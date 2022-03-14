The Top 62 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 14-20, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

MUSIC

Acid Tongue

Seattle/LA duo Acid Tongue will play their signature blend of soulful psychedelic garage rock during a free in-store celebration for the vinyl release of their sophomore album, Bullies.

(Easy Street Records, Junction)

Golden Ear Awards Party with D’Vonne Lewis Limited Edition

Show your support for Seattle's vibrant jazz scene, which is in the stage of reblossoming after a difficult two years. The evening will begin with soul-jazz grooves from prolific local drummer D’Vonne Lewis and his lively band Limited Edition. After the Golden Ear Awards Ceremony, trumpeter Thomas Marriott will close the night with his weekly Jam Session.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Sparks

Sparks is an American pop rock duo formed by brothers Ron (keyboards) and Russell Mael (vocals). Despite enjoying more success in Europe than their native US, they maintain a loyal cult following here. Their chameleon-like nature lends itself to staying on the cutting edge of modern pop music. If you aren't already well-versed in the 26-album career of Sparks, check out The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright's 2021 documentary on the prolific band.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Drag Queen Sex Ed Book Party

A new species of dinosaur just dropped: The Clitaurus, a fetching (imaginary) creature with some particularly tender sensibilities. Clitty is the star of Clitaurus Chronicles, a sex-ed picture book for readers interested in learning more about the power of the clitoris (through lizardly metaphor). Written by sex therapist Breona Mendoza (she/her), and illustrated by filmmaker Danny Tayara (they/he/she), the publishing of Clitaurus Chronicles is celebrated with a night of storytelling and trivia at Optimism Brewing, hosted by that icon of pleasure, Miss Texas 1988. Demystify clitoral sensations, share your probing insights, or simply sit back and let the fun wash over you. You may bring your own clitoris if you wish; or if you don’t have one, store-bought is fine. MATT BAUME

(Optimism Brewing, Capitol Hill)



Sponsored

Solmaz Sharif

Poet Solmaz Sharif stunned readers with her 2016 debut collection Look, which decried the painful costs of war in a singularly unflinching voice. Her new volume of poetry, Customs, was described as a "bold and uncompromising book with virtuosic emotional range" by Library Journal.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Lydia Pense and Cold Blood

If you find yourself regularly jamming out to classic rock like Jefferson Airplane, it's time to spend some time with some of the unsung heroes of the 1960s San Francisco scene, Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. The band's signature funk and soul-influenced sound, which was later coined "East Bay grease," stands the test of time with classic hits like "You Got Me Hummin'," "I Just Want To Make Love To You," and "I'm A Good Woman." Lead vocalist Lydia Pense's powerful and soulful voice has had an everlasting impact on music with admirers such as Bonnie Raitt, David Lee Roth, and even Janis Joplin.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Tommy Genesis

Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis spits confidence-boosting rhymes about being a bad bitch, taking people's money, and having a good time. You'll most likely hear bops from her 2021 album, goldilocks x, with peak party anthems like "a woman is a god."

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Daniel James Brown

Daniel James Brown formerly taught writing at San Jose State University and Stanford before pivoting into writing narrative nonfiction full time, bringing "compelling historical events to life as vividly and accurately as I can." His latest book, Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II, profiles the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a special Japanese American Army unit that overcame brutal odds in Europe while their families were simultaneously confined in US internment camps. Brown lives outside Seattle.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Don’t Look North!…if you want to ignore the climate crisis

George Divoky has studied the Mandt’s Black Guillemot, an arctic Alaskan seabird, since 1970, observing first-hand how the loss of Arctic sea ice has led to a drastic reduction in the bird's colony size. For this in-person and virtual event, he'll share lifelong observations of the melting Arctic. Science educator Katie Morrison and expeditionary artist Maria Coryell-Martin will join in to share their methods of educating youth and the public about Arctic climate change.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Cordae

Gen Z rapper Cordae (formerly known as YBN Cordae) has a true nostalgic feel to his songs, so it's no wonder that he started out remixing throwbacks. With earnest lyrics about love, adolescent crushes, and growing up, his rhymes feel reminiscent of megastars like Drake or even Kanye West in their early years. Cordae will play in support of his new album, From a Birds Eye View, which includes collaborations with prominent names like H.E.R, Freddie Gibbs, and Stevie Wonder.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Cousin Stizz

