The Top 72 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 13-19, 2023



Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope - Hosted by Shane Wahlund & Michael Anderson

Collide-O-Scope has been melting brains with freaky found footage and expertly curated ephemera for over a decade. This mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity is well suited to the weirdo in all of us—plus, attendees have the chance to win sick prizes throughout the night.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Decision to Leave: Global One-Night Event

Park Chan-wook, the visionary director behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden, won Best Director at Cannes in 2022 for this stylish thriller. Decision to Leave begins with a man falling to his death from a Korean mountain peak, and unravels into a sensual noir with subtle nods to Vertigo. This one-night-only screening of the film includes a new pre-recorded conversation between Park and Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

Radical Films: 15 Movies That Shook the World

This is not your standard-issue "radical films" class—you won't hear a peep from film bros about Citizen Kane or The Godfather. Instead, SIFF is taking a globetrotter's approach, with deep dives into Japanese horror, Mexican realism, Bollywood Westerns, and more. The series of hybrid talks at SIFF Film Center will be presented in conjunction with screenings of each film at SIFF Uptown, concluding this week with City of God, Under the Skin, and Atlantics.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

Silent Movie Mondays

Honoring the fascinating history of the Paramount Theatre, which opened its doors in 1928 with a screening of the silent comedy Feel My Pulse, this silent film series continues with a screening of the 1927 Clara Bow-led romcom It. Donna Parker will perform a supplementary score on the theater's Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ; don't miss the pre- and post-screening film discussions with Dr. Jeffrey Crouse, a film scholar specializing in silent cinema.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FOOD & DRINK

Walla Walla Wine On Tour

Our slightly far-away neighbor to the East, Walla Walla, is known for its fine wines (and its onions, but that's for another time). Save yourself the five-hour drive and taste offerings from over 40 Walla Walla Valley wineries, from vintages to current releases.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Comedy of Love: A Valentine's Day Improv

Spice up your love life with spontaneous antics and audience-informed scenes at Comedy of Love, a Valentine's Day improv performance that pulls out all the passionate stops. Bring a date or your Galentine's crew to forget your heartache—or, better yet, laugh about it.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

John Early

"Godfather of alt comedy" John Early will be joined by musical guest Michael Hesslein and special character Vicky with a V for this performance, which will offer up tunes and musings from the buzzy creator of A24 sketch special Would It Kill You To Laugh? and star of HBO Max sitcom Search Party.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Second City Valentine's Day—Swipe Right: An Incomplete Guide To The Ultimate Date Night

The Second City, Chicago's oldest ongoing improv theater troupe (and original stomping grounds of greats like Chris Farley, John Candy, and Amy Poehler) will head to Seattle with an evening of caliente comedy and naughty hilarity that your Tinder date will dig.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Valentine's Day Comedy Show with Bo Johnson, Dewa Dorje, Ricci Armani

Comedy Central hooligan, Seattle native, and funny festival regular Bo Johnson will head to the stage alongside local favorite Ricci Armani and Dewa Dorje, host of comedy talk show Dee's Nuts, for this love-themed laugh fest.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: A Grace Love Story

Seattle soul sensation Grace Love is the only love you'll need this Valentine's Day with this celebration of her new EP Work in Protest. The album explores grief, resilience, and solitude through bone-chilling harmonies, disco beats, and fuzzed-out riffs. Don't miss an opening set from soulful indie rock artist Michael Compton.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Mick Flannery with Tianna Esperanza

Irish singer-songwriter Mick Flannery will come across the pond to play tracks off of his mellow, piano-centric new album, Night At The Opera, which was inspired by his "lockdown-induced chess obsession." Don't miss an opening set from rising jazz and soul artist Tianna Esperanza, who you may know as the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma “Palmolive” McLardy (of trailblazing bands The Slits and The Raincoats).

