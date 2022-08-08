The Top 63 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 8-14, 2022



MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope

Collide-O-Scope has been melting brains with freaky found footage and expertly curated ephemera for over a decade. This mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity is well-suited to the weirdo in all of us—plus, attendees have the chance to win sick prizes throughout the night.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

August Burns Red with We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, and Void Of Vision

Long-running Pennsylvania metalcore band August Burns Red will ignite the stage with the melodic tunes from their latest release, Guardians, with support from post-hardcore outfit We Came As Romans, Grand Rapids-based metalheads Hollow Front, and Australian thrashers Void Of Vision.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

F*CK TH*S SH*T! A Fundraiser for Abortion Access & Healthcare

Ballard live music hubs Tractor Tavern, Sunset Tavern, and Conor Byrne are coming together for an evening of live performances to benefit health organizations ARC Southeast and Indigenous Women Rising in response to the devastating overturning of Roe v. Wade. Don't miss performances from local indie rock outfit Naked Giants, Philadelphia-based folk-rock artist Rosali, powerhouse vocalist Stephanie Anne Johnson, singer-songwriter David Bazan (of Pedro The Lion), and plenty more.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Backseat Lovers

After the success of their 2019 single "Kilby Girl," Utah-based indie rock quartet The Backseat Lovers will hop in the front seat for a headlining show with support from kindred rockers Mercury.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Denver-based singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band will bring their signature blend of whisky-soaked rock, soul, and roots music back through town supporting their album, The Future, which Rateliff wrote " from a place of hope" in the midst of the pandemic. Indie-folk singer-songwriter Bahamas will start the show with tracks off of his latest album, Sad Hunk.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Da Village Presents: Fvck Off!!!

Channel your rage at this BIPOC-led punk dance party and variety show with cathartic performances from indie-pop gem Supercoze, producer Cosmo Rossi, DJ Justice Manslayer, drag star Betty Black, and more.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Levity Arts Collab

This event is self-described as Burning Man-esque, but it sounds more like a groovy evening in the park with circus performances and local artists, and less Mad Max-meets-rave. Pack a picnic blanket and bring your dance moves to Gas Works Park, where Cafenico, Nicesumitu, C0smic j0ke, and Lacynew will bring electronic vibes with energetic DJ sets.

(Gas Works Park, Wallingford)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Paul Danke

Comedian, writer, founding member of The Comedy Garage, and noted chip critic Paul Danke will head to Seattle with more of the low-key humor that's made him a hit on the indie comedy scene.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Bombino with Yogoman

In 2019, former Mercury senior editor Ned Lannamann wrote: "Bombino has been a star in Portland since 2012, when the Tuareg guitarist and his terrific backing band, bedecked in bazin robes and tagelmust scarves, played a fervently exciting set of Saharan desert blues amid the lush greenery of Pickathon festival’s stage in the woods. Since then, the rest of the world’s caught on, with Bombino recording albums with the likes of the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and Dirty Projectors’ David Longstreth." For this show, the Nigerian singer-songwriter will be joined by the Seattle-based dance band Yogoman.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo have a whole bunch of guys singing bass. That's the secret to their success. Okay, Paul Simon "found" them, and that's been the secret to their success in what we loosely term "the West." By 1986, though, when Ladysmith Black Mambazo recorded and performed with Simon, they already had more than 20 albums in their native South Africa. Now they have more than 50 albums. They never stop touring, and they've outlasted the racist apartheid system under which the older members grew up. They're still ambassadors to South African culture. And they make people happy—boldly, unironically, and enthusiastically. ANDREW HAMLIN

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Marías

LA-based four-piece The Marías celebrate their debut album, CINEMA, which creates a spiraling galaxy of psychedelic soul that connects the dots between smooth jazz percussion, dizzying guitar riffs, nostalgic horns, and silky vocals.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Mt. Joy

Fresh off the release of their new album, Orange Blood, the Los Angeles-via-Philadelphia indie quintet will return to town with glistening psych-folk that is summed up perfectly by the title track's lyrics: "Acid took us on a date, orange blood dripping from the sun."

