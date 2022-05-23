The Top 60 Events in Seattle This Week: May 23-29, 2022



MONDAY

COMEDY

John Cleese

Here's your chance to cut loose with a comedy icon. John Cleese's irreverent brand of humor stands strong as the 82-year-old Monty Python frontman returns with more silly stories and observations.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

FILM

One Sings, The Other Doesn't

Agnès Varda's 1977 ode to feminist friendship feels as timely as ever. The film follows a teen who helps a young mom procure an abortion, leading to a bond between the two that transcends time. It's set in the midst of a strong women's rights movement, but still manages to feel dreamy and utopian.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Virtual Mezcal Tasting Class & Dinner

Brush up on the finer points of mezcal at this course with Master Mezcalier Yesenia Pimentel. You'll try four different mezcals paired with intriguing ingredients like grasshopper sea salt on orange slices and apple slices with dehydrated coffee, followed by a pairing dinner by chef Ana Sainz.

(Osteria La Spiga, Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

Ezra Furman with Grace Cummings

Ezra Furman isn’t worried about coloring inside the lines. Whether it’s ignoring musical genre boundaries on his last album (the jagged electronic-soul opus Transangelic Exodus) or inspiring fans with his refusal to exist within gender demarcations, Furman follows the beat of his own drum. Luckily, that drum is pounding out some terrific tunes, and Furman is simply one of the finest songwriters operating right now. NED LANNAMANN

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Oh Wonder

Below-the-radar British pop duo Oh Wonder's 2021 album 22 Break chronicles the married couple's rocky road through the pandemic and is self-described as "maybe the first break-up album in history written and recorded with the person you're breaking up with." Feel all the feels with them as they take a tour before the summer release of companion album 22 Make.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Liz Carlisle with Latrice Tatsey and Hillel Echo-Hawk: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming

Agriculturalists everywhere are getting involved in the struggle against climate change, and Indigenous, Black, Latinx, and Asian American farmers are leading the way. In Healing Grounds, Liz Carlisle shares their stories and ancestral farming methods that enrich soil, nurture fungi, and help repair the natural carbon cycle. Carlisle advocates for a truly regenerative form of agriculture—one that values holistic diversity and dismantles discriminatory power structures. She'll be joined by Latrice Tatsey, an ecologist and advocate for tribally-directed bison restoration, and Hillel Echo-Hawk, an Indigenous chef, caterer, and speaker.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Pride Speaks: Disability in the LGBTQIA+ Community

The Pride Speaks community conversation series features expert panelists covering vital topics to the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond, aiming to share knowledge and inspire action. Hosted by Saunatina Sanchez, founder of the Crafting Sound Meaning School of Communication, this event concentrates on queerness, disability, and how the two intersect in a wide range of lived experiences.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

Sarah Salcedo, Nisi Shawl, Seanan McGuire, and Shiv Ramdas: Speculative in Seattle

Did you know that Seattle is a UNESCO City of Literature? We love books here, and the Pacific Northwest has a particularly fruitful speculative fiction community, perhaps inspired by our region's immersive nature and emphasis on technology. (Or maybe we all want out so we start imagining fictional worlds. Could go either way!) Town Hall Seattle's spring writer-in-residence, Sarah Salcedo, leads this event spotlighting science fiction and fantasy authors of the Pacific Northwest, including Nisi Shawl, Seanan McGuire, and Shiv Ramdas.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Virtual Author Talk: Angela Garbes, Essential Labor

Angela Garbes, the former Stranger writer behind a piece that’s still drawing readers nearly four years after it was published, “The More I Learn About Breast Milk, the More Amazed I Am,” and the author of 2018's Like a Mother (which looks at the history of women's health and the cultural prejudices, politics, and preconceived ideas about pregnancy and motherhood), will discuss her new book Essential Labor, which explores the state of caregiving in the United States, with New York Times food journalist Ligaya Mishan.

