The Top 73 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 21-27, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

Everything is Terrible!

Everything is Terrible! stands at the forefront of found footage exploration, unearthing the most mind-melting forgotten film clips that yesterday has to offer. Telling a psychedelic tale of American culture, EIT!'s past screenings have included everything from skateboarding web-surfers to cat massage and the Ice Capades. This tour promises song, dance, and puppets, too.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Rainer Werner Fassbinder's melodramatic, stylish approach merges with the avant-garde fashion world in The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, one of the director's best-loved films. The film follows an arrogant fashion designer, whose sadomasochistic affair with her assistant is tormented when she meets a breathtaking new woman. Claustrophobic tension reaches a fever pitch as the love triangle intensifies.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Silent Movie Mondays: Women Pioneers in Filmmaking: Shoes

Directed, written, and produced by Lois Weber, America’s first major female film director, Shoes follows a poor shopkeeper who turns to sex work to afford a new pair of shoes. Preceding the feature screening is Weber's short thriller Suspense, showing early examples of a split-screen shot and a car chase. These films, which have been placed on the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, highlight Weber's thematic range, commitment to women's issues, and advocacy for complex female characters onscreen.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

MUSIC

Elle King: Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour

Elle King hails from Brooklyn, but her twangy badassery could be confused for an "Austin-tatious" Texan. Part Southern rockabilly, part blues-pop, King's music constantly keeps you on your toes, and makes you dance a few different styles along the way. Though King is the offspring of Rob Schneider and model London King, she does her own thing; she taught herself how to play the banjo, she writes her own tunes, and she got herself signed with no help from pops. ROSE FINN

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Sponsored

OHMME with Lemon Boy

The Chicago-hailing experimental pop and rock duo, known for their woven vocal harmonies and folk-inflected melodies return in support of their 2020 album, Fantasize Your Ghost. Local trio Lemon Boy will open the show with their infectious pop-punk.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

Pride Speaks: Queer Mental Health & Wellness

This community conversation series features expert panelists covering vital topics to the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond. Hosted by activist and former Miss Gay Filipino Aleksa Manila, the event concentrates on mental health and wellness, addressing ongoing challenges of LGBTQIA+ discrimination, community rejection, and social isolation. Panelists include Dr. Peter Shalit, an openly gay general physician who has cared for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Seattle since 1990, and head of Seattle Gaymers Kince de Vera.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Anna Meredith

Genre-bending composer/producer Anna Meredith first built her career in the classical world before diving into a fresh pool of art pop, electronica, and experimental rock. Her bold exploratory spirit and melding of electronic and acoustic instruments have made her a favorite of critics with Pitchfork calling her "one of the most innovative voices in British music." For this show, Meredith will be joined by a full band as they play material from her latest album, FIBS.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Bonobo

Step into the tranquil electronic world of DJ/producer Simon Green. Known as Bonobo, Green got his start as a trip-hop focused solo DJ in small clubs. But even after he shifted to a focus on ambient electronics, he’s retained his gift for crafting danceable bangers. It's easy to imagine tracks off of his new album, Fragments, being featured on a "Chill Beats to Study To" playlist as well as being played to a throng at a packed club.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Deafheaven

Post-metal band Deafheaven’s musical style has been described by Rolling Stone as a “boundary-pushing blend of black metal, shoegaze and post-rock.” The band will play in support of their fifth studio album, Infinite Granite. The quintet will be joined by mellow indie rockers Holy Fawn and slowcore "heaven metal" artist Midwife.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

THEATER

The Best Summer Ever!

