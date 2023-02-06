The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 6-12, 2023



MONDAY

FILM

Radical Films: 15 Movies That Shook the World

This is not your standard-issue "radical films" class—you won't hear a peep from film bros about Citizen Kane or The Godfather. Instead, SIFF is taking a globetrotter's approach, with deep dives into Japanese horror, Mexican realism, Bollywood Westerns, and more. The series of hybrid talks at SIFF Film Center will be presented in conjunction with screenings of each film at SIFF Uptown, so do your homework by catching flicks like Enter the Dragon, La Haine, and City of God throughout the five-week series.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Anne DePrince presents Every 90 Seconds: Our Common Cause Ending Violence Against Women

Distinguished professor and researcher Anne DePrince, Ph.D. will lead this virtual chat about her timely tome Every 90 Seconds: Our Common Cause Ending Violence Against Women. The book serves as a call to action on urgent, interconnected issues in healthcare, education, criminal justice reform, gun control, and immigration, all of which are linked to violence against women.

(Virtual via Third Place Books)

Jenny Liou with Tessa Hulls

Washington-based poet, English professor, and retired cage fighter Jenny Liou will celebrate her newly released collection Muscle Memory, which "grapples with violence and identity," on stage. She'll be joined by artist and writer Tessa Hulls, whose forthcoming graphic memoir Feeding Ghosts tells the story of three generations of women in her family.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Ross Gay

Spirit lifter and lauded poet Ross Gay, author of The Book of Delights, will visit Seattle on the heels of a new publication. Inciting Joy digs into practices of joyful connection and mutual aid during challenging times, which sounds like a much-needed addition to the writer's insightful oeuvre. The evening will start with a keynote talk and reading by Ross Gay, followed by a conversation with Dr. Carmen Rojas, president and CEO of the Marguerite Casey Foundation.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

New Found Glory: Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour

Bust out your eyeliner and studded accessories and sing along to New Found Glory's pop-punk classics like “My Friends Over You” and "Head on Collision," stripped down for this special unplugged tour. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from viral singer-songwriter Leanna Firestone.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Rubblebucket

Psychedelic art-pop duo Rubblebucket includes trumpets, saxophones, and other brass instruments for their unique funk-infused sound. They will jam tracks from their new album, Earth Worship, which is inspired by dissolving the "imaginary lines between the natural world and its inhabitants."

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Sarah & Kaitlin Leung, The Woks of Life

Bill and Judy Leung and their daughters Sarah and Kaitlin launched the popular food blog Woks of Life in 2013 as a way to simultaneously stay in touch while they were living in different countries and document their Chinese family's history. Since then, it's become recognized as a go-to online source for Chinese cooking on the internet. Sarah and Kaitlin will come to Book Larder to chat about their debut cookbook, which contains recipes for dishes like spicy beef biang biang noodles and Cantonese pork belly fried rice, and will sign copies.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Marita Dingus with Gary Faigin Assembling a New Art of the African Diaspora

Auburn-raised art star Marita Dingus, whose illustrious career spans three decades, contemplates legacies of enslavement, recycling, and poverty politics through "African-inflected" found object figures installed throughout the Pacific Northwest. For this discussion, Dingus will chat with painter, critic, and author Gary Faigin, the co-founder and artistic director of Gage Academy of Art.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

FILM

Baron Von Terror presents: Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bram Stoker's Dracula is the definition of "extra," and love it or hate it, the melodramatic fantasy horror won Oscars for costume design, sound editing, and makeup. (We're team "love it.") Francis Ford Coppola's blood-red foray into the gothic world of Dracula stars Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves, and queen Winona Ryder; scare expert Baron Von Terror will be around during this screening to add some fun context to the film's velvet-draped extravagance.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Ari Lennox: Age/Sex/Location Tour

On her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location, neo-soul singer-songwriter Ari Lennox employs glittering harmonies, personal lyricism, and jazz-influenced grooves that evoke '70s slow jams. She will support the album for her first-ever PNW tour date.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

