The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 15-21, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

COMEDY

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Aside from her weird reputation for insensitivity, Amy Schumer has certainly made her mark on comedy over the last few years, winning several Emmy awards for Inside Amy Schumer and hosting this year's kerfuffle-filled Oscars. She'll land in Seattle with more wisecracks, hopefully keeping the racism at bay.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Marissa Nadler

Marissa Nadler's journey though music is as compelling as her songs. Her earliest records showed her talent as a true balladeer, delivering tragic songs that were stripped down so her lush vocals became the centerpiece. Since then Nadler's records have become even more ambitious and layered. And 2016's Strangers might be her most accessible, although it still lurks in the shadows. MARK LORE

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Cecily Wong with Lucy Tan

Portland-based writer Cecily Wong hit the New York Times bestseller list with her fearlessly delicious tome Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide, but the gourmand is also a novelist—her new work, Kaleidoscope, unravels the intricate dynamics of a biracial Chinese American family. She'll chat about the book with Seattle writer Lucy Tan at this event.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

Georgia McDade, Jaye Ware, Kibibi Monié, Minnie Collins, and Monique Franklin: Black Writers Unmasked

Local wordsmiths Georgia McDade, Jaye Ware, Kibibi Monié, Minnie Collins, and Monique Franklin will head to Third Place Books for a celebration of Black Writers Unmasked, a collection of poems, short stories, and essays by members of the African-American Writers' Alliance. Snag one of the copies available in-store for the public signing, and stick around for a Q&A sesh.

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Depths of Wikipedia

If you're as terminally online as we are, you might already follow Annie Rauwerda's Instagram account, Depths of Wikipedia, where she digs up the encyclopedic website's most delightfully strange stuff. Now Annie's taking the concept on tour, leading audiences into the depths of Wiki weirdness on stage. C'mon, you know you're intrigued.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Finally, the role Nicolas Cage was born to play—himself. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a meta action romp that sees the actor tangle up with the CIA and a dangerous crime ring. The criminal? Nic's new best friend, played by Pedro Pascal. (Hey, you can't help who you love.)

(Central Cinema, Central District)

FOOD & DRINK

Yellow Rose Pop-Up

In New York City, the convivial restaurant Yellow Rose has won a loyal following for its comforting, well-executed Tex-Mex dishes. You'll have a rare chance to try their "genuine cosmic Texas cookin'" in Seattle, as they host this pop-up in collaboration with the iconic Linda's Tavern. Look forward to tacos, cake, special frozen drinks, merch, and more.

(Linda's Tavern, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Coheed and Cambria

Move over Rush—Coheed and Cambria could very well be the nerdiest band on the planet. How else would you describe a progressive-rock band that writes concept albums based on a science-fiction story line? The albums are but a gateway to the "Amory Wars," tales that lead vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez portrays in both comic- and full-length book form. Sanchez's distinctive high-pitched voice is a unique characteristic of Coheed and Cambria, especially when partnered with their often huge, Zeppelin-like riffs. Regardless of how much commercial success C&C attain, their die-hard fans will keep this wonderfully quirky band going as long as the story line permits. KEVIN DIERS

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

KEXP Presents: Jessica Lea Mayfield with Homeschool

Back in 2016, former Mercury editor Ciara Dolan wrote: "Jessica Lea Mayfield makes badass, spooky rock 'n' roll with dusty country twang and synthy outer-space vibes. Think Cowboys and Aliens meets Mazzy Star. Mayfield's voice grows steadily out of her lush, glittery soundscapes, almost like she's creating a whole new dimension with her sparkly pink electric guitar." She will stop by on tour with support from singer-songwriter Homeschool.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Lukas Nelson & POTR

A few things you should know about California cowboys Lukas Nelson & POTR: Firstly, they are the regular backing band of folk-rock king Neil Young. Secondly, Lukas' father is The Ambassador to Weedville himself, Willie Nelson. And thirdly, they can be seen backing up Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. With these legends behind them, it’s safe to say this country rock quartet is the real deal.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Legendary folk troubadour Steve Earle will play songs from his new album, Jerry Jeff, with help from his band The Dukes. The album pays tribute to one of Earle’s musical inspirations, the dearly departed outlaw country artist Jerry Jeff Walker.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Salon of Shame

Seattle's bravest will finally return to the stage for Salon of Shame, a long-running event that transitioned to an online format during the pandemic. Participants will compile their cringiest adolescent scribbles and crappiest poetry for a night of sheer embarrassment that's sure to be hilarious, but also oddly cathartic. (Feeling plucky? Sign up as a reader—you'll get to attend with a friend for free.)

