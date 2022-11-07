

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

F*ck Scotus We're Doing It Anyway

Shout Your Abortion stomped on the gas pedal the second the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. They launched an educational campaign about how to safely and legally obtain and use abortion pills and they updated campaign materials to include bold new slogans like "Fuck SCOTUS We're Doing it Anyway" and "I Will Aid and Abet Abortion" (the mifepristone and misoprostol pills standing in as the Os in abortion is a nice touch). Right now, most abortions are illegal in at least 13 states and the number of Americans who have access to legal abortions could decrease further depending on how Tuesday's elections go. It's scary out there, let's party. SYA is hosting a night of fundraising with a shopping/art/music event spread across five Belltown venues—Madame Lous, Here-After, Screwdriver Bar, Belltown Yacht Club, and Base Camp Studios—with proceeds going to ARC Southeast and Indigenous Women Rising. At one point during the event everyone will be invited to stop what they're doing and gather in the streets to "have a collective scream/yell." I imagine it will be as cathartic as that screaming scene in Midsommar but without the flower crowns and disemboweled bear. Probably. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Various locations, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Brothertiger with Juliette

New York electronic artist Brothertiger will harness his uber-chill '80s synth sounds at this Seattle stop in support of his latest self-titled album. Like-minded local producer Juliette will open.

(High Dive, Fremont)

Son Little with Moorea Masa & The Mood

We love seeing rising, local artists get stellar touring opportunities! Singer-songwriter (and one-time Portlander) Moorea Masa will join Philly R&B crooner Son Little on his fall tour to support his brand new album, Like Neptune. Masa will open more than a dozen of the dates, giving fans of her 2021 EP, Heart In the Wild: Side A a chance to hear the tracks live. We interviewed Masa about the vulnerable and intimate record, which unpacks her "complicated relationship with her estranged mother, a Black queer woman who suffers from debilitating mental illness." She's a real treat to experience live, especially when her thoughtful harmonies are fleshed by her backing band, the Mood. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Ada Ferrer

This year’s A. Scott Bullitt Lecture in American History will be delivered by Ada Ferrer, a Cuban American historian, NYU professor, and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Cuba: An American History.

(Central Library, Downtown)

Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories

Blending film, music, comedy, and more, Pop-Up Magazine is a "live magazine," designed to engage audiences through multimedia storytelling from top journalists and performers. This fall "issue" will include a talk with Chanel Miller, whose bestselling memoir Know My Name detailed her experience of sexual assault at the hands of Brock Turner. Other guests include writer and actor Ryan O'Connell, comedian Pamela Rae Schuller, radio producer Rachael Cusick, and filmmaker Nadav Kurtz.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Blue October

The long-running Houston rock band known for their platinum singles "Hate Me" and "Into the Ocean" will return to Seattle shortly after the release of the first installment of their new triple album Spinning the Truth Around. Fun fact: author Stephenie Meyer cites Blue October as a major influence on the Twilight series!

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Flo Milli: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour

Rap wunderkind Flo Milli initially rose to fame with "Beef FloMix," (a freestyle over Ethereal's 2014 track "Beef") which quickly exploded on TikTok. She has since released her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, which includes features from Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray,and Tiffany Pollard (you probably know her as "New York" from VH1's Flavor of Love). She will support the album after an opening set from Houston rapper Monaleo.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Erika T. Wurth with Sadie Hartmann

In observance of Native American History Month, why not head to this reading with Apache/Chickasaw/Cherokee poet Erika T. Wurth? She'll return to Elliott Bay with her chilling new novel White Horse, which Mexican Gothic author Silvia Moreno-Garcia described as a "perfect example of new wave horror that will also satisfy fans of classic Stephen King."

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Lecture on the History of Seattle by Dr. Megan Asaka

Professor and public historian Megan Asaka's detailed historical research is unveiled in Seattle from theMargins: Exclusion, Erasure, and the Making of a Pacific Coast City, which tracks the city's complicated history of migrant labor from the mid-19th century through World War II. At this free event, Dr. Asaka will deliver a lecture on her research, followed by a reception.

