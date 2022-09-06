The Top 66 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 6-11, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

iDKHOW & Joywave

I Don't Know How But They Found Me, or iDKHOW, started as a solo project of lead vocalist and bassist Dallon Weekes (formerly of Panic! At The Disco), who then recruited drummer Ryan Seaman to form the alt-rock duo. The elusive band draws inspiration from glam rock artists such as Sparks and David Bowie to create their polished and danceable sound. They will be joined by indie rock trio Joywave.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Joji: Smithereens Tour

Japan-born singer-songwriter, comedian, and YouTuber Joji will stop by with new material from his album, Smithereens, which seamlessly blends together elements of trip-hop, folk, and R&B. NYC-based indie pop artist rei brown and rapper SavageRealm will join.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Lucibela

Brazilian samba singer Lucibela will show off her unique vibrato-heavy vocal style in this performance of original songs from her new album, Amdjer. The album focuses a lyrical lens on female experiences, specifically on women from Cape Verde.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Placebo

Known for their pioneering lyrical content that explores sexuality, mental health, and addiction, British rock band Placebo has collaborated with music icons like David Bowie and Michael Stipe. They will flaunt new material off of their eighth album, Never Let Me Go, after an opening set from LA-based garage rock duo Deap Vally.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

REEL BLACK: Sidney Poitier and the Legacy of Black Film

SIFF will partner with Langston for this fresh Film Talks series, which explores the fascinating legacy of actor and leftist civil rights trailblazer Sidney Poitier in celebration of new documentary Sidney. Kicking off with a screening of his groundbreaking performance in In the Heat of the Night on September 6, SIFF will cycle through several of Poitier's most thought-provoking flicks and close the series with an in-depth film talk at Langston on December 6.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

GEEK & GAMING

Sex Trivia

Bring your sex-educated friends for Optimism Brewing's team-based night of sex trivia, which will cover a wide variety of sex and sexuality-based topics. (Hey, you might learn a thing or two!) Sex educators Breona Mendoza and Naomi Price-Lazarus will host the session, and all the fun is for a good cause—a portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the NW Abortion Access Fund.

(Optimism Brewing, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Pepe Aguilar

Mexican American singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, the son of singer-actors Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, will grace Tacoma with the Latin pop/rock tunes that earned him five Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

Sebastián Yatra

Latin pop star Sebastián Yatra will swing through town on his Dharma tour supporting his new album of the same name, which peaked at number one on Billboard’s Latin Streaming charts.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Bandit Theater Presents: Fancy Cafeteria

Part Broadway glamour, part disheveled improv experiment, Fancy Cafeteria devises a brand-new musical straight from audience suggestions, complete with song, dance, a live soundtrack, and a full cast. With no predetermined script or score, it's bound to be a bumpy, hilarious ride.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Commonplace Objects, Uncommon Stories: An Evening with The Blue Suit Podcast

Award-winning PNW poet and The Blue Suit podcast host Shin Yu Pai will join in conversation with Wing Luke Museum exhibit director Jessica Rubenacker, singer-songwriter Tomo Nakayama, and University of Washington senior artist-in-residence Anida Youe Ali for this evening of storytelling. They'll each share their own tales of meaningful objects, artifacts, and heirlooms from the Asian diaspora.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

2022 It Happened Here

Powerful community leaders with connections to the Chinatown-International District will share their stories on Wednesdays in Hing Hay Park for this five-week event, so drop by on your lunch break and take in some local history. This week, Norma Timbang will share her perspective as the former executive director of API Chaya, an organization serving Asian, South Asian, and Pacific Islander survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Omnivorous

Scoop up al fresco bites and drinks from an array of restaurants, bars, breweries, and distilleries, including A la Mode Pies, Café Avole, Cinnaholic, Communion, Crossbuck Brewing, DRY Soda, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, General Porpoise, Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, Greedy Vegan, Light Sleeper, Lionhead, Ma & Pops, Marjorie, Nuflours, OOLA, Optimism, Rachel’s Ginger Beer, Revolver, Smith, Tea Moss Shop, The Pickled Chef, Valdemar Estates Winery, and Walla Walla Steak Co., at this annual fundraiser for Community Roots Housing.

