The Top 68 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 9-16, 2023

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope 13th Anniversary, hosted by Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson

Brain-melting found footage gawk fest Collide-O-Scope has delivered an expertly curated mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity for 13 years, so head to this anniversary celebration for more ephemera designed for the weirdo in all of us. As always, attendees have the chance to win prizes throughout the night.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Radical Films: 15 Movies That Shook the World

This is not your standard-issue "radical films" class—you won't hear a peep from film bros about Citizen Kane or The Godfather. Instead, SIFF is taking a globetrotter's approach, with deep dives into Japanese horror, Mexican realism, Bollywood Westerns, and more. The series of hybrid talks at SIFF Film Center will be presented in conjunction with screenings of each film at SIFF Uptown, so do your homework by catching flicks like Enter the Dragon, La Haine, and City of God throughout the five-week series.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

GEEK & GAMING

The Simpsons Colonoscopy Party

When’s the last time you experienced an unlicensed Simpsons-themed colonoscopy game? It’s probably been a couple years, at least. Well, now’s your chance to indulge with an intriguing installation at Time Warp, a noodle bar and arcade on Capitol Hill. The Simpsons Colonoscopy Party is based on a real PSA about colon cancer that aired back in 2008, and was built by local artists Andrew Cole and Jeffrey Larson. Players are invited to manipulate a camera through a fleshy pink cavity with a joystick that controls the direction, yellow buttons that move the camera in and out, and black buttons that do absolutely nothing. All the while, a disembodied hand jiggles a cable atop pillowy yellow buttocks between which lies a surprisingly vortex-like hole. When you’re done with the game (there’s no way to win or lose, and the entire experience is about a minute long), there are plenty of other cabinets and pinball games to amuse you, as well as drinks and an excellent selection of hot noodle bowls. Nothing works up an appetite like getting a colonoscopy. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Time Warp, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Bettina Judd with Dian Million

In celebration of the publication of Feelin: Creative Practice, Pleasure, and Black Feminist Thought, University of Washington professors Bettina Judd and Dr. Dian Million will present this talk on the book, which posits that "Black women’s creative production is feminist knowledge production." Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown praised Feelin, saying "Professor Judd proves her theories with her own art, be it poetry or video production or song."

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Symphony: Different Trains

Join the Seattle Symphony for an assortment of contemporary chamber works including Steve Reich's part music, part spoken-word masterpiece Different Trains, Carlos Simon's be still and know, and Rebecca Clarke's Piano Trio.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

The River That Made Seattle with Author and Duwamish Historian BJ Cummings

While walking through the Central District or downtown, I often think about the unnatural forces that shaped the Seattle we know today: housing policy, colonialism, concrete, brick, trade. But, of course, the abundance of capital in our city was preceded by the region's natural abundance—especially that of the Duwamish River. In her book The River that Made Seattle, author and Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition founder BJ Cummings dives deep into the history of the river, its centrality to both the Duwamish people and settlers over the centuries, and how this essential waterway became a waste dumping ground. The book also "explores the previously unrecorded Native and immigrant histories, and exposes settler falsehoods about the founding of the state." STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill)

Salon of Shame #100: Celebrating Eighteen Years of Angst

I did it. You probably did it, too. Most everyone, at some point in their hormone-flooded adolescence, tried to make sense of the cruel, confusing world by putting pen to paper and writing it out. Maybe your teenage self had a journal filled with emo poetry or a spiral notebook of song lyrics for the band you hoped to start someday. Maybe you were one of the lucky kids that had a diary with a real deal lock on it to keep prying siblings at bay. For 18 years—and 100 shows!—Salon of Shame has given us a place to purge our most embarrassing adolescent screeds, on stage for an understanding audience. At each show participants bravely pry open those diaries and journals and read the most hilarious bits, shamelessly and armed with the knowledge that not the only one still holding on to pages and pages of teenage angst. Tickets to just sit back and enjoy the show are sold out, so the only way to get in to the show at this point is to sign up to be a reader. Don't be scared! It's fun as hell and weirdly cathartic. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District)