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

The Charlatans with Ride

English rock bands the Charlatans and Ride will head out on a joint tour playing the swirly, fuzzed-out psychedelic tunes that made them some of the hippest bands to namedrop in the '90s.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Valentines Day with INAYAH

Best known for her viral reworking of Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," singer, rapper, and songwriter Inayah will help you ring in the day of love (whether you're "boo'd up" or not) with the sultry R&B jams from her new album Insecure.

(Nectar, Fremont)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Swift Me Away: Taylor Swift Valentine's Day Dance Party

Enter your Lover era this Valentine's Day by dancing like you’re 22 to an alternating set of T-Swift's love songs and breakup bangers.

(High Dive, Fremont)

PERFORMANCE

The Atomic Bombshells 14th Anniversary: J’ADORE!

Beloved burlesque dazzlers The Atomic Bombshells will return to the stage for another va-va-voom Valentine's Day spectacular. Founded by Kitten LaRue in 2003, the globe-trotting troupe blends drag and dance with a sizzling spoonful of laughs, so grab your sweetie or a one-night fling for J'Adore!, an anniversary performance sealed with a kiss.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Burlesque at The Hall

Ecdysiast appreciators, gather 'round—this Valentine's Day burlesque glitter fest promises "over-the-top sensual glamour" and a hefty dose of va-va-voom from glam performers Nox Falls, Dulce D'Jour, Boom Boom L'Roux, and others.

(Queen Anne Beerhall, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Portland’s Katherine Paul is the queer and Indigenous musician behind the Black Belt Eagle Scout moniker. In 2020, Paul made the journey from Portland back to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Reservation, where she grew up, about 20 minutes south of Anacortes, Washington along the Skagit River. That’s where she eventually became a jingle dress dancer—wearing traditional powwow regalia made with 365 tobacco can lids curled into cone-like shape, and sewn closely together with ribbons. On her album The Land, The Water, The Sky, Paul will serve as a storyteller over the course of 12 tracks, evoking feelings of deep sadness, but also joy and hope, as Paul remembers the land, wisdom, knowledge, and traditions passed down by her ancestors—and weaves those inspirations in with her grunge and riot grrrl sounds. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Margo Price with Lola Kirke

The Nashville-hailing singer-songwriter brings her blend of old-school country, Americana, and bluegrass to Seattle in support of her psychedelic new album, Strays, which was written by herself and husband/collaborator Jeremy Ivey while on an extended mushroom trip. Don't miss an opening set from indie folk singer Lola Kirke (she's the daughter of Free/Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke and sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke!)

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Krista Tippett with Isabel Wilkerson

Head to this live recording of the On Being podcast for some serious inspiration courtesy of Peabody Award-winning broadcaster and National Humanities medalist Krista Tippett. She'll meet with guest speaker Isabel Wilkerson, Pulitzer-winning writer of The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

History Café: Paying Tribute to Seattle’s Black Landmarks and their Namesakes

Led by historian and Tributes: Black People Whose Names Grace Seattle Sites author Mary Henry, this edition of History Café centers Seattle's Black residents, whose names can be spotted on street signs, parks, concert halls, and other landmarks throughout the city. The free event invites attendees to learn more about their stories and vital contributions to Seattle's history.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

THURSDAY

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Yamato Drummers of Japan

The Yamato Drummers, from Nara Prefecture in Japan, have dazzled audiences with powerful live performances that feature dozens of players creating a surge of energy on taiko drums. The power and intensity of the drumming have been known to have a visceral effect on listeners, speeding up heart rates in sync with the thundering rhythms, so don't miss out on this extraordinary experience.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Black History Month Keynote Program

Dr. Damion Thomas, curator of sports at The National Museum of African American History and Culture, will offer a keynote address at the newly reopened Northwest African American Museum in observance of Black History Month.