Massachusetts-hailing rapper Cousin Stizz blew up when Drake was seen grooving to his 2014 SoundCloud released single "Shoutout" at the star's birthday party. Stizz will support his new album, Just For You, with an opening set from Atlanta-based rapper Tony Shhnow.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Mudhoney

Not only have local garage masters Mudhoney remained a band for 25 years, they’ve managed to do so without succumbing to the jazz-fusion ambient dance phase, dabbling in Auto-Tune, or replacing their original members with Peter Gabriel.Mudhoney still sound like Mudhoney! EMILY NOKES

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Piano Starts Here: Tori Amos & Fiona Apple

Local pianists Kathy Moore, Carolyn Graye, Nelda Swiggett, and Tim Kennedy will highlight the work of 1990s queens Fiona Apple and Tori Amos, whose songs thrive on classical piano roots, raw vocals, and vulnerable songwriting. Here's to hoping that they cover feminist anthems like Apple's "Limp" and Amos' "Girl."

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Portland Cello Project "Purple Reign"

The Pacific Northwest's "premiere alt-classical ensemble" will be joined by accomplished vocalist Saeeda Wright and drummer Tyrone Hendrix to honor the High Priest of Pop with a tribute to Prince's seminal album Purple Rain.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Rat Queen, Haley Graves, and Trash Sound Conglomerate

Billing themselves as a "poser punk trio," Rat Queen will come through with good-old Seattle griminess after sets from high-energy punk bands Haley Graves and Trash Sound Conglomerate.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Letterkenny Live!

The cast of the award-winning sitcom will appear for some shenanigans—live! As former EverOut staffer Bobby Roberts once wrote, "Letterkenny is ostensibly a sitcom about the escapades of small-town Canadian cliques bumping into each other, but it's really just live-action Looney Tunes for linguistics nerds, a love-letter to the silly ways silly people communicate their serious passions. Sure, there's a few duds in its run—you don't hit eight seasons without stubbing your toe once or twice—but when it's good? It's fuckin' great."

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Nick Cave + Warren Ellis

Goth oracle Nick Cave joins forces with longtime collaborator and member of The Bad Seeds Warren Ellis for their first proper album as a duo, Carnage. Recorded over a period of weeks during lockdown, the pair explores universal themes of isolation, grief, and loneliness that Cave himself describes as, “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.”

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

The Seeds

Psychedelic rockers The Seeds have been churning out raw garage jams since 1965, paving the way for rule-breaking artists such as Iggy Pop, Smashing Pumpkins, and Animal Collective, who have cited the band as inspiration.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

The Whags, Scott Yoder, and Gauzey

Jam-heavy experimental band The Whags bring their funky garage vibes to town to kick off their PNW tour after opening sets from like-minded retro rockers Scott Yoder and Gauzey.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Kathryn Davis discusses Aurelia, Aurélia: A Memoir

Guggenheim Fellow and Kafka Prize winner Kathryn Davis delivers her first nonfiction work in Aurelia, Aurélia, an eerie, ethereal meditation on imagination, time, and the death of her husband, Eric. Davis continues to break boundaries in this memoir, reasserting herself as one of the most inventive writers of our time.

(Third Place Books Ravenna, Northeast Seattle)

DRAG

So You Think You Can Drag?

So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

VISUAL ART

Re/frame: Orange

The Henry's recurring Re/frame programming delves into their extensive collection to spotlight objects within specific themes. They're thinking about the color orange this month, in all of its ostentatious, fiery glory. Using pieces from the museum collection as a springboard, this discussion will consider how the color orange affects our mood, how it functions as a communicative device, and more.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

FRIDAY

FILM

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Rainer Werner Fassbinder's melodramatic, stylish approach merges with the avant-garde fashion world in The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, one of the director's best-loved films. The film follows an arrogant fashion designer, whose sadomasochistic affair with her assistant is tormented when she meets a breathtaking new woman. Claustrophobic tension reaches a fever pitch as the love triangle intensifies.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Harp Sound Bath

Zen out with therapeutic harpists April Mitchell and Jessica Gallo as they melt your worries away. Blankets and yoga mats are encouraged for this rejuvenating evening of sound healing.

