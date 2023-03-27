

MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Happy Accidents Pop-Up Bar

You may have heard of the Albuquerque cocktail bar Happy Accidents by way of the Netflix mixology competition Drink Masters, in which owner Kate Gerwin placed second. You can try their beverages for yourself at this kickoff party featuring drinks made with Ford's Gin.

(Rob Roy, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Tortoise

Long ago in 2016, Mercury writer Robert Ham wrote: "How does a band survive more than 20 years without a scratch on them or their discography? With Tortoise, some of that is due to the fact that its six members remain busy outside the fold: Guitarist Jeff Parker resides in LA, where his career as a jazz player thrives, and bassist Doug McCombs records on his own as Brokeback and with his other longtime band Eleventh Dream Day, to give but two examples. This allows everyone involved individual space and time to find new creative influences to bring back to the band. Once the sextet is together at last, the results are explosive and thrilling."

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Craig Seligman with Silvana Nova

While Tennessee pushes bonkers legislation that seeks to ban drag shows, Craig Seligman's biography of Doris Fish is a breath of fresh, sparkly air. In Who Does That Bitch Think She Is?: Doris Fish and the Rise of Drag, the lauded book critic and editor deep-dives into Fish's life as an anarchic post-Stonewall-era creator, drag queen, and sex worker in Australia. He'll be joined by Silvana Nova, Seligman’s husband, activist, performance artist, and former drag queen, for this conversation on Fish as a driving force in drag during one of queer history's most dynamic eras.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Regionals

The frenetic energy of March Madness is coming to Climate Pledge Arena as Seattle University hosts the Division I Women's Basketball Tournament Regional. Pick your faves and root for 'em from the sidelines as eight teams vie for the two coveted spots in the Women's Final Four.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Betty Who

Heavily biting on the dance-pop balladeers of the '80s and ’90s, Betty Who has cruised through her 13-year-long career holding tight to the influences of her icons. She will take a pause from her gig as the host of Amazon dating show The One That Got Away to support her uplifting and anthemic new album, BIG!, alongside drag superstar Shea Couleé (season five winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars).

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Coco & Clair Clair

Best friends Taylor Rose Nave and Claire Marie Toothill rap about crushes, pop stars, and acting "real rude" (you know, just girly things!) over lo-fi beats and glittering synths in this collaborative project. Expect to hear songs from their latest album, Sexy, alongside Atlanta-based multi-instrumentalist Grandma.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Hear Me Talkin' to You: Womxn & Blues

Hear Me Talkin’ To You is a five-part showcase that aims to amplify the stories, songs, and voices of womxn and non-binary artists through blues and blues-influenced music. Tuesday’s Royal Room show will feature powerhouses Julia Francis, Shaina Shepherd, and Maya Marie. If you’re familiar with any of these names, you already recognize the magic of this lineup. Francis’s music is deeply rooted in the blues legacies of women like Billie Holiday and Bonnie Raitt. She identifies as a healing practitioner, and this energy radiates through her music. Inspired by Nina Simone’s lyricism and activism, Shepherd belts heartfelt stories of love, loss, and personal power. Her hit “Harambee” (which means “put all together” in Swahili), is just one example of the intention Shepherd uses to shape her music. A Seattle blues icon, Maya Marie has an unforgettable ambiance whose soulful voice will kick a beat into your heart. Can the Royal Room possibly contain this much power? Find out Tuesday! BRITTNIE FULLER

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

PERFORMANCE

Celebrity Memoir Book Club

No one can navel-gaze quite like a mainstream celebrity, so of course their dust-gathering memoirs are a dime a dozen, murdering trees and brazenly clogging up airport bookstore shelves. They're largely awful, even with (natch) help from a ghostwriter. New York comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton read this drivel so you don't have to, then chat about it on Celebrity Memoir Book Club. As might have been expected, the results are hilarious. While skimming the Apple Podcasts reviews for the show, I noticed a common thread: the word "worm." "I've been a worm for over a year, and Ashley and Clare are required weekly listening," says reviewer Felliss2017. Perhaps you, too, are a worm, or worm-intrigued. Either way, wiggle on over to this show for guaranteed laughs. LINDSAY COSTELLO

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

VISUAL ART

Fred Lisaius: Symbiosis

Prominent Pacific Northwest painter, RISD grad, and Stranger featured artist of the week Fred Lisaius showcases his explorations of the natural world in Symbiosis, a sweet solo exhibition of dreamlike floral compositions dotted with northern flickers and hummingbirds.

(Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Downtown; closing)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Camille Billops Family Trilogy

Artists, archivists, and filmmaking trailblazers Camille Billops and James Hatch blended autobiographical reenactments, dramatization, and satire to construct poignant, sometimes-painful commentary on Black culture, gender, and class. Their Family Trilogy covers over 30 years of personal experiences and "troubling truths" from Billops' own lineage—this screening, co-presented by LANGSTON, Black Cinema Collective, SIFF, and Grand Illusion Cinema, will share all three films, beginning with '82 documentary Suzanne, Suzanne, which bell hooks called "one of the most powerful documentaries of domestic life.”

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

FOOD & DRINK

Spring Vino in the Village

Amble through Magnolia and sip wines at several different local businesses. Bottles will be available for tax-free purchase.

(Modeles Home Furnishings, Magnolia)

LIVE MUSIC

Alice Boman

This rising singer-songwriter out of Malmo, Sweden will bring her folk-tinged dream pop to Seattle for a headlining show supporting her sophomore album, The Space Between. Under The Radar rated the album 7.5/10 stars, noting that her "soothing soundscapes leave room for the mind to wonder while it wanders." Don't miss an opening set from folk-pop vocalist Zan Fiskum (The Voice season 18 finalist).

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

An Evening with Mapache

LA-based duo Mapache take cues from Gram Parsons for their cosmic country tunes full of polished harmonies, glittering lap steel guitar flourishes, and laid-back lyrics suited for a road trip through Joshua Tree. They will play tracks off their brand new album, Roscoe's Dream, inspired by the 14-year-old Boston terrier that’s toured the country with them.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Charlie Hickey

At just 23 years old, Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey has already received praise for his folk-tinged indie rock from trusted critics at Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, Paste, and more. Not only that, indie rock queen Phoebe Bridgers has cited signing Hickey as one of the reasons for launching her Saddest Factory label. He will support his debut album, Nervous at Night, after an opening set from indie-pop artist Kristiane.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Havana Hop

Directed by multifaceted theater maker Danielle Drakes, Havana Hop tells a confidence-boosting story for kiddos tinged with salsa grooves and hip-hop beats.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Dyketopia

"Delightfully unhinged" queer comedy show Dyketopia will head to Seattle from its Denver stomping grounds, where co-creators Lee Robinson and Kate McLachlan have cultivated a strong following. Dyketopia's quirky variety show format brings audiences a groovy, technicolor blend of interactive games, drag, and "extremely gay" stand-up.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

FESTIVALS

Salish Sea Early Music Festival

If period-specific chamber music from six different centuries sounds like your vibe, then say hello to the 2023 season of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival, a series that highlights ancient instruments like the renaissance recorder, eight-keyed flute, and harpsichord. The festival continues this month with a Viennese Biedermeier serenade performed by guitarist Oleg Timofeyev, violist Lindsey Strand-Polyak, and flutist Jeffrey Cohan.

(Faith Lutheran Church, Northeast Seattle)

FILM

A Thousand and One

Starring Teyana Taylor as a mother who kidnaps her six-year-old son from the foster care system, the vivid and volatile flick A Thousand and One is "a rich evocation of New York City in the throes of accelerated gentrification and discriminatory policing" (The Hollywood Reporter) that won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

AG Club with Igwe Aka

AG Club is a Bay Area-based hip-hop collective that consists of lead vocalist Baby Boy and rappers Jody Fontaine and Mick Anthony, plus 777MEDIA providing visuals. With their impossibly energetic stage presence and in-your-face rap style, the group is often compared to fellow collectives like A$AP Mob and BROCKHAMPTON. While there are some similarities, there is something undeniably fresh about this rising group. See for yourself as they support their latest mixtape, Imposter Syndrome, after an opening set from Nigerian-born hip-hop artist Igwe Aka.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

