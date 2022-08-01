The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 1-7, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

American Acoustic: Punch Brothers with Watchhouse and Sarah Jarosz

Americana ensemble Punch Brothers will please the animals (and the crowd) at this outdoor zoo concert with intricate bluegrass songs that draw heavily from classical music. Americana duo Watchhouse (FKA Mandolin Orange) and singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz will get the acoustic tunes flowing.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

Cassandra Jenkins

Fresh off of opening for Mitski’s UK tour, singer-songwriter Cassandra Jenkins will headline in support of her critically acclaimed album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. The album, which Pitchfork called "a serene and unified vision," utilizes hazy synthesizers, free-flowing saxophones, and emotional lyricism for a sparkling treasure chest of indie folk gems. Jenkins will be joined by the California-based dream pop artist Maria BC.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Foxing, Greet Death, and Home Is Where

The Missouri-originating indie rock trio Foxing will play tracks from their latest emo-tinged album, Draw Down the Moon, alongside slowcore rockers Greet Death and emo quartet Home Is Where.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Laura Marano

Actress/singer Laura Marano, best known for her role as the timid songwriter sister on the Disney Channel sitcom Austin & Ally, will perform the radio-ready pop tunes from her new EP, Us.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Rostam

The acclaimed musician, producer, and Vampire Weekend founding member will stop by on a tour supporting his latest solo album, Changephobia, which seamlessly brings together elements of baroque music, jazz, pop, and psychedelic folk. Special guests have not yet been announced, but given his past work with big names like HAIM, Clairo, and Maggie Rogers, you're in for a good time.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The Mavericks with Brent Amaker & The Rodeo

Long-running Florida-based group The Mavericks, known for their eclectic blend of Americana, country, Latin, and rockabilly, will take the stage alongside country western singer Brent Amaker and his band.

(Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

GZA: Liquid Swords Live

Back in 2020, Stranger music expert Dave Segal wrote: "It would be interesting to do IQ tests on Wu-Tang Clan fans whose favorite MC is GZA (aka The Genius). As his name suggests, GZA verbalized at a higher level than anyone else in the crew (which is saying a lot), and outside of that group, he cut the classic Liquid Swords in 1995, his ultimate merging of haunting, funky production, lyrical incisiveness, and voluminous vocabulary." Originally scheduled for 2020, GZA will perform the beloved album front-to-back in celebration of its now 27th anniversary. Hip-hop duo Dark Time Sunshine, trap DJ Torbjørn, and rapper Greg Cypher will support.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Founding fathers of funk-rock The Red Hot Chili Peppers will stop by the stadium in support of Unlimited Love. The album is their first with guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade, and calls back to the band's roots with organically crafted jams, funky basslines, and rap-infused vocal stylings from Anthony Kiedis. As if that's not enough, NYC indie-rock legends The Strokes and electro-funk mastermind Thundercat will join the party.

(T-Mobile Park, SoDo)

Rising Appalachia

Georgia-born sister duo Rising Appalachia aims to "redefine folk music as a truly living art," with their layered folk, jazz, and soul tunes that take inspiration from their Southern roots and old mountain traditions.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Crocodile Presents: DEATH BELLS with Niis

Fresh off the release of their new album, Between Here & Everywhere, Sydney, Australia-hailing quintet Death Bells will bring their hazy blend of dream-rock and post-punk to the PNW. LA-based hardcore outfit Niis will get things started.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

The Stinkfoot Orchestra with Ike Willis

Fifteen-piece rock ensemble The Stinkfoot Orchestra will perform songs from Frank Zappa's prolific career with help from Ike Willis, the former guitarist and vocalist of Zappa's touring band, who’s best known as the voice of Joe on the 1979 album, Joe’s Garage.