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District)

WEDNESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Pike Place Market’s 115th Birthday

It's officially been 115 years since a group of farmers set up at Pike Place's first farmers market, creating a legendary Seattle landmark in the process. Celebrate by making a pilgrimage to the iconic location.

(Pike Place Market, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

700 Bliss

Philadelphia-based experimental duo 700 Bliss, consisting of DJ Haram and poet/rapper Moor Mother, will support their debut full-length album, Nothing to Declare. Pitchfork recently included the album in their coveted Best New Music highlight, writing that the project marshals "twisted club sounds in a spirited counterattack on the patriarchal powers that be."

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of Pink Floyd cover bands out there, but The Australian Pink Floyd Show might be the most well-known, having formed in 1988 and toured around the country with their laser-beam-filled stage display. Rock out to your favorite songs from Meddle, Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall, and more.

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour

Think critically about your existence to the tune of Southern rap, courtesy of New Orleans-based hip-hop duo $uicideboy$. They'll be joined on their Grey Day tour stop by Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Write Our Democracy: Writers for Reproductive Rights

Hosted by writers Julia Hands and Kirsten Sundberg Lunstrum, this collaborative program with activism series Write Our Democracy will feature readers from across the state sharing their work on reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. (Readers include Pushcart Prize winner Jane Wong, Kait Heacock, Amber Flame, and others.) The event will include a discussion on ways to speak up against legislative violence and opportunities to donate to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Artists at the Center: Flashing Lights at International Fountain

Eleven forward-thinking designers and local models will come together to strut their stuff at this live photo shoot, complete with chill vibes provided by DJ Rocaphella. Visitors will be able to shop streetwear styles from creators like Dan McLean, Wolf Delux, and others. It's all part of the Artists at the Center initiative, an ongoing collaboration between the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture and Seattle Center that introduces emerging and established artists to the community.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Cheap Therapy

Here's a comedy show you can chat about with your therapist. With a side-splitting cast of local jokesters (including Danny, Annie Barry, Abraham Tadesse, and dog frenemy Reece Green), fun & flirty's Cheap Therapy will chase the blues away for a good cause. A portion of event proceeds will be donated to NAMI Seattle, which creates opportunities for education, referrals, and support in the local mental health system.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Fred Wesley and The New JB's

Groundbreaking bandleader and trombonist Fred Wesley, known for his work with Ike and Tina Turner, James Brown, and the Parliament-Funkadelic, will bring his jazz-funk ensemble The New JBs to Seattle’s long-running jazz hub.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Drift into a kaleidoscopic daze with the jangly paisley underground-inspired psych-rock from Aussie outfit Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever as they support their new album, Endless Rooms, after an opening set from art punk trio Tres Leches.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The Regrettes

Mercury contributor Delaney Motter wrote in 2019: "We could all learn a lesson or two from Los Angeles’ brutally honest punk band the Regrettes—lessons like it’s always better to speak your mind, music is generally better when it’s louder, and there’s no such thing as too young. The band self-released their debut EP Hey! in 2015 when singer Lydia Night was just 14 years old, and caught the attention of Warner Brothers Records." Now on tour supporting their third album, Further Joy, they will take the stage alongside alt-rock artist Alex Lahey.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Margin Shift: Friends in Poetry

Margin Shift emphasizes the contributions of anyone who might normally be at the margins of the mainstream literary scene, including "poets of color, LGBTQ+ poets, poets from out of town, poets who are new to town, women poets, undocumented poets, experimental writers (whatever that might mean!), and brand new writers." Whew! This edition of the recurring reading series features works by poets Lila Bonow, Serena Chopra, Michael Haeflinger, Ching-in Chen, and Tanya Holtland.

(Common AREA Maintenance, Belltown)

VISUAL ART

Secret Walls Support Your Local Artist Tour

For this interactive tour, LA-based arts entertainment brand Secret Walls brings their own version of cool—think fast-paced, graffiti- and streetwear-inspired design—to the stage for an energetic art battle. For 90 minutes, Seattle artists Robbie Trevino, Leo Shallat, Stevie Shao, Tharence Chilmsferd, and others will duke it out, transforming white walls into vivid murals (imagery varies, but expect bold, graphic work like this). Show up and shout for your fave artist!

