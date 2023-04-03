The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 3-9, 2023



MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Keshi: Hell & Back Tour

Rapidly rising singer, songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist Keshi will bring his hushed falsetto vocals, lush instrumentation, and glossy soul-pop tunes out to Seattle in support of his debut album, Gabriel.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Good Children Live with Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella

Childhood besties Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella chat about their closeted Long Island upbringing and aughts-era nostalgia on Good Children, a podcast with themes sure to intrigue most millennials and Gen Zers, like the definitive ranking of Lilo movies and Slenderman's twink status.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Ari Shapiro with Dan Shapiro: Best Strangers in the World Tour

As an award-winning journalist and host of the popular NPR show All Things Considered, Ari Shapiro has met countless people and reported from every corner of the world. He's dedicated his career to telling their stories. Now, in his new memoir, he's sharing his own. The Best Strangers in the World gives readers a look at what was happening behind the scenes while Shapiro hung out with President Barack Obama as NPR's White House Correspondent and covered wars in Iraq, Israel, and Ukraine. All vital reporting, yes, but I will forever love his interview with Phil Collins, too. On April 1 he's sitting down with Seattle-based entrepreneur Dan Shapiro to discuss the book and share more about his celebrated journalistic career. (Note: Dan Savage was originally scheduled to appear but is no longer available. It will still be good!) STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Chris Abani

If words are involved, Chris Abani does it exceptionally well—the Nigerian-born thinker is a lauded novelist, poet, essayist, screenwriter, and playwright. (Abani published his first book at 16, and was jailed three times, tortured, and even sentenced to death in Nigeria for his political writings.) Just in time for National Poetry Month, Abani will head to Seattle for a discussion on his latest work, Smoking the Bible, a poetry collection that "mines individual, cultural and geographic losses, creating a collection that is emotional and linguistically expansive" (Chicago Review of Books).

(Rainier Arts Center, Rainier Valley)

In Person Author Talk: Alison Roman, Sweet Enough

You've probably seen food writer Alison Roman's viral recipes, like #TheCookies and #TheStew, on your Instagram feed. The author of Dining In and Nothing Fancy, known for her unfussy approach to cooking and her strong culinary opinions, is now returning to her pastry chef roots with her first baking book Sweet Enough. She'll chat with First Generation author Frankie Gaw.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

Takahiro Yamamoto with Fox Whitney and Otto Barry

Portland-based choreographer Takahiro Yamamoto, whose investigative new dance performance NOTHINGBEING will head to On the Boards in May, will celebrate his newest book, also titled NOTHINGBEING, at this talk and live musical performance. He'll be joined by queer- and trans-centric indie pop-punkers Fox Whitney and Otto Barry, who will perform a psychedelic set that engages with Yamamoto's work.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Black Flag

Punk luminaries Black Flag have taken on many forms over the years, most notably forming with vocalist/Circle Jerk frontman Keith Morris before being replaced with perennial high school bully Henry Rollins. One thing that has stayed consistent is guitarist (and primary songwriter) Greg Ginn, who’s the sole continuous member of the band. On this tour, pro-skater-turned-punk vocalist Mike Vallely will front the band in a performance of the seminal, grunge-infused 1984 album, My War, in its entirety.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Low Tribute Night: A Benefit For The Family of Mimi Parker

The death of 55-year-old Low drummer/vocalist Mimi Parker last November from ovarian cancer devastated many in the music community. It was particularly painful not only because she was by all accounts a wonderful person, but also because her Minnesota rock band had been on a scorching creative streak with their last two Sub Pop albums, 2018's Double Negative and 2021's Hey What. Initially classified as “slowcore” upon the release of their gloriously hushed 1994 debut LP, I Could Live in Hope, Low continued to evolve into a more complex, harsher rock unit over the decades, culminating with the harrowing, glitchy, electronics-enhanced diptych mentioned above. To help ameliorate the emotional and financial hardships of Parker's family (including husband and Low bandmate Alan Sparhawk) and honor her memory, nine of the PNW's most nuanced indie-rock artists will play songs from Low's voluminous and luminous catalog, including Damien Jurado, David Bazan, Von Wildenhaus, Caitlin Sherman, and Cussing. Bring a hanky or two. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Yeat

