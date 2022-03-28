The Top 76 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 28-Apr 3, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

FILM

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

Rainer Werner Fassbinder's homage to All that Heaven Allows has since become one of his most powerful love stories. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul unravels a love affair between two unlikely characters: a lonely German widow in her sixties and a Moroccan immigrant worker in his thirties. When the couple spontaneously marries, they face constant bigotry and criticism, but their own insecurities about their future may be insurmountable.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Silent Movie Mondays: Women Pioneers in Filmmaking: Shorts

This program features short films directed by women pioneers of early cinema. Featured films include the comedy The Drunken Mattress by Alice Guy-Blaché, who directed and produced almost 600 silent films, Unmasked by Grace Cunard, Mabel's Blunder by actress-turned-director Mabel Normand, and The Curse Of Quon Gwon When The Far East Mingles With The West, the first feature with an all Chinese-American cast and company, directed by trailblazer Marion E. Wong.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

MUSIC

Indigo De Souza with Field Medic

Singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza stops by with her Any Shape You Take Tour, in support of her latest album of the same name. On her latest effort, De Souza writes intimate lyrics about her life wrapped up in grungy indie rock riffs inspired by '90s alt-rock heroes like The Breeders and Dinosaur Jr. Singer-songwriter Field Medic will get the night started with an acoustic set.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Journey: Freedom Tour 2022 with Toto

Most legacy artists have trouble keeping the fan enthusiasm afloat as their lineup inevitably changes, however, classic rock heroes Journey have seemingly done the impossible. Founding guitarist Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain scouted Arnel Pineda performing covers on YouTube, and in 2007, asked him to join the group as lead vocalist, demonstrating their “Don’t Stop Believin’” ethos. Pineda’s energetic stage presence and vocal similarities to the original singer Steve Perry reignited the band’s success and brought a whole new generation of fans. Fellow wizards of rock Toto, of “Africa” fame, will kick off the night.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Smokepurpp, Richie Wess, and Yung Dred

Rising hip-hop star out of Miami Smokepurpp will take the stage with his booming trap beats and sinister rhymes after fellow rappers Richie Wess and Yung Dred.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Timothy White Eagle and The Violet Triangle: Revival

This ritualistic theater and installation work was created by the Seattle-based Indigenous artist Timothy White Eagle in collaboration with The Violet Triangle–Paul Budraitis, HATLO, and John Kendall Wilson. Rooted in the ancient, universal, shape-shifting tale of a hero who is swallowed alive, Revival explores sensations of isolation and longing within the contemporary moment. The performance will be multilayered: audiences first visit a chaotic carnival and play games; they're then led on a journey through space and time; finally, they'll be swallowed in the belly of the whale, La Baleine. Generative and experimental by design, Revival will adapt and change each time it's performed.

(On the Boards, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Frances Kai-Hwa Wang - Lyric Reflections on Family, Hope, and Asian American Culture

Frances Kai-Hwa Wang's new essay collection, You Cannot Resist Me When My Hair Is in Braids, reflects on the wisdom of Asian American elders and young multiracial children. With lyricism and subtlety, the writer, speaker, educator, and Asian American activist writes of her experience constructing a new life with four children in the face of a tricky divorce, a dire political landscape, and COVID-related anti–Asian American violence.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

alt-J & Portugal. The Man

Witness this doubleheader of indie-rock stardom with British trio alt-J and Portland-based rockers Portugal. The Man. Both bands bled into the mainstream over the last decade with alt-J's moody banger "Breezeblocks" and Portugal. The Man's radio-friendly dance-jam "Feel It Still." LA three-piece Cherry Glazerr will start off the night with their dreamy brand of indie pop.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

bbymutha presents: The Muthaland Tour 2022

Tennessee-born rapper bbymutha is always a delight with her stripped-down beats, steady flow, and effortlessly cool rhymes about sexuality and motherhood with lines like "I go to church only if I fucked the pastor."

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Keb' Mo'

Five-time Grammy-winning blues artist Keb' Mo'—whose '60s upbringing serves his contemporary protest songs well—will do his thing.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Paula Becker

Cherished Seattle historian Paula Becker's A Little Book of Self-Care for Those Who Grieve is a moving, unexpectedly soothing meditation on her son’s untimely death, offering perspective on how to survive the first days of profound grief. Becker's previous work as a lauded historian and biographer informs her gentle yet matter-of-fact style. (Readers of this new book will also appreciate A House on Stilts, Mothering in the Age of Opioid Addiction, Becker's illuminating memoir.)

(Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum, Pike Place Market)

Rebecca Brown with Christopher Frizzelle

Writer Rebecca Brown has a long history in the Seattle lit scene—she was the first-ever writer-in-residence at Hugo House and co-founded the Jack Straw Writers Program. Presenting her latest book, You Tell the Stories You Need to Believe: on the Four Seasons, Time and Love, Death and Growing Up, Brown is joined in conversation by Christopher Frizzelle, The Stranger's former Editor in Chief.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Jane by Charlotte

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. As cultural icons, Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg have spent decades in the spotlight, but feel a sense of reserve in their mother-daughter relationship. In Jane by Charlotte, the two reimagine their bond, using the camera and documentary format as a strategy through which to increase their vulnerability and presence together.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

The Batman

In the latest installment of Batman's spooky hijinks, a sadistic killer leaves a trail of riddles and clues in Gotham City. Robert Pattinson stars as a slightly more emo version of the classic hero, while Zoe Kravitz flicks her powerful tail as Catwoman.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

Vive L'amour

Tsai Ming-liang's confident vision sharpens in Vive L'amour, which won the Golden Lion at the 1994 Venice International Film Festival. As one of the most prominent voices of Taiwan's Second New Wave, Ming-liang blends deadpan humor with undertones of loneliness to tell the tale of three strangers unknowingly sharing an "empty" apartment in Taipei.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

50th Anniversary Celebration of Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” and “Harvest”

Join Presidents of the United States of America guitarist Dave Dederer as he celebrates the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's landmark folk-rock albums After the Gold Rush and Harvest. Dederer will be joined by fellow musicians Bill Molloy, Darren Loucas, Eric Eagle, Kate Molloy, Steve Moore, Jeremy Lightfoot, Doug Schoolcraft, Clare Molloy, Sadie Rosen, and Robin Holcomb as they play both albums in their entirety.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Caroline Polachek with Lolo Zouaï

If you're wondering why such a big name is playing at this small venue in Tacoma, and why it's not yet sold out, we are just as perplexed as you are. Vocalist and electronic artist Caroline Polachek, formerly of the synth-pop duo Chairlift, will play a solo show one day prior to opening for Dua Lipa . Don't miss this rare opportunity to see this opera-trained vocalist in an intimate setting, fresh off the heels of the Charli XCX collab "New Shapes" and new single "Billions." French-American singer Lolo Zouaï will start the night off with her smooth R&B-pop serenades.

(ALMA Tacoma, Tacoma)

Caroline Rose

New York-based singer-songwriter Caroline Rose brings her shapeshifting blend of indie rock and pop back through the town to support her 2020 album, Superstar. The album reaches new heights by moving in a retro-soul direction, utilizing glitzy disco beats and shimmering synths.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Sissy Butch: a Transmasculine Showcase

Hosted by Killer Bunny, this transmasculine showcase is a fresh addition to Seattle's growing number of trans-led drag performances. Leo Mane, Avery Littledick, and Hashtag will perform alongside special guest Drama Tops.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

THURSDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Big Tent Lodge Celebrating Ukrainian Culture

Celebrate Ukrainian culture with food, music, and pysanky making with artist Mylinda Sneed! No experience is necessary to make pysanky (eggs decorated with a traditional Ukrainian wax-resist method). Supplies will be provided, and donations for Ukraine will be accepted.

(Ballard Alki Odd Fellows Lodge, Ballard)

COMEDY

Bathhouse Sexy and Funny: Stephen Agyei

Mischievous LA-based comic Stephen Agyei approaches comedy with a surefooted fearlessness, and it's served him pretty well: he opened for Duncan Trussell on his You Are God tour back in 2016, and has since been featured on BoJack Horseman and NPR's All Things Considered.

(Olmstead, Capitol Hill)

Loose Cannons Improv

Loose Cannons is aptly named—it's an exciting, unpredictable performance developed through audience suggestions. Improvisers will devise songs, monologues, and/or word associations informed by the audience, eventually landing on common themes that will continue to mold the performance.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

FILM

Patagonia Presents: Newtok

Patagonia Films presents this urgent scientific documentary, detailing the lives of Newtok, Alaska residents who are forced to relocate in the face of rapid climate change. The village's challenges serve as a bold warning of a pending climate refugee crisis. A panel discussion following the film will feature filmmakers, producers, and community members.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival Shorts Program: When We See Ourselves

Masel Tov Cocktail, The Inspection, The Immersion, Golden Gym, and Manubieach consider the power of perception, ranging from comedic takes on modern Jewish life to the superstition of the "evil eye," or ayin hara in Hebrew. This program of six international short films also includes White Eye, an Oscar-nominated short from Israel. A discussion with program curator Warren Etheredge follows the screening.

