The Top 77 Events in Seattle This Week: May 16-22, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Seattle Opera - Unity: A Concert for Ukraine

The Northwest Ballet Orchestra and the Seattle Opera will join forces for a benefit concert to support the Pegaz Cultural Association, a program working to supply housing, food, and opportunities to Ukrainian artists who have taken refuge in Poland. Expect to hear music from Der Rosenkavalier, Swan Lake, Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, The Tender Land, and traditional Ukrainian folk music conducted by Emil de Cou and Alevtina Ioffe.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

MUSIC

Peaches: The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour

Noted feminist musician and performance artist Peaches will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, Teaches of Peaches, which includesendlessly quotable and dark humor-filled songs like “Fuck the Pain Away,” “Cum Undon,” and “Diddle My Skittle.”

(The Showbox, Downtown)

The mewithoutYou Farewell Tour

Catch the indie-rock five-piece mewithoutYou one last time on their farewell tour, performing their emo and post-hardcore classic from across their two-decade-plus career before going on an indefinite hiatus.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Putsata Reang with Susan Lieu

Seattle journalist Putsata Reang, who wrote about her experience as a Cambodian refugee for Politico in 2021, has since released Ma and Me: A Memoir. The book shares Reang's vulnerable experiences of inherited trauma, queer identity, and filial obligation in a startling account, weaving together stark clarity with lyrical, profound insight. Reang will be joined by Vietnamese American Seattle playwright, performer, and producer Susan Lieu for this talk.

(Central Library, Downtown)

TUESDAY

FESTIVALS

17th of May Seattle

To mark the signing of the Norwegian Constitution at Eidsvoll on May 17, 1814, Norway celebrates the 17th of May (also known as Syttende Mai) with parades and festivities all over the world. While the biggest procession takes place in the city of Bergen, Seattle's most Nordic neighborhood, Ballard, also hosts a consistently large turnout of spectators as marching bands and drill teams galavant down the street waving Norwegian flags. This year, Anniken Ramberg Krutnes, Norway's first woman ambassador to the US, will be the grand marshal of the parade. Before the parade, the Nordic Museum, Bergen Place Park, and the Leif Erikson Lodge will also be open for special Nordic activities.

(Historic Ballard)

MUSIC

Cut/Copy

Synth-pop project Cut/Copy bloomed out of frontman Dan Whitford's Melbourne bedroom and into a four-piece band that has spent the last decade playing sold-out shows and churning out critically acclaimed albums. Anticipate a set studded with songs off of their 2020 release, Freeze, Melt, which explores the impacts of climate change.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Seattle Symphony: Community Concert

Associate conductor Lee Mills will lead the Seattle Symphony in a free community concert performing the music of Mozart, Hannah Kendall, Piazzolla, Carlos Simon. Plus, Henry From, the 2022 Young Artist, will join the symphony for Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Dr. Andrew Huberman

Smart dude incoming! Neuroscientist and Stanford neurobiology professor Andrew Huberman, Ph.D. is an expert on brain development and neural plasticity. Published in top journals and featured in TIME, Scientific American, Discover, and more, Huberman is also the host of the top-ranked Huberman Lab Podcast, which grapples with all things neuroscience.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Essential Labor Book Tour

Filipino American food writer and former Stranger staff writer Angela Garbes has penned a book that reframes care work and mothering as a radical and essential form of social justice. In Essential Labor, Garbes pulls from her own upbringing as a first-generation immigrant in the United States to consider how mothering has been an economic demand, particularly for women of color. Further, Garbes wonders how the emotionally draining act of mothering might be a channel through which to find a deeper sense of self.

