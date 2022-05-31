The Top 64 Events in Seattle This Week: May 31-June 5, 2022



Although Washington's statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

TUESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Restored EATS

The Seattle Restored EATS pop-up window at 9th & Thomas will feature treats from a variety of vendors, including locally brewed chai from Aditi Chai, sweet and savory pies from Grayseas Pies, macarons from Wicked Macarons, Liberian and Ghanaian cuisine from Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, and more.

(9th and Thomas, South Lake Union)

LIVE MUSIC

Belle & Sebastian

With Gen-Z reviving the twee movement, it’s honestly shocking that Glasgow indie-poppers Belle & Sebastian haven’t blown up on TikTok yet with their endless catalog of tunes about riding the bus, getting lost in a book, and falling in love. The seven-piece will support their new album, A Bit of Previous, which tackles the experiences and turbulence that comes with getting older with their signature wit and tenderness.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Grouper

Oregon-based artist Liz Harris, also known as Grouper, creates hushed ambient sounds that emanate feeling, despite her lyrics and instrumentation being slightly obscured by echoes and reverb. Her latest release, Shade, is a collection of unreleased recordings from throughout her musical career that shows another side with intimate stripped-down folk songs.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Starset

What the hell does it sound like when an electrical engineer from Ohio decides he wants to funnel all his scientific knowledge into some hard-hitting rock 'n' roll? It sounds a lot like Starset. Dustin Bates fronts this band, who will play tracks off of their cinematic new album, Horizons, which takes the listener on a science-fiction expedition through digital realities.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Raveena

Indian American R&B singer Raveena has become known for her stunning videos for songs like “Temptation,” “Mama,” “Honey,” and “Stronger,” which marry her contemporary R&B sound with visuals that pay homage to the South Asian diaspora. It’s a firm reminder that a musician can embrace their intersectionality, forgo code-switching, and still be successful in the music industry. If you need to feel better, or at the very least calm the fuck down, listen to Raveena. Or if you’re simply in the mood for something peaceful, dreamy, and soul-drenched, listen to Raveena. JENNI MOORE

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Queer Beer Release Party

In collaboration with White Center Pride, Future Primitive will celebrate the release of its Queer Beer with brewery tours and a special toast.

(Future Primitive Brewing, Highline)

LIVE MUSIC

Freddie Gibbs

Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs will stop by on his Space Rabbit tour ahead of his highly anticipated upcoming album, Soul Sold Separately, which is speculated to have production credits from heavy-hitters Madlib, Kaytranada, Pharrell, and more. Multi-talented rapper, comedian, writer, and actor Zach Fox will open in support of his debut joke-rap album, shut the fuck up talking to me.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards with Ollella

With a little string music, some folk vibes, a whole lot of roots music, and Laura Cortese dealing out those Dance Cards—you've got a lively night of music to enjoy. Plus, improvisational indie-folk gem Ollella will start the night off right.

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

SuperCoze, Arrlo, and Modern Daze

Singer-songwriter SuperCoze (aka Cody Choi) will treat you to a night of sunlit indie-pop alongside Las Vegas-based alt-rock quartet Arrlo, and Tacoma indie project Modern Daze.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Jessie Sheehan, Snackable Bakes

If assembling fussy, elaborate layered cakes isn't for you, perhaps you need cookbook author Jessie Sheehan's new book Snackable Bakes, which is full of treats that can be assembled in 20 minutes or less. Sheehan will chat about her new book with Zoe Bakes Cakes author Zoe Francois.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

The Moth StorySLAM: Birthdays

The iconic storytelling competition returns, this time with a birthday theme. Participants are invited to prepare a five-minute story on all things party-related—blowing out candles, weird presents, uncomfortable pointy hats, and everything in between—for their chance to share in front of a live audience.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Ian Karmel

Emmy winner Ian Karmel was born and raised in Portland and Beaverton, skyrocketing from open mic stand-up sets to gigs writing for The Late Late Show with James Corden and Chelsea Lately. What launched his career? Well, his ultra-successful Mercury column Everything as Fuck might've had something to do with it. Now he's back in the region, returning to the stand-up roots for which he's known and beloved.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Socially Inept: Tech Roast Show

A comedy crew of former techies is on the loose, and they've come to Seattle to roast those of us in sad, soul-sucking jobs devoted to data overlords. The group has traveled the country delivering burns, selling out shows in NY, LA, Austin, San Francisco, and (natch) Silicon Valley.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Renton Wine Walk

Amble through downtown Renton, sample wines from over 20 different wineries, and get to know the winemakers in person.