(Hillel at the University of Washington, Northeast Seattle)

MUSIC

Doug Martsch

Indie rock prophet Doug Martsch (of Built to Spill and Halo Benders) will play two fully acoustic shows featuring unplugged Built to Spill tunes and a selection of his favorite covers.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia Tour

When Dua Lipa's album, Future Nostalgia, was released in 2020, it seemed like the perfect mood-boosting potion for most of us chilling at home, anxious, and wearing sweatpants. Dua follows in the footsteps of her childhood idols Kylie Minogue, Madonna, and Gwen Stefani, spreading the nu-disco gospel with her perfectly raspy vocals and delightfully polished grooves. If you've seen one of her many television performances in the past year, then you know what to expect: iconic dance moves, glittering fashions, and disco lighting galore. Experimental-pop angel Caroline Polachek, formerly of the synth-pop duo Chairlift, will get the party started along with French-American R&B troubadour Lolo Zouaï.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Freakout Weekender Pre Party: Nordista Freeze, Killer Whale, Atalhos, and Summer Like the Season

Let your weekend start on Thursday with the Freakout Weekender pre-party featuring live music and DJ sets from psych-pop wizard Nordista Freeze, master of chill R&B Killer Whale, dream pop duo Atalhos, and electro-pop project Summer Like the Season.

(Belltown Yacht Club, Belltown)

Gary Numan

Electronic music pioneer Gary Numan brings a futuristic sound to the stage with his distinctive voice, heavy synths, and singular presence. Released last year, his 21st (!) studio album, Intruder, was recognized by Riff Magazine as "a science fiction soundtrack about the impending climate catastrophe that doesn't need a movie to get its urgent point across."

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Humbird with Larsen Gardens

Revel in the delicate folk tunes of Humbird, whose warm guitar tone and vocal twang would seamlessly blend with a gentle crackling of a campfire or a whistle of a tea kettle. Local singer-songwriter Larsen Gardens will get the indie-folk tunes flowing.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Seattle Symphony: Mahler Symphony No. 6

Accomplished Danish conductor Thomas Dausgaard will lead the Seattle Symphony in a performance of Mahler's Sixth Symphony, known for its rising hope and ultimately devastating conclusion.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Valerie June: The Moon & Stars Tour

The twangy new-folk music of Valerie June may first strike you as straight-up Nashville—but it runs and cuts so much deeper. With lyrics that range from working class to spiritual, and a sound that pulls from so many sources—Appalachia, R&B, roots, blues, and more—June infuses her music with a visceral sense of downhome soul. And don’t be surprised when you’re lulled and pulled into her world, where you’ll find yourself simultaneously shaking that ass and stompin’ that foot. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

(The Showbox, Downtown)

DRAG

So You Think You Can Drag?

So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

CABARET & BURLESQUE

Íntima Cabaret

Íntima Cabaret returns! The monthly Latinx-run performance promises a drool-worthy underground cabaret experience.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Another Opening, Another Show: Seattle Theater History

Seattle's theater history takes center stage in this deep dive with prominent author and historian Lawrence Kreisman. The virtual event will begin with an overview of grant awards in the new Historic Theater Grant Program, then shift to a lecture with Kreisman, who will discuss Seattle's reputation for broad-ranging theater. He'll also touch on local historic cinemas and the city's most famous theater architects.

(Virtual via Washington Trust for Historic Preservation)

Octavia Raheem

Join Atlanta-based yoga teacher Octavia Raheem for a discussion of diversity in yoga and wellness care. Raheem's new book, Pause, Rest, Be: Stillness Practices for Courage in Times of Change, embodies her powerful approach to somatic care in the face of drastic upheaval and uncertainty.

