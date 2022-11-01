The Top 67 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 1-6, 2022



TUESDAY

COMEDY

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler

Sarah Millican, the bawdy Brit whose comedy style was once described as "gaspingly rude" by The Guardian, returns for her sixth international tour with more reflections on poop, unfortunate accidents, and more. (For those who aren't hip to Geordie slang, "bobby dazzler" is the highest of praise, oft bestowed on cute kids and ladies in fancy outfits.)

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

REEL BLACK: Sidney Poitier and the Legacy of Black Film

SIFF will partner with Langston for this fresh Film Talks series, which explores the fascinating legacy of actor and leftist civil rights trailblazer Sidney Poitier in celebration of new documentary Sidney. SIFF will cycle through several of Poitier's most thought-provoking flicks, including A Raisin in the Sun on November 1, and close the series with an in-depth film talk at Langston on December 6.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Whiskey Myers: Tornillo Tour

Billboard-charting southern rock outfit Whiskey Myers blossomed out of a love of country kings like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., and Waylon Jennings. They will play tracks from their new album, Tornillo, which utilizes heavy basslines and a wailing horn section. Kindred rockers Read Southall Band will come along for the ride.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Penn Jillette: A Crime Caper That Leaves Everything to Chance

When you learn that Penn Jillette is coming to Seattle, you may be tempted to holler, “Bullshit,” the catchphrase of just one of the many beloved pieces of entertainment crafted by Jillette and his tight-lipped colleague Teller. But it’s true: Jillette will be the guest at Town Hall on Tuesday, November 1, discussing his new novel, Random. It’s the story of a man who decides to leave life to chance, rolling dice to make his decisions for him—a matter of personal interest to Jillette, who’s spent so much of his career in Vegas. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome

English laugh master James Acaster, whose humor Paste Magazine describes as "stand-up comedy for people turned off by stand-up comedy," will head to Seattle with more of the eclectic, experimental style for which he's known and loved across the pond.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FILM

The La Stella Foundation and Greg Olson Productions present Spellbound: The 43rd Film Noir Series

Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, returns with Spellbound, the longest-running film noir program in the world. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deems this year's lineup "exciting and refreshing," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who calls Spellbound "the best series in Seattle film history." Don't miss screenings on Wednesday nights in October and November; the series continues this week with Kiss Me Deadly.

(Stroum Jewish Community Center, Mercer Island)

"Tshiū-á Siann" Whispers of Trees: Visual Soundscapes of Taiwan

"Tshiū-á Siann" Whispers of Trees is a collaborative project between composer Hsuan-Hung Chou and film director Zhao-Yi Wei that explores the life of trees through stunning visuals, ambient soundscapes, and music performed by the Seattle Symphony.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste America: Seattle

At this star-studded supper, the James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great cook and food writer) will bring together a stacked lineup of acclaimed local chefs. This year's lineup includes Taylor Thornhill of Bateau, Michelle Wallace of Gatlin’s BBQ in Houston, Chera Amlag of Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, Kristi Brown and Damon Bomar of Communion, Shota Nakajima of Taku, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Ethan Stowell, and more.

(Four Seasons Hotel, Seattle Waterfront)

LIVE MUSIC

Postmodern Jukebox

In a reimagining of contemporary pop hits in the styles of jazz, ragtime, and swing classics of the '20s through the '50s, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox busts genres with a rotating collective of musicians and vocalists who attempt to cross all musical boundaries and generations. Think Bruno Mars in the style of Frank Sinatra or the Spice Girls in the style of The Andrews Sisters. You get the picture!

