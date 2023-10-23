The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 23–29, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

COMEDY

Eddie Izzard—The Remix: The First 35 Years

Eddie Izzard, who recently embraced a new name (Suzy!) but retains the "Eddie Izzard" name for her public persona, will visit Seattle to update and reimagine the best bits from her storied career. The Remix Tour draws from 35 years of sellout comedy shows—from '93's The Ambassadors to 2019's Wunderbar—to expand upon Izzard's wacky, surreal storytelling. (“If you’ve never seen an elephant ski, you’ve never been on acid," she once said. I'm excited to hear her elaborate.) LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

FILM

Silent Movie Mondays - He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Honoring the fascinating history of the Paramount Theatre, which opened its doors in 1928 with a screening of the silent comedy Feel My Pulse, this silent film series continues on October 23 with He Who Gets Slapped. In Victor Sjöström's 1924 thriller, a bitter scientist decides to join the circus (it's complicated) and indulges in some lighthearted humiliation kink (he gets slapped by clowns every night). Tedde Gibson will perform a supplementary score on the theater's Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Demons with Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

Just in time for All Hallows' Eve, Italian prog-rock ghouls Goblin, led by keyboardist Claudio Simonetti, will provide a live score for the lurid, bloody epic Demons. The flick is equal parts sinister, supernatural, and slick, checking off all my ideal horror film boxes, like "isolated Berlin movie theater," "Nostradamus's grave," and "getaway motorcycle." Plus, Portland-born scream queen Geretta Geretta makes an appearance in the film. Sick! Stick around after the screening for a full-length concert of haunting tunes spanning Goblin's whole catalog. LC

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

G Flip

It may be wrong to minimize a person's achievements and instead recognize them for a relationship they're in, but the Selling Sunset-of-it-all must be addressed! Aussie singer-songwriter/drummer G Flip is best known for their appearance on Netflix's trashiest real estate series Selling Sunset as Chrishell Stause's newfound love. The subplot was welcomed warmly with discussions about queer identity and patriarchal expectations—a big breath of fresh air for a show about selling opulent mansions and fighting with colleagues. "When I was searching for an idol as a kid, I couldn’t find someone that resonated with me," G Flip's website bio reads. "I wish I had a non-binary, gay, lead-singing drummer to watch because it would have calmed the dark, confused voices in my head that told me I didn’t belong anywhere as my authentic self." Come for the reality TV association and stay for the uplifting queer pop anthems. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour

Kim Petras is the pop girlie for all of us who grew up idolizing Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on The Simple Life. Her 2022 single "Coconuts" is something you could imagine Malibu Barbie listening to in her hot pink convertible, except for the sexually explicit and not appropriate for children whatsoever lyrics ("Look at these margarit-ta-tas"). Her music evokes sticky lip gloss, bedazzled thongs, and Juicy Couture tracksuits with shades of Y2K Eurodance. She's been making music for a while now (I first heard her featured on the Charli XCX banger "Unlock It"), but she really blew up with Sam Smith's viral smash "Unholy," which won her a Grammy earlier this year. Riding this wave of success, Petras will kick off your Halloweek with songs from her first two albums, Feed the Beast and Problématique. AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

TUESDAY

FILM

Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series

Look out for cigarette smoke and midnight jazz riffs: Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, will return with Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deemed this year's lineup a "thrilling and mesmerizing journey for die-hard noir fans and the uninitiated," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who called Olson "Seattle's all-time-best film curator." Nine films spanning 60 years of noir style will screen at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Hozier: Unreal Unearth Tour

Fresh off the release of his third album, Unreal Unearth, Irish singer-songwriter Andrew Hozier-Byrne, mononymously known by his stage name Hozier, is bringing his tear-jerking blend of blues, folk, and indie rock back to Seattle. Through somber piano ballads and trad-folk melodies, the album draws on his heritage with its inclusion of Gaelic lyrics and Irish mythological themes. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from pop singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham. AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour

On his fifth album, Let's Start Here, Lil Yachty trades his bubblegum trap sound for krautrock-inspired synths, electric guitars, and whispery psych-rock vocals. The result is cinematic, delightfully proggy, and reminiscent of Ishmael Butler's mind-bending hip-hop project Shabazz Palaces. It is very exciting to see Butler's spacey, free jazz-inspired sound carry into the mainstream. And, to Yachty and Ish: if you're reading this, we'd love to see a collaboration someday. Lil Yachty will support the album backed by a live band after an opening set from psychedelic soul wiz Nick Hakim. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Ratboys, Another Michael, and Michael The Band

