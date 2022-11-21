The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 21-27, 2022



Holiday hours may vary and venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking event websites before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

Silent Movie Mondays

Honoring the fascinating history of the Paramount Theatre, which opened its doors in 1928 with a screening of the silent comedy Feel My Pulse, this silent film series kicks off with a screening of Buster Keaton-penned comedy Go West. The film co-stars a beautiful cow named Brown Eyes(!) and was placed on the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2008. Tedde Gibson will perform a supplementary score on the theater's Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ; don't miss the pre- and post-screening film discussions with Buster Keaton biographer and Slate film critic Dana Stevens.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

AFI with Drab Majesty

If there were ever a band made for Guitar Hero™, it’s mid-’00s post-hardcore/emo powerhouse AFI (which stands for A Fire Inside, for those who don’t make stops at Hot Topic and Spencer’s on mall excursions). Take their 2006 mega-hit “Miss Murder,” a song that begins boldly, diving straight into its unremarkable pop-punk chorus before Davey Havok goes full screamo at the metalcore look-at-my-guitar-chops bridge. (I’m not going to comment on the track’s “alternate” long version that begins with some boring Nightmare Before Christmas melody rip-off.) Now, some will point out that AFI was active in the reputable ’90s East Bay hardcore scene, but the band’s pop-screamo sounds like a semi-content, semi-spiteful marriage between the Offspring and System of a Down. CAMERON CROWELL

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

beabadoobee

Claw your way through droves of zoomers to see Filipino British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee sing brightly over jangle-pop riffs inspired by early 2000s radio hits and childhood daydreams. She'll support her latest album, Beatopia, alongside experimental indie rock duo Lowertown.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Beth Orton

Beth Orton's 29-year career has been an unlikely, cognitively dissonant affair. Her '90s albums sat somewhere between '60s British folk revival, Lilith Fair compilations, and rave down-tempo tents. She was an early '00s dorm room staple, a diva of UK trip-hop, and managed to have successful collaborations with both Emmylou Harris and the Chemical Brothers. I once saw her play achingly beautiful chamber-folk versions of her songs with a string quartet, and follow each with a story more crude and hilarious than the last. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Elsa Sjunneson

Award-winning speculative fiction writer, deafblind disability rights activist, and Seattleite Elsa Sjunneson will celebrate the paperback release of her memoir, Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman's Fight to End Ableism, at this talk. Described as "a much-needed wake-up call for the nondisabled world” by Kirkus Reviews, the book digs into the misrepresentation of disability in contemporary media.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Jessica Gigot with Claire Dederer — A Little Bit of Land

Galloping into town from her Skagit Valley farm, poet-farmer extraordinaire Jessica Gigot will discuss her meditative new book, A Little Bit of Land, with PNW favorite and Love and Trouble author Claire Dederer.

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Murlocs with Shannon Lay

Australian ensemble The Murlocs, who share members with psych-rock entity King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, will bring their blues-tinged garage rock and soulful R&B to Seattle with support from folk singer-songwriter Shannon Lay.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Charles Johnson with Shary Flenniken — All Your Racial Problems Will Soon End: The Cartoons of Charles Johnson

National Book Award winner, University of Washington professor emeritus, and boundary-pushing cartoonist Charles Johnson, whose work often addresses the lived experience of Black Americans, will head to Third Place Books in celebration of his new collected work. In conversation with "underground cartoonist" Shary Flenniken, Johnson will chat about All Your Racial Problems Will Soon End: The Cartoons of Charles Johnson, which compiles nearly half a century of his work.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Cross-Faded Cinema with DJ Nicfit

You might've heard the urban legend of a strange synchronicity between The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon from some cool stoner kid growing up. Inspired by the idea, Cross-Faded Cinema (curated by Seattle's own DJ Nicfit) twists the soundtracks of cult films, giving them a spin that the Seattle International Film Festival describes as "mesmerizing." The film screened for this showing hasn't been announced, but it promises a trippy, ultra-sensory time.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook, the visionary director behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden, won Best Director at Cannes this year for this stylish thriller. Decision to Leave begins with a man falling to his death from a Korean mountain peak, and unravels into a sensual noir with subtle nods to Vertigo.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

The La Stella Foundation and Greg Olson Productions present Spellbound: The 43rd Film Noir Series

Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, returns with Spellbound, the longest-running film noir program in the world. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deems this year's lineup "exciting and refreshing," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who calls Spellbound "the best series in Seattle film history." Don't miss screenings on Wednesday nights in October and November; the series continues this week with Francis Ford Coppola's eerie surveillance tale The Conversation.

