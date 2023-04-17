

MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Tessellate Dinner with Chef Justin Khanna

As part of Fair Isle Brewing's supper club-inspired Tessellate series, Seattle-based chef and entrepreneur Justin Khanna, who has over eight years of experience in Michelin-starred kitchens like Per Se and the French Laundry under his belt, will craft a "Fire and Spring"-themed tasting menu full of oysters, Dungeness crab, trout, beef, fresh produce, and a smattering of open-fire cooking, complemented by Fair Isle beer pairings.

(Fair Isle Brewing, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

Babyface Ray: Courtesy of the Mob Tour

Prolific Detroit rapper Babyface Ray will swing through town in support of his sophomore album, Mob, which Pitchfork praised as proving that "good music and hard work can be their own self-fulfilling prophecy." Fellow Detroiter Veeze will open.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

MUNA

Los Angeles-based "dark pop" trio MUNA, who recently signed with Phoebe Bridgers' label Saddest Factory, will return to Seattle for a headlining show supporting their critically acclaimed self-titled album. British alt-rock duo Nova Twins will open the night with futuristic, hip-hop-infused tunes from their album Supernova.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Masha Gessen

Russian American journalist Masha Gessen, author of the National Book Award-winning The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia and Surviving Autocracy, will head to Seattle for a discussion of their journalistic coverage of the current political unfoldings in Russia. Gessen, a trans nonbinary person, is also an activist covering LGBTQ+ issues throughout the world.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Muse: Will Of The People Tour

Arena-rock trio Muse will bring their super-massive hits to the Climate Pledge Arena on their Will Of The People tour, promoting their Grammy-winning album Simulation Theory. Get hyped by revisiting the blood-pumping baseball scene in Twilight, which features the band’s 2006 single “Supermassive Black Hole.”

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Sleaford Mods

When you hear a song by English post-punk duo Sleaford Mods, you know it's Sleaford Mods. Their minimalist beats, confrontational spoken-word style, and heavy East Midlands accent stand singular in the world of contemporary rock. Catch up with the pair as they support their twelfth (!) studio album, UK Grim, alongside Brooklyn-based art rockers Gustaf.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Chemical Brothers

In the early '90s, British electronic music duo the Chemical Brothers ran alongside artists like the Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, and the Crystal Method, who collectively pioneered the big beat genre. Now more than three decades into their musical career, Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons are still going strong, notably winning three Grammys for their 2019 album No Geography. Fellow dance duo OVERMONO will get the crowd warmed up.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Life is a Feast: The Cinema of Federico Fellini

Fellini's sensuous spirit, wry realism, and carnivalesque hallucinations add up to a lush cinematic universe you'll want to spend weeks basking in. That's why this screening series makes sense. SIFF Cinema Uptown theater will welcome spring by showcasing 10 of the director's best films restored by the Fellini Foundation, Martin Scorsese, and Gucci. The series kicks off on April 12 with Variety Lights, which stars Fellini's wife Giulietta Masina—bring a date you want to impress.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

Mountains on Stage - Summer Edition 2023

Rappelling into Seattle just in time for spring, the Mountains on Stage film festival will bring the best of mountain sports to the screen with a curated selection of high-elevation flicks, including the heartfelt Himalayan journey Lumdo Kolola.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

Springtime with Jacques

We can think of few better ways to celebrate spring than with the films of Jacques Demy, who largely shirked the French New Wave's stylish black-and-white ambiguity in favor of whimsy and color. Northwest Film Forum's screenings of Demy faves continue this week with the labor rights melodrama Une Chambre en Ville, followed by the intimate docudrama Jacquot de Nantes later this month.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

The Backseat Lovers

Utah-based indie rock quartet The Backseat Lovers, who rose to fame in 2019 with their single "Kilby Girl," will hop in the front seat for a headlining show, supporting their 2022 album Waiting To Spill. Don't miss an opening set from singer-songwriter Renata Zeiguer, who will play tracks from her latest album Picnic in the Dark.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Jeannette Walls