Now that we've all celebrated Death Cab for Cutie's 20-year-old Transatlanticism for its impeccable production, it's time to turn our ears to the future. Or at least the now. Most Transatlanticism fans agree that DCFC's former guitarist and producer Chris Walla was responsible for much of that record's magic—in an interview with Stranger Editor Rich Smith, the band's singer/guitarist Ben Gibbard even said Walla "played the studio like an instrument." Walla's days with Death Cab may be over, but he's still producing (thank goodness), and last year he quietly hunkered down in his famous Seattle studio Hall of Justice to make a record with Chicago's Ratboys. For years I had written Ratboys off as your basic Midwestern indie-kissed pop-punk outfit—good songs for road trips, lyrics that hide real feelings behind playful imagery—fun, but not much depth. The Window is a whole new Ratboys, a collection of songs that face grief and emotions head-on while experimenting with folk, vintage country, and guitar solos. Stop listening to records you loved in high school, and start listening to Ratboys. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Veg-table by Nik Sharma

In his latest release, molecular biologist turned bestselling cookbook author Nik Sharma turns his attention toward helping you get your five-a-day with over 100 veggie-centric recipes. Sharma uses his biology background to delve into plant science and demystify vegetables, and the book is packed with his own vibrant photography and inspiring prose, plus charming illustrations from artist Matteo Riva. He'll talk produce and science with J. Kenji López-Alt, author of The Food Lab and The Wok.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

From Page to Stage: Adapting John Okada's "No-No Boy" for Today’s Theater

You might not know that John Okada, author of the seminal '57 Japanese American novel No-No Boy, was born at Seattle's own Merchants Hotel in 1923. In celebration of the writer's would-be centennial birthday, Seattle Public Library will engage with Okada's work through three programs, including this discussion between Okada biographer Frank Abe and Seattle Rep literary manager and dramaturg Paul Adolphsen. They'll chat about the challenges of adapting a novel for the stage, and will be joined by actors who will read scenes from the theatrical work-in-progress. LC

(Central Library, Downtown)

The Elliott Bay Book Company presents: Rachel Maddow, Prequel

MSNBC pontificator and New York Times bestselling author Rachel Maddow will drop by Seattle in celebration of her latest book, Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism, in which she traces the fight for American democracy back to the World War II era. Spoiler: American authoritarianism and far-right bullshit are on the rise, if you hadn't noticed, and have been for the better part of a century; that being said, activists and journalists are on the case and fighting back. Learn more about it at this talk. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Rachel's At Night

Bagels in the morning, bagels in the evening, bagels at suppertime...when bagels (and burritos!) are on this Ballard joint's new nocturnal menu, you can have them anytime! For the month of October, Rachel's Bagels & Burritos will open each Wednesday night, serving spent grain pretzel pizza bagels and tortilla-wrapped delights stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, spicy lime shallots, sour cream, and your choice of filling, with options ranging from braised brisket to smoked chicken and kimchi. If you're craving a cozy night in, simply pick up one of their DIY nacho kits and a can or two of Elliott Bay Brewing's Fresh Hop IPA and call it a day. JB

(Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

The Breeders with Belly

The first time that I heard the Breeders was during the opening sequence of A Walk to Remember (2002). The film begins with high school bad boy Landon Carter pushing a classmate into a lake during a night of underage drinking. Then, the Breeders’ only Billboard-charting hit "Cannonball" comes in with Kim Deal (formerly of the Pixies) intoning "Check, check, one, two" followed by a bouncy bass riff and the infectious drum rhythm. What is this cool-as-hell song doing in this dorky-ass Nicholas Sparks movie? I was instantly hooked on the song, and when I went to listen to the entire album, I was equally delighted. Last Splash perfectly encapsulates raucous teen behavior, complete with amusing lyricism, tender romanticism ("Do You Love Me Now?"), and effortless freewheeling fun. The Breeders will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album by playing it in its entirety. Rhode Island alt-rock band Belly, another one of the best bands of the '90s, will open. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