(Stroum Jewish Community Center, Mercer Island)

LIVE MUSIC

Andy Coe Band: 6th Annual Thankful Dead

Psychedelic jammers Andy Coe Band will bring you a hefty serving of Grateful Dead covers both before and after Thanksgiving for their sixth annual Thankful Dead concert.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Falala-liday

At this landmark holiday event, the Seattle Men's Chorus will perform dazzling carols of the season, like their own revamped takes on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Festival Gloria," "Here We Come A-Caroling," and many more. Look forward to plenty of nostalgia, laughter, singing, and holiday cheer.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Turnover

Back in 2019, Mercury writer Ben Coleman wrote:"On Good Nature, Turnover completes its transition into a dreamy indie pop band, with chiming guitars, laid-back vocals, and gauzy vibes. Often when this kind of thing happens, the artist stays tight-lipped on the reasons, but Turnover is open and honest about the stylistic shift, which it attributes to a wider palette of influences over the past few years: vintage soul and blues, Frank Ocean, electronic, the Beach Boys, bossa nova music, and jazz." They will return to Seattle supporting their new album, Myself in the Way.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas

Scott Shoemaker (AKA Ms. Pak-Man) will lead a gaggle of Seattle's most Yuletide-lovin' burlesque, music, and comedy stars in this subversive celebration of Christmas. Expect song and dance, utter hilarity, and partial nudity from this cast of cheery queerdos.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Biswa Kalyan Rath

Fresh on the heels of his humor coaching for Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan series, India's comedy favorite Biswa Kalyan Rath will bring his feisty observations to the stage for this performance.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Indigenous Heritage Day Celebration with Black Belt Eagle Scout & Khu.éex'

Indie-rock project Black Belt Eagle Scout, which just dropped a new single and announced a new album, has spent the past several years blessing the PNW with powerful-yet-soft melodies about community, loss, and Indigenous identity. For this show, she will be joined by funk/jazz/experimental musician/poet Khu.éex' to commemorate Indigenous Heritage Day.

(High Dive, Fremont)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

Local rockers like Kevin Murphy of The Moondoggies, Ian Cunningham of Acid Tongue, Cameron Lavi-Jones of King Youngblood, and many others will pay tribute to Canadian roots rockers The Band's 1978 farewell concert, The Last Waltz,at this annual fundraiser for Northwest Harvest.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The 12th Annual Tribute to Gram Parsons ft. Country Dave & Friends

The late California cowboy Gram Parsons, best known for his spot in folk-rock band Flying Burrito Brothers, will get a one-night revival courtesy of Country Dave and the New Fallen Angels with guest vocalists Caleb Bue, Kim Field, Ian Jones, Fredd Luongo, Richard Simeonoff, and Cami Voss.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

The Garden

Experimental rock duo The Garden, led by twin brothers Wyatt and Fletcher Shears, will support their fifth album Horseshit on Route 66, which The Needle Drop called their "punchiest record so far," with its blend of punk, indie rock, and humor. Don't miss an opening set from the New York-based electronic project Machine Girl.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour

You'll find members of Dinosaur Jr., Fuzzy, Blank Babies, and the Descendents on the ever-evolving Lemonheads' family tree. Lately, Evan Dando (the indie-rock band's founder) is holding down the fort. Join him and whomever else is currently sharing the stage with him (last month it was Courtney Love!) on this tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their beloved album, It's a Shame About Ray. Garage-punk outfit Bass Drum of Death and Texas-based indie rock band On Being an Angel will open.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

KB: Double Feature: A Tribute in Dance to Singer Songwriter and Modern Dancer Kate Bush