Carmina Burana

Acclaimed conductor and New Jersey Symphony Orchestra director Xian Zhang will conduct the Seattle Symphony, the Northwest Boychior, and several operatic powerhouses in a performance of Carl Orff's masterwork,Carmina Burana. Based on a 13th-century medieval poem about love, lust, and indulgence, the piece has become a pop culture staple with its epic opening piece "O Fortuna," appearing in everything from the 1981 film Excalibur to commercials for Applebee's and York Peppermint Patties. Plus, look forward to performances of Rossini's classic William Tell Overture and contemporary composer Qigang Chen's L'éloignement.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Inhaler

It makes sense that the Irish indie rock band Inhaler is successful and talented; frontman Elijah Hewson is the son of U2's Bono, after all. But despite the nepo baby of it all, the band is genuinely endearing and humble, with their band name referencing Hewson's teenage struggle with asthma. They will play tracks from their new album, Cuts & Bruises, which NME called "a bold step forward."

(The Showbox, Downtown)

i///u

i///u is a Seattle-based alternative soul band best known for winning MoPOP's esteemed Sound Off competition. They will be joined by Congolese-American singer-songwriter Nathan Nzanga and rock outfit the Absentees.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Watch What Crappens: The Cheater Brand Tour

If the name "Jax Taylor" elicits a shudder, you shouldn't miss this live edition of Watch What Crappens, a podcast geared toward genuine Bravo junkies. (Mamaw's beer cheese sadly not included.) Hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam will go into exhaustive detail on The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, and "nearly every show that airs on Bravo." Whether that sounds like a nightmare or a juicy dream come true is up to you.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Michelle Zauner

Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner will visit Seattle in celebration of her acclaimed memoir Crying in H Mart, which reflects on her upbringing in Eugene, Oregon and her mother's terminal cancer diagnosis. The New York Timesbestseller, which is currently being adapted into a film, was described as "warm and wholehearted" by the Seattle Times.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Creed Bratton

"Have you ever seen a foot with four toes?" Legendary weirdo and loveable Renaissance man Creed Bratton will stop by Seattle to share a few quirky chuckles, and hopefully a song or two from his 2020 album Slightly Altered.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Ensign Presents: Rise Into Spring

Bid adieu to winter with the skilled players of the Ensign Symphony & Chorus as they offer an uplifting program of hymns that will surely "spring" you into the new season.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Linda From Work, Cat Valley, and Wilting

KEXP’s Martin Douglas wrote of Linda From Work's debut LP: "Burnout fully displays their gifts as an emergent force in Seattle’s ever-crowded rock scene, ruminating on failed relationships and a pernicious lack of healthy sleeping habits." They will bust out of the 9-to-5 grind for some vicious indie garage rock alongside Bellingham rockers Cat Valley and local post-punk outfit Wilting.

(Belltown Yacht Club, Belltown)

Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz

In case you didn't already know, the Seattle area has some absolutely dynamite high school jazz bands. This event will acquaint you with several of them, thanks to a partnership between Starbucks and STG. Edmonds-Woodway, Garfield, Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood, Bellevue, Newport, and Roosevelt high schools have all played in the past, and a few of them will return to perform and raise money for their music programs.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

The War & Treaty: The Lovers Game Tour

Mercury contributor Jenni Moore wrote of powerhouse singers the War & Treaty: "Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter make an irresistible blend of roots, soul, gospel, and folk music. The married duo put on a phenomenal show at Pickathon’s Woods Stage back in 2018, and I have been hankering for a chance to hear them live again ever since. See them while tickets are still cheap because this couple is going places."