(Northwest African American Museum, Central District)

Margot Kahn with Tara Conklin and Amber Flame

What better time than Valentine's Day to cozy up with a book about women's desire? Author and former Hugo House education director Margot Kahn, who, along with Kelly McMasters, edited Wanting: Women Writing About Desire, will drop by Seattle in celebration of the voluptuous anthology. The book includes writing by contemporary thinkers Melissa Febos, Lisa Taddeo,and others, pairing prose on deep longings with whip-smart commentary on the political underpinnings of desire.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Tommie Shelby: Examining the Case for Prison Abolition

All cops are bad, but where did carceral violence start, and what can we do about it? Tommie Shelby understands our country's history of mass incarceration, inhumane conditions, privatized prisons, and "the new Jim Crow." In his book The Idea of Prison Abolition, the philosopher and current chair of the Department of African and African American Studies at Harvard University explores possibilities for prison reform and abolition.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour

Portland-raised LGBTQ+ comedian Becky Robinson has made a name for herself in LA, creating a loveable loudmouth character that went viral during the darkest days of the pandemic and developing a one-woman show, The Heavy Pour Tour, that sold out venues nationwide last year. Find out what the fuss is about at this performance—we hope Robinson has more Tinder tales to tell.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Bill Frisell with Ambrose Akinmusire

Former Mercury contributor Mark Lore wrote: "Guitarist Bill Frisell’s kaleidoscope of jazz and folk can be bright as day or as dark and uneasy as 3 am in a cemetery. His ability to send melodies darting off in countless directions has made him a commodity for composer John Zorn and doom/drone metal band Earth, but his three-decade career has also yielded some fantastic solo work. He’s covered and interpreted the work of artists like John Lennon, Thelonious Monk, and Hank Williams (he even made an album dedicated to reinterpreting TV and movie themes), delivering often haunting takes on the originals. Frisell’s versatility is no doubt a large part of the equation, but his unique style remains intact wherever he ventures." At this show, he’ll be joined by avant-garde composer and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Lucki

“Chicago's best conscious rapper" (Chicago Reader) Lucki initially blew up with his debut mixtape, Alternative Trap, and has since worked with big names like Chance the Rapper, FKA Twigs, Earl Sweatshirt, and Lil Yachty. We expect Lucki will play songs from his latest album, Flawless Like Me, after an opening set from up-and-coming rapper Eem Triplin.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

The Beths

Don’t worry about placing the Beths within a larger trajectory of New Zealand music. Sure, the Auckland four-piece has a few things in common with the influential “Dunedin sound” and the reservoir of remarkable bands that made up the roster of Flying Nun Records, but the Beths are closer to power-pop than jingle-jangle, existing in a warm, cozily seductive place that’s not quite twee, not really punk, not exactly pop, and not too rock—it’s a place that can only be described as the Beths, and it stands a pretty good chance of being your favorite new place to hang out this year. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Snow Ball: SkiiTour

Walk into a winter wonderland at Supernova's first annual snow-themed white-out party complete with festive decor, a photo booth, and thematic tracks from DJs SkiiTour, Alfonso Tan, DeeJay Hershe, and Zorion. Don't catch a cold! White clothing, snow wear, goggles, scarves, and beanies are highly encouraged.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

TRL Night with Crazy Town’s Shifty

Relive the glory days of frosted tips, jorts, and visors with this recurring nostalgia-filled jamboree featuring DJ Indica Jones (playing '90s-'00s bangers), "Seattle's only boy band" All4doras, and a super special appearance from Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock, who will perform the band's 2000 megahit "Butterfly."