Make a deal with God and feel the thunder in your heart at this tribute to sublime singer-songwriter Kate Bush. The dance showcase will include two shows: a variety act set to Bush's baroque jams, and a conceptual dance that explores "someone being lost at sea, death, rebirth, and being thankful for the ones you love." Proceeds from the performance will be donated to LANDBACK, a campaign supporting Indigenous sovereignty.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Built To Spill

Built to Spill was the band that all my dude friends in junior high said they listened to before they started a band of their own. In that way, maybe Built to Spill is the West Coast's answer to the Velvet Underground. Okay, I'm mostly kidding about that one, but now that I'm thinking about it, 1999's Keep It Like a Secret seems to be the progenitor of so much of modern indie rock's sound, that it's almost like I've seen the band live before. But I haven't. Go and luxuriate in the sounds of flannel, beanies, and earnest angst. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Happy 80th Birthday, Jimi!

MOHAI will jam out in celebration of Seattle rock great Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday—tune in for a live Q&A session with Jimi's sister, Janie Hendrix, as well as a listening party and "guitar pedal exploration."

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

The Happy Fits: Under The Shade of Green Tour

On their new album, Under the Shade of Green, indie-rock trio The Happy Fits searches for "hope, love, and acceptance" in post-pandemic life through pop hooks and folk instrumentation. They will support the album alongside Brooklyn-based indie-pop duo Daisy The Great.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghost of Christmas Eve

As Stranger writer Joseph Schafer wrote in 2019, "Yes, I know, they're cheesy in the extreme and not even actually from Siberia, but Trans-Siberian Orchestra's jolly blend of electric-guitar shredding and Christmas music is like the flu: It comes around every year and it's extremely catchy. That being said, if I'm going to be afflicted with pinch-harmonic-inflected cheer, then I'm at least going to focus on the upside. Which is, TSO formed from the remains of the excellent and under-appreciated power-metal outfit Savatage, whose interpretation of Edvard Grieg's "In the Hall of the Mountain King" probably sparked the whole classical-music-meets-metal fad. Now if only they still had Alex Skolnick from Testament in the band."

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Dolly Disco - The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Dance Party

This weekend, pour yourself a cup of ambition for a country-disco hootenanny honoring the beloved "backwoods Barbie." This is the perfect opportunity to show off your Dolly Parton costume, practice your two-step, and brush up on your knowledge of her prolific catalog.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Marathon 2022

Runnin' around Seattle since 1970, the city's biggest annual marathon returns this year with full- and half-marathon options.

(Husky Stadium, Northeast Seattle)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

27th Annual Magic in the Market

Now in its 27th year, Magic in the Market brings some eggnog-sippin' holiday spirit to Pike Place Market, which is already pretty festive at this time of year. Before the tree lighting ceremony at 5 pm, meet up with Santa and listen to carolers while staying warm with hot apple cider.

(Pike Place Market, Downtown)

VISUAL ART

Stephanie Simek: tied to the moon, tide to the moon

Multifaceted maker Stephanie Simek (she's previously created a room-sized crystal radio, self-assembling keys, and an observatory tower in Corinth, Vermont) will present new three-dimensional works in this solo exhibition. Tied to the moon, tide to the moon is derived from an "unenacted" play that the artist penned in 2020; a text by artist Charles Stobbs III accompanies the exhibition.

(Veronica, Mount Baker; closing)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2022

Dickens' holiday tale may feel familiar to you, but as it turns out, A Christmas Carol can transform into something totally unexpected (and hilarious). Based on audience suggestions, a team of improvisers will reimagine Ebenezer Scrooge's world in this Yuletide rollercoaster ride.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Friday-Sunday)

EXHIBIT

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine

The first of its kind in the United States, this traveling exhibit explores the "evolution and potential" of artificial intelligence, presenting cutting-edge science and technology that encourages visitors (especially tech-happy Seattleites) to consider how AI might impact their futures.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (who also directed In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) continues to develop his thoughtful, darkly comedic style in this tale of two lifelong friends on an isolated island off the coast of Ireland (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who experience a startling rift in their relationship.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes bump heads in this horror satire of gastronomic proportions. The Menu roasts the hoity-toity culture of haute cuisine while folding in some unexpected ingredients.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Oink

