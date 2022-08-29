The Top 62 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 29-Sept 5, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

The Happiness of The Katakuris

Takashi Miike's musical horror depicts the oddball Katakuri family, whose bed-and-breakfast endeavor is quickly soured by a dead body in the backyard. The disasters continue, the bodies begin to pile up, and the backyard becomes a bit more hectic than the Katakuris bargained for. The Happiness of the Katakuris blends Miike's outlandishly violent style with claymation, karaoke, and crime for a stand-alone experience.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Nouvelle Vague

French cover band Nouvelle Vague will perform the crème de la crème of '70s/'80s new wave hits infused with '60s bossa nova and lounge with a rotating cast of vocalists. Fellow French duo Marc Collin & Chrystabell will start the night with tracks off of their new album, Strange As Angels, which features the songs of The Cure.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Cinema à Go-Go - SIFF Marquee Gala 2022

Lift a glass for SIFF at this glittery go-go gala set to a '60s soundtrack. Your ticket includes access to the swanky cocktail reception, dinner, and afterparty, so dress to the nines and show your support for the iconic Seattle film institution.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Jess Damuck, Salad Freak

Recipe developer and food stylist Jess Damuck worked for Martha Stewart in various capacities for over a decade—including a stint as her personal chef, during which time she'd craft her signature "three-hour salads" for the legendary home and cooking mogul herself. Needless to say, she knows a thing or two about making a good salad. You, too, can eat as well as Martha thanks to Damuck's new book Salad Freak, which contains recipes for seasonal delights like pickled blackberry shallot panzanella with sumac and a BLT potato salad, plus food styling tips so yours will turn out just as Instagram-worthy. Damuck will chat with local cookbook author, photographer, and stylist Aran Goyoaga at Book Larder, answer your burning salad questions, and sign copies.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Sponsored

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Improv All-Stars

Legendary improv experts Unexpected Productions will bring their talents to Jules Maes for a night of quirky, off-the-cuff comedy inspired by audience suggestions. Get ready for wacky stories, quick-witted scenes, and spontaneous songs that'll make you laugh on the spot.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown)

LIVE MUSIC

Tessa Violet, Will Joseph Cook, and Daysormay

Ashland, Oregon-raised indie pop singer-songwriter and YouTube vlogger Tessa Violet brings her live show and yellow locks through town, just after the release of her new single "Kitchen Song." Fellow viral pop star Will Joseph Cook and Daysormay will get the night started along.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

2022 It Happened Here

Powerful community leaders with connections to the Chinatown-International District will share their stories on Wednesdays in Hing Hay Park for this five-week event, so drop by on your lunch break and take in some local history. This week, Christina Shimizu, co-director of Puget Sound Sage and Black Lives Matter protest organizer, and Aretha Basu, campaign manager for Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, will share their perspectives on recent social justice uprisings.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

FILM

Grease: Sing-Along Edition

Shake off the blues about Olivia Newton-John's recent passing by boogying in your seat to Grease, in all of its melodic, casually problematic glory. This sing-along edition encourages audiences to belt along to soundtrack faves like "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "Beauty School Dropout." Are you a Sandra Dee or a Rizzo?

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Kevin Gates

Baton Rouge-born rapper Kevin Gates will perform tracks from his new album, Khaza, which includes a re-release of his newly revived 2013 single "Thinking with My Dick," for which we have TikTok to thank.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Shellac

All the way back in 2009, Stranger music critic Dave Segal wrote: "Shellac frontman Steve Albini is one of those sharp-witted curmudgeons who's always seemed older than his years. Shellac—which also includes drummer Todd Trainer and bassist Bob Weston—has wrenched out five riveting albums of immaculately analog-recorded dissonance and white-knuckled dynamics. Go for the tightly executed molten rock; stay for the barbed between-song witticisms." Indie-rock artist (and collaborator of Steve Albini) Shannon Wright will support.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Pretty Reckless

Hard rock quartet The Pretty Reckless, led by singer-songwriter and former actress Taylor Momsen (whom you might remember as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas? or Gossip Girl’s Little J), are back after a five-year hiatus with a new album, Death by Rock and Roll. They’ll play tracks off of the new album alongside blues-grunge artist Ayron Jones. And no, they will not be playing "Where Are You Christmas."