(Allen Library Petersen Room - UW Campus, Northeast Seattle)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Blade Runner: The Final Cut Movie Night

MOHAI will screen the final cut edition of Ridley Scott's android-ridden fever dream Blade Runner, which includes additional restored footage not seen in any other version of the film. Whether you're new to the cyberpunk masterpiece or a longtime fan of Deckard's race through a high-tech, decaying future, this screening is a great way to revisit the cult classic with trivia and other activities.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook, the visionary director behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden, won Best Director at Cannes this year for this stylish thriller. Decision to Leave begins with a man falling to his death from a Korean mountain peak, and unravels into a sensual noir with subtle nods to Vertigo.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Freakout Official Pre-Party: Slang, Jaws of Brooklyn, The Wave Chargers, and General Mojo's

Portland-based supergroup Slang, consisting of Janet Weiss (Quasi, Sleater-Kinney), Drew Grow (Pastor's Wives, Modern Kin), Kathy Foster (The Thermals, All Girl Summer Fun Band), and Anita Lee Elliott (Viva Voce, Blue Giant), blends their separate histories to create a single cosmic rock quartet. The band will kick off Ballard's Freakout Festival alongside soulful garage rock crew Jaws of Brooklyn, French surf outfit The Wave Chargers, and neo-psychedelic rockers General Mojo's.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

Lizzo: The Special Tour

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past three years, we're sure that you already love national treasure/pop superstar Lizzo. Known for her self-love anthems, genuine reliability, and jaw-dropping flute playing skills, her latest album, Special, embraces disco beats and '80s synths for smooth-as-hell R&B-pop loaded with lyrics about being a bad bitch and loving yourself. She will support the album alongside rising rapper Latto, best known for her infectious radio hit "Big Energy."

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Lucy Dacus

In 2019, Stranger writer Ryan J. Prado wrote: "It makes sense that Lucy Dacus has catapulted to such high acclaim; the directness of her writing, and the subdued music she drives it with, is a great study in earnest songwriting. Her 2016 debut, No Burden, the forming of Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, her follow-up LP Historian basically flooring everyone who’s heard it and landing at or near the top of numerous Best of lists—if you haven’t invested any time listening to Dacus yet, what the fuck are you waiting for?" She will play tracks from her newest release Home Video, which reflects on childhood, faith, and adolescent love.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Rosie Mayes, Super Soul Food with Cousin Rosie

Rosie Mayes, creator of the popular YouTube channel I Heart Recipes, will discuss her new book Super Soul Food with Cousin Rosie, which divulges the secrets behind cooking classic Southern and Creole comfort food favorites with her own special twist. She'll sign copies after the talk.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Geoff Baker presents Rising From the Deep: The Seattle Kraken, a Tenacious Push for Expansion, and the Emerald City's Sports Revival

Calling all Buoy besties! Sports journalist Geoff Baker's Rising From the Deep: The Seattle Kraken, a Tenacious Push for Expansion, and the Emerald City's Sports Revival plumbs the depths of Seattle's ice hockey infatuation. This free chat includes a Q&A session and book signing.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

42nd Seattle International Comedy Competition

America's biggest touring comedy festival will head to Seattle with 32 regional and far-flung comedians battling it out for a $16,000 prize. The Seattle International Comedy Competition is organized around rapid-fire 10-minute sets, challenging audiences to evaluate the comedic talent alongside bigwig execs from CBS, NBC, and more. Don't hold back your giggles—laugh levels help the judges determine their picks.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

LIVE MUSIC

Algernon Cadwallader

Philadelphia-based outfit Algernon Cadwallader will revive their methodical math-rock and emo-revival jams for the first time since their 2012 disbandment with support from indie pop artist Maria DeHart.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw

Brooklyn, NY-based quartet Sō Percussion, known for their use of non-standard instruments like scrap metal, rocks, and flower pots, will be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning vocalist/composer Caroline Shaw for a performance of their new co-composed piece, Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part, along with Jason Treuting’s ravishing work, Amid the Noise.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Tan Dun: Buddha Passion

Celebrated composer Tan Dun will conduct the Seattle Symphony in a performance of Buddha Passion, a mighty score that transmits the Buddha's teachings of love, forgiveness, sacrifice, and salvation through powerful chants, thought-provoking stories, and stunning vocal performances.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Nightlight: Blood Moon

Hear ye, witches, werewolves, and humans who like contemporary dance: Velocity Dance Center has a night of enchanting movement in store for the blood moon, featuring performances by local dancers Moonyeka, Arablahblah, Jessica Jones, Marco Farroni, Brea Wilson, Natha Santiago, and Ariel Burke. To make the night even more memorable, DJ Ellie, drag artist Stephen Anunson, and other surprise guests will join with moon offerings at this immersive lunar celebration.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

