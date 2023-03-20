The Top 64 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 20-26, 2023



MONDAY

PERFORMANCE

12 Minutes Max

This fast-paced community production showcases new work by regional artists across genres. Short experimental pieces—each 12 minutes long—will be performed by artists selected by curators Akoiya Harris, a Seattle-based movement artist and cultural preservationist, and Gary Champi, a San Diego-born dance artist and educator.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown)

SPRING

Daffodil Day

You made it. The clocks have jumped ahead, the thermometer is no longer stuck at 45 degrees. Spring is here. Today, while supplies last, celebrate your S.A.D. survival with a trip to Pike Place Market where vendors—Blong's Garden, Neng Garden, Nguyen Family Farm, and Shong Chao's Farm—are giving away free bunches of stemmed sunshine. The market is also celebrating Women's History Month by giving away free women! LOL, JK. There are no free women. But there is 50% off at all businesses that are owned or co-owned by women. A few of my favorites Piroshky Piroshky, Robot vs Sloth, Rachel's Ginger Beer (get the caramelized pineapple to match your daffodils!), and the Confectional (get the peanut butter and chocolate cheesecake because who cares if it doesn't match your daffodils!). STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Pike Place Market, Pike Place Market)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Macie Stewart, Lia Kohl, and Sheridan Riley

Chicago-based cellist and performance artist Lia Kohl subverts conventional notions about how her instrument should sound. On 2022's Too Small to Be a Plain, she weaves field recordings (birdsong, burbling water, people's voices, crickets, etc.) into spare, methodical improvisations and introspective, sonorous drones that nibble at the peripheries of your consciousness like playful rodents. Kohl's new album, The Ceiling Reposes, deploys live radio samples captured primarily during a trip to Vashon Island. These lend a gently disorienting affect to the mutedly radiant and electronically glitched drones Kohl produces on her cello, as well as on kazoo, bells, synths, and other instruments. It's an engrossing headphone listen, and it'll be interesting to see if it translates to the stage. Kohl cut a record with tonight's headliner, Macie Stewart, Recipe for a Boiled Egg, that's even weirder and more jagged than her solo stuff. Seattle drummer/composer Sheridan Riley, whose Participant EP makes avant-garde music sound fun, opens. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

Scary Pockets with David Ryan Harris

Scary Pockets is the collaboration between Jack Conte, co-founder/CEO of Patreon and half of indie-pop duo Pomplamoose, and his high school friend Ryan Lerman, a guitarist and musical director for big names like Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Ben Folds. The duo jams with a rotating cast of singers and musicians, reimagining funk tunes new and old. Soulful rock artist David Ryan Harris will open.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Dispersed: The Womxn of Region Six

Presented by Asé Theatre and Langston Seattle, Dispersed: The Womxn of Region Six is a "music- and movement-rich poetic drama" celebrating the diversity and strength of women in the African diaspora. The multimedia production was directed by Olisa “Spyc-E” Enrico, an improvisational songwriter, performing artist, and educator.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

READINGS & TALKS

Michelle Dowd with Lisa Wells — Forager: Field Notes for Surviving a Family Cult: a Memoir

Fans of Tara Westover's survivalist Mormon memoir Educated will dig Michelle Dowd's Forager, which reveals the story of the writer's upbringing in an apocalyptic cult in the Angeles National Forest through vignettes on edible plants and their uses. Finding hope through flora, fauna, and survival skills, Dowd faced down doomsday in an abusive patriarchal world. She'll be joined in conversation by Lisa Wells, whose book Believers: Making a Life at the End of the World was a finalist for the 2022 PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

World Poetry Day

In celebration of World Poetry Day (which is curiously not during National Poetry Month—that's coming up in April!), this free virtual evening of bilingual poetry will feature a selection of the city's best Spanish language poets. Seattle's current Civic Poet, The Blue Suitpodcast creator Shin Yu Pai, will host the event.

(Central Library, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Experimental Curator: The Sally Dixon Story

Experimental film curator Sally Dixon, who made waves in the '60s with her pioneering "film poems" and created the film program at the Carnegie Museum of Art in 1970, is the subject of this documentary by Brigid Maher. Digging into Dixon's experience as a female filmmaker in the misogynistic art world, Experimental Curator: The Sally Dixon Story also includes archival footage of her artistic collaborations.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

ELIO with Sam Short

Best known for her emotional-yet-danceable bop "CHARGER" featuring Charli XCX, rising bedroom pop princess ELIO will light up Madame Lou's with tracks from her latest album ELIO'S INFERNO. Consider this your final chance to see her at a small venue before she really blows up! TikTok-famous singer-songwriter Sam Short will open.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Queensrÿche: The Digital Noise Alliance Tour

Bellevue-raised heavy metal giants Queensrÿche will bring their progressive sounds back to the PNW on their Digital Noise Alliance tour in support of their new album of the same name. They will be joined by fellow metalheads Trauma and Marty Friedman (of Megadeth).