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Renaissance Listening Party

I think we can all agree that Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, was made for the dance floor. So, don't miss this opportunity to "release your stress" (and celebrate Virgo season) by dancing to the album front to back.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

A Century of Grace: Readings from Two Poets Laureate

As Texas State Poets Laureate in 2010 and 2005, respectively, Karla K. Morton and Alan Birkelbach put a lyrical twist on national parks by visiting all 62 of them to create a thoughtful coffee table book. The National Parks: A Century of Grace blends poetry and advocacy—a percentage of royalties from the book are donated to the national park system. At this reading, Morton and Birkelbach will share excerpts from the book, as well as selections from their award-winning personal works.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Hollaback to the Future: Afrofuturism Dimensions

Curated by hip-hop-inspired artist Moses Sun, Hollaback to the Future: Afrofuturism Dimensions compiles works by 20 artists from Seattle to Ghana who construct and explore speculative Black futures through painting, photography, digital art, and installation. (If Afrofuturism is your jam, don't miss Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design later this month.)

(Museum of Museums, First Hill; closing)

Orly Anan: Salon Delicatessen

Mexico City-based artist, filmmaker, and creative director Orly Anan's fresh solo exhibition blends pop culture, ritual, and "anthropocosmic surrealism." (When you Google the term, Anan's work is all that shows up, so it's safe to assume that she invented it herself—sounds like a crossover between humanity and the cosmos with a dash of the dreamlike and avant-garde.) In Salon Delicatessen, Anan creates an opulent narrative-based feast featuring mystic-tinged sculptures, costumes, prints, and video.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill; closing)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Eric Neumann, Dan Pulzello, Jen Gittess, and Zach Gish

Eric Neumann, whose overprotective mom somehow let him go on a comedy tour, will sling some jokes alongside Jersey boy Dan Pulzello, girl with allergies Jen Gittess, and funny guy Zach Gish for this performance.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

Road to Salina

Fans of vintage psycho-noir (think Taxi Driver and The Tenant) will dig this '70 thriller starring none other than Rita Hayworth. While most entries in the noir genre are dark and grim, The Road to Salina offers a sun-washed, sexy take without sacrificing creepiness or style. The film's freak-prog score transports the story—a man is mistaken for someone else by a delusional widow—to maddening heights.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Ecliptic + Holy Mountain Beer Release Party

Be among the first to try the new Extra Juicy Pale Ale, a collaboration between Ecliptic Brewing and Seattle's heavy metal-inspired Holy Mountain Brewing. The new release, available both on draft and in 16 ounce cans, is "dry-hopped for surreal amounts of juiciness using Vista and BRU-1" and features "tropical notes, along with stone fruit, melon, and pear." Both John Harris of Ecliptic and Colin Lenfesty of Holy Mountain will be present.

(RidgeWood Bottle & Tap, Phinney Ridge)

LIVE MUSIC

Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

High off the fumes of their eighth album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, alt-emo artifact Dashboard Confessional will return to Seattle along with rock pianist Andrew McMahon (of Jack's Mannequin).

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Echo & The Bunnymen

You can easily identify the illustrious post-punk quartet Echo & The Bunnymen from their full-bodied vocals, ethereal instrumentation, and wind-tossed hairstyles (set in place with lots of hairspray, of course). Let them add some moodiness to your summer with songs like "The Killing Moon" and "Lips Like Sugar."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Great Women of Country: The Music of Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt

This music series celebrates country music queens with a spotlight on different artists each week. This time around, local musicians Katrina Kope, Kristy Smith, Amanda Winterhalter, Kim Virant, Sheryl Wiser, Cami McDonald, Julia Francis, Sue Quigley, and Kristin Chambers will pay tribute to genre-blending legends Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

The Get Up Kids: Four Minute Mile Tour

Second-wave emo pioneers The Get Up Kids will dart through on their Four Minute Mile tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album of the same name, which Rolling Stone hailed as one of the greatest emo albums of all time.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

WAR

There is no disputing the funk fusion greatness of War, the multi-racial band that came up in the ’70s and enjoyed their first career high with The World Is a Ghetto, their 1976 fifth LP, its title track a classic slice of swaggering wah-wah Afro jazz-rock with vocal harmonies that are at turns sweet, gospel-soulful, and deeply commanding, while its other hit “Cisco Kid” is the grooviest funkin’ jam, and one you should know as well as you likely know their cruising, best-known hit, “Low Rider,” or the upbeat shout-calling of “Why Can’t We Be Friends?,” or the ducking organ-driven groove and talk-sung storytelling of “Spill the Wine.” They’re all good, and those are just some of the charters. LEILANI POLK

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Ann Wilson of Heart

Thanks to the Wilson sisters, legendary Seattle rock band Heart was the first widely successful rock band to be fronted by women. Ann Wilson's powerful pipes have earned her an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she's regarded as one of the greatest rock and roll singers of all time. Now in her sixth decade as a performer, Wilson is still going strong with her latest album Fierce Bliss.

(Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup)

Bush Tetras

If you haven't dug into the treasure trove that is Bush Tetras' discography, we recommend you start with their 1983 album, Wild Things. The album includes post-punk classics "Too Many Creeps" and "You Can't Be Funky," which combine the snarl of The Pretenders (in the early days) with funk-leaning beats àla The Slits. The quartet will reunite once again with founding members Cynthia Sley and Pat Place alongside guitarist R.B. Korbet (King Missile, Pussy Galore) and beloved drummer Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth).

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Chicago

Did you know: Chicago is second only to The Beach Boys in Billboard singles and album sales? It's true. Also, there are roughly 652 members of Chicago and half of them play the trombone (okay that's false, but you get the gist). They will ignite the winery for two consecutive evenings with their legendary jazz-infused soft rock jams.

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

Cults

NYC-based indie-pop duo Cults sound like stepping into an Urban Outfitters circa 2011, in the best way possible. Their debut self-titled album saw mainstream success with songs like "Go Outside" and "Bad Things," which likely played alongside tracks from the likes of Sleigh Bells, Phantogram, and Metric on your lime green iPod Nano. The pair will play alongside Portland synth-pop outfit Reptaliens.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

Kany Garcia

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kany García is known for her confessional tunes about sexuality, identity, and powerful emotions. Anticipate hearing songs off her new album, El Amor Que Merecemos, which features collaborations with fellow Latin-pop royalty Alejandro Sanz, Rozalén, and Jay Wheeler.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

KEXP Presents: Sonic Boom 25th Anniversary

Seattle's cherished vinyl and CD hub Sonic Boom is celebrating 25 years in business with a two-day extravaganza featuring performances from singer-songwriter Jessica Dobson (known for her work with Beck, The Shins, and Deep Sea Diver), synthy rock project Select Level, LA psych-rockers Death Valley Girls, local grunge trio Wild Powwers, garage outfit Monsterwatch, plus a few secret guests.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

PRIDE

Trans Pride Seattle 2022

Plans are still coming together for this one, but Gender Justice League never disappoints. Generally, the event is a neighborhood march with a focus on trans and gender-diverse visibility as well as disability justice, followed by a fair in the park featuring tables by LGBTQ+- and POC-specific organizations, trans-owned small businesses, and services used by trans and gender-diverse people in the area. Expect stellar performances by The Royal House of Noir and Seaside Tryst, and stick around after the show—rumor has it that there’s a dope after-party, too. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

BLK ODYSSY: The BLK Revolution

Houston-based artist Blk Odyssy fuses together contemporary hip-hop, R&B, '70s rock, and jazz for some of the smoothest sounding songs in existence. He will support his latest album, BLK VINTAGE, which Alternative Press described as "a tale of how music can be more than a fleeting moment of fun and challenge us to question the world we live in."

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

KEXP Presents: Fresh Off The Spaceship with Shabazz Palaces, Stas Thee Boss, Porter Ray and More

KEXP's new podcast Fresh off the Spaceship will kick off with a night of intergalactic live performances from Black Constellation collective artists including Ishmael Butler's cosmic hip-hop project Shabazz Palaces, rapper/KEXP DJ Stas THEE Boss (formerly of THEESatisfaction), east Seattle rap wizard Porter Ray, and more.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

Pier Sounds

Take in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay soundtracked by a rotating cast of performers while enjoying grub from local food trucks. This week, KEXP's new podcast Fresh Off The Spaceship will present a showcase from the Black Constellation Collective with rapper Porter Ray, interdisciplinary artist Ya Tseen, vocal powerhouse Shaina Shepherd, R&B duo Fly Moon Royalty, soul ensemble Breaks and Swells, and punk quartet NighTraiN.

(Pier 62, Downtown)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Nelly

On his most recent album, Heartland, St. Louis-born rapper Nelly traded in his signature sweatband for a cowboy hat and features from country stars Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, and more. Expect to hear tracks from the album as well as his pinnacle Y2K bangers like "Hot In Herre" and "Dilemma."

(Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Bang the Gong

Whispurr Watershadow and Rylee Raw host this inclusive drag extravaganza starring exclusively AAPI glamazons. Expect show-stopping performances from "handsome lady" Beau Degas, pink princess KungPowMeow, and others.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Beach Boys

Are the Beach Boys past their prime? That's up for debate (we're leaning towards yes), but it's hard to pass up the opportunity to kiss summer goodbye while swaying along to "Kokomo" and "Surfin' USA," even if sung by the notably evil frontman Mike Love.

(Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup)

The Kid Laroi: End of the World Tour

Fast-rising Aussie rapper The Kid Laroi will give the people what they want (beats that flex a firm understanding of greats like Tupac and Erykah Badu) on his End of the World Tour. Kindred spirit ericdoa will support with an "angst-ridden mixture of hyper pop, emo-rap, and trap."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Bodies Bodies Bodies

If you find Gen Z culture even remotely interesting, you won't wanna miss this buzzy A24 horror starring Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, and Pete Davidson with a vape. Set to a hyperpop soundtrack, the film follows a group of wealthy youngins whose hurricane party at a remote mansion turns from TikToks and astrology discussions to backstabbing and murder.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

2022 HUMP! Film Festival - Streaming

On weekends through October 16, draw a bubble bath and stream the 2022 selections from Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival, a kinky celebration of all genders and orientations.

(Virtual, Friday-Sunday)

Lost Highway

When a saxophonist and his wife begin receiving creepy VHS tapes, everything is fine, and they all live happily ever after. Just kidding! David Lynch's '97 nightmare is (of course) a psychological freakout of epic proportions, where two stories intertwine and spiral into a web of murder and deceit. This screening of the brand-new restoration brings new life to the surreal neo-noir.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Panda! Go Panda!

When happy-go-lucky youngster Mimiko is left alone at home, a panda family drops by, and suddenly she's got a few new challenges to contend with. Fans of Studio Ghibli shouldn't miss this '72 film—it was directed by Isao Takahata (Grave of the Fireflies, The Tale of Princess Kaguya) and based on a concept by Hayao Miyazaki. (Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

The Territory

This award-winning documentary by Alex Pritz, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, follows the indigenous Brazilian Uru-eu-wau-wau people's struggle to maintain their land and culture while facing down an authoritarian government and illegal settlements. Produced by Darren Aronofsky, the film was described as a "complex, layered and thoughtful examination" by The Hollywood Reporter.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Three Thousand Years of Longing

George Miller takes a break from desert dystopia in Three Thousand Years of Longing, which stars Tilda Swinton as—what else—a stylish academic, and Idris Elba as a djinn who grants her three wishes in exchange for his freedom from a cramped bottle. As you might have guessed, things get fantastical and utterly complicated. If the premise sounds a little chintzy, just remember, this is the guy who somehow directed both Mad Max and Happy Feet—maximalism is his middle name, so at the very least, this'll be a visual magic carpet ride.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Xanadu

Olivia Newton-John is a Greek muse, Gene Kelly's trying to build a roller disco, and ELO provides the soundtrack (along with some classic tunes by Olivia herself.) Seriously, what else could you want from a movie?! We recommend the Love-O-Vision screening of Xanadu on September 5—Central Cinema will splash your funny, celebratory texts on the big screen as the film plays.

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday-Monday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Surf and Turf Burger with a petrale sole and chorizo patty, green romesco, shredded iceberg and radicchio, and sliced tomatoes from Jonathan Ragsdale of Estuary (August 23-29); and the Lil Woody's Fillet-O-Fish with beer-battered Alaskan pollock, "pickle-y" tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, and American cheese from Li'l Woody's chef Cory Alfano (August 30-September 5).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, all week)

GEEK & GAMING

The Infinite

This is your final call before liftoff—NASA-inspired virtual reality experience allows audiences to become astronauts and freely explore a full-scale replica of the International Space Station. Soundscapes, light design, and even scent will heighten sensory immersion. THE INFINITE is an extension of the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

(Tacoma Armory, Tacoma, Wednesday-Monday; closing)

PAX West 2022

One of my very favorite things about living in Seattle— one of the things that convinced me to move here, in fact—is PAX, the giant video game convention held every Labor Day at the Convention Center, a sprawling throng of fandoms and beep-boop screens and clattering dice. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Friday-Monday)

LIVE MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band

Birkenstock-rock legend and number one dad bod Dave Matthews will crash into the Gorge this Labor Day weekend with three full days of jam band magic. The impressive list of special guests includes acclaimed folk artist Valerie June, country duo The War & Treaty, singer-songwriter/poet Celisse, Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Krasno (with his band The Assembly), roots-rock sister band Larkin Poe, and indie rock ensemble Mt. Joy.

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Friday-Sunday)

Leon Bridges: The Boundless Tour

Grammy Award-winning artist Leon Bridges is known for bridging the gap between '60s soul and contemporary indie rock with smooth and soulful croons reminiscent of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding. He will support his latest release Gold-Diggers Sound, named after his East Hollywood "studio, hotel, and bar/speakeasy" where he lived while writing and recording the album. Swedish electronic group Little Dragon will support.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Tuesday-Wednesday)

Orcas Island Jazz Festival

Orcas Island Jazz Festival is back this Labor Day weekend after a three-year hiatus with performances from acclaimed swing revivalists Pearl Django, song stylists Pete Kirkland and Lady V performing the greatest hits of Motown, and jazz maestro Martin Lund with his ensemble the Off-Island All-Stars.