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Allen Stone - Karaoke Extravaganza

Spokane-hailing soul singer Allen Stone will offer you a chance to share the spotlight with him during this interactive karaoke extravaganza featuring singing, dancing, games, prizes, and his luscious golden locks.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Wannabe - A Spice Girls Tribute

Say you'll be there! Spice Girls tribute group Wannabe will be joined by dance group All4doras for a nostalgic evening that will bring you back to the time of platform sneakers, girl power, and Chupa Chups lollipops.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

42nd Seattle International Comedy Competition

America's biggest touring comedy festival will head to Seattle with 32 regional and far-flung comedians battling it out for a $16,000 prize. The Seattle International Comedy Competition is organized around rapid-fire 10-minute sets, challenging audiences to evaluate the comedic talent alongside bigwig execs from CBS, NBC, and more. Don't hold back your giggles—laugh levels help the judges determine their picks.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

Bo Johnson

Comedy Central hooligan, Seattle native, and funny festival regular Bo Johnson will elicit some hometown laughs—you'll be a fan if you enjoy the idea of a "golden retriever in a Mormon's body."

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

MAITA with Tomo Nakayama

MAITA, the indie rock project of Portland-based singer-songwriter Maria Maita-Keppeler, has moved many people with the angelic beauty of her voice and vulnerable lyricism, including Kill Rock Stars' founder Slim Moon, who revived the label to sign her. She will play tracks from her new album, I Just Want To Be Wild For You, after an opening set from dreamy pop artist Tomo Nakayama.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

James Welch Prize Reading

Founded in 2021 and awarded by Poetry Northwest, the James Welch Prize honors two outstanding poems written by an Indigenous US poet. In celebration of the second annual prize, this reading features winners Halee Kirkwood and Melanie Merle alongside judge Elise Paschen, the co-founder and co-editor of Poetry in Motion.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

Kate Beaton: Ducks

New York Times bestselling cartoonist Kate Beaton will head to Seattle this week in celebration of her first full-length graphic narrative, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, which tells the shrouded story of Canada's wildlife and history amid the Alberta oil rush. She'll be joined in conversation by Seattle-born writer Claire Dederer, whose book Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning shifts between the emotional intensities of teenagehood and middle age.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Margin Shift: Friends in Poetry

Margin Shift emphasizes the contributions of anyone who might normally be at the margins of the mainstream literary scene, including "poets of color, LGBTQ+ poets, poets from out of town, poets who are new to town, women poets, undocumented poets, experimental writers (whatever that might mean!), and brand new writers." Whew! This edition of the recurring reading series features works by poets Jane Wong, Susan Rich, Lisa Summe, Nina Packebush, Jasmine Elizabeth Smith, and Shelley Wong.

(Common AREA Maintenance, Belltown)

Short Run Kickoff! Special Guest Showcase

Kickin' off the forthcoming Short Run Comix and Arts Festival , this series of readings and performances by internationally based festival creatives Claudia Chinyere Akole, Anna Haifisch, and Natalia Novia will introduce their radically different aesthetics and storytelling styles, ranging from bold works created on tracing paper to experimental comics about gender diversity.

(The Grocery Studios, North Beacon Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Gram Worthy

Many of our social media profiles may be public, but it still sounds pretty perilous to have our online presences picked apart by comics in front of a live audience. Gram Worthy does just that, but this time around, they're focusing on famous influencers—they'll put your faves on the chopping block to razz their music festival duds and brunch pics. For this performance, influencers will head to the stage to explain their "brands" while improv comics riff off their interviews.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Kurtis Conner

Sure, Kurtis Conner kind of looks like a comedian/YouTuber/podcaster you'd meet on Tinder and spend a tumultuous few weeks with, but he's actually...a comedian/YouTuber/podcaster, and he's hilarious, so that's fine by us. The mulleted sensation will "go cheesesteak mode" with fresh jokes for this performance.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Culinary Classic Winemakers’ Ball

Gulp wine to your heart's content, enjoy bites and dessert, and hobnob with local winemakers at this event brought to you by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce. Musicians Michah J, Saltwater Sky, and Dynamite Supreme will serenade you with tunes.