When nine-year-old Maurice experiences a profound loss, one small lie leads to one big, complicated summer. Will he still get to relax by the pool or gaze at the stars? This lively sing-along play, written and performed by lauded storyteller Kevin Kling, explores the sensory experience of childhood.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, and Philip Wang: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now

Authors Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, and Philip Wang wrote Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now as the ultimate love letter to Asian American culture. The book takes an intimate, hilarious tour through sociopolitical and pop culture phenomena of the last 30 years, merging nostalgia and shared experience to reflect on how Asian American culture has transformed over time. We hope to hear more about the book's “Appreciation or Appropriation?” flowchart at this event.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

Sabaa Tahir with G. Willow Wilson — All My Rage: A Novel

New York Times bestselling author Sabaa Tahir will join G. Willow Wilson, co-creator of the Hugo and American Book Award-winning series Ms. Marvel, in this conversation. Tahir's newest contemporary YA novel, All My Rage, transcends continents and generations, and was deemed an "absolutely unforgettable punch" by Buzzfeed.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

The Godfather, 50 Years On: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Film Talk

The Godfather turns fifty this month, and SIFF is makin' an offer you can't refuse. This interactive film talk explores the enduring legacy of the Corleone family, immersing participants in Coppolla's various filming locations. Presented in-person and virtually, this choose-your-own-adventure experience will roam from the hills of Sicily to Coppolla's bohemian home in '70s San Francisco, stopping off at the Corleone Mansion in Long Island and the Woltz estate in Los Angeles along the way.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

MUSIC

Ata Kak

When Awesome Tapes from Africa label head Brian Shimkovitz found Ata Kak's self-released cassette, Obaa Sima, in a roadside stall in Ghana, he was so taken by the vibrant blend of hypnotic synth-pop and lofi hip-hop that he decided to start the label and re-release the album to the masses. Catch the mysterious Ghanaian musician for this rare US tour date.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

Clairo with Arlo Parks: The Sling Tour

On her sophomore album, Sling, Gen Z sensation Clairo trades the synthy bedroom pop that turned her into a viral star for elegant folk songs inspired by singer-songwriters of the ‘70s. The resulting body of work is tender and warm, evoking the comfort of laying by a fireplace wrapped in your grandmother’s quilt. There’s no better time than now to relish in the cozy and hushed acoustic tunes of Clairo, especially with an opening set from like-minded singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Dogfest: Dogpatch, Dogstrum, Dead Family Dog, and Scorn Dog

This quadruple-headliner features local rock bands Dogpatch, Dogstrum, Dead Dog Family, and Scorn Dog, all of which share canine-related names and head-banging musical abilities. This show just begs the question, who let the dogs out? Sorry, but someone had to say it.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

Gang Of Four

Legendary post-punk group Gang of Four will be back in town once again, for the first time since the tragic passing of guitarist Andy Gill in 2020. The groundbreaking quartet flipped '70s punk on its head by contrasting the youthful energy with rigid intensity and bookish lyrics. If you're new to the Gang of Four universe, you may recognize some of their classic songs from samples used by Run the Jewels and Frank Ocean.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Latto

Rising superstar Latto has been rapping since she was just 10 years old. Now at 22, the Atlanta native has broken into the mainstream with radio hits like "Big Energy," "B*tch From Da Souf," and various collaborations with big names like Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Saweetie, and more.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Harlan Coben with Kristin Hannah — The Match: A Novel

Harlan Coben, a modern master of suspense and unexpected twists, launches his new novel, The Match, at this event. He'll be joined in conversation by Kristin Hannah, the New York Times bestselling author of over 20 novels, including The Nightingale, which has been published in 45 languages.

(Virtual via Third Place Books)

THURSDAY

FILM

On a Very Special Episode

At the height of network TV's popularity, the "very special episode" played a unique emotional role for American viewers. Sitcom faves were suddenly thrust into strange worlds of drugs, violence, cults, sex, and even UFO encounters. This screening compiles a range of the wackiest, weirdest special episodes from American TV history, showcasing the best in uncomfortable monologues, emotional outbursts, and more.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Al Di Meola

Don't miss out on the opportunity to see living guitar legend Al Di Meola, who has pioneered the blending of jazz fusion and world music since his 1976 debut solo album, Land of the Midnight Sun. With influences spanning from around the globe, his signature rhythmic playing style and refined vocal melodies have made him a guitar hero of our time. Di Meola will be on tour just ahead of the re-release of Saturday Night in San Francisco, recorded from his 1980 tour with fellow fusion guitarists John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

An Evening with Chris Smither

If you are a fan of heartbreaking folk tunes from the '70s, you may want to open your ears to singer-songwriter Chris Smither. As a Poppy label mate with the late great Townes Van Zandt, Smithers similarly crafts poetic songs sung with his warm vocals and intricately picked on an acoustic guitar. Here's to hoping he plays some tunes from his 1970 debut album, I'm A Stranger Too!

