voice.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

Titanish

Crashing on stage this July is Titanish, an unsinkable comedy and uproarious parody of a certain doomed romance flick. The Habit Comedy, creators of A Very Die Hard Christmas, teamed up with Seattle Public Theater for the disastrous musical, complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Vashon Repertory Theatre Fest

For two weekends in July, Vashon Rep will bring thoughtful storytelling, musical theater, and Shakespearean interpretations to locations across the island. There's a little something for everyone's theatrical tastes—Somewhere Between is a modern musical, while Seeger interprets the tunes of a legendary activist and folk crooner in a multimedia performance. If short and sweet is more your style, check out 5-Minute Wonders, a compilation of distilled performance art pieces, or Plays in a Snap!, a sneak preview of new theatrical works. The festival wouldn't be complete without the Bard, though, so catch Much Ado about Nothing and laugh along with the feisty comedy's screwball antics that stand the test of time.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

ODESZA Pop Up Shop

Details about ODESZA's pop-up shop are scant, but at the very least, you're sure to find all sorts of the band's merch. The duo has been known to drop into these events for in-store signings, so keep a sharp eye on their Twitter.

(234 9th Ave N, South Lake Union)

VISUAL ART

Andreas Kocks: Real Ghosts

German artist Andreas Kocks is nothing if not meticulous—the artist's hand-carved and laser-cut forms transform paper and metal into delicate, sculptural compositions with detailed linework. In Real Ghosts, Kocks blends his exacting approach with an organic, subdued aesthetic, creating an unexpected relationship that mimics neural pathways or coral reefs.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; opening)

Virginia Hungate Hawk: What is Visible, What is Imagined

Local artist Virginia Hungate-Hawk explores humanity's interest in cartography in this exhibition, looking closely at the invisible divides and false constructs we've created throughout history to justify identity, war, and worldview. Hungate-Hawk's etchings serve as abstracted maps, with fluid, overlapping forms that contradict the static nature of maps as we know them.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)