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

Word Works—Mark Doty: Raising the Stakes

Hugo House's Word Works craft talks continue with this discussion of poetic tools for imaginative participation and enhanced perception. National Book Award-winning poet Mark Doty will lead the talk alongside Tucson-based wordsmith Joshua Wilkinson.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Through the Eyes of Art: Black Style

Celebrate the dynamic and expressive modes of Black style at MoPOP in observance of Black History Month. Through the Eyes of Art: Black Style brings together artists, leaders, and tastemakers from across the state; attendees will hear from beauty expert (and Target designer) Kahlana Barfield Brown, catch a fashion show, and vibe to tunes spun by DJ Lace Cadence.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

Living Voices: Within the Silence

Because the personal is political, this multimedia presentation blends live theatrical performance with archival film footage, centering the traumatic impact of Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, which imprisoned thousands of Japanese Americans in internment camps during World War II.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

FESTIVALS

Þorrablót 2023

The midwinter Icelandic festival Þorrablót is filled with traditional food (like fermented shark meat), Brennivin schnapps, and singing and dancing to live music.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard)

FOOD & DRINK

Sixth Annual Winter Beer Festival

McMenamins is here to help tide you over through the remaining days of winter with over 32 beers and ciders, plus merch, food specials, and live music from the Panda Conspiracy and Space Whales.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell)

LIVE MUSIC

Magic City Hippies

Florida-based indie-funk outfit Magic City Hippies are all about pleasing crowds with feel-good grooves that ooze with Miami nightlife energy. They'll stop by Seattle to play songs from their new album, Water Your Garden, after an opening set from French house duo Capyac.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles

Emmy Award-winning tribute group the Fab Four will return to Seattle with note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles songs, costume changes that reflect the band’s distinct eras, and carefully coiffed mop tops that will make it seem like you're watching the real thing.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

GenderQueer: Love Thyself!

Put your own twist on gender norms, or shirk them entirely—this is GenderQueer, a recurring drag experience performed entirely by non-binary performers. Hosted by the always-camp Mx. O Gender, this month's lovey-dovey show centers self-care in all forms. Enby glamazons Kylie Mooncakes, Hot Pink Shade, Posh, and Orange Jules will #treatthemselves as they explore the "gender universe."

(Timbre Room, Downtown)

Stayin' Alive: Lovedance

Are you lookin' for some hot stuff this Valentine's weekend? Get your booty on the dance floor for a love-fueled disco dance party featuring magicians, drag performers, a live house band, and DJs spinning strictly love songs.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Lingua Ignota with Chat Pile

Classically trained singer and multi-instrumentalist Kristin Hayter, aka Lingua Ignota, floats between neo-classical piano ballads, industrial noise, and heavy metal, with powerful lyricism that draws on her personal experience with domestic violence. She will support her latest release, Sinner Get Ready, with Oklahoma City-bred sludge metal band Chat Pile.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Far Side (FKA The Pharcyde)

Nineties-bred South Central alt-hip-hop crew the Pharcyde, who now go by the Far Side, will surely dole out their influential throwbacks like "Oh Shit" and "Passing Me By."

(Nectar, Fremont)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Atsuko Okatsuka - Hey, Hi! New Material Tour

Stand-up showstopper Atsuko Okatsuka, who was named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch" in 2022, will pop by Seattle, hopefully to teach us more about the viral, "how low can you go" drop challenge she started on TikTok.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

EXHIBITS

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

SKATE: Rinks, Derbies, and Discos in Washington Skate History

Throw on some hot pants for this cruise through Washington's roller disco history. SKATE: Rinks, Derbies, and Discos in Washington Skate History looks back at an era of couples' skates, snack bars, and shag haircuts to consider how the four-wheeled activity reflected the social issues and movements of its golden era. The exhibition also makes note of how contemporary skate communities are keeping it rollin' with new innovations to the sport.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Monday-Sunday)

We Are Changing The Tide: Community Power for Environmental Justice

This fresh exhibit explores the powerful environmental justice work being done in BIPOC communities. Stressing the need for collaborative systemic transformation, We Are Changing The Tide tells stories through photographs, art, and artifacts. Visitors will learn about water protectors, the Quinault Nation's fight against climate change, rising seas threatening Pacific Islands, and much more.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

FESTIVALS

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

Think of this festival as a vast bouquet for the senses, with a floral arrangement competition and 30 display gardens representing this year's theme, "Spring Vibes Only." Sign up for free seminars and workshops, shop the marketplace for new plant friends to take home, take photos inside the Neon Greenhouse, and escape winter blues by immersing yourself in a haven of green wholesomeness.