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

My Morning Jacket

Indie-rock five-piece My Morning Jacket crafts tunes that are just as pleasant as their name implies, swimming with soulful vocals, blissful psychedelic jams, and cathartic lyricism. They will support their self-titled ninth studio album alongside singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun, who will play tunes from her acclaimed release, In Defense of My Own Happiness.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band

With six shows over the course of four days, you will have plenty of chances to shimmy and shake to the smooth and soulful tunes of pioneering jazz percussionist Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Rema

Rising Nigerian rapper Rema will swing through town to support his debut album, Rave & Roses, which Pitchfork called "just as confident and irrepressibly youthful as ever."

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Do you think Rod Stewart is sexy? Here's your opportunity to finally let him know. The British rock icon will play tracks from throughout his prolific career, such as "Maggie May" and "Sailing," alongside power-pop relics Cheap Trick.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Summer Series at the Amphitheater

In celebration of the new Volunteer Park amphitheater, local musicians and keynote speakers will try out the snazzy new stage with fresh faces performing each week. Latin jazz artists Raul Midon, Alex Cuba, and Jovino Santos Neto will supply the tunes this week.

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Funbox: Animal Crossing Drag Tribute

Hosts Fran Zia and Ava Magnum blend geek and gag in this monthly drag show. This time around, Funbox is on an Animal Crossing theme, so prepare for villager realness from queens Solana Solstice, Dizzy Phoria, and Marina Claire. We can't wait to see their bug nets.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis: Women Writers Respond to the Call

Local writers Donna Cameron, Sophia Kouidou-Giles, Marianne Lile, Anne Liu Kellor, Brenda Peterson, Kate Jessica Raphael, Ashley E. Sweeney, and Barbara Wolf Terao will celebrate the release of Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis: Women Writers Respond to the Call at this evening of thought-provoking, encouraging readings. Edited by Stephanie Raffelock, the collection of poetry, essays, and art offers fresh perspectives on creativity as a supportive force in times of crisis.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

Robert Samuels

This program spotlights the work of Peabody Award-winning political journalist Robert Samuels, who co-wrote His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justicealongside fellow Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa. It's worth a read—the book was deemed "impeccably researched" by Publishers Weekly, and anti-racist activist Ibram X. Kendi called it "painstaking[ly] detail[ed] and textured storytelling."

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Amanda Seales

Amanda Seales is no ordinary comic—the Columbia University grad tackles serious topics like racism, rape culture, and police brutality with humor and intelligence. You might know Seales from her role as Tiffany DuBois on HBO's Insecure; she's also the host of NBC's Bring the Funny and the Small Doses podcast. Expect a blend of laughs and uplifting Black advocacy in Seales's performance—she founded Smart Funny & Black Productions to produce and create art as "edu-tainment."

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Latinx Pride Festival 2022

Show 'em you were born this way at this Latinx-centered festival, complete with musical performances, dancing, food vendors, community resources, and a photo booth.

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

MAITA

MAITA, the indie rock project of Portland-based singer-songwriter Maria Maita-Keppeler, has moved many people with the angelic beauty of her voice and vulnerable lyricism, including Kill Rock Stars' founder Slim Moon, who revived the label to sign her. She will play tracks from her new album, I Just Want To Be Wild For You, after opening sets from acoustic duo Coach Phillips and local artist Sarah Pasillas.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Noise Complaint's 6th Birthday ft. A-Trak, Ardalan, Thee Mike B, and Bones

Move and groove between three dance floors to the funky house and techno rhythms of world-renowned DJs Ardalan, Thee Mike B, Bones, and more in celebration of Noise Complaint's six-year anniversary.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Seventeen

South Korean superstar crew Seventeen (who, despite their name, only have 13 members) will arrive in Seattle for a stop on their Be The Sun tour, just after the release of their new album, Face the Sun.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

PERFORMANCE

Super Massive Part 1: Aquaria

Aquaria has already shown us her star—as one of RuPaul's Drag Race's youngest-ever winners, she was crowned at only 22. The glam fashionista from season 10 turned even more looks after her win (she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019, and walked in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show the same year), so prepare for gaggy couture and ultra-fishy realness at this performance.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Comedy Bang! Bang! LIVE

Reliably hilarious podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! probably predates your fave—funnyman Scott Aukerman has hosted the show for over 13 years. Blending interviews, improv, and silly, surreal antics, Comedy Bang! Bang! has heard from guests like Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, and Seth Rogen, so you know the jokes will be on point for this live performance.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

John Mulaney: From Scratch

Ah, John Mulaney—if you're familiar with his buttoned-up comedy style, you probably love him, and if you really love him, you already know that he's been through...a lot of changes lately. Catch the contemporary legend's massive tour and you might hear him spill the tea. (We'd check it out ourselves, but "we are very small, and we have no money, so you can imagine the kind of stress that we are under.")