(Pioneer Park Pavillon, Puyallup)

POUR 2022 Presented by Seattle Urban Wineries

Kick off your weekend by sipping vintages from over 15 Seattle urban wineries while enjoying DJ tunes and food from the local Cuban spot Cafe Con Leche.

(Club Sur, SoDo)

LIVE MUSIC

Cherry Presents: Hyd & Umru

Interdisciplinary artist Hayden Dunham, AKA Hyd, will head out on tour supporting her debut album, Clearing, which features contributions from the dearly departed hyper-pop artist SOPHIE, acclaimed producer A.G. Cook, and experimental pop gem Caroline Polachek. Fellow PC Music label mate Umru (known for his work with artists like Charli XCX and 100 gecs) will support.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown)

Dave Matthews Band

Birkenstock-rock legend and number one dad bod Dave Matthews and company will crash into Seattle for an evening of jam band magic, and for a good cause too! On this tour, DMB has partnered with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program, funding the planting of over one million trees.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Langhorne Slim

Longtime Americana troubadour, whom former Stranger writer Erik Henriksen once described as "alternately raucous and heartbreaking," will play tracks from his acclaimed seventh album, Strawberry Mansion, alongside country-blues artist Jeremie Albino.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Yuna: November Tour

With the smooth vocal timbre of Sade, Feist-y soft pop tones, and her own brand of dark angst, Yuna's sound is like candy for those of us that appreciate a prominent rhythm but have our introspective sides. ROSE FINN

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Bikini Bottom Rave

Are you ready, kids?? With the rise of movie and TV-themed raves sweeping the nation (did you hear about the viral Shrek Rave?), this Spongebob-themed dance party is the latest capitalization on nostalgia. So slip into your tropical apparel (costumes are encouraged!), get drunk off triple gooberberry sunrise, and dance your heart out to bangers like "Jellyfish Jam," "F.U.N Song," and "Ripped Pants."

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Andrea Gibson: You Better Be Lightning Tour

Spoken word icon Andrea Gibson has radically reframed the poetry reading experience, creating a live show that touches on everything from gender and feminism to mental health and gun reform. Prepare to feel "seen, heard, and held" at this fresh performance by the frequent World Poetry Slam finalist.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Robin Pecknold - Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes

Robin Pecknold, indie folk prince/frontman of Fleet Foxes, will discuss his first book, Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, which highlights his unique and poetic songwriting style that explores themes of "family, friendship, love, destiny, loss, nature, and honest living."

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

VISUAL ART

Comics Embroidery with Gareth Brookes

Graphic novelist, printmaker, and textile artist Gareth Brookes, who's in town for the Short Run Comix and Arts Festival , will pop by Museum of Museums for this two-hour "narrative-based embroidery" workshop, where he'll share examples of his own handmade comics process. Brookes uses everything from pressed flowers to fire to create dense, layered imagery.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill)

Short Run Marathon Art Show and Pre-Fest Party

Celebrate the forthcoming Short Run Comix and Arts Festival, a beloved DIY fest featuring creative exhibitors from local and far-flung locales, at this pre-fest shindig and "marathon" art show. The show's title references the tireless productivity of comics and DIY artists—drop by to see original works by festival special guests, with exhibitors including Shary Flenniken, Megan Kelso, Gareth Brookes, and many others.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

El Centro de la Raza Día de los Muertos

Continuing its annual tradition of Día de los Muertos celebration, El Centro de la Raza will honor the dead with an exhibition of ofrendas (altar offerings), a catrinas fashion show, and mouthwatering Mexican cuisine.

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Brewallup Craft Beer Festival

Mingle with Northwest craft brewers, scoop up food truck fare, and enjoy a full lineup of live music at this Puyallup festival.

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup)

Snohomish Brewfest 2022

Try beers from a variety of local craft brewers and feast on burgers, mac and cheese, truffle fries, barbecue pulled pork, German pretzels with beer cheese, and more comfort food.