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Weyes Blood: In Holy Flux Tour

Indie-folk troubadour Weyes Blood (aka LA-based singer-songwriter Natalie Mering) is known for her revival of '70s soft rock, lush orchestral arrangements, and Joni Mitchell-esque vocal range, which combine into a result she once described as“Bob Seger meets Enya.” Don't miss her on tour supporting her acclaimed album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, which lyrically explores universal topics of loneliness, connection, and love.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

A Gaggle of Geeks: A Geeky Comedy Showcase

We're not sold on the idea that you can self-identify as a geek—it's a little like giving yourself a nickname. You've got to earn the title! That said, it'll be geeks galore at this comedy showcase, with local stand-ups like Netflix machine learning scientist Rohini Jayanthi, Silas Lindenstein, Paul Curry, and others slinging nerd-adjacent jokes. We hope someone has a tight five on ChatGPT.

(Vermillion, Capitol Hill)

FILM

Mother of Color

Blending themes of social and ancestral trauma, this feature debut by queer Mexican American filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone follows a community organizer and single mother as she untangles mysterious messages from her ancestors. Keep an eye out for Luz Elena Mendoza of indie outfit Y La Bamba and former Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who both make appearances in the film.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

The Running Man: A Fundraiser for The Starbucks Union Relief Fund

Sponsored by the local pop culture podcast Radio vs. The Martians, this screening of The Running Man promises a trope-ridden wellspring of B-movie antics, complete with Arnold Schwarzenegger in a sweaty metallic jumpsuit. Even better, 100% of proceeds from the '87 schlockfest will be donated to the Pacific Northwest Starbucks Workers United labor union relief fund.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

deca joins

After their 2020 tour was canceled midway through (due to the you-know-what), the Taipei-based Mandarin indie rock band deca joins will finally hit the road supporting their album Bird andReflections.

(Substation, Fremont)

PERFORMANCE

Small Town Murder

Hosts James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman bring in-depth research and curious details on provincial crimes and neighborhood mayhem to the stage for this live edition of their podcast Small Town Murder. The show blends gory tragedy with plenty of wisecracks to lighten the mood.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

The Moth GrandSLAM

The Moth's public story-sharing events have encouraged community, vulnerability, and connection across the world. In this rendition of the now-classic event, 10 winners from the StorySLAM series will battle it out to win the title of Seattle GrandSLAM Story Champion using words as their weapons.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour

The King of Queens kingpin, Paul Blart: Mall Cop punchline, and Long Island comedy giant Kevin James will drop by Seattle with unparalleled Dad energy and thoughts on lactose intolerance.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FILM

Linoleum

"Radically average" comedian Jim Gaffigan stars in this surreal, sci-fi-tinged comedy-drama, which follows the host of Above and Beyond, an Ohio public access science show, as he navigates the aftermath of a satellite crash near his home. Sounds like a midlife crisis in the making, so naturally, he decides to use the satellite's parts to build a rocket ship and zoom into outer space. Relatable! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's "final minutes...are startling in their heart-wrenching effectiveness," so expect an astronomical reveal.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Jane Weaver with Sonoda

Self-described as "abusing, evading, and obliterating 20 years of whimsical pop trends," experimental singer-songwriter Jane Weaver pulls inspiration from varied genres like shoegaze, punk, synth-pop, acid folk, indie rock, dark ambient, and '60s pop, for a magical brew that's all her own. Expect to hear songs from her 2021 album, Flock, after an opening set from dream pop ensemble Sonoda.