Jeannette Walls, the New York Times bestselling author of dysfunctional childhood memoir The Glass Castle, will pop by Seattle to celebrate the release of Hang the Moon, which transports readers to the Prohibition era of jazzy speakeasies and gangsters. Boardwalk Empire lovers will approve.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Nicole Chung and Angela Garbes discuss A Living Remedy

When Nicole Chung graduated high school, she was eager to leave her overwhelmingly white Oregon hometown, but as her life on the East Coast unfolded, she noticed the stark differences from the paycheck-to-paycheck world of her childhood. In A Living Remedy, Chung meditates on the "specific, hollow guilt of those who leave hardship behind, yet are unable to bring anyone else with them." She'll chat with Angela Garbes, a Filipino American food writer, former Stranger staffer, and author of Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change.

(Central Library, Downtown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Depths of Wikipedia

If you're as terminally online as we are, you might already follow Annie Rauwerda's Instagram account, Depths of Wikipedia, where she digs up the encyclopedic website's most delightfully strange stuff. Now Annie's taking the concept on tour, leading audiences into the depths of Wiki weirdness on stage. You know you're intrigued.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Battleship Potemkin

This screening of Soviet director Sergei Eisenstein’s 1925 masterwork Battleship Potemkin will bring new life to the silent film with a full symphony orchestra performing an accompanying soundtrack created by conductor and film expert Frank Strobel. The striking score will set the scene for the tale of oppression and victory set during the Russian Revolution of 1905.

(Seattle Symphony, Downtown)

Feid: Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground

Feid takes inspiration from his upbringing in Medellín, Colombia, and his teenage love of American hip-hop artists Drake and T-Pain for his Latin hip-hop and reggaeton bops. Give his 2022 album, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum ("Happy Birthday Ferxxo We Hacked You The Album") a listen so that you can sing along.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with James Spooner

AFRO-PUNK director, Afropunk Festival co-founder, graphic novelist, and tattoo artist James Spooner will drop by Seattle fresh on the heels of his 2022 graphic coming-of-age memoir The High Desert: Black. Punk. Nowhere., which was one of the Washington Post's 10 Best Graphic Novels of 2022. ("Punk positioned me to listen," Spooner writes.)

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

MOHAI's 2023 Innovation Exchange: Pushing the Boundaries of Aerospace Technology

Centering the Puget Sound region’s contributions to aerospace, MOHAI's 2023 Innovation Exchange will blast off with talks by Seattle innovators and visionaries in the space industry. The event will serve as a launchpad for discussions on "satellite and spacecraft technology, earth observation, rocket launches, and more," featuring industry leaders like Phil Joyce, Tim Kienberger, Brian E. O'Toole, and Mike Sinnett.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

VISUAL ART

Sal Randolph: Attention and the Uses of Art

Multimedia artist and writer Sal Randolph, whose transformative tome The Uses of Art explores how we might "make use of art in the way we make free and personal use of music and literature," will discuss her innovative methods of engaging with art at this discussion and book signing.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

Taking Care: Collections Conversations

This series of talks led by museum collections professionals is planned in tandem with Taking Care: Collection Support Studio, a new exhibition that illuminates the often-invisible process of assessing, cataloging, and photographing artworks. The second of three talks will feature a panel of experts on various ethical concerns in museum collections, including Adam Eisenberg, a University of Washington museology affiliate, Justice McNeely, archaeology repatriation coordinator at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, and Pam McClusky, Seattle Art Museum curator of African and Oceanic art.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

WEED

Baron Von Terror presents Troll 2 in Hecklevision

Don't you hate when the ghost of your dead grandfather has to warn you about the plant-munching goblins terrorizing your family's vacation destination? Me too. For this Hecklevision screening of the so-bad-it's-good masterpiece Troll 2, you can submit your wisecracks via phone—they'll land right on the big screen. Happy 4/20!