University Book Store presents Roxane Gay

Fiercely opinionated and courageous, Roxane Gay is an author and cultural critic with a long list of accomplishments—her sharp exploration of modern gender politics, Bad Feminist, was followed by a bestselling memoir, Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, a graphic novel, The Sacrifice of Darkness, and World of Wakanda, which was set within the Black Panther universe. She's back to chat culture, politics, and everything in between with Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People's Business, which compiles her best nonfiction pieces from the past decade. LC

(University Congregational Church, Northeast Seattle)

VISUAL ART

International Artists Day - Free Entry

The Seattle outpost of the WNDR Museum will celebrate International Artists Day with free admission. If you haven't yet seen WNDR's interactive, technology-as-art installations, it's a good time to drop by the cavernous, almost 13,000-square-foot space. What's on view? In the words of Stranger culture editor Megan Seling, the museum's offerings include "a new piece from Seattle's own Andy Arkley...titled "You Can Do Most Anything," the large installation is a vibrant display of colorful shapes—flowers, squiggly lines, eyes, a cat—all dotted with lightbulbs, which visitors can make flash and dance to music via a control panel." Cute! LC

(WNDR Museum, Pike Place Market)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

The Emerald City Slasher

When the drizzly streets of Emerald City are besieged by a violent serial killer, a series of shady figures must catch the culprit before they get slashed themselves. OoOoO! This improvised experience invites audiences to make key decisions about the cast, and the serial killer will change with each performance, so you never know who might be lurking around the corner. Hey, nothing says "improv" like unpredictable characters, right? LC

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown)

PERFORMANCE

Ian Bell's Brown Derby Series presents: THE KRAFT

This rendition of '96 cult fave The Craft will be heavily adapted, hastily rehearsed, and "ridiculously staged" for Ian Bell's Brown Derby Series, a comedy fave that's been goin' strong for over 20 years. The Stranger once described the Brown Derby as "the crown prince of Seattle's marvelously ramshackle bar theater tradition," and it's earned the title through its dedication to makeshift cardboard sets, thrift-store props, misguided wigs, and a little bit of magic (aka inebriated suspension of disbelief). We love to see it. LC

(Oddfellows West Hall, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Ignite Seattle #44

Ignite Seattle's fast-paced approach to public speaking and unification through storytelling will return on October 26. Ten presenters will be allotted five minutes and 20 Powerpoint slides (each 15 seconds long) to share their perspectives on tumbleweed-flavored porkchops, what Neopets can teach us about economics, and why Seattle needs a siesta (personally, I don't need any convincing). Expect educational whiplash, but in a good way. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Día De Los Muertos Community Celebration

Each year, in honor of Día de los Muertos, printmaker and artist Fulgencio Lazo creates a tapete. (Spanish for "rug," tapetes are large-scale sand paintings created on the ground). Inspired by ancestral Oaxacan traditions, the tapete has become an annual tradition at the Seattle Art Museum in observance of the role death plays in the life cycle. This year's Día de los Muertos celebration will also include a musical performance by La Banda Gozona, dances performed by energetic Oaxacan troupe Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueño, and art-making activities with visual artist and printmaker Yoshi Nakagawa. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown)

HALLOWEEN

Fashionably Undead Monsters Ball

No, this is not the type of "Monster Ball" where Lady Gaga puts her paws up while rocking a neon yellow wig (that would be a great costume for the event, though!) MoPOP's bash encourages the ghouls of Seattle to step out in their grisliest, ghastliest, gag-worthiest couture for a high-fashion ball. Unleash your inner monster within as you mash the night away in your deadliest dress. Think: Frankenstein's monster, but fierce. AV

(MoPOP, Uptown)

It's Alive! An Evening of Monsters and Mayhem

For those who prefer their ghoulishness with a touch of class, you'll have to dish out 75 bones—but don't worry, it's worth it. The shadowy halls of Hotel Sorrento, one of the city's oldest haunts, will light up with live tunes by Sarah Rudinoff and Chris Jeffries, a special reading by renowned author Rebecca Brown (the first-ever writer-in-residence at Hugo House), Italian aperitivo, passed bubbly, and specialty cocktails. The hotel's dark mahogany Fireside Room is giving the same eerie vibes as the another famous hotel ballroom, don't you think? LC

(Hotel Sorrento, First Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North

Adapted from the epic Persian poem The Shahnameh, Song of the North blends shadow puppetry and projected animation to reveal the story of ancient Persian heroine Manijeh, who's tasked with rescuing her lover and preventing a war. Sounds like she has a lot on her plate! The multimedia experience was described as "original and poetic" by Toute La Culture, which makes sense—when 500 handmade puppets and nine actors and puppeteers converge on stage, magic is bound to happen, right? LC