(Substation, Fremont)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dungeons & Drag Queens

Described as "fantasy and hilarity on a magical journey" by the South Seattle Emerald, drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this recurring show. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through a collaborative storytelling adventure.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Word Works—Bethany C. Morrow: The Importance of Thinking About Writing

Hugo House's Word Works craft talks continue with this writer's block-blasting conversation led by indie bestselling writer Bethany C. Morrow, whose work includes speculative adult fiction and YA novels. She'll be joined in conversation by Nebula Award finalist and Seattle Times contributor Nisi Shawl to discuss tactics for combatting the dreaded block.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Doug Stanhope

In the words of former Stranger managing editor Leilani Polk, Doug Stanhope is "dark, offensive, vulgar, and sometimes downright brutal. His style is a mix of volatile social criticism and anecdotal humor taken to self-hate extremes. Past subjects have included abortion, his own alcoholism and self-defeating behavior, capitalism and how the US’s idea of poverty is radically different from other parts of the world, football, death, and everything in between." In other words, if you're easily ruffled, avoid this show.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Irene Tu, Jordan Thewlis, and Ricci Armani

"Hello. I'm a girl." LA-based stand-up and Vulture “Comedian You Should and Will Know” Irene Tu will visit Seattle on the heels of a viral Comedy Central YouTube video. She'll show the Pacific Northwest her “quick wit, relaxed stage presence, and hilariously off-the-wall observations” (Paste Magazine), and will be joined on stage by funny faves Ricci Armani and Onion contributor Jordan Thewlis.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Georgetown Bites

Known for being Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, industrial-gritty Georgetown has become a culinary destination in its own right, with a high concentration of underrated under-the-radar gems. At this annual spring food walk, you can scoop up all those and other offerings from more than 30 different vendors, including grilled cheese and tomato bisque from Brother Joe, fish tacos from El Sirenito, slices from Flying Squirrel Pizza Co., full-sized gold bars from Fran's Chocolate, tavern burgers from Star Brass Works Lounge, Thai iced tea and ginger lemonade from Voi Ca Phe, and more.

(Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, Georgetown)

Sour Beer Day

Try three pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including boysenberry and "TropiCoolShip." The food truck Po'Boy & Tings will be onsite to sling New Orleans-inspired eats.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

A New World: Intimate Music from Final Fantasy

Led by conductor Eric Roth, the exceptional New World Players Chamber Ensemble will perform the whimsical battle medleys and character themes from the sci-fi video game Final Fantasy, composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, and Masayoshi Soken.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Big Joanie

British punk trio Big Joanie combines the seething feminist lyricism of the '90s riot grrrl movement with synth-heavy post-punk and '60s girl group harmonies for a unique sound that has landed them on tours with Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney, St. Vincent, and more. They will support their sophomore album, Back Home, which is their first on the PNW label Kill Rock Stars.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

Emma Ruth Rundle

Taking a look at her last two albums, EG2: Dowsing Voice and Engine of Hell, LA-based Emma Ruth Rundle floats from dark piano ballads (à la PJ Harvey or Nick Cave) to soft acoustic folk songs, textural ambient soundscapes, and nature-based sound collages. Don't miss an opening set from experimental artist Patrick Shiroishi.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Emotional Oranges

R&B/pop duo Emotional Oranges are shrouded in mystery—the band members use aliases instead of their real names and obscure their faces with designer shades and bucket hats. Join them for an evening of sultry break-beat drums, jazzy guitars, and unaffected vocals that have allegedly received praise from both Michelle Obama and Guy Fieri.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Kent Spotlight Series Presents: Ray on My Mind

This part-concert, part-theatrical production will feature pianist/vocalist Kenny Brawner as he leads an eleven-piece orchestra in a tribute to the blues legend Ray Charles. Biographical facts and monologues detailing Charles' influence on music and culture will be woven between songs from his prolific catalog.

(Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, Kent)

​Medieval Women's Choir: Revelry!

Celebrate Women's History Month with the ​Medieval Women's Choir, which will frolic into spring with secular music from the 12th-15th centuries about love, nature, dancing, and food. The audience can take part in the fun with sing-alongs and dancing.

(7400 Woodlawn, Green Lake)

¿Téo?

Colombian American drum and bass artist ¿Téo? draws from bossa nova, hip-hop, classical, and alternative influences for a genre he calls "neo-American." He'll support his latest output, Sol, alongside R&B vocalist Maesu.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

On their newly released album, V, Portland-via-New Zealand rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra cite influences like "West Coast album-oriented rock, classic hits, weirdo pop, and Hawaiian hapa haole music." They will promote the new album alongside the Portland-based audio/visual project Amulets.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Whitney with Shannon Lay

On their latest release, SPARK, the Chicago-based indie-rock duo Whitney trades their folk-tinged tunes for a more polished and bouncy sound with influences from Y2K artists like Usher, Ne-Yo, and Gwen Stefani bleeding through. They will take the stage after an opening set from folk singer-songwriter Shannon Lay.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Stayin' Alive: ABBA Tribute Night