(Central Cinema, Central District)

Laser 420 Show

This 4/20, the region's only laser dome will "light up" for Seattle's stoners with a trippy laser light show set to weed anthems by pot-smoking legend Childish Gambino. All laser light shows are best enjoyed high, but for the love of god, no smoking or vaping in the dome!

(Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center, Uptown)

FRIDAY

FILM

SPLIFF! Film Fest - Greatest Rips!

This by-stoners, for-stoners festival compiles a kaleidoscopic collection of weird, contemplative, and laugh-out-loud films. Check out 27 of your favorite SPLIFF films from the past four years of the kooky festival at this screening, which invites you to celebrate 4/20 like a proper pothead: one day late.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Burien Uncorked

Stroll through downtown Burien, exploring local retailers and tasting wines at each location. Wines will be available for sale if you find something you like.

(Discover Burien Association)

LIVE MUSIC

Haley Heynderickx

In 2021, Mercury contributor Ryan J. Prado wrote "The aftershock of Haley Heynderickx’s ballyhooed 2018 album, I Need to Start A Garden, is still reverberating in the chests and brains of everyone who’s ever heard it. I personally witnessed a table full of people scream along in solidarity to the lyrics of the title track at a bar in Southeast not one week ago. It’s rare when a record receives that kind of adoration, and Heynderickx’s live shows are part of that, too." Don't miss the indie-folk singer-songwriter after an opening set from soulful jazz harpist Sheers.

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

NCT Dream: The Dream Show2

In case you’re unfamiliar with NCT (Neo Culture Technology), they’re an uber-popular K-pop group that is split into four different bands (NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV). One of the group's biggest offshoots, NCT DREAM, will embark on a US tour supporting their 2022 album, Glitch Mode, which blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop for a lively, comforting, feel-good pack of bubblegum pop.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Tennis: Pollen Tour

Tennis crooner Alaina Moore sings with a pretty, detached purity that is fully explained by the fact that she honed her skills while singing in a church choir. Moore’s voice is paired with the duo’s fondness for ’70s imagery and lyrics that detail vague, despondent love affairs, creating eerie pop-rock that feels both quaint and melodramatic. Tennis’ songs could soundtrack a slow dance in a high school gym, or salacious suburban adultery. EMMA BURKE

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

BOOTS! '60s Dance Party a Go-Go: One-Year Anniversary Birthday Bash

Sixties-themed DJ night Boots will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a far-out birthday bash featuring go-go dancers, mod decor, and groovy tunes straight from the space age. DJs Sarah Savannah and Maxwell Edison will man the decks this time around with rare garage, R&B, and soul bangers.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

PERFORMANCE

Indigenous Enterprise: Indigenous Liberation

Native American dance troupe Indigenous Enterprise, which consists of champion dancers from Canada and the United States, will visit Seattle on the heels of their performance at Biden's inaugural "virtual parade" and a feature in the New York Times.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SATURDAY

FILM

BoneBat "Comedy of Horrors" Film Fest XII

Hosted by Steve and Gord of The BoneBat Show podcast, this one-day-only festival of blood ‘n’ chuckles returns for its 12th edition, bringing together 41 indie horror comedy films from around the world. We're stoked for the premiere of the absurdist creepy-crawler Cocaine Snorting Crabs from Outer Space and the eerie tunes by ghostly local surfers The Delstroyers.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

Once You Know: Special Earth Day Screening with Alliance Française de Seattle

Show up for Mother Earth at this screening of Emmanuel Cappellin's 2020 documentary Once You Know, which tracks his voyage across the planet to engage with climate change-fighting scientists and grassroots activists. The Alliance Française de Seattle will offer a group discussion after the screening that'll focus on ways to take action against global warming.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

'23 Spring Foodie Fest

Celebrate the arrival of spring and browse a selection of pop-ups, small businesses, and more at this second annual festival from the Stone House Cafe.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

LIVE MUSIC

Daisy the Great

Daisy the Great’s sophomore album All You Need Is Time explores "big feelings in little moments" with tender lyrics about sisterhood, crying for attention, and glittery makeup. Front women Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker braid their voices together like a friendship bracelet, offering one harmonious unit (think of classic country-pop groups like the Chicks). The Brooklyn-based indie pop duo will be joined by Portland-based singer-songwriter Olive Klug.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Dawes: The Misadventures of Doomscroller Tour

Los Angeles-hailing indie folk band Dawes will support their eighth album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, which Variety noted as sounding “like it was recorded live in the studio in 1974." Taking cues from the velvety-voiced singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, the band employs warm pianos, vintage guitar riffs, and lyrical references to dated technology (for example, "a product of my time zone, mixed CDs and dial tones").