(Downtown Renton)

GEEK & GAMING

Game Grumps Live!

Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan will bring their hit web series, Game Grumps, to the stage, pitting audience members against each other in a night of antics that'll determine the best gamer at the show. Score!

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Bobby Rush: Bellevue Jazz & Blues Music Series

Legendary blues musician Bobby Rush will fill you up with the stylish funkified tunes that have earned him a Grammy win, twelve Blues Music Awards, and an induction into the Blues Hall of Fame.

(Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue)

KEXP & Keep Music Live Present: Tomo Nakayama with Moon Palace & Coral Grief

Seattle-based artist Tomo Nakayama makes emotionally compelling folk-infused electro-pop that has been favored by critics in recent years. He will play alongside indie-rock band Moon Palace and dream-pop duo Coral Grief. This event is a part of Keep Music Live WA, which helps raise funds that directly benefit local artists.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Pedro the Lion: Havasu Tour

Seattle-based band Pedro the Lion, whose sound was described by Stranger writer Jas Keimig as "big-dick-quasi-emo-indie-rock," will play in support of their new album Havasu, which reflects on frontman David Bazan's small-town upbringing.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Purity Ring (DJ Set/After Party)

The party isn't over! Dreamy duo Purity Ring will stop by for a DJ set after their live show at the Neptune Theater .

(Q Nightclub, Capitol Hill)

Violent Femmes

Few rock bands have emerged on the scene with more raw vitality than did Milwaukee's Violent Femmes with their self-titled 1983 album. The platinum-selling Violent Femmes abounds with instantly catchy, immediately engrossing songs about young-person angst, all stripped down to their most crucial essentials. Front man Gordon Gano channeled Lou Reed and Jonathan Richman vocal tics and lyrical tropes with very relatable results. Tough act to follow, but 1984's Christianity-haunted Hallowed Ground proved the Femmes could go darker yet. I stopped following them after 1986's The Blind Leading the Naked, but one listen to 2019's Hotel Last Resort reveals that Gano and bassist Brian Ritchie's flair for spare, infectious folk rock hasn't diminished much over the last 37 years. DAVE SEGAL

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

RPDR S14 Showcase Series: Daya Betty

Known for her couture prowess with a safety pin, Daya is six feet and five inches of '80s glam rock realness. The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 contestant will return to Queer/Bar to shake things up again—you Betty be ready!

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with David Sedaris

If we must live through an era of pandemic-driven fear and uncertainty, at least David Sedaris is around to offer his two cents on the whole shebang. In Happy-Go-Lucky, the quintessential humorist shares notes on his life pre- and mid-pandemic—when once he learned to shoot guns and hung out in Serbian flea markets, he's now shifted to solitary walks and reflections on a battle-scarred country marked by empty storefronts and political graffiti. Sedaris will be joined by Cindy House, author of Mother Noise. House credits Sedaris with saving her life—perhaps she'll share why in her opening act.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

Elif Batuman

Elif Batuman, who was a Pulitzer finalist for her 2017 book The Idiot, returns with Either/Or, which continues the saga of The Idiot's intense—and a little insecure—protagonist. Set in 1996, the novel unravels Selin's story further with Batuman's signature funny, micro-observational style.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Chris Gethard: America's Loosest Cannon Tour

Comedian, actor, and author Chris Gethard is also the host of the hit podcast Beautiful/Anonymous, which, as the name might imply, collects and shares beautiful stories from anonymous callers. Gethard will stop by Seattle on his new tour, sharing more of the awkward, improv-informed comedy that has garnered him so many fans.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour

Tennessee-born Leanne Morgan has always known her true passion—she's been pursuing comedy and performance since her childhood 4-H talent show. But life led her in a different direction, and she wound up selling jewelry at parties in the Appalachian foothills. Morgan couldn't hide her comedic talents, though, and started a stand-up career despite it all. The comic's humble beginnings still inspire her relatable, country-tinged comedy—she's known for her Jell-O salad recipes, and audiences might hear the scoop on her new grandbaby on this tour.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FOOD & DRINK

Ekéko Drinking Snacks

Scarf drinking snacks from the Latinx pop-up Ekéko.

