The Top 71 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 30-Feb 5, 2023

MONDAY

FILM

Radical Films: 15 Movies That Shook the World

This is not your standard-issue "radical films" class—you won't hear a peep from film bros about Citizen Kane or The Godfather. Instead, SIFF is taking a globetrotter's approach, with deep dives into Japanese horror, Mexican realism, Bollywood Westerns, and more. The series of hybrid talks at SIFF Film Center will be presented in conjunction with screenings of each film at SIFF Uptown, so do your homework by catching flicks like Enter the Dragon, La Haine, and City of God throughout the five-week series.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Lunar New Year Feast

Take part in a five-course feast with dishes symbolizing wealth, family unity, longevity, prosperity, and fullness, complemented by five different beers from Lucky Envelope Brewing.

(Latona Pub, Green Lake)

LIVE MUSIC

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert

Former Mercury contributor Rose Finn wrote: "Shawn Colvin will forever be etched in my memory from the time I was eight years old, dancing around my friend's living room as my friend stood on a chair lip-syncing "Sunny Came Home," with thunder and lightning striking outside in the mid-August heat. This song catapulted Colvin into the mainstream, winning her a Grammy for both Song and Record of the Year in 1998. Colvin has toured with Suzanne Vega and played with everybody from Joni Mitchell to Crosby, Stills & Nash, influences that shine through in her soft, ambient-folk-rock as well as her sweet, crackly, unaffected tone." For this triple-headlined show, Colvin will link up with "Walking in Memphis" singer Marc Cohn and bluegrass artist Sarah Jarosz.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Lizzie No with Tyler Hamilton

Rising folk singer-songwriter, harpist, and podcaster Lizzie No, who was recently called a "magnetic performer" by NPR, will serve up an evening of tender acoustic tunes alongside local rock artist Tyler Hamilton.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

Amor Towles

Bestselling wordsmith Amor Towles, whose books Rules of Civility and A Gentleman in Moscow have flown off the shelves for the past decade, will drop by Town Hall Seattle to discuss his elegant approach to historical fiction and his new novel, The Lincoln Highway, which follows an off-kilter '50s-era road trip.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Miriam Toews with Angela Garbes

Miriam Toews will celebrate the paperback launch of her critically acclaimed novel Fight Night, which NPR described as "an ardent, hilarious, and moving addition" to her body of work. Toews (who also penned Women Talking, which was recently adapted for film) will chat with Filipino American food writer and former Stranger staffer Angela Garbes.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

MorMor

Up-and-coming Toronto-based singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist MorMor will make his way through Seattle supporting his debut album, Semblance, which uniquely blends dream pop, psych rock, and R&B.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Stuff You Should Know

Certified info nerds Josh Clark and Charles “Chuck” Bryant will take their popular podcast Stuff You Should Know to the stage for a night of fun-lovin' research-sharing on topics you never knew you were fascinated by (think ayahuasca, the Satanic Panic, and pizza).

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Aubrey Gordon with Lindy West: You Just Need to Lose Weight

Pacific Northwest powerhouse Aubrey Gordon isn't known to mince words—her podcast Maintenance Phase unpacks the mumbo-jumbo of modern wellness culture, from green juice cleanses to Goop-sponsored BS. For this discussion, she'll dig into her new book, You Just Need to Lose Weight, which debunks anti-fat misconceptions and offers tools for fat activism and liberation, alongside Shrill writer Lindy West.

(Town Hall Seattle and Virtual)

In Person Author Talk: Noah Galuten, The Don't Panic Pantry Cookbook

Chef and writer Noah Galuten, perhaps best known for his pandemic-borne "Don't Panic Pantry" series on YouTube and for being the husband of stand-up comedian Iliza Schlesinger, will chat with sustainability expert Peter Kareiva and will demonstrate a recipe from his debut cookbook, which presents "mostly vegetarian comfort food that happens to be pretty good for you" and aims to take anxiety and perfectionism out of the kitchen. If that doesn't entice you, maybe the fact that one attendee will win a five-and-a-half quart Le Creuset Dutch oven will.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Vendor Week Kick-off

Local celebs like Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, indie darling Kimya Dawson, and South Seattle Emerald's Marcus Harrison Green will hawk copies of Real Change, Seattle's street newspaper that fosters progress by spotlighting low-income and homeless people's experiences. Stop by to pick up the new issue and spot a familiar face.