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

July Talk

The Toronto-hailing rock 'n' roll quintet took home a Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year in 2021 for their third album, Pray For It. Expect to hear tracks off the acclaimed album, which Exclaim! described as a "haunting, mid-tempo offering, more suitable to a smoky lounge than a dingy dive bar."

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Timothy White Eagle and The Violet Triangle: Revival

This ritualistic theater and installation work was created by the Seattle-based Indigenous artist Timothy White Eagle in collaboration with The Violet Triangle–Paul Budraitis, HATLO, and John Kendall Wilson. Rooted in the ancient, universal, shape-shifting tale of a hero who is swallowed alive, Revival explores sensations of isolation and longing within the contemporary moment. The performance will be multilayered: audiences first visit a chaotic carnival and play games; they're then led on a journey through space and time; finally, they'll be swallowed in the belly of the whale, La Baleine. Generative and experimental by design, Revival will adapt and change each time it's performed.

(On the Boards, Uptown)

DRAG

So You Think You Can Drag?

So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

The Crocodile Presents: Janeane Garofalo

Beloved actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo has appeared in over 50 films, but she's also an outspoken feminist and peace activist. While her political views have attracted controversy in the past, Janeane's unflinching opinions also inform her brutally honest comedic style, eliciting laughter since she first landed on the stand-up scene in the mid-'80s.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

The Queer Agenda: a live dating & comedy show

Fans of cheesy Netflix dating shows, rejoice—The Queer Agenda makes dramatic matchmaking a reality. Comedians Stephanie Nam and Jaleesa Johnson push their "queer agenda" in this hilarious evening of public speed-dating, featuring five local singles looking for love on stage.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

FILM

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

Rainer Werner Fassbinder's homage to All that Heaven Allows has since become one of his most powerful love stories. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul unravels a love affair between two unlikely characters: a lonely German widow in her sixties and a Moroccan immigrant worker in his thirties. When the couple spontaneously marries, they face constant bigotry and criticism, but their own insecurities about their future may be insurmountable.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

21st Annual More Music at The Moore

More Music features young musicians collaborating and playing in a variety of styles. The program provides them with mentorship by music industry professionals, production and promotional support, and a chance to connect with local musicians. This year's music director includes Grammy-winning producer and musician Mike Elizondo, known as a longtime producer for Dr. Dre.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Deerhoof

The long-running experimental rock quartet brings their unique and edgy blend of off-kilter pop in support of their 2021 album, Actually, You Can, which takes cues from spacey jazz and soul greats like Sun Ra and Parliament.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

Erika de Casier + Tama Gucci

It's hard to believe that songwriter-producer Erika de Casier's glossy R&B pop is from this decade. Her turn-of-the-millennium inspirations are clear with bouncy beats, feather-light vocals, and an irresistible slow jam spirit. Expect to hear songs off her 2021 album, Sensational, her first album since being signed to 4AD. NYC-based electronic pop artist Tama Gucci will set the mood with his equally timeless tunes.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Luke Fitzpatrick: The Dreamer

Seattle-based experimental violinist and composer Luke Fitzpatrick will play his hour-long solo piece, The Dreamer, which explores themes everyone can relate to including "isolation, longing, and duality."

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk

Dance along to your favorite hits from the dearly disbanded electronic duo Daft Punk, as this show hopes to recreate the incredible act that we all want to see just "One More Time."

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

SATURDAY

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi

Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

MUSIC

A New World: Intimate Music from Final Fantasy

The exceptional New World Players Chamber Ensemble, led by conductor Eric Roth, will perform battle medleys and character themes from the video game Final Fantasy, composed by Nobuo Uematsu.

(Benaroya Hall Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall, Downtown)

Chihei Hatakeyama

Experimental sound artist Chihei Hatakeyama out of Tokyo will take you on a fantastical ride with "polychromes memory-evoking soundscapes" using various recorded materials of acoustic instruments such as guitars, vibraphone, and piano.