(Capitol Hill Station Plaza, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Dirty Honey

The rising Los Angeles quartet Dirty Honey will bring their blues-tinged hard rock through town with tracks off of their debut self-titled album, which Rolling Stone described as taking cues from "Aerosmith and Guns N' Roses as it taps into new sources of rock & roll inspiration." Kindred rockers Dorothy and Mac Saturn will open.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Tomo Nakayama with Hey King! and Debbie Miller

Tomo Nakayama makes emotionally compelling folk-inspired pop songs that have been praised by journalists from NPR, The New York Times, and KEXP in recent years. Indie rock outfit Hey, King! and singer-songwriter Debbie Miller round out the bill.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Roe v. Rave - Featuring Leeni, Justice Manslayer, and Instant Crush

This dance party encourages anyone who is furious that "Clarence fucking Thomas can't mind his own business" to take their rage to the dancefloor in support of ARC Southeast, an abortion fund serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Tunes will be provided by synth-pop producer Leeni, local emo artist Justice Manslayer, and noise pop outfit Instant Crush.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Says You! Radio: The Snappiest Comeback Ever

After 27 years of wacky word quizzes, Says You! will spell their farewell with this final live performance of the radio game show. Six players, split into two teams, will battle it out in one last game of quips, quotes, bon mots, idioms, and general loquaciousness. It promises to be an ebullient, mirthful occasion—armchair linguists, this one's for you.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson, Lunchbox

If you have a child to pack lunch for and have exhausted the wells of inspiration, look no further than Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson's newest book Lunchbox, which is chock-full of tasty and adorable ideas for spiffing up your everyday brown-bag meal. The authors will share tips, field questions from the audience, and sign copies.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Papeachu Press Book Launch—From the Waist Down: the Body in Healthcare

Local publishers Papeachu Press will present their newest collection, From the Waist Down: the Body in Healthcare, at this celebratory evening, with readings from over 10 contributors and time for audience questions. The book compiles complex narratives of navigating the US healthcare system, and 10% of proceeds from book sales will be donated to Jane's Due Process, an organization that helps Texas teens access abortion, birth control, and mental healthcare.

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Joe Pera: Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt Tour Part III: Fall Everywhere Else

If you haven't heard of America's sweetheart Joe Pera, well, set aside two minutes and 40 seconds to watch the most soothing clip of all time. Pera's calm, helpful, and slightly grandfatherly schtick makes his HBO series Joe Pera Talks With You our favorite sleepytime show. Settle in for more discussion of tomatoes and pancake breakfasts for this performance—you might actually feel a glimmer of hope by the end.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Wanda Sykes

Comedy longtimer Wanda Sykes really needs no introduction—she earned an Emmy for her writing on The Chris Rock Show all the way back in 1999, and has been an unstoppable force of sharp-witted, loud-mouthed laughs ever since. She's also an LGBT rights activist—we hope to hear more about her family life in between the cutting cynicism for this performance.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Mercer Island Art UnCorked

Explore vintages from over 20 Washington wineries and nosh on food truck fare from Seoul Bowl, Sam Choy's Poké to the Max, HP's Smokehouse BBQ, and Alaska Weathervane Scallop. Plus, admire work from local artists and hand-crafted wares from a variety of vendors, and enjoy live music performances.