Oink, the festival darling and stop-motion feature debut by Mascha Halberstad, has all the charm of a German fairytale. Hilarious and aesthetically irresistible, the flick follows bespectacled Babs, a nine-year-old whose new present (a pig named Oink) creates a series of messy complications in her life.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Romanian Film Festival

A new wave of Romanian filmmakers is producing innovative, boundary-pushing films, and back for its ninth year, the Romanian Film Festival continues to spotlight the best creatives from the country. Showcasing work by emerging and established directors, the festival (titled "Homelands" this year) reflects on current crises of displacement, economic strife, and political turmoil, but also aims to "redefine our sense of homelands and belonging."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

South Sound Experimental Film Fest

Returning for its second year with more experimental short films from artists based in the South Puget Sound area, the South Sound Experimental Film Festival spotlights creatives whose work may have otherwise gone overlooked due to "identity, insufficient resources, or qualifications of practice or technique." Fans of hybrid and experimental film won't want to miss Mary Evans's witchy pop flick Miracles, Connie Fu's audiovisual project Clamorseeking, or Echo Chambers's Ogre Hole, which was shot by an entirely trans and non-binary cast and crew.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac is available November 15-21, followed by the Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap on November 22-28.

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Cloudbreak: Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest

Cloudbreak, Seattle's newest music fest, will celebrate the return of live music as local venues continue healing from hardships they faced during the pandemic. The festival, which takes place over the course of four weeks and across more than a dozen venues, will come to a close this week with Americana rock outfit The Dusty 45s .

(Various locations, Tuesday-Wednesday)

Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour

Issaquah-born, Portland-based indie rockers Modest Mouse stick around for three hometown consecutive shows in honor of the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West, playing the album in its entirety. Although the band's lineup has fluctuated through the years, founding members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green will be present alongside recent additions Russell Higbee and Simon O'Connor. Local industrial-lounge outfit Mattress will get the night started.

(The Showbox, Downtown, Monday-Wednesday)

The Paperboys: 15th Annual Thanksgiving Weekend Meltdown with Abigail Lapell

Spend three nights (or just one if you don't want the whole turkey) with Canadian folk-rockers The Paperboys as they celebrate Thanksgiving the only way they know how, with a weekend-long superset for the 15th year running.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Taj Mahal Quartet

Iconic bluesman/guitar master Taj Mahal and his quartet will take over the beloved jazz club for six nights of global sounds infused with reggae, gospel, and Hawaiian slack key.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Tuesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol

If the impending holiday season elicits a "Bah, humbug," try this dependable Yuletide delight. ACT's A Christmas Carol, returning for its 47th year(!!!), will offer up a little Dickensian magic with ghosts and a grumpy old dude. What's more Christmassy than that?

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday; opening)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs." Or you could head to this Die Hard musical parody, which blends the action classic with pure comedy (plus smooth jams and '80s style) for a snarky twist on Christmas spirit.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Blue Man Group: On Tour

Weird-pop performance art ensemble/bald icons the Blue Man Group will stop by for a three-night stint at the Paramount. Brace yourself for pulsating techno tunes, hypnotic drumming, custom-made instruments, absurdist comedy antics, and plenty of blue paint.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s magical score springs to life in this Sugarplum-packed rendition of a longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Mr. Dickens and his Carol

Adapted from Samantha Silva's charmingly Christmassy novel, Mr. Dickens and his Carol follows the man himself in the aftermath of a publication flop. When Dickens is tasked with writing a holiday-themed tome within a month, comedy ensues.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Not / Our Town

This reinterpretation of Thornton Wilder's Our Town is informed by audience surveys; attendees will be tasked with selecting options for scenes, staging styles, and story elements prior to the show. Sound experimental? Pony World Theatre has been described by The Seattle Times as "inventive and deranged," so expect the unexpected.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Q Brothers Christmas Carol

This rhythmic spin on a Dickens classic sees crabby old Ebenezer visited by "the ghosts of hip-hop past, present, and future," plus a Jamaican Jacob Marley. Sign us up! As the story goes, Scrooge will cast off his grumpy chains in favor of a funky new beat.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Wednesday & Friday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

It's all Darcys and Bennets in this clever, Christmassy take on Jane Austen's elaborate Regency world. (Can't get enough of charming, Austen-inspired theater? Check out the improvised performance Austen Unbound after this!)

