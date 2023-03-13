

MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Taste Washington

On the final night of this behemoth four-day festival billing itself as “the nation’s largest single-region wine and food event” wind down at "No Frills!" a casual wine get together. Participating wineries include Gramercy Cellars, itä wines, KINHAVEN, and more.

(WithinSodo, SoDo)

LIVE MUSIC

Elle King: A-Freaking-Men Tour

Elle King hails from Brooklyn, but her twangy badassery could be confused for an "Austin-tatious" Texan. Part Southern rockabilly, part blues-pop, King's music constantly keeps you on your toes and makes you dance a few different styles along the way. Though King is the offspring of Rob Schneider and model London King, she does her own thing; she taught herself how to play the banjo, she writes her own tunes, and she got herself signed with no help from pops. ROSE FINN

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Jason Reynolds

With the literary finesse of a jazz musician, Jason Reynolds, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, was described as “one of the most exciting, constantly surprising voices in children’s literature" by Entertainment Weekly. The New York Times bestselling author's canon includes Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, a collaboration with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, as well as Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, All American Boys, and more. He'll drop by Seattle for a chat on his complex portrayals of the contemporary Black experience geared toward young adult and middle readers.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

TUESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Absence of Proof - Seattle Launch Party

Looking to try out the "sober-curious" lifestyle? The New York-based non-alcoholic pop-up Absence of Proof will host its inaugural Seattle event at Cathedral. Mingle with like-minded folks in a booze-free environment and sip zero-proof wine and cocktails. Games and conversation starters will be available to break the ice.

(The Cathedral, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

NAV

Toronto-born rapper NAV's career kicked off in 2015 after co-producing fellow Canadian Drake's diss track "Back to Back," and he has since worked with heavy hitters like the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Offset, and Gucci Mane. He will support his new album Demons Protected by Angels, with support from SoFaygo and RealestK.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Urban legend has it that American folk troubadour Ramblin' Jack Elliott ran away from home as a teenager intending to become a cowboy. After hearing cowboy songs at rodeos, he was inspired to make music himself. His mentor at the time was folk godfather Woody Guthrie, and he himself went on to provide mentorship to Bob Dylan. At 91 years old, the man is a living legend. Catch him in Seattle for a two-night stint at the Tractor with support from Chris Price (night one) and Kevin Murphy (night two).

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

PERFORMANCE

RedHanded

Hosts Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire will hop across the pond for this live edition of RedHanded, their British Podcast Award-winning show that serves up strange and surprising criminal cases each week. If you're into true crime, you probably dig all sorts of creepy stuff, like hauntings, possessions, and weirdo whodunits. Never fear (or maybe you should!)—Bala and Maguire cover everything from well-known serial killers to mysterious things that go bump in the night. Say your prayers.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

A Town Hall with Congresswoman Jayapal

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal meets the people tonight. She is one of the few but very visible progressives in the House. Her politics are, in a word, one with what can only be described as human decency. The purpose of this event is for Seattle's top representative in the House to bring her voters up to speed on developments in the capital of American politics. Expect some good news, but also expect lots of bad news. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

In Person Author Talk: Jeanne Kelley, Vegetarian Salad for Dinner

Salads may have a reputation for being too meager to make up a full meal, but award-winning author Jeanne Kelley turns that notion on its head by presenting a selection of hearty, flavorful, plant-forward recipes in her newest cookbook, Vegetarian Salad for Dinner. She'll chat with Seattle chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson and sign copies of her book afterwards.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Medea Benjamin Book Tour

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of leftist grassroots peace and social justice movement CODEPINK, will visit Seattle for a discussion and book signing organized by the Seattle Anti-War Coalition in celebration of her latest release, War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict. (The book was deemed "an invaluable guide to understanding Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine" by Noam Chomsky himself.)

(University Congregational Church, Northeast Seattle)

Salon of Shame #101

I did it. You probably did it, too. Most everyone, at some point in their hormone-flooded adolescence, tried to make sense of the cruel, confusing world by putting pen to paper and writing it out. Maybe your teenage self had a journal filled with emo poetry or a spiral notebook of song lyrics for the band you hoped to start someday. Maybe you were one of the lucky kids that had a diary with a real deal lock on it to keep prying siblings at bay. For 18 years—and 100 shows!—Salon of Shame has given us a place to purge our most embarrassing adolescent screeds, on stage for an understanding audience. At each show participants bravely pry open those diaries and journals and read the most hilarious bits, shamelessly and armed with the knowledge that not the only one still holding on to pages and pages of teenage angst. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

DakhaBrakha

Ukrainian folk quartet DakhaBrakha reframes classic Balkan music by utilizing traditional Indian, Arabic, African, Russian, and Australian instruments to reflect the "fundamental elements of sound, soul, and 'ethno-chaos.'"