CupcakKe with Taylar Elizza Beth, YellaCatt, Da Qween, and Indica Jones

Back in 2019, Stranger writer Jas Keimig wrote: "CupcakKe is really fucking important! For the uninitiated, the Chicago rapper is most known for her sexually explicit songs—like the one where she talks about going “duck duck goose” on the dick and, in the accompanying NSFW music video, goes around patting dildos of all colors and sizes on their heads. Or the one where she raps, “His dick smaller than my toes / I’d rather ride Squidward nose.” But CupcakKe has got range: Her candid style reflects on all areas of her life and finds her rapping about her personal struggles, LGBT acceptance and allyship, and police brutality. She’s the Renaissance woman of modern hiphop." She will take the stage alongside local rap gems Taylar Elizza Beth, YellaCatt, Da Qween, and DJ Indica Jones.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Indelible: Reflections on Queerness in the Performing Arts

Centering "the intersection of queer representation and expression in the arts," Lowbrow Opera Collective will present this evening of musical community-building and thought-provoking conversation on contemporary LGBTQ+ concerns. Indelible will feature a performance of selections from composer Erika Meyer’s Seven Songs of Emily Dickinson and arias from her opera Achilles and Patroclus, followed by a panel discussion on queer representation in the arts.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill)

pH-1: About Damn Time Tour

Korean-American rapper pH-1 (aka Park Jun-won) rose in popularity as a contestant on the South Korean talent competition show Show Me the Money 777. He will stop by to promote his sophomore album, But for Now Leave Me Alone, which includes a feature from Seattle-born soul singer Umi.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

The Wood Brothers

Chris Wood is the bassist of exceptional avant-jazz and space-funk makers Medeski Martin & Wood. But he also plays in a band with his elder brother, Oliver. Their sound differs greatly from MMW’s; it’s a mix of folk-blues and gospel-tinged Americana—warm, upbeat, and made for driving on dusty rural roads or nursing whiskey on a back porch at twilight, as crickets serenade you from the shadows. Chris’s fat, buoyant double-bass grooves complement his brother’s easy-going guitar strums, choppy slide work, and velvety country-soulful vocals, while drummer/percussionist Jano Rix holds down the rhythms, but also provides occasional accompaniment on shuitar (a guitar modified into a percussion instrument), keys, and vocal harmonies. LEILANI POLK

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

The Deck Investigates with Ashley Flowers

New York Times bestselling author Ashley Flowers brings her chart-topping podcast The Deck Investigates to the stage for this live recording tour. Flowers will share expertly researched deets on the cold case of Darlene Hulse, who was brutally killed in the summer of 1984. The Deck Investigates chats true crime for a good cause—a portion of ticket proceeds will support the nonprofit organization Season of Justice, which works to "bring resolution to those impacted by unsolved crimes."

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Yvie Oddly presents Strange Love

She's odd, but like, in a good way—avant-garde drag diva, RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 winner, and "authentic weirdo" Yvie Oddly will slay in Seattle in this one-woman show of songs and tea-spilling. Bring your curious crushes along for the ride, and prepare to fall in strange love.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Reginald Dwayne Betts

Formerly incarcerated poet, lawyer, and criminal justice reform advocate Reginald Dwayne Betts will deliver a one-man performance piece adapted from his celebrated poetry collection, Felon, for this special Seattle Arts & Lectures event.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

An Evening with David Nihill

Irish-born comic Dave Nihill draws from his vast international experiences—he's been to 70 countries, and lived in 12—to reflect on cultural norms, drinking sessions, and his life as a slightly confused US immigrant. Nihill's unconventional rise to comedy fame began when he crashed festivals and comedy clubs, pretending to be a successful comic named "Irish Dave." We hope to see more of Nihill's enterprising spirit, and hear that cool accent, in this performance.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Black Joe Lewis with Pimps of Joytime

With inspirations like James Brown, Lightnin' Hopkins, and MC5, blues-funk-soul singer Black Joe Lewis will be sure to bring the house down with his high-energy performance style and classic soulful sound. He will be joined by the Pimps of Joytime with their unique fusion of soul, Afrobeat, and punk.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Kitchen Dwellers

The Montana-bred outfit Kitchen Dwellers will bring their high-energy trippy bluegrass to Seattle, promising "a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues." Don't miss an opening set from soulful Americana artist Lindsay Lou.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The St. Olaf Choir

Billed as the "nation’s premier a cappella ensemble," the acclaimed St. Olaf Choir will perform a stunning blend of sacred and secular choral standards, traditional hymns, new compositions, spirituals, and more.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Drag Does...Madea!