(Thomas Family Farm, Snohomish)

Tacoma Arts Live presents: Tacoma Distillery Festival

Sample spirits from over 20 Northwest distilleries in the form of cocktails and neat sips at this annual festival. Proceeds will benefit Tacoma Arts Live’s Arts Access and Education programs.

(Tacoma Armory, Tacoma)

GEEK & GAMING

GeekGirlCon

This year, GeekGirlCon once again offers the same dedication to inclusivity and underrepresented groups in STEM, comics, and game development. Nerdy girls (and geeks of all gender identities) are welcome to enjoy the convention's lineup of powerful panel discussions, science experiments, and vendors; attendees can also take part in anime and K-pop meetups, a DIY game design workshop, and a cosplay contest.

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Drugdealer, Reverend Baron, and YDC

Los Angeles-based musician Michael Collins brings his constantly evolving psych-pop outfit Drugdealer back to Seattle in support of the project's third album, Hiding in Plain Sight, which press materials describe as "an odyssey from philautia—the ability to love oneself —to philia, a greater ability to love and embrace the contributions of those around you." Indie singer-songwriters Reverend Baron and YDC will open.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Duke Ellington's "Reminiscing in Tempo"

Witness the monumental legacy of Duke Ellington with a tribute performance by the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. They will tackle Ellington's ambitious masterwork Reminiscing in Tempo, which he wrote in 1935 as a loving response to his mother's death, along with other jazz classics from Ellington and his peers. Award-winning vocalist Jacqueline Tabor will also join, performing hits from this golden era of jazz.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Post Malone: Twelve Carat Tour

After a spate of cancellations due to health issues, Grammy-nominated rapper/singer Post Malone is back on the road supporting his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which includes collaborations with Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, and more. Trap rapper Roddy Ricch (who appears on the new album) will open.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Ty Segall - Solo Acoustic

Beloved garage rock sage Ty Segall is back with a special acoustic tour, supporting his latest album, Hello, Hi, which Pitchfork described as a "quiet soundtrack for overcast days." The album's sweet melodies, sparse instrumentation, and folk inspirations bring Segall on a quieter and more understated ride. Indie rock artist and frequent Segall collaborator Emmett Kelly will join.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Dance Theatre of Harlem

The Dance Theatre of Harlem's history dates back to 1969, when the company was founded by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook at the height of the civil rights movement. Known as the first major ballet company to center Black dancers, the company is still recognized for its inclusive approach today. For this performance, the 18-member company will perform a blend of classics, Balanchine works, and contemporary pieces.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

O-Jak Bridge Dance and Art Festival 2022

Presented by MiYoung Margolis Dance Collective (MMDC), a Seattle-based company, this evening of multicultural dance honors diversity with performances by MMDC company members, Adage Ballet, Studio Eurasia Academy, Ensemble KOSMIX, and featured choreographer Parmida Ziaei, co-founder of the Seda Iranian Theatre Ensemble.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill)

Short Run Comix and Arts Festival

In 2018, Stranger lit critic Rich Smith wrote of Short Run: "You’re going. You’re bringing at LEAST $50 cash. You’re picking up new art books, zines, buttons, and little strips of beautiful screen-printed ephemera from internationally/nationally/locally-renowned comics creators." Challenge accepted! The 10th anniversary of the now-legendary DIY fest includes special guests Claudia Chinyere Akole, Lale Westvind, Anna Haifisch, and others, plus cool creative exhibitors from 20 different states and six countries.