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Tori Dunlap with Aleenah Ansari: An Inclusive Guide to All Things Money

Money sucks, and terms like "financial literacy" and "wealth gaps" are scary. Luckily, author Tori Dunlap gets it. Upon discovering that girls are "significantly less likely" to receive a holistic financial education than boys, she decided to help close the knowledge gap. Dunlap's new book, Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy’s Bullsh*t to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love, invites women to deep-dive into their financial concerns through journaling prompts and exercises to build agency over their finances and lives. She'll be joined in conversation by storyteller, creative problem solver, and journalist Aleenah Ansari.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

FILM

Camp Napalm presents: The Hunger

For a film that is sexiness personified, look no further than The Hunger—the '83 horror follows Catherine Deneuve as a ravenous vamp torn between two extraordinary hotties, played by David Bowie and Susan Sarandon. (We'd have a hard time choosing, too.) Scream queens Mae Flood and Princess Charming will add their signature wit to this slinky screening.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet Plays & Conducts Haydn, Mozart, & Beethoven

Acclaimed French pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet will return to Seattle as a conductor and soloist with a program dedicated to the classical mastery of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Aubrey Gordon with Lindy West: You Just Need to Lose Weight

Pacific Northwest powerhouse Aubrey Gordon isn't known to mince words—her podcast Maintenance Phase unpacks the mumbo-jumbo of modern wellness culture, from green juice cleanses to Goop-sponsored BS. For this discussion, she'll dig into her new book, You Just Need to Lose Weight, which debunks anti-fat misconceptions and offers tools for fat activism and liberation, alongside Shrill writer Lindy West.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Bill Traylor Lecture

This talk led by art historian and longtime Frye art lecturer Rebecca Albiani will shed light on the complex life of self-taught artist Bill Traylor, who was born into slavery in Alabama in 1854. Traylor died in poverty as an unknown artist, but his work (which was created using pencil on cardboard, poster paint, and other readily available materials) is now widely recognized for its honest perspective on everyday life in the Jim Crow South.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

Lynda V. Mapes discusses Orca: Shared Waters, Shared Home

Seattle Times reporter Lynda V. Mapes, who specializes in coverage of the environment, will share a presentation on the history and future of southern resident orcas in Puget Sound in celebration of her 2021 book Orca Shared Waters, Shared Home. The book, which won a National Outdoor Book Award and a Washington State Book Award, was described by Seattle Book Review as "the ideal resource for learning about orcas."

(Central Library, Downtown)

Stephen Markley with David Roberts: The Deluge

Bestselling author Stephen Markley will stop by Seattle in celebration of his latest book, The Deluge, a densely researched environmental tome that was described as a "prophetic, terrifying, [and] uplifting...modern classic" by Stephen King. (Not a bad endorsement!) Markley will be joined in conversation by local journalist and podcaster David Roberts, who frequently writes about technology, politics, and decarbonization.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Socially Inept: Tech Roast Show

A comedy crew of former techies is on the loose, and they've come to Seattle to roast those of us in sad, soul-sucking jobs devoted to data overlords. The group has traveled the country delivering burns, selling out shows in NY, LA, Austin, San Francisco, and (natch) Silicon Valley.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Alela Diane with The Hackles

Portland-based songwriter Alela Diane will bring her "immaculately beautiful indie-folk songs" (Paste Magazine) to the stage in support of her sixth studio album, Looking Glass. The album employs delicately plucked guitars, haunting strings, and moving piano melodies for a cathartic journey through motherhood and other life-changing transitions. Melodic folk trio The Hackles will open.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

To Bring You My Love - The Music of PJ Harvey

Local musicians Sera Cahoone, Kathy Moore, and Alex Guy will honor the eternal coolness of British alt-rock star PJ Harvey by covering a range of tracks from her influential career.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

It's A Mario Party ft. #All4doras and DJ HandZ

Let's-a go! Get down to your favorite tunes from the Super Mario soundtrack and other nostalgic tunes from the '90s and '00s along with a performance from boyband dance tribute All4doras, Nintendo-themed decor, and a giant coin box with a surprise inside.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Renaissance - All Beyonce, All Night