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

VISUAL ART

SAM Remix

Drop by Seattle Art Museum in your artsy finest for their signature evening of installations, music performances, and activities. Kicking off the spring season with creative exploration, SAM Remix invites guests to take part in art-making sessions and join guided tours of buzzy current exhibitions Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth and American Art: The Stories We Carry.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Bill Maher

If you're reading this, you probably disagree with Bill Maher on a lot of things, but in the words of Stranger writer Dave Segal, "Maybe that’s the key to his success—outrage everybody and you’ll gain substantial mindshare in the attention economy." He'll undoubtedly continue to press buttons at this performance.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Jessica Kirson

Comedy Cellar regular, Relatively Sane podcast host, Nightlife Award winner, and Howard Stern Show prank caller Jessica Kirson will stop by Seattle with silly stand-up and thoughts on her therapist mom's demands.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Mad Science

At this evening of surprisingly scholarly laughs, you'll first learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties, then hear from a wacko cast of improv comics who twist scientific research into something hilarious.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

FILM

Secret Cinema: April Fool's Day Edition

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. This edition is planned in celebration of April Fool's Day, so switch off your brain and bask in the buffoonery.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Carnival of Cocktails

You'll find pop-up cocktail bars, tastings, bar takeovers, food trucks, classes, demos, and more at this "carnival of cocktails," which serves as the main event of Seattle Cocktail Week. With a dozen tasting tokens included with your ticket, you can try several neat spirits samples or mini-cocktails, and all of the featured spirits will be available for sale for you to take home at a discount if you find something you like.

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown)

Tipsy Fools' Wine, Beer & Spirits Walk

Channel your inner jester with goofy hats and jingly shoes and merrily traipse through Bothell, sampling over 60 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits at 24 participating businesses.

(Downtown Bothell)

LIVE MUSIC

Adi Oasis with Payge Turner

French-Caribbean singer-songwriter and bassist Adi Oasis employs crystalline vocals, funky bass lines, and danceable grooves for infectious neo-soul tunes that have led her on tours with Anderson .Paak, Lee Fields, Chromeo, and Big Freedia. Give her latest album, Lotus Glow, a listen so that you can sing along at the show. Kindred singer-songwriter Payge Turner will open.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

ATLiens: Space Cathedral Tour

Atlanta-based DJ duo ATLiens blew up in 2015 with their dance music debut "Chief," which was championed by EDM masters like Skrillex, RL Grime, Diplo, and Jack U. Catch them in their silver-masked glory as they ignite the Showbox SoDo on their Space Cathedral tour.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Brooks Nielsen

Singer-songwriter Brooks Nielsen, best known as the frontman of the psychedelic surf rock band the Growlers, will support his first solo album, One Match Left, which weaves together theatrical humor and vintage rock ‘n’ roll à la Television Personalities or Jonathan Richman (his noted influences).

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Seven Lions

Big-time dubstep DJ Seven Lions will embark on an epic 38-date tour in support of his latest output, Beyond the Veil. This’ll be a giant dance party, so don't forget to hydrate!

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

The Motherboard Suite

Saul Williams, whose punky sci-fi thrill ride Neptune Frost is also screening this week, will present this non-linear suite of alternative tunes. Collaborative performances by seven choreographers in The Motherboard Suite will push Williams's explorations at "the intersection of technology and race, exploitation and mystical anarchy, where hackers are artists and activists."

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

READINGS & TALKS

Lane Moore with Lindy West and Angela Garbes: You Will Find Your People

Comedian and former Cosmo sex and relationships editor Lane Moore will chat about her new book You Will Find Your People, which tackles the thorny topic of adult friendship, alongside former Stranger staffer Angela Garbes and incisive opinion writer and fat acceptance activist Lindy West.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

SHOPPING

Polish Spring Bazaar

Discover Polish traditions at the Polish Women’s Club's annual Spring Bazaar, where you can fill up on handmade pastries and Polish dishes and browse a selection of amber, books, crafts, Bolesławiec pottery, and other goods.

(PB Kitchen at Polish Home Association, Miller Park)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Aly & AJ: With Love From

Sister duo Aly and AJ Michalka found early success on the Disney Channel, making appearances in a wide variety of made-for-TV movies and tween sitcoms. It was easy to be cynical when they began pursuing a music career, but now, 15 years after the release of their album Insomniatic, you can still hear "Potential Breakup Song" randomly blasting at a karaoke night or throwback dance party. The pair are back on the scene with a new album, With Love From, which Pitchfork described as "a breezy album defined by warm harmonies and easygoing pop melodies."

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Mimosa Fest

Pop some bottles in celebration of everyone's favorite boozy breakfast beverage with half a dozen flavor options, brunch bites, a live DJ, and other festivities for the "ultimate Vegas party experience."

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Theo Katzman with Benjamin Jaffe

LA-based singer-songwriter Theo Katzman—also known as the drummer for funk band Vulfpeck—will flex his rock and roll roots off his latest album, Be the Wheel. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from Benjamin Jaffe (half of the Americana duo HONEYHONEY).

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Obitchuary Podcast Live!

Is there anything more perversely satisfying than a scathing obituary about some dead guy that sucked when he was alive? No, you're right, there isn't. Best friends and co-hosts Spencer Henry and Madison Reyes understand this phenomenon well, and their hit podcast Obitchuary compiles the best of the best—prepare for the wackiest, most outrageous, and occasionally vicious obits out there, with a side of macabre history and "funeral facts." We've never been more on board.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2023

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam.

(Various Locations, Skagit Valley, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

16mm Centennial: A Year-Long Series

The Grand Illusion is celebrating the 100th anniversary of everyone's dreamy fave film stock—16mm—all year long with a wide range of screenings. Expect to see 16mm prints, plus 35mm and digital screenings of major movies originally shot on 16mm. The analog festivities will continue with Mark Jenkin’s hypnotically creepy folk horror Enys Men this week (a must-see for The VVitch fans), followed by a 4/20 double feature of skunky cinema (Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke and '37 scare film Marihuana: Assassin of Youth), and more in April.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

The Apple

When I watched The Apple for the first time, I went into the experience without prior knowledge of the plotline, aside from hearing this cult classic was wonderfully fucked up. Naturally, I was in. It’s like The Rocky Horror Picture Show was impregnated by Jesus Christ Superstar and gave birth to Xanadu. The disco-musical tickled my senses with flamboyant dance fantasies, '70s glam rock, and plenty of kaleidoscope effects. It initially began as a musical take on George Orwell’s 1984 (in Hebrew), but producer Menahem Golan transformed the script into an overwhelmingly excessive rock opera. Why? I don’t know! At its core, The Apple is a biblical analogy about good versus evil, but it hasn’t always been viewed that way. The musical has been likened to a Christian scare film and is actually pretty problematic in 2023 terms. Good thing it came out in 1980 so we can still laugh! It’s giving drama. It’s giving sci-fi. It’s giving me spicy thoughts about Catherine Mary Stewart! Love it or hate it, The Apple is a fever dream that never really goes away. BRITTNE LUNNISS

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Wednesday)

Linoleum

If you’ve ever wanted to see a goofy Jim Gaffigan act in his own version of Donnie Darko alongside the great Rhea Seehorn, then you’re in luck—that is what is in store in Linoleum. Placing us fully in the mind of Gaffigan’s Cameron, we discover how he has always wanted to do something more with his life. He tried to make a go of it as a children's science show host but has little to show for it. Following some strange occurrences, Cameron decides to build a rocket in his garage. As he throws himself headlong into this dream, this surprisingly reflective film becomes utterly unbound from any and all expectations to drift into something more expansive. It is one of those works that takes some mighty big swings and, when all is revealed, the visually striking conclusion taps into a wavelength that transcends time itself. PORTLAND MERCURY WRITER CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Neptune Frost

Multi-talented artist Saul Williams's punky sci-fi vision comes to life in Neptune Frost, a turbulent, Afrofuturist thrill ride. The musical film blends thoughts that William explored in his 2016 album MartyrLoserKing with input from co-director Anisia Uzeyman, a Rwandan-born artist. The flick follows a gaggle of miners-turned-computer hackers in the Burundi hilltops, and sends a powerful message of technology's capacity for progression and radical change. We're enamored by the cool character names, like "Tekno" and "Psychology," but the film's quirks and artistic displays of bravura aren't just for show—Neptune Frost is grounded in anticolonialism, anticapitalism, and liberation. It's important that films like this exist. Presented by Black Cinema Collective, Wa Na Wari, and Northwest Film Forum, this screening celebrates Saul Williams' The Motherboard Suite performance at Meany Center; the artist will be in attendance for a film discussion at the April 2 screening.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Plate of Nations

Each spring, the MLK Business Association's dining promo Plate of Nations presents a two-week-long opportunity to sample the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable menus priced at $25 and $35. They promise that this year's lineup is set to be "the best yet," with over 30 participating restaurants, including Bananas Grill, Habesha Cafe, The Original Philly’s, Taco Street, Othello Wok Teriyaki, Emma’s BBQ, The Comfort Zone, Royal Cafe, Buddha Bruddah, El Quetzal, and more.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus tours, the industry-only Bartender's Circle Summit, and more. Saturday’s Carnival of Cocktails event will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 70 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom frappes from Sip House, the "Shinkansen Express" (a strawberry gimlet with blossom-infused Japanese gin) at Shultzy's, cherry fritters from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse, and more.

(University District, University District, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

110 In the Shade

Since 2014, Reboot Theatre Company has experimented with funky interpretations of established works through innovative casting and design modifications, and the results can be pretty transformative—last year's Jesus Christ Superstar offered a unique twist on the relationship dynamics of Jesus, Mary, and Judas, history’s most dramatic throuple. This time around, director Scot Charles Anderson reimagines the '60s-era production 110 in the Shade with a closer examination of the gender dynamics at play. The story follows Lizzie, an independent woman in a small, drought-stricken western town. While being pressured to marry the recently widowed sheriff, Lizzie encounters a stranger with a curious promise to make it rain.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Dice Keeper: Twelfth Night

Dice, Dacha Theatre's inventive original series that randomizes roles for each performance, will return with Dice Keeper: Twelfth Night. (They've added a new parameter—the Dice Keeper changes the play's directorial concept for each show, sending the cast to the Wild West or demanding that they all wear hospital scrubs.) It's a great way to keep the actors, and therefore the audiences, on their toes. Head to a performance of Shakespeare's rom-com Twelfth Night and enjoy the ride.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown, Friday-Sunday)

Drum and Colours: Henry IV

If we've learned anything from Succession and Game of Thrones, it's that an entrée of political power tends to come with a spicy side dish of family drama. Trace HBO's favorite recurring narrative back to the source in Shakespeare's Henry IV, which follows the king's conflict-ridden rule. The epic tale of taverns, brothels, blood, guts, and a polarized nation will be performed by an all-POC cast.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Every Brilliant Thing

Here is our (non-exhaustive) list of brilliant things: The Baby Mop. This weird building in Poland. The Lake Elsinore super bloom, before it was ravaged by Instagrammers. This show. It’s true—Every Brilliant Thing, an "immersive storytelling experience" by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, is pretty brilliant. The hit one-man play blends theater, comedy, and audience-driven improv to tell a complex tale of mental illness and perseverance; it was described as "one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression" by The Guardian.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

How To Break

Village Theatre's latest production kicks off on its Issaquah stage this week. How to Break follows two hospitalized teenage hip-hoppers coming of age in difficult circumstances, and the show's distinctive mix of poetry, breakdancing, and beatboxing makes salient points on the broken state of the American health care system.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

Meet Me at Dawn

British playwright Zinnie Harris's Meet Me at Dawn offers a fresh take on the tragic love myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, so if you're jazzed about the recent wave of Greek mythology retellings, you shouldn't miss this "tenderly lyrical and utterly modern fable."