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

Jawbreaker: 25th Anniversary of Dear You Tour

'90s NYC punks Jawbreaker are back at it to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Dear You, their fourth and final album, which remains a landmark of the pop-punk genre. Don’t miss their first show of the tour which features support from alt-rock trio Jawbox.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

NonSeq: Elisa Thorn

Canadian harpist and composer Elisa Thorn brings her technical classical background to explore improvisation, electronic processing, and a mission to craft musical worlds that display the sensitivity and boldness of the harp. Her exploratory vision has been shaped by influences like Pauline Oliveros, Björk, Arthur Russell, and Fiona Apple.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)

Sharon Isbin

Grammy-winning classical guitarist Sharon Isbin, noted as the first guitarist to ever receive the Musical America Worldwide Instrumentalist of the Year award, will provide an evening of Spanish works for solo guitar. You'll soon see why she's called "the high priestess of the guitar."

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz

In case you didn't already know, the Seattle area has some absolute dynamite high school jazz bands. Hear several of them tonight, thanks to a partnership between Starbucks and STG. Edmonds-Woodway, Garfield, Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood, Bellevue, Newport, and Roosevelt high schools have all played in the past, and a few of them will return to perform and raise money for their music programs.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Throb: Kikelomo and Kampire

Throb, a dance night of "undulating sounds for freaks and geeks" is back with a mix of African club grooves from Seattle's own "dancefloor commander" Rebekkah Angeber, Berlin-based selector Kikelomo, and East African-based DJ Kampire.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

DRAG

Noir: An All-Black Show with Guests

Founded by Londyn Bradshaw and produced/hosted by Skarlet Dior Black, the drag show NOIR showcases the best in Pacific Northwest queer Black talent. This month's performers include Issa Man, Macy Marcs, and bearded superstar Dion Dior Black, with special guests Ava Magnum and draglesque entertainer D'Monica Leone.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

SATURDAY

FILM

Ganja & Hess

This experimental horror from visionary director Bill Gunn reconstructs the vampire mythos in '70s Hudson Valley. When Dr. Hess Jones, a wealthy Black anthropologist, is stabbed with a ceremonial dagger by his crazed assistant, he acquires a sudden, voracious lust for blood. Variety described the landmark indie film as "an ingenious metaphor for Black assimilation, white cultural imperialism, and the hypocrisies of organized religion."

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi

Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

MUSIC

GayC/DC, Ball Bag, and Buff Muff

GayC/DC's mission is simple: to be the world's first and only all-gay AC/DC tribute band. The five-piece seeks to replicate the exact sound and energy of the original songs while playing around with lyrics to give the classic tunes a homoerotic edge. Expect an electrifying performance that will turn you into an AC/DC fan if you aren't already. Local punk bands Ball Bag and Big Muff will start the night off with a bang.

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

Love Vigilantes, Rusholme Ruffians, and Erasure-Esque

Transport to England in the early '80s with a slew of new wave tribute bands including Love Vigilantes playing the electro-rock bangers of New Order, Rusholme Riffians jamming the angsty tunes of The Smiths, and Erasure-Esque paying tribute to synth-pop legends Erasure.

(High Dive, Fremont)

VISUAL ART

Pink: a group show

Pink is the inaugural group exhibition for this fresh gallery space, featuring works by Bette Burgoyne, Sakura Davis, Mariko Marrs, Rachel Maxi, Junko Yamamoto, and many more. Recently founded by artist Elizabeth Jameson, the gallery was named after her mother's mouthwatering handmade mochi.

(Fresh Mochi, North Beacon Hill)

SUNDAY

READINGS & TALKS

African-American Writers’ Alliance: Reflections on bell hooks

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks is the focus of this reflective discussion. The African-American Writers’ Alliance will gather to discuss hooks's 1990 essay “Homeplace: a site of resistance," which envisions the home as a space of anti-oppression work. Investigating the confluences of feminism and the "homeplace," AAWA members will also invite dialogue and questions from the audience.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Virtual Cooking Class for UNICEF: Piroshky with Polina Chesnakova

As part of the online #CookforUkraine campaign spearheaded by Alissa Timoshkina, Olia Hercules and Clerkenwell Boy, Book Larder will host this online class led by culinary director Polina Chesnakova, who has family in Ukraine. Learn how to mix, shape, and fill dough for potato, creme fraiche, and leek piroshki, herbed farmer's cheese piroshki, and browned butter and apple piroshki, plus master the techniques for both baking and pan-frying them. All proceeds benefit UNICEF.

(Virtual via Book Larder)

MUSIC

Miss January, Maggie Gently, and Up In The Attic

Tacoma-born indie rockers Miss January cite influence from Indigo Girls and Death Grips for their shoegaze riffs beside a gentle fiddle. The sextet will be joined by fellow local indie band Up In The Attic and bay area singer-songwriter Maggie Gently.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma)

Shannon and the Clams

Oakland’s Shannon and the Clams are always a doo-wop delight. Between their jukebox-pop panache and tremolo licks, they’re a show you’re always finding yourself snapping and hip-twisting along to.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

DRAG

Trixie & Katya Live

The girls are back with an outrageous road trip parody, blending themes from cult classics like Crossroads, To Wong Foo, and Priscilla to create an uproarious musical drag show. Fans of last year’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will approve.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

ST. PATRICK'S DAY

St. Patrick's Fest at Kells

Local acts Mairtin O'Huigin, Buckman Boys, Stout Pounders, and Stark Raving Plaid will play a festive mix of Celtic, rock, and folk jams to get you in the St. Patrick's Day spirit.

(Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Thursday)

EXHIBIT

We Are Changing The Tide: Community Power for Environmental Justice

This fresh exhibit explores the powerful environmental justice work being done in BIPOC communities. Stressing the need for collaborative systemic transformation, We Are Changing The Tide tells stories through photographs, art, and artifacts. Visitors will learn about water protectors, the Quinault Nation's fight against climate change, rising seas threatening Pacific Islands, and much more.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Sunday)

FILM

The Batman

In the latest installment of Batman's spooky hijinks, a sadistic killer leaves a trail of riddles and clues in Gotham City. Robert Pattinson stars as a slightly more emo version of the classic hero, while Zoe Kravitz flicks her powerful tail as Catwoman.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

ByDesign Festival 2022

As Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." At this year's hybrid edition, presented in partnership with AIA Seattle's Seattle Design Festival, highlights include Americaville, about a Chinese replica city of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Robolove, about a world in which robots live alongside humans; and Waiting for the Carnival, about Brazilian jean workers who look forward to Mardi Gras each year.

(Northwest Film Forum and Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

Dan Savage Presents: The 2022 HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest is now streaming! Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen. This year, viewers can also access all of the sex-positivity of HUMP!'s film programming right from home.

(Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

Escape from New York: 4k restoration

It's 1997, the island of Manhattan is now a max-security prison, and the president has been taken hostage by hostile inmates. Who else but soldier-turned-criminal Snake Plissken could save the day? This grimy futuristic vision from director John Carpenter stars Kurt Russell as Snake, whose rescue mission is an off-the-wall mishmash of gripping action and utter weirdness.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Saturday-Sunday)

Les(Bi)an Queer Story Month

This sapphic celebration spotlights films exploring lesbian love and sexuality. Presented virtually, viewers have 72 hours to finish each film once started. Programming includes two feature films and a shorts program with films from the US, Canada, and Australia. We're excited about The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (1995); Maria Maggenti's tale of teen romance won high praise at Sundance that year.

(Three Dollar Bill Cinema, Capitol Hill, Monday-Friday)

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

It's been 30 years since David Lynch's brilliant, soapy nod to film noir hit the big screen. What better time to re-immerse yourself in the misty fictional town of Twin Peaks? Although the film received polarizing reviews upon its release in 1992, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me has since become a cult classic murder mystery.

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Tuesday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. This year's specials include the "K²FC" fried chicken sandwich with Korean spices, chili oil, dill pickles, and gochugaru ranch from chef and food writer (and noted bagel fan) J. Kenji López-Alt (March 1-7); the "Bombay Joe's" lamb burger with herbed raita and pickled onions on a brioche bun from Meesha chef Preeti Agarwal (March 8-14); the "Longgorosa Burger" with grass-fed beef, bacon longanisa marmalade, queso de bola, chili apple orosa sauce, turmeric adobo mayo, and winter atchara from Archipelago chef Aaron Verzosa (March 15-21); and the "Romesco Burger" with smoked paprika-spiced beef and pork burger, melty leeks, hazelnut-almond romesco sauce, escarole in parsley sauce, and mayo from Corson Building chef Emily Crawford Dann (March 22-28). Collect a stamp for all four burgers, and you'll be treated to a free Li'l Woody's tote bag at the end of the month.