I think we can all agree that Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, was made for the dance floor. So, don't miss this opportunity to "release your stress" by dancing to tracks from the album, along with other favorites from Queen Bey.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Puddles Pity Party

The extremely popular seven-foot-tall "sad clown with the golden voice" Puddles Pity Party will stop by with his stage show featuring musical numbers, absurdism, and plenty of laughs.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Tacoma Arts Live Presents: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

This immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the musical journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their meek beginnings, to their rise as one of the bestselling music groups of the '60s, and ultimately to their dramatic breakup in 1970. This unique show will include projections of original photos and film footage, as well as a live band performing the duo's iconic folk-rock hits.

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, off-the-cuff experts on the long-running Emmy-nominated improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, will present this quick-witted performance of ad-libbed scenes and audience-informed comedy. Bring your weirdest suggestions!

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Pete Holmes Live: Where Were We

Pete Holmes has a lot going on—he's a touring stand-up comedian, actor, “Christ-leaning spiritual seeker,” improviser, cartoonist, and podcaster. (You may have heard an episode of his hit podcast You Made It Weird, which features famous guests like Deepak Chopra and Seth Rogen.) Sarah Silverman describes Holmes as "like Hunter S. Thompson if he was square as shit and funny as fuck." He'll bring more of that thoughtful, yet still hilarious, style to this performance.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. January's themes are "It Came from Planet Blech!", spotlighting cornball classics from the '50s, and “Swashbuckling Generations.”

(Grand Illusion, University District)

FOOD & DRINK

La Galette des Rois

Tuck into galettes provided by La Parisienne French Bakery at this celebration of the Epiphany (the Christian feast day that celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ) co-hosted by the Alliance Française de Seattle, the Union des Français à l’Etranger, and Beauchamps Imports. Per tradition, a charm will be hidden in each galette, and the lucky one to find it will be crowned king or queen for the day. You'll also get the opportunity to sip plenty of French cider.

(La Parisienne French Bakery, Belltown)

Oysters + Bubbly Pop-Up with Hama Hama Oyster Co.

Delight in the inimitable pairing of bubbly and briny bivalves at this pop-up, which will feature Hama Hama oysters, a "frosecco" (frozen prosecco) amuse-bouche, and sparkling wines from around the world.

(Bottlehouse, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Clinton Fearon: A Birthday Celebration

Stranger writer Charles Mudede wrote: "A former member of the classic Jamaican reggae band the Gladiators, Clinton Fearon is the only real roots rocker in the Pacific Northwest. His first Seattle band, the Defenders, was beloved by all black immigrants, who were moved by his sense of authority, his command of important issues, and his determination that Africa would one day rise again and destroy monolithic Babylon. The Defenders' "Chant Down Babylon" even became a local hit. The reggae master is still alive and well." The reggae legend will celebrate his 72nd birthday amongst friends, fans, and a few surprise special guests.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Spence Hood: LP Release & Farewell Show

Local solo artist and former Silicon Valley techie Spence Hood will play jazz-influenced acoustic pop jams off of his debut album, The Beginner’s Guide to Theatrical Pop, with the help of a six-piece backing band and guest appearances from Seattle-based musicians. Seven Sky will open the show with his nine-piece pseudo-operatic jazz-pop ensemble.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

The Evolution of Neo Soul

On Martin Luther King Day, local PNW-based artists including Zhanea June, April Shantae, Nehemiah Booker, and Darrius Willrich will take you on a journey through the eras of gospel, blues, soul, funk, hip-hop, and neo-soul with the music of genre-shaping artists like Mahalia Jackson, Sam Cooke, and Lauryn Hill. Arrive up to two hours before showtime to shop at the Black-owned business marketplace. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to prostate cancer research, awareness, and support.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

A Dance Party (Taylor’s Version) - Eras Edition

Are you one of the millions of fans who missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras tour? Look no further! This all-T-Swift, all-night dance party will take inspiration from her upcoming tour with songs from all throughout her career (a different album every half hour, to be exact!) for you to sing, dance, and cry along to. This is a safe space to express your Ticketmaster-related rage.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Disco Dust