(Westlake Park, Downtown)

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Eric Bellinger

R&B singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger is known for his unbelievably smooth vocals and knack for writing soul hits. Over the past couple of years, he has become a go-to songwriter for big names like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Usher. Bellinger will be joined by fellow neo-soul heavies Trevor Jackson, Kyle Banks, and June Poole.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

KBCS Presents: Jeffrey Martin

Back in 2014, former Mercury editor Ned Lannamann described Jeffrey Martin as "the literate, forlorn folk of Portland-based songwriters" with a "honey-smoke voice and guitar." The indie-folk hero will play a hometown show alongside like-minded soloist Taylor Kingman.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Larkin Poe

Roots-rock duo Larkin Poe, which consists of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, will support their new album, Blood Harmony, which was described by Forbes as "42 minutes of pounding driving guitar and slide guitar virtuosity – a deep funk that conjures bands as disparate as The James Gang, ZZ Top, The Allman Brothers and CSN&Y-era Neil Young (well, not so disparate)." Soul- and jazz-infused rock band Vista Kicks will get things started.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Salish Sea Early Music Festival

If period-specific chamber music from six different centuries sounds like your vibe, then say hello to the 2023 season of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival which highlights ancient instruments like the renaissance recorder, eight-keyed flute, and harpsichord. The festival will kick off this month with a four-part Italian canzona (Feb 2) and a Viennese Biedermeier serenade (Feb 23).

(Faith Lutheran Church, Northeast Seattle)

Tacoma Arts Live Presents: Voices of Mississippi

Based on the Grammy-winning compilation album Voices of Mississippi, this multimedia concert pays tribute to the artists of the Southern blues, gospel, and storytelling traditions. Prominent Mississippi-born musicians Bobby Rush, Shardé Thomas, Luther Dickinson, and Cody Dickinson will perform alongside archival film, historical photos, and personal narratives told by Dr. William Ferris, the founding director of the University of Mississippi Center for the Study of Southern Culture.(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

READINGS & TALKS

Our Backyard Bumbles: An Introduction to Washington’s Bumblebees

Buzz buzz, bumblebee lovers—this donation-based hybrid presentation by bee ecology (beecology?) expert David Jennings will give you the scoop on our native pollinators and how we can better protect their populations. You'll learn to identify the most common species and hear more about their furry bodies, which are both cute and thermoregulating.

(The Mountaineers Seattle Program Center, Northeast Seattle)

Travel as a Political Act: An Evening with Rick Steves

Longtime travel guru, hometown hero, and America's sweetheart Rick Steves will speak about travel as a political act (and his "backdoor" tricks for making your journeys more stress-free and cost-effective). Snag a $50 raffle ticket and you might win two Alaska Airlines round-trip fares.

(The Collective, South Lake Union)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour

Meteoric NYC funnyman Sam Morril will visit Seattle on his Class Act tour, where he's sure to encounter some skinny jean-wearin’ disciplinarians.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Smokus Pocus: A 420 Magic Show

Life is hard, and sometimes the only thing better than a THC-induced chill sesh is being stoned while performers do trippy magic tricks. (If staying sober is more your speed, Smokus Pocus still promises to be pretty damn cool.) Shrug off a long week of stress at this performance, where you'll watch mind readers, disappearing acts, and other magical mysteries.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Enumclaw Expo Wine & Chocolate Festival

Glug vino from over 15 Washington wineries whilst sampling artisan chocolates from local producers and perusing handmade wares from vendors. A lineup of bands will also provide live entertainment throughout the event.

(Enumclaw Expo Center, Enumclaw)

Strange Brewfest: Live and Let Brew

The 17th edition of Port Townsend's proudly quirky beer festival is taking its cues from classic James Bond films. Dress in your best Bond Girl getup or in a bespoke tux that would make 007 himself proud, and dive into a world of espionage, Northwest craft beer, and live music.

(American Legion Hall, Port Townsend)

LIVE MUSIC

Kent Spotlight Series Presents: International Guitar Night

The 23rd anniversary tour of International Guitar Night, an annual showcase of global guitar luminaries, will feature Canadian jazz guitarist and vocalist Jocelyn Gould, Flamenco master Jesus Guerrero, classical guitarist Stephanie Jones, and Finnish jazz expert Olli Soikkeli.

(Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, Kent)

Unwound

Back in 2015, VICE wrote, "Unwound will never reunite so get over it.” The Olympia, WA-born post-hardcore quartet will defy all odds, heading out on their first tour in twenty years with a two-night stint in Seattle, playing songs from their seven-album catalog. Bassist Jared Warren (of Karp, The Melvins, and Big Business) will fill the shoes of founding member Vern Rumsey, who passed away in 2020.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

After Hours Ski Lodge Dance Party

Ballard's old-world tavern will transform into a cozy ski lodge for an après-ski-themed dance party featuring bar specials, Nordic-inspired bites, and music from DJ Jay Curry. Don't forget to dress in your best retro snow gear for a chance to win prizes.

(Skål Beer Hall, Ballard)

Funbox: Sonic

Hosts Fran Zia and Ava Magnum blend geek and gag in this monthly drag show. This time around, Funbox is on a Sonic the Hedgehog theme, so prepare for speedy realness from quick-on-their-feet queens Solana Solstice, Diamond Lil, and Kitty Vixen.

(Timbre Room, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Jerboa Dance Presents: Unhinge

Nonprofit Seattle dance company Jerboa blends magicians' tricks, Cyr wheel, live violin music, and athletic movement for an unexpected, "serious to absurd" jaunt emceed by Brenna Duffitt.

(Yaw Theater, Georgetown)

VISUAL ART

Winter Exhibitions Public Opening Party

Contemporary aesthetes Museum of Museums will dazzle the public with this party-slash-show-preview, unveiling their buzzy new exhibitions and installations for winter. Head to the shindig for live tunes and a full bar while checking out SOFT TOUCH , a tactile new group exhibition with works by over 35 fiber artists.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Eric D'Alessandro

New York native, Karen impersonator, and TikTok hit Eric D’Alessandro will head to the West Coast with his viral brand of sarcastic impersonations. Hopefully he'll drag us; it's what he does best.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Anacortes Uncorked

Feast your eyes on the natural beauty of Fidalgo Island while sipping fine vintages and snacking on hors d'oeuvres, chocolate, cheeses, and accompaniments. If you taste something you like, you can purchase it from an onsite shop to take home.

(Historic Port of Anacortes Warehouse)

LIVE MUSIC

Adore Delano

Spend the evening with the California-hailing drag queen and singer-songwriter Adore Delano, who has appeared both as a contestant on American Idol and RuPaul's Drag Race. The pop-punk-inspired tunes from her latest EP, Dirty Laundry, will be backed by a live band.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

A Tribute to George Strait: SMASH Benefit

A pantheon of PNW musicians will join together to perform the music of country music legend George Strait, raising money for Seattle nonprofit SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare). The lineup of performers includes Richard Simeonoff, Chris King, Nik Singleton, Fredd Luongo, Terry Bratsch, David Salanen, Dakota Poorman, Andrea Valdez Gabouer, and Charles Wicklander.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Cut Chemist: All Vinyl 45s Set with Supreme La Rock and Indica Jones

New York-born turntablist (and member of alt-rap group Jurassic 5) Cut Chemist will play a strictly vinyl set of hip-hop, jazz, and soul. He will be joined by local selectors Supreme La Rock and Indica Jones.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Dirtwire: Ghostcatcher Tour

Hoedown to a mix of Americana, blues, and "electro-acoustic swamptronica" with Oakland-hailing trio Dirtwire. They’ll be joined by kindred spirits Yaima and folktronica DJ Bloomurian.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Seattle Women's Chorus: Get The Party Started

Seattle Women's Chorus will get the party started with uplifting tracks from female artists including Lesley Gore, P!nk, Nina Simone, and Lizzo.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Rabbit

This Year of the Rabbit celebration will give you something to hop about with Chinese cultural dance, live entertainment, and vendor booths. Don't miss out on the much-loved neighborhood food walk, which will offer scrumptious bites from Chinatown-ID businesses.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

Lunar New Year Family Celebration

Celebrate the good luck that the Year of the Rabbit holds with Seattle Asian Art Museum's artsy Lunar New Year offerings, including a community mural session with artist Juliana Kang Robinson, storytime and art-making with artist/author Julie Kim, and a lion dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

New Blood Series: Robin Fierce

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestant Robin Fierce will pull up to the MX stage to share her wiggly "essence of bad bitchery" as part of queer/bar's gory and gaggy new drag series.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

Pon De Riri: Rave to Rihanna

Pre-game for Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance with an all-Riri all-night dance party featuring everything from her "Pon de Replay" beginnings to her beloved 2016 album Anti.