(Nectar, Fremont)

The Wild Hearts Tour: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

The Wild Hearts tour is bringing together a stellar lineup of some of the most influential voices in indie rock at the moment—Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker will all perform individual sets of songs from their latest albums. Get ready to swoon, dance, and cry a little bit.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

PERFORMANCE

Artists at the Center: Mahogany Project

This blend of circus arts, dance, music, and bubbles(!) is co-presented by arts organization Mahogany Project, the School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts, and music producer, performing arts director, and educator Bonnet Black. The family-friendly experience tells an open-ended tale of four friends in a magical forest. It's all part of the Artists at the Center initiative, an ongoing collaboration between the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture and Seattle Center that introduces emerging and established artists to the community.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Chantel Prat with Jevin West

In celebration of the release of her book The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours, University of Washington professor Chantel Prat will discuss brainy business and more with Jevin West, co-author of Calling Bullshit: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Dr. David Shiffman

Shark Week may have just ended, but those that can't get enough of our fearsome sea friends can check out this reading with Dr. David Shiffman, a marine conservation biologist at Arizona State University and Twitter's unofficial shark guy. He'll present his new book, Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World's Most Misunderstood Predator, a deep dive into the world of the mysterious, ecologically threatened creatures.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Kiran Deol

You might know Kiran Deol from her roles on Sunnyside, How to Get Away with Murder, and Modern Family, but the Emmy-nominated actress is also a stellar stand-up comic in her own right. Catch Deol on stage at Here-After, where she'll share more Greta Thunberg-approved comedy.

(Here-After at the Crocodile)

LIVE MUSIC

Blood Sweat & Tears

Jazz-rock pioneers Blood Sweat & Tears bring their ever-evolving lineup to Seattle for four evenings of psychedelic sounds from their original catalog, infused with big-band flourishes and bluesy vocals.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Daddy Yankee: La Última Vuelta World Tour

Puerto Rican rapper and "king of reggaeton" Daddy Yankee is hitting the road for one last world tour before retiring from the music industry for good. Celebrate (or mourn) his three-decade-long career with bangers from his conclusive album, Legendaddy, which he describes as encapsulating "all the styles that have defined me."

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

The Decemberists: Arise From The Bunkers Tour 2022

Portland-grown indie folk band The Decemberists will dust off the cobwebs for their Arise From The Bunkers tour, which frontman Colin Meloy described in a note to his fans as "applying our rusty fingers, feet, and vocal cords to songs from all across the width and breadth of our catalogue — and, should the muses oblige, we might try a few new ones out as well.”

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Jefferson Jumpstart

This summer music series will help you "jumpstart" your weekend early with free concerts each Thursday at the neighborhood's most scenic sunset spot. This week, Latin jazz ensemble Supersones will grace the outdoor amphitheater with their Cuban dance and salsa tunes.

(Jefferson Park, South Seattle)

Lil Tracy

Seattle-raised rapper Lil Tracy, whose dad is the legendaryIshmael Butler (of pioneering hip-hop groups Digable Planets and Shabazz Palaces), will support his new album, Saturn Child, which incorporates elements of EDM, emo, and pop.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Santa Fe Klan

Latin trap rap superstar Santa Fe Klan will stop by on his Mar Y Tierra tour supporting his latest album, Santa Cumbia, alongside kindred rapper Tornillo.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Summer Series at the Amphitheater

In celebration of the new Volunteer Park amphitheater, local musicians and keynote speakers will try out the snazzy new stage with fresh faces performing each week. Latin jazz artists Raul Midon, Alex Cuba, and Jovino Santos Neto will supply the tunes this week.

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Kat Lieu, Modern Asian Baking at Home

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking (which boasts over 150,000 members), will discuss her debut cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home with local chef Jamie Aragonez, answer questions, and sign copies. The book divulges the secrets to achieving sweet and savory baked goods like miso-mochi brownies, milk bread, lemony matcha macarons, scallion pancakes, and more.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Leah Sottile with Heidi Groover

If you're a true crime lover, you're probably already familiar with the tragic and still-unfolding saga of Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and the doomsday-driven crimes with which they're charged. Oregon investigative journalistLeah Sottile has the full scoop, revealing all in When the Moon Turns to Blood: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and a Story of Murder, Wild Faith, and End Times. She'll discuss the case of apocalyptic obsession and religious extremism with Seattle Times journalist Heidi Groover.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Chris Fairbanks

Chris Fairbanks, LA-based comic, occasional skateboarder, and co-host of hit podcast Do You Need a Ride?!, will drop by Seattle with jokes about fear in a delightfully nasally voice.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Hannah Einbinder

You might know Hannah Einbinder as the down-on-her-luck writer (and problematic tweeter) Ava Daniels on Hacks, a role that garnered the actress both Emmy and Critics' Choice Award noms. Einbinder is also a stand-up comic, and a damn good one, making her network television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early 2020. She'll bring more cool-girl millennial charm and calm, detached humor to this performance.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Neal Brennan: Unacceptable

Neal Brennan may be an Emmy-nominated writer, a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, producer, director, and all-around successful dude, but that doesn't mean he's not awkward! Brennan digs into his own "defects" in this performance, grappling with why he never seems to fit in. Don't worry, it's still a fun time—The New Yorker called the performance "sharp and entertainingly droll."

