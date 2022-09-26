The Top 73 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 26–Oct 2, 2022

Looking for things to do this week? You're in the right place. We've rounded up all of the things we think you should know about this week below, from the 18th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival to the Bibliophilia Festival to CHVRCHES .



MONDAY

FILM

Cross-Faded Cinema with DJ Nicfit

You might've heard the urban legend of a strange synchronicity between The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon from some cool stoner kid growing up. Inspired by the idea, Cross-Faded Cinema (curated by Seattle's own DJ Nicfit) twists the soundtracks of cult films, giving them a spin that the Seattle International Film Festival describes as "mesmerizing." The film screened for this showing hasn't been announced, but it promises a trippy, ultra-sensory time.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Kevin Smith, Clerks III: The Convenience Tour

Ready to take another trip to the View Askewniverse that Kevin Smith first created way back in 1994? Well, here's another Clerks, if that's still your thing! The Convenience Tour will feature a screening of the upcoming flick Clerks III and a Q&A with the indie auteur himself; true mallrats can score VIP tickets with extra perks like a signed screenplay and photo op with Smith.

(Neptune Theatre, University District, $30)

LIVE MUSIC

Marcus Mumford

Mumford & Sons frontman (and husband of actress Carey Mulligan) Marcus Mumford will play in support of his debut solo album, (Self-Titled), which features collaborations with Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Brandi Carlile. Don't miss an opening set from genre-blending singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown Seattle, $35)

READINGS & TALKS

Ricardo Ruiz

Local writer, first-generation Mexican American, and combat veteran Ricardo Ruiz will celebrate the publication of his poetry collection We Had Our Reasons: Poems by Ricardo Ruiz and Other Hardworking Mexicans from Eastern Washington at this talk. Ruiz will sign copies of the book and answer questions about his inspiring collaboration with other members of his Mexican farm community.

(Third Place Books Seward Park, Seward Park, free)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams Tour

With noted inspirations ranging from Radiohead to Joni Mitchell, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks crafts emotionally stirring indie pop songs with relatable lyrics such as "read him Sylvia Plath, I thought that that was our thing, you know I like you like that, I hate that son of a bitch." Parks will support her critically acclaimed debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, alongside soulful pop artist Puma Blue.

(The Showbox, Downtown, $30–$35)

Bomba Estereo

Former Mercury contributor Daniela Serna wrote in 2016: "Colombian band Bomba Estereo makes psychedelic electro-cumbia, ranging from tropical party-starters to champeta-influenced folk ballads. Charismatic singer Liliana Saumet and multi-instrumentalist Simon Mejía are pioneers in the scene that also spawned acts like Dengue Dengue Dengue and Chancha Via Circuito. They’ve been working together for [17 years], combining traditional Colombian instrumentation with modern electronic sounds." Anticipate hearing tracks from their Grammy-nominated 2021 album, Deja.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, $30)

Matisyahu

Grammy-nominated reggae artist and beatboxer Matisyahu, who came up in the Bend, OR jam-band scene, brings his live show to Seattle just after releasing his self-titled seventh album, which Riff Magazine called "deeply personal and pointedly composed."

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, $36)

The Wallflowers

Roots-rock heavies The Wallflowers (led by Bob Dylan's offspring Jakob Dylan) will ignite the stage with their guitar-driven tunes from their first album in over a decade, Exit Wounds.

(Neptune Theatre, University District, $45)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Derek Sheen, Shanna Christmas, and Paul Curry

Prepare for serious chuckles—this night of comedy features laughable favorites like "cuddly mess" Derek Sheen, "edgy/classy" comic and Tropical Smoothie podcast host Shanna Christmas, and devil demon baby boy Paul Curry.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $20)

FILM

Earth II

Anonymous collective The Anti-Banality Union creates astonishing feature-length films that are entirely comprised of existing Hollywood film footage. The results are surprisingly poetic. For their fourth feature, Earth II, the mysterious group channeled climate grief with an action-packed blend of disaster flick footage—expect Keanu Reeves, Will Smith, and Matt Damon to make appearances.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5 - $11)

SIFF Film Talks series: Paul Verhoeven

Whether or not you spend much time thinking about the guy who made Robocop, Paul Verhoeven's oeuvre is worth a deep dive—the Dutch provocateur has earned cult status for his dark, satirical, and boundary-blasting films like Total Recall, Basic Instinct, and Showgirls. In this series, SIFF will explore Verhoeven's works in four themed film talks and screen six of his most iconic films, concluding with a showing of his 2021 flick Benedetta (it's about lesbian nuns) on October 3. Head to SIFF Uptown on September 26 and 27 for screenings of Showgirls and Starship Troopers, then check out the "ugly planet"-themed talk at SIFF Film Center on September 28.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $9–$100)