(Central Library, Downtown)

Henry Rollins: Good to See You 2022

Any attempt to accurately describe Henry Rollins would be futile, but The Washington Post once described him as "enthusiastic and engaging chatter," which seems as good a label as any. For this tour, the legendary provocateur will dish on the details of his life lately with characteristic intensity.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Hernan Diaz

Pulitzer Prize finalist, PEN/Faulkner Award winner, and beloved author Hernan Diaz will share his much-anticipated novel, Trust, at this public signing and Q&A event. Diaz's buzzy book was described as a "kaleidoscope of capitalism run amok in the early 20th century" by Publisher's Weekly.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Esteemed astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium director Neil deGrasse Tyson will expand your mind with accessible explanations of star formation, dwarf galaxies, and more. Basically, space for dummies!

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Strand of Oaks with Pat Finnerty

Back in 2019, Portland Mercury senior editor Ned Lannamann wrote: "Tim Showalter’s art has always been one of complete, transparent, terrifying honesty. Under the name Strand of Oaks, he’s released six albums of painfully soul-searching songs that confront traumatic events like his house burning down, his wife’s infidelity, and a nearly fatal car accident. The music varies from whisper-quiet funeral folk to headspace synth poems to metal-tinged shred rock, although his best work blends these disparate elements into a throaty, fist-pumping brand of heartland rock." Now supporting his seventh album, In Heaven, he will play after an opening set from Philadelphia-based rocker Pat Finnerty.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Dina Martina

Master humorist and demented drag diva Dina Martina brings her gnarled performance art to the stage. The freaky queen's art form goes beyond your standard drag show—John Waters once described Martina's act as "some new kind of twisted art.”

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Listen, Pigeon really wants to drive the bus. It's the feathered fellow's dream. But when a small emergency unexpectedly lands Pigeon in his dream bus-driving role, everyone's in for the thrill ride of their lives. Puppets, songs, and flying feathers make this show a madcap romp to remember.

(Charlotte Martin Theater, Uptown)

The Marriage of Figaro

Mozart's zany comic opera, which continues the plot of The Barber of Seville, stands the test of time with cutting commentary on classism and gender norms. Maestro Alevtina Ioffe, the first female musical director of Russia’s famed Mikhailovsky Theatre, will make her company debut as a conductor for this production.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

The Moth Mainstage

For this storytelling event, five raconteurs will wow the audience with tales themed around the concept of "lost and found." Among the storytellers is writer and Navy vet Will Mackin, queer/trans/non-binary comedian and writer El Sanchez, and Dr. Sybil Jordan Hampton, ED.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Peter Bacho with Robert Flor: Mostly True Stories of Filipino Seattle

Did you know that the greater Seattle area is home to the fifth-largest Filipino American population in the US? Most Filipino Americans arrived in the US around the mid-20th century, and faced profound racism and discrimination that can still be observed in the current uptick of hate crimes against AANHPI people. Award-winning author Peter Bacho digs into the Filipino American experience in a new autobiographical essay collection, Uncle Rico's Encore. For this event, he'll be joined by Robert Flor, a Seattle-based poet and playwright.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Niles Abston

Comedian, writer, and filmmaker Niles Abston has a lot on his mind. He most recently made a short film, Notice To Quit, he's returning to the Pacific Northwest to work on material for his second stand-up comedy special, and he recently began writing for the hit FX show Dave. It won't be Abston's first time in Seattle—he did a show here last November—though he'll play at a different venue this go-around. I spoke with the comedian a few weeks before his newest PNW trip about what we can expect, how much he liked Everything Everywhere All At Once, and the state of the stoner comedy. CHASE HUTCHINSON

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

COMMUNITY

National Nordic Museum's Nordic Innovation Summit 2022

President of Iceland Guðni Jóhannesson will present a keynote address at this innovation-focused summit. Panels on the future of the workplace and conversations on electric mobility, decarbonization, and sustainability will appeal to forward-thinking folks.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard)

MUSIC

Durand Jones and The Indications

I’ll try not to get too gushy, but as I’m a bit of a soulie, I gotta holler about how Durand Jones & the Indications are one of a handful of contemporary soul groups that deserve all the respect and nods they’ve been getting. The band, which has two vocalists, stretch out the sweetest and deepest of soul. It’s the kind of soul y’all might know better as “smooth,” the early 1970s Philly/Chicago/Memphis sound, like, romantic, slow-dance soul that strode into the era via the Stylistics, the Impressions, and Al Green. Oooh-weee, DJ&I are just perfect. MIKE NIPPER

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Cornish Toward 2030 Campaign Gala

Raise a glass for Cornish's forward-thinking arts programs, student scholarships, and campus building projects at this gala and launch of the school's transformational Cornish Toward 2030 Campaign. Stream virtually from home, or dress in your artsy best to support the 108-year-old arts institution.

(Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center, Uptown)

PERFORMANCE

Cutlass Spring by Dana Michel

In CUTLASS SPRING, Canadian multimedia artist Dana Michel explores sexuality, repression, and buried identities through an experimental fusion of improvisation and choreographed movement.

(On the Boards, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Claudia Castro Luna with Leticia Hernández-Linares

The Pacific Northwest loves Claudia Castro Luna—she's Seattle's inaugural Civic Poet and was Washington State Poet Laureate from 2018-2021. Check in with the prolific poet for the release of her new volume, Cipota Under the Moon, which serves as an ode to the Salvadoran immigrant experience. Luna will read alongside poet and educator Leticia Hernández-Linares, who is also of Salvadoran heritage.

(Central Library, Downtown)

Innovation Exchange 2022

With climate emergency taking center stage, this program centers the work of sustainability-minded Seattle innovators and visionaries. Expect to hear from the program's featured innovator, Sally Jewell, former US Secretary of the Interior and CEO of REI, plus key local figures like Lylianna Allala, the climate justice director for the city of Seattle.

(Museum of History & Industry [MOHAI], South Lake Union)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Jon Dore

Jon Dore's got an opinion on everything from peer counseling to bow-tie tattoos. Dore's offbeat, bait-and-switch comedy style landed him a stand-up special on Comedy Central, plus roles on How I Met Your Mother and Inside Amy Schumer. We still wanna know if he actually got that tattoo, though.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

MUSIC

Anika

The Berlin-based artist known mononymously as Anika will bring her haunting Nico-esque voice and sparse electronic beats to town in support of her album, Change, which happens to be her first solo full-length in over a decade.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

Bauhaus

Despite having disbanded after only five years, English goth-rock prophets Bauhaus are widely recognized as pioneering the genre with their moody potion of post-punk, glam rock, and experimental electronic. The four-piece will reunite once again after a fourteen-year hiatus, just after the release of their new single "Drink the New Wine," which they recorded separately during lockdown.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Bob Moses

Vancouver duo Bob Moses reaches rock music fans and DJs alike with their melding of guitar licks, poetic lyricism, and irresistible dance-floor-ready beats. The pair will support their new album, The Silence in Between, after an opening set from London-based DJ/producer TSHA.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Belgian duo Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul will play in support of their latest album, Tropical Dancer, which earned Pitchfork's coveted "best new music" title. Writer Eric Torres described the album as pairing "punchy, propulsive electro-pop with inventive sound design, absurdist wit, and sly jabs at racism and xenophobia."

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Dillon Francis and Flosstradamus

Billboard Dance Club chart-topping DJ and moombahton (house music and reggae) artist Dillon Francis will put on a dance party with bops off of his album, Happy Machine.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Jenny Hval

On her new album, Classic Objects, Norwegian avant-garde musician Jenny Hval coos about signing a deal with the patriarchy, finding freedom, and holding conflicting beliefs. Hval moves away from the vampire-inspired dance club tunes from her previous album, The Practice of Love, and dives deeper into dreamy art-pop filled with personal narrative and her breathy vocal qualities. Catch her as she supports the new album after a set from "mystical pop" artist Discovery Zone.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Kurt Vile and The Violators with Chastity Belt