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Steve Hofstetter

Stand-up veteran, podcast host, and YouTuber Steve Hofstetter may not be a household name, but his YouTube channel has over 700,000 followers and is chock-full of solid politics-driven comedy (plus a few anti-heckler videos). Catch the snarky comic in action at this performance.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FOOD & DRINK

Whiskey & Wildbites

Wander through the zoo after-hours as you enjoy gourmet offerings from over 15 of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Ethan Stowell, Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, Trey Lamont of Jerk Shack, Stuart Lane of Spinasse, Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, Jason Wilson of Lakehouse, Victor Steinbrueck of Local Tide, and more. You'll also get to taste "a mix of global and local expressions" from over a dozen different distilleries. Ticket sales will go towards saving wildlife in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

FESTIVALS

South Lake Union Block Party

Every year, South Lake Union throws itself a party featuring diverse musical pleasures from local bands (this year's lineup includes The Moondoggies, Smokey Brights, Cytrus, and I///U). There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, a "letterpress salon," and booths from local community businesses and organizations.

(South Lake Union Discovery Center, South Lake Union)

FILM

Adventures in Babysitting

Chris Columbus (the other one) directs this teeny-bopper classic, complete with '80s suburbia and Elizabeth Shue with extra-big hair. When a young babysitter (played by Shue) receives a frantic call from a friend, she loads the kiddos into a station wagon and heads on a rescue mission to downtown Chicago, where seedy thieves, violent gangs, and bad boyfriends complicate matters.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Seaprog 2022

This single-day music fest dedicated to keeping prog-rock alive will fill your Friday with all the psychedelic, jazzy, and spaced-out tunes that your heart desires. Keep your ears peeled for performances from avant-garde rockers Bent Knee, longtime progressive rock heroes Cheer-Accident, and experimental quartet Rainbow Face.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Tones and I

Australian pop mastermind Tones And I will bring her hugely popular single "Dance Monkey" to Seattle along with new material from her latest album, Madhouse. Fellow Aussie pop artist Sam Fischer will open the night.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Super Massive Part 1: Kylie Sonique Love

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love (the first-ever transgender contestant to take the American crown) will showcase her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent, Southern charm, and body-ody-ody at this performance.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Madeline Ostrander with John Ryan

This outdoor program celebrates the release of prolific Seattle-based science journalist Madeline Ostrander's debut nonfiction work, At Home on an Unruly Planet, which examines communities coping with the climate crisis in Washington, California, a Yup’ik village in southwest Alaska, and a historic city in Florida. (Kirkus Reviews called the book "A hopeful, urgent, and universal message about our collective ability to face the climate changes we can no longer ignore.") Ostrander will appear in conversation with KUOW environmental journalist John Ryan, whose work concentrates on climate change and Puget Sound ecosystems.

(The Collective, South Lake Union)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

From Hiroshima to Hope: Annual Lantern Floating Peace Ceremony

Commemorating the victims of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, this annual ceremony of candle-lit lantern floating offers messages of peace and hope. Each provided lantern will be personalized with calligraphy by members of the Beikuku Shodo Kenkyu Kai and the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington and Khalsa Gurmat School.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake)

Lake City Kid's Parade

This wholesome parade encourages youngsters to deck out their bikes with decorations, show their school spirit, and wear funky costumes for a free, kids-only procession. Particularly spirited participants might win a trophy or ribbon, and popsicles will be passed around, too.

(12739 Lake City Way NE, Olympic Hills)

FESTIVALS

In the Spirit Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival

For thousands of years, the Pacific Northwest has been home to dozens of Indigenous tribes and nations whose distinctive cultural traditions have persisted despite centuries of suppression. This year, the Washington State History Museum will produce this free, family-friendly community festival featuring singing, dancing, storytelling, food, a Native arts market, carving and drum-making demonstrations, and a Native designer fashion show. It's a great opportunity to directly support Indigenous artists and come face-to-face with people carrying forward the ancient creative and spiritual traditions of the land we live on.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma)

FOOD & DRINK

Brew Five Three: Tacoma's Beer & Music Festival

This Tacoma block party will have beer and bites from more than 40 Northwest breweries and food trucks, plus live music from four local acts.

