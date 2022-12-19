The Top 62 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 19-26, 2022



MONDAY

COMEDY

Ho Ho Holiday Show with Bo Johnson

Comedy Central hooligan, Seattle native, and funny festival regular Bo Johnson will elicit some hometown laughs at this spirited holiday performance—you'll be a fan of his comedy if you enjoy the idea of a "golden retriever in a Mormon's body." Don your ugliest Christmas sweater for the show, which will also feature comics Janice Fox, TwoScarves, and Gabey Lucas.

(Odd Otter Brewing Company, Tacoma)

LIVE MUSIC

Harry Connick Jr. - A Holiday Celebration

Trad-pop crooner Harry Connick Jr.'s album When My Heart Finds Christmas has remained the twelfth bestselling holiday album in the US since its release in 1993, and your parents probably have the CD floating around the house somewhere. He will perform a mix of Christmas classics and originals with his signature jazzy Sinatra-style and suave star power.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Fire & Ice Chanukah Soirée

Sleight-of-hand specialist The Magic James will dazzle the crowd at this Chanukah shindig, which will also feature top-shelf cocktails, gourmet latkes (the perfect drinking food), and menorah lighting in celebration of the holiday. Chag Sameach!

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Grand Menorah Lighting and Celebration at Volunteer Park

Celebrate the second night of Chanukah at this family-friendly outdoor menorah lighting, which will include live klezmer music, latkes and traditional treats, and gifts for kiddos.

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Bellevue Chanukah Celebration

In honor of the third night of Chanukah, head to Bellevue for a customary menorah lighting, plus live music, traditional treats, and hot bevvies to keep the chill away while celebrating.

(Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue)

WEDNESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Tuy 7 Ways Dinner

Inspired by the Vietnamese tradition of "bò bảy món" (beef served seven different ways), sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen will create a seven-course feast highlighting tuy xuong (bone marrow). Dishes include oxtail pho soup dumplings, lamb paté chaud, wagyu beef wraps, and Basque cheesecake.

(Ba Sa, Winslow)

LIVE MUSIC

Crowdsource Choir: Solstice Sing

Celebrate the longest night of the year by belting out winter carols with the Crowdsource Choir, which aims to create a fun and non-intimidating atmosphere for all levels of singers. No experience necessary!

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Karla Bonoff & Livingston Taylor: Home for the Holidays

Karla Bonoff is a Southern California-hailing singer-songwriter known for penning hits for the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, and Linda Ronstadt. For this concert, she will give the gift of cozy holiday tunes from her acclaimed holiday album, Silent Night, alongside folk singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor (yeah, that's James Taylor's brother!)

(Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds)

Rod Wave: Beautiful Mind Tour

Atlanta-born soul-trap sensation Rod Wave, known for his viral hit "Heart On Ice," will return to Seattle on his Beautiful Time tour, supporting his fourth album of the same name, which features appearances from hip-hop heavy Jack Harlow and R&B artist December Joy. Don't miss opening sets from New York-based rapper Toosii and singer-songwriter Mariah The Scientist.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

South Hudson Music Project Presents: The Music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Local jazz pianists Ryan Burns, Darrius Willrich, and Jose Gonzales will perform Vince Guaraldi's beloved 1965 soundtrack front to back, because that's what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown!

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Yerin Baek

K-Pop star Yerin Baek takes inspiration from varied sources like Amy Winehouse, Blossom Dearie, and Rage Against The Machine. Anticipate hearing tracks from her sophomore album, tellusboutyourself, which Billboard named as one of the top ten K-pop albums of 2020.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Firelight: Dance, Music, and Storytelling

Snuggle up with a warm beverage and watch dancer/performance artist Saira Barbaric celebrate the winter solstice with an "embrace of fictional and historical solstice ritual" to propel you through the dark months. DJ Reverend Dollars will provide the beats.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Recent Acquisitions: Georgina Reskala

Georgina Reskala's abstract landscapes implement manual and mechanical photographic techniques, resulting in strange dimensionality and disintegration that mirrors the uncertainty of memory and shared history. The Mexico-born photographer muddies the waters of the medium, calling into question whether photography is really a clear view of reality or something far more orchestrated.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill; closing)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Drinks & Dreidels with Comedian Simon Kaufman

Grab your dreidels for this boozy Chanukah bash with comedian Simon Kaufman, whose unique brand of stoic social commentary "is like an orator standing in the forum of ancient Rome." (It's funnier than it sounds.) Attendees can chow down on latkes and donuts, sip on hot cocktails, and take part in a celebratory menorah lighting.