Not / Our Town

This reinterpretation of Thornton Wilder's Our Town is informed by audience surveys; attendees will be tasked with selecting options for scenes, staging styles, and story elements prior to the show. Sound experimental? Pony World Theatre has been described by The Seattle Times as "inventive and deranged," so expect the unexpected.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Jon Melrod presents Fighting Times: Organizing on the Front Lines of the Class War

Over the course of 13 years, Jon Melrod faced every roadblock imaginable—termination, FBI questioning, and lawsuits among them—while building a revolution on American Motors' assembly line. In Fighting Times: Organizing on the Front Lines of the Class War, the working-class hero digs into his experience bolstering a radical class-conscious movement from within the factory; the book contains archival photography, inspiration for labor organizers, and a giant middle finger to capitalist exploitation.

(Third Place Books, Seward Park)

Rick Steves

At this Seattle Arts & Lectures talk, longtime travel guru, hometown hero, and America's sweetheart Rick Steves will speak about travel as a political act (and ways it can be more stress-free and cost-effective).

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Robin McLean with Putsata Reang — Get ’em Young, Treat ’em Tough, Tell ’em Nothing

The promotional copy for Robin McLean's Get ’em Young, Treat ’em Tough, Tell ’em Nothing compares the author's gritty, sardonic style to the likes of Flannery O'Connor and Denis Johnson. (Any lit lover will recognize that as an endorsement of mythical proportions.) McLean will chat about her new story collection with local journalist and memoirist Putsata Reang at this free talk.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

VISUAL ART

Artist Talk: Chuquimamani-Condori

In conjunction with the current exhibition Donna Huanca: Magma Slit , artist and Pakaxa Aymara nation member Chuquimamani-Condori will look closely at the archives of Comunidad Diversidad for this talk, sharing a "queer or q'iwsa/q'iwa understanding of the divine Tunupa" based on the spirit of reciprocity and jiwasa, or "we, then me," found within Andean mountain communities.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Damien Jurado: 25th Anniversary Show

Veteran Seattle singer-songwriter Damien Jurado brings his melodic and shapeshifting indie-folk back to his hometown for a special anniversary show at the scenic cathedral, celebrating his twenty-five-year-long career. Chicago-based artist Hannah Frances will join the celebration with an opening set of dreamy folk tunes.

(St. Mark's Cathedral, Capitol Hill)

Howie Day

Early aughts heartthrob Howie Day, known for his heartfelt radio pop, impossibly spiky hair, and rumored relationship with our lord and savior Britney Spears, will serenade the crowd with old classics like "Collide" and "She Says."

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Kevin Morby

Back in 2016, Mercury writer Ned Lannamann wrote: "Carrying high the tradition of New York City cool, Kevin Morby's leather-clad tunes evoke Television, Sonic Youth, and the godheads themselves, the Velvet Underground. Morby's first two solo albums, Harlem River and Still Life, deserve shelf space alongside Ramones, Bookends, and The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan as part of any proper collection of New York classics." Morby will support his latest release, This Is a Photograph, which draws inspiration from the musical history of Memphis, where the album was recorded. New York-based rock trio Coco (fronted by Maia Friedman of Dirty Projectors) will open.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

LUMA Guild Presents: Vita-Pausa-Vita

Anthony Spain and Noah Gundersen will conduct the Northwest Symphony Orchestra with a performance of Vita-Pausa-Vita (Life, Pause, Life), the latest work by renowned local composer Mateo Messina. Donating proceeds to Seattle Children’s Hospital, this concert will explore themes of human connection and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

SG Lewis

Emotive dance music artist SG Lewis, best known for producing Dua Lipa's smash hit "Hallucinate," will stop by ahead of his upcoming album, AudioLust & HigherLove, with support from like-minded electronic artist Mindchatter.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

All Fantasy Everything

Hosted by beloved Portlander and former Mercury columnist Ian Karmel alongside funny folks Sean Jordan and David Gborie, the hit podcast All Fantasy Everything riffs on pop culture and zeitgeisty topics to create fantasy drafts that promise a marathon of laughs.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