Trap rapper Yeat is known for his auto-tuned vocals, distinctive production choices, and amusing, song-stealing bars (like "Yeah, these kids is some motherfuckin' burgers, I'm callin' them Five Guys" and "We not books to read, we not Cat in the Hat, no Sam-I-Am, I cook that lil' shit up, Green Eggs and Ham"). He will support his new album Afterlyfe, which peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Cake Dance

This 21st-century reimagining of the classic cakewalk, which was originally performed by enslaved Africans on plantation grounds, will feature local and national Black dancers performing Lindy Hop, tap, and Chicago-style steppin' routines. DJ Lady Coco will provide the musical vibes, and paying participants might win a cake from local bakeries like Baked from the Hart, Flour Lane Bakeshop, Grayseas Pies, and many others.

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Hannah Che, The Vegan Chinese Kitchen

In her debut cookbook, Portland-based author Hannah Che, creator of the blog The Plant-Based Wok, shares over 100 plant-based recipes for Chinese cuisine, drawing on the thousand-year-old tradition of vegetarian Chinese cooking that has its roots in Buddhist temple kitchens. She'll chat with Chinese Soul Food author Hsiao-Ching Chao and sign copies after the talk.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Timothy Egan: The Revolutionary Woman Who Revealed the Cruelty of the KKK

Timothy Egan, beloved Seattle dweller and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Immortal Irishman, The Big Burn, and other works of history, travel writing, and true crime, takes on the KKK in his newest tome. The Revolutionary Woman Who Revealed the Cruelty of the KKK traces the life of Madge Oberholtzer, a "seemingly powerless" woman who exposed the cruelties of D. C. Stephenson, a KKK leader, murderer, rapist, and candidate for world's worst dude. Oberholtzer's deathbed testimony provoked the demise of the second incarnation of the Ku Klux Klan—learn more about it at this talk.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Babe Cave

This recurring evening of laughter spotlights local and touring women, non-binary, and trans comics. This month, Jayanthi Rohini, Cara Rosellini, Andy Iwancio, Jill Silva, and improv aces Fat Cats will hit the stage for an inclusive shift away from all-too-frequent cis male comedy sets.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

South Korean Cinema: An Unconventional Crash Course

Fans of Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook shouldn't miss this opportunity to dig deep into the key themes, stylistic trends, and critical moments in South Korean cinematic history with film programmer and Harvard grad Hannah Baek. The series of screenings and film talks kicks off on April 2 with Park Chan-wook thriller JSA, followed by a hybrid chat on political, economic, and social precarity in South Korean film on April 5.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

Springtime with Jacques

We can think of few better ways to celebrate spring than with the films of Jacques Demy, who largely shirked the French New Wave's stylish black-and-white ambiguity in favor of whimsy and color. Northwest Film Forum will screen four Demy faves on Wednesdays in April, including the shimmery, satirical fairy tale Donkey Skin on April 5, followed by the pastel musical The Young Girls of Rochefort, the labor rights melodrama Une Chambre en Ville, and concluding with an intimate docudrama on Demy’s life, Jacquot de Nantes, created by his larger-than-life partner Agnès Varda.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Melissa Miranda Guest Chef Dinner

Musang chef Melissa Miranda, who was recognized as one of the best new chefs in America in 2022 by Food & Wine, will visit Bainbridge Island's modern Vietnamese restaurant Ba Sa to prepare a multi-course Filipino tasting menu, with dishes like kinilaw (kombu-cured steelhead), pancit palabok (shrimp and pork ragu, grilled Argentine langoustines, palabok noodles, smoked tinapa, scallions, and eggs), and banana cake with jackfruit sorbet and fried lumpia paper.

(Ba Sa, Winslow)

LIVE MUSIC

Celebrating John Prine: A Benefit for Rhapsody

Local musicians Alex Guy (Led To Sea), Arthur James, Ayako Okana (Tsubaki), Ethan Lawton (Western Centuries), Jed Crisologo, Jena Pyle (Sundae Crush), Kate Dinsmore, Micheal Cepress, Rani Weatherby, and Sarah Brunner (Hipocrats) will play the songs of the dearly departed folk icon John Prine. Anticipate hearing classic songs such as "Angel from Montgomery" and the always-relevant "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You into Heaven Anymore."