Take your ‘fit cues from ABBA and boogie all night long whilst hysterically yelling the lyrics to your favorite disco numbers from the Swedish pop quartet and others. Plus, keep your eyes and ears open for Supernova's house band Universal Peoples, an on-site magician, drag performances, and more.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

SPORTS & RECREATION

SAM Body & Mind

What better way to beat SAD than with SAM? The art museum will present free, first-come, first-serve wellness activities on the fourth Saturday of each month this winter to help you combat the tedious post-holiday doldrums. Head to Olympic Sculpture Park for a 60-minute Vinyasa flow led by Take Care Yoga (BYO mat), followed by a vibrationally chill sound bowl session by Biom and a self-reflective art activity by The Feels Foundation.

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler

Sarah Millican, the bawdy Brit whose comedy style was once described as "gaspingly rude" by The Guardian, returns for her sixth international tour with more reflections on poop, unfortunate accidents, and more. (For those who aren't hip to Geordie slang, "bobby dazzler" is the highest of praise, oft bestowed on cute kids and ladies in fancy outfits.)

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus tours, the industry-only Bartender's Circle Summit, and more.

(Various locations)

LIVE MUSIC

Algiers with Party Dozen

Atlanta-based quartet Algiers, led by vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Franklin James Fisher will bring their cathartic, soulful, and shapeshifting blend of gospel- and blues-tinged post-punk back to town for a headlining set supporting their new Matador Records-released album, Shook. They will be joined by the Aussie noise-rock duo Party Dozen.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

More Music @ The Moore

More Music features young musicians collaborating and playing in a variety of styles, providing them with a program that offers mentorship from music industry folks, production and promotional support, and a chance to connect with local musicians. This year, rising local artists like Alex Vile, Anu Batbaatar, Cherry Ferrari, MIDPAK, and more will showcase what they’ve been working on under the mentorship of Grammy-winning producer/songwriter Mike Elizondo (best known for his 11-year partnership with Dr. Dre).

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SHOPPING

Northwest Record Show

Dig through crates of records and CDs from every genre under the sun, DVDs, and tons of other music-related collectibles spread out across 50+ tables. Folks who bring a food item to donate to Northwest Harvest will get one dollar off admission.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown)

SPORTS & RECREATION

2023 Big Climb Seattle

At this annual climb, thousands of participants hike up the Columbia Tower's 69 flights of stairs (nice) to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's mission to fund blood cancer research. (That's 1,311 steps, or 1,311 reasons you can go get doughnuts afterward.) The Tower is the tallest building in the Pacific Northwest, so expect breathtaking views from the top.

(Columbia Center, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA

Calling all puppet lovers! Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of screen faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood created by Oregon stop-motion animation studio LAIKA. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood)

Complete with seaweed, mist, and fog, the immersive new artwork by Jónsi (Jón Þór Birgisson, lead singer of the dreamy Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós) will highlight the ecological similarities between sister cities Seattle and Reykjavik. The installation will include field recordings and other sonic elements that "simulate the experience of a wave traveling the length of the gallery," and a melodious soundtrack created by Jónsi will echo throughout the space.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 70 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom frappes from Sip House, the "Shinkansen Express" (a strawberry gimlet with blossom-infused Japanese gin) at Shultzy's, cherry fritters from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse, and more.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

ByDesign Festival 2023

As Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." This year's edition of the cross-cultural festival promises a "broad, inclusive" selection of thought-provoking films, performances, and interactive activities. Expect to explore the cross-sections of design, capitalism, built environments, and collective identity with this year's offerings, which include the wryly humorous production cycle documentary A Marble Travelogue and Monobloc, which tells the story of the world’s best-selling piece of furniture.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Make Believe Seattle Film Festival

The first inaugural Make Believe Seattle Film Festival aims to "shine a dark light on the energy that courses through the PNW’s veins"—in other words, they'll bring horror, sci-fi, and animated movie magic to our fantastical region. The genre film festival, which was juried by Chris Devlin (screenwriter of 2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Sara Fetters (lead film critic at Seattle Gay News), and others, will offer up a diverse range of programming for newbies and film buffs alike. We're stoked for buzzy Sundance comedy Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out and Poundcake, a horror satire about a serial killer stalking straight white men. Spoopy!

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year's "cinemanna" includes screenings of Where Life Begins, a romantic drama following an ultra-Orthodox Jewish family in the bucolic Calabrian countryside,and the short film program Saying Kaddish, which was curated by Seattle-based author, playwright, and programmer Warren Etheredge. Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home.