The Wait Wait Stand Up Tour

Wait Wait panelist regulars, who somehow manage to be both hilarious and whip-smart, will hit the stage for an evening of stand-up that'll get you thinkin'. Hosted by Last Comic Standing season three winner Alonzo Bodden, this all-ages performance will feature fellow Wait Waiters Cristela Alonzo, Maeve Higgins, and Helen Hong.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

35th Annual Winter Beer Taste: Night of the Living Draft

Stimulate your palate with tastes of beers from over 30 Northwest breweries and cideries, including some made exclusively for this event. This year's theme is Night of the Living Draft, so come prepared for plenty of zombie hijinks. 74th Street Ale House will provide red beans and rice served with andouille (a vegetarian option is available).

(Phinney Center Blue Building, Phinney Ridge)

LIVE MUSIC

Adam Green with Tchotchke

Adam Green, New York-hailing singer-songwriter, artist, filmmaker, and co-founder of the anti-folk duo The Moldy Peaches, will play a solo set in support of his new self-released album, That Fucking Feeling, alongside alt-rock trio Tchotchke. You can also catch The Moldy Peaches reunite for the first time in over a decade, with a short acoustic set after a screening of Meet Me in the Bathroom , a documentary about New York's early aughts music scene.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

FOALS: Life Is Yours Tour

British rockers FOALS, whom Mercury writer Ned Lannamann once described as "[leaping] between slowly sad and jumpily danceable," will play tracks from their newest album, Life Is Yours, their first as a trio (without keyboardist Edwin Congreave). Don't miss opening sets from indie-rock ensemble Inner Wave and art-punk outfit Gustaf.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

The Smashing Pumpkins with Jane's Addiction

Are The Smashing Pumpkins past their prime? That's up for debate (we're leaning towards yes), but it's hard to pass up the opportunity to hear timeless alt-rock classics like "1979" and "Today." Plus, founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin have reunited with frontman Billy Corgan for this tour, making it the closest thing to the original lineup since their initial disbandment in 2000. Assuming that lead vocalist Perry Farrell is feeling up for it, alt-metal pioneers Jane's Addiction will open the show.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

HOT IN IT - A Night of Dance & Drag Celebrating Charli XCX & Other Hyperpop Stars!

Beep beep! Celebrate the future of pop by dancing (and scream-singing) along to bangers by Charli XCX, SOPHIE, Kim Petras, Rina Sawayma, and more from the whole PC Music crew. Let's ride.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Channel 5 Live with Andrew Callaghan

Andrew Callaghan, whose Seattle upbringing included interviewing Juggalos and enough shroom usage to trigger hallucinogen persisting perception disorder, is considered a pioneer of YouTube-style gonzo reporting. He'll bring his "digital journalism experience," Channel 5, to the stage—we hope to hear more about that wild Alex Jones interview.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

The Business of Books: How to Start a Book-Related Business: A Workshop for BIPOC Entrepreneurs

BIPOC lit lovers, gather 'round! This free workshop on book-related entrepreneurship invites those interested in starting their own business to learn more about the industry, engage in roundtable discussions, and build community. Speakers include Gary Luke, editor and former publisher of Seattle-based Sasquatch Books, and children's book author Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II, as well as recently retired, award-winning Elliott Bay Book Company employee Karen Maeda Allman and queer Chicana poet Christina Vega.

(Seattle Public Library, Beacon Hill)

Kid Congo Powers: Some New Kind of Kick

Kid Congo Powers, legendary rock guitarist and former member of The Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, will stop by Seattle to read from his jangly new memoir Some New Kind of Kick, which offers a striking view of counterculture through the lens of a gay Latino punk. Powers will sign copies and chat with fellow guitarist Tom Price.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown)

See You at San Diego: An Oral History on Comic-Con, Fandom, & the Triumph of Geek Culture

Mathew Klickstein's See You in San Diego examines the meteoric rise of comic fandom generated by the San Diego Comic Con, which was founded in 1970. Klickstein will sign copies of the geek-friendly tome and chat with cartoonist Roberta Gregory, science fiction and fantasy writer Astrid Anderson, University of Oregon cinema studies professor Erin Hanna, and Fantagraphics founder Gary Groth about the con phenomenon.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