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

FILM

Close

Belgian director Lukas Dhont's coming-of-age film Close, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, is also an Oscar nominee for Best International Film this year. The "heart-crushing" (The Hollywood Reporter) film follows teen friends whose deep, intimate bond is broken by the assumptions of their classmates.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

In the Mood for Love

Wong Kar-wai's masterful romance is set in '60s Hong Kong, where a lonely married journalist meets a similarly isolated woman. When the two realize that their respective partners are cheating on them, they form an intimate bond and wrestle with the allure of a sordid affair. Christopher Doyle's vivid cinematography helped cement In the Mood for Love as a major stylistic influence on the last 20 years of film.

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Wednesday)

Love Stinks

For those who greet Valentine's Day with a groan, this screening series on all things love-related—think fetishistic pleasure, savage sexual sicknesses, teen obsessions, and Drew Barrymore—might be the perfect antidote. Love Stinks will bring passionate flicks and rom-coms to the screen throughout February. Punch-Drunk Love and The Wedding Singer will screen in 35mm this week, a lovey-dovey ode to the world's most unexpectedly romantic dude, Adam Sandler.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Tuesday-Thursday)

Noir City

In the words of Stranger staff writer Charles Mudede, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." Sign us up! This year's festival will return with the best film noir offerings that the shadowy back alleys of Hollywood have to offer.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Women Talking

Miriam Toews's bestselling 2018 novel Women Talking unraveled the tense tale of a group of women clawing to escape from an isolated Mennonite colony. This film adaptation boasts an all-star cast including Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara; The Los Angeles Times described director Sarah Polley's approach as "an artful, incisive distillation of Toews’ arguments."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

El Sueñito Brewing Grand Opening Weekend

Frelard Tamales co-owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey have long dreamed of opening their own brewery, a "welcoming and inclusive space where folks can enjoy delicious handmade tamales, tasty diverse craft brews, and special PNW and Mexican-inspired drinks," and the date for the project's highly anticipated opening has finally been revealed. The business's grand opening weekend will feature artists, musical performances, raffles, tamales, the first batch of Sueñito beers, margaritas, non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

(El Sueñito Brewing Company, Bellingham, Friday-Sunday)

Field To Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up Field to Table, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most sought-after chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Jason Wilson of The Lakehouse, and Max Petty of Eden Hill, will concoct original menus for the event.

(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, Tuesday-Saturday)

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. This year's specials include "ET's Big Boy Deluxe Combo" (two Royal Ranch grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, blue cheese, iceberg, red eye cocktail sauce, kewpie mayo, and a sesame seed bun) from Erik Tanaka of Tom Douglas Restaurants (February 7-13); “Unc’s Fried Chicken Sandwich” (fried chicken with black-eyed pea hummus, bacon aioli, grilled onions, tomato, butter lettuce, and herbed Grand Central Bakery foccacia) from Kristi Brown of Communion (February 14-20); the "Paju Jr." (Royal Ranch beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, gochujang aioli, and Lil Woody’s bun) from Bill Jeong of Paju (February 21-27); and the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Ninth Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Celebration

Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "delicious, decadent, and eclectic" black brews over the year and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. A takeout sampler with exclusive custom glassware is also available.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, Wednesday-Sunday)

Red Wine & Chocolate

Revel in the decadent combination of red wine and chocolate at Chelan's annual celebration. Participating wineries will offer special chocolate and red wine pairings, special activities, discounts, and more.

(Lake Chelan Wine Valley, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World

Dreamy Hoboken rockers Yo La Tengo will support their newly released album, This Stupid World. Produced and mixed solely by the band, press materials describe it as "the most live-sounding Yo La Tengo album in years."