(Virtual via Book Larder)

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Nathan Harris

Nathan Harris' debut novel The Sweetness of Water follows two freedmen seeking refuge on a Georgia farm after the Civil War. The bookwas longlisted for the Booker Prize, the Carnegie Medal, and the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. Not bad for a first shot! Originally from Oregon, Harris was a Michener Fellow at the University of Texas before publishing the earth-shaking historical novel that landed on Barack Obama's summer 2021 reading list.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Virtual Author Talk: Asma Khan, AMMU

Chef Asma Khan, who owns the London restaurant Darjeeling Express and has appeared on Netflix's hit series A Chef's Table, will chat about her latest cookbook with Bon Appetit Executive Editor Sonia Chopra.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

The Princess Bride

It's The Princess Bride, so you know the drill—a mythical kingdom, a kidnapping, a love that transcends all evils, and so on. Sit back and enjoy the old-school Americana vibes at Marymoor Park's drive-in.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

MUSIC

Cradle of Filth

Legendary British act (and unexpected pals of Ed Sheeran) Cradle of Filth will bring their symphonic blend of gothic metal and "recognizable heart of filthy darkness" through Seattle on a world tour supporting their latest album, Existence Is Futile.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress Tiwa Savage began her career performing as a background singer for legends like George Michael and Mary J. Blige before stepping out into the spotlight with her debut 2013 album, Once Upon A Time. Now, nearly a decade later, she is on tour supporting her latest EP, Water & Garri, a series of R&B love songs that producer/rapper Pharrell Williams has praised as "a classic."

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Rupi Kaur: World Tour

You have to hand it to Rupi Kaur for writing her first poetry collection, milk and honey, as a 21-year-old college student. The self-published volume catapulted Kaur into poetry stardom—you don't hear that every day. Kaur's most recent book, home body, was an instant bestseller, and her new spoken word poetry tour will create an immersive auditory experience for her fans, expanding on themes of love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, and migration with original musical scores and projections. Sounds like a perfect friend date.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

THURSDAY

FILM

Free Movie Night: Barbarella

Jane Fonda in Barbarella would fit right in on Supernova 's trippy technicolor dance floor. This free screening of the '68 space adventure flick includes popcorn—just bring your own seating situation (a folding chair or comfy pillows) to get cozy for the cosmic thrill ride.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

MUSIC

Chromeo (DJ Set) with DJ Max Gain

Self-described as "the only successful Jewish-Arab partnership since the dawn of human history," neo-disco duo Chromeo will take a seat behind the decks for a night of slinky electrofunk alongside "funky fresh DJ" Max Gain.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Weep Wave (Live Album Recording) with Wild Powwers and Flesh Produce

Have your applause and woo-hoos preserved for all eternity as local post-punk trio Weep Wave records a live album alongside grunge rockers Wild Powwers and experimental hip-hop project Flesh Produce.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

In Store Author Talk & Demo Class: Lukas Volger, Snacks for Dinner

Cookbook author Lukas Volger turns eating snacks for dinner into an art form with his newest cookbook. At this talk, he'll demonstrate how to make three different dishes, and you'll go home with your very own snack box and a signed copy of his book.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Sugar Sammy, Monisa Brown, Jack Slattery

Fearless funnyman Sugar Sammy has toured the world to share his reflections on cultural, social, and political themes. Sammy's also a current judge on La France a un Incroyable talent, France’s version of America’s Got Talent—hopefully, he'll share some hilarious anecdotes from his time on the job. He'll be joined by local knee-slappers Monisa Brown and Jack Slattery for this performance.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

MUSIC

Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, and Tim Kasher: Carousel Tour

Early aughts rockers Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, Tim Kasher of Cursive, and Anthony Green of Circa Survive have joined forces for their Carousel Tour, playing a combination of solo and collaborative sets. Fuzzed-out folk-rock artist Oceanator will start the evening supporting their latest album, Nothing's Ever Fine.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Fresh off the Spaceship Live: Shabazz Palaces, Stas THEE Boss, Porter Ray, and More