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

This Is Important Live

On the This Is Important podcast, cohosts Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck (who created and starred in the longtime Comedy Central sitcom Workaholics) think about the important stuff, which, from their standpoints, includes "grown men fighting children, diarrhea, boners, and naked grandmas." I think our perspectives diverge on what qualifies as "important," but I digress. Go be on a fly on the wall for this live edition of the podcast, which is bound to at least distract you from the world's more pressing issues. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Mary Beard

Classicist and ancient world whiz Mary Beard will head to Seattle to chat about her forthcoming book, Emperor of Rome: Ruling the Ancient Roman World, so make sure to bring your Roman Empire-obsessed boyfriend. Beard, who recently retired from her post as a classics professor at Cambridge, is a leading expert on all things Roman history—her book SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. She zeros in on the Empire's emperors in her new book, from Julius Caesar (assassinated 44 BCE) to Alexander Severus (assassinated 235 CE). LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

SATURDAY

FILM

Part 3: The Return… Again! A Horror Movie Mystery Marathon

I am a longtime devotee of horror sequels, in which directors often decide to loosen up and get weird. Some of my faves are A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, which a clever screenwriter sneakily infused with homoeroticism, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2, in which Tobe Hooper suddenly—and puzzlingly—pivoted to dark comedy. I'm less familiar with threequels, but this horror marathon should remedy that. Comprised entirely of the third entries in horror franchises, the four-flick marathon will "span all recorded history, covering everything from seminal horror treasures to underseen DIY-blasts." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Peter Pan with Live Harp Score

J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan takes on new life in this screening with an original score, and no, I don't mean the 2003 adaptation set to Coldplay's "Clocks." Dublin-born director Herbert Brenon's silent film Peter Pan went largely unseen after its 1924 release; it wasn't restored or viewable for 80 years, but is now better appreciated for its beautiful special effects and expressive performances. (My favorite aspect is George Eli's custom dog suit.) This screening of the film will include a live original score performed by harpist-composer Leslie McMichael; the score was originally commissioned by Northwest Film Forum for the Children's Film Festival. LC

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma)

HALLOWEEN

Hilloween

Hilloween is back from the dead! After a two-year hiatus, everyone's favorite kid-friendly Halloween celebration returns to Capitol Hill on Saturday, October 28. Don't miss drag queen story time with Aleksa Manila, a pet costume contest, a magic show, carnival games, and more, all topped off with a costume parade and trick-or-treating at local businesses on Broadway. Participants of all ages (and species) are encouraged to put together their scariest, funniest, or cutest costume for the occasion. SL

(The AMP: AIDS Memorial Pathway, Capitol Hill)

Thrill The World

Michael Jackson's "Thriller" turns 40 this year! Celebrate the music video's iconic dance with The Seattle Thrillers' Thrill The World, an annual worldwide simultaneous dance to "Thriller," taking place on Saturday, October 28 at precisely 3 pm. All are welcome to spectate or join in! Check out last year's performance for inspiration. The group will also perform at Halloween in the Junction in West Seattle on October 29, and on Halloween at Trick or Treat on the Ave in Queen Anne. SL

(West Queen Anne Playfield, West Queen Anne)

LIVE MUSIC

Duster

Every autumn, my music taste glides between the '60s Appalachian folk revival (Jean Richie, Peggy Seeger, Hazel & Alice, etc.) to the moodiest, gloomiest indie rock of the '90s—criteria that the San Jose-born slowcore quartet Duster fits precisely. After their initial hiatus in 2001, the band sustained a modest cult following with their two albums Stratosphere andContemporary Movement. Then in 2020, their 1998 song "Inside Out" inexplicably boomed across the internet (seriously, the song has been streamed over 7 BILLION times on TikTok alone). It can be easy to feel territorial over the band for us humble supporters who have followed their career long before TikTok, but we must remember that these guys deserve all the success that comes their way! The band will support their new album, Remote Echos, after an opening set from the lo-fi hip-hop project Dirty Art Club. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown Seattle)