Pull up in your sparkliest attire for an all-vinyl dance party complete with feel-good disco classics and edits from all-vinyl DJs Moonlighter and Robin Burrowes. This is the perfect opportunity to show off your finest hustle, funky chicken, electric slide, and other disco moves.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown)

Peekaboo! Queer Dance Party

DJs Dark Wiley and Aunt Joody will spin an uplifting mix of pop, hip-hop, house, and throwbacks for this celebratory queer dance party featuring performances from drag stars Betty Wetter and Ursula Major.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

VISUAL ART

Bleak Beauty

Koplin Del Rio's latest group exhibition conjures the overcast days of January with an eclectic mix of sculpture and two-dimensional works rendered in moody blacks and grays.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square; opening)

SUNDAY

FILM

Mourning Sickness – Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Seattle showgirl Monday Mourning will dust off her "Versayce" for this screening of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, so don your campiest eleganza and show up to celebrate all things Lisa Kudrow. You probably already know the plot of the film, but if not, prepare to fall in love with two '90s-era Valley girl besties whose less-than-impressive lives turn a little topsy-turvy in anticipation of a high school reunion.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Biblioteka with Steal Shit Do Drugs and Appaloosa

Bassist/vocalist Mary Robins and her rising Seattle-based quartet bring their infectious blend of surf rock, garage, and new wave to the stage with songs from their latest release Pretty Ugly. Don't miss opening sets from sludge punk quartet Steal Shit Do Drugs and equestrian rockers Appaloosa.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

KEXP Presents: 23rd Annual Expansions MLK Unity Party and Live Broadcast

Join KEXP for the 23rd annual Expansions MLK Unity Party in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. The show will start off with a live broadcast of Sunday Soul with DJ Supreme La Rock, followed by a special edition of Expansions brought to you by Riz featuring select mixes from the whole gang. If you're not able to make the in-person celebration, be sure to tune in throughout the day for special holiday broadcasting.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

There's no better way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy than by giving back to the community, so lend a hand at this celebration of the civil rights leader by signing up for volunteer opportunities throughout the city. There are options to match everyone's strengths, from virtual storytelling to shoreline restoration projects, so there's really no excuse not to get involved.

(Various locations)

LIVE MUSIC

South Hudson Music Project Presents: A MLK Day Tribute to Billie Holiday

Powerhouse vocalist Johnaye Kendrick will celebrate MLK Day alongside the South Hudson Music Project as they pay tribute to "the lady in satin" Billie Holiday by performing her legendary jazz hits.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Kate Willett

"Raunchy feminist storyteller" Kate Willett brings sharp-witted comedy to the stage, but she's also a co-host on the political comedy podcast Reply Guys with segments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,The Jim Jeffries Show, and Vice's Flophouse under her belt. Willett's snarky-yet-well-informed style should fit right in in Seattle; she'll head here with more jokes for the slut community.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Seattle MLK Jr Coalition MLK Day 2023

Organized by the Seattle MLK Coalition, this year's celebration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorates 40 years of honoring the civil rights leader's legacy. The week of equity-minded programming will include youth events, workshops, and a job fair, concluding with an honorary rally and march on January 16.

(Garfield High School and Virtual, Tuesday-Monday)

FESTIVALS

Lake Chelan Winterfest 2023

Keep the winter spirit alive at this family-friendly celebration at Lake Chelan, which has an indisputable "winter wonderland" vibe at this time of year. They'll help you break free of the mid-January blues with seasonal fun, including ice sculptures, fireworks shows, and live music, plus festive drink options at a bar made out of ice.

(Lake Chelan, Friday-Monday)

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The holidays may be over, but winter's still here—why not pretend you're in a real-deal Bavarian village? Leavenworth's Winter Karneval honors an ancient German tradition called Fasching. The charming town will brighten its streets with twinkle lights and offer performances and demos of ice carving and fire dancing alongside other snowy festivities.