Hellur! Skarlet Dior Black's dragstravaganza of pop culture nostalgia channels everyone's favorite grandmother this month—Madea! Skarlet will exude matronly realness alongside Diamond Lil, Tinashea Monet, Velicity Dior Black, and others.

(Timbre Room, Downtown)

White Rabbit Group Presents: Gene Farris

Leading house DJ/producer Gene Farris will trek over from Chicago for an evening of danceable beats and booming bass alongside Tony H, Matchavelli, and Avignon.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Jerboa Dance Presents: Unhinge

Nonprofit Seattle dance company Jerboa blends magicians' tricks, Cyr wheel, live violin music, and athletic movement for an unexpected, "serious to absurd" jaunt emceed by Brenna Duffitt.

(Yaw Theater, Georgetown)

VISUAL ART

Winter 2023 Exhibitions Opening Preview

Be one of the first to catch Frye Art Museum's fresh winter exhibitions at this public preview. Attendees can sip cocktails from the no-host bar with fellow art-lovers and scope out Katherine Bradford's luminous figures , Marsden Hartley's modernist, nature-informed compositions , and works on paper by Alice Neel and Andrew Wyeth.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Remembering and Reimagining Environmental Histories and Futures: a writing workshop with Rasheena Fountain

Guided by poet and essayist Rasheena Fountain, this free workshop invites people of color to "reflect on their own relationships to the environment and factors that threaten those connections" through short prompts and close engagement with Nina Chanel Abney's current exhibition Fishing Was His Life .

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

COMEDY

Ian Edwards

Stand-up comedian, writer, actor, podcaster, and Jack-of-all-trades Ian Edwards will pencil a Seattle show into his busy schedule. (He's currently a co-executive producer of the upcoming Netflix/A24 series SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST, a dramedy series about a newly single woman.) We hope he spills the tea on the buzzy show and shares more awkward stories.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FESTIVALS

Jashin: A Celebration of Afghan Arts

This Afghan cultural festival celebrates the country's rich artistic history with a rubab concert, a mural and art exhibition, and crafts created by Refugee Artisan Initiative. Don't miss the panel discussion with master musician Ustad Homayoun Sakhi and film producer Roya Sadat, the first woman director in Afghanistan's post-Taliban era.

(Opera Center, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Kirkland Heathman - Friends Wine Walk

Round up some pals and amble through Kirkland, tasting wine, beer, and spirits and exploring 14 different locations around town.

(The Heathman Hotel, Moss Bay)

LIVE MUSIC

Infected Mushroom

Israeli DJ duo Infected Mushroom are known for their high-energy electronica that pioneered the psychedelic trance genre. They will support their latest release IM25, which commemorates the band's 25-year anniversary.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

JJ Lin

Singaporean actor and Mandopop singer-songwriter JJ Lin will make his Seattle debut on his JJ20 World tour, celebrating his twenty-year-long career.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Nick Hakim

Hot on the heels of his new album, COMETA, NYC-based singer-songwriter Nick Hakim will bring his meditative, soulful, and dreamy indie rock to Seattle with support from indie-folk artist June McDoom.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra Plays Charles Mingus

Witness the massive legacy of jazz bassist, pianist, and composer Charles Mingus as the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra performs a selection of his beloved classics including "Goodbye Porkpie Hat," "Haitian Fight Song," and "Nostalgia in Times Square."

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Seattle Night Market: Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year edition of this popular night market will include a "Drunken Dragon" performance from Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association. Aside from that, you can expect the standard market trappings, including makers, food trucks, DJs, and a bar.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point)

PERFORMANCE

The 5th Avenue Theatre and Broadway Nation Live present: The Genius of Sondheim

The 5th Avenue Theatre will honor the tunes of songwriting tour-de-force Stephen Sondheim in their forthcoming productions of Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd . This sneak preview of the melodious shows will feature David Armstrong, host and producer of the Broadway Nation podcast and artistic director emeritus of The 5th Avenue Theatre, plus analysis by dramaturg Albert Evans and performances by guest artists.