Men I Trust with TOPS

In 2019, Mercury writer Anna Kaplan wrote: "Men I Trust was one of the only dream-pop acts on the 2018 lineup for Tyler, the Creator’s music festival Camp Flog Gnaw, and the band later spilled that the rapper personally asked them to perform. The Canadian trio has remained independent of any record label or PR company since forming in 2014, and they produce, mix, and master their jingly melodies, smooth rhythms, and subdued vocals themselves." The dreamy indie pop outfit will take over the Paramount with tracks from the ironically titled, Untourable Album, with support from Canadian indie rockers TOPS. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Your first encounter with Ben Schwartz may have been his role as wannabe baller Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation. Since then, he's voiced Sonic the Hedgehog (a role that oddly suits his fast-paced comedy style) and starred in three Netflix improv specials. He'll drop by Seattle on the heels of buzzy horror-comedy Renfield, in which he stars alongside Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

The Boulet Brothers

If you prefer your alt-drag shows with a side of gore and guts, you probably already revel in the chaos of the Boulet Brothers, whose punkish brand of eleganza often features bugs, gauged needles, pig brains, and live burial. (Contestants on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula don't exactly sashay away—they're "exterminated" in a freaky death scene. Okay then!!) Grab your goth fanny packs and gag for the duo's ghoulish glam when they drop by Seattle. LC

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

MULTI-DAY

FALL & HALLOWEEN

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier, which is just what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, Monday-Sunday)

Georgetown Morgue 2023

The Georgetown Morgue is home to creepy carcasses and the site of a macabre murder, and it transforms into a frightening walkthrough attraction every Halloween. The fact that there are emergency exits every 15 feet and the estimated time to go through depends on "if you are walking or running" speaks to just how scary it is. The scene: a toxic stench is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a doctor who's rumored to be capturing the citizens of Seattle. You or your loved ones could be next. Are you brave enough to investigate? SL

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Thursday-Saturday)

Pumpkin Bash

This family-oriented weekend of mild spooks and scares includes trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and "pumpkin enrichments for the animals," which is code for "a bunch of zoo critters will munch and squish pumpkins, and it's gonna be awesome." (Not sold? Check out this pumpkin-hungry hippo and get back to us.) Pumpkin Bash activities are free with zoo admission, so you can pop by all your typical fave exhibits, too. LC

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Saturday-Sunday)

Stalker Farms

The "original haunted corn trails of Washington State" would challenge even the most corntastic among us. If you're into being publicly frightened, head to this immersive Halloween attraction, where you'll find ghoulish actors following horrifying original plot lines for "Slasher Family Homestead," "Pogo's Funny Farm," and more. If you need a cool down, there are no actors in the Nighttime Corn Maze, but we can't guarantee that your friends won't try to make you jump. Kids 12 and under are advised to visit only during the daytime fall festival. SL

(Stocker Farms, Snohomish, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2023

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Tobe Hooper faves, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series continues to shudder this weekend with trash-gore Jaws spoof Piranha and Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 35mm. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District)

Killers of the Flower Moon

The calendar is inching closer to Oscar season, and with it will come a film that already rivals the chatter of this summer's Barbie and Oppenheimer, if that's even possible. Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which the Guardian described as an "epic of creeping, existential horror about the birth of the American century," follows the true story of quasi-genocidal serial killings that impacted Oklahoma's Osage tribal community in the '20s. The film takes a "show, don't tell" approach to illustrating the epidemic of violence against Native people in the United States. Calling it now: Based on the trailer alone, Killers of the Flower Moon blends Western sensibilities, true crime, and the macabre in an enthralling way that'll land each and every butt in a theater seat. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Korean Horror

SIFF film programmer and Harvard grad Hannah Baek will lead the way on this exploration of the key themes, stylistic trends, and critical moments in South Korean horror cinema history. Fans of The Wailing and Train to Busan shouldn't sleep on it. Over four weeks, a series of screenings at SIFF Cinema Egyptian will be followed by hybrid talks on ghosts, succubi, devils, zombies, viruses, and more at SIFF Film Center. South Korean horror tends to use these creepy tropes as signifiers of larger sociopolitical issues of xenophobia, colonization, gender violence, and class—you know, all that stuff that keeps you up at night. Two major selling points for this series? Themed costumes are "highly encouraged," and you don't have to be a horror hound to show up and learn something new. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Monday & Sunday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) This week, I'll be shivering for Possession and Twins of Evil. (If you can't make it to a theater this month, never fear—Scarecrow's revamped mail-order rental website has your back.) LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