The beloved Philadelphia-based indie rocker Kurt Vile (and his luscious locks) will stop by on tour supporting the chilled-out new album, (watch my moves), his first full-length release on historic jazz label Verve Records. Uber-popular Seattle-based post-pop quartet Chastity Belt will get things started.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Pacific MusicWorks - Wayward Sisters: A Feast for the Eyes and Ears

Choreographer Anna Mansbridge has reimagined the vocal groups of 17th century Italy by pairing sopranos Danielle Reutter-Harrah, Tess Altiveros, Arwen Myers, and Teresa Wakim with three female dancers and the Pacific MusicWorks chamber ensemble. The artists will perform works by 17th-century masters Rossi, Mazzocchi, and Monteverdi, as well as "Doubleheart," composed by Karen P. Thomas, and a new work from composer Stephen Stubbs.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

RPDR S14 Showcase Series: Willow Pill

She hates people, but everyone's favorite twisted doll will be kind enough to bless us with her presence at this drag performance. We're guessing Willow Pill will come to slay with weirdo pin-up style and wicked humor. The (spoiler alert!) season 14 winner will be joined on stage by queer bar's MX cast.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Bike Everywhere Day

Cascade Bicycle Club and their local partners have set up dozens of "celebration stations" along the region's major bike routes for bikers to grab snacks, win some swag, get their bikes checked out, learn about resources for commuters, and more.

(Various locations)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

Sebastian Maniscalco, recently described as “the hottest comic in America” by The New York Times, has seen his fair share of success lately—he dropped a bestselling memoir and landed roles in Martin Scorsese’s crime flick The Irishman and the Oscar-winning Green Book. He'll share more of his energetic, exaggerated humor on the Nobody Does This tour.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FESTIVALS

University District Street Fair

The nation's longest-running festival of its kind returns for its 51st anniversary this year. Established in 1970 to help mend a community rocked by protests and violence, the U District Street Fair has since become a regional event of art, craft vendors, and multicultural food offerings.

(University District Farmers Market, Northeast Seattle)

MUSIC

KEXP Presents: Shaina Shepherd with Afrocop, DA QWEEN, and Terra Nobody

Gear up for a magical night with powerhouse vocalist Shaina Shepherd—the frontwoman of grungy soul outfit BEARAXE—alongside improvisational cosmic jazz trio Afrocop, "renaissance bitch" rapper Da Queen, and art-rock duo Terra Nobody.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Nilüfer Yanya, Tasha, and Ada Lea

Breathing soul and jazz into laid-back pop songs with flourishes of electronica, Nilüfer Yanya has toured with the likes of Interpol, Broken Social Scene, and Mitski. This time, she'll headline her own tour supporting her latest album, Painless, with opening sets from Chicago-based singer-songwriter Tasha and Canadian indie-rock artist Ada Lea.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

British new wave legends Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark—AKA OMD—will celebrate 40 years of synth-tinged hits on their Souvenir tour.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

The Shirtless Violinist

Embracing his alter-ego as "The Shirtless Violinist," masterful musician Matthew Olshefski offers his romance novel cover-worthy physique while serenading crowds with beautiful classical tunes.

(Northshore Performing Arts Center, Bothell)

Wanderers By Trade: Bob Dylan’s Birthday Bash

Legendary troubadour Bob Dylan is turning 81! Come celebrate the tambourine man with a night of loving tributes from Seattle scene staples.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

PERFORMANCE

The Standing Nation

Actor, artist, and educator Mik Kuhlman presents this interdisciplinary work alongside a team of creative collaborators. The Standing Nation illuminates the secret world of trees, presented to small audiences in intimate forest settings. Infused with "feminine perspectives" on forestry research, the performance highlights the ability of trees to strategize and connect without words for the good of the whole forest.

(Vashon Island)

SPRING

Bothell Block Party and Brewfest

Summer is starting early this year with the return of Bothell Block Party and Brewfest. Enjoy live sets from beloved local rockers Naked Giants, alt-rock quintet Ravenna Woods, longtime Canadian indie rock band Sol, psychedelic duo The Black Tones, indie-poppers Trick Candles, and "post-modern beach" outfit Warren Dunes. Plus, treat yourself to some local brews, ciders, and grub from the nearby food trucks.