(Virtual via Northwest African American Museum)

FRIDAY

FILM

Atlantis

Set in Eastern Ukraine in 2025, Atlantis follows the aftermath of a war with Russia. The land has become an uninhabitable desert, water is a scarce commodity, and a border wall is in progress. When a shellshocked former soldier meets a woman while exhuming and identifying war casualties, the pair grasp at normalcy and the ability to love again. This sparse, inventive sci-fi is comprised of only 28 shots. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to Ukrainian relief efforts.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

Fox and His Friends

Director Rainer Werner Fassbinder plumbs the messy depths of love and money in this cynical flick. Fassbinder cast himself as Fox, an impressionable working-class fellow whose upper-class boyfriend, Max, attempts to swindle him out of a lottery win. The film's contentious depiction of gay communities in '70s Germany offers a stylish but misery-ridden social commentary.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

2022 Oyster Slurp Grand Finale

Gulp a dozen raw bivalves as quickly as you can for a chance to be crowned the next Oyster Slurp Champion.

(Anthony's Fish Bar, Waterfront)

Kirkland Wine, Beer & Spirits Walk

Stroll through the galleries and boutiques of downtown Kirkland while you sip wine samples from tons of Washington wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

(The Heathman Hotel, Kirkland)

MUSIC

Death Parade, Dining Dead, and Cat Valley

Portland musician Laura Hopkins, formerly of Blackwater Holylight and Laura Palmer's Death Parade, has embarked on a new project, Death Parade, which lives in the space between weightless psychedelic folk and fuzzy doom metal. Their debut album, IT WAS WORTH IT TO LOVE, though it hurt so bad, dives into somber themes of heartache, grief, longing, and loss through fuzzed-out finger-picked guitars, dreamy synths, and pounding percussion. Death Parade will be joined by twangy rock four-piece and Bellingham indie-rockers Cat Valley.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

Emerson String Quartet

Longtime chamber music ensemble The Emerson String Quartet will perform works by Haydn, Borodin, and Lyric for Strings, a poetic piece by contemporary composer George Walker.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Lucki: 2 Neptune n Back Tour with Sid Shyne

“Chicago's best conscious rapper" Lucki initially blew up with his debut mixtape, Alternative Trap, and has since worked with big names like Chance the Rapper, FKA Twigs, Earl Sweatshirt, and Lil Yachty. Lucki will most likely play songs off of his latest album, WAKE UP LUCKI, after an opening set from Atlanta-based rapper Sid Shyne.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Porches

Introspective synth-pop project Porches, fronted by the New York-based musician Aaron Maine, writes confessional lyrics about what he's going through at any given time. On his latest album, Ricky Music, Maine explains that the record is an account of "beauty, confusion, anger, joy, and sadness" that he experienced while writing.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The Band Camino

Nashville-hailing pop-rock trio The Band Camino will serve up some guitar-driven pop, fresh off the heels of their debut self-titled album.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

The Black Tones at ALMA

KEXP’s Audioasis DJ Eva Walker and her brother Cedric know how to punkify the blues and blues-ify the punk. If you’ve ever witnessed their high-octane rock and roll shows and the dynamic of Eva’s infectious and idiosyncratic quirks matched with the band’s avalanche-like force, then you know you can’t experience their shows enough. ZACH FRIMMEL

(ALMA Tacoma, Tacoma)

Wallows: Tell Me That It's Over Tour

The rising Los Angeles-based indie rock trio fronted by actors and singer/songwriters Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) and Braeden Lemasters (Men of a Certain Age) returns to town for a headlining show supporting their debut full-length, Nothing Happens.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

NATIONAL POETRY MONTH

Tebot Bach Poets Group Reading with Betsy Aoki, Erin Malone and Aby Kaupang

Kick off National Poetry Month with this poetry reading from two Seattle poets, Betsy Aoki and Erin Malone, joined virtually by Aby Kaupang in Colorado. All three have published books with California-based press Tebot Bach; Aoki's Breakpoint was a finalist for the 2019 National Poetry Series.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

SATURDAY

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi

Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Bernadette Peters

It's difficult to overstate the achievements of powerhouse Bernadette Peters. The three-time Tony winner has conquered stage and screen, adding children's book author and songwriter to her list of accomplishments along the way. In 2018, Peters completed a successful Broadway run of Hello Dolly! in the titular role, and will soon appear in the Apple TV+ comedy series High Desert alongside Matt Dillon and Patricia Arquette.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