(High Dive, Fremont)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Angirmaa Balchinjav

Influential Mongolian producer Angirmaa Balchinjav (known as Ангирмаа) has worked with global sensations such as Sarantuya, Ariunaa, Altantsetseg, and Serchmaa, helping popularize pop music in Mongolia for over three decades. She will stop by Supernova for a rare US appearance playing tracks from throughout her career.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers

From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers looks closely at the history of Black pioneers in the architecture field, whose structural innovations can be found in ancient temples, cultural institutions, and soaring skyscrapers. The traveling exhibition spotlights groundbreakers like Georgia Louise H. Brown, Philip G. Freelon, and Roberta Washington, and considers how these experts have navigated racism and discrimination in the field to imagine better buildings and better worlds.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

FILM

Children's Film Festival of Seattle

CCFS’s slate of international films features visual storytelling centered on narratives about childhood—the way that children view the world, deal with adult issues, and work as agents of change in their communities. Much of what you'll find on tap at the annual fest can be experienced and enjoyed by adults. LEILANI POLK

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Give Me Pity!

Author and Please Baby Please director Amanda Kramer delivers this madcap take on the retro variety shows of yore. Sophie von Haselberg stars in Give Me Pity! as the glamorous and slowly unraveling star of a neon-tinged one-woman show.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

Love Stinks

For those who greet Valentine's Day with a groan, this screening series on all things love-related—think fetishistic pleasure, savage sexual sicknesses, teen obsessions, and Drew Barrymore—might be the perfect antidote. This week, Love Stinks features David Lynch's melodramatic road trip Wild at Heart and German underground gem Der Fan.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Wednesday-Sunday)

Tár

Some have described the journey Tár takes us on as one about cancel culture: a phrase that can mean whatever one wants it to mean at this point, though this easy categorization feels far too neat and Internet-brained. A more apt comparison would be to 2014’s Whiplash, a film that explores ambition and power—though Tár contains more humor and a willingness to poke fun at its central subject. Without tipping off exactly what happens, those who stick out the two and a half hour film are treated to a final, fraught, and unexpected punchline. It cements. Field's tragicomedy uncovers the full picture of a unique figure in all her grim glory. PORTLAND MERCURY WRITER CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Tuesday)

Women Talking

Miriam Toews's bestselling 2018 novel Women Talking unraveled the tense tale of a group of women clawing to escape from an isolated Mennonite colony. This film adaptation boasts an all-star cast including Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara; The Los Angeles Times described director Sarah Polley's approach as "an artful, incisive distillation of Toews’ arguments."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Field To Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up Field to Table, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most sought-after chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Jason Wilson of The Lakehouse, and Max Petty of Eden Hill, will concoct original menus for the event.

(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, Friday-Sunday)

Red Wine & Chocolate

Revel in the decadent combination of red wine and chocolate at Chelan's annual celebration. Participating wineries will offer special chocolate and red wine pairings, special activities, discounts, and more.

(Lake Chelan Wine Valley, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Excision: The Thunderdome

This electronic music extravaganza boasts three days of "non-stop bass" with artists from all over the globe performing back-to-back sets. Highlights from the festival include Canadian DJ Excision (headlining all three nights), the electronic trio Black Tiger Sex Machine, metal musician-turned-EDM DJ Sullivan King, dubstep demon Svdden Death, and electronic producer Virtual Riot.

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

We're not too proud to beg for this 12-time Tony-winning jukebox musical, which weaves the story of the Detroit Motown band's rise to fame through foot-tapping tunes and killer dance moves. Obie-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning Sergio Trujillo join heads for Ain't Too Proud, which moves to the beat of “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and other hits.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

An Endless Shift

Local theater actor, singer, and teaching artist Gloria Alcalá's solo performance An Endless Shift draws inspiration from the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, centering the perspectives and verbatim accounts of Seattle nurses who faced the harrowing virus head-on.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer:

This electro-synth musical follows a group of young queer pals who decide that their last night on Earth should be an epic rager. Penned by Dante Green and directed by Nansi Dwendi, An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When The World is No Longer: blends partying with pensive reflection for a surprising meditation on the human experience.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Sunday)

Giselle

Spooky, sumptuous classic Giselle follows a young woman (decked out in Jerome Kaplan’s dramatic costumes) whose untimely death leads to encounters with "spectral maidens" in pursuit of vengeance.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Gloria: A Life

Women's rights firecracker Gloria Steinem may occasionally misfire, but the activist and founder of Ms. magazine is still a celebrated leader of the American women’s movement. Penned by Emily Mann, Gloria: A Life traces the progress of her career as a staunch feminist, from undercover Playboy investigations in the '60s to the 2017 Women's March. The production will include a community conversation on local activist movements "inspired by the organizing principles of Black Lives Matter: Lead with Love, Low Ego, High Impact, and Move at the Speed of Trust."