(Greta Hackett Outdoor Sculpture Gallery, Mercer Island)

LIVE MUSIC

Coast Contra: Apt. 505 Tour

Fresh off the heels of a performance on The Tonight Show and opening for controversial comedian Dave Chappelle, the hip-hop quartet Coast Contra (led by twin brothers Ras and Taj Austin, the sons of West Coast rap star Ras Kass) will swing through Seattle supporting their debut album, Apt. 505.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Girlpool

In 2019 Stranger writer Jas Keimig wrote: "I feel like I grew up with Girlpool. I first listened to them in my late teens when I started experimenting with high-waisted jeans and being more open and vulnerable. Girlpool pair with this stage of life surprisingly well." The duo, who recently announced their breakup, will embark on one last tour promoting their new electronic-driven album, Forgiveness, produced by experimental artist Yves Tumor. Montréal-based synth-pop artist Cecile Believe will support.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Jackson Street Jazz Walk

Spread across various Central District venues, this annual jazz walk benefiting the Northwest Harvest Food Bank aims to celebrate the neighborhood's rich legacy of African American artists, which birthed the careers of Ernestine Anderson, Ray Charles, and Quincy Jones. You won't want to miss performances from local heavyweights like Eugenie Jones, Alex Dugdale Fade Quartet, Jovino Santos Neto, E. Pruitt & Maureese Itson Band, Peter Adams Quartet, Jennifer Mellish, and plenty more.

(Liberty Bank Building, Mann)

Niki: The Nicole Tour

At just 15 years old, Indonesian singer-songwriter Nicole Zefanya (AKA Niki) kicked off her music career by opening for Taylor Swift on the Red tour after winning a singing competition arranged by Swift. Now in her early 20s, she will embark on her first headlining tour promoting her sophomore album, Nicole, which explores high school recollections through gentle folk-pop melodies.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Tab Benoit

Across his thirty-plus-year career, blues guitarist Tab Benoit has performed with some of the biggest names in Americana music, including Willie Nelson, Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, and Junior Wells, just to name a few. He’ll dazzle the crowd with his gritty delta blues style alongside singer-songwriter JD Simo of the psychedelic soul band SIMO.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Two Feet

You might know Two Feet (the project of singer-songwriter Bill Dess) for his viral smash "Go Fuck Yourself," an Imagine Dragons-esque electronic-rock track that features booming bass alongside his breathy vocals. He will play tracks from his newest release, Shape & Form, after an opening set from electronic duo Brothel.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father

Reggae giant Ziggy Marley will pay tribute to his dearly departed father Bob Marley, with a live performance of his legendary classics like "Is This Love," "Get Up, Stand Up," and "Three Little Birds."

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Drag Does...Evanescence

Skarlet Dior Black's drag celebration of pop culture nostalgia will turn to the dark side for this Evanescence-themed performance, so dig out your black tutu and smudge your eyeliner, because you're "Going Under." This month's performers (including Anne Tita, Diamond Lil, Lucy Lips, and others) might not belt out the notes quite like Amy Lee, but they'll look damn good trying.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

Super Massive Series: Kornbread

Hope you're hungry! Legendary RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant Kornbread "the Snack" Jeté (RIP her ankle) will head to Seattle to keep us all well-fed.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

C-ID Night Market 2022

Traditionally, night markets are a place to stroll, shop, and nosh on tasty street-food snacks. This annual festival takes place beneath the historic Chinatown gate in the International District and features a slew of Asian street food alongside handmade local goods, fresh cut flowers, and more, plus entertainment such as live bands and breakdancing groups.

(Chinatown-International District)

FILM

50th Anniversary Deep Throat Screening

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the smutty flick John Waters once deemed "a badge of the new freedom." This screening of Deep Throat includes a panel discussion with director Gerard Damiano's children, Gerard and Christar Damiano, alongside local artist-activist Isabella Price, film programs manager at Langston, and DeAnna Berger, director of the Seattle Erotica Cinema Society. Don't miss the gilded afterparty with glam performers like Dulce D'jour, Bijoux Genet, and others, plus a stand-up set from comedian Bobby Higley.

(West Hall (Oddfellows Building), Capitol Hill)

2022 HUMP! Film Festival

If you didn’t catch HUMP! Film Festival’s 2022 offerings earlier this year, here’s your chance to scope out Dan Savage's lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations. Watch repeat screenings of the kinky, sex-positive fest at SIFF Cinema Uptown on September 10.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Marysville Brew & Cider Fest 2022

Explore three whole floors packed with offerings from breweries and cideries at the historic Marysville Opera House. The event will also feature food trucks, live music, a beer garden, and vendors.