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Epik High: All Time High Tour

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High is credited with being one of the main groups to globally popularize their genre. They'll perform tracks from their ten studio albums, including their latest work, Epik High Is Here.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

SYML at Easy Street Records

Musician/producer Brian Fennell, aka SYML (previously of indie-rock group Barcelona), has gone in the ambient direction, mixing elements of dream-pop, synth, and folk together for floaty acoustic tunes that are perfectly suited to the blossoming flowers and shining spring weather. He’ll stop by Easy Street Records for an intimate acoustic performance just after the release of "Paris, Texas," his feature on Lana Del Rey's new album. To receive entry to the show, snag a copy of his new album, The Day My Father Died, in person or on Easy Street’s website.

(Easy Street Records, Junction)

PERFORMANCE

Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino

If the phrase "Bambi-eyed bitch" has meant anything to you over the last few weeks, you might already have tickets to this live taping of Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, in which the pop culture aficionado chats about Real Housewives, Selling Sunset, Vanderpump Rules, and more. (For the record, we're team Ariana.)

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Joey Arias

Joey Arias, a legendary collaborator of Klaus Nomi, David Bowie, and Thierry Mugler, actor in Big Top Pee Wee, and cast member in Cirque du Soleil’s Zumanity, is a revered figurehead of NYC's burgeoning '80s performance art scene. Don't miss this chance to bask in his glamourous greatness at this one-night-only performance.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Mircea Cărtărescu presents Solenoid with Ileana Marin

Romanian wordsmith Mircea Cărtărescu, an award-winning novelist who has been previously nominated for the Nobel Prize for Literature, will touch down in Seattle for a reading from his new novel, Solenoid. The book pulls from Cărtărescu's own experiences as a high school teacher to reflect on the harsh realities of early '80s Communist Romania, and was named one of the best books of 2022 by the New Yorker.

(Central Library, Downtown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Janeane Garofalo

Beloved actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo has appeared in over 50 films, but she's also an outspoken feminist and activist, and the incendiary comedy queen's unflinching opinions inform her brutally honest stand-up style. Head to this show to witness a witty legend who's suspicious of celiac disease.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Lindy West: Every Castle, Ranked

Lindy West, the former Stranger film editor and brilliant wordsmith behind the essay collection Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, is nothing if not discerning. In Every Castle, Ranked, she'll revisit the magical castles of her childhood daydreams, which now appear to be nothing more than creaky old military forts for rich dudes. The 40-something-year-old will lead the audience on a "hilarious, bittersweet journey through her own disillusionment," which promises a pit stop to discuss the history of toilets. Sign us up!

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Chiiild: Better Luck In The Next Life Tour

On his sophomore album, Better Luck In The Next Life, Canadian psychedelic soul artist Chiiild gives an autobiographical account of his life through lyrics drenched in emotion and sincerity, which are layered with distorted vocals and wobbly guitars. He will support the album alongside the like-minded Isaia Huron.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Key Glock: Glockoma Tour

Memphis rapper Key Glock began his musical career as the protégé of his cousin, the late rapper/label owner Young Dolph. He will support his debut two-part album, Yellow Tape, which Pitchfork described as "A street-rap saga peppered with such trenchant insights, narrating the lonely world of a 22-year-old who has been through more bad times than any 22-year-old deserves."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk with Elsa Sjunneson

Award-winning speculative fiction writer, deafblind disability rights activist, and Seattleite Elsa Sjunneson will read from her Washington State Book Award-winning memoir, Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman's Fight to End Ableism, at this talk. Described as "a much-needed wake-up call for the nondisabled world” by Kirkus Reviews, the book digs into the misrepresentation of disability in contemporary media.

(Washington Talking Book & Braille Library, Downtown)

SHOPPING

Seattle Restored Spring Market and Art Exhibit

This pop-up market and art exhibition centers 26 entrepreneurs and creatives who have taken part in the Seattle Restored program, which activates vacant storefronts and windows to revitalize the downtown area. On top of shopping and art-viewing, the event promises yummy grub from Garzón Latinx Street Food.