(Leavenworth, Saturday-Sunday)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Thursday-Sunday)

FILM

Babylon

Damien Chazelle's glittery tale of '20s Los Angeles decadence features an ensemble cast of Hollywood heavy hitters like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Olivia Wilde. The cacophonous, epic tale channels the glamour and excess of the era, and critics are torn—some refer to the film as "phenomenal filmmaking" (Variety), while other outlets describe the film as "a bloated mess" (Paste Magazine). See for yourself!

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Broker

Cannes Best Actor winner Song Kang-ho (Parasite) stars in this cynical flick from lauded Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the Palme d’Or for crime drama Shoplifters in 2018. The dramedy draws from an unexpected subject—child trafficking—inviting audiences to question their sense of empathy.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, all week)

2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

No need to head to Park City to experience the buzzy magic of Sundance—this curated collection of seven short films from the 2022 festival (including three award-winning flicks) feels like the real thing. Sundance's short film program often foretells later success, with past featured directors including Jay and Mark Duplass, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Todd Haynes, Lynne Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, so you might be bear witness to future greatness.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

Tár

Some have described the journey Tár takes us on as one about cancel culture: a phrase that can mean whatever one wants it to mean at this point, though this easy categorization feels far too neat and Internet-brained. A more apt comparison would be to 2014’s Whiplash, a film that explores ambition and power—though Tár contains more humor and a willingness to poke fun at its central subject. Without tipping off exactly what happens, those who stick out the two and a half hour film are treated to a final, fraught, and unexpected punchline. It cements. Field's tragicomedy uncovers the full picture of a unique figure in all her grim glory. PORTLAND MERCURY WRITER CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Utama

Photographer-turned-filmmaker Alejandro Loayza Grisi's debut feature film, which features awe-inspiring cinematography by Barbara Alvarez, won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Utama follows an elderly Quechua couple whose tranquil life in the Bolivian highlands is interrupted by a severe drought; the not-so-subtle portrait of global warming was deemed "a gentle and superbly shot film" by The Guardian.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

A Week at the Movie House: Tribute to Dennis Nyback

If there's such a thing as a legend in the film archivist and historian community, Dennis Nyback was that man—he screened original film programs worldwide while operating Seattle's Rosebud Movie Palace and Pike St. Cinema, and also renovated Portland’s historic Clinton Street Theater in the '90s. This week-long tribute to a true PNW force of nature captures an idea for a film series that Nyback had before his death. A Week at The Movie House centers "a mishmash of films" that he once screened while working as a projectionist at Grand Illusion in the '70s; the series also includes Luis Buñuel’s classic The Exterminating Angel, one of Nyback's favorite films, and a selection of 16mm curios from The Sprocket Society.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Thursday)

The Whale

True to his provocateur style, Darren Aronofsky's latest flick has already generated a polarizing response. Roxane Gay described The Whale, which follows a withdrawn English teacher's endeavors to reconnect with his estranged daughter, as "a gratuitous, self-aggrandizing fiction at best" with "a demeaning portrayal of a fat man." The Daily Telegraph disagreed, giving the film a perfect rating and praising Brendan Fraser as "seal[ing] his comeback in a sensational film of rare compassion."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Women Talking

Miriam Toews's bestselling 2018 novel Women Talking unraveled the tense tale of a group of women clawing to escape from an isolated Mennonite colony. This film adaptation boasts an all-star cast including Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara; The Los Angeles Times described director Sarah Polley's approach as "an artful, incisive distillation of Toews’ arguments."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste of the Northwest

The Chelan fixture Campbell's Resort will assemble a bevy of Washington wineries, Northwest breweries, and premium distilleries, plus freshly shucked oysters and additional food. Enjoy live music all day as you tap into your hedonistic side.

(Campbell's Resort, Lake Chelan, Friday-Saturday)

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Botti

Amid career high points like playing alongside Sting and Paul Simon, Grammy Award winner and pop-jazz showman Chris Botti will head back to Seattle with his trumpet for a four-night residency at Jazz Alley.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Erika L. Sánchez, this coming-of-age play follows a 15-year-old Chicago girl whose dreams of being a famous writer are upended by her family's expectations and her sister's death.