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market

At this annual event commemorating Pike Place Market’s anniversary, more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other vendors commune on the cobblestones during a balmy August evening, as the sun sinks low in the sky and casts a soft glow, and guests soak up food, drink, and live music. In attendance this year: swanky farm-to-table joint Aerlume; handcrafted pasta makers Pasta Casalinga; charmingly old-timey ice cream parlor Shug’s Soda Fountain; plus countless others and a litany of local beer, wine, and spirits producers. Proceeds go to the Pike Place Market Foundation, which aims to support the market’s community by providing housing, childcare, healthy food, and other services. The night will also include a "Golden Raffle."

(Pike Place Market, Downtown)

FILM

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Here's something better than chatting online with babes all day. If you were an adolescent around 2004, chances are good that cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite made a fierce impression on you. This full screening of the quote-worthy film will be followed by a playful discussion between cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). Tots not included.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Territory

This award-winning documentary by Alex Pritz, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, follows the indigenous Brazilian Uru-eu-wau-wau people's struggle to maintain their land and culture while facing down an authoritarian government and illegal settlements. Produced by Darren Aronofsky, the film was described as a "complex, layered and thoughtful examination" by The Hollywood Reporter.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That...Tour 2022

Back in 2016, Mercury writer Mark Lore wrote: "Bonnie Raitt didn't make herself really known until she was in her 40s, finally letting the rest of us in on her bottleneck guitar prowess. While some of her recorded output leans toward the adult contemporary stratum, she's one of the best—if not the best blues player alive." The veteran singer-songwriter will return to town with a pair of sold-out shows in support of her 18th studio album, Just Like That...

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

Kid Cudi: To The Moon Tour

3...2...1…Blast off! Celestial rapper, producer, actor, and noted fashionista Kid Cudi will stop by Seattle on his way to the moon in support of his 2020 album, Man On The Moon III, and upcoming album, Entergalactic, due this fall. Fellow rappers (and frequent collaborators) Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick will come along for the ride.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo

Feminist rock icon Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, will once again grace the Northwest with their presence for an evening of '80s classics such as "Love is a Battlefield" and "Heartbreaker." Just don't expect "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," which she (understandably) refuses to sing in protest of gun violence.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

A Night in Paris

Throw on some rhinestones and feathers for this sexy Parisian-style cabaret, complete with 10 dancers and live musical performances. A Night in Paris can-cans from the Moulin Rouge to the smoky dens of chic beatniks, finishing with a sparkly showgirl finale.

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

Podcast About List

Podcast About List starts with a simple premise—three dudes read lists they find on the internet—but the results are surprisingly surreal and strangely hilarious, perfect for meme experts and the too-online. If their social media feels a little impenetrable to you, bring your Gen Z friends—they'll get it.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

CHOMP! 2022

Settle in for a celebration of local food at this free festival featuring a farmers market, educational classes about sustainability and the environment, a market of upcycled goods from local makers, zucchini races, a petting zoo, and more. Oh, and did we mention the Drive-By Truckers will be there?

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

CID Food Walk: Summer 2022

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a wheel for a chance to win prizes like gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

Tankokai 50th Anniversary Celebration: The Way of Tea

This special tea demonstration honors Tankokai Seattle's 50-year legacy of Japanese cultural appreciation through the practice of Chado, traditional Japanese tea ceremony. The free tea service will include matcha and a sweet, and attendees will hear from Sadafumi Uchiyama, chief curator and director of the International Japanese Garden Training Center, Rev. Daiko Matsuyama, deputy head priest of Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple in Kyoto, and others in a panel discussion.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Crash Test Dummies

Canadian alt-rock veterans Crash Test Dummies will revisit the songs that rocketed them into stardom on the 30th anniversary of their debut album, The Ghosts That Haunt Me. They will play the album in its entirety alongside singer-songwriter Carleton Stone.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Ethel Cain with Colyer

Florida-based artist Ethel Cain is coming to town with her ethereal Gregorian chant-inspired music in support of her latest album, Inbred.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Five Finger Death Punch

The frighteningly-named Five Finger Death Punch make Vegas-bred heavy metal in the nü-grunge style of bands like Staind and Papa Roach (you know the kind). They will be joined by thrash metal relics Megadeth on this tour, along with Mongolian folk metal band The Hu and rap metal outfit Fire From The Gods.