(Masins Building, Pioneer Square)

VISUAL ART

Opening Reception: Jaku (寂) by Shogo Ota

While the melting tigers and psychedelic lizards in Shogo Ota's bright, graphic works could hardly be called quiet and meditative, they somehow fit in at the Seattle Japanese Garden. In Jaku (寂), Ota reflects on his own desire to "live and create quaintly beyond time and place" with works that feature flora and fauna found in the garden space. Admission is free all day on April 6, and visitors can meet Ota during the exhibition's opening reception.

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Stevens)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Impractical Jokers: The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour

Hidden camera reality show Impractical Jokers is hitting the road with more daredevil antics. They'll stop by Seattle with a round-up of wacky never-before-seen videos and stories from madcap hosts Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Staten Island sweetie Sal Vulcano.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Blackwater Holylight with Cold Gawd and Denial of Life

Portland metal quintet Blackwater Holylight contrasts their shimmering harmonies with sludgy, psychedelic instrumentals for a product that is haunting, beautiful, cathartic, and scary all at the same time. I don't listen to very much metal, but I love this band. Consider them your gateway into the genre! They will play tracks from their latest album, Silence/Motion, after opening sets from kindred spirits Cold Gawd and Denial of Life. AUDREY VANN

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

Gracie Abrams: The Good Riddance Tour

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams (we’ll save you a Google—director J.J. is her dad) makes emotional pop songs about heartbreak full of quivering vocals and sparse arrangements. She’s gained notoriety in recent years for her close friendship with Olivia Rodrigo and mutual admiration from big names like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Although her nepo baby status has helped her break through to the mainstream, her sheer talent for songwriting stands on its own. Prepare for the show by listening to her stirring sophomore EP, This Is What It Feels Like.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Snow Tha Product

San Jose-born hip-hop artist and actress Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza (aka Snow Tha Product) will bring her lightning-speed, razor-sharp bilingual raps back to Seattle as a part of her Quince I Never Had tour ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Valemadre.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

The Music of Couture: Stravinsky and Chanel’s Paris

If you've ever needed a reason to wear a tweed suit, here it is. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra will transport you to 1920s Paris with a spirited concert exploring the world of iconic (and controversial) fashion designer Coco Chanel. The show will kick off with a performance of the dramatic piece The Soldier's Tale by Stravinsky (Chanel’s rumored lover) followed by Germaine Tailleferre's whimsical Image, Darius Milhaud's lively The Creation of the World, and Bohuslav Martinů's jazz-infused La revue de cuisine. Town Hall's Otto Bar will be open so you can pretend you're at a real speakeasy.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

OFF99 Presents: Mike Dunn with J-Tron

Don't miss the rare opportunity to shake your booty to the Chicago house jams of legendary DJ/producer Mike Dunn, who is widely credited with shaping the genre over his over 30-year-long career. Fellow DJ J-Tron will get the party started.

(Kremwerk, Downtown )

SWIFT Me Away

Enter your "Eras" era by dancing like you’re 22 to a non-stop set of T-Swift's love songs, breakup bangers, and revenge anthems. Are you ready for it?

(Nectar, Fremont)

PERFORMANCE

Latrice Royale

"Jesus is a biscuit! Let him sop you up!" Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars competitor and congenial diva extraordinaire Latrice Royale requests that you "excuse the beauty" for this glam musical comedy performance celebrating her 30th year in show biz. (We hope to hear some piping hot industry tea.)

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Brett Goldstein Live

Score some brownie points with your Gen X friends by bringing them to this stand-up set by Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who has some thoughts on American football.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Angèle: Nonante-Cinq Tour

Belgian pop star Angèle, who you likely know from her collaboration with Dua Lipa, is a superstar in her own right, breaking into the scene in 2018 with the massively successful French radio hit "Tout oublier," which features her brother, Belgian rapper Roméo Elvis. She will support Nonante-Cinq, her obligatory COVID-19/breakup album, after an opening set from local disco duo Bijoux.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Enumclaw with Sunspots and Nitefire

The rising Tacoma rock band Enumclaw will head up I-5 to support their debut full-length, Save the Baby, which includes grungy Dinosaur Jr.-esque songs like "Jimmy Neutron" and "Cowboy Bebop." Arrive in time to catch opening sets from local alt-rock band Sun Spots and indie-pop duo Nitefire.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Q-Tip Birthday and De La Soul Tribute