KEXP's new podcast Fresh off the Spaceship will kick off with a night of intergalactic live performances from Black Constellation collective artists including Ishmael Butler's cosmic hip-hop project Shabazz Palaces, rapper/KEXP DJ Stas THEE Boss (formerly of THEESatisfaction), east Seattle rap wizard Porter Ray, and more.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

Girl Ultra

Mexico-City-based vocalist Girl Ultra will hit the stage just after the release of her new EP, EL SUR, which steps away from the sensual Latin R&B sound of her past and leaps boldly into a marriage of beating dancefloor rhythms and nostalgic rock. Soulful singer-songwriter Jasper Bones will get things started with tunes from his EP, Lobo.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Lord Huron

Back in 2019, Stranger writer Leilani Polk described LA-based folk-pop quartet Lord Huron's sound as “breezily effortless and expansive, their sweeping anthemic drive imbued with a Springsteenian/War on Drugs-like indie-rock appeal.” The band continues this trajectory on their critically acclaimed new album, Long Lost, which soars with rich vocal harmonies and vivid lyricism.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Snow Tha Product

San Jose-born hip-hop artist and actress Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza (AKA Snow Tha Product) will bring her lightning-speed razor-sharp bilingual raps back to Portland as a part of her Dale Gas tour, just ahead of the release of her new album, VALEMADRE.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base

Gary Gulman's refreshingly frank comedy earned him a finalist spot on not one, but two seasons of NBC's Last Comic Standing. Equal parts hilarious and encouraging, Gulman looked closely at mental illness in his 2019 HBO special The Great Depresh. We hope to hear more of his witty, candid sincerity in this performance.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

MUSIC

Slang

Portland supergroup Slang, consisting of Janet Weiss (Quasi, Sleater-Kinney), Drew Grow (Pastor's Wives, Modern Kin), Kathy Foster (The Thermals, All Girl Summer Fun Band), and Anita Lee Elliott (Viva Voce, Blue Giant), blends their separate histories to create a single cosmic rock quartet. The band will jam tunes off of their debut album, Cockroach In A Ghost Town, alongside art-rock artist Kelli Schaefer and fellow Portlanders Field Drums.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

Snoh Aalegra - Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour

Back in 2020, Mercury contributor Jenni Moore described Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra's sound as "relatable, vulnerable, and exceptionally produced R&B, with vocals that are never doing too much or too little." She will support her latest release, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, after an opening set from London-based neo-soul artist Ama Lou.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

UMI: Forest In The City Tour

Born in Seattle but currently based in Los Angeles, Tierra Umi Wilson, AKA UMI, makes bedroom R&B—a heady mix of lo-fi, sexy beats and longing lyrics—amid simultaneously clocking hours as a student at University of Southern California. JAS KEIMIG

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

The Gertrude Stein Salon

This chic salon is inspired by modernist writer Gertrude Stein's '20s-era Parisian gatherings, which brought together the likes of Hemingway and Picasso. With a light, summery touch, the variety show will feature new writing, music, and art from SNL alum Julia Sweeney, political writer Lesley Hazleton, Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede, and others in the swanky Sorrento penthouse.

(Hotel Sorrento, First Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Stars On Ice

This showcase of the best medal contenders on the U.S. Figure Skating team will have you wistfully recalling your childhood ice skating dreams. (No? Just us?) Reigning World and U.S. National Champion Nathan Chen will hit the ice alongside U.S. Champions Alysa Liu and Madison Hubbell, World Medalist Vincent Zhou, Olympic Medalist Mirai Nagasu, and many more.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Pusha T: It's Almost Dry Tour

Legendary Virginia rapper Pusha T will take a breather from his standing as diss-track master (his list of subjects includes McDonald's, Drake, and Lil Wayne, just to name a few) to support his latest album, It’s Almost Dry, which Pitchfork hailed as “musically varied and vocally impressive, revealing an artist who continues to cut extraneous elements out of his songwriting and drill closer to the core of his style.”