(Eastside Torah Center - Chabad, Crossroads)

FILM

The Snow Queen

Fans of Labyrinth and Valerie and Her Week of Wonders will dig this frosty adaptation of a classic Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Päivi Hartzell's The Snow Queen is a surreal journey that follows a nightmarish queen in an icy baroque realm. The film's extravagant costumes and set design heighten its strange, fantastical effect.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Christmas Unplugged: Lake Stovall, Manisha, Tomi Jo, and Conji

Local electronic artists Lake Stovall, Manisha, Tomi Jo, and Conji will trade their laptops and synths for acoustic instruments for an evening of homespun jams just in time for cozy season.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

HeZza FeZza: Nomadic Nebula Winter Solstice Show

Enjoy Seattle-based vocalist and producer HeZza FeZza's booming beats and birdlike voicescapes off of their newest album Nomadic Nebula, which KEXP hailed as

"a startlingly original slate of avant-futurist soul."

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill)

Holiday Special Ugly Sweater Shindig ft. Carl Christensen, Only Hearts, Kyle Nicholas, and Erick Irons

Throw on your gaudiest holiday sweater for a festive concert featuring performances from local singer-songwriters including Carl Christensen, Only Hearts, Kyle Nicholas, and Erick Irons.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard)

The Klezmatics

Grammy-winning klezmer stars The Klezmatics will get you in the holiday spirit with songs off of their 2006 album, Happy Joyous Hannukkah, which includes lyrics by the late, great Woody Guthrie.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FRIDAY

FILM

Cross-Faded Cinema

You might've heard the urban legend of a strange synchronicity between The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon from some cool stoner kid growing up. Inspired by the idea, Cross-Faded Cinema (curated by Seattle's own DJ Nicfit) twists the soundtracks of cult films, giving them a spin that the Seattle International Film Festival describes as "mesmerizing." The film screened for this showing hasn't been announced, but it promises a trippy, ultra-sensory time.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Emerald City Gala: Marshall Law Band, King Youngblood, La Fonda, and More

Funk-hop ensemble Marshall Law Band, alt-rock heavies King Youngblood, indie rock group La Fonda, and soul punk outfit Down North will rock out for a good cause in support of Seattle Cozy Connections, a local organization that gathers winter essentials and financial donations for the houseless community and distributes the donations on Christmas Day.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Warren Dunes: The Night Before Christmas

It's a Christmas miracle! Indie-pop outfit Warren Dunes will give the gift of a free in-store performance of festive holiday tunes followed by a reading of The Night Before Christmas, courtesy of frontwoman Julia Massey.

(Easy Street Records, Junction)

PERFORMANCE

Uncle Mike Ruins Christmas

Returning for its 15th year, Uncle Mike Ruins Christmas will deliver more "delightfully twisted" holiday mischief, courtesy of Mike Murphy and the Jet City cast. Not for the faint of heart, the show's improvisers will trample on audience-provided Christmas memories like a pack of wild reindeer.

(West of Lenin, Fremont)

SUNDAY

FILM

Fiddler on the Roof Sing-along

Tell the world what you'd do "if you were a rich man" at this eighth night of Hanukkah (and Christmas Day) screening of Fiddler on the Roof, which encourages folks to sing along to the American Jewish musical's festive hits. Orkestyr Farfeleh will fill the air with spirited klezmer music, and Uptown China will be on site with free veggie noodle fare.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

11th Annual Miracle on Eastlake Ave

Partake in some holiday cheer with Flammable DJs Riz Rollins (KEXP), Dane Garfield, Hyasynth, and Copeland, who will soundtrack the 11th annual Miracle on Eastlake Ave holiday dance party.

(LoFi, South Lake Union)

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Peter Himmelman

Grammy- and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter, best-selling author, and entrepreneur Peter Himmelman will perform a variety of tunes from his 40+ year career followed by a lighting ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

26th Annual Model Train Festival

In our opinion, trains represent all things wintry and magical–maybe it's their soothing chugga-chugga sounds, their plumes of smoke, or the romantic notion of snuggling up in a vintage train car à la Hercule Poirot. (Just us?) Indulge in some train magic at this model train festival, where regional railroad clubs will share their intricate room-sized layouts throughout the Washington State History Museum.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Tuesday-Friday)

FILM

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The complicated, inspiring life of acclaimed photographer and activist Nan Goldin sees new light in this documentary, which compiles rarely seen footage and interviews to illuminate her fight against big-pharma villains the Sackler family. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and was previously screened at this year’s SIFF DocFest .