(Central Library, Downtown)

The Halo-Halo Cabaret: An All ANHPI Cabaret Variety Show

This va-va-voom cabaret variety show produced by Filipinx burlesque performer Pinay Grigio features an exclusively Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cast, which includes Temera T'Tease, Ruby Rabbit, and Moonyeka this time around. "Halo-halo" is Tagalog for "mix-mix," so expect a tantalizing concoction of burlesque, dance, and sickening drag performances.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Archers of Loaf

The beloved Chapel Hill-hailing quartet Archers of Loaf will bring their anthemic and gritty indie rock back to town to support their long-awaited album, Reason in Decline, their first release since 1998. Toronto-based jangle-pop band Ducks Ltd. will open.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Steve Lacy: Give You The World Tour

After two rounds of cancellations, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist for the Grammy-nominated neo-soul band, the Internet, Steve Lacy will finally make his way to Seattle supporting his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, a jammy collection of tunes that fuse together R&B, funk, jazz, psych, and hip-hop. Don't miss an opening set from soul singer-songwriter Fousheé, who will perform songs off of her new album softCORE.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

La Cotorrisa

Latin America's most listened-to podcast, La Cotorrisa, heads to Seattle on the heels of successful tours in Europe, Central America, and Mexico. Hosts Slobotzky and Ricardo Pérez will hit the stage with more hilarious Spanish language anecdotes and show biz tea.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

SPORTS & RECREATION

My Better Half Marathon 2023

Promising an "extensive and delicious oatmeal bar" and "nice race shirts," there's really no reason not to take your romance to the next level (off the couch) and participate in these 5K, 10K, and half-marathon runs. Participants are also welcome to walk the race, so you can chat with your sweetie at your own pace.

(Seward Park, Seward Park)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Raanan Hershberg

Self-described "loud, neurotic Jew" Raanan Hershberg will hit Seattle with more of his brash-yet-relatable comedy style. The laugh master made his national television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and recently premiered his solo show OFF THE GRID at the New York International Fringe Festival, so he's a comic to keep your eye on.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

EXHIBIT

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers

From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers looks closely at the history of Black pioneers in the architecture field, whose structural innovations can be found in ancient temples, cultural institutions, and soaring skyscrapers. The traveling exhibition spotlights groundbreakers like Georgia Louise H. Brown, Philip G. Freelon, and Roberta Washington, and considers how these experts have navigated racism and discrimination in the field to imagine better buildings and better worlds.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

SKATE: Rinks, Derbies, and Discos in Washington Skate History

Throw on some hot pants for this cruise through Washington's roller disco history. SKATE: Rinks, Derbies, and Discos in Washington Skate History looks back at an era of couples' skates, snack bars, and shag haircuts to consider how the four-wheeled activity reflected the social issues and movements of its golden era. The exhibition also makes note of how contemporary skate communities are keeping it rollin' with new innovations to the sport.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

FILM

Children's Film Festival of Seattle

CCFS’s slate of international films features visual storytelling centered on narratives about childhood—the way that children view the world, deal with adult issues, and work as agents of change in their communities. Much of what you'll find on tap at the annual fest can be experienced and enjoyed by adults. LEILANI POLK

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Give Me Pity!

Author and Please Baby Please director Amanda Kramer delivers this madcap take on the retro variety shows of yore. Sophie von Haselberg stars in Give Me Pity! as the glamorous and slowly unraveling star of a neon-tinged one-woman show.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

In the Mood for Love

Wong Kar-wai's masterful romance is set in '60s Hong Kong, where a lonely married journalist meets a similarly isolated woman. When the two realize that their respective partners are cheating on them, they form an intimate bond and wrestle with the allure of a sordid affair. Christopher Doyle's vivid cinematography helped cement In the Mood for Love as a major stylistic influence on the last 20 years of film.

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

Love Stinks

For those who greet Valentine's Day with a groan, this screening series on all things love-related—think fetishistic pleasure, savage sexual sicknesses, teen obsessions, and Drew Barrymore—might be the perfect antidote. Love Stinks will bring passionate flicks and rom-coms to the screen throughout February. Punch-Drunk Love will screen in 35mm this week, followed by The Wedding Singer on Valentine's Day, a lovey-dovey ode to the world's most unexpectedly romantic dude, Adam Sandler.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Sunday)

Noir City

In the words of Stranger staff writer Charles Mudede, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." Sign us up! This year's festival will return with the best film noir offerings that the shadowy back alleys of Hollywood have to offer.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Sámi Film Festival