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

History of Theatre: About, By, For, and Near

ACT Core Company writer and artist Reginald André Jackson unravels the artistic history of his ancestors in this world premiere production, which was created in collaboration with The Hansberry Project and director Valerie Curtis-Newton to spotlight unsung creative heroes across time.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Erika L. Sánchez, this coming-of-age play follows a 15-year-old Chicago girl whose dreams of being a famous writer are upended by her family's expectations and her sister's death.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Metamorphoses

Described as "fresh, thrilling, and twisted" by Time Out London, this inventive interpretation of Ovid's epic poems directed by Shana Cooper will be performed by a quartet of actors using "pure forms of theatrical storytelling." The mysterious blend of recognizable and rarely heard myths aims to unearth transformative human experiences.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)

This Bitter Earth

In this thought-provoking, timely play directed by Brandon Ivie, a brilliant Black playwright reckons with issues of bravery, apathy, class, and race alongside his boyfriend, a white Black Lives Matter activist.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Donna Huanca: Magma Slit

Bolivian American artist Donna Huanca's challenging work disrupts the omnipresent male gaze to center femme and indigenous Andean identities, stories, and mark-making. Working in multimedia and live performance, Huanca's works are site-specific and ever-evolving, informed by ritual as a transcendent and meditative force.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Flying Woman: The Paintings of Katherine Bradford

Katherine Bradford, East Coast painter of UFOs, swimmers, and luminous earth-dwellers, will present a survey of works arranged chronologically in Flying Woman, which spans the last 20 years of her career. Gently defiant of societal expectations of women, Bradford's abstracted, androgynous figures float in ethereal realms or go about their daily routines—it's all fair game in her magical, unapologetic approach to art-making.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

PNW x PNW

Artists have attempted to capture the beauty of the Pacific Northwest for centuries, but no one quite knows the place like the locals. In this photography exhibition pulled from the Henry's permanent collection, regional artists like Imogen Cunningham, Eirik Johnson, Mary Randlett, and Darius Reynolds Kinsey do justice to the land we call home through moving landscapes and more.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Resilience – A Sansei Sense of Legacy

Centering artists' reflections on the traumatic legacy of Executive Order 9066, Resilience — A Sansei Sense of Legacy incorporates traditional Japanese techniques like boro stitching and kintsugi alongside deconstructed kimonos, photography, and mixed media collage. Featured artists include Lydia Nakashima Degarrod, Wendy Maruyama, Na Omi Judy Shintani, and others.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

SOFT TOUCH

The latest group show at Museum of Museums makes a promise that most exhibitions cannot: visitors are welcome to sit, stand, or recline in the gallery "cushioned by a patchwork of futon mattresses, shag carpets, and curtaining." Sounds cozy! SOFT TOUCH offers a comprehensive look at explosive contemporary trends in textile art and soft sculpture, with works by over 35 artists using fibers to think about interwoven themes of identity, humanity, and nature.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Thick as Mud

The word mud is likely derived from the Middle Low German mudde, meaning "moist, soft earth," with connections to the Polish word muł (slime) and the Sanskrit prefix mutra- (urine). Kids started making "mud pies" sometime around 1788; salamanders were first called "mudpuppies" in the mid-1800s, and hobo slang for coffee hit the scene in 1925. Now that your interest in mud has been sufficiently piqued, head to Thick As Mud, a group exhibition that digs into the nitty-gritty of human-mud relations and "engage[s] mud as a material and site that harbors memories of perseverance and means of survival, alongside and in tandem with legacies of trauma." Material experts Diedrick Brackens and Candice Lin will share work alongside other mud lovers.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

VIM: A Group Invitational

Innovative contemporary artists like Sofia Arnold, Markeith Woods, and Genevieve Leavold come together for this invitational group exhibition, a playful response to the archaic word "vim" (not often seen without its counterpoint word, "vigor"). VIM aims to capture the "high spirits and infectious energy" of the term through eye-popping visuals and textures.

(Virtual via ZINC contemporary, Monday-Tuesday; closing)