(Various locations and Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

110 In the Shade

Since 2014, Reboot Theatre Company has experimented with funky interpretations of established works through innovative casting and design modifications, and the results can be pretty transformative—last year's Jesus Christ Superstar offered a unique twist on the relationship dynamics of Jesus, Mary, and Judas, history’s most dramatic throuple. This time around, director Scot Charles Anderson reimagines the '60s-era production 110 in the Shade with a closer examination of the gender dynamics at play. The story follows Lizzie, an independent woman in a small, drought-stricken western town. While being pressured to marry the recently widowed sheriff, Lizzie encounters a stranger with a curious promise to make it rain.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Between Two Knees

Penned by intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s, who are also the co-creators of hit FX series Reservation Dogs, this irreverent playoffers up absurd vignettes of American history. Centering the perspectives of one family as they experience the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 and the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973, Between Two Knees was described as "uproariously funny" by the Siskiyou Daily News.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Boundless

On the three-year anniversary of its COVID-19 closure, Pacific Northwest Ballet will share the McCaw Hall stage with its "pandemic-era collaborators," including Chicago based-choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, lauded New York choreographer Jessica Lang, and International Commissioning Project winner Penny Saunders. The boundary-pushing trio will present two world premieres, plus Wonderland, a "love letter to the immense power and delight one finds [in live theater.]"

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Drum and Colours: Henry IV

If we've learned anything from Succession and Game of Thrones, it's that an entrée of political power tends to come with a spicy side dish of family drama. Trace HBO's favorite recurring narrative back to the source in Shakespeare's Henry IV, which follows the king's conflict-ridden rule. The epic tale of taverns, brothels, blood, guts, and a polarized nation will be performed by an all-POC cast.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Every Brilliant Thing

Here is our (non-exhaustive) list of brilliant things: The Baby Mop. This weird building in Poland. The Lake Elsinore super bloom, before it was ravaged by Instagrammers. This show. It’s true—Every Brilliant Thing, an "immersive storytelling experience" by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, is pretty brilliant. The hit one-man play blends theater, comedy, and audience-driven improv to tell a complex tale of mental illness and perseverance; it was described as "one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression" by The Guardian.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Meet Me at Dawn

British playwright Zinnie Harris's Meet Me at Dawn offers a fresh take on the tragic love myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, so if you're jazzed about the recent wave of Greek mythology retellings, you shouldn't miss this "tenderly lyrical and utterly modern fable."

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

Misfit Cabaret “Circus”

The San Francisco-based Darling Misfits and their fearless Mistress of Ceremony Kat Robichaud will return to the stage with a dazzling array of burlesque, drag, and aerial cirque magic, all under one tent.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday-Saturday)

Moisture Festival 2023

A true testament to the popularity of underground cabaret entertainment in Seattle, the longstanding Moisture Festival has fostered circus performers, comics, burlesque dancers, and musicians for years, and now claims to be "the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival." The month-long fest offers eye-popping events from the (relatively) mild-mannered to the racy and scantily clad end of the spectrum, including the risqué, adults-only Libertease Cabaret.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Everett, Wednesday-Sunday)

The UN-[TITLED] Project

Created in response to ongoing displacement and gentrification in Seattle, the multi-site project UN-[TITLED] will rotate between locations in the Central and Chinatown-International Districts to reflect on "community meaning, cultural memory, and healing." Collaboratively planned by musician Benjamin Hunter, movement artist Nia-Amina Minor, theater artist Tom Pearson, poet Kamari Bright, and architects Laurie Allison Wilson and Margaret Knight, UN-[TITLED] will guide attendees through a series of interventions in art, sound, movement, performance, and ritual.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Regionals

The frenetic energy of March Madness is coming to Climate Pledge Arena as Seattle University hosts the Division I Women's Basketball Tournament Regional. Pick your faves and root for 'em from the sidelines as eight teams vie for the two coveted spots in the Women's Final Four.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Contemporary art lovers, don't sleep on this one. Exploring the boundaries between the body and its environment, Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundationfeatures works spanning the last five decades by art mega-stars like Kehinde Wiley, Kiki Smith, Wendy Red Star, and Alison Saar. With an eye toward the climate crisis, the exhibition is a rare opportunity to see how some of the country's most influential artists are thinking critically about ecological issues and humanity's place on the planet.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Saturday-Sunday; opening)