(Marysville Opera House, Marysville)

LIVE MUSIC

Flasher with Star Party and Table Sugar

After the success of their 2018 post-punk-tinged album, Constant Image, the DC-based duo Flasher is back with a sophomore album, Love Is Yours, which employs textural synths and vibe-y melodies for surprisingly danceable electro-pop tunes. They will support the new album alongside like-minded punk bands Star Party and Table Sugar.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Flume: Palaces Tour

Sydney-based electronic musician/producer Harley Streten, AKA Flume, will ignite the dancefloor with bops from his latest album, Palaces, which features vocal performances from Caroline Polachek, Kučka, Emma Louise, Damon Albarn (of Blur), and others. The party will get started with sets from hyper-pop wizard A.G. Cook, house duo Prospa, and Portland-based producer Quiet Bison.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Murder by Death & Amigo the Devil

In 2018, Mercury writer Leilani Polk wrote: "Indiana-spawned Murder by Death have been plying their blend of brawny yet poignant indie rock and folk roots for nearly [22 years], giving it gothic dramatic overtones with heavy strains of cello and infusing it with old-timey western appeal while fleshing out the mix with mandolin and banjo." They will stop by for a two-night jaunt on their Tour from the Crypt alongside Austin-based country-metal outfit Amigo the Devil.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Osees

Now on their twenty-sixth album (!), long-running experimental band Osees (formerly known by variations such as The Ohsees, Thee Oh Sees, and Oh Sees) have transformed over time through phases of garage rock, psychedelia, freak-folk, and now punk. Their latest release, A Foul Form, takes inspiration from the classic punk bands that raised them with speedy riffs and aggressive percussion. LA-based post-punk trio Automatic, hypnotic rock band Bronze, and DJs Cell Fever & Cholera will support.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Sunmi: Good Girl Gone Mad Tour

K-pop star Sunmi (formerly of The Wonder Girls) blends disco, city pop, and traditional Korean music for a unique genre that she's coined "Sunmi-pop." She will support her third solo album, 1/6, which includes the lead single "You Can't Sit With Us," inspired by the 2004 film, Mean Girls.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Sweet Dreams: The Music of Patsy Cline

On what would be the 90th birthday of legendary country singer and original sad girl Patsy Cline, revel in your perpetual state of heartbreak with local artists V. Contreras, Star Anna, Miller Campbell, Alessandra Rose, Kate Voss, Jessica Lynne Witty, and others at this tribute show.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute 50th Anniversary Block Party

For 50 years, Langston has worked to uplift and spotlight Black cultural expression—now it's time to show the longstanding nonprofit some much-deserved love. They'll celebrate their milestone anniversary with a block party at their historic Central District location. Expect groovy performances by Black Stax, Arami Walker, MarcoFarroni, Anzanga Marimba Ensemble, and others; Mayor Bruce Harrell will also be in attendance to give remarks.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

VISUAL ART

Kim Keever: Painting Dreams Under Water

Kim Keever's complex photographs depict paint formations in an aquarium, but capture something far more magical—fleeting movements that are both completely abstracted and tightly controlled by the artist. The results feel like alien landscapes, vaguely familiar yet totally new.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union; opening)

SUNDAY

FILM

SIFF Film Talks series: Paul Verhoeven

Whether or not you spend much time thinking about the guy who made Robocop, Paul Verhoeven's oeuvre is worth a deep dive—the Dutch provocateur has earned cult status for his dark, satirical, and boundary-blasting films like Total Recall, Basic Instinct, and Showgirls. In this series, SIFF will explore Verhoeven's works in four themed film talks and screen six of his most iconic films, concluding with a showing of his 2021 flick Benedetta (it's about lesbian nuns) on October 3.