(Seattle First Baptist Church, First Hill)

Della Mae

The Grammy-nominated string trio out of Nashville brings their joyful blend of roots and bluegrass back to town for a headlining show supporting their 2020 album, Headlight.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Guided By Voices

Guided by Voices’ shows will consistently give you the most bang for your buck. Of the 2,000-plus cuts that Robert Pollard has penned throughout his prolific career, few creep far past the three-minute mark, and many fan favorites clock in closer to a minute and a half. As a result, the indie rock heroes’ set will likely feature dozens upon dozens of tracks spanning their roughly 30-year existence—every song, of course, being an attempt to fulfill Pollard’s chief goal of fitting as many hooks into as little time as possible. BEN WEINSTEIN

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

LaRhonda Steele Sings Nina Simone

LaRhonda Steele, lauded as one of the Northwest's best blues and gospel vocalists, will pay tribute to the one and only Nina Simone by bringing her emotive vocal style to Nina's timeless hits.

(Vashon Center for the Arts)

Wet Leg

British duo Wet Leg exploded after their debut single "Chaise Longue" became a viral hit. The band's cheeky nonsense lyrics like "I went to school and I got a degree, All my friends call it 'the big D'," are sung with effortless style over ESG-inspired post-punk beats as they nonchalantly strut around in bonnets and Laura Ashey prairie dresses. What's not to like?

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Talcum: A Rare Soul Dance Party

Talcum is back for another edition of this old-school soul dance party that will be playing nothing but rare 45s. The DJs will supply the tunes and you supply the moves.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Beauty and the Beast

Choreographer Bruce Wells’s Beauty and the Beast tells a familiar, yet always enchanting tale of love, identity, and transformation. Developed for younger audience members, this hour-long narrated production will be performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet School students.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

March Dragness ft. Shangela

Shangela is in the house for the final March Dragness performance of 2022! (Because she is what? Sickening!) The sassy standout from RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons 2, 3, and All Stars 3 will have a meet-and-greet and two special spotlight performances in one evening for the gods.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

SUNDAY

FILM

Film Awards Party

This evening of festivities celebrates the 94th Academy Awards with raffle prizes, snacks, games, and trivia. Win free movie tickets for a year by guessing the most award winners correctly, or dress up in your best Oscar-ready attire for the costume contest. Don't forget us when you're famous!

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma)

MUSIC

Fennesz

Austrian producer and guitarist Fennesz (not to be confused with Billie Eilish's brother Finneas), has been on the electronic music scene since the '90s, using filtered guitars as a base for his lush electronic soundscapes. Local sound artist Lada Laika will start off the night with his PNW region-inspired compositions that meld together elements of ambient, techno, and drone.

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

Secrets of the Whales (National Geographic Live)

Discover the fascinating science behind these massive sea mammals through the work of prominent National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry. This presentation of National Geographic Live, featuring footage and imagery from the iconic publication, will delve into the astonishingly human habits of whales.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

VISUAL ART

The Story of the Cowrie Shell: Natasha Marin in the Artist Studio

Burke artist-in-residence Natasha Marin invites participants to assist in the intergenerational creation of a masquerade sculpture (a physical representation of spirits or ancestors). Provided with cowrie shells, African textiles, and beads, visitors can embellish cloth “pockets," which will become part of the final sculpture. Themes of displacement and belonging weave through this project, and Marin encourages participants to share stories of their own life journeys during the creative process.

(Burke Museum, University District)

MULTI-DAY

MUSIC

Aminé

Aminé, one of the best rappers to come out of the Pacific Northwest, winds down his Best Tour Ever tour with two Seattle shows. The Portland native's latest project is his mixtape TwoPointFive.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo, Friday-Saturday)

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever World Tour

Billie Eilish is back in town with her in support of her album, Happier Than Ever, which took shape after the cancellation of her 2020 tour. While most young pop stars tend to sing about the fortunes that notoriety brings, Billie takes a different approach, sharing horror stories about her rapid rise to stardom through crooning whispers over haunting beats made by her brother Finneas. Although the problems that she sings about may not be as relatable as they once were, it's her transparent vulnerability and undeniable talent that makes her so beloved.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

John Mayer

Singer-songwriter John Mayer is known for a lot of things that aren't related to his music in any way, so we'll just say he's back in town and he'll be playing a set of very easy listening hits off of his latest album, Sob Rock.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Tuesday-Wednesday)

FESTIVALS

2022 U District Cherry Blossom Festival

While you're in the U District to see the UW Cherry Blossoms , stop by local restaurants and shops for themed specials, or sign up for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run.