A loud-and-proud voice in the Seattle film scene since '96, the Seattle Queer Film Festival is now presented in a hybrid format, blasting an expansive range of queer stories onto big screens (and your computer screen, if that's your preference). I'm pumped for 18 days of queer magic, with in-person screenings planned October 12–22 and virtual screenings October 22–29, plus buzzy parties, live podcasting, filmmaker panels, and workshops. This year's festival theme, "Queer Joy is Cinematic," will bring the ebullience with 50 programs and over 80 films at Northwest Film Forum, Broadway Performance Hall, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, and Ark Lodge Cinema. LC

(Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

Stop Making Sense – 40th Anniversary Restoration

Calling it now: If you've seen Stop Making Sense, it's probably your favorite concert film. It's jangly and arty and all of the other words one might use to describe Talking Heads's catalog, and David wears the suit. Not a Byrne fan? Listen, I know watching a concert movie for a band you don't listen to sounds like hell, but this one might be an exception. If you haven't seen it yet, anticipate looking back on the experience with a funny fondness later, like a good birthday party or the first time you smoked weed. Jonathan Demme (yes, the guy who went on to make The Silence of the Lambs) recorded all of the concert footage over the course of three days at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in 1983, during the height of the Heads' visionary fame. It's screening in a new restoration, so prep for a "once in a lifetime" experience. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Concert Film

On November 1st, 2022, a mere eleven days after releasing her tenth studio album Midnights, pop mastermind Taylor Swift dropped the dates of her Eras tour. Nothing has been the same since. Just kidding (kind of). In the last year, Ticketmaster broke, the Swifties tried to unionize, Tay Tay single-handedly made football cool again, and she has broken the record for the highest-grossing concert film in the US. Swift is reaching every corner of her fanbase by providing the concert experience to those who weren't able to snag tickets to the actual tour or just want to experience it again. Not only does the film give viewers a front-row seat, but theaters are also selling special merchandise (god bless our capitalist queen). Plus, crowds are getting rowdy as if they're at an actual concert (see for yourself). It's clear that Ms. Swift is having a marvelous time ruining everything—including movie theater etiquette—and I'm here for it. AV

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Unstreamable – Nowhere

Your internet besties (former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns) will present another flick that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least) as part of their ongoing project Unstreamable, which has blossomed from a column on Scarecrow Video's blog into a live screening series. Burns and Keimig, who've written "more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history" (Matt Baume), will share their exhaustive knowledge of lost media on the big screen. If you're into moody Los Angeles rave culture and ‘90s mainstays like Heather Graham, Ryan Phillippe, and Christina Applegate, Gregg Araki's Nowhere should do the trick—the stylish psych-out flick watches them all do drugs and laze about while they're stalked by an alien. It could happen to you! LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Hellfire Fizz" (Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whiskey with carrot, turmeric, fresh lemon, Lustau Amontillado, Greek yogurt, Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters, absinthe, and seltzer), the "Book of Blood" (a take on the classic margarita with Montelobos Mezcal, Giffard Pimente D’Espellette, fresh beet, fresh lime juice, miso falernum, and absinthe), and the "Death Rattle" (Lustau Brandy, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, pineapple and lime juice, spiced oat orgeat, saline, and Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters). JB

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party

This eerie immersive theatrical party revolves around the Rasputin-inspired tale of Doctors Natalia and Grigor Volkov, who wind up dead along with all their patients at their psychiatric facility after Natalia's death during childbirth. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costumes, cocktail chic, or period-accurate outfits. The night includes themed miniature craft cocktails, live music, secret games, and roaming ghosts just dying to tell you their secrets. The experience is a bit of a choose-your-own adventure; you can delve into the story or you can simply enjoy drinks and entertainment with your friends (magic tricks and burlesque were top quality). There's a haunted house-esque walkthrough (we heard screams so we avoided it), a Ouija board to chat with, and even a mystic who might pull you into a backroom for a tarot reading if your vibes are right. SL

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Nightmare on Wall Street at Navy Strength