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Moisture Festival 2023

A true testament to the popularity of underground cabaret entertainment in Seattle, the longstanding Moisture Festival has fostered circus performers, comics, burlesque dancers, and musicians for years, and now claims to be "the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival." The month-long fest offers eye-popping events from the (relatively) mild-mannered to the racy and scantily clad end of the spectrum, including the risqué, adults-only Libertease Cabaret.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Paige in Full

Bop along to this hip-hop-influenced visual mixtape created by sibling duo Paige Hernandez, Paige inFull's writer and performer, and Nick tha 1da, who wrote the production's original music. Hernandez will head to the stage to share her experiences growing up in a multicultural family in Baltimore.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Everett, Wednesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

CHOICE: 30 Visual Artists Respond to the Reversal of Roe vs. Wade

Hey, Roe vs. Wade is still overturned. Your constitutional right to abortion no longer exists. Just a reminder! Now that you're pissed, check out CHOICE, an art exhibition installed in observance of Women's History Month. Over 30 artists are featured in the exhibition, cultivating a varied pro-choice dialogue that includes everything from prints and photographs to a massive crochet uterus by Japan-born multidisciplinary creative Fumi Amano. Studies show that rage can lead to heightened creativity—this exhibition is proof.

(Vashon Center for the Arts, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Daydream

Niki Keenan and Sheryl Westergreen's velvety, dreamy compositions are the visual equivalents of stroking a puppy's ear. Pop by SAM Gallery to spend some time with Daydream, an inviting reminder of forthcoming spring days, before checking out recently installed museum exhibitions Howard L. GATO Mitchell: Forgive Us Our Debts and Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Ed Wicklander: Low Profile

Seattle woodcarver Edward Wicklander brings his comical, narrative-based aesthetic—and an abundance of hand-carved and bronze-casted kitties—to Low Profile, a solo exhibition that emphasizes the artist's idiosyncratic storytelling and reverence for materials.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Indigenous Strength & Wellness

In celebration of the museum's 10th anniversary, this group exhibition centers over 20 Native American and First Nations artists, primarily those living and working in the Salish Sea region. Co-curated by Robin Sigo (Suquamish Tribe), Gail Tremblay (Mi’kmaq and Onondaga Tribes), and BIMA’s chief curator Greg Robinson, Indigenous Strength & Wellness confronts challenging topics related to inequality and the lasting impact of generational trauma.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Sunday)

Interstitial Volume

Seattle-based multidisciplinary artist Henry Jackson-Spieker thinks carefully about positive and negative space in Interstitial Volume, using "strategically positioned light, reflective materials, and monofilament" to create a continually shifting visual experience for the visitor. Distortions and blind spots prompt questions: How do we navigate our everyday surroundings on autopilot, and how do we respond to our environment when it suddenly changes?

(MadArt, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Sarah Cain: Day after day on this beautiful stage

Sarah Cain will present a site-specific project commissioned by the Henry for their East Gallery, which engages with the double-height space through a series of paintings, furniture pieces, and other "architectural interventions." The Los Angeles-based painter and installation artist draws from diverse aesthetic inspirations, blending abstract expressionist, graffiti, and pop music references to create a color-drenched, kaleidoscopic point of view that's incredibly fun to observe.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Taking Care: Collection Support Studio

A lot goes on behind museum doors, and in this exhibition of pieces from the Henry's permanent collection, the often-invisible process of assessing, cataloging, and photographing artworks will be in full view. Featuring works by Nan Goldin, Los Carpinteros, Vik Muniz, Kiki Smith, and other heavy hitters, Taking Care: Collection Support Studio will allow visitors to see pieces "removed from the wall one by one" for assessment by the museum's collection team as they work to improve their records.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

WNDR Museum Opening

The Seattle outpost of the WNDR Museum opened its doors this week, bringing to the city more than 20 interactive, technology-as-art installations. The almost 13,000-square-foot space on Alaskan Way has Yayoi Kusama's oversized and sparkly yellow and black Starry Pumpkin, an immersive light and sound exhibit by Leigh Sachwitz that uses light and sound to replicate a passing thunderstorm, and an interactive infinity room called Hyper Mirror. There's also a new piece from Seattle's own Andy Arkley. Titled "You Can Do Most Anything," the large installation is a vibrant display of colorful shapes—flowers, squiggly lines, eyes, a cat—all dotted with lightbulbs, which visitors can make flash and dance to music via a control panel. Will there likely be droves of tourists battling their way through the space to take millions of videos for social media? Yes. Is it worth checking out anyway? Absolutely. Take a deep breath. Take your time. You'll be fine. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(WNDR Museum, Pike Place Market, Monday-Sunday)