(Downtown Bothell)

VISUAL ART

Transitional Visions

Cornish College of the Arts juniors come together in this group exhibition highlighting collaborative works made in the school's Interdisciplinary Arts department. The result of 15 weeks of communal art practice, Transitional Visions considers themes ofconsumption, identity, alternate realities, and transformation through multimedia works.

(Specialist, Pioneer Square)

SUNDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Greenwood: A Century of Resilience (National Geographic Live)

Archaeologist and Tulsa native Dr. Alicia Odewale presents new research on the Tulsa Race Massacre and its aftermath in this illuminating talk. Considered one of the worst episodes of racial violence committed against Black people in American history, the massacre's legacy is still felt today. Dr. Odewale's reexamination of the event—including accounts of the community's astounding resilience—tells a story of incredible strength amid generational trauma. She'll share how archaeology can function as a restorative justice tool, helping to recover untold stories and reclaim complex historical narratives.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

COMEDY

Girl God

Surreal and interactive, Girl God's performances are tag-teamed by comedy duo April Clark and Grace Freud. The jokesters approach the stage from trans and queer perspectives, selling out shows in New York, Chicago, and LA with witty, truthful reflections.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

MUSIC

Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel: 40th Anniversary Tour with Strange Cities and Fotoform

When famed twins Jay and Michael Aston of goth rock crew Gene Loves Jezebel began feuding over legal issues in the '90s, they decided to split up, leaving two incarnations of the band. Here, Jay Aston will celebrate 40 years since the band’s start, with a performance of their pinnacle '80s hits like "Desire" and "Motion of Love." San Francisco grunge wizards Strange Cities and local post-punks Fotoform will get the moody rock tunes flowing.

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

Jenny Don't & The Spurs with Dog Party

Playing vintage country and western straight out of the lonesomest corners of mid-20th century America, Jenny Don't and her cohorts sound nothing like a museum piece; rather, there's grit, sadness, and an edge of danger to these rumbling-boxcar country songs. Sacramento-based rock 'n' roll duo Dog Party will get things started.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

The Six Brandenburg Concertos - Seattle Baroque Orchestra

Seattle Baroque Orchestra will ambitiously take on all six of Johann Sebastian Bach’s famous Brandenburg Concertos in a single evening for a "musical feast" of harpsichord, trumpet, flute, viola, and recorder.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THEATER

The Hue Festival

In this fresh festival, a selection of BIPOC women playwrights will take the stage for readings from their new plays. First up is a reading from Nina Foxx's Rarified Air, which follows an affluent Black family in Bellevue wrestling with the idea of "safety" in the wake of the pandemic and police violence, followed by Nikki Yeboah's Akosua Goes Home, Keiko Green's Hometown Boy, and Lisa Price's Up So Floating, the story of an Afro/German Brazilian teenager's rite of passage into womanhood.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

MULTI-DAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Moya Ridna: a fundraising exhibition and print sale for Ukraine

Moya Ridna, which translates to "my darling" or "my special one" in Ukrainian, will raise funds for humanitarian aid in Ukraine and draw needed attention to those suffering due to the ongoing war. The exhibition and print sale features works by 17 Ukrainian artists, some who are still living in Ukraine and others who have been forced out by the Russian government.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

Red May Seattle 2022

This annual, intellectual "vacation from capitalism" ("the most star-studded regular radical left event in Seattle," as The Stranger's Charles Mudede has written) offers new takes on Marx, equality, and economics in community spaces.

(The Beacon and Virtual, Tuesday-Sunday)

EXHIBIT

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience

This immersive exhibition takes visitors back about 140 million years. Come face-to-face with life-size animatronic dinos from over 80 species (including infamously scary dudes, like velociraptors and a T-rex). VR technology envelops visitors in a naturalistic Jurassic habitat, and a mesmerizing digital aquarium reveals ancient underwater life.