NATIONAL POETRY MONTH

Poetry and Civic Life

Renowned Washington poets will come together for this free reading and conversation in celebration of National Poetry Month. Featured poets include Rena Priest, Washington State Poet Laureate, Tod Marshall, Spokane poet and Washington State Poet Laureate (2016-2018), Jourdan Imani Keith, Seattle Civic Poet, and Zinnia Hansen, Seattle Youth Poet Laureate. Hosted by former KUOW arts reporter Marcie Sillman, this gathering highlights the best of Washington State poetry and contemplates the art form's role in social change.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Bad Religion

Iconic LA punks Bad Religion are on tour to support their 2019 album, Age of Unreason. The album stands by the band's signature fast-paced melodious sound while applying political themes of "humanism, reason, and individualism" to issues in our current world.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Beach House - Once Twice Melody Tour

Dream-pop duo Beach House stops by to support their eighth studio album, Once Twice Melody, which creates a magical overgrowth of blooming melodies, glittering strings, and hypnotic drum machines. Singer Victoria Legrand's breathy vocals come to the forefront, cooing lyrics about dreams, memories, and fairy tales.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Eric Bellinger with Sammie

R&B singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger is known for his unbelievably smooth vocals and knack for writing soul hits. Over the past couple of years, he has become a go-to songwriter for big names like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Usher. Bellinger will be joined by fellow neo-soul heavy Sammie, whose vocals you've undoubtedly heard in the chorus of Soulja Boy's mega-hit "Kiss Me Thru the Phone."

(The Showbox, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

MUSIC

Freakout Records And The Crocodile Present: The Freakout Weekender

Freakout Records and The Crocodile bring you a spectacular weekend mini-fest full of indie royalty and local favorites. Some highlights out of the more than 40 artists include dreamy singer-songwriter Molly Burch, guitar-driven rockers Smokey Brights, hip-hop duo Armand Hammer, Afrobeat ensemble Antibalas, and soul-grunge star Shaina Shepherd.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

2022 U District Cherry Blossom Festival

While you're in the U District to see the UW Cherry Blossoms , stop by local restaurants and shops for themed specials, or sign up for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run.

(University District, Monday-Sunday)

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2022

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam. Highlights include the Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow and Tulip Town . KATIE HERZOG

(Various Locations (across Skagit Valley), Friday-Sunday)

FILM

La Grand Illusion

Jean Renoir's classic was one of the first prison escape films ever made. As a group of French prisoners in World War I plot their escape from a German camp, they contend with class disparities and try to outwit the aristocratic officer von Rauffenstein. What better way to celebrate the film's 85th anniversary than by catching it on screen at the Grand Illusion Cinema?

(Grand Illusion, University District, Saturday-Sunday)

Memoria

Palme D’or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul has made waves with lush, liminal spaces in Tropical Malady and Cemetery of Splendor. The Thai director's latest film stars Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman who begins to have unexplained symptoms after experiencing a strange sonic phenomenon in the jungles of Colombia.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

This film festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year, programming includes 18 films from nine countries, plus special events, guests, and food experiences. Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home.

(Various locations & Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

THEATER

Ghosts

This contemporary interpretation of Henrik Ibsen’s polemic drama follows Mrs. Alving, who welcomes the return of her son, Oswald, after a prolonged absence. While she hides her husband's indiscretions from Oswald, the young man begins a new relationship, uncovering secrets that challenge her sense of self.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Mrs. Caliban

Based on the bizarre 1982 novella by Rachel Ingalls, Mrs. Caliban merges magical realism and social satire with wit and emotional depth. When a bored housewife meets Aquarius the Monsterman, a giant frog-like creature, their great companionship begins to deconstruct the careful domesticity of her life.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Teenage Dick

Shakespeare’s Richard III introduces one of the literary canon's most famous characters with a disability. This reinterpretation of the story imagines Richard as a modern-day teen with cerebral palsy. Richard schemes for revenge against his high school bullies while developing a master plan to become senior class president, but along the way, he's confronted with unforeseen challenges.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

The Thin Place

The Thin Place, a bewitching new play by Obie Award-winner Lucas Hnath, contemplates whether we can talk with the dead. This chilling ghost story about a psychic and her client, full of illusions, twists, and turns, just might convince you that it’s possible.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing

This all-ages adventure fairy tale tells of triplet sisters who have been left in the forest by their woodcutter father. One sister decides to walk in one direction, while another walks the opposite way. The third sister stays put. Twenty years later, the sisters meet again, and the decisions they made in the forest become their own sagas of excitement and intrigue to reveal.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Best Summer Ever!