Seattle-based MCs, vocalists, and musicians like Vitamin D, Roc Phizzle, Carlos Overall, Darrius Willrich, Evan Flory-Barnes, and Grant Schroff will pay tribute to the one-and-only Q-Tip (founding member, rapper, and primary producer of A Tribe Called Quest) on his 53rd birthday. Respect will be paid to De La Soul's Trugoy the Dove, who passed away earlier this year.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Tarta Relena

Barcelona-based duo Tarta Relena seamlessly bind their voices together with sparse percussion and electronic flourishes that reframe and re-work traditional music of the Mediterranean. Familiarize yourself with their unique sound by listening to their acclaimed 2021 album, Fiat Lux.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

Yaeji

"Occupying the lush soundscape between relaxation and revving up for a night out, Yaeji’s richly textured lo-fi beats are perfect for a cool walk home after partying the night away. Brooklyn-based Kathy Yaeji Lee’s addictive, ASMR-like blend of house, hip-hop, and English-Korean lyrics has all the fun of a DIY affair, and the cool confidence of a music sensation who knows that she’s killing it every step of the way," wrote former Stranger writer Sophia Stephens. Expect to hear songs from her glossy, pop-fuelled debut mixtape, What We Drew, along with new tracks from her follow-up, With A Hammer, which will conveniently be released the day of the show.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

One Night Only with Pangina Heals

Thai drag queen and Drag Race Thailand co-host Pangina Heals will stop by Seattle in her stilettos to kiki with local MX stars. Yummy local pop-up Thai-U-Up will be on site with creamy panang curry, spring rolls, and other Thai bites.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

100 gecs

The unhinged hyper-pop of 100 gecs, one of the internet's favorite bands, has been praised as propelling the genre forward, with the New Yorker calling their sound "an impressively precise maximalist exercise with no rules." They've grown exponentially, from their acclaimed 2019 debut 1000 gecs to their recently released album 10,000 gecs. Catch the pair supporting the new album alongside Long Island-based electronic project Machine Girl.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Covet

Self-identified as an "emotional nerd rock" band, the California-based trio Covet will swing through town just two days after the release of their new album, catharsis.Pomona-based rock project (led by former American Idol contestant Alejandro Aranda) Scarypoolparty and New York electropop quartet Altopalo will open.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

100 Gecs Afterparty

Whether you can't get enough 100 gecs or you missed out on tickets to their sold-out Seattle shows, meet up with fellow geccers after their Sunday concert at The Comeback (it's just a five-minute walk from the show) for the unofficial after-party. DJs including blackwinterwells, 8485, Eximious, and Minecraft the Band will lure you to the dance floor with underground hyperpop jams inspired by the experimental pop duo.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

Nobody Lives Here

Centering the story of Seattle’s Chinatown-International District and the irreparable effects of I-5’s construction on the surrounding neighborhood, Nobody Lives Here: The People in the Path of Progress includes first-person accounts, archival materials, and artwork by artist and writer Tessa Hulls, who examines wider patterns of urban growth locally and nationally to paint a vivid picture of gentrification's heavy price on vulnerable communities.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Saturday; opening)

FILM

16mm Centennial: A Year-Long Series

The Grand Illusion is celebrating the 100th anniversary of everyone's dreamy fave film stock—16mm—all year long with a wide range of screenings. Expect to see 16mm prints, plus 35mm and digital screenings of major movies originally shot on 16mm. The analog festivities will continue with Mark Jenkin’s hypnotically creepy folk horror Enys Men this week (a must-see for The VVitch fans), followed by a 4/20 double feature of skunky cinema (Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke and '37 scare film Marihuana: Assassin of Youth) later this month.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Sunday)

A Thousand and One

Starring Teyana Taylor as a mother who kidnaps her six-year-old son from the foster care system, the vivid and volatile flick A Thousand and One is "a rich evocation of New York City in the throes of accelerated gentrification and discriminatory policing" (The Hollywood Reporter) that won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Air

Ben Affleck directs this sporty dramedy that follows shoe salesman-turned-Nike-exec Sonny Vaccaro's pursuit of then-rookie Michael Jordan for a partnership that would define the sneaker brand. Viola Davis plays MJ's uncompromising mom, which elevates the film to a must-see, and Affleck also appears on screen as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, whose contradictory interests (Buddhism and the bottom line) become a running joke.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