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

Nimesh Patel

Emmy-nominated writer and funnyman Nimesh Patel has been a common face in NYC's comedy scene for the last decade—he's a regular at the famed Comedy Cellar, and has opened for Chris Rock and Aziz Ansari. Patel brings more chill, open-minded comedy to this performance. (Will his parents find out?)

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

Nosferatu the Vampyre

Modern master Werner Herzog has never been one to set his sights low, so his ambitious tribute to Murnau's 1922 horror classic Nosferatu (which Herzog calls "the greatest German film") pulled out all the stops, with an apocalyptic, spectacularly creepy vibe. Herzog's Nosferatu stars Klaus Kinski and Isabelle Adjani, a perfectly gothic casting for a film that also features 11,000 rats. Now that's cinema.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Sum 41 & Simple Plan: The Blame Canada Tour

This lineup is what Hot Topic circa 2009 dreams are made of. Canadian pop-punk hold-outs Sum 41 and Simple Plan will join forces for an evening of skater boy anthems like "In Too Deep" and "Perfect."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

The Chicks

Adored country trio The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will ignite the Gorge with the empowering feminist anthems from their 2020 album, Gaslighter, which is the group's first album in fourteen years. The night will get started with a performance from the legendary country-folk singer-songwriter, Nanci Griffith.

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Donna's Summer at Supernova

This recurring disco dance night will pay tribute to the queen of disco, Donna Summer, with resident DJs playing classic hits. If hot stuff is what you’re looking for, then keep your eyes peeled for extra groovy performances from Supernova's house band Universal Peoples along with aerialists, drag queens, and go-go dancers. You're gonna wanna wear your sparkliest show-stopping outfit for this one!

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

ArtHaus: Clown Car

Seattle's favorite live drag battle runs the gamut from glitz to gooey and grotesque, all in pursuit of gaggy glamour and the coveted Art Haus inheritance. This time around, though, they're trading in their glitter and goo for squirting flowers, suspenders, and big-ass shoes. Leo Mane, Ivori Chapel, Scary-Ann, and a gaggle of other drag divas will squeeze into the clown car (aka Kremwerk) this Saturday. Get ready for nose-honking eleganza.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Dungeons and Drag Queens!

Drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety will play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this special event. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through a collaborative storytelling adventure.

(Jai Thai, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Aside from her weird reputation for insensitivity, Amy Schumer has certainly made her mark on comedy over the last few years, winning several Emmy awards for Inside Amy Schumer and hosting this year's kerfuffle-filled Oscars. She'll land in Seattle with more wisecracks, hopefully keeping the racism at bay.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FILM

Our Bodies Our Doctors

Just in time for the SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade, Portland documentarian Jan Haaken's Our Bodies Our Doctors fights abortion stigma with a close look at the process from doctors' viewpoints. The film might not be for the squeamish—it describes procedures in clear language, no sugarcoating here—but one in three women in the US have had an abortion, so it offers valuable information. Listen up!

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Billy Strings

Staying true to traditional bluegrass while never abandoning his Michigan metal band origins, 26-year-old guitar prodigy Billy Strings boosts his roots jams with electric instruments and touches of psychedelic rock that have earned him national acclaim and a Grammy win.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Forest for the Trees 5

House music will see daylight at this free waterfront dance party with DJs Ramiro, Jon Lemmon, Dane Garfield Wilson, Reverend Dollars, and others. But first, get stretched out for all the dance moves you’re about to bust out with a yoga class from Yo Yo Yoga, a Seattle-based collective that advocates for wellness events in the music industry.