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Ibeyi: Spell 31 Tour

French twin sister duo Ibeyi uniquely blends elements of traditional West African, French, and Afro-Cuban sounds with jazz, electronic, and pop elements. Their 2017 tour stop in Seattle was described by former Stranger writer Zach Frimmel as "chills-inducing, charming, and healing," so don't miss the opportunity to see them support their new album, Spell 31, alongside soulful singer-songwriter (and daughter of Bobby McFerrin) Madison McFerrin.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

John Mellencamp: Live and In Person

John Mellencamp, the man responsible for many '80s hits (oooh yeah, liife goes oon—you know the ones) will treat you to an evening of songs old and new in support of his 24th studio album Strictly a One-Eyed Jack.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Kimbra

You surely know of the New Zealand singer-songwriter from her feature on Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know," which took the world by storm in 2011, but Kimbra is an accomplished artist in her own right. With a career spanning more than two decades, she will support her latest effort, A Reckoning, which infuses polished pop jams with R&B, hip-hop, electronic, and rock elements.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PUP & Joyce Manor

This two-night shindig of 2010s indie rock will be headlined by Canadian punks PUP alongside emo heroes Joyce Manor. Expect to hear songs new and old as PUP supports their 2022 album The Unraveling of PUPTheBand and Joyce Manor plays tracks from 40 oz. to Fresno. Rising emo band Pool Kids will open.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Stevie Nicks

Former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman and beloved good witch Stevie Nicks will return to Seattle for the first time in seven years. If you watched her 2020 concert film, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert, then you know what to expect: her classic hits, a sprinkling of deep cuts, and her signature whimsical garb.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Dr. Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

Dr. Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai, whose latest novel Dust Child was described as "rewarding…with a cinematic clarity" by Publishers Weekly, will be joined by Matterhorn author Karl Marlantes for this conversation, which will also include performances by Vietnamese American playwright and storyteller Susan Lieu and 2021 Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna.

(Central Library, Downtown)

History Café: Creating a Hopeful Future for the Puget Sound

Led by naturalist and Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of the Puget Sound author David B. Williams, this edition of History Café centers the ecological story of our region and the "interactions between humans and the rest of the natural world." (Crosscut called Williams's book "a sweeping exploration of how a place shapes lives...it [examines] how keystone and emblematic species like salmon, orca, rockfish, herring, kelp and more are enduring the conditions of the Sound today.") If you're experiencing climate anxiety, check it out—attendees might come away a little more hopeful about the Sound's future.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

International Women’s Day Celebration: An Evening to Seed the Change with Landesa

Sip and snack on globally inspired drinks and bites while chatting with the staff of rural development nonprofit Landesa at this belated International Women’s Day event, which will reflect on "the most important global development issues of our time." Zainab Salbi, Iraqi American humanitarian and author of If You Knew Me You Would Care, will be on site to share her insights.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

FILM

Hecklevision: Leprechaun Returns

If there's a better way to pregame for St. Patrick's Day than by text-bashing Leprechaun Returns, which Bloody Disgusting deemed "far from gold," let us know. In our eyes, this is as good as it gets. Stand up for the Irish at this screening of the so-bad-it's-bad flick by texting your hecklesome comments, which will be shared onscreen.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Masego

Singer-songwriter Micah Davis, better known by his stage name Masego, is probably more famous than you think he is, but not famous enough for what he does, and how amazingly well he does it. With cited influences like 1930s Harlem big band leader Cab Calloway and DJ Jazzy Jeff, he welcomes jazz textures into his expertly crafted neo-soul and hip-hop bangers. Anticipate hearing songs from his 2020 release, Studying Abroad, after an opening set from kindred artist Ogi.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Sunny Day Real Estate

Seattle-born emo pioneers Sunny Day Real Estate have embarked on their first tour since 2010, playing all of the old fuzzed-out, moody indie rock that made them perennial favorites in the genre. Longtime Kansas rockers the Appleseed Cast will open.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SZA