(Taproot Theatre, Greenwood, Wednesday & Friday-Saturday)

The Wiz

This glittery interpretation of The Wizard of Oz brings extra pizzazz with a slightly different tale set to a soul, R&B, and gospel score. The Wiz was a Broadway hit upon its 1975 release, winning seven Tony Awards and epitomizing the civil rights progress of the era. This version was directed and choreographed by Twin Cities theater mainstay Kelli Foster Warder.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday & Friday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

FIFA World Cup 2022 Watch Parties

Join the Seattle Sounders for a free watch party at Seattle Center's Armory. The event will feature food and drink available for purchase, plus giveaways, music, photo booths, games, prizes, and more. Seating is first-come, first-served, and demand is high, so get there ahead of time to secure your spot.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, Monday & Friday)

VISUAL ART

Across the West and Toward the North

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, remote wilderness in Norwegian and American regions were photographed for the first time. But how did the two countries respond to the sudden surge in infrastructure, tourism, and exploitation of natural resources? Learn more about it in this survey of Norwegian and American landscape photography, which grapples with the complex territory of the "frontier," land occupation, immigration, indigeneity, and othering.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday-Sunday; closing)

Belly of the Beast

If painting is a beast, what might reside in its belly? Thus forms the inquiry of artists Mike Chattem, Jackson Hunt, and Debbi Kenote, who explore all the weighty historical underpinnings of painting through intentional expansions on the medium, including carved foam core, collage, and interlocking paintings-as-installations.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Frisson: The Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis Collection

View 19 works from the collection of Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis, gifted by the Friday Foundation. Frisson spans a post-war period between 1945-1976, with paintings, drawings, and sculptures tracing the artistic development of influential American and European abstract expressionists such as Francis Bacon, Lee Krasner, Joan Mitchell, and others.

(Seattle Art Museum, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

SALVAGE

To be an arts writer in Seattle is to be continually in awe of the site-specific works dreamed up by artists-in-residence at Mad Art Studio. This season, sculptor Alison Stigora has taken over the South Lake Union gallery with her impressive exhibition, Salvage. Using driftwood reclaimed and donated by the Army Corps of Engineers' M/V Puget debris recovery vessel, Stigora constructed a massive sculptural wave that stretches from floor to ceiling around the cavernous space. Once visitors maneuver into the enormous wooden wave, they'll find "a large, soft, translucent sculpture that glows with the colors of a warm sunrise." Doesn't that sound nice? Salvage also includes an audio composition Stigora made in collaboration with composer Rachael Fasano, which MadArt describes as a "low, resonant frequency" that plays a track "compiled from recordings of geologic activity and dredging equipment used in the retrieval of drift materials." Very cool. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(MadArt, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Wednesday; closing)

Wuon-Gean Ho: Right Here, Right Now—Stories from These Times

Wuon-Gean Ho's narrative-driven prints contain hidden clues hinting at the Cambridge-educated artist's personal stories. Observing the works featured in Ho's solo exhibition, Right Here, Right Now—Stories from These Times, is a little like a treasure hunt—her linocut prints are stylized and dreamy, yet relatable and surprisingly funny.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a big ass ship covered in twinkle lights, the Puget Sound will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Seattle shoreline. Those who pay to hop aboard can meet Santa and hear a community choir performance, or tag along behind the ship in a 21+ boat with rotating party themes.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Snowflake Lane 2022

Celebrate the holidays over and over again at this very festive parade, with floats cruising through downtown Bellevue every night for a month. (Fake) snow will fall, Yuletide tunes will echo in the air, and lights will flicker each night until Christmas Eve.

(Bellevue Collection, Bellevue, Friday-Sunday)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Tuesday-Sunday [closed Thanksgiving])

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the holiday season.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)