(Tacoma Arts Live, Tacoma)

10th Anniversary Block Party

Seattle's esteemed craft beer destination Reuben's Brews is going all out for its tenth birthday, with a block party, four bands, food trucks, kids' activities, and limited-edition merch. They'll be pouring all 10 of their 10th Anniversary Series, including fresh batches of their early releases, and will debut their last two collaboration beers, an IPA and a barrel-aged team blend.

(Reuben's Brews, West Woodland)

Edmonds Wine Walk

Traipse through quaint downtown Edmonds on a summer evening and try Pacific Northwest wines at various local businesses.

(Various locations, Edmonds)

Olympia Brew Fest

You'll be spoiled for choice at this festival with over 60 beers from over 30 different Northwest breweries, along with food vendors and live music. Proceeds will benefit the Thurston County Chamber Foundation Small Business Development (Incubator) Program.

(Port Plaza, Downtown Olympia)

LIVE MUSIC

Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band Present: The Songs of John Prine

Singer-songwriter Billy Prine will play the songs of his dearly departed older brother/folk icon alongside the world-class tribute group the Prine Time Band. Anticipate hearing classic songs such as "Angel from Montgomery" and the always relevant "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You into Heaven Anymore."

(Stage B at Cave B Estate Winery, Quincy)

KEXP50

Beloved Seattle institution KEXP will celebrate half a century on-air with musical performances, live broadcasting, food trucks, and more. The lineup will include !!!, Sons of Kemet, Thao, Tomo Nakayama, LIVt, and "a special surprise guest." Best of all, it's free!

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

NRBQ with The Minus 5

The New Rhythm and Blues Quartet, better known as NRBQ, will roll through town for a night of lively rock fusion jams that have gained them a cult following since forming nearly six decades ago. Pop-rock outfit The Minus 5, led by Young Fresh Fellows frontman Scott McCaughey, will round out the good times.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Rick Beato

Musician and record producer extraordinaire Rick Beato has worked with countless industry mainstays—think Brian May, Joni Mitchell, Seal, and Sting—and he's now a hit YouTuber. With three million subscribers to his "Everything Music" channel, Beato chats about, well, everything music (and kicks ass on guitar, too). Catch up with the certified cool guy at Neptune Theatre, where he'll share his musical enthusiasm on stage.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Steve Von Till

Musician/poet Steve Von Till has been exploring heavy music for over thirty-five years, first as a member of avant-garde metal group Neurosis, then in the experimental side project Tribes of Neurot, and now as a solo singer-songwriter churning out haunting tunes woven with folk, ambient, and Americana. He will be joined by rock cellist Helen Money.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Super Massive Part 1: Alyssa Hunter

"It's hunting season, bitches!" RuPaul'sDrag Race season 14 sensation Alyssa "The Trade" Hunter will bring tropical glam to the stage for this edition of Queer/Bar's sickening Super Massive series.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

FOOD & DRINK

2022 Snohomish Hard Cider Festival

Quaff apple-pressed libations and snack on charcuterie at this Snohomish festival. The Jelly Wine Incident will set the mood with smooth oldies.

(Thomas Family Farm, Snohomish)

LIVE MUSIC

Banks: Serpentina Tour

The cover of her 2016 album The Altar presents Banks unadorned by the trappings of the typical pop diva. It’s this starkness that permeates her complex, emotional songcraft, with startlingly raw concepts that push and embrace the incredibly intelligent production into a genius elixir of technology and human drama. Her mastery of poetic openness draws the listener inside modernist beats by sprinkling trembling ribbons of libido over every emboldened chorus. The resulting magic is both addictively accessible and introspectively enlightening. Some critics may try to tag her sound as "alternative R&B" because of her white skin, but this label is just an extremely glib interpretation of what Banks' music represents—it’s an exciting expression of electronic soul injected with a warrior’s wisdom that breathes with an essential quality that is achingly absent from most mainstream avenues. CHRIS SUTTON

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

The Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour

We could all use a little escapism right about now. Your best bet is to sink into the soft, forgiving nostalgia of the Psychedelic Furs—“Love My Way” and “Pretty in Pink” remain evergreen post-punk gems of the ’80s—and see if you can forget the past three years ever happened. NED LANNAMANN

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

PERFORMANCE

Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot)

Raise a glass for Shakespearean shenanigans at this Bard-themed vaudeville show in the parking lot of Fremont's best British pub. Attendees can expect a silly theatrical romp including songs, drag, clownery, a couple of puppets, and dancing bears, somehow. If that's not spirited enough for you, dressing up is also encouraged—you might want to wrangle up one of those weird Elizabethan caps!