The last time that SZA played a headlining show in Seattle was six years ago at the modest Neptune Theater (capacity 1,000) while supporting her sophomore album, CTRL. Now embarking on her first solo arena tour, the rapidly rising neo-soul sensation will ignite Climate Pledge Arena (capacity 18,300!) with songs from her new album SOS, which dances between cheeky TikTok-friendly bops about murdering your ex ("Kill Bill") to heartwrenching folk-infused ballads (e.g. "Ghost in the Machine" ft. Phoebe Bridgers and "Nobody Gets Me"). Fellow R&B pop heavy Omar Apollo will open the night with tracks from his acclaimed debut album, Ivory.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Banned Books: A Discussion With Claudia Johnson About Stifled Laughter

As a Florida native, sometimes I have to laugh at the state's politics to keep from crying. Claudia Johnson's memoir, which follows her struggle to restore banned books to her classroom in rural north Florida, takes a similar tactic. Stifled Laughter: One Woman's Story about Fighting Censorship is both hilarious and informative, offering a primer for free speech advocates and a side of snark. It's well worth a read in today's censorship-happy climate—Johnson was awarded the inaugural PEN/Newman’s Own First Amendment Award in 1993 for her “extraordinary efforts to restore banned literary classics to Florida classrooms.” LINDSAY COSTELLO

(University Book Store, Northeast Seattle)

Ignite Seattle

Ignite Seattle's fast-paced approach to public speaking and unification through storytelling will return for its first event of 2023. Ten presenters will be allotted five minutes and 20 Powerpoint slides (each 15 seconds long) to share their perspectives on frisbees, horses, and pizza. Expect educational whiplash, but in a good way.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

St. Patrick's Day Dinner

Hot Stove Society kitchen lead Eamonn Monaghan, who was born and raised in Dublin, will share some of his grandmother's authentic Irish recipes in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Enjoy cauliflower soup, beef short rib cottage pie, roasted turnips and Brussels sprouts, whole wheat soda bread, and chocolate Guinness stout cake.

(Hot Stove Society, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Carrie Underwood

I was nine years old when Grammy-winning country queen Carrie Underwood released "Jesus, Take The Wheel," and although she was not my favorite American Idol contestant of season four (I was rooting for dreamy rocker Constantine Maroulis, obviously), it was the first song to ever make me shed a tear. Despite disliking most country music at the time, it's easy for me to understand why I connected to the devastating lyrics about a young woman that gets into a car accident on Christmas (my favorite movie was the 2004 Hilary Duff drama Raise Your Voice, after all). To this day, the song's delicate strings and tear-jerking vocals still give me goosebumps. And, her break-up anthem "Before He Cheats" is still in my regular rotation. Underwood will return to Seattle to promote her new album Denim & Rhinestones, which dances through genres like '80s synth-pop, classic soul, and rootsy country. I'm telling you, she has a song for every mood.AUDREY VANN

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

EXTC

In case you were wondering, this is not some cheesy XTC tribute band. EXTC is the project of legendary original drummer Terry Chambers who leads a gaggle of talented musicians through the influential British band's classic new wave hits along with some more recent material.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Robyn Hitchcock

Whether playing with the Egyptians, the Venus 3, or his seminal group the Soft Boys, Robyn Hitchcock is one of the most prolific contemporary songwriters, surrealists, poets, and folk-rock purveyors. Expect to hear songs from his 2022 album, Shufflemania!, which was recorded in various locations around the world over the course of the pandemic era.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Shygirl

On her debut album, Nymph, experimental hip-hop jewel Shygirl employs hyperpop beats, ethereal harmonies, and poignant raps about intimacy, relationships, and self-love. She will stop by Neumos for two consecutive nights to support the new album alongside some unannounced special guests.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The Residents

While still weird, the Residents’ music has become somewhat sentimental and soft around the edges—maybe even a bit too professional, if you compare the newer works to their otherworldly and absurdly warped 1970s output. Sure, there’s no going back to the bad-mushroom-trip sonics of the Third Reich ’n’ Roll/Fingerprince/Duck Stab/Not Available days, and for geezers pushing 70, the Residents—whoever they are—are still far, far from your typical night of entertainment. Long may they subvert. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

dvsn: Working On My Karma Tour

Toronto-based duo dvsn blends Nineteen85's futuristic R&B production with Daniel Daley's velvety falsetto vocals for a sound that is both new and nostalgic. They will play tracks from their most recent album, Working on My Karma, which lyrically examines issues with fidelity and relationships.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Morgan Wade: No Signs Of Slowing Down Tour

Rapidly rising country queen Morgan Wade is known for her emotionally raw songwriting and passionate vocal chops which The Fader likened to a jagged blade, writing that her voice is "sharp enough to draw blood but lustrous under the light." She will support her sophomore album, Reckless, which employs pop music sparkle without compromising the rough edges of her classic country sound.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

RENAISSANCE / RENAIDDANCE

We can all agree that Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, was made for the dance floor. So, don't miss this opportunity to "release your stress" by dancing to the album front-to-back along with the old-school disco and techno bangers that inspired it.