The Teacher Show Period 2

It makes sense that some of our best local comedians are teachers—the profession seems to require a good sense of humor. Grab a hall pass and head to this stand-up showcase, which will focus on classroom dynamics relayed by real-life educators and funny folks Don Gavitte, Hannah G, Meanroth Ny, Jake Quanbeck, Carl Click, and Tina Högström.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill)

FILM

Touch of Evil

Orson Welles's stark, violent noir Touch of Evil follows newlyweds (played by Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh) down Mexican alleyways for an eccentric crime tale that co-stars silver screen muse Marlene Dietrich and Welles himself.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

An Incredible Feast

At this fundraiser feast put on by Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets and benefiting the Good Farmer Fund and Food Security Programs, 20 acclaimed Seattle chefs will be matched up with local farms to create a locally sourced spread. This year’s batch of culinary luminaries includes Tamara Murphy of Terra Plata, Syd Suntha of Kottu, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Kristi Brown of Communion, Ethan Stowell, and more, and they’ll be whipping up dishes using fresh ingredients from Alvarez Organic Farm, Tonnemaker Valley Farm, Skinny Kitty Farm, and Sno-Valley Mushrooms, among many others. Plus, there’s local beer and wine, games, raffles, and a silent auction.

(Block 41, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Ella Jane

On her new album, Marginalia, rising star Ella Jane sings about growing up, coming into her sexuality, and overcoming insecurities through layered harmonies and danceable bedroom-pop beats. She will support the album alongside kindred pop gem Alix Page.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Surf Curse

The LA-via-Reno quartet Surf Curse, who found success during the revival of surf rock back in the 2010s, are still catching waves with their new album, Magic Hour, which takes a more polished approach to their signature post-punk sound. They will support the album alongside Oakland bedroom-pop group Toner.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Nigella Lawson

TV chef, celebrated food writer, and quintessential foodie Nigella Lawson will head to Seattle in celebration of her latest book, Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories. The tome intertwines fresh recipes with essays exploring Lawson's personal relationship with food—readers can dig into everything from beef cheeks to peanut butter cake while learning more about her kitchen rhythms and rituals.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

National Geographic Live: Wild Hope

Photojournalist, documentarian, and Nikon ambassador Ami Vitale will take audiences on a visual journey through the worlds captured in front of her camera, from the brutalities of war to an Indigenous-run elephant sanctuary in Kenya. Wild Hope will be presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Tacoma Arts Live presents Bob Woodward: 50th Anniversary of Watergate

It's been 50 years since the infamous Watergate scandal, which brought concerns about excesses of power and secretive government goings-on to new heights. Reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein broke the story, winning Pulitzers for their legendary investigative journalism. Woodward will head to Pantages to look back at that pivotal moment in history and what's transpired in his career since—for those out of the loop, he's penned 21 bestsellers.

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine

The first of its kind in the United States, this traveling exhibit explores the "evolution and potential" of artificial intelligence, presenting cutting-edge science and technology that encourages visitors (especially tech-happy Seattleites) to consider how AI might impact their futures.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (who also directed In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) continues to develop his thoughtful, darkly comedic style in this tale of two lifelong friends on an isolated island off the coast of Ireland (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who experience a startling rift in their relationship.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Cinema Italian Style

SIFF's 14th annual roundup of the best in contemporary Italian cinema offers both streaming and in-person viewing options. The homage to Italian film will also include a retrospective classic by art cinema master Michelangelo Antonioni this year, as well as Mario Martone's award-winning thriller Nostalgia and Blessed Boys, an erotic debut by Silvia Brunelli.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Romanian Film Festival

A new wave of Romanian filmmakers is producing innovative, boundary-pushing films, and back for its ninth year, the Romanian Film Festival continues to spotlight the best creatives from the country. Showcasing work by emerging and established directors, the festival (titled "Homelands" this year) reflects on current crises of displacement, economic strife, and political turmoil, but also aims to "redefine our sense of homelands and belonging."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Exploring the complexities of South Asia and its diaspora, the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) creates space for ongoing conversation through screenings, panel talks, and workshops. The 18-day festival includes a spotlight on LGBTQIA+ films, a screening of buzzy British-Indian diaspora story Goldfish, and more.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. First up is the Woody's Baconator (November 1-7), a take on the Wendy's Baconator with mayo, double bacon, double grass-fed beef, and double Tillamook American cheese. Next is the Jack in the Box-inspired Sourdough Woody (November 8-14), with mayo, sliced tomatoes, Hills bacon, Swiss cheese, grass-fed beef, and ketchup on sourdough. (Curly fries are also available that week for the full experience.) The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (November 15-21) comes after that, followed by the Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap (November 22-28).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Wine on the Rock

Abscond from the city for a weekend and explore four Bainbridge Island wineries. You'll get to see the winemaking process in action and may even get a chance to join in or try a sample. Your ticket includes a wine flight and charcuterie at each participating venue.