(The Growler Guys, Northeast Seattle)

LIVE MUSIC

Hell's Belles

Join female-powered AC/DC tribute band Hell's Belles—endorsed by lead guitarist Angus Young himself—for a night of your favorite face-melting hard rock jams.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Peace of Rage

Conveying a feeling we can probably all relate to, 13 local artists will share their rage in one cathartic variety show, combining visual, somatic, and musical mediums as pathways to vulnerability and healing.

(Yaw Theater, Georgetown)

PERFORMANCE

Earth to Kenzie

If you've got kiddos who are new to opera, this digestible one-act performance might make them a fan. Earth to Kenzie tells the tale of an imaginative fifth grader who hopes to avoid issues at home by disappearing into her fave space-kitten video game, but her asthma forces her to reckon with the real world. (Relatable.) Although it's suitable for children, this performance isn't child's play—expect a fully staged, costumed opera with professional singers and live piano accompaniment.

(Opera Center, Uptown)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

DinoFest

In 2015, Burke Museum paleontologists made the first-ever discovery of a dinosaur fossil in Washington state—now that's an achievement worth celebrating. Slap on your khaki shorts for this museum-wide fossil festival, featuring hot new research shared by Burke and UW scientists, specimens from the museum's collection, crafts, and activities. This event draws a big audience, so plan early and snag a timed ticket.

(Burke Museum, Northeast Seattle)

FOOD & DRINK

DrinkWell: Zinfandel of Dry Creek Valley

Oenophiles will flock to this wine and food pairing event, featuring 15 winemakers pouring Zinfandel and other wines from California's Sonoma County alongside appetizers and buffet bites from chef Michael Mina's restaurant Bourbon Steak.

(Bourbon Steak, Downtown)

Plan C: A Bake Sale for Choice

This bake sale organized by the pop-up bakery Ben's Bread will feature delectable baked goods from vendors all over Seattle, including the London Plane, Saint Bread, Lark, Deep Sea Sugar & Salt, Muriel's, Companion Bakes x Ayako & Family, Salmonberry Goods, and more. All proceeds will benefit several organizations supporting abortion rights, including Planned Parenthood, the Louisiana Yellowhammer Fund, and National Network of Abortion Funds.

(Saint Bread, Portage Bay)

PRIDE Drag Brunch at Frolik

Kiki with fierce queens on Frolik's classy rooftop all month long. It'll be a Pride celebration with special themed cocktails and bites, plus premium views of the parade on June 26.

(Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Calexico

Arizona-based Americana indie rockers Calexico will stop by on tour supporting their politically charged new album, El Mirador, which takes inspiration from traditional mariachi, cumbia, and conjunto sounds.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Tori Amos

Your favorite mezzo-soprano Tori Amos, known for her poignant feminist lyrics and unique piano playing style, will stop by to play some songs from her latest album, Ocean to Ocean, which tackles grief, nihilism, and hope.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

PeregriNasyon, Is America in the Heart?

This outdoor production gives attendees a glimpse into the lives of Filipino farm workers during the Great Depression, modeled after America is in the Heart, a '40s-era semi-autobiographical novel by Carlos Bulosan. As a Filipino farmworker, Bulosan immigrated to the US to labor in West Coast canneries and farmlands; he taught himself to read and write in English to document his experiences. Bulosan's work stands out as similar to Steinbeck's, but is far less well-known. Chris Millado, a Filipino American playwright, set out to change that by adapting the novel into a play back in 1994—this performance from Velasco Arts and Bindlestiff Studio shares an excerpt from Millado's adaptation.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: How to Clone a Mammoth

Ancient DNA researcher and evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro will bring the audience along on a fascinating journey through the process of "de-extinction," a controversial field of science attempting to resurrect extinct species. How to Clone a Mammoth is presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience

This immersive exhibition takes visitors back about 140 million years. Come face-to-face with life-size animatronic dinos from over 80 species (including infamously scary dudes, like velociraptors and a T-rex). VR technology envelops visitors in a naturalistic Jurassic habitat, and a mesmerizing digital aquarium reveals ancient underwater life.