(Myrtle Edwards Park, Waterfront)

Wimps with Tissue

The much-beloved Seattle trio Wimps will bring their infectious blend of slacker-rock and pop-punk to Seward Park, with songs like "Procrastination" and "Quitter," for an outdoor show accompanied by indie rock two-piece Tissue.

(Seward Park Amphitheater, Seward Park)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Urban Book Expo

The "Black and brown literary get down" returns, showcasing authors of color like BeeLyn Naihiwet, Tyrah Majors, and Winta Yohannes alongside creative vendors and delicious food options. Bring a tote for all your book purchases, and don't miss the groovy performance by singer-songwriter JusMoni.

(El Centro de la Raza, North Beacon Hill)

MULTI-DAY

BIPOC

Collective Daydreaming Activation with The Nap Ministry

A different, much more chill world is possible! Specifically for people in the African diaspora, this afternoon of collective rest conceives of daydreaming and imagination as forms of collective liberation. Tricia Hersey, founder of The Nap Ministry, will lead a deep examination of daydreaming, guiding participants in slow rest and decompression from the grind.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Saturday-Sunday)

COMMUNITY

Summer in SLU

Throughout the summer, South Lake Union is making the best of the sunshine with rotating family-friendly experiences planned each day. Drop by the neighborhood during the week for craft activities, foodie pop-ups, and a tiki bar (yep, it's all free while supplies last); on the weekend, giant lawn games like Jenga and Connect Four will take over the Day 1 Playfield.

(Day 1 Playfield, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Day In Day Out

DIDO's lineup looks like it was specifically engineered to capture a particular kind of millennial indie nostalgia. Headlining the fest are The National and Mitski, fresh off the release of her sixth album Laurel Hell and requesting people to get off their damn phones at her shows. Pepperoni Playboy and headliner Mac DeMarco will celebrate the TENTH anniversary of his albums Rock and Roll Nightclub and 2 during his set, which makes me feel old. Salad days no more, amirite? STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

2022 Gigantic Bicycle Festival

Every summer, the Gigantic Bicycle Festival prompts us to rethink how we access our activities. First you ride your bike (for 50 miles), and when you're done, you get to hang out, listen to music, check out art installations and food trucks, watch outdoor movies, and camp out. This year, the likes of Superchunk and Black Belt Eagle Scout will perform in celebration of the Northwest's favorite populist transit option: the bicycle.

(Centennial Fields Park, Snoqualmie, Friday-Saturday)

Madaraka Festival

Madaraka is your one-stop shop for feasting your eyes on African fashion, your ears on music from local artists, and literally feasting on African cuisine. Proceeds from the festival go to One Vibe Africa, which runs programs for youth in Kisumu, Kenya.

(Pier 62, Seattle, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Auteur August

SIFF spotlights cinematic masters this month with their Auteur August retrospective series, celebrating the films of the ambitious Wachowskis, the absurdist-yet-earnest Taika Waititi, and the ultra-imaginative Guillermo del Toro with three weeks of programming. Die-hard fans of individual directors can purchase a pass for their week of screenings, but if you love them all, score a six-pack of tickets to watch any of the films in the series. Auteur August continues this week with films by the Wachowskis, including fan favorites Bound and Cloud Atlas, plus the entire Matrix series.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

The Blue Film Fest 2022

Expect the unexpected at this spicy film fest presented by local, non-binary-led erotic production company Scumtrust Productions. In collaboration with Pinklabel TV and Northwest Film Forum, the Blue Film Fest includes three days of inclusive porn screenings (think queer, trans, and gay smut spanning the last 100 years of raunchy cinema), plus a kinky rope bondage social on Saturday and a Sunday market of freaky-deaky wares.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Fire of Love

Narrated by artsy auteur Miranda July, this documentary follows the fiery trajectory of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. The married pair tracked eruptions the world over, but lost their lives while chasing their passion. (Incidentally, they also looked like they stepped out of a Wes Anderson film.) Director Sara Dosa's Fire of Love was called "blazingly lyrical" by The Los Angeles Times.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Wednesday)

Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Shrek planned this Wednesday and Thursday. Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)

Nope

Modern horror mastermind Jordan Peele dips his toe in science fiction in his newest flick, blending his penchant for spooky social commentary with something a little more alien. Nope follows Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as ranch-owning siblings whose lives in quiet inland California are rocked by sudden encounters with unidentified flying objects.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Seasonal Staff Picks: Thief (In Memory of James Caan)

This special screening of Thief pays tribute to late actor James Caan, who was beloved for his depictions of rough-around-the-edges tough guys. Set to an experimental synth soundtrack by Tangerine Dream, Michael Mann's '81 neo-noir flick follows Caan as Frank, a diamond thief on the lookout for one final score before settling down. Of course, a life of crime is never that simple—Frank cozies up to the wrong crowd, leading to a sinister showdown.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Finally, the role Nicolas Cage was born to play—himself. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a meta action romp that sees the actor tangle up with the CIA and a dangerous crime ring. The criminal? Nic's new best friend, played by Pedro Pascal. (Hey, you can't help who you love.)

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

Vashon Island Film Festival

Head to Vashon Island for a jam-packed weekend of feature films and shorts causing a buzz on the festival circuit, plus parties and film seminars. Presented by new nonprofit The Vashon Film Institute (VFI), the Vashon Island Film Festival aims to foster independent filmmaking in the Pacific Northwest. We're looking forward to weirdo creature feature Crabs!, described as the "horror movie version of Power Rangers" by Nerdly.

(Vashon Island, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry with pan-seared Bristol Bay salmon, Rub with Love salmon rub, fennel relish, and toasted shallot remoulade from Tom Douglas (August 2-8) and the Catfish Corner Signature Sandwich with fried catfish, shredded lettuce, American cheese, dill pickles, and tartar sauce from Terrell Jackson of Jackson's Catfish Corner (August 9-15).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Upper Left Beer Fest & Food Truck Festival 2022

The two-day craft beer festival Upper Left Beer Fest (formerly the Everett Craft Beer Festival) has joined forces with the Everett Food Truck Festival for Everett's ultimate food and drink extravaganza. Choose from over 25 breweries and cideries and 20 food trucks, with everything from birria to Colombian hot dogs to sushi burritos.

(Downtown Everett, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Agatha Christie's Black Coffee

Taproot Theatre Company channels the mysterious and macabre in Black Coffee, an Agatha Christie-penned murder mystery starring everyone's fave mustachioed Belgian sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Directed by Marianne Savell, the play follows Poirot doing what he does best—tracking down a killer, unraveling a "web of deception," and intriguing stuff like that. Bring your mom!

(Taproot Theatre, Greenwood, Wednesday-Saturday)

Down the Rabbit Hole: a Wonderland Cabaret

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and Eat Me's pop-up tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday)

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hip-hop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Here There Be Dragons

Performed by Felicia Loud of Seattle performance group Black Stax, this "theatrical song cycle" is a fierce fusion of hip-hop, soul, cabaret, and storytelling. The groovy one-woman show, supported by musicians Cydney Johnson and Greg Fields, delves into themes of courage, longing, and finding your voice.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

AUGMENT Seattle 2022 International Showcase: The New Nature

Through augmented reality and light installations, AUGMENT encourages dialogue around the impact of COVID-19, digital safe spaces, nature, and collaboration. Presented by Future Arts and conceived by Berlin-based artist Nadine Kolodziey, the showcase of AR installations will be set in urban spaces throughout Seattle; bring your smartphone along (with Instagram installed) to activate each artwork.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Chloë Bass: Soft Services

Conceptual artist Chloë Bass works in performance, installation, text, and social practice, looking closely at intimacy and alienation in wide-reaching art projects. Commissioned by the Henry, Bass has created a series of 14 engraved stone benches in Volunteer Park, plus two sculptures installed outside the Henry itself. The benches include silhouetted imagery in light-responsive pigment, which shifts the quality of the image throughout the day. Stop by to take a seat, and read more about the project's relation to AIDS activism here.

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

L'Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters

In fin-de-siècle Paris, a now-famed art form began to take hold. Rich, colorful lithographic posters celebrated femininity and modernity and revitalized street advertising. L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters explores this aesthetic by showcasing five masters of the medium: Jules Chéret, Eugène Grasset, Alphonse Mucha, Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Monday-Sunday; closing)