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Etran De L'Aïr with The Silk Road

Etran de L'Aïr (which translates to "stars of the air") will head over from the mountainous region of northern Niger with their electric guitars and self-described "desert blues" sound in support of their new album, Agadez. The album takes inspiration from their beginnings as a local wedding band, bringing the sonic landscape of the dry desert to your eardrums. DJ duo the Silk Road will start the night with a mix of global beats.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Goose

Connecticut-based indie groovers Goose are known for their spirited live performances with improvisational renditions of their songs that are "only possible among small town and longtime friends," according to press materials.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

KEXP Presents: Nikki Lane

Claiming the title of a "modern-era Wanda Jackson," Nikki Lane has been busy reformulating country music with her blend of old-school Americana, early rock 'n' roll, garage-pop, blues, soul, and trademark sass. She's also one of Lana Del Rey's close friends and collaborators (give Lana's "Blue Banisters" a listen for a Nikki Lane namedrop). Anticipate hearing tunes from her latest release, Denim & Diamonds, after an opening set from folk singer-songwriter Leroy From The North.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

SRJO Presents: Thad Jones 100th Birthday Celebration

Celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of prolific writer, composer, arranger, trumpeter, and band leader Thad Jones as the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra performs music from throughout his life and explores his legendary contributions to the genre. Anticipate tunes from his early years as a soloist in the Count Basie Orchestra as well as his time in the Village Vanguard Orchestra and beyond, including longstanding jazz standards like "A Child is Born," "Three and One," and "The Elder."

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Boobies and Doobies: Freshly Baked Burlesque

At this 4/20 celebration, smokin' burlesque glamazons will light up the stage with weed-themed performances.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett

Matt Bennett is a sitcom actor who first made a name for himself on Nickelodeon's Victorious before landing roles on The Big Band Theory, Sam and Cat, and Grey's Anatomy. On his latest project, he's trading the soundstage for the DJ booth, hosting nostalgia-driven dance parties that celebrate the music of Nickelodeon and Disney Channel.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Stayin' Alive: Earth Night

After a long day of participating in Earth Day events, dance out some of your climate crisis-fueled rage with an Earth night dance party to harness "the global power of music and nightlife to generate climate action." Look forward to nu-disco classics from Supernova's resident DJs as well as a live performance from their house band Universal Peoples. Plus, a magician, drag queens, and costumed performers will all do their thing. All proceeds will be donated to Conservation Northwest.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

SHOPPING

Record Store Day 2023

Whether you're looking for special RSD releases or just want to support your local record store, drag yourself out of bed bright and early this Record Store Day as shops around Seattle fill up with vinyl-hungry shoppers. Participation varies store-to-store, but expect sales and exclusive merch, extended hours, in-store performances, and other special events.

(Various locations)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Jes Tom and Kylie Mooncakes

Jes Tom, who "gleefully provides the trans, queer, Asian American, cantankerous slut perspective" we all need, will reflect on the end of the world alongside wealth distribution Barbie Kylie Mooncakes.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Chowder Social

Indulge in a smorgasbord of creamy chowders at this annual event benefiting the historic Foss Waterway Seaport. The evening includes live entertainment, passed appetizers, cocktails, and an auction.