(1750 Occidental Ave S, SoDo, Wednesday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Glazer's PhotoFest 2022

Gather 'round, photogs! Glazer Camera is offering a series of online and in-person presentations from snapshot pros, with panels on everything from fine art photography to on-location city portraits, plus photowalks and demos. It'll culminate in the camera store's largest sale of the year from June 3-5.

(Glazer's Camera, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Sunday)

FILM

Cane Fire

Fantasies of "exotic" Hawaiian escapism skirt the truth of the colonial, exploitative actions embedded in the island's history. In Cane Fire, director Anthony Banua-Simon takes a closer look at Hawaii's history and Hollywood image through personal observation, Youtube vids, and cinematic depictions, revealing how economic and cultural influences skew the island's story.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Crimes of the Future

Uh oh! Cronenberg's back—prepare for body horror and freaky mutations. In Crimes of the Future, the human species is adapting weirdly to synthetic environments, and a celeb performance artist documents his bodily metamorphosis in avant-garde performances. Sounds gross but cool! But in Cronenberg's typical gut-twisting fashion, a mysterious group is hangin' out in the shadows, hoping to use the artist's fame to expose a new shift in human evolution.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Men

Director Alex Garland has a gift for feverish, psych-out sci-fi with strong female leads—he made both Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland's first horror flick follows Harper (played by Jessie Buckley) on an English country retreat after a death in her life. It's anything but relaxing, though—toxic masculinity simmers under the surface of the dreadful town.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park sound like old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom , Labyrinth , Encanto , and more. Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)

World of Wong Kar Wai: In the Mood for Love

Wong Kar-wai's masterful romance is set in '60s Hong Kong, where a lonely married journalist meets a similarly isolated woman. When the two realize that their respective partners are cheating on them, they form an intimate bond and wrestle with the allure of a sordid affair. Christopher Doyle's vivid cinematography helped cement In the Mood for Love as a major stylistic influence on the last 20 years of film.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Cooking with Friends: Shota Nakajima and Michael Voltaggio

Top Chef season six winner Michael Voltaggio will team up with season 18 finalist and fan-favorite Shota Nakajima for two nights of Japanese-meets-Pacific-Northwest dinners, MCed by season 19 contestant Luke Kolpin. Proceeds will benefit chef José Andrés' nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Unfortunately, tickets are sold out, but a waitlist is available.

(Sparkman Cellars, North Industrial, Thursday-Friday)

GEEK & GAMING

The Infinite

This NASA-inspired virtual reality experience allows audiences to become astronauts and freely explore a full-scale replica of the International Space Station. Soundscapes, light design, and even scent will heighten sensory immersion. THE INFINITE is an extension of the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

(Tacoma Armory, Tacoma, Wednesday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Bob Dylan: Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour

Legendary troubadour Bob Dylan will stop by on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, supporting his critically beloved 2020 album of the same name, which features contributions from familiar faces like Fiona Apple and Blake Mills.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Thursday)

HONK! Fest West 2022

This family-oriented festival gets you in on the brass, percussion, and street band "global renaissance." Twenty-four bands will jam in streets and parks around Seattle as they celebrate this democratic and ebullient musical genre.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Purity Ring

Canadian “future pop” band Purity Ring is known for pairing macabre vocals with hip-hop and electronic elements to create a haunting yet bright sound. Their live shows feature synchronized light installations designed by instrumentalist Corin Roddick.

(Neptune Theatre, University District, Friday-Saturday)

So Dreamy Music Fest

So Dreamy is a brand new artist-run music festival that blossomed out of the lack of inclusion and outreach toward QTBIPOC performers. Enjoy two consecutive days of heavenly music with dream-pop project Black Ends, jazzy neo-soul group Breaks and Swells, dance-pop trio MirrorGloss, experimental rap artist Ex-Florist, and many more.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Air Play

Swirls, spins, and twirls abound in this part-comedy, part-circus theatrical adventure. Two siblings fly through the air in an all-ages show that toys with surreality and humor—we know kids love that kind of thing, but adults will appreciate the thrilling visuals, too.

(Charlotte Martin Theater, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

All Tharp

Pacific Northwest Ballet pays homage to one of the greats for their final rep of the 2022 season. Channeling the creations of dancer, director, and choreographer Twyla Tharp, this performance pulls inspiration from her far-flung work in Sweet Fields, Brief Fling, and Waiting at the Station for a fresh mash-up that honors her part-ballet, part-modern dance style.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

And So That Happened...