LIVE MUSIC

Chet Faker

Australian singer-songwriter and producer Nicholas Murphy revived the Chet Faker moniker in 2020 after four years of releasing material under his birth name. His second album under his Chet Faker persona, Hotel Surrender, employs textural grooves and infectious drum machines for mellow electronica-infused pop that just makes you, as one of the album's singles says, "Feel Good."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo, $35 - $40)

The Midnight

The L.A.-based synth-pop duo captained by Danish songwriter/producer Tim McEwan and New York-hailing songwriter/vocalist Tyler Lyle returns to Seattle for a headlining show just after the release of their new album, Heroes.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown Seattle, $30.75)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Voices with Jessica Hernandez

In celebration of Latin American Heritage Month, Seattle-based Indigenous scholar, scientist, and author Jessica Hernandez will lead this discussion on her book Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science. Hernandezdrew from experiences with her Maya Ch’orti’ family in El Salvador and Zapotec family in Oaxaca, as well as her work in academia and in community, to write a book that centers vital Indigenous environmental perspectives. Lauded poet and professor Claudia Castro Luna will moderate the talk.

(King County Library Service Center, Gilman, free)

Book Launch for banana [ ]

Local faves Quenton Baker, Jane Wong, and Michelle Peñaloza will read their poetry in celebration of banana [ ], an AWP Donald Hall Prize-winning book by Paul Hlava Ceballos that digs into the history of bananas in Latin America. (It's a poetic reflection on "the extractive relationship the U.S. has with the Americas," told through found texts, migrant portraits, and the author's own memories.) Pop by for plantains and sweet snacks from Garzón: Latinx Street Food and snag books for sale from Open Books: A Poem Emporium.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, free)

THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Lark Oktoberfest

Tuck into a sumptuous, hearty German feast of pretzel knots, venison tartare, smoked perch, mustard roast chicken, schweinshaxe (fried ham hock with apples and caramelized onions), wurst, warm German potato salad, rotkohl (braised sweet and sour cabbage), and buckwheat spätzle. End the night with apple strudel and plum dumplings.

(Lark, Central District, $80)

LIVE MUSIC

blackbear

Emo-rap prince blackbear is back on the road supporting his new album, In Loving Memory, which nods to his pop-punk beginnings with features from fellow tattooed heartthrobs Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown Seattle, $31)

Dvořák Symphony No. 7

The Seattle Symphony will be joined by renowned cellist Nicolas Altstaedt for the premiere Esa-Pekka Salonen's Cello Concerto, which draws inspiration from "science fiction and outer space, chaos, and comets," followed by a performance of Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, $25–$140)

Ibibio Sound Machine

Nigerian singer Eno Williams fronts Ibibio Sound Machine, a London-based band that blends West African funk with post-punk and electronica. The Guardian praised Williams on their latest album, Electricity, noting her "fiery delivery atop a razor-sharp synth line and angsty beat."

(Neptune Theatre, University District, $22)

Iron Maiden - Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022

Rather than try to convince you to go see Iron Maiden, I’m just going to list some facts and let you decide for yourself. They recorded their last album, The Book of Souls, while lead singer Bruce Dickinson had throat cancer. That album is now their fifth number-one album in the United Kingdom. Dickinson has since beat said cancer in time to tour. He also piloted Maiden’s private Boeing jet, Ed Force One (named after their zombified mascot), on their 2016 world tour, on which they played for nearly two hours per night. Look, Iron Maiden are the kings of hard rock, and it’s time to kiss the ring. JOSEPH SCHAFER

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, $49.50–$124.50)

Kikagaku Moyo

From humble beginnings busking on the streets of Tokyo, Kikagaku Moyo (whose name translates to "geometric patterns") is now touring the world with their folk-inflected psychedelic space jams. Considering that the band announced their disbandment earlier this year, you won't want to miss the opportunity to hear the kaleidoscopic tunes performed one last time. Vancouver-based experimental artist Yu Su will open.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, $30–$35)

William Basinski

Enjoy a rare and intimate show with renowned avant-garde/ambient composer William Basinski (best known for his album The Disintegration Loops). Canadian DJ Ouri will round out the proceedings.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Cinema à Go-Go - SIFF Marquee Gala 2022

Lift a glass for SIFF at this glittery go-go gala set to a '60s soundtrack. Your ticket includes access to the swanky cocktail reception, dinner, and afterparty, so dress to the nines and show your support for the iconic Seattle film institution.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, $75–$2,000)

VISUAL ART

Indigenous Corps of Discovery Presents: Don't Go North!

If you haven't checked out Across the West and Toward the North: Norwegian and American Landscape Photography yet, stop by for a tour with Indigenous artist and researcher DeLesslin “Roo” George-Warren and Indigenous Two-Spirit artist and writer Anthony Hudson (perhaps best known as drag clown Carla Rossi). Greenlandic electronic musician Uyarakq will set the vibe for an expansive, creative evening.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, free)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Jimmy O. Yang

You might know Jimmy O. Yang from his role in Crazy Rich Asians and on the Emmy-nommed HBO series Silicon Valley, but he's also the author of How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents and a stellar stand-up comic in his own right. He'll share more stories of growing up in an immigrant family (and hopefully more of his dad's roasts) for this performance.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, $37.50)

LIVE MUSIC

CHVRCHES - Screen Violence Tour

Scottish synth-pop band CHVRCHES will glide through town on their Screen Violence tour promoting their fourth album, which the band described to NME as exploring the concept of violence on, by, and through screens with "songs addressing feelings of loneliness, disillusionment, and fear, among other emotions." Arrive in time to catch an opening set from indie-pop duo Cafuné.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown Seattle, $43.75)

Com Truise

Com Truise is the perfect music to smoke to. Well, all music is, if you really try—but hitting a joint while listening to “Memory” or new single “Existence Schematic” feels like you’re getting high inside of a really advanced computer. Tron-level advanced. Maybe I’m influenced by the fact that “Alfa Beach” off his 2012 album In Decay was used by HBO stoner comedy series High Maintenance in an old trailer for some of its webisodes. (Music supervisor Liz Fulton has great taste.) The LA-based musician’s chill, synthy sounds are a perfect way to usher in the weekend. JAS KEIMIG

(Nectar, Fremont, $20)

Dehd with EXUM

Chicago-based indie-rock trio Dehd will support their new album, Blue Skies, which Pitchfork described as evoking "youthful abandon and the ache of distantly-recalled bliss." Alt hip-hop artist EXUM will open the show.

(The Showbox, Downtown, $22–$25)

Julia Jacklin

Australian indie rock artist Julia Jacklin will come to town for two consecutive evenings (first with a full band, then with a solo performance) with lyrically focused tracks about relationships, pleasure, and beliefs from her new album, Pre Pleasure. She will be joined both nights by Nashville singer-songwriter Katy Kirby.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $25)

Nova Twins: Supernova US Tour

British duo Nova Twins combine elements of punk, rap, pop, rock, and more for a unique style that has led them to push for a new category at the MOBO Awards that honors BIPOC rock artists. They will play songs off of their new album, Supernova, alongside Minneapolis indie-rock quartet Gully Boys.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $16)

The Comet Is Coming

Generally speaking, the Comet Is Coming embed more psychedelic, electronic sounds in their instrumental tracks than do Sons of Kemet, and their overall thrust skews more toward the cosmic end of the jazz and dance-music worlds. For TCIC, fusion is their natural habitat, but it’s not so much about showboating virtuosity à la much ’70s jazz fusion as finding fresh, hybridized modes with which to express a transcendent spirituality... and without the help of a vocalist. DAVE SEGAL

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $25)

READINGS & TALKS

Hugo Lit Series—Reincarnation: Omar El Akkad, Lilliam Rivera, Joshua Mohr, Brenna Bruce

After the last few years, the idea of "rebirth" sounds pretty appealing. This season's Hugo Literary Series draws on rebirth as a conceptual theme, inviting writers of all stripes to reflect on revival and resurgence through prose, poetry, and songs. This session will feature writers Omar El Akkad, Lilliam Rivera, Joshua Mohr, and Brenna Bruce presenting new works based on the juicy sub-theme of reincarnation.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5–$15)

Seattle Symphony: Visions of the Season

The Seattle Symphony will begin its Octave 9 series with works by contemporary composers, including Gina Gillie's To the Seasons (set to four poems by William Blake) and Angelique Poteat’s Six Seasons.

(Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, $30)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Trucktoberfest Beer Festival

Eight Seattle food trucks and 20 craft breweries will convene curbside for a day of Bavarian-inspired feasting at the fourth annual Trucktoberfest, which also includes live music and lawn games. The event benefits SLU Chamber and will go towards their year-round neighborhood programming.

(South Lake Union Discovery Center, $20–$65)

U District $4 Food Walk and Street Party

Meander through the U District and sample $4 bites from over 60 participating bars, cafes, and restaurants. You'll also get to check out live music performances, a breakdance battle, and other entertainment on the Xfinity Main Stage and groove to DJ tunes at a street party with $4 cocktail and drink specials.

(University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Graham Nash - An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories

Whenever Crosby or Stills got carried away with hopelessly idealistic, Summer of Love-hangover bloviating, Nash brought us back down to planet Earth with a quaint, quintessentially British flair (left over from his time in the Hollies). This is best exemplified by the introspective escapism of "Marrakesh Express" and "Our House," the most poignant, gut-swiveling portrayal of domesticity ever penned, in spite of its overplayedness. Even his preachier contributions like "Teach Your Children" are ambiguous and apolitical enough that they're possible to extricate from the Woodstock era. (Nash's first solo LP, 1971's Songs for Beginners, is also pretty terrific.) MORGAN TROPER

(Vashon Center for the Arts, $66–$81)

GWAR: The Black Death Rager World Tour

Longtime heavy metal act Gwar, out of Richmond, Virginia, will bring their theatrical and gore-soaked live show back to Seattle on The Black Death Rager world tour with support from hard rock trio Crobot and ghoulish metal group Nekrogoblikon.

(Showbox SoDo, $32–$36)

Miya Folick with Absinthe Father

Miya Folick produced the song that all of us need to hear at some point, the poppy and bright "Stop Talking" which finds Folick telling us to shut up about that dumb boy who we're obsessed with and can't stop chattering about even though he never calls us back when we need him and is a general low-life not worth our time. She just wants us to know that she cares about us! JAS KEIMIG

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $18)

Nataly Dawn (of Pomplamoose) with Bella Porter

Indie-folk artist Nataly Dawn (of Pomplamoose) will stop by on a solo tour, playing tracks off of her new album Gardenview, which explores themes of self-acceptance, religion, and belonging. LA-based singer-songwriter Bella Porter will get things started.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, $25–$28)

Rat City Recon

This White Center music festival will celebrate its 10th year with a stacked lineup of fifteen metal, rock, and punk bands along with an outdoor night market. Featured performances include the Portland-based stoner rock heavies Red Fang, grunge metal outfit Sandrider, doom duo Year of the Cobra, noise rock band Multicult, and plenty more.

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center, $30)

Sudan Archives

Back in 2019, Mercury writer Leilani Polk wrote of Sudan Archives: "Her combination of earthy and electro sounds is reminiscent of trip-hop, though instead of jumping off from jazz and hip-hop, it's rooted in R&B and African sounds. Its ethereally groovy, pared-back production is magnetic, a mix of bowing and pizzicato plucking that's often layered, looped, and/or effected to add texture and dimension to her compositions, though her violin limit-pushing and experimentation remain accessible." She will take the stage in support of her latest release, Natural Brown Prom Queen, after an opening set from indie-folk band Dirty Bird.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $22–$25)

PERFORMANCE

Theresa Caputo Live!

The bigger the hair, the closer to the spirit world, right? LongIsland Medium star Theresa Caputo will share the deets on her "psychic gifts" at this performance, delivering healing messages to audience members who have lost loved ones.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, $44.75)

VISUAL ART

Marita Dingus: Baby Giants

Dingus’ sculptures are made entirely from materials no one else wants, and their political power is found in this economic devaluation. The pieces have been discarded, they have been found, and they have been transformed into striking expressions of the Black imagination. There is something post-human in the Baby Giants sculptures. One even has an insect-like quality. In this sense, the radical heterogeneity of Dingus’ found materials not only reimagines Blackness but humanness itself. In this respect, the cultural becomes biological, and the biological, cultural. CHARLES MUDEDE

(The En, Columbia City, free; closing)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Alan White - Celebrating His Life and Music

Members of classic rock bands YES and White will join forces to honor the musical life and legacy of legendary drummer Alan White, who passed away earlier this year. Anticipate hearing songs from throughout his seven-decade-long career including the music of John Lennon, George Harrison, Yes, and more. Radio personality Bob Rivers will host. Proceeds will benefit WhyHunger, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown Seattle, $39)

Matt Nathanson

Massachusetts-hailing singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson will soothe your soul with his acoustic rock, folk, and pop tunes such as the 2008 coffee shop staple "Come On Get Higher." Arrive in time to catch an opening set from Canadian folk artist Donovan Woods.

(Neptune Theatre, University District, $43)

The Black Keys with Band of Horses and The Velveteers

Stranger writer Dave Segal once wrote: "Back in 2002, when I lived in Cleveland, I’d catch the Black Keys in small venues like the Beachland Tavern. Nothing about the scrappy Akron, Ohio, blues-rock duo screamed out “potential rock megastars”—not even their decent cover of the Beatles’ “She Said, She Said.” To be honest, nothing still screams out “rock megastars,” but there’s no denying these rust-belt muthas worked hard to reach their rarefied heights. They may seem ultra-meat-and-potatoes-y to me, but Dan Auerbach can sing with barrel-chested, Paul Rodgers–esque soul and grind out catchy guitar riffs all damn night, and drummer Patrick Carney’s perfectly functional and unflashy." They will ignite the arena in support of their new album, Dropout Boogie, alongside indie rock royalty Band of Horses and The Velveteers.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Multi-Day

FILM

Don't Worry Darling

Between spitgate, Shiagate, and that nefarious "Miss Flo" quote, public interest in Don't Worry Darling has thus far revolved around its wacky off-screen drama. But Olivia Wilde's film sounds like a legitimately fun, chilly thriller—it stars Florence Pugh (Miss Flo herself) and Harry Styles (?!) as a '50s-era couple living in an experimental neighborhood rife with strange secrets.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11–$14, Monday–Thursday)

2022 HUMP! Film Festival - Streaming

On weekends through October 16, draw a bubble bath and stream the 2022 selections from Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival, a kinky celebration of all genders and orientations.

(Online, $35, Friday–Sunday)

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen's technicolor odyssey stays true to the tour de force that was David Bowie. Centering his experimental, forward-thinking vision, Moonage Daydream, the first "officially sanctioned film" about the artist, includes rare and never-before-seen footage guided by narration from Bowie himself.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $11–$14, Monday–Sunday)

See How they Run

"In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril." (Promo Copy)

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11–$14, Monday–Thursday)

Social Justice Film Festival 2022

Now in its 10th year, the Social Justice Film Festival continues to push for positive change by spotlighting diverse justice movements worldwide. We're stoked for First Nations-focused film The Doctrine of Recovery and Mango House, which tells the story of the "largest shared space for refugees in Colorado and the greater West."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $50–$125, Wednesday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed celebration continues to draw fans year after year. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the Vera Project.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, $30 - $50, Friday–Saturday)

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, $91–$115, Friday–Sunday)

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.

(Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $10–$25, Friday–Saturday)

Teton Gravity Research WhiSKI Series: Magic Hour

Extreme sports media experts Teton Gravity Research will present their feature-length flick Magic Hour, which compiles footage from "some of the most beautiful, wild places on the planet," at this VIP screening, which includes high-end whiskey tasting options and a Q&A session with the film's athletes and production team. Attendees will snag a gift bag with custom YETI Ramblers and more.

(Triple Door, Downtown, $75, Tuesday–Wednesday)

PERFORMANCE

Can Can's The Hitchcock Hotel

Watch your step when you head to Can Can Culinary Cabaret this fall—you'll be transported to the dilapidated Hitchcock Hotel, where the world's creepiest employees carry on their seriously supernatural tasks. Expect to tangle with the paranormal for this cabaret evening of haunting dance performances and strangely sexy songs, complete with market-fresh fare and ghoulishly decadent cocktails.

(Can Can, Downtown, $80–$150, Thursday–Sunday)

Carmina Burana

PNB founding artistic director Kent Stowell's Carmina Burana kicks off the company's 50th anniversary season, supplemented by George Balanchine’s joyous, expansive Allegro Brillante and a world premiere by lauded choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. Together, the showcase blends fan favorites with boundary-pushing works that spotlight PNB's range.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, $48–$195, Thursday–Sunday)

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday–Sunday)

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation

The wacky Griswolds are at it again, but this time they'll hit the stage instead of sharing their vacation on film. They've been to Walley World, Europe, and Vegas already, so now they're headed to Broadway—and, of course, things will go exactly according to plan. Donna Feore directs this madhouse romp.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, $59–$169, Tuesday–Sunday)