(Nectar, Fremont)

PERFORMANCE

Dispersed: The Womxn of Region Six

Presented by Asé Theatre and Langston Seattle, Dispersed: The Womxn of Region Six is a "music- and movement-rich poetic drama" celebrating the diversity and strength of women in the African diaspora. The multimedia production was directed by Olisa “Spyc-E” Enrico, an improvisational songwriter, performing artist, and educator.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

READINGS & TALKS

Ruth Ozeki

You've probably already seen the bright red cover of author, filmmaker, Zen Buddhist priest, and 2022 Women's Prize for Fiction winner Ruth Ozeki's newest novel, The Book of Form and Emptiness, stacked on the shelves of your fave bookstore. Blending everything from jazz music to climate change in one luminous plot, the book was a quick hit, beloved by fellow authors like Matt Haig and David Mitchell. Now, Ozeki will return to Seattle to discuss the lauded novel, sharing a little more about her work for new readers and diehard fans alike.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

SHOPPING

Tilth Alliance's March Edible Plant Sale

Got a green thumb? You'll find plenty of locally grown spring plant starts that will yield your very own fresh, delicious produce at this sale hosted by Tilth Alliance. Garden educators have curated varieties that grow well in our local climate and that are ideal for backyard or balcony gardens.

(Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, Dunlap)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Your first encounter with Ben Schwartz may have been his role as wannabe baller Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation. Since then, he's voiced Sonic the Hedgehog (a role that oddly suits his fast-paced comedy style) and starred in three Netflix improv specials. He'll drop by Seattle before the release of buzzy horror-comedy Renfield, in which he'll star alongside Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Billed as "the world’s no. 1 touring ABBA tribute show," the group has actually been sued by the real ABBA, who have denigrated the group as “parasitic." Despite this, MANIA lives on, performing the Swedish pop supergroup's iconic jams around the world for starving fans. We wonder what it must be like to make your living impersonating a band that actively despises you...regardless, this show will be a fascinating, sparkly spectacle.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Music of Remembrance Concert: Intonation – Songs from the Violins of Hope

Renowned mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will join violinist Zoe Lonsinger for a stirring song cycle inspired by “lovingly restored instruments that were owned and played by Jews before and during the Holocaust." They will be joined by dancers Kylie Shea Lewallen and Joel Myers (of Spectrum Dance Theater), choreographed by Tony-winning choreographer Donald Byrd.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Paolo Nutini

Picture this: It's 2007, you've just heard Paolo Nutini’s "New Shoes" in a Puma commercial, and you use an iTunes gift card to purchase the track. As you wait for it to upload onto your iPod shuffle, you flip through the new dELiA*s catalog. Nutini's radio-friendly coffee shop soul is the perfect time capsule from the mid-2000s, complete with raspy vocals, effortlessly tousled hair, and straw fedoras. On his latest release, Last Night in the Bittersweet, his sound (and style) are a bit more understated with sparse acoustic instruments, dense lyricism, and a bit of country twang.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Tank and The Bangas

Tarriona "Tank" Ball is the founder and frontwoman of the funky, gospel-inspired hip-hop troupe Tank and the Bangas, who you may know from their wildly popular NPR Tiny Desk Concert (seriously, the video has over 13 million views!) Don't miss this local tour stop as they play tracks off their latest release Red Balloon.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

12 Minutes Max

This fast-paced community production showcases new work by regional artists across genres. Short experimental pieces—each 12 minutes long—will be performed by artists selected by curators Akoiya Harris, a Seattle-based movement artist and cultural preservationist, and Gary Champi, a San Diego-born dance artist and educator.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown)

READINGS & TALKS

A Study in Light: An Afternoon With Washington Poet Laureate Rena Priest

The spring equinox is the ideal time to bask in the beauty of Rena Priest's poetry, which often references natural cycles and seasonal shifts. Merging traditional poetic forms and modern sensibilities, the current Washington State Poet Laureate is a boundary blaster in the genre, fearlessly approaching Indigenous rights and environmentalism in her work and employing poetry as a vehicle for social transformation. (If Priest's poetry were an actual vehicle, we think it would be an elegant sports car, accelerating from 0 to 60 in mere seconds...or maybe something more environmentally friendly, like a finely tuned bicycle. We digress.) For this talk, Priest will discuss her two goals during her term as Poet Laureate, "celebrating poetry in Washington’s tribal communities, and using poetry to increase appreciation of the natural world and the threats facing it."

(Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum, Pike Place Market)

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Equivox '23

This Women's History Month brunch-and-learn promises music, poetry, and conversations presented by Hedgebrook, a nonprofit organization supporting visionary women-identifying writers. This year's edition of Equivoxwill include a conversation between Casey Parks, journalist and author of the memoir Diary of a Misfit, and Seattle journalist Putsata Reang, who wrote about her experience as a Cambodian refugee for Politico in 2021.

(Sodo Park, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Mo Welch

Cartoonist and stand-up pro Mo Welch knows how to bring the laughs on and off the page—she was named a TimeOut Comic to Watch in 2019, and her podcast Come Out, Come Out boasts big-name guests like Roxane Gay. Find out what the fuss is about at this performance, where we hope to hear more about the extinction of straight women. (RIP, Nordstrom Rack.)

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

EXHIBITS

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA

Calling all puppet lovers! Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of screen faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood created by Oregon stop-motion animation studio LAIKA. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood)

Complete with seaweed, mist, and fog, the immersive new artwork by Jónsi (Jón Þór Birgisson, lead singer of the dreamy Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós) will highlight the ecological similarities between sister cities Seattle and Reykjavik. The installation will include field recordings and other sonic elements that "simulate the experience of a wave traveling the length of the gallery," and a melodious soundtrack created by Jónsi will echo throughout the space.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Friday-Sunday; opening)

FESTIVALS

ByDesign Festival 2023

As Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." This year's edition of the cross-cultural festival promises a "broad, inclusive" selection of thought-provoking films, performances, and interactive activities. Expect to explore the cross-sections of design, capitalism, built environments, and collective identity with this year's offerings, which include the wryly humorous production cycle documentary A Marble Travelogue and Monobloc, which tells the story of the world’s best-selling piece of furniture.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Cocaine Bear

Lots of cocaine!!! One bear!!!!!! A movie about a bear who consumed a buttload of cocaine. It's based, if you do not know, on a real bear. But cocaine, which fell from the sky, killed the real bear—a black bear who is spending eternity in a Kentucky mall. The movie bear does not die from an overdose but becomes larger than life and death. He goes on a rampage. He destroys this and that. Humans scream and die. And this is a comedy! How can we miss this movie? It sounds like top-notch trash. I hope it doesn't suffer the fate of Snakes on a Plane. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Emily

Actress Frances O'Connor's directorial debut follows a young Emily Brontë as she struggles with the death of her mother and yearns for artistic freedom. (Why are so many historical biopics about yearning? People yearned a lot back in the day.) Anyway, Brontë channels her yearning into one of the most brilliant English language novels of all time, so we could all stand to take notes. Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile, Sex Education) stars as the legendary writer.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Quiet Girl

Currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, this meditative drama set in '80s-era rural Ireland follows a young girl who is removed from her impoverished household and sent to live on a foster family's farm. The first-ever Irish-language film to be shortlisted for an Oscar, The Quiet Girlgrasps a difficult emotional stage—one Letterboxd reviewer reported sensing "the feeling of when you're a child and things just happen to you and everything dimly feels like your fault."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year's "cinemanna" includes screenings of Where Life Begins, a romantic drama following an ultra-Orthodox Jewish family in the bucolic Calabrian countryside,and the short film program Saying Kaddish, which was curated by Seattle-based author, playwright, and programmer Warren Etheredge. Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home.