(Orcas Center, Friday-Sunday)

99.9 KISW Presents: Pain In The Grass 2022

KISW's Pain in the Grass festival will take over Auburn with three days of rock and punk warfare courtesy of iconic headliners such as PNW grunge heroes Alice in Chains, hard rock veteran Sammy Hagar, alt-metal favorites Incubus, reggae rock relics Sublime With Rome, and post-grunge outfit Breaking Benjamin.

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hip-hop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, all week)

VISUAL ART

Ansel Adams: Masterworks

We're all familiar with Ansel Adams's transcendent imagery—it seems to surpass the label of "nature photos," becoming something more powerful and devotional. This traveling exhibition compiles 48 of Adams's innovative, precise photographs, hand-selected by the artist late in life as the best works of his career.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, all week; closing)

Chloë Bass: Soft Services

Conceptual artist Chloë Bass works in performance, installation, text, and social practice, looking closely at intimacy and alienation in wide-reaching art projects. Commissioned by the Henry, Bass has created a series of 14 engraved stone benches in Volunteer Park, plus two sculptures installed outside the Henry itself. The benches include silhouetted imagery in light-responsive pigment, which shifts the quality of the image throughout the day. Stop by to take a seat, and read more about the project's relation to AIDS activism here.

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, Monday-Wednesday; closing)

ektor garcia: matéria prima

Drawing inspiration from contemporary queer culture and Mexican craft traditions, ektor garcia blends identity and cultural lineage to reclaim craft practices, asserting their intrinsic value through ritual processes. Garcia points to the layered, sensory experiences of trauma and healing in the body; the artist's works are fluid and shifting, reconfigured depending on the space in which they're installed.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Emily Leonard: Homer

In HOMER, painter Emily Leonard searches for meaning in the delicate, brief beauty of flowers in bloom. Inspired by a recent trip to Homer, Alaska, Leonard's flowers envelop the entire picture plane, with hints of the surrounding habitat—textured soil rendered in hasty brushstrokes—peeking through. Leonard's confident abstraction may seem hurried to some, but the approach allows the viewer a glimpse at the sublime nature of a newly blooming flower.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Monday-Wednesday; closing)

Henry Teen Art Collective: The Fall

Find this collaborative exhibition, made by the Henry Teen Art Collective, installed right in the lobby of the Henry. The show draws from visual histories of the wealthy Roman elite to think critically about capitalism, wealth inequality, and wage disparity, expanding on the idea with a series of wall murals and sculptural works. The Fall is a tongue-in-cheek read on the flaws of a fallen empire, but still feels contemporary, and we're here for it.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Humaira Abid: Fight Like a Girl

Humaira Abid's carved pine protest signs, emblazoned with phrases like "BLAME RAPIST NOT VICTIM," "#MeToo," and "NO MEANS NO," are sadly as pertinent as ever in the wake of the recent Roe vs. Wade overturn. The artist stares contemporary political issues dead in the eye, using painting and sculpture to express her uncompromising belief in women's rights.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

Nikkei Garden Blues: Japanese American Generations featuring Michelle Kumata and Kathy Hattori

Reflecting on the complex past, present, and future of the Japanese American community, fiber artist Kathy Hattori and painter Michelle Kumata present a series of bold multimedia works in Nikkei Garden Blues. Hattori uses traditional indigo dye techniques in her textural works, while Kumata's portraits spotlight the resilience of the nikkei community.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Monday-Tuesday; closing)

Perspectives on Place: Photographs from Here

This selection of photographs from the MOHAI and Black Heritage Society of Washington State collections was curated by community leaders Jourdan lmani Keith, Rachel Heaton, and Ella Guo. Each offers distinctive insights that disrupt established narratives embedded in the photographs, aiming to expand perspectives on what it means to be a human in the Puget Sound community. Perspectives on Place: Photographs from Here takes a closer look at concepts of “untouched nature," cultural representation, and more.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, all week; closing)

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Who needs Vatican City when you have Bellevue, are we right? This exhibition of reproductions from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling will be conveniently installed inside The Shops at The Bravern for an experience that might feel sorta like the real thing. Paired with a contextual audio narrative, a special collection of 34 simulated frescoes will be on display, including works you might recognize, like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

(The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue, Friday-Sunday; opening)