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Bret McKenzie

On his aptly titled new solo album Songs Without Jokes, New Zealand renaissance man Bret McKenzie (best known as half of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords) takes a breather from the funny stuff for a seriously serious piano-driven album reminiscent of classic troubadours like Randy Newman and Harry Nilsson.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Dominic Fike: Out Of Order Tour

In 2017, indie rapper-turned-Euphoria star Dominic Fike put out a Soundcloud album, Don't Forget About Me, while on house arrest, which scored him a $4 million deal with Columbia Records the following year. Of his latest album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, Fader writes, "The new songs, even in their unfinished state, are more sophisticated than those on Don’t Forget About Me without being indulgent or overwrought."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Faouzia

Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia is known for her synth- and R&B-infused pop that utilizes intimate lyricism and emotional vocal delivery. Expect to hear songs from her latest album, CITIZENS, after opening sets from like-minded pop artists Carmen Deleon and georgee.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The Joy Formidable

Live, the Welsh band really rips. As someone who doesn’t seek out alternative rock music, I found out about the Joy Formidable because I happened to be passing through their mainstage set at Seattle’s Capitol Hill Block Party a few years ago. After hearing them bring a relentless barrage of guitars and crashing drums, I was sold. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

VISUAL ART

Body Language: Reawakening Cultural Tattooing of the Northwest

Spotlighting the vivid history of Indigenous tattoo artistry on the Northwest coast, Body Language: Reawakening Cultural Tattooing of the Northwest presents photography, artifacts, and contemporary artworks that underscore how these practices have persevered despite historical attempts at disruption.

(Burke Museum, University District; opening)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine

The first of its kind in the United States, this traveling exhibit explores the "evolution and potential" of artificial intelligence, presenting cutting-edge science and technology that encourages visitors (especially tech-happy Seattleites) to consider how AI might impact their futures.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Sunday)

FILM

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (who also directed In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) continues to develop his thoughtful, darkly comedic style in this tale of two lifelong friends on an isolated island off the coast of Ireland (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who experience a startling rift in their relationship.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook, the visionary director behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden, won Best Director at Cannes this year for this stylish thriller. Decision to Leave begins with a man falling to his death from a Korean mountain peak, and unravels into a sensual noir with subtle nods to Vertigo.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday & Sunday)

Engauge Experimental Film Festival 2022

With a focus on "films that originated on film," the Engauge Experimental Film Festival returns for its fifth year to show more love for the analog, experimental side of filmmaking. Engauge includes 73 films from 15 countries over four days of screenings, so you're bound to scope out some unfamiliar film techniques. The festival will conclude with an "expanded cinema performance" by interdisciplinary filmmaker Kristin Reeves in the Northwest Film Forum lobby.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Saturday)

SECS Fest

Returning with over 25 short films, five feature-length films, and a freshly restored archival print this year, the appropriately named SECS Fest will continue to promote sex positivity (and no, not just the cishet, male-gazey kind) with an array of intriguing erotic flicks. We're stoked for The Listener, an "erotic murder mystery set in London," and the 4K restoration of '75 film Saturday Night at the Baths, which explores gay bathhouse culture.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Exploring the complexities of South Asia and its diaspora, the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) creates space for ongoing conversation through screenings, panel talks, workshops, and more. The 18-day festival includes a spotlight on LGBTQIA+ films, a screening of buzzy British-Indian diaspora story Goldfish, and an opening night bash with samosa chaat by Spice Waala and a screening of LA-based comedy Four Samosas.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Northwest Chocolate Festival

If your chocolate obsession borders on pathological à la the Cathy comic strip, look no further than this two-day all-out cacao extravaganza focused on sustainability. The festival features milk chocolate, dark chocolate, inclusion bars (chocolate bars with added ingredients), desserts, truffles, bonbons, molten chocolate cakes, caramels, and more.

(Bell Harbor International Conference Center, Seattle Waterfront, Saturday-Sunday)

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue 2022

Here's the situation: the Georgetown Morgue, home of creepy carcasses and cremations and the site of a macabre murder, is unleashing a toxic stench in the neighborhood. Gross. Word on the street is that the smell is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a nefarious oddball named Dr. Simons—you could go investigate, but you might lose a limb or two. Who's up for the challenge?