(Neptune Theatre, University District, Wednesday-Thursday)

PERFORMANCE

An Endless Shift

Local theater actor, singer, and teaching artist Gloria Alcalá's solo performance An Endless Shift draws inspiration from the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, centering the perspectives and verbatim accounts of Seattle nurses who faced the harrowing virus head-on.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Carmela Full of Wishes

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Matt de la Peña, this adaptation of Carmela Full of Wishes follows a young girl whose chance encounter with a dandelion on her birthday means she must devise the perfect wish.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Gloria: A Life

Women's rights firecracker Gloria Steinem may occasionally misfire, but the activist and founder of Ms. magazine is still a celebrated leader of the American women’s movement. Penned by Emily Mann, Gloria: A Life traces the progress of her career as a staunch feminist, from undercover Playboy investigations in the '60s to the 2017 Women's March. The production will include a community conversation on local activist movements "inspired by the organizing principles of Black Lives Matter: Lead with Love, Low Ego, High Impact, and Move at the Speed of Trust."

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Sunday)

Into the Woods

The Tony-winning musical fairytale mashup Into the Woods, which blends Brothers Grimm magic with transcendent tunes by Stephen Sondheim, will get some love from The 5th Avenue Theatre for a complicated "happily ever after."

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Metamorphoses

Described as "fresh, thrilling, and twisted" by Time Out London, this inventive interpretation of Ovid's epic poems directed by Shana Cooper will be performed by a quartet of actors using "pure forms of theatrical storytelling." The mysterious blend of recognizable and rarely heard myths aims to unearth transformative human experiences.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

A bucolic English village can't be cozy for long if Hercule Poirot is afoot, and indeed, the mustachioed detective stumbles across blackmail, deception, and murderous betrayal amid the seemingly peaceful townspeople in this theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1926 classic The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Set in '60s-era Greenwich Village, this funny, socially informed production (penned by Lorraine Hansberry, the first African American woman to have a play performed on Broadway) follows an "aging idealist" whose morals are tested by a series of events within his bohemian community.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

This Bitter Earth

In this thought-provoking, timely play directed by Brandon Ivie, a brilliant Black playwright reckons with issues of bravery, apathy, class, and race alongside his boyfriend, a white Black Lives Matter activist.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Black Invention in 3 Parts

Presenting works by August Oaks, writer and artist J K Chukwu, and curator Brittney Frantece, Black Invention in 3 Parts dabbles in intriguing speculative territory. Each creative imagines "Black otherworldly existences and beings" through literary and visual mediums, embracing the unknown with open arms. (Expect underworlds, exoplanets, and black holes.)

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Sunday)

Bloom!

If you're fully entrenched in the February blahs, don't miss Bloom!, which grants viewers a vibrant glimpse of the blossoms coming soon. Artists Troy Gua and Stephen Rock herald the coming of spring with this exhibition of energetic floral compositions and "kaleidoscopic close-ups."

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Ed Wicklander: Low Profile

Seattle woodcarver Edward Wicklander brings his comical, narrative-based aesthetic—and an abundance of hand-carved and bronze-casted kitties—to Low Profile, a solo exhibition that emphasizes the artist's idiosyncratic storytelling and reverence for materials.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

Monyee Chau and Tu'er Shen: a Lunar New Year installation

Located in the windows of Grocery Studios on Beacon Hill, Walk Up Gallery is accessible 24/7, making it a perfect stopping spot on long walks at any time of day. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Seattle-based artist Monyee Chau transformed WUG's windows in an exhibition dedicated to the story of Tu'er Shen, a Chinese rabbit deity who is the patron and protector of same-sex couples. In one window is a poster of Tu'er Shen depicted as a trans man—with rabbit ears!!!—seated on a peach, surrounded by wisps of smoke and jade rings, and holding white lilies. Behind him is the Chinese word for "double happiness." In the other window, Chau installed a floating mobile of ceramic sculptures and fabric with text explaining the importance of Tu'er Shen. Go check it out! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(The Grocery Studios, North Beacon Hill, Monday-Sunday)