(Foss Waterway Seaport, Tacoma)

LIVE MUSIC

Gipsy Kings: Renaissance Tour

Fusion legends Gipsy Kings will bring their Renaissance tour to Seattle, showcasing their decades of experience blending traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms. The ensemble has changed lineups through the years, but this concert will be led by founding member/Spanish guitar virtuoso Tonino Baliardo.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: Adaptation

Environmental anthropologist and filmmaker Alizé Carrère travels from Vanuatu's island waters to the ice pyramids of Ladakh in northern India to discover how people around the world are adapting to a changing climate. Her discoveries of innovations and ancient techniques might give you some hope for our very warm future. Find out more at Adaptation, presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Erotic Art Festival 2023

An expansive event brimming with sex positivity, the Seattle Erotic Art Festival curates top-notch erotic art from around the world to feast your eyes on. During regular festival hours, check out the art, festival store, and daily entertainment including poetry readings, pantomime, and acrobatic displays. After hours, there's a marked vibe change to sexy party times with more titillating performances, DJs, dancing, and a bar.

(Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

16mm Centennial: A Year-Long Series

The Grand Illusion is celebrating the 100th anniversary of everyone's dreamy fave film stock—16mm—all year long with a wide range of screenings. Expect to see 16mm prints, plus 35mm and digital screenings of major movies originally shot on 16mm. The analog festivities will continue with a 4/20 double feature of skunky cinema (Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke and '37 scare film Marihuana: Assassin of Youth) and weekend screenings of Desperate Living in celebration of John Waters' 77th birthday.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Pan Eros Film Festival 2023

This seductive film festival, now in its second year, will offer up delectable bites of erotic art short films from across the globe, and will run concurrently with the Seattle Erotic Art Festival. In other words, you're guaranteed to get all hot and bothered this weekend. Not in the mood? Me neither. I cued up "Deep & Sexy Vol.1 - Deep House Mix By Gentleman" to write this blurb. Try that out, then head to SIFF Film Center to watch people get freaky on screen. LINDSAY COSTELLO

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Nordic Film Festival

This three-day festival will showcase the best in contemporary Nordic cinema, from shorts and documentaries to lauded feature films. The lineup includes an opening night screening of Ali Abbasi's serial killer thriller Holy Spider, the Danish entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Friday-Sunday)

South Korean Cinema: An Unconventional Crash Course

Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook devotees shouldn't miss this opportunity to dig deep into the key themes, stylistic trends, and critical moments in South Korean cinematic history with film programmer and Harvard grad Hannah Baek. The series continues with a talk on gender and sex on April 19, followed by a screening of Save the Green Planet!, a sci-fi black comedy directed by Jang Joon-hwan, on April 23.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Wednesday & Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

An Evening with They Might Be Giants

The creative and sometimes absurd humor of a couple of Johns (Flansburgh and Linnell) has fueled the alt-rock and weirdo pop of They Might Be Giants for going on 40 years and 23 albums now. Seriously, that’s a lot of time to be making original music together, and even more impressive, making it “funny,” or cheekily educational, or simply quirky as fuck. If you’ve not been charmed and uplifted by TMBG, start with their “hits”—“Birdhouse in Your Soul” and “Istanbul” (not Constantinople—“Why’d they change it, I can’t say? People just liked it better that way!”)—then move on to 1992’s Apollo 18. “I Palindrome I,” “Mammal,” and “Dinner Bell” are all wonderful, but if you’re pressed for time, skim the “Fingertips” shorts, each of which last between five and 28 seconds. LEILANI POLK

(Neptune Theatre, University District, Thursday-Friday)

PERFORMANCE

A Midsummer Night's Dream

George Balanchine's cheeky adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream promises chaotic sprites, misplaced affections, love potions, a 12-foot spider, and a hybrid donkey-man with a fairy girlfriend. The Pacific Northwest Ballet production has brought Shakespeare's impish romantic comedy to the stage for 25 years; they'll return again with costumes in pastel rainbow hues and an enchanted forest setting that evokes the charm of our neck of the woods.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Can Can Presents: Noir

At Can Can's swanky new soirée, sparkly performers will "escape into nocturnal revelry" with a song-and-dance performance set to a psychedelic soundscape. (Eyes Wide Shut fans, this one's for you.) Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepped with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