After recently coming to the realization that I've missed out on a big chunk of the essential horror film canon, I've been making up for lost time by watching classic slashers nearly every day—'tis the season, right? (I'm currently working my way through the High School Horror series curated by the Criterion Channel, which includes cult favorites like Ginger Snaps, Battle Royale, and Suspiria, and highly recommend it.) If you'd like to join me, I suggest adding an extra dimension to your viewings by partaking in some cinematic cocktails from Navy Strength. As they do each year, the award-winning Belltown tiki bar has temporarily transformed into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street, with libations inspired by staples of the genre—for example, the Carrie-inspired "Telekinetic Energy" (aged rum, cherry, Bénédictine, pineapple, dry curaçao, citrus, and FIRE) and the intriguing Hereditary homage "Family Secrets" (bourbon, spiced cranberry, molé, orange peel, and citrus). Devilish decor, ghoulish glassware, and frightening film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. JB

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Tuesday–Saturday)

Seattle Restaurant Week 2023

Seattle Restaurant Week is actually two weeks, but we're not complaining—it's double the "chance to celebrate and support our culinary community" through menus curated especially for the occasion. With a variety of unique prix fixe and combo meals at various price points, it's a great time to branch out and try something new. Nearly 200 restaurants are participating this year—read our picks here. JB

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Angel Olsen

While it's often hard for me to emotionally connect with contemporary indie rock, Angel Olsen's heartwrenching vocals bring me to tears almost every time I hear them. Her voice, which has been compared to artists like Emmylou Harris and Mildred Bailey, seesaws from deep restraint to free-flowing belts, sometimes in a single breath. Olsen will return to Seattle for three nights with tracks from her new stripped-down EP Forever Means and country-tinged 2022 album Big Time. Don't miss opening sets from singer-songwriter Allegra Krieger (night one), acclaimed folk artist/poet Kara Jackson (night two), and chamber pop artist Led To Sea (night three). AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District, Thursday-Saturday)

BOO Seattle

This annual EDM spectacular will haunt your Halloweekend with multiple themed stages, ghoulishly fun rides, larger-than-life art installations, and roaming performers. Plus, bone-rattling DJs like Zedd, Steve Aoki, Alesso, and more will ensure that the bass is loud enough to raise the dead.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo, Friday-Saturday)

Earshot Jazz Festival 2023

The 35th annual Earshot Jazz Festival will sprawl across three weeks and 30 local venues, filling Seattle with established legends of the genre and exciting emerging artists. This year's lineup has so many great names, but I'm most excited to see the live performance and archival footage celebrating the life of one of my all-time favorite pianists, Mary Lou Williams, on October 25. AV

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Eddie Vedder

Grunge god Eddie Vedder will play two consecutive nights in his hometown to raise money forEB Research Partnership, which he and his wife Jill Vedder founded in 2010 to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa. The show is billed as an intimate solo performance, but who knows who might show up? Vedder has a long list of famous friends and collaborators including Elton John, Cat Power's Chan Marshall, and of course, pals from his respective bands Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Tuesday)

PERFORMANCE

Alcina

Seattle Opera's first-ever production of the classic Handel opera Alcina follows a glamorous sorceress on a remote island, where she lures in men like some sort of mythical, 18th-century Beyoncé. When a young woman in disguise arrives on the island with a magic ring to free her fiancé from the spell of the enchantress, all hell predictably breaks loose. Conductor Christine Brandes, who once sang the title role, will take the podium for this performance, which stars soprano Vanessa Goikoetxea. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Wednesday & Saturday)

Bloodletting

When Farrah and her brother, Bosley, return to the Philippines to spread their father’s ashes beneath the moon, they encounter an aswang (a Filipino witch) that unveils Farrah's inherent power. Playwright Boni B. Alvarez's Bloodletting "dives deep into the indigenous culture of the Philippines" and is the perfect supernatural thriller for this time of year. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Sunday)

Cambodian Rock Band

Playwright à la mode Lauren Yee, who wove together immigrant narratives and music-led comedy in Young Americans, is back with Cambodian Rock Band, which follows a survivor's return to Cambodia after escaping the murderous Khmer Rouge regime 30 years prior. I'm a big fan of Yee's dramaturgical sensibility, which often seeks to reclaim forgotten or overlooked histories. (She's also slated to pen the musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, so expect to see her name again!) What's got me most riled up for Cambodian Rock Band, though, is its live band, which will play jangly Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies. LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Goodnight Moon

The best part of Margaret Wise Brown's Goodnight Moon is its impeccable vibes—I mean, check out this image and tell me you don't long to be Bunny, all tucked in for bed, surrounded by kittens and yarn and bear paintings and a cozy fireplace. This theatrical production is the closest thing to entering Bunny's comfy, dreamy, imaginative world, where you'll see "jumping cows, dancing bears, and a room that springs to life." I'm getting sleepy already, but in a good way. LC