(Various locations and Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

110 In the Shade

Since 2014, Reboot Theatre Company has experimented with funky interpretations of established works through innovative casting and design modifications, and the results can be pretty transformative—last year's Jesus Christ Superstar offered a unique twist on the relationship dynamics of Jesus, Mary, and Judas, history’s most dramatic throuple. This time around, director Scot Charles Anderson reimagines the '60s-era production 110 in the Shade with a closer examination of the gender dynamics at play. The story follows Lizzie, an independent woman in a small, drought-stricken western town. While being pressured to marry the recently widowed sheriff, Lizzie encounters a stranger with a curious promise to make it rain.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Between Two Knees

Penned by intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s, who are also the co-creators of hit FX series Reservation Dogs, this irreverent playoffers up absurd vignettes of American history. Centering the perspectives of one family as they experience the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 and the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973, Between Two Knees was described as "uproariously funny" by the Siskiyou Daily News.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Boundless

On the three-year anniversary of its COVID-19 closure, Pacific Northwest Ballet will share the McCaw Hall stage with its "pandemic-era collaborators," including Chicago based-choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, lauded New York choreographer Jessica Lang, and International Commissioning Project winner Penny Saunders. The boundary-pushing trio will present two world premieres, plus Wonderland, a "love letter to the immense power and delight one finds [in live theater.]"

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Drum and Colours: Henry IV

If we've learned anything from Succession and Game of Thrones, it's that an entrée of political power tends to come with a spicy side dish of family drama. Trace HBO's favorite recurring narrative back to the source in Shakespeare's Henry IV, which follows the king's conflict-ridden rule. The epic tale of taverns, brothels, blood, guts, and a polarized nation will be performed by an all-POC cast.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Every Brilliant Thing

Here is our (non-exhaustive) list of brilliant things: The Baby Mop. This weird building in Poland. The Lake Elsinore super bloom, before it was ravaged by Instagrammers. This show. It’s true—Every Brilliant Thing, an "immersive storytelling experience" by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, is pretty brilliant. The hit one-man play blends theater, comedy, and audience-driven improv to tell a complex tale of mental illness and perseverance; it was described as "one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression" by The Guardian.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Everett, Friday-Sunday)

Spectrum Stories

While people with autism have found inventive ways to thrive throughout history, their stories have too often gone untold. This original production, a collaboration between ArtsWest and Theater of Possibility (TOP), an arts organization serving neurodivergent communities, will be performed by a neurodiverse creative team. The devised theater work shirks stereotypes in favor of a clever narrative that "illuminates the many colors of the autism spectrum." Spectrum Stories was directed by award-winning theater artist Lauren Goldman Marshall.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: T. rex Rises

Paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno spends several months each year scouring the North American badlands for signs of everyone's favorite extinct apex predator, and once in a while, she finds a brand-new species. (Turns out T. rex wasn't the original badass—the fearsome creature had some pretty powerful predecessors.) Find out more about the prehistoric tyrant, the Cretaceous period's climate crisis, and more at T. rex Rises, presented as part of the National Geographic Live series.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Tuesday)

VISUAL ART

Bri Chesler and Minhi England: Delectable

Bri Chesler and Minhi England, the artistic collaborators and glass blowers behind Liquid Lush Studio, will present this installation inspired by their connection and their traumatic experiences. DELECTABLE explores sickening compulsions, private desires, and "the uncontrollable aspects of feeling" through a freakishly pink visual buffet of textual sculptures.

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday)

Naoko Morisawa/Morisawa Studio's Happy Room — Mosaic Collage

In the gallery above King Street Station is a delightful exhibition of mosaic works by Tokyo-born, PNW-based artist Naoko Morisawa. Happy Room — Mosaic Collage transforms the gallery space into a house of Morisawa's making. Composed of 50 objects from Morisawa's past 15 years of work, the show's split into four rooms: Kitchen/Living Room, Theater Japonism/Living Room, Shoes/Closet, and Heart Room. In each, Morisawa has taken everyday objects like chairs and pastries and turned them into one of her signature brightly colored natural and oil-dyed mosaics. Drawing from the Danish concept of Hygge, the exhibit encourages you to feel at home. Go get cozy! JAS KEIMIG

(King Street Station, SoDo, Wednesday-Saturday)

OUTCRY: Works by Whitney Bradshaw

Chicago-based photographer Whitney Bradshaw's OUTCRY project launched on the night of the 2018 Women's March, and has since expanded to include 400 diverse women's portraits. Whitney's ongoing practice involves "scream sessions," wherein women are invited to her studio for intense emotional release and feminist camaraderie.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Thursday; closing)

With, In: Stella Bronson and Ruth Tomlinson

Process-loving artist Ruth Marie Tomlinson and Cornish College of the Arts BFA grad Stella Bronson come together in this two-person exhibition, which features a wide range of sculptures created with reused and found materials. With, In includes a curious blend of organic and synthetic constructions (think beeswax and welded steel) that reflect on "collection, cataloging, restructuring, and repetition."

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Thursday-Saturday; opening)