(Bagley Wright Theater, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, all week)

The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey

Award-winning actress and producer Debra Ann Byrd presents this "tour-de-force journey of living memoir," which follows her triumphs and unique challenges growing up in foster care in Harlem, becoming a single parent, and finding the theater. Infused with multimedia elements and verses from Othello, The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey is a solo performance that feels both vulnerable and brave.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels

Charting developments in animation history from hand-drawn cels to CGI discoveries, The Animation Academy invites museum visitors to learn about storyboarding, color mixing, green screens, and more while they create their own stop-motion shorts and check out America’s largest 3D zoetrope.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Tuesday-Thursday; closing)

Barry Johnson: for real though

Seattle-based multidisciplinary artist Barry Johnson makes intentional shifts to his practice each year, and in his solo exhibition for real though, his focus turns to interiority. Rendering domestic spaces in jewel tones and filling them with books and houseplants, Johnson creates familiar rooms that feel friendly, yet invite questions of visibility and spectatorship.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

Door to the Atmosphere

This spirit-conjuring group exhibition evokes apocalyptic dreams, rituals, and strange visitations for deep reflection—no Ouija board required. Artists Sedrick Chisom, Harry Gould Harvey IV, Cindy Ji Hye Kim, Mimi Lauter, Jill Mulleady, Naudline Pierre, Eden Seifu, and TARWUK come together in Door to the Atmosphere, drawing from sci-fi, anime, folk tales, and myths to reflect on thresholds and portals to other worlds. The results contain subtle social critiques, merging memories of unsettled pasts and anxieties about uncertain futures.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Interstitial Volume

Seattle-based multidisciplinary artist Henry Jackson-Spieker thinks carefully about positive and negative space in Interstitial Volume, using "strategically positioned light, reflective materials, and monofilament" to create a continually shifting visual experience for the visitor. Distortions and blind spots prompt questions: How do we navigate our everyday surroundings on autopilot, and how do we respond to our environment when it suddenly changes?

(MadArt, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Friday; opening)

Into the Light: Works on Paper from the Collection

Frye Art Museum's robust collection of 19th- and 20th-century European and American oil paintings is well-known, but less frequently seen is the museum's collection of 800 light-sensitive works on paper. Bringing a selection of these works out of storage and "into the light," this exhibition will feature a rotating sample of pieces installed for six-month stretches. Arranged within stylistic and geographic themes, Into the Light will aim to create new conversations and connections between unexpected artists—the first rotation will include portraits by Alice Neel, Andrew Wyeth, Leon Schulman Gaspard, and others.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

Iván Carmona: Sueño Tropical

Puerto Rican artist Iván Carmona channels his birthplace in Sueño Tropical, a spirited solo exhibition of monochromatic sculptures inspired by the Caribbean island's flora and fauna. Totemic in nature, Carmona's freestanding sculptures feel minimalist, yet infused with complex emotion.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Wednesday; closing)

OUTCRY: Works by Whitney Bradshaw

Chicago-based photographer Whitney Bradshaw's OUTCRY project launched on the night of the 2018 Women's March, and has since expanded to include 400 diverse women's portraits. Whitney's ongoing practice involves "scream sessions," wherein women are invited to her studio for intense emotional release and feminist camaraderie. As part of this exhibition of Bradshaw's portraits, Photographic Center Northwest will host a scream session on January 13, so stop by to view the powerful work and let out some inner rage.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Pathways: Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez

Washington-based artists Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez will present new work in this group exhibition, focusing on "hyper-specific abstraction." (Sounds paradoxical, but we're intrigued.) Rudko's found photo collages create curious networks of memory, while Susol's meditative wax-coated paper sculptures look deceivingly soft.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Wednesday; closing)

Srijon Chowdhury: Same Old Song

Expect the unexpected when looking at Srijon Chowdhury's oil paintings—the Portland-based artist moves fluidly between stylized and realist aesthetics, reinterpreting the traditional genres of family portraiture, biblical scenes, and vanitas through a deep commitment to all things existential, apocalyptic, and mystical.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)