Originating in 2018 as a partnership between the National Nordic Museum and Pacific Sámi Searvi, the Sámi Film Festival has blossomed into a hybrid event with extensive in-person and virtual film programming from Sámi (indigenous Northern Scandinavian) cultures. This year's festival explores the work of Sámi women directors with a selection of contemporary documentaries and short films selected by guest curator and acclaimed Skolt Sámi director Katja Gauriloff.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Thursday-Sunday)

Women Talking

Miriam Toews's bestselling 2018 novel Women Talking unraveled the tense tale of a group of women clawing to escape from an isolated Mennonite colony. This film adaptation boasts an all-star cast including Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara; The Los Angeles Times described director Sarah Polley's approach as "an artful, incisive distillation of Toews’ arguments."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Field To Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up Field to Table, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most sought-after chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Jason Wilson of The Lakehouse, and Max Petty of Eden Hill, will concoct original menus for the event.

(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, Wednesday-Sunday)

Red Wine & Chocolate

Revel in the decadent combination of red wine and chocolate at Chelan's annual celebration. Participating wineries will offer special chocolate and red wine pairings, special activities, discounts, and more.

(Lake Chelan Wine Valley, Friday-Sunday)

Wine on the Rock 2023

Abscond from the city for a weekend and explore four Bainbridge Island wineries (Fletcher Bay, Rolling Bay, Eleven and Eagle Harbor). You'll get to taste flights paired with chocolates at each venue.

(Bainbridge Island Wineries, Winslow, Thursday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

An Endless Shift

Local theater actor, singer, and teaching artist Gloria Alcalá's solo performance An Endless Shift draws inspiration from the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, centering the perspectives and verbatim accounts of Seattle nurses who faced the harrowing virus head-on.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer:

This electro-synth musical follows a group of young queer pals who decide that their last night on Earth should be an epic rager. Penned by Dante Green and directed by Nansi Dwendi, An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When The World is No Longer: blends partying with pensive reflection for a surprising meditation on the human experience.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Monday-Saturday)

The Atomic Bombshells 14th Anniversary: J’ADORE!

Beloved burlesque dazzlers The Atomic Bombshells will return to the stage for another va-va-voom Valentine's Day spectacular. Founded by Kitten LaRue in 2003, the globe-trotting troupe blends drag and dance with a sizzling spoonful of laughs, so grab your sweetie or a one-night fling for J'Adore!, an anniversary performance sealed with a kiss.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Bluey's Big Play

Rascally heelers Bluey and Bingo have big plans to get lazy Dad off his bean bag chair in this fresh theatrical adaptation of the Emmy-winning series Bluey. The show's creator, Joe Brumm, penned this original tale, which is set to new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

Giselle

Spooky, sumptuous classic Giselle follows a young woman (decked out in Jerome Kaplan’s dramatic costumes) whose untimely death leads to encounters with "spectral maidens" in pursuit of vengeance.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Gloria: A Life

Women's rights firecracker Gloria Steinem may occasionally misfire, but the activist and founder of Ms. magazine is still a celebrated leader of the American women’s movement. Penned by Emily Mann, Gloria: A Life traces the progress of her career as a staunch feminist, from undercover Playboy investigations in the '60s to the 2017 Women's March. The production will include a community conversation on local activist movements "inspired by the organizing principles of Black Lives Matter: Lead with Love, Low Ego, High Impact, and Move at the Speed of Trust."

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

History of Theatre: About, By, For, and Near

ACT Core Company writer and artist Reginald André Jackson unravels the artistic history of his ancestors in this world premiere production, which was created in collaboration with The Hansberry Project and director Valerie Curtis-Newton to spotlight unsung creative heroes across time.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Into the Woods

The Tony-winning musical fairytale mashup Into the Woods, which blends Brothers Grimm magic with transcendent tunes by Stephen Sondheim, will get some love from The 5th Avenue Theatre for a complicated "happily ever after."

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Metamorphoses

Described as "fresh, thrilling, and twisted" by Time Out London, this inventive interpretation of Ovid's epic poems directed by Shana Cooper will be performed by a quartet of actors using "pure forms of theatrical storytelling." The mysterious blend of recognizable and rarely heard myths aims to unearth transformative human experiences.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

A bucolic English village can't be cozy for long if Hercule Poirot is afoot, and indeed, the mustachioed detective stumbles across blackmail, deception, and murderous betrayal amid the seemingly peaceful townspeople in this theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1926 classic The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Ragamala Dance Company: Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal Pilgrim

Discover South Indian Bharatanatyam-style dance with the award-winning Ragamala Dance Company, whose productions blend elements of the ancient and the contemporary. Their 30th season will continue with Fires of Varanasi, which draws from the birth-death-rebirth continuum in Hindu philosophy to illuminate the immigrant experience of life and death in diasporic communities.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, Thursday-Saturday)

Seattle Baroque Orchestra and Whim W'him: Pas De Deux

Presented by Early Music Seattle, Seattle Baroque Orchestra andWhim W’Him contemporary dance company will present a fresh creation inspired by Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Strings, BWV 1043, plus to-be-announced additional instrumental works. For this performance, four dancers will perform alongside the orchestra under the direction of Alexander Weimann and Olivier Wevers.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, Friday & Sunday)

Sense and Sensibility

Come for the sisterly gossip and stay for the dashing John Willoughby in this zany, playful adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Directed by Jes Spencer, the production (which is studded with a mix of contemporary pop songs) follows sensible Elinor and sensitive Marianne as they navigate the stressful social mores of 19th-century Britain.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Set in '60s-era Greenwich Village, this funny, socially informed production (penned by Lorraine Hansberry, the first African American woman to have a play performed on Broadway) follows an "aging idealist" whose morals are tested by a series of events within his bohemian community.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Sunday)

This Bitter Earth

In this thought-provoking, timely play directed by Brandon Ivie, a brilliant Black playwright reckons with issues of bravery, apathy, class, and race alongside his boyfriend, a white Black Lives Matter activist.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr.: Rosa Parks Series

Detroit-based printer, book artist, and papermaker Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. is well-known for his pointed social and political critique, which takes on new power when applied to his practice of creating print multiples. Using eco-friendly materials and handset type, Kennedy's works have a vibrant but lo-fi feel; his Rosa Parks series spotlights the civil rights activist's vision with layered quotes and bold compositions.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Sunday)

Anthony White: Paintings

The Seattle-based Anthony White put up a stellar exhibition at Greg Kucera Gallery called Extended Warranty. Collectively, the work deals with the vacuousness of modern living, consumerism, and our dependence on technology to entertain and enliven us. His paintings are stuffed to the brim with pop culture references, internet nuggets for the terminally online, birds, flowers, luxury labels. He uses colorful polylactic acid—the same material used in 3D printing—in a glue gun to create his works. "The material I use cements most of the concepts I work with and also critiques the synthetic, artificial, and superficial world we live in," he toldThe Stranger earlier this year. And that critique is apparent in pieces like "Gone Phishing," a chaotic portrait of the modern understanding of ph/fishing in its depiction of a giant iMac surrounded by the cultural debris of the 20th and 21st centuries: Energizer batteries, Balenciaga bags, frosted animal cookies, dildos, Disney logo, and the like. I love seeing the world through White's eyes—and this week is one of your last chances to do so, as Extended Warranty closes next week. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Marsden Hartley: An American Nature

American modernist artist Marsden Hartley created works that responded to the "Depression-era cultural and commercial desire for all things homegrown," declaring himself an American regionalist and attempting to construct new myths of the landscape through nature-inspired imagery. Inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson, Hartley dotted his nature paintings with signs of human life, estranging himself from the colonist notion of a distinction between man and nature. See for yourself at An American Nature, which presents works from across Hartley's prolific career.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Monyee Chau and Tu'er Shen: a Lunar New Year installation

Located in the windows of Grocery Studios on Beacon Hill, Walk Up Gallery is accessible 24/7, making it a perfect stopping spot on long walks at any time of day. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Seattle-based artist Monyee Chau transformed WUG's windows in an exhibition dedicated to the story of Tu'er Shen, a Chinese rabbit deity who is the patron and protector of same-sex couples. In one window is a poster of Tu'er Shen depicted as a trans man—with rabbit ears!!!—seated on a peach, surrounded by wisps of smoke and jade rings, and holding white lilies. Behind him is the Chinese word for "double happiness." In the other window, Chau installed a floating mobile of ceramic sculptures and fabric with text explaining the importance of Tu'er Shen. Go check it out! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(The Grocery Studios, North Beacon Hill, Monday-Sunday)