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Role Model: TouRX 2022

Rising singer-songwriter Tucker Pillsbury, better known by his stage name Role Model, will bring his bedroom pop sound that The Line of Best Fit lauded as being full of "tenderness and Gen Z apathy” out west to support his new album, Rx.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Craig Robinson

This has nothing to do with Memorial Day, but actor and comedian Craig Robinson, perhaps best known either as Darryl Philbin from The Office or Doug “The Pontiac Bandit” Judy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will be doing a four-night stint at the Tacoma Comedy Club the same weekend. There's a secret special guest on the bill as well; Craig collaborates with Seth Rogen a lot, so like… maybe it’s that guy. Probably not. But maybe. As you may recall from just about every TV show he’s ever been in, Craig often can't help busting out the smooth R&B stylings on vox and keys, so here’s hoping he brings his little keyboard. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Tacoma Comedy Club, Tacoma, Thursday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Northwest Folklife Festival 2022

This year, the Northwest Folklife Festival will be celebrating fifty-one years of wangly-ass hippie beardos playing the congas in tie-dyed parachute pants and no shirt (you know the guy we’re talking about). There’s also some great musical acts, including Boise-based world music collective Afrosonics and local tuchus-shakin’ Klezmer band Shpilkis. For those who aren’t hep to Folklife, it’s a huge open-air music/art festival at the Seattle Center, and there’s buskers and actual concerts and impromptu jam seshes, plus tons of stalls selling gorgeous food from around the world, along with ethnic arts and cultures being showcased, Oh, and there’s a bunch of cool workshops and lectures, too. It’s all real crunchy and wholesome. If you haven’t been, you should totally go. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

2022 Juan de Fuca Festival

The weather’s almost sorta nice enough for a day trip to the spectacular Washington State peninsula! (Well, not really, but it kind of doesn’t matter, since it’s always raining out there anyhow.) Rain or shine, the cute little Juan de Fuca Festival of the Arts will be happening this weekend. Spread out between the towns of Port Angeles and Sequim, on the northern edge of the peninsula, the fest features bands, food, and crafts for the kiddos. Musical headliners include Lady A, Hiroya Tsukamoto, and the Country Lips. While you’re out there, maybe stay at the very affordable Emerald Valley Inn in Elwha, which has goats and emus, or stop by the mystical Hall of Mosses in the Olympic National Forest for an entry-level 0.8-mile forest hike. Just don’t forget your raincoat. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Downtown Port Angeles, Friday-Sunday)

Red May Seattle 2022

This annual, intellectual "vacation from capitalism" ("the most star-studded regular radical left event in Seattle," as The Stranger's Charles Mudede has written) offers new takes on Marx, equality, and economics in community spaces.

(Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

Men

Director Alex Garland has a gift for feverish, psych-out sci-fi with strong female leads—he made both Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland's first horror flick follows Harper (played by Jessie Buckley) on an English country retreat after a death in her life. It's anything but relaxing, though—toxic masculinity simmers under the surface of the dreadful town.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Petite Maman

Céline Sciamma, lauded French director of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, continues a pattern of painfully intimate, reflective storytelling in Petite Maman. The film follows eight-year-old Nelly on a journey to the countryside, where her parents plan to settle the affairs of her recently-deceased grandmother. When Nelly meets a new friend, she finds that not all about their relationship is as it seems, and their limited time together takes on new meaning.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Travessias 2022 – This Land is Our Land!