Mulholland Drive

When wholesome, perky Betty (Naomi Watts) lands in Hollywood with dreams of becoming a star, she meets a strange woman with amnesia. The pair search for answers across a dreamlike landscape in David Lynch's twisty, mysterious ode to LA.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday-Saturday)

FOOD & DRINK

Plate of Nations

Each spring, the MLK Business Association's dining promo Plate of Nations presents a two-week-long opportunity to sample the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable menus priced at $25 and $35. They promise that this year's lineup is set to be "the best yet," with over 30 participating restaurants, including Bananas Grill, Habesha Cafe, The Original Philly’s, Taco Street, Othello Wok Teriyaki, Emma’s BBQ, The Comfort Zone, Royal Cafe, Buddha Bruddah, El Quetzal, and more.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

Sakura-Con 2023: Northwest Anime Convention

For one weekend, see life through an anime lens as cosplayers gather again for the Northwest's "oldest and most well-attended" convention devoted to the art, presented by the Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association. It's a members-only festival, but once you're a member, everything else is free—contests, panels, a manga library, gaming, and even a masquerade ball.

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

110 In the Shade

Since 2014, Reboot Theatre Company has experimented with funky interpretations of established works through innovative casting and design modifications, and the results can be pretty transformative—last year's Jesus Christ Superstar offered a unique twist on the relationship dynamics of Jesus, Mary, and Judas, history’s most dramatic throuple. This time around, director Scot Charles Anderson reimagines the '60s-era production 110 in the Shade with a closer examination of the gender dynamics at play. The story follows Lizzie, an independent woman in a small, drought-stricken western town. While being pressured to marry the recently widowed sheriff, Lizzie encounters a stranger with a curious promise to make it rain.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

A Practice of Return by Black Collectivity

Conceived by the Black Collectivity Project, A Practice of Return kicked off with a series of workshops and a screening spotlighting Black dance history in Seattle, and will be followed by three days of performances responding to legendary Seattle dancer and choreographer Syvilla Fort’s rarely-seen 1940 solo concert, which was originally presented at the Seattle Repertory Playhouse. Developed by Nia-Amina Minor, David Rue, marco farroni, and Akoiya Harris, the program "weaves together embodied knowledge and research in pursuit of return, a practice of looking back to see where you are."

(Velocity Dance Center, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

Hairspray

It always seems to be up to the teens to challenge outdated, discriminatory bullshit. Enter Tracy Turnblad, a '60s-era teenybopper who lands her dream role on an American Bandstand-inspired variety show and becomes an overnight sensation, but is disgusted by the show's racist practices. Based on the cult '88 musical comedy by cherished slimeball John Waters, this rendition of the Tony award-winning musical Hairspray proves that "you can't stop the beat." It was directed and choreographed for new audiences by unflappable Broadway duo Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell, and features RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 contestant Nina West (aka Andrew Levitt) as a shimmery Edna Turnblad.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

8th Annual Seattle Boylesque Festival

The 8th annual Seattle Boylesque Festival will bring gender-bending boylesque, variety, and circus performances to the big stage with hilarious hosts Tito Bonito and Shelly Watson. The wide range of local and national glamazons includes Mod Carousel, EmperROAR Fabulous!!!, and Samson Night.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Friday-Saturday)

Dice Keeper: Twelfth Night

Dice, Dacha Theatre's inventive original series that randomizes roles for each performance, will return with Dice Keeper: Twelfth Night. (They've added a new parameter—the Dice Keeper changes the play's directorial concept for each show, sending the cast to the Wild West or demanding that they all wear hospital scrubs.) It's a great way to keep the actors, and therefore the audiences, on their toes. Head to a performance of Shakespeare's rom-com Twelfth Night and enjoy the ride.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown, Thursday-Sunday)

Drum and Colours: Henry IV

If we've learned anything from Succession and Game of Thrones, it's that an entrée of political power tends to come with a spicy side dish of family drama. Trace HBO's favorite recurring narrative back to the source in Shakespeare's Henry IV, which follows the king's conflict-ridden rule. The epic tale of taverns, brothels, blood, guts, and a polarized nation will be performed by an all-POC cast.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Havana Hop