This fresh musical is an original creation by Pacific Northwest-based artists. Moving forward from the cataclysm of the last few years, the unique format of And So That Happened... allows three storytellers to weave a 30-minute musical narrative of radical transformation and change. The final production is a 90-minute thrill ride of humor, vulnerability, song, and story.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Bruce

Try to keep up here: The Jaws Log by Carl Gottlieb tells the story of Steven Spielberg's experience directing Jaws, a film based on a book by Peter Benchley. In Bruce, a theatrical interpretation of The Jaws Log, a young director escapes to an island near Cape Cod to film a summer blockbuster. It's a battle against water, weather, and animatronic sharks in this world-premiere musical.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Kaleidoscope in Concert 2022

Kaleidoscope is a modern repertory company made up of some seriously talented young dancers. The company has been performing in the Pacific Northwest and around the world for nearly 40 years—here's your chance to check out the fresh choreography they've been working on.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

The Prom

Deemed "full of happiness" by Variety, this hit Broadway musical was adapted into a stylish, jewel-toned Netflix flick by Ryan Murphy back in 2020. The Prom follows a batch of big Broadway stars en route to small-town Indiana, where they hope to help a student forbidden from bringing her girlfriend to the prom.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Riverwood

Facing widespread gentrification, the tenants of Riverwood Apartments must navigate the unexpected turbulence of displacement in the tight-knit community they call home. This play was directed by local actor, teaching artist, and director Shermona Mitchell.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Ansel Adams: Masterworks

We're all familiar with Ansel Adams's transcendent imagery—it seems to surpass the label of "nature photos," becoming something more powerful and devotional. This traveling exhibition compiles 48 of Adams's innovative, precise photographs, hand-selected by the artist late in life as the best works of his career.

(Museum of History & Industry [MOHAI], South Lake Union, Tuesday-Sunday)

Christina Quarles

LA-based painter Christina Quarles positions her fleshy renderings of bodies every which way—on their knees, backs, sides, shoulders. Their limbs are long, composed of colored tones of pink, brown, and green, with paint that drips down the canvas. It’s sexy and weird and full of feeling. This self-titled show at the Frye is a survey of Quarles’ work from the past three years and is the largest presentation of hers to date. It also marks the US debut of what the press materials call “a large-scale installation that playfully references trompe l’oeil.” In addition to paintings, Christina Quarles will also feature drawings “which will often include text that references vernacular language and popular culture.” Dope! JAS KEIMIG

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

The four decades of photography exhibited in Contact High unveil the last fifty years of hip-hop's revolutionary impact on music, culture, politics, race relations, and fashion. Over 170 images of major tastemakers (think Tupac and Missy Elliott, plus many more) provide a rare view of their creative processes and hip-hop's evolution over time.

(Museum of Pop Culture [MoPOP], Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Hollaback to the Future: Afrofuturism Dimensions

Curated by hip-hop-inspired artist Moses Sun, Hollaback to the Future: Afrofuturism Dimensions compiles works by 20 artists from Seattle to Ghana who construct and explore speculative Black futures through painting, photography, digital art, and installation. (If Afrofuturism is your jam, don't miss Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design later this month.)

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Integrate

Local artists Deborah Bell, Kate Sweeney, and Junko Yamamoto will share their bright abstractions in this exhibition, focusing on form as an exploration of energy, consciousness, and connection. Don't forget to stop by the watery world of Our Blue Planet if you haven't seen it yet.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Story Tellers: Two Friends, Two Cultures

In this exhibition, two friends work collaboratively to share their unique heritage through the common language of visual art. David Boxley, a First Nations Tsimshian, has earned widespread recognition as a "culture bearer" and Alaskan Tsimshian master artist. Chris Hopkins is a narrative painter who previously created blockbuster film posters for Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones. His art now focuses on stories of American perseverance and includes themes from his own Viking ancestry.

(Schack Art Center, Port Gardner, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Virginia Hungate Hawk: What is Visible, What is Imagined

Local artist Virginia Hungate-Hawk explores humanity's interest in cartography in this exhibition, looking closely at the invisible divides and false constructs we've created throughout history to justify identity, war, and worldview. Hungate-Hawk's etchings serve as abstracted maps, with fluid, overlapping forms that contradict the static nature of maps as we know them.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday)