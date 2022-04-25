The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 25-May 1, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Janelle Monáe and Yohanca Delgado

Janelle Monáe's Afrofuturistic vision continues to unfold with The Memory Librarian, a short fiction collection that the tastemaking musician wrote in tandem with a group of collaborators. Alongside Alaya Dawn Johnson, Danny Lore, Eve L. Ewing, Yohanca Delgado, and Sheree Renée Thomas, Monáe brings the story behind her 2018 album Dirty Computer to the page; exploring themes of surveillance, totalitarianism, and technology. (Fans of Octavia Butler are in for a treat.) Monáe is joined in conversation by Yohanca Delgado, a lauded writer and 2021-2023 Wallace Stegner fellow at Stanford University.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Chelsea Cutler - When I Close My Eyes Tour

Originally creating lo-fi dance tracks in her dorm room, singer and producer Chelsea Cutler now plays her infectious pop to sold-out stages. On her sophomore album, When I Close My Eyes, she brings her confessional lyrics to new territory, writing about hope, joy, and coming into her own.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

J Balvin: José Tour 2022

Call his tour by his name... the "J" stands for José! The noted fashionista and "Prince of Reggaeton" J Balvin will ignite the Climate Pledge Arena stage on his fifth headlining tour.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Bakar

London-born singer-songwriter Bakar makes breezy hip-hop-influenced indie-pop that makes you want to put the top down and drink a milkshake in the sunshine. Catch him as he supports his brand new debut album, Nobody's Home.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The English Beat

British new wave ska legends The English Beat will jam out while you sing along to their classics like "Save It For Later" and "Mirror In the Bathroom." Considering that frontmen Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger went on to form '80s supergroup General Public, you may even hear their megahit "Tenderness."

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Yamandu Costa

Grammy-winning Brazilian guitarist and composer Yamandu Costa is considered one of the greatest living guitarists, with his mastery of several styles including chorinho, bossa nova, milonga, tango, samba, and chamamé.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Book Launch: The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

Jennifer Egan made major waves with A Visit from The Goon Squad, a series of intertwined narratives surrounding an aging punk rocker and his assistant. The 2011 novel won a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Critics Circle award. Egan's new novel, The Candy House, is a "sibling" to Goon Squad; Egan continues to weave narratives that interlock and entwine in increasingly experimental ways.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Loose Cannons Improv

Loose Cannons is aptly named—it's an exciting, unpredictable performance developed through audience suggestions. Improvisers will devise songs, monologues, and/or word associations informed by the audience, eventually landing on common themes that will continue to mold the performance.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

Sasheer Zamata, Kenny DeForest, J Jones

You might know Sasheer Zamata from her four-season stint on SNL. The multitalented comedian, actress, writer, and noted bestie of Nicole Byer has also appeared on This American Life, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, and Hulu's Woke. She's joined by comics Kenny DeForest and J Jones for this evening of laughs.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

MUSIC

Booker T. Jones

Mr. Booker T. Jones is a bona-fide heavy! He was THE understated, always cool, conservative, and concise Hammond organ player for the Stax house band Booker T. & the M.G.’s. Y’all might recognize their classic “Green Onions”—a song that, in less than three minutes, perfectly distills the moment when rock and roll and R&B met. Jones’s musical reach can’t be overstated. MIKE NIPPER

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Fuzz with Spoon Benders

The noisy side project of indie-rock royalty Ty Segall, Fuzz is the answer to the question: "How hard would it be to write a hard rock song?" With Charles Moothart on guitar, Chad Ubovich on bass, Ty playing drums, and all of them contributing to vocals, the trio blends equal parts glam rock, early metal, power pop, and hard psych for their jammy care-free sound. Portland-based psych-garage quartet Spoon Benders will get things started.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge

R&B vocal group Sister Sledge's chart-topping anthem "We Are Family" ought to be in the Great American Songbook at this point, with the Library of Congress adding it to the National Recording Registry as well an induction into the Grammy's Hall of Fame. Boogie along as the groundbreaking sister group performs their iconic disco jams.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Syd with Destin Conrad

Singer-songwriter/producer Syd is known for her seemingly effortless R&B vocals both as a solo artist and head of the neo-soul group The Internet, as well as initial success in Odd Future, a music collective featuring fellow hip-hop/soul innovators Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, and Earl Sweatshirt. Syd will perform just ahead of her newly announced sophomore album, Broken Hearts Club, after fellow R&B singer and YouTube star Destin Conrad.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Washed Out (DJ Set) with Justin Hartinger

Chillwave jack of all trades Ernest Weatherly Greene Jr., aka Washed Out, will step off of the stage and into the booth for a rare DJ set beside Seattle-based "emotional dance music" producer Justin Hartinger.

(Nectar, Fremont)

PERFORMANCE

So You Think You Can Drag?

So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Matt Bell presents Refuse to Be Done

Writer and educator Matt Bell, the voice behind the much-anticipated craft book Refuse to be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts, will present an interactive lecture. Bell's no-BS approach helps writers create a strong novel draft with compelling characters and a robust plot. He'll share practical strategies and answer attendee questions.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Chicano Batman

If there were an award for music that’s “the best reminder to give your Mexican dad a phone call,” or one that makes you “most nostalgic for a time you never knew,” Chicano Batman would definitely win both. The Los Angeles-based quartet smoothly integrates two wistful genres: the romantic ’60s psychedelia so many brown kids grew up listening to on Saturday mornings, and the inescapably sun-soaked sound of Southern Californian indie. And nobody rocks the soulfulness of the organ like Chicano Batman. With appearances at big festivals like SXSW and Coachella under their belt, the band has amassed a fanbase that extends far beyond its Latino cult-following. GUADALUPE TRIANA

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Chong the Nomad with AIIA, Matchavelli, & DJ Calico

The celebrated Seattle DJ and inventive “bedroom groove” beat-maker Chong the Nomad will return to the stage after opening sets from fellow Seattle producers AIIA, Matchavelli, & DJ Calico.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Key Glock: Yellow Tape Tour

Memphis rapper Key Glock began his musical career as the protégé of his cousin, the late rapper/label owner Young Dolph. He will support his debut two-part album, Yellow Tape, which Pitchfork described as "a street-rap saga peppered with such trenchant insights, narrating the lonely world of a 22-year-old who has been through more bad times than any 22-year-old deserves."

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Matt Costa + Sea Wolf

This bill featuring early aughts songsmiths Matt Costa and Sea Wolf may give you flashbacks to your first-generation iPod. However, the pair have continued releasing cozy-sounding indie-folk treasure throughout the decades. Catch up with Matt Costa as he supports his latest album, Yellow Coat, as Sea Wolf plays from Through A Dark Wood.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Raveena: Asha’s Awakening Tour

Indian American R&B singer Raveena has become known for her stunning videos for songs like “Temptation,” “Mama,” “Honey,” and “Stronger,” which marry her contemporary R&B sound with visuals that pay homage to the South Asian diaspora. It’s a firm reminder that a musician can embrace their intersectionality, forgo code-switching, and still be successful in the music industry. If you need to feel better, or at the very least calm the fuck down, listen to Raveena. Or if you’re simply in the mood for something peaceful, dreamy, and soul-drenched, listen to Raveena. JENNI MOORE

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright—the belting vocal pop composer and songwriter with baroque and operatic persuasions and finely honed piano chops—has an eclectic resume that includes seven original albums in the pop-rock genre, nine Shakespeare sonnets set to music, and a song on the Shrek soundtrack. He will serenade you with pieces off of his latest album, Unfollow The Rules, which Pitchfork writer Zach Schonfeld described as “an opulently crafted highlight reel, a career-spanning sampler of the singer’s many styles and guises.”

(Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds)

Thao with Black Belt Eagle Scout & Quinn Christopherson

Singer-songwriter Thao Nguyen of indie-folk project Thao & the Get Down Stay Down’s live shows are always an energetic delight with vibrant renditions of her angular post-punk infused avant-pop. Expect to hear songs off of the band’s latest release, Temple, alongside folk-rock luminary Black Belt Eagle Scout and Alaska-based songmaker Quinn Christopherson.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

DRAG

RPDR S14 Showcase Series: Bosco

The demon queen of Seattle returns to her dominion to headline a darkly delightful night of local drag. We can't wait for her to spill all the tea on her phenomenal run on season 14 in one of her signature bra/corset/panties looks.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

The Art of Seafaring

Choreographed by Madeleine Gregor, The Art of Seafaring combines contemporary dance, theater, and the poetry of H.D. (Hilda Doolittle). A "crew" of five performers contends with the experience of being lost at sea in a fantasy world, finding comfort in each other through the tumult. While the performers share their journey through flowing group dances and intimate solos, an installation of seaweed, sailing rope, and other materials by Port Townsend artist Tininha Silva acts as a visual representation of the ship's struggle.

(Yaw Theater, Georgetown)

READINGS & TALKS

KUOW: The Splendid Table Live in Seattle

Listen to a stimulating conversation on the evolution of Seattle's food scene between award-winning food writer Francis Lam (host of the culinary public radio show The Splendid Table) and featured guests from the local community.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

The Moth: Seattle GrandSLAM 2022

The Moth's public story-sharing events have encouraged community, vulnerability, and connection across the world. In this rendition of the now-classic event, winners from the StorySLAM series will battle it out to win the title of Seattle GrandSLAM Story Champion.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

SATURDAY

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi

Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

2022 SPLIFF Film Festival

This by-stoners, for-stoners festival compiles a kaleidoscopic collection of weird, contemplative, and laugh-out-loud films. Iconic local drag queen Betty Wetter will host the one-night-only event.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Boba Fest

The U-District is hosting its first-ever Seattle Boba Fest in honor of National Bubble Tea Day. Get your fill of slurpable, chewy boba specials at participating businesses across the neighborhood.

(Various locations, University District)

MUSIC

Feist

Universally beloved singer-songwriter Feist will perform a set of all-new material at this intimate and “radically communal” backstage show accompanied by multi-instrumentalists Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai. This won't be your average audience experience of sitting in the shadows, as press materials promise to “muddy the roles between audience and performer."

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Lorde

New Zealand pop wunderkind Lorde is back in town in support of her latest album, Solar Power. The Jack Antonoff-produced album embraces an ethereal laurel canyon singer-songwriter vibe full of breezy vocals and soft guitars with song titles like “Stoned at the Nail Salon," as well as backing vocals by indie-folk stars Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

April Showers: Hall of Fame Gala & Anniversary Celebration

The Seattle Burlesque and Cabaret Co-op (SeaBCC) is celebrating its first anniversary with an evening of fundraising, food, and performance. The fledgling organization is well worth supporting—formed by and for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ performers, SeaBCC aims to create space for education, networking, and creativity.

(The Give Inn, Ballard)

PERFORMANCE

this is concrete II

This collaborative performance, created by experimental dance ensemble MALACARNE and choreographer Alice Gosti, responds to the complex landscape of the historic Georgetown Steam Plant—its engineers, physical structure, and the anti-environment stances that blemish its past. This is concrete II marks MALACARNE's return to in-person, site-responsive performances.

(Georgetown Steam Plant, Georgetown)

SHOPPING

Independent Bookstore Day 2022

Independent Bookstore Day celebrates indie bookstores nationwide, and Third Place will join in on the revelry with prizes, gift card giveaways, and more. The store is also taking part in the Bookstore Day Passport Challenge, inviting book lovers to visit 24 Seattle-area independent bookstores within ten days. The industrious winners will receive a special 25% discount good for a single use at each participating store.

(Various locations)

SUNDAY

ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

The Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration, part of the Seattle Center Festál series, kicks off AAPI Heritage Month with cultural music, martial arts, traditional and folk dances, and a delectable hum bow eating contest.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

MUSIC

Lil Tecca with BabySantana and Yvngxchris

What were you doing at 19 years old? Queens-born rapper Lil Tecca is a multi-platinum selling artist who already has two albums out, both of which were praised for his striking wordplay and mystical melodies. The young star will play in support of his second album, We Love You Tecca 2, which features rap heroes Chief Keef and Lil Yachty. Fellow rising rap stars BabySantana and Yvngxchris will support.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

The Far Side (FKA The Pharcyde)

Nineties-bred South Central alt-hip-hop crew The Pharcyde, who now go by The Far Side, will surely dole out their influential throwbacks like "Oh Shit" and "Passing Me By."

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PODCASTS & RADIO

Welcome to Night Vale

This eerie, innovative podcast has found cult status in its narrative depictions of the tiny, isolated (fictional) town of Night Vale. Episodes take the form of community updates, complete with local weather, Sheriff’s Secret Police announcements, and news reports of supernatural, unexplained occurrences. From the minds of Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, Welcome to Night Vale blends the bizarre and macabre with Lynchian imagination.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Neil Gaiman

The befuddling, mind-bending brain of Neil Gaiman will be on full display for this evening of storytelling and Q&A. Perhaps best known as the celebrated author of Coraline and the comic book series The Sandman, Gaiman's varied creative pursuits also include ventures in screenwriting, radio, blogging, and fountain pen appreciation.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

National Geographic Live: Improbable Ascent

Maureen Beck, 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year and one-handed world champ paraclimber, will recount her adventures in this exciting talk. Improbable Ascent is presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the adventures of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

MUSIC

Ravi Coltrane - Cosmic Music The music of John and Alice Coltrane

Critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated artist Ravi Coltrane will give a reminder of his triple-threat status as a saxophonist, bandleader, and composer as he performs the groundbreaking free-jazz compositions of his parents John and Alice Coltrane.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Tuesday-Wednesday)

Seagaze Festival 2022

Seagaze Festival 2022 will seep over the banks of Eastlake with two split weeks of experimental free-wave weirdos blasting out post-punk, shoegaze, and psych-rock, and other dreamy sounds. Some highlights from the lineup include moody post-punk outfit The Prids, industrial shoegazers Bloody Knives, and Portland psych-rockers Sun Atoms.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday)

The Silences Between

This mini-festival is a two-night exploration of sound, space, and silence with performances from vocalist Helen Pridmore, experimental duo Sbot N Wo, prominent PNW cellist Lori Goldston, and guitarist Mark Hilliard Wilson.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, Thursday-Friday)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Cabaret Festival

The Seattle Cabaret Festival believes that the musical medium is, first and foremost, versatile—past festival artists have pulled inspiration from rock, blues, opera, satire, French chansons, and more. This year's festival promises to continue showcasing the unexpected.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, Friday-Saturday)

Seattle Erotic Art Festival 2022

An expansive event brimming with sex positivity, the Seattle Erotic Art Festival curates top-notch erotic art from around the world to feast your eyes on. During regular festival hours, check out the art, festival store, and daily entertainment including poetry readings, pantomime, and acrobatic displays. After hours, there's a marked vibe change to sexy party times with more titillating performances, DJs, dancing, and a bar.

(Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2022

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam. Highlights include the Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow and Tulip Town . KATIE HERZOG

(Various locations across Skagit Valley, Monday-Saturday)

FILM

Dan Savage Presents: The 2022 HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest is now streaming! Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen. This year, viewers can also access all of the sex-positivity of HUMP!'s film programming right from home. Four-day streaming tickets are available through May 1.

(Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

Film Series: Abderrahmane Sissako’s African Worlds

Mauritania-born filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako has written and directed a wide range of award-winning feature films, including Life on Earth, Waiting for Happiness, Bamako, and Timbuktu. Sissako contemplates West Africa's changing role on the world stage in his intellectual films, addressing everything from the impact of World Bank and IMF policies in Mali to Islam in the southern Sahara. Blending the everyday beauty of the region with a critical eye, Sissako is considered one of the African continent's most important filmmakers. This film series is co-presented by the UW African Studies Program, Black Cinema Collective, Henry Art Gallery, Northwest Film Forum, and the Simpson Center for the Humanities.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Monday-Tuesday)

Love is a Dog from Hell

German Cinema Now!'s theme for the year is "stillstand:" a period of stagnation and sameness within which deep change might take place. Filipino artist, musician, and director Khavn's Love is a Dog from Hell is a continuation of Orphea, the artist's 2020 collab with New German Cinema mastermind Alexander Kluge. Gender-swapping the myth of Orpheus, Khavn's new work is visually reminiscent of Orphea, but cultivates a grotesque, frantic chaos peppered with musical performances.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park sound like old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom , Labyrinth , Encanto , and more. Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)

National Film Festival for Talented Youth

This forward-thinking film fest spotlights fresh work by emerging filmmakers, with a focus on work by young women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and others from traditionally marginalized communities. As usual, the youth are honing in on society's most critical issues—look for films that grapple with climate change, gender, Indigeneity, and more. (There's also Meow or Never, which follows a cat astronaut and a space pup on stop-motion adventures.)

(SIFF Cinema Uptown and Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

Rock Bottom Riser

In Fern Silva's debut experimental documentary, the director examines the complicated history of humans in Hawaii, looking closely at the island's geology, ethnography, astronomy, colonial encounters, and pop culture. The New York Times describes the film as a "psychedelic tour" of the "tension between scientific inquiry and Indigenous preservation."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

2022 Seattle Black Film Festival

The 19th annual Seattle Black Film Festival offers a melanated blend of boundary-pushing films from four continents. Over forty films will be screened in-person and virtually, celebrating the best of Black local, national, and international filmmaking. The festival programming will wrap up with a guest presentation from Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson (yes, that Tina) of the documentary film The Evolution of African Dance, plus a behind-the-scenes short documentary of the making of Black Terror.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Afterwords

Afterwords's emotive, soulful score merges pop, rock, and indie-folk. This world premiere follows journalist Jo and grieving sisters Kali and Simone in an innovative story of healing.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Bishop Blanchet High School's The Drowsy Chaperone

This Tony Award-winning performance, once called "the perfect Broadway musical" by New York Magazine, transports viewers to the Jazz Age. Parodying the song-and-dance stylings of the 1920s musical, The Drowsy Chaperone's meta approach hits all the tropes of the era with a nudge and a wink.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, Friday-Sunday)

The Book Club Play

When five book clubbers become the unlikely subjects of a documentary, they experience some hilarious shifts in their group dynamics. Directors Arlene Martínez-Vázquez and Jéhan Òsanyìn present a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud production, spotlighting famous novels and the people who love them.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Dice: Romeo & Juliet

Romeo & Juliet is the next iteration of Dacha Theatre's audacious, imaginative DICE series. Each participating actor memorizes the script of an entire classic play, and in an impromptu twist, the audience will roll dice to determine who plays each part. Fast-paced choreography and a live band help bring Shakespeare to life.

(Inscape, Industrial District, Friday-Sunday)

Down the Rabbit Hole: a Wonderland Cabaret

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and Eat Me's pop-up tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday)

Gaslight (Angel Street)

One of Broadway's longest-running plays in history, Angel Street (originally called Gas Light) is the source of the now-popular colloquialism "gaslighting." The Victorian thriller's themes of coercion and manipulation coalesce in a chilling conclusion.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Ghosts

This contemporary interpretation of Henrik Ibsen’s polemic drama follows Mrs. Alving, who welcomes the return of her son, Oswald, after a prolonged absence. While she hides her husband's indiscretions from Oswald, the young man begins a new relationship, uncovering secrets that challenge her sense of self.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare's quintessential feisty comedy revolves around two couples who fall in and out of love (and then back in love again), with plenty of tricks, twists, and fake death along the bumpy road. This production of screwball antics and zingy banter is directed by Allison Narver, who previously staged The Government Inspector.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Or,

It's 1666, and Aphra Behn—poet, spy, and the first professional female playwright—has got to get her love life in order before she loses her shot at a hot production in London. Juggling relationships with actress Nell Gwynne, King Charles II, and double agent William Scott, Behn's life gets even more complicated when she discovers that William might be part of an assassination plot. Or, celebrates Behn's life with humor and complexity, blending history with laughter and a touch of chaos.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Selling Kabul

Director Valerie Curtis-Newton brings playwright Sylvia Khoury's tense wartime story to life in Selling Kabul. The Americans have withdrawn from Afghanistan, and former U.S. military interpreter Taroon is left in the lurch, struggling with a lack of protection from Taliban forces. When his first child is about to be born, Taroon's anxieties reach a fever pitch.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Space 50

This variety show of contemporary dance, music, and film is ready for lift-off. Produced by Seattle dance veterans Diana Cardiff and Sara Jinks, Space 50 is inspired by our Earthling curiosity about the cosmos, as seen in pop culture, mythology, and science. Over 15 out-of-this-world local artists will take part in the performance.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Sweat

Penned by MacArthur genius Lynn Nottage, this Pulitzer-winning play centers the working class in small-town Pennsylvania, where old friends and factory coworkers face job insecurity, racism, and class disparities. Peppered with humor and empathy, Sweat is a clear commentary on the devastating divisions caused by capitalism.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

A Tribe Called Yes

This hip-hop improv adventure gathers an eclectic mix of actors, musicians, and MCs to tell an illuminating tale of underdogs on the road to freestyle stardom. A live DJ will set the tone for each performance.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Among Waves

Artists Tallmadge Doyle and Perri Lynch Howard present new prints and mixed media works in Among Waves. While Doyle investigates the infinitesimal nature of ocean life in comparison with the vastness of our solar system’s star formations, Howard grapples with the environments where sea, shore, land, and sky meet.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Monday-Sunday; closing)

I wish I could tell you how I feel

This exhibition by Danish-German artist and filmmaker Anna Sofie Hartmann explores elements of storytelling and language that have threaded through her work for over fifteen years. Hartmann's photographs of beds in which she's slept represent aspects of her ever-growing archive of lived experience. In I wish I could tell you how I feel, these images are installed alongside intimate texts addressing the artist's emotional state at the time the photographs were taken.

(Goethe Pop-up Space, Capitol Hill, Monday-Saturday; closing)

Marita Dingus: Re Soul

Seattle-based artist Marita Dingus investigates the confluences of spirituality, humanity, race, and identity through expressive figural sculpture, pulling material inspiration from African diasporic artifacts and legacies of enslavement and colonialism.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Meet Us In The Afterglow: SOIL Auction 2022

SOIL is one of the city's strongest, most experimental contemporary art venues. Support the artist-run collaborative through their art auction, viewable online throughout April.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Monday-Saturday)

P. L .U. A. (Proposed Land Use Action)

P. L .U. A. (Proposed Land Use Action) represents a departure from Nigerian American artist Jite Agbro's standard figurative style. Instead, she shares architectural textile prints of her childhood home in this installation, creating a rendering of the local public housing complex currently planned for demolition. Reconciling with this loss, P.L.U.A. explores memory, cultural inheritance, and institutional impacts on local environments.

(MadArt, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Post-Apocalyptic: A Solo Exhibition by Kari Morgan (Nisga'a)

Nisga’a artist Kari Morgan’s acrylic paintings and multimedia sculptures dig into her First Nations identity, calling on art as a healing tool and bringing a contemporary edge to traditional Native designs and creative practices. Morgan cites the survival of Native art forms as an inspiration, adding a modern touch to express the adaptability of art from the Northwest Coast.

(Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Preston Singletary: Between Here and The Spirit World

Over the last two years, Native American glass artist Preston Singletary lost two close mentors. This series of new works reflects on the experience of profound grief, the notion of time, and the impermanent nature of life. Singletary aims to celebrate his mentors, honoring their impact on his life and work.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)