(SIFF Uptown, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

All in Together Now: A 36-Course Wu-Tang Inspired Dinner

Kottu chef Syd Suntha is the mastermind behind this over-the-top, Wu-Tang Clan-inspired dinner event. The eight-hour, 36-course-meal, a nod to the album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), will feature a lineup of nine chefs (a reference to Wu-Tang's nine members): FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group owner Shubert Ho, Queen Anne Beerhall chef Rhys Nunnelee, Buckshot Honey owner David Van Storm, The Shambles chef Ed Smith, The Barking Frog chef Denali Foglietti, No Bones Beach Club owner MacKenzie DeVito, Bar Dojo chef de cuisine Luis Brambila, Arc chef Demond Thomas II, and Suntha himself. Edmonds bartender Niles Peacock will also create nine cocktail pairings, while Persia Saffaie of Strength in Sober will provide non-alcoholic pairing options. If that's not enough for you, other attractions include a Wu-Tang-themed escape room, live painting, cello covers of Wu-Tang songs, stand-up comedy sets, breakdancing, MCs, and more.

(Queen Anne Beerhall, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Alice Glass: Trauma Bond Tour

As the former frontwoman of electronic duo Crystal Castles, Alice Glass left an everlasting impact on pop music with her fierce live performances and dark lyricism. Glass continues this trajectory on her recently released debut solo album, Prey//IV, which Pitchfork described as "a dark, extreme pop record about abuse, power, and regaining control," mirroring abuse that she endured at the hands of ex-bandmate Ethan Kath.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

Less Than Jake with Bowling For Soup

This lineup will give millennials flashbacks to their CD collection with radio-friendly pop-punk outfit Bowling for Soup and ska revivalists Less Than Jake. Brush up on the lyrics to songs like "1985," "Girl All the Bad Guys Want," and maybe even the Bowling for Soup-penned Phineas and Ferb theme song "Sonic Unleashed". Plus, arrive in time to catch an opening set from New Jersey's Keep Flying.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Kristin Liam Kali — Queer Conception: The Complete Fertility Guide for Queer and Trans Parents-to-Be

Kristin Liam Kali, midwife and owner of MAIA Midwifery and Fertility Services, will share insights from their evidence-based, body-positive book Queer Conception: The Complete Fertility Guide for Queer and Trans Parents-to-Be. Toni Weschler, author of Taking Charge of Your Fertility, described Kali's book as "life-changing...equal parts practical handbook and sensitively written resource."

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Rave Green Run

Sounders fans, this one's for you: This 5K will take you through the team's training headquarters in Tukwila and the surrounding trails, followed by a Finish Line Festival with music, awards, and more.

(Starfire Sports, Tukwila)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

SketchFest Seattle 2022

Returning to an in-person format after two years of virtual programming, SketchFest Seattle will gather a gaggle of the strongest sketch comics in the country. With seven shows planned, expect to hear nonstop laughs coming from Market Theater. (Fans of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave won't wanna miss this.)

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Friday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

San Gennaro Festival 2022

This Georgetown Italian street fair features vendors selling authentic wares (including lots of food), a beer and wine garden, children's activities, and a stage with live Italian music.

(Georgetown, Friday-Sunday)

Washington State Fair 2022

Before the end of summer comes the beginning of the annual Washington State Fair in Puyallup, which brings family-friendly activities like rides and games, carnival food, free music and performances, baby animals, cultural events, produce contests, a rodeo, live concerts, and much more. Don't miss the Grandstand concert series , with headliners including Lindsey Stirling and Shaggy and TLC .

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, Tuesday-Sunday)

FILM

2022 HUMP! Film Festival - Streaming

On weekends through October 16, draw a bubble bath and stream the 2022 selections from Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival, a kinky celebration of all genders and orientations.