Directed by multifaceted theater maker Danielle Drakes, Havana Hop tells a confidence-boosting story for kiddos tinged with salsa grooves and hip-hop beats.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

How To Break

Village Theatre's latest production kicks off on its Issaquah stage this week. How to Break follows two hospitalized teenage hip-hoppers coming of age in difficult circumstances, and the show's distinctive mix of poetry, breakdancing, and beatboxing makes salient points on the broken state of the American health care system.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

Meet Me at Dawn

British playwright Zinnie Harris's Meet Me at Dawn offers a fresh take on the tragic love myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, so if you're jazzed about the recent wave of Greek mythology retellings, you shouldn't miss this "tenderly lyrical and utterly modern fable."

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Monday-Saturday)

Moisture Festival 2023

A true testament to the popularity of underground cabaret entertainment in Seattle, the longstanding Moisture Festival has fostered circus performers, comics, burlesque dancers, and musicians for years, and now claims to be "the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival." The month-long fest offers eye-popping events from the (relatively) mild-mannered to the racy and scantily clad end of the spectrum, including the risqué, adults-only Libertease Cabaret.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Everett, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Seattle Children's Theatre will transform its stage from a dusty Kansas farmstead to the glittery land of Oz in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's dreamy classic. Flying monkeys ages five and up will approve.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

SPRING

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2023

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam.

(Various locations, Skagit Valley, Monday-Sunday)

Tulip Town 2023

Kaleidoscopic rows of vibrant tulips have sprung forth in the fields of Skagit Valley every year since 1984. Tulip Town's old-school trolley rides, local ice cream, and epic selfie opportunities will return again with a new "anytime plus" ticket option, which includes reservation-free access to the fields, a fresh bouquet, and a "barn experience."

(Mount Vernon, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

BIMA’s Treasure Trek

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this spring, has dispersed 200 hand-blown glass orbs (inspired by the glass fishing net floats used by Japanese fishermen) across Kitsap County public lands for fearless art lovers to discover. You find it, you keep it—and what's better than a real-deal treasure hunt?! Those who scope out an orb can also share their find with the hashtag #BIMATreasureTrek for an entry to win a prize package.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Sunday)

Bri Chesler and Minhi England: Delectable

Bri Chesler and Minhi England, the artistic collaborators and glass blowers behind Liquid Lush Studio, will present this installation inspired by their connection and their traumatic experiences. DELECTABLE explores sickening compulsions, private desires, and "the uncontrollable aspects of feeling" through a freakishly pink visual buffet of textual sculptures.

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday)

Jodi Rockwell: The Passage

Koplin Del Rio's curation has been fire lately, and Seattle-based sculptor Jodi Rockwell's solo exhibition is no exception. Stop by the gallery for a peek at Rockwell's "shape-shifting" wheel-thrown ceramic works in The Passage—each work "emit[s] a human presence and ethereal connectivity," and Rockwell's naturalistic forms look soft and inviting enough to touch.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday)

this was a densely wooded hill

yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective's this was a densely wooded hill looks closely at the displacement of Native peoples and the role institutions play in continued displacement through a material embodiment of grief. The installation uses organic materials like oyster shells and tree stumps, which will be returned to the land when the exhibition ends in a "small gesture of reversal."

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Whitney Lynn with Till the Teeth: Time Kills

Multimedia artist Whitney Lynn, "musical and non-musical" duo Til the Teeth, and Barry Olusegun-Noble Despenza, whose work combines archival footage, AI-generated imagery, and electronic music composition, will present a new video installation. Time Kills blends visual poetry and sound to reinvent the still life with queries on perception and time.

(Jack Straw New Media Gallery, Northeast Seattle, Monday-Friday; opening)

With, In: Stella Bronson and Ruth Tomlinson

Process-loving artist Ruth Marie Tomlinson and Cornish College of the Arts BFA grad Stella Bronson come together in this two-person exhibition, which features a wide range of sculptures created with reused and found materials. With, In includes a curious blend of organic and synthetic constructions (think beeswax and welded steel) that reflect on "collection, cataloging, restructuring, and repetition."

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Thursday-Saturday; closing)