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Islander

"The songs are bops, one and all," said Theatrely of Islander, which seems like a shining endorsement to me. The bop-filled tale is set on a remote, sparsely populated Scottish island, where a young girl named Eilidh meets a mysterious stranger. Set to a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score, the musical's sparse cast embodies a host of characters and develops an "expansive, ethereal soundscape" while "weaving, building, and layering their voices using live looping technology." Seattle Rep is the first stop on the production's North American tour. LC

(Leo K. Theater, Uptown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Macbeth: A Rock Musical

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." That's right—Shakespeare's eldritch tragedy Macbeth is back, and you can spread out upon the "blasted heath" of Seattle Public Theater for a gore-flecked tale of witches, madness, paranoia, and civil war. There's a catch, though: Director Amy Poisson's Macbeth: A Rock Musical offers up a femme, punk rock rendition of the tale, so don't go unless you're into strobe lights and jangling guitars. (Earplugs will be provided, though.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday–Sunday)

This Is Halloween

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 16 years at Triple Door with all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, we know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested. LC

(Triple Door, Downtown, Tuesday–Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

2023-2024 UW Public Lecture Series

The University of Washington's 2023-24 season of public lectures, which will host speakers exploring "race and social justice, artificial intelligence, the state of American democracy, disability activism, and more," kicks off this week. On October 24, scholar-activist Jaipreet Virdi will take the Town Hall Seattle stage to discuss centering the "disabled gaze" and how people with disabilities might use their technologies to "draw attention to, rather than hide, their disability." Then, on October 27, Jevin West, an associate professor in UW's Information School, will take the mic to chat about generative AI and "resisting strategic misinformation." LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, Tuesday & Friday)

VISUAL ART

Jane Rosen and Ginny Ruffner

Jane Rosen's quiet, material-driven sculptures have been a longtime favorite of mine, particularly her regal, almost glowy bird figures rendered in blown glass and limestone. The best part of Rosen's material sensibility, though, is that it's non-hierarchical—she's just as comfortable drawing inspiration from housepets as she is falcons. A Dog's Life proves it; the show "celebrates the unique connection between humans and animals through time," and pays special tribute to her canine studio mates, Book and Mei-Rose. Paired with A Dog's Life is Ginny Ruffner's Language = Symbols, Symbols = Language, which features a totally delightful goldfish sculpture that caught my attention. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Matt Gagnon: Space for Not Knowing

Matt Gagnon's lanky, vessel-like sculptures, "light stacks," and volcanic mortar-based works come together in Space for Not Knowing, a new solo show that denotes his serious material sensibility. The LA-based artist "combines intuition and planning across diverse articulations of architectural space," exploring senses of containment, shuttered and opened spaces, and emotional components of color and light with a meditative, yet precise approach. I'm most intrigued by Gagnon's material use—the works in Space for Not Knowing are an unexpected blend of poplar wood, concrete, gold leaf, mortar, felt, and more. LC

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

She Bends: Redefining Neon Legacy

If you're keeping an eye on contemporary art trends, you may have noticed that women artists are making waves in neon, a traditionally male-dominated art form. She Bends: Redefining Neon Legacy traces the history of the medium from its initial use in commercial advertising to its emergence as a boundary-pushing presence in fine art. Visitors will learn more about the women and gender-expansive artists at the forefront of the "master/apprentice" art form (Sarah Blood, Carissa Grace, Kacie Lees, and others) and explore how neon skills are being passed on to younger, diverse artists. LC

(Museum of Glass, Tacoma, Wednesday–Sunday; closing)

Strange Preservations: L Breed, Jasmine Fetterman, Jessica Marie Mercy, Jessica Marie Mercy, quinn mcnicol

SOIL's exhibitions are ultra-contemporary, sharp, and sometimes a bit opaque; you've got to do your reading for a better grasp of each artist's themes and visual lexicons. Strange Preservations is no exception—the show purports to "navigate the linkages of abject body(s) and its limits of identity and belonging within the socio-political governance of acceptability." Driven by necessity, self-preservation, "emotional weathering," and a demand for inclusion, the show's featured artists envision SOIL as a space for visibility and support. I'm particularly excited about Jessica Marie Mercy's glowy installation, satisfyingly titled Don’t Fucking Touch Me, and L Breed's unconventional bookbinding methods. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)