When nine-year-old Maurice experiences a profound loss, one small lie leads to one big, complicated summer. Will he still get to relax by the pool or gaze at the stars? This lively sing-along play, written and performed by lauded storyteller Kevin Kling, explores the sensory experience of childhood.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

Seattle Moisture Festival

Moisture Festival is devoted to the diverse variety of performers Seattle has fostered over the years, from circus acts to comedians, burlesque dancers to musicians, and jugglers to tap dancers. Claiming to be the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival in the world, the nearly month-long extravaganza features flagship event Variété (with matinée and rather racier late-night versions), the bawdy, adults-only Libertease Cabaret, featuring burlesque dancers and scantily-clothed aerial performers, plus workshops, talks, and special opening and closing nights.

(Hale's Palladium, Fremont, Monday-Sunday)

The Wind

Queer cowboys, demon horses, and haunted winds: this adaptation of Dorothy Scarborough's 1925 supernatural novel is as boundary-pushing as the original work, which was banned in Texas (*eye roll*). When a young woman moves to the desolate Texas plains, the lonely landscape begins to drive her mad. This "literary burlesque" interpretation is directed by Nikki Przasnyski and Shey Ruud.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Saturday)

READINGS & TALKS

Secrets of the Whales (National Geographic Live)

Discover the fascinating science behind these massive sea mammals through the work of prominent National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry. This presentation of National Geographic Live, featuring footage and imagery from the iconic publication, will delve into the astonishingly human habits of whales.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Tuesday)

EXHIBIT

We Are Changing The Tide: Community Power for Environmental Justice

This fresh exhibit explores the powerful environmental justice work being done in BIPOC communities. Stressing the need for collaborative systemic transformation, We Are Changing The Tide tells stories through photographs, art, and artifacts. Visitors will learn about water protectors, the Quinault Nation's fight against climate change, rising seas threatening Pacific Islands, and much more.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Donna Huanca: Magma Slit

Bolivian-American artist Donna Huanca's challenging work disrupts the omnipresent male gaze to center femme and indigenous Andean identities, stories, and mark-making. Working in multimedia and live performance, Huanca's works are site-specific and ever-evolving, informed by ritual as a transcendent and meditative force.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

ektor garcia: matéria prima

Drawing inspiration from contemporary queer culture and Mexican craft traditions, ektor garcia blends identity and cultural lineage to reclaim craft practices, asserting their intrinsic value through ritual processes. Garcia points to the layered, sensory experiences of trauma and healing in the body; the artist's works are fluid and shifting, reconfigured depending on the space in which they're installed.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Field Notes: an exhibit of work by Lou Cabeen

Seattle artist Lou Cabeen's visual recordings of her surroundings encourage viewers to stop and notice the exquisite natural world around them. Through drawing, painting, artist books, and textile works, Cabeen creates tactile, complex botanical explorations that honor the diverse ecology of the Pacific Northwest.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Monday-Wednesday; closing)

Jennifer Elek and Jeremy Bert: Illuminated Forest

Transforming the traditional neon window sign into a celebration of nature, Jennifer Elek and Jeremy Bert present Illuminated Forest, a woodsy wonderland of neon birds, snails, butterflies, and flora. The creative duo emphasizes the power of stillness and gentle observation in this series of works.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Ling Chun: Missing Moon

Artist Ling Chun draws from her experience as an immigrant suspended between Chinese and American cultures in Missing Moon, a new immersive exhibition that considers feelings of impermanence and belonging. Chun references traditional Chinese symbols and rituals in her sculptural works, combining ceramics, neon, and fur to strike a contemporary chord.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Perfection Observed: Works on Paper by Rick Bartow

Rick Bartow's pastels, monotypes, and drypoint etchings evoke raw honesty and deep inner complexity. The late artist, a member of the Wiyot tribe of the Humboldt Bay region, was creatively inspired by Native American mythological archetypes and a wide range of life experiences, including time spent in Japan and New Zealand. Bartow's swirling, dreamlike color palette and fearless mark-making come through vibrantly in Perfection Observed.

(Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday)

Seven Doors: Stories of Immigration Detention

It's no surprise that the United States is home to the largest immigration detention system in the world, but the stories of those impacted by severe immigration policy are often kept under wraps. Photographer Greg Constantine's Seven Doors exposes the harsh truths of immigrant detention through documentary photography, storytelling, and testimony. This pop-up exhibition is informed by Constantine's extensive research and documentation in Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Saturday-Sunday)