(University District, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Dan Savage Presents: The 2022 HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest is now streaming! Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen. This year, viewers can also access all of the sex-positivity of HUMP!'s film programming right from home. Four-day streaming tickets are available throughout March.

(Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

El Sueño Film Premiere

This multimedia evening begins with a screening of contemporary dance film El Sueño by director/choreographer Alicia Mullikin and filmmaker/dancer Devin Muñoz. Merging experiences of pain and joy, the film honors the complex emotional landscapes of brown women across generations. After the screening, the event continues with an open discussion, behind-the-scenes footage, live music, and a margarita bar at NOD Theater, one block north of Northwest Film Forum.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Escape from New York: 4k restoration

It's 1997, the island of Manhattan is now a max-security prison, and the president has been taken hostage by hostile inmates. Who else but soldier-turned-criminal Snake Plissken could save the day? This grimy futuristic vision from director John Carpenter stars Kurt Russell as Snake, whose rescue mission is an off-the-wall mishmash of gripping action and utter weirdness.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday & Wednesday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

This film festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year, programming includes 18 films from nine countries, plus special events, guests, and food experiences. Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home.

(Various locations and Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

Vive L'amour

Tsai Ming-liang's confident vision sharpens in Vive L'amour, which won the Golden Lion at the 1994 Venice International Film Festival. As one of the most prominent voices of Taiwan's Second New Wave, Ming-liang blends deadpan humor with undertones of loneliness to tell the tale of three strangers unknowingly sharing an "empty" apartment in Taipei.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. Remaining specials include the "Longgorosa Burger" with grass-fed beef, bacon longanisa marmalade, queso de bola, chili apple orosa sauce, turmeric adobo mayo, and winter atchara from Archipelago chef Aaron Verzosa (March 15-21) and the "Romesco Burger" with smoked paprika-spiced beef and pork burger, melty leeks, hazelnut-almond romesco sauce, escarole in parsley sauce, and mayo from Corson Building chef Emily Crawford Dann (March 22-28). Collect a stamp for all four burgers, and you'll be treated to a free Li'l Woody's tote bag at the end of the month.

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

EXHIBIT

We Are Changing The Tide: Community Power for Environmental Justice

This fresh exhibit explores the powerful environmental justice work being done in BIPOC communities. Stressing the need for collaborative systemic transformation, We Are Changing The Tide tells stories through photographs, art, and artifacts. Visitors will learn about water protectors, the Quinault Nation's fight against climate change, rising seas threatening Pacific Islands, and much more.

(Wing Luke Museum, Seattle Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

See contemporary works that touch on humanity and self-revelation from the world-famous Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company has developed a reputation for disruptive, innovative modern dance over its 38-year history. In What Problem?, the company explores the nature of “we,” considering the tensions of belonging and feelings of isolation in alienating times. Performed by a cast of local community members, What Problem? also includes spoken text by Jones, pulled from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and Herman Melville’s Moby Dick.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District, Thursday-Saturday)

Plot Points

This set of mysterious, experimental dance works features performers David Parsons, Crystal Pite, Justin Peck, and Robyn Mineko Williams. Reminiscent of Parsons’s prior performance Caught* and Pite’s Plot Point, this new series promises to leave a similarly deep imprint on viewers. We're excited about Robyn Mineko Williams's world premiere performance of The Trees The Trees.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Moisture Festival

Moisture Festival is devoted to the diverse variety of performers Seattle has fostered over the years, from circus acts to comedians, burlesque dancers to musicians, and jugglers to tap dancers. Claiming to be the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival in the world, the nearly month-long extravaganza features flagship event Variété (with matinée and rather racier late-night versions), the bawdy, adults-only Libertease Cabaret, featuring burlesque dancers and scantily-clothed aerial performers, plus workshops, talks, and special opening and closing nights.