(Virtual, Friday-Sunday)

Lost Highway

When a saxophonist and his wife begin receiving creepy VHS tapes, everything is fine, and they all live happily ever after. Just kidding! David Lynch's '97 nightmare is (of course) a psychological freakout of epic proportions, where two stories intertwine and spiral into a web of murder and deceit. This screening of the brand-new restoration brings new life to the surreal neo-noir.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

Unstreamable

Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns present this series of unstreamable flicks based on their column of the same name. Since 2019, the duo have blurbed over 350 offbeat, forgotten films and TV shows that can't be found on major streaming services (Unstreamable was first published by The Stranger, and now lives on Scarecrow Video's blog). Now they'll share a few choice selections on the silver screen, starting with All That Jazz.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Xanadu

Olivia Newton-John is a Greek muse, Gene Kelly's trying to build a roller disco, and ELO provides the soundtrack (along with some classic tunes by Olivia herself.) Seriously, what else could you want from a movie?! We recommend the Love-O-Vision screening of Xanadu on September 5—Central Cinema will splash your funny, celebratory texts on the big screen as the film plays.

(Central Cinema, Central District, Tuesday-Wednesday)

FOOD & DRINK

Cider Summit

After a two-year hiatus, this festival billing itself as the "region’s largest hard cider tasting event" is poised to make a triumphant return, with over 150 drinks from more than 50 producers, with both local and international options in the mix. The selection also includes mead, cider cocktails, apple spirits, and more.

(Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Can Can's The Hitchcock Hotel

Watch your step when you head to Can Can Culinary Cabaret this fall—you'll be transported to the dilapidated Hitchcock Hotel, where the world's creepiest employees carry on their seriously supernatural tasks. Expect to tangle with the paranormal for this cabaret evening of haunting dance performances and strangely sexy songs, complete with market-fresh fare and ghoulishly decadent cocktails.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation

The wacky Griswolds are at it again, but this time they'll hit the stage instead of sharing their vacation on film. They've been to Walley World, Europe, and Vegas already, so now they're headed to Broadway—and, of course, things will go exactly according to plan. Donna Feore directs this madhouse romp.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hip-hop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Nonsense and Beauty

Playwright Scott C. Sickles's award-winning play Nonsense and Beauty charts the life of writer E.M. Forster (he penned A Room with a View, Howards End, and A Passage to India), focusing on his 40-year relationship and love triangle with a married policeman 23 years his junior. With a plot as juicy as this, you'll forget that it's about a couple of English dudes from the 1800's.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Friday-Sunday)

The 2022 Portable Performance Festival: Homecoming

Over 100 local artists will share their "portable" (aka flexible and minimalist) solo works in this performance festival, which stays true to 18th & Union's affordable, inclusive mission.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Where We Belong

Seattle Rep's 2022/23 season jump-starts with this solo piece about an Indigenous theater-marker whose new life in England is rattled by the Brexit vote and the country's colonialist ideals.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Whim W'him Fall 2022 Program

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him will present world premieres by Dance Magazine featured dancer Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Lebanese choreographer Dolly Sfeir, and Swiss choreographer Nicole von Arx for their fall programming, which includes performances of the trio's works at Erickson Theater and on Vashon Island. Jinakunwiphat, Sfeir, and von Arx were chosen from over 200 applicants to participate in Whim W'Him's prestigious Choreographic Shindig residency.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Andreas Kocks: Real Ghosts

German artist Andreas Kocks is nothing if not meticulous—the artist's hand-carved and laser-cut forms transform paper and metal into delicate, sculptural compositions with detailed linework. In Real Ghosts, Kocks blends his exacting approach with an organic, subdued aesthetic, creating an unexpected relationship that mimics neural pathways or coral reefs.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Human Nature, Animal Culture: Selections from the Frye Art Museum Collection

Animals are society's unsung heroes—they nourish us, carry our stuff around, and are often our closest companions. With an eye toward the climate crisis, this exhibition seeks to understand our ever-evolving relationships with animals through art.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

In the Spirit Contemporary Native Arts Exhibition

Each year, the Washington State History Museum curates a summer celebration show of contemporary Native American artwork from the Pacific Northwest and far beyond. Have you checked it out yet? This year, the juried exhibition features 38 original pieces by 26 artists from Maryland to Alaska working in a wide range of mediums. Visitors will find textiles, sculpture, basketry, painting, carving, glass, and more represented in the show, which merges contemporary ideas with traditional craft practices.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Tuesday-Sunday; closing)