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Wednesday)

Babylon

Damien Chazelle's glittery tale of '20s Los Angeles decadence features an ensemble cast of Hollywood heavy hitters like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Olivia Wilde. The cacophonous, epic tale channels the glamour and excess of the era, and critics are torn—some refer to the film as "phenomenal filmmaking" (Variety), while other outlets describe the film as "a bloated mess" (Paste Magazine). See for yourself!

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Monday)

Eo

Inspired by Robert Bresson's 1966 film Au Hasard Balthazar, renowned Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski's Eo follows an inquisitive donkey on a trek through the European countryside, where he experiences a wide range of emotions and human interactions. The film does contain some depictions of animal cruelty, but if you can stomach it, Eo is rumored to be brilliant—the film already boasts a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and won the Jury Prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Saturday)

The Whale

True to his provocateur style, Darren Aronofsky's latest flick has already generated a polarizing response. Roxane Gay described The Whale, which follows a withdrawn English teacher's endeavors to reconnect with his estranged daughter, as "a gratuitous, self-aggrandizing fiction at best" with "a demeaning portrayal of a fat man." The Daily Telegraph disagreed, giving the film a perfect rating and praising Brendan Fraser as "seal[ing] his comeback in a sensational film of rare compassion."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Miracle on Second

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on Second at nearby Rob Roy) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks include the "Kris Kringle Colada" (dark Jamaican rum, Cynar, allspice, lime and pineapple juice, and cream of coconut) and the "Christmas Eve of Destruction" (dark overproof rum, herbal liqueur, nutmeg syrup, lime juice and Angostura bitters).

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Tuesday-Saturday)

LIVE MUSIC

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

Spend a jolly ol' evening with five-time Grammy award winners and Gospel Hall of Fame inductees The Blind Boys of Alabama as they play four consecutive shows in support of their most recent holiday album Talkin' Christmas!

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Tuesday-Friday)

Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Falala-liday

At this landmark holiday event, the Seattle Men's Chorus will perform dazzling carols of the season, like their own revamped takes on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Festival Gloria," "Here We Come A-Caroling," and many more. Look forward to plenty of nostalgia, laughter, singing, and holiday cheer.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Thursday-Friday)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

MX. Holiday Drag Show

Queer/Bar's weekly drag mainstay is coming to sleigh for this Christmassy edition of MX eleganza. Kitty Glitter, Issa Man, Jane Don’t, "anti-gender space elf" Irene the Alien (who will appear in the soon-to-air 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race), and other local baddies will don their gay apparel for the festivities.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Acrobatic Conundrum—Volume 9: Thresholds

As Stranger associate editor Rich Smith has written, "Acrobatic Conundrum trades the cheeseball spectacle of circus arts for the more expressive vocabulary of modern dance without sacrificing the athletic rigor associated with the form." In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the impressive Seattle-based company will tumble onto the stage for this curated cabaret performance, which will include acrobatic acts from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Friday)

A Christmas Carol

If the impending holiday season elicits a "Bah, humbug," try this dependable Yuletide delight. ACT's A Christmas Carol, returning for its 47th year(!!!), will offer up a little Dickensian magic with ghosts and a grumpy old dude. What's more Christmassy than that?

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Christmastown

If your ideal holiday season includes smoky lounges and sultry dames, you won't wanna miss this mistletoe noir, which follows hard-hitting sleuth Nick Holiday on a curious case involving Christmas trees and a "glamorous elf." Christmastown, a beloved recurring production, will take its final bow this year.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday-Saturday)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Dina Martina Christmas Show

Seattle's own "Second Lady of Entertainment" will return to the stage with some Christmassy razzle-dazzle this month. Alongside Stranger Genius award-winning composer and musician Chris Jeffries, Dina Martina will deliver the surreal comedy and festive tunes for which she's been known and loved for 25 years. (Her show was described by former Stranger editor Chase Burns as "cozy but disorienting," and John Waters calls her act "some new kind of twisted art,” so buckle in for a holiday fever dream.)

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

The Flight Before Xmas

This recurring holiday production by "fearless feminist non-profit arts organization" Macha Theatre Works starts with an all-too-familiar story of holiday stress at the airport, but flight delays and lost luggage won't dampen the cast's Christmas spirit.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Tuesday-Friday)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s magical score springs to life in this Sugarplum-packed rendition of a longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Tuesday-Monday)

Homicide for the Holidays

Cafe Nordo's spirited seasonal "slumber party" blends an interactive performance led by Scot “Dragatha Christie” Augustson with a festive feast that will give attendees much to be merry about. Expect Christmassy crime, bawdy humor, and '80s nostalgia wrapped in a bow.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday)

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

RuPaul's Drag Race icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will bring their unique blend of bubbly effervescence and quirky realness to the stage for this holiday dragstravaganza, where they'll show off their sleigh and share why they're the true queens of Christmas cheer.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, Wednesday-Saturday)

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

Journey to the lascivious Land of the Sweets at this showy burlesque spectacle, which will return for its 16th season with more sugar plum sexiness and swinging tunes by The Nutcracker Nonette.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Baz Luhrmann's sparkly world hits the theatrical stage in this musical directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers. You probably already know the plot of the romantic drama set in turn-of-the-century Paris, so just sit back and thrill your eyeballs with the glamour of the show—Moulin Rouge! brings new meaning to the word "extra."

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Mr. Dickens and his Carol

Adapted from Samantha Silva's charmingly Christmassy novel, Mr. Dickens and his Carol follows the man himself in the aftermath of a publication flop. When Dickens is tasked with writing a holiday-themed tome within a month, comedy ensues.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Friday)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Q Brothers Christmas Carol

This rhythmic spin on a Dickens classic sees crabby old Ebenezer visited by "the ghosts of hip-hop past, present, and future," plus a Jamaican Jacob Marley. Sign us up! As the story goes, Scrooge will cast off his grumpy chains in favor of a funky new beat.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Tuesday-Friday)

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas

Scott Shoemaker (AKA Ms. Pak-Man) will lead a gaggle of Seattle's most Yuletide-lovin' burlesque, music, and comedy stars in this subversive celebration of Christmas. Expect song and dance, utter hilarity, and partial nudity from this cast of cheery queerdos.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Wednesday-Saturday)

Sugar Plum Gary

Blending holiday cheer with a touch of Lovecraftian horror, Sugar Plum Gary returns with a "heil Santa." The production follows Gary, a bushy-bearded fellow who is possessed by the ancient, mystical force that is Santa Claus. He'll lead an improv convo with audiences, answering their pressing holiday questions with twisted Christmas glee and a little cosmic fright.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, Tuesday-Saturday)

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

It's all Darcys and Bennets in this clever, Christmassy take on Jane Austen's elaborate Regency world. (Can't get enough of charming, Austen-inspired theater? Check out the improvised performance Austen Unbound after this!)

(Taproot Theatre, Greenwood, Tuesday-Friday)

The Wiz

I can't decide what I love most about The Wiz, the 5th Avenue Theater's first live holiday show since 2019's Annie. Kataka Corn is a fantastic Dorothy, slowly unveiling the true power of their voice a little more with every song, culminating in the stunning, teary-eyed show-closer, "Home." The horny tap-dancing tin man, clumsy scarecrow, and emotionally complicated lion were everything, too. And the witches! And the Wiz! Truly all delightful! But I think it was the costumes (designed by Jarrod Barnes) and the wigs and makeup (by Kelley Jordan) that were truly phenomenal—dancers turned into mesmerizing swirls of psychedelic colors and glitter during the big dance scenes, at times recalling Nick Cave with the way feathers, strings, fabric, and fur moved and swayed. While it took a few songs for the energy of the production to build—mostly because the earlier songs are mid-tempo plot builders with less opportunity for singers to flex the vocal strength we get to hear later in the show—the payoff was entirely worth waiting for. Look, I'm just gonna say it, okay? I can't not say it: You better "ease on down the road" to the 5th Avenue Theatre to catch The Wiz before it closes on December 23. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Friday)

Wonderland: Seattle's World Class Dinner Theatre

At this swanky holiday soirée, sparkly performers will swing from chandeliers in celebration of the winter season. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Reverberations: Contemporary Art and Modern Classics

Compiling artworks across decades, Reverberations is organized into thematic groups that spark distinct conversations in each gallery space. Spanning themes of landscape, abstraction, the body, and more, the exhibition occupies SAM's modern and contemporary galleries to spotlight the harmony and discord among artists old and new. Reverberations includes works from the museum's permanent collection, including pieces by Jenny Saville, Francis Bacon, Franz Kline, Joan Mitchell, Mark Rothko, and many others.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

Scott Fife: Cardboard Kingdom

Scott Fife's Cardboard Kingdom brings mythical beasts and folkloric creatures to life in large-scale portraiture. The artist's ultra-tactile cardboard-and-glue creations, created in his Vashon Island studio, give thought to the complicated roles of predator and prey in the animal world.

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Thursday; closing)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a big ass ship covered in twinkle lights, the Puget Sound will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Seattle shoreline. Those who pay to hop aboard can meet Santa and hear a community choir performance, or tag along behind the ship in a 21+ boat with rotating party themes.

(Various locations, Monday-Friday)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Monday-Friday)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the holiday season.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Monday-Saturday)