(The George & Dragon Pub, Fremont)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Left Coast Puppet Love Fest

Puppetheads, this one's for you. Postponed way back from the Before Times, the official festival of the Puppeteers of America Pacific Northwest Region is finally popping up (pupping up?) in Seattle to bring together puppeteers, puppet enthusiasts, and the puppet-curious. Expect workshops, eight stage performances, a "puppet slam," and a special Seattle Puppet Day event including a puppet parade. (Who knew puppets were so pupular? Okay, we'll see ourselves out.)

(Seattle University, First Hill, Wednesday-Saturday)

Seafair Weekend 2022

The summer-long Seafair Festival culminates in a three-day extravaganza of signature outdoor activities like the Blue Angels' air shows and hydroplane racing along the shores of Lake Washington.

(Genesee Park, Rainier Valley, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Auteur August

SIFF spotlights cinematic masters this month with their Auteur August retrospective series, celebrating the films of the ambitious Wachowskis, the absurdist-yet-earnest Taika Waititi, and the ultra-imaginative Guillermo del Toro with three weeks of programming. Die-hard fans of individual directors can purchase a pass for their week of screenings, but if you love them all, score a six-pack of tickets to watch any of the films in the series. Auteur August kicks off this week with films by Waititi, including fan favorites What We Do in The Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Fire of Love

Narrated by artsy auteur Miranda July, this documentary follows the fiery trajectory of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. The married pair tracked eruptions the world over, but lost their lives while chasing their passion. (Incidentally, they also looked like they stepped out of a Wes Anderson film.) Director Sara Dosa's Fire of Love was called "blazingly lyrical" by The Los Angeles Times.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's drive-in movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school Americana fun, with screenings of Jurassic Park and 10 Things I Hate About You planned this Wednesday and Thursday. Snuggle up in the car, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks on site.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Thursday)

Nope

Modern horror mastermind Jordan Peele dips his toe in science fiction in his newest flick, blending his penchant for spooky social commentary with something a little more alien. Nope follows Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as ranch-owning siblings whose lives in quiet inland California are rocked by sudden encounters with unidentified flying objects.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Seasonal Staff Picks: Crooklyn

Spike Lee's semi-autobiographical story follows Troy, a scrappy youngster growing up in buzzy, vibrant '70s Brooklyn with a complicated, but loving family. After Troy heads down south for a visit with her aunt, she returns home to find things tragically changed. (The film is part of Northwest Film Forum's seasonal staff pick series, so you know it's solid.)

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Saturday)

FOOD & DRINK

Bake Sale for Abortion Access

Chefs across Seattle are coming together with Bakers Against Racism to sling their delectable pastries to raise funds for charities that aid with abortion access, including Dr. Tiller Patient Assistance Fund and the Brigid Alliance. The bake sale kicks off at the Pastry Project in Pioneer Square on August 4 and will include businesses all across the city, including Temple Pastries, the London Plane, Mamnoon, Flora Bakehouse, Bake Shop, Saint Bread, Cafe Besalu, and more.

(The Pastry Project, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry with pan-seared Bristol Bay salmon, Rub with Love salmon rub, fennel relish, and toasted shallot remoulade from Tom Douglas (August 2-8); the Catfish Corner Signature Sandwich with fried catfish, shredded lettuce, American cheese, dill pickles, and tartar sauce from Terrell Jackson of Jackson's Catfish Corner (August 9-15); the Frank's Fried Oyster Sandwich with fried oysters, Frank's remoulade, pickled jalapeños, romaine, and a potato bun from George Hofgren of Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor (August 16-22); and the Surf and Turf Burger with a petrale sole and chorizo patty, green romesco, shredded iceberg and radicchio, and sliced tomatoes from Jonathan Ragsdale of Estuary (August 23-29).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

BritCon

Hop in your TARDIS and head to this three-day convention, where fans of all things British science fiction and fantasy will geek out on graphic novels, comic books, TV shows (including Doctor Who, natch), and more.