(Hale's Palladium, Fremont, Monday-Sunday)

THEATER

1984 by George Orwell

Big Brother will be watching during this stage adaptation of George Orwell's 1984, returning to 18th & Union two years after its original Seattle premiere.

(18th & Union, Central District, Monday-Saturday)

Mrs. Caliban

Based on the bizarre 1982 novella by Rachel Ingalls, Mrs. Caliban merges magical realism and social satire with wit and emotional depth. When a bored housewife meets Aquarius the Monsterman, a giant frog-like creature, their great companionship begins to deconstruct the careful domesticity of her life.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Teenage Dick

Shakespeare’s Richard III introduces one of the literary canon's most famous characters with a disability. This reinterpretation of the story imagines Richard as a modern-day teen with cerebral palsy. Richard schemes for revenge against his high school bullies while developing a master plan to become senior class president, but along the way, he's confronted with unforeseen challenges.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

The Thin Place

The Thin Place, a bewitching new play by Obie Award-winner Lucas Hnath, contemplates whether we can talk with the dead. This chilling ghost story about a psychic and her client, full of illusions, twists, and turns, just might convince you that it’s possible.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing

This all-ages adventure fairy tale tells of triplet sisters who have been left in the forest by their woodcutter father. One sister decides to walk in one direction, while another walks the opposite way. The third sister stays put. Twenty years later, the sisters meet again, and the decisions they made in the forest become their own sagas of excitement and intrigue to reveal.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Field Notes: an exhibit of work by Lou Cabeen

Seattle artist Lou Cabeen's visual recordings of her surroundings encourage viewers to stop and notice the exquisite natural world around them. Through drawing, painting, artist books, and textile works, Cabeen creates tactile, complex botanical explorations that honor the diverse ecology of the Pacific Northwest.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Monday-Saturday)

I wish I could tell you how I feel

This exhibition by Danish-German artist and filmmaker Anna Sofie Hartmann explores elements of storytelling and language that have threaded through her work for over fifteen years. Hartmann's photographs of beds in which she's slept represent aspects of her ever-growing archive of lived experience. In I wish I could tell you how I feel, these images are installed alongside intimate texts addressing the artist's emotional state at the time the photographs were taken.

(Goethe Pop-up Space, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Jennifer Elek and Jeremy Bert: Illuminated Forest

Transforming the traditional neon window sign into a celebration of nature, Jennifer Elek and Jeremy Bert present Illuminated Forest, a woodsy wonderland of neon birds, snails, butterflies, and flora. The creative duo emphasizes the power of stillness and gentle observation in this series of works.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday)

Ling Chun: Missing Moon

Artist Ling Chun draws from her experience as an immigrant suspended between Chinese and American cultures in Missing Moon, a new immersive exhibition that considers feelings of impermanence and belonging. Chun references traditional Chinese symbols and rituals in her sculptural works, combining ceramics, neon, and fur to strike a contemporary chord.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday)

Perfection Observed: Works on Paper by Rick Bartow

Rick Bartow's pastels, monotypes, and drypoint etchings evoke raw honesty and deep inner complexity. The late artist, a member of the Wiyot tribe of the Humboldt Bay region, was creatively inspired by Native American mythological archetypes and a wide range of life experiences, including time spent in Japan and New Zealand. Bartow's swirling, dreamlike color palette and fearless mark-making come through vibrantly in Perfection Observed.

(Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday)

Story Tellers: Two Friends, Two Cultures

In this exhibition, two friends work collaboratively to share their unique heritage through the common language of visual art. David Boxley, a First Nations Tsimshian, has earned widespread recognition as a "culture bearer" and Alaskan Tsimshian master artist. Chris Hopkins is a narrative painter who previously created blockbuster film posters for Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones. His art now focuses on stories of American perseverance and includes themes from his own Viking ancestry.

(Schack Art Center, Port Gardner, Saturday-Sunday)