Part of the ongoing Travessias Brazilian Film Festival programming, this 2020 documentary shares the struggles of the Maxakali or Tikmu’un Brazilian Indigenous group, who currently face devastating consequences of deforestation and white vigilante violence. As they wander through paths destroyed by agriculture, the film's Tikmu’un subjects wonder whether the land will ever be truly theirs again.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

The Infinite

This NASA-inspired virtual reality experience allows audiences to become astronauts and freely explore a full-scale replica of the International Space Station. Soundscapes, light design, and even scent will heighten sensory immersion. THE INFINITE is an extension of the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

(Tacoma Armory, Tacoma, Monday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Illenium

Sasquatch! Music Festival may now be defunct, but if Memorial Day is incomplete without a trip to the Gorge for you, check this out. Whether filling an amphitheater or the liminal space between euphoria and heartbreak, Illenium’s dizzying drops and soaring melodies bring an unprecedented level of genuine emotion and musical talent to the EDM soundscape. At Illenium’s sets, it is entirely possible (and okay) to dance and cry. SOPHIA STEPHENS

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Saturday-Sunday)

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

And So That Happened...

This fresh musical is an original creation by Pacific Northwest-based artists. Moving forward from the cataclysm of the last few years, the unique format of And So That Happened... allows three storytellers to weave a 30-minute musical narrative of radical transformation and change. The final production is a 90-minute thrill ride of humor, vulnerability, song, and story.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Bruce

Try to keep up here: The Jaws Log by Carl Gottlieb tells the story of Steven Spielberg's experience directing Jaws, a film based on a book by Peter Benchley. In Bruce, a theatrical interpretation of The Jaws Log, a young director escapes to an island near Cape Cod to film a summer blockbuster. It's a battle against water, weather, and animatronic sharks in this world-premiere musical.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Can Can's Lola

It'll be just another evening in paradise at this Copacabana-inspired cabaret, complete with flirtatious showgirls and feathers. This gender-bending summer show will include market-fresh fare and cocktails to quench your thirst.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Grief

This profound new production looks white supremacy straight in the eye. Grief explores the experiences of Mamie Till-Mobley after the 1955 murder of her son, Emmett Till. Opting for an open-casket funeral, Till-Mobley said it best: "I want people to see what they did to my boy." Grief was choreographed by Donald Byrd, who was nominated for a Tony award for his choreography of the Broadway musical The Color Purple.

(Spectrum Studio Theater, Central District, Thursday-Sunday)

The Hue Festival

In this fresh festival, a selection of BIPOC women playwrights will take the stage for readings from their new plays. First up is a reading from Nina Foxx's Rarified Air, which follows an affluent Black family in Bellevue wrestling with the idea of "safety" in the wake of the pandemic and police violence, followed by Nikki Yeboah's Akosua Goes Home, Keiko Green's Hometown Boy, and Lisa Price's Up So Floating, the story of an Afro/German Brazilian teenager's rite of passage into womanhood.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Monday-Wednesday)

Riverwood

Facing widespread gentrification, the tenants of Riverwood Apartments must navigate the unexpected turbulence of displacement in the tight-knit community they call home. This play was directed by local actor, teaching artist, and director Shermona Mitchell.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Thursday-Sunday)

Seattle Cabaret Festival

The Seattle Cabaret Festival believes that the musical medium is, first and foremost, versatile—past festival artists have pulled inspiration from rock, blues, opera, satire, French chansons, and more. This year's festival promises to continue showcasing the unexpected.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, Friday-Saturday)

Whim W'Him: New Creations by Maurya Kerr, Micaela Taylor, and Olivier Wevers

The 12th season of Whim W’Him draws to a close with three world premiere dance performances rooted in liberation and expanded practices. Pushcart-nominated poet and choreographer Maurya Kerr, Belgium-born dancer Olivier Wevers, and Micaela Taylor, artistic director of LA-based The TL Collective, will perform.