(Hilton Bellevue Hotel, Bellevue, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

A Midsummer Night's Dream

This summer, Seattle Shakespeare Company will present two free Wooden O productions at outdoor locations throughout the Puget Sound area. Puppets and actors will share the stage for this rendition of Shakespeare's magical, fairy-friendly comedy.

(Luther Burbank Park Amphitheatre, Mercer Island, Friday-Sunday)

Come From Away

This award-winning Broadway musical sheds new light on an incredible story. In the aftermath of 9/11, the tiny Newfoundland town of Gander welcomed 7,000 stranded strangers after the emergency landing of 38 planes. While nerves ran high, Gander residents housed their new visitors in an exceptional act of care. Come From Away shares the experiences of Gander townsfolk, pilots, and passengers during and after the unprecedented experience.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Cymbeline

This summer, Seattle Shakespeare Company will present two free Wooden O productions at outdoor locations throughout the Puget Sound area. This queer-centered adaptation of the Bard's lesser-known forbidden love folktale grapples with deceit, pursuit, seduction, and banishment. Catch it at Luther Burbank Park Amphitheatre on the 4th, or find other performance locations here.

(Various locations, Wednesday-Sunday)

GreenStage: Shakespeare in the Park 2022

Now in their 34th season, Greenstage's free Shakespeare in the Park offerings will include performances of historical tales Henry V and Pericles, Prince of Tyre, crossed-wires comedy Much Ado About Nothing, and dark tragedy Macbeth this summer. Peep their calendar for exact times and locations of performances through August 6.

(Various locations, Thursday-Saturday)

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hip-hop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Here There Be Dragons

Performed by Felicia Loud of Seattle performance group Black Stax, this "theatrical song cycle" is a fierce fusion of hip-hop, soul, cabaret, and storytelling. The groovy one-woman show, supported by musicians Cydney Johnson and Greg Fields, delves into themes of courage, longing, and finding your voice.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Wednesday-Sunday)

Titanish

Crashing on stage this summer is Titanish, an unsinkable comedy and uproarious parody of a certain doomed romance flick. The Habit Comedy, creators of A Very Die Hard Christmas, teamed up with Seattle Public Theater for the disastrous musical, complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Across the West and Toward the North

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, remote wilderness in Norwegian and American regions were photographed for the first time. But how did the two countries respond to the sudden surge in infrastructure, tourism, and exploitation of natural resources? Learn more about it in this survey of Norwegian and American landscape photography, which grapples with the complex territory of the "frontier," land occupation, immigration, indigeneity, and othering.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Anthony White: 2021 Betty Bowen Award Winner

Seattle-based artist and curator Anthony White challenges symbols of material wealth and status by creating new hierarchical frameworks in drawing, painting, collage, and sculpture. White reframes the low-brow, reimagining the trivial in more lavish environments. As the 2021 Betty Bowen Award winner, he received a solo exhibition at Seattle Art Museum, so head to their third floor galleries to see his plastic sculptures, portraits, and still-lifes.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

L'Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters

In fin-de-siècle Paris, a now-famed art form began to take hold. Rich, colorful lithographic posters celebrated femininity and modernity and revitalized street advertising. L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters explores this aesthetic by showcasing five masters of the medium: Jules Chéret, Eugène Grasset, Alphonse Mucha, Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Monday-Sunday)

Nikkei Garden Blues: Japanese American Generations featuring Michelle Kumata and Kathy Hattori

Reflecting on the complex past, present, and future of the Japanese American community, fiber artist Kathy Hattori and painter Michelle Kumata present a series of bold multimedia works in Nikkei Garden Blues. Hattori uses traditional indigo dye techniques in her textural works, while Kumata's portraits spotlight the resilience of the nikkei community.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Tuesday-Friday)

Recent Acquisitions: Georgina Reskala

Georgina Reskala's abstract landscapes implement manual and mechanical photographic techniques, resulting in strange dimensionality and disintegration that mirrors the uncertainty of memory and shared history. The Mexico-born photographer muddies the waters of the medium, calling into question whether photography is really a clear view of reality or something far more orchestrated.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)