(Bainbridge Island Wineries, Winslow, Friday-Saturday)

LIVE MUSIC

Cloudbreak: Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest

Cloudbreak, Seattle's newest music fest, will celebrate the return of live music as local venues continue healing from hardships they faced during the pandemic. The festival, which takes place over the course of four weeks and across more than a dozen venues, will continue this week with highlights including Damien Jurado , psych-rock duo The Black Tones , guitar-driven rockers Smokey Brights , and trumpeter Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo with his Shrine All-Star Band.

(Various locations, Wednesday-Sunday)

Freakout Festival

Now on its tenth year, Freakout Festival will take over Ballard with over 70 performers spanning six venues and four days, with an emphasis on Latin and femme-fronted acts. You won't want to miss performances from revolutionary Tropicália group Os Mutantes, singer-songwriter Isobel Campbell (formerly of Belle & Sebastian), noise rock duo No Age, punk icon Kid Congo Powers with his band The Pink Monkeybirds, LA-based indie-pop artist Colleen Green, and so many more.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Amen Corner

Penned by civil rights activist icon James Baldwin in 1954, The Amen Corner follows the female pastor of a Harlem church and the secrets that threaten her congregation's devotion. In partnership with LANGSTON, theatre ensemble The Williams Project will return to the stage for this production, five years after their lauded rendition of Baldwin’s Blues for Mister Charlie.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Wednesday-Sunday)

Jagged Little Pill

Written by punchy Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno), Jagged Little Pill is based on the fearless heartache of Alanis Morissette's music. The jukebox musical follows an imperfect American family and "sustains the best hopes of Broadway," according to The New York Times, with lyrics written by Morissette herself. (And yes, you'll get to hear "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know.")

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Jesus Christ Superstar

This heavenly, high-energy rock opera with a classic Andrew Lloyd Weber score will be reinterpreted by Reboot Theatre Company, who are renowned for their fresh, inclusive takes on beloved musicals.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Wednesday-Sunday)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Macbeth

Shakespeare's eldritch tragedy Macbeth always offers something wicked. This interpretation of the gore-flecked tale of witches, madness, paranoia, and civil war was directed by ACT Theatre artistic director John Langs, and stars Reginald André Jackson and Alexandra Tavares.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Seasons' Canon

In honor of their 50th anniversary, Pacific Northwest Ballet will present a fresh array of ballet for this performance, including a premiere of Crystal Pite’s artful work The Seasons’ Canon alongside a world premiere by Dwight Rhoden, artistic director of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and George Balanchine’s Duo Concertant, a two-dancer performance with on-stage musical accompaniment.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Fine Lines: Cartoons from the WSHS Collections

This selection of early-20th-century cartoons and illustrations, pulled from the Washington State Historical Society’s archives, promises to be surprisingly relevant. Pieces will be displayed on rotation for the duration of the show, so visitors are encouraged to return for more from trailblazing cartoonists like John “Dok” Hager (the creator of intriguingly titled "Dok's Dippy Duck,") Marja Van Wijk, Ronald Debs Ginther, and others.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Monday-Sunday)

Light the Forest

The woodsy beauty of Pilchuck Glass School's Stanwood campus will gleam with neon light in this installation series created by Seattle-based artist Kelsey Fernkopf. Explore the verdant grounds before sundown, then take in the glow at dusk; if the neon process sparks your interest, Fernkopf will also offer a live demonstration on November 13.

(Pilchuck Glass School Campus, Stanwood, Friday-Sunday)

Mia Farrington: Refrain

Portland painter Mia Farrington's raw linen canvases radiate with bold geometric shapes inspired by central Oregon's arid desert landscape. With rock-like forms and calming compositions, Farrington's paintings evoke two-dimensional cairns—both meditative and stoic, Refrain alsodoesn't shy away from delicate imperfections.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Wednesday-Saturday; opening)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Friday-Sunday)