(Various locations, Wednesday and Saturday)

READINGS & TALKS

Greenwood: A Century of Resilience (National Geographic Live)

Archaeologist and Tulsa native Dr. Alicia Odewale presents new research on the Tulsa Race Massacre and its aftermath in this illuminating talk. Considered one of the worst episodes of racial violence committed against Black people in American history, the massacre's legacy is still felt today. Dr. Odewale's reexamination of the event—including accounts of the community's astounding resilience—tells a story of incredible strength amid generational trauma. She'll share how archaeology can function as a restorative justice tool, helping to recover untold stories and reclaim complex historical narratives.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Tuesday)

VISUAL ART

Ansel Adams: Masterworks

We're all familiar with Ansel Adams's transcendent imagery—it seems to surpass the label of "nature photos," becoming something more powerful and devotional. This traveling exhibition compiles 48 of Adams's innovative, precise photographs, hand-selected by the artist late in life as the best works of his career.

(Museum of History & Industry [MOHAI], South Lake Union, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Birds of a Feather: Selections from Pacific Northwest Coast Mythology

Feathered creatures feature prominently in Pacific Northwest Coast art and culture; from thunderbirds to ravens, birds are found adorning totem poles, masks, and drums, and are often seen as spirit guides. This selection of avian works from artists of the Pacific Northwest Coast speaks to the mythical, spiritual, and universal aspects of bird imagery.

(Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Double Dare Ya: Burns, Kurland, & Ross-Ho

The ongoing Viewpoints series presents rotating works from the Henry’s collection paired with commentary from members of the University of Washington community. This iteration of Viewpoints features paintings by Amanda Ross-Ho and photographs by Marsha Burns and Justine Kurland, all navigating adolescent identity and expression. UW community contributors include Associate Professor Kari Lerum, PhD candidate Debi Talukdar, and current student Ilah Walker. The exhibition's title refers to a 1992 song of the same name by Olympia punk band Bikini Kill.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Francisco Toledo: Selected Prints 1966-1985

Francisco Toledo, otherwise known as El Maestro, was considered Mexico's greatest living artist before his death in 2019. A key figure in Mexican art and Oaxacan cultural preservation, Toledo was a printmaker, painter, collagist, tapestry maker, and ceramicist who challenged nationalistic styles alongside a band of artists called "la Ruptura." Toledo frequently referenced Zapotec and pre-Columbian imagery in his work, drawing from Shamanism, folklore, and animism to create depth of meaning. This exhibition features 53 of Toledo's lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Joey Veltkamp: SPIRIT!

Queer folk artist Joey Veltkamp gravitates to fiber arts, combining images and text from his Puget Sound home in cheeky works that reference everything from roadside signs to retired ferries. SPIRIT!, which includes soft sculptures, flags, and quilts, makes a playful reference to hippie mysticism and school spirit. The exhibition is staged as a cross between a country fair and a school auditorium, pulling from relatable scenes past and present to create a joyful nostalgia and queer sentimentality. There's even a resurrection of Pantry, Veltkamp’s ongoing collaboration with his partner Ben Gannon in which local berries and flowers are used to make conceptual jams and jellies. Yum!

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday)

Moya Ridna: a fundraising exhibition and print sale for Ukraine

Moya Ridna, which translates to "my darling" or "my special one" in Ukrainian, will raise funds for humanitarian aid in Ukraine and draw needed attention to those suffering due to the ongoing war. The exhibition and print sale features works by 17 Ukrainian artists, some who are still living in Ukraine and others who have been forced out by the Russian government.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water assembles works by artists across 2,000 years of history, 17 countries, and seven Native American tribes, each exploring the significance of water from vastly different perspectives. This exhibition includes 80 paintings, sculptures, films, photographs, and textiles.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Perspectives on Place: Photographs from Here

This selection of photographs from the MOHAI and Black Heritage Society of Washington State collections was curated by community leaders Jourdan lmani Keith, Rachel Heaton, and Ella Guo. Each offers distinctive insights that disrupt established narratives embedded in the photographs, aiming to expand perspectives on what it means to be a human in the Puget Sound community. Perspectives on Place: Photographs from Here takes a closer look at concepts of “untouched nature," cultural representation, and more.

(Museum of History & Industry [MOHAI], South Lake Union, Saturday-Sunday; opening)