Dice Keeper: Twelfth Night

Dice, Dacha Theatre's inventive original series that randomizes roles for each performance, will return with Dice Keeper: Twelfth Night. (They've added a new parameter—the Dice Keeper changes the play's directorial concept for each show, sending the cast to the Wild West or demanding that they all wear hospital scrubs.) It's a great way to keep the actors, and therefore the audiences, on their toes. Head to a performance of Shakespeare's rom-com Twelfth Night and enjoy the ride.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown, Wednesday-Saturday)

How I Learned What I Learned

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson's one-man show follows a journey of excavation to discover what it means to be a Black artist in America. Originally performed by Wilson himself, this 20th-anniversary production of How I Learned What I Learned will star stage veteran Steven Anthony Jones.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

How To Break

Village Theatre's latest production kicks off on its Issaquah stage this week. How to Break follows two hospitalized teenage hip-hoppers coming of age in difficult circumstances, and the show's distinctive mix of poetry, breakdancing, and beatboxing makes salient points on the broken state of the American health care system.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

Intiman Theatre: The Niceties

In playwright Eleanor Burgess's explosive The Niceties, a white Gloria Steinem-era feminist and a Black millennial on an elite university campus clash over the impact of slavery on the American Revolution.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Tuesday-Sunday)

Springshot 2023

Celebrating a "diverse garden" of performance artists, Springshot serves as a launch pad for brand-new dance, theater, burlesque, and comedy shorts over three weekends. Each performance is named after a spring bloom (aster, tulip, peony, and more), and the series features over 20 creatives.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Cherry Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Step Afrika!

Blending African American percussive dancing with traditional African grooves, songs, and storytelling, Step Afrika!'s unique approach "uses the body as an instrument" to dramatize the Stono Rebellion of 1729, a little-known South Carolina revolt in which native Africans killed 25 white colonists and slaveholders.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, Thursday-Saturday)

Sweeney Todd

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s '79 melodrama musical Sweeney Todd is a spine-tingling penny dreadful that offers up a surprising taste of anticapitalist revenge with a side of camp. Expect endless witticisms, strange pies, gory thrills, and a body count only rivaled by The Last of Us.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Seattle Children's Theatre will transform its stage from a dusty Kansas farmstead to the glittery land of Oz in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's dreamy classic. Flying monkeys ages five and up will approve.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

SPRING

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2023

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam.

(Various locations, Skagit Valley, Monday-Sunday)

Spring Bloom

Every weekend in April, Chihuly Garden and Glass will herald the arrival of spring with chic offerings like gin-based seasonal cocktails, live ikebana and bonsai demos, tours of the garden in full bloom, and more. It's all included in your general admission ticket, so bring a friend from out of town or #treatyourself.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Tulip Town 2023

Kaleidoscopic rows of vibrant tulips have sprung forth in the fields of Skagit Valley every year since 1984. Tulip Town's old-school trolley rides, local ice cream, and epic selfie opportunities will return again with a new "anytime plus" ticket option, which includes reservation-free access to the fields, a fresh bouquet, and a "barn experience."

(Mount Vernon, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Michèle Landsaat: The Alchemy of Love

Seattle-based writer and illustrator Michèle Landsaat will share new drypoint etchings and papier-mâché sculptures in The Alchemy of Love, a delicate, whimsical exhibition that speaks to the artist's interest in alchemical processes, storytelling, and the "transformative potential of loss."

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday)

Taking Care: Collection Support Studio

A lot goes on behind museum doors, and in this exhibition of pieces from the Henry's permanent collection, the often-invisible process of assessing, cataloging, and photographing artworks will be in full view. Featuring works by Nan Goldin, Los Carpinteros, Vik Muniz, Kiki Smith, and other heavy hitters, Taking Care: Collection Support Studio will allow visitors to see pieces "removed from the wall one by one" for assessment by the museum's collection team as they work to improve their records.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)