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Monday & Friday-Saturday)

LIVE MUSIC

Cloudbreak: Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest

Cloudbreak, Seattle's newest music fest, will celebrate the return of live music as local venues continue healing from hardships they faced during the pandemic. The festival, which takes place over the course of four weeks and across more than a dozen venues, will kick off with local hip-hop legend Sir Mix-a-Lot and Canadian electronic duo The Funk Hunters. Other highlights include singer-songwriter Damien Jurado, psych-rock duo The Black Tones, indie pop artist SYML, and R&B gem Parisalexa.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

Earshot Jazz Festival 2022

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences with an extensive lineup that covers live music, film screenings, social justice forums, artist panels, and more. Highlights for this week include local ensemble Alex Dugdale Big Band, Malian singer-songwriter Habib Koité, and the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra paying tribute to Duke Ellington.

(Various locations, Tuesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Amen Corner

Penned by civil rights activist icon James Baldwin in 1954, The Amen Corner follows the female pastor of a Harlem church and the secrets that threaten her congregation's devotion. In partnership with LANGSTON, theatre ensemble The Williams Project will return to the stage for this production, five years after their lauded rendition of Baldwin’s Blues for Mister Charlie.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky tells a heartwarming tale of a young Black boy whose guitarist aspirations lead him on a creative journey set to rock tunes. The jangly new musical was inspired by Seattle musical legend Jimi Hendrix—tell your kiddos he was born in ye olde 20th century.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Everett Performing Arts Center, Everett, Wednesday-Sunday)

Macbeth

Shakespeare's eldritch tragedy Macbeth always offers something wicked. This interpretation of the gore-flecked tale of witches, madness, paranoia, and civil war was directed by ACT Theatre artistic director John Langs, and stars Reginald André Jackson and Alexandra Tavares.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Seasons' Canon

In honor of their 50th anniversary, Pacific Northwest Ballet will present a fresh array of ballet for this performance, including a premiere of Crystal Pite’s artful work The Seasons’ Canon alongside a world premiere by Dwight Rhoden, artistic director of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and George Balanchine’s Duo Concertant, a two-dancer performance with on-stage musical accompaniment.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

Spirit Parlour

Commune with the spirits at this immersive theatrical haunting with interactive performances. Raise a glass to the dearly departed with a wine and cocktail menu "steeped in lore and discover the stories at the bottom of your glass of spirits." Sunday night performances include an optional add-on of spirit pairings and a four-course prix fixe dinner by chef Erin Brindley.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Anthony White: Paintings

If you can't get enough of Anthony White's Limited Liability at the Seattle Art Museum, never fear—the prolific artist has a second solo show opening at Greg Kucera Gallery on November 3. We're anticipating more tongue-in-cheek low-brow references to contemporary culture blended with thoughtful reflections on material wealth and status.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

Kelly Björk: Swimming Naked

During Pioneer Square Art Walk on Thursday, make sure to swing through J. Rinehart Gallery for the opening reception of Kelly Björk's incredible solo show, Swimming Naked. The Seattle-based artist and illustrator's vibrant, playful works explore the knobby and sensual parts of being queer and in constant, joyful flux with yourself, your environment, and those around you. So it makes sense that many of Björk's compositions are situated within intimate spaces like steamy bathrooms or messy beds. But even more than that, Björk positions their figures in an emotional place, one where the subjects imagine the various versions of themselves or gaze directly into the eyes of someone they love. There is a tenderness that undergirds their paintings, a thrumming current of care that makes their portraits refreshing and revealing. I always manage to notice something new upon repeat viewings of their compositions. Don't miss this! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Michael Schultheis: The Moons of Galileo

Seattle artist Michael Schultheis looks closely at human connection through an unusual approach—mathematical analysis, inspired by 17th-century mathematician Giovanni Ceva. How might we visualize how two people orbit each other over time? Schultheis explores the idea through paintings and sculptures that include everything from Venn diagrams to infinity symbols.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)