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

The Killers

If you've been experiencing a resurgence of middle-school angst and/or nostalgia in recent years, come out of your cage to catch alt-rock heroes The Killers on the local stop of their Mirage Tour. You’ll be doin’ just fine as you listen to tracks from their last two albums, Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine, as well as old favorites like "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me."

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Pier Sounds

Take in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay soundtracked by a rotating cast of performers while enjoying grub from local food trucks. This week, KEXP's new podcast Fresh Off The Spaceship will present a showcase from the Black Constellation Collective with rapper Porter Ray, interdisciplinary artist Ya Tseen, vocal powerhouse Shaina Shepherd, R&B duo Fly Moon Royalty, soul ensemble Breaks and Swells, and punk quartet NighTraiN.

(Pier 62, Downtown)

VISUAL ART

Fresh Paint

Schack Art Center's biggest arts festival of the summer includes over 100 creative vendor booths, plus eye-popping glassblowing demos, a boozy cocktail garden, and more.

(Schack Art Center, Port Gardner)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Cake

Cherished '90s rockers Cake will bring their buoyant basslines, deadpan vocals, and unique trumpet flourishes to a sold-out crowd as a part of Woodland Park Zoo's summer music series. Considering that they haven't released new music in over a decade, expect to hear classics such as "Short Skirt Long Jacket," "Rock 'n' Roll Lifestyle," and “The Distance."

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer

Find out just how much Fitz and The Tantrums can make your hands clap with their energetic soul-influenced dance pop (which notably gets the job done without a single guitar). Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Andy Grammer will get the party started.

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

Here And There Festival featuring Courtney Barnett

Australian indie-rock sensation Courtney Barnett will host this one-day, one-stage, "boutique touring festival" with a rotating cast of indie royalty. For this date, Barnett will be joined by legendary PNW rockers Sleater-Kinney, folk-rock maestro Waxahatchee, former SNL and Portlandia funnyman Fred Armisen, and Canadian singer-songwriter Leith Ross.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

King Lil G

The Inglewood, California-hailing rapper King Lil G will bring his storytelling-driven blend of West Coast hip-hop and Chicano rap to town in support of his latest album, Gangsta Movie.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Sasha Alex Sloan with Jessie Murph and slimdan

Rising singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan aims to represent the "quiet girls at the party who struggle with what they look like” with her accessible yet dark gen-Z anthems like "I Blame The World" and "New Normal." Like-minded artists Jessie Murph and slimdan will support.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Cabaret of Evil

This recurring variety show is anything but evil—a range of spooky entertainers will perform to raise money for NW Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit assisting folks with abortion costs and transportation in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. (If you're seething about SCOTUS's recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, now's the time to show up in support.)

(Substation, Fremont)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

LUSIO Lights Festival

Wander around the Lusio festival grounds (a farm in Kent) and take in light-art installations tucked into corners, hanging from trees, and otherwise incorporated into nature. Local artists and DJs will "leave you relaxed and uplifted," and you're encouraged to dress in "glowing, LED, light-up attire," which for many will mean a profusion of glow-stick necklaces.

(Mary Olson Farm, Kent, Friday-Saturday)

13th Northwest Herbal Fair

Whether you spent quarantine identifying plants via an app on your phone or you're a tincture-loving herb expert, you'll probably enjoy this not-for-profit herbal fair on scenic Orcas Island. The three-day festival offers a wide range of New Agey botanical workshops, plus keynote lectures with herb experts Sajah Popham and Dr. Jenn Dazey, daily music performances, and a "communiTEA kitchen" with healthy fare.

(Lake Leland, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Tattoo Expo 2022

Hidden Hand Tattoo hosts this three-day expo of permanently decorated flesh, where you can see displays, attend seminars, and even get yourself inked up by the right artist for you. There's also live music and a burlesque revue.

(Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire 2022

August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick. Over three weekends, Ren Faire-goers are living in a time where pirates, elves, and fairies delight and terrorize humans; turkey legs are the most delicious things on Earth; and men stake their egos on jousting. You can get lit off of mead at alehouses like your ancestors might've in the olden times and tip your hat at Queen Elizabeth herself, who'll grace Merriwick with her presence. There's also an artisan marketplace, where you can tipsily buy a necklace or a hat that you'll literally never wear again. Go drink and be merry and forget about the plagues afflicting our society for but a moment. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(The Kelley Farm, Bonney Lake, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Anonymous Club

Notoriously shy Aussie indie queen Courtney Barnett offers a rare glimpse into her process in Anonymous Club. The 16mm flick, which was shot throughout the Melbourne-based musician's world tour for the album Tell Me How You Really Feel, is narrated by Barnett, delving into her inner conflicts and revealing profound insights.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

Auteur August

SIFF spotlights cinematic masters this month with their Auteur August retrospective series, celebrating the films of the ambitious Wachowskis, the absurdist-yet-earnest Taika Waititi, and the ultra-imaginative Guillermo del Toro with three weeks of programming. Die-hard fans of individual directors can purchase a pass for their week of screenings, but if you love them all, score a six-pack of tickets to watch any of the films in the series. Auteur August continues this week with films by the Wachowskis, including fan favorites Bound and Cloud Atlas, plus the entire Matrix series.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Bodies Bodies Bodies

If you find Gen Z culture even remotely interesting, you won't wanna miss this buzzy A24 horror starring Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, and Pete Davidson with a vape. Set to a hyperpop soundtrack, the film follows a group of wealthy youngins whose hurricane party at a remote mansion turns from TikToks and astrology discussions to backstabbing and murder.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Crazy Rich Asians planned this Wednesday and Thursday. Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)

2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Shorts Tour

This 91-minute cinema program showcases six narrative and documentary films directed by Indigenous filmmakers, with titles from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival shorts program and from alumni of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. (They've previously helped launch big-name Indigenous directors like Taika Waititi and Sky Hopinka). The screening includes Maidenhood by Zapoteca director Xochitl Enriquez Mendoza, Long Line of Ladies by Diné directors Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome, and others.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Catfish Corner Signature Sandwich with fried catfish, shredded lettuce, American cheese, dill pickles, and tartar sauce from Terrell Jackson of Jackson's Catfish Corner (August 9-15) and the Frank's Fried Oyster Sandwich with fried oysters, Frank's remoulade, pickled jalapeños, romaine, and a potato bun from George Hofgren of Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor (August 16-22).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Taste Edmonds 2022

Edmonds offers up its best for this family-friendly weekend festival of food, drink, and music. There will be a beer garden, a wine garden, and food vendors as far as the eye can see, plus bouncy houses, kids' activities, and performances from the Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Little Lies, the Queen tribute group Queen Mother, the Motley Crue tribute Motley 2, Eden, The Davanos, Cloud Cover, One Love Bridge, Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis, School of Rock Lynnwood, and more.

(Frances Anderson Center, Edmonds, Friday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

Emerald City Comic Con 2022

Geeks across fandoms save their most inventive cosplay for Emerald City Comic Con, the biggest local comic event of the year. The four-day festival is filled to the brim with panels, meetups, special events, fun parties, and tons and tons of guests hanging out in the artist alley.

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Reggae on the Way

This Tacoma tradition will fill two blocks and two days with feel-good jams from reggae-rock group Iration, hip-hop duo Atmosphere, Hawaiian reggae-pop ensemble Kolohe Kai, Jamaican singer-songwriter Protoje, and others.

(Airport Tavern, Tacoma, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hip-hop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Here There Be Dragons

Performed by Felicia Loud of Seattle performance group Black Stax, this "theatrical song cycle" is a fierce fusion of hip-hop, soul, cabaret, and storytelling. The groovy one-woman show, supported by musicians Cydney Johnson and Greg Fields, delves into themes of courage, longing, and finding your voice.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

What the Funk?! An All POC Burlesque Festival

An all-POC cast of burlesque babes will shake their groove thang to funky classics for this glam three-day festival. Don't miss headliner Jessabelle Thunder's powerful hip thrust or Shimmy Laroux's quirky charm.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Allyce Wood, Soft Systems: Digital Tapestry and Open Studio

Seattle-based artist Allyce Wood will exhibit her experimental tapestries and hold open studio weaving hours for this interactive show. The artist's textile installations combine digital and analog processes, showcasing her skills in complex Jacquard tapestry creation and kumihimo, a Japanese form of braiding.

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Thursday-Saturday; closing)

Seattle Design Festival

Going strong since 2011, the Seattle Design Festival explores how urbanism, architecture, and design can further impact justice, ecology, and community by featuring art installations and events in public spaces. Expect tours, talks, films, and other events relating to this year's theme, "connection."

(Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, Saturday-Sunday)