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Seattle Moisture Festival

Moisture Festival is devoted to the diverse variety of performers Seattle has fostered over the years, from circus acts to comedians, burlesque dancers to musicians, and jugglers to tap dancers. Claiming to be the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival in the world, the nearly month-long extravaganza features flagship event Variété (with matinée and rather racier late-night versions), the bawdy, adults-only Libertease Cabaret, featuring burlesque dancers and scantily-clothed aerial performers, plus workshops, talks, and special opening and closing nights.

(Hale's Palladium, Fremont, Thursday-Sunday)

THEATER

1984 by George Orwell

Big Brother will be watching during this stage adaptation of George Orwell's 1984, returning to 18th & Union two years after its original Seattle premiere.

(18th & Union, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

Teenage Dick

Shakespeare’s Richard III introduces one of the literary canon's most famous characters with a disability. This reinterpretation of the story imagines Richard as a modern-day teen with cerebral palsy. Richard schemes for revenge against his high school bullies while developing a master plan to become senior class president, but along the way, he's confronted with unforeseen challenges.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

The Thin Place

The Thin Place, a bewitching new play by Obie Award-winner Lucas Hnath, contemplates whether we can talk with the dead. This chilling ghost story about a psychic and her client, full of illusions, twists, and turns, just might convince you that it’s possible.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing

This all-ages adventure fairy tale tells of triplet sisters who have been left in the forest by their woodcutter father. One sister decides to walk in one direction, while another walks the opposite way. The third sister stays put. Twenty years later, the sisters meet again, and the decisions they made in the forest become their own sagas of excitement and intrigue to reveal.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Americans Incarcerated: A Family’s Story of Social Injustice

Everett artists Jan and Chris Hopkins collaborate in Incarcerated: A Family’s Story of Social Injustice to memorialize the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. When President Franklin Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 was issued in 1942, over 100,000 people of Japanese ancestry were sent to internment camps. As a descendent of interned Japanese Americans, Jan Hopkins uses her own family history as a reference point for the sculptures and mixed media works in this exhibition. Incarcerated coincides with the 80th Anniversary of the Japanese American Exclusion from Bainbridge Island.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Sunday)

Field Notes: an exhibit of work by Lou Cabeen

Seattle artist Lou Cabeen's visual recordings of her surroundings encourage viewers to stop and notice the exquisite natural world around them. Through drawing, painting, artist books, and textile works, Cabeen creates tactile, complex botanical explorations that honor the diverse ecology of the Pacific Northwest.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Monday-Saturday)

Jennifer Elek and Jeremy Bert: Illuminated Forest

Transforming the traditional neon window sign into a celebration of nature, Jennifer Elek and Jeremy Bert present Illuminated Forest, a woodsy wonderland of neon birds, snails, butterflies, and flora. The creative duo emphasizes the power of stillness and gentle observation in this series of works.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday)

Ling Chun: Missing Moon

Artist Ling Chun draws from her experience as an immigrant suspended between Chinese and American cultures in Missing Moon, a new immersive exhibition that considers feelings of impermanence and belonging. Chun references traditional Chinese symbols and rituals in her sculptural works, combining ceramics, neon, and fur to strike a contemporary chord.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday)

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water assembles works by artists across 2,000 years of history, 17 countries, and seven Native American tribes, each exploring the significance of water from vastly different perspectives. This exhibition includes 80 paintings, sculptures, films, photographs, and textiles.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Thursday)

Perfection Observed: Works on Paper by Rick Bartow

Rick Bartow's pastels, monotypes, and drypoint etchings evoke raw honesty and deep inner complexity. The late artist, a member of the Wiyot tribe of the Humboldt Bay region, was creatively inspired by Native American mythological archetypes and a wide range of life experiences, including time spent in Japan and New Zealand. Bartow's swirling, dreamlike color palette and fearless mark-making come through vibrantly in Perfection Observed.

(Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Sunday)

Saya Moriyasu

Beacon Hill-based artist Saya Moriyasu creates detailed multimedia works inspired by her Japanese father and farm-raised Oregonian mother. Informed by the aesthetics of everything from animism to Buddhism to consumerism, Moriyasu's work utilizes detail to support a larger vision. This exhibit features fu dog (as Chinese guardian lions are colloquially known) sculptures in celebration of Lunar New Year.

(walk up gallery, North Beacon Hill, Monday-Friday)