In the Time of the Butterflies

Based on the '94 novel by Julia Alvarez, this production (the first in Book-It Repertory Theatre's 2022/23 season ) tells the story of four sisters in the Dominican Republic living under former President Trujillo's authoritarian rule, and the revolution that would shape their lives and their country.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday–Sunday)

Men in Dance Festival: In The Flesh/In The Frame

This two-weekend celebration of "cutting-edge male-identifying concert dance" kicks off with a live onstage performance of In the Flesh, featuring 10 local and far-flung dancers, followed by In the Frame, a screening program of original dance flicks.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, $0 - $25, Friday-Sunday)

Nonsense and Beauty

Playwright Scott C. Sickles's award-winning play Nonsense and Beauty charts the life of writer E.M. Forster (he penned A Room with a View, Howards End, and A Passage to India), focusing on his 40-year relationship and love triangle with a married policeman 23 years his junior. With a plot as juicy as this, you'll forget that it's about a couple of English dudes from the 1800's.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, $10–$50, Thursday–Sunday)

Robyn Orlin: And so you see…

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the end of apartheid, South African choreographer Robyn Orlin's potent critique of power is a tangled journey through the seven deadly sins featuring gender non-conforming dancer Albert Ibokwe Khoza.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District, $10–$28, Friday–Saturday)

Swimming While Drowning

Gritty but hopeful, this award-winning play follows a teen who lands in an LGBT shelter in Los Angeles after experiencing homophobia at home. While there, Angelo meets another youth who teaches him a thing or two about poetry and love.

(ArtsWest, Junction, $15–$120, Thursday–Sunday)

What the Constitution Means to Me

How might the Constitution impact generations to come? Playwright Heidi Schreck digs into it in this funny, insightful play, which traces the relationship between four generations of women.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday–Sunday)

Where We Belong

Seattle Rep's 2022/23 season jump-starts with this solo piece about an Indigenous theater-marker whose new life in England is rattled by the Brexit vote and the country's colonialist ideals.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday–Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

Bibliophilia Festival

Writer, performer, and educator Jekeva Phillips presents this fresh festival, which blends poetry, prose, and improv theater to celebrate all things literary. With both livestream and in-person attendance options, expect an interactive theater performance that touches on everything from Kurt Vonnegut's satire to book clubs and pop quizzes. (If you're a lit whiz, you might win a prize!)

(Seattle Public Library - Central Library, Downtown, free, Tuesday–Friday)

VISUAL ART

Ascendant

The mountainous landscape of the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia inspire this misty gallery show, with Ryan Molenkamp's structural explorations of terrain and Kentree Speirs's raw, dramatic works. While you're at SAM Gallery, pop into the main museum to catch recently installed shows like Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure and Anthony White: Limited Liability.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, $0–$20, Wednesday–Sunday)

Big Spooky Salvage Art Show

So what if it's only October 1?! Slap on your Halloween costumes and get weird at this salvage art show celebrating all things ghastly. DJ Coffin Birth and DJ Starseed will keep the ghostly jams going throughout the two-day celebration, which includes boozy bevvies, garishly good treats from Lovely & Dapper Desserts, and "scary good brew" from Badger Coffee for the caffeine inclined. Over 20 creators will share their so-good-it's-spooky artwork made with salvaged materials.

(Second Use Building Materials, Industrial District, Saturday–Sunday)

Cose Naturali – Natural Things : Art by Renée Simard

Renée Simard's thoughtful naturalistic paintings fit right in at the University of Washington's Elisabeth C. Miller Library, home to the most extensive horticulture collection in the Pacific Northwest.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, free, Monday–Friday; closing)

PNW x PNW

Artists have attempted to capture the beauty of the Pacific Northwest for centuries, but no one quite knows the place like the locals. In this photography exhibition pulled from the Henry's permanent collection, regional artists like Imogen Cunningham, Eirik Johnson, Mary Randlett, and Darius Reynolds Kinsey do justice to the land we call home through moving landscapes and more.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, by donation, Saturday–Sunday; opening)

this was a densely wooded hill

yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective's this was a densely wooded hill looks closely at the displacement of Native peoples and the role institutions play in continued displacement through a material embodiment of grief. The installation uses organic materials like oyster shells and tree stumps, which will be returned to the land when the exhibition ends in a "small gesture of reversal."

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, by donation, Saturday–Sunday; opening)