(1750 Occidental Ave S, SoDo, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival

Now in its 17th year, this annual fest presents the best in innovative sci-fi and fantasy cinema from around the world. It tends to pack the house, selling out for the last 10 years with film fans eager for fresh space stories and tales from other worlds.

(Museum of Pop Culture [MoPOP], Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

Travessias 2022 – This Land is Our Land!

Part of the ongoing Travessias Brazilian Film Festival programming, this 2020 documentary shares the struggles of the Maxakali or Tikmu’un Brazilian Indigenous group, who currently face devastating consequences of deforestation and white vigilante violence. As they wander through paths destroyed by agriculture, the film's Tikmu’un subjects wonder whether the land will ever be truly theirs again.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Beer Week 2022

Seattle’s craft-beer scene is always alive and bubbling with activity, but during Beer Week, that geeky enthusiasm gets kicked into high gear, with a stacked lineup of beer dinners, festivals, socials, pub crawls, and releases galore.

(Various locations, Monday-Saturday)

GEEK & GAMING

Crypticon Seattle

Celebrating the best of macabre fandom, this ghoulish gathering includes cosplay and makeup contests, burlesque showcases, VIP parties on the 13th floor, and an appearance from Elvira herself.

(DoubleTree Hotel, SeaTac, Friday-Sunday)

The Infinite

This NASA-inspired virtual reality experience allows audiences to become astronauts and freely explore a full-scale replica of the International Space Station. Soundscapes, light design, and even scent will heighten sensory immersion. THE INFINITE is an extension of the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

(Tacoma Armory, Tacoma, Saturday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Fisherman's Village Music Festival 2022

Everett's Fisherman's Village Music Festival is back with headliners including jazz-rap giants Digable Planets, blues-funk-soul singer Black Joe Lewis with his band The Honeybears, indie soloist SYML, local pop-rock project Deep Sea Diver, and acclaimed Portland singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx.

(Downtown Everett, Thursday-Saturday)

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

Afterwords

Afterwords's emotive, soulful score merges pop, rock, and indie-folk. This world premiere follows journalist Jo and grieving sisters Kali and Simone in an innovative story of healing.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Saturday)

Alma

When hardworking mom Alma realizes her daughter, Angel, isn't home the night before the SATs, a clash ensues that brings a long-ago sacrifice to the surface. Alma's past converges with Angel's present challenges, bringing up new fears that threaten their American dream.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Wednesday-Sunday)

Can Can's Lola

It'll be just another evening in paradise at this Copacabana-inspired cabaret, complete with flirtatious showgirls and feathers. This gender-bending summer show will include market-fresh fare and cocktails to quench your thirst.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

Down the Rabbit Hole: a Wonderland Cabaret

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and Eat Me's pop-up tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare's quintessential feisty comedy revolves around two couples who fall in and out of love (and then back in love again), with plenty of tricks, twists, and fake death along the bumpy road. This production of screwball antics and zingy banter is directed by Allison Narver, who previously staged The Government Inspector.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Or,

It's 1666, and Aphra Behn—poet, spy, and the first professional female playwright—has got to get her love life in order before she loses her shot at a hot production in London. Juggling relationships with actress Nell Gwynne, King Charles II, and double agent William Scott, Behn's life gets even more complicated when she discovers that William might be part of an assassination plot. Or, celebrates Behn's life with humor and complexity, blending history with laughter and a touch of chaos.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Riverwood

Facing widespread gentrification, the tenants of Riverwood Apartments must navigate the unexpected turbulence of displacement in the tight-knit community they call home. This play was directed by local actor, teaching artist, and director Shermona Mitchell.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Wednesday-Sunday)

Seattle Cabaret Festival

The Seattle Cabaret Festival believes that the musical medium is, first and foremost, versatile—past festival artists have pulled inspiration from rock, blues, opera, satire, French chansons, and more. This year's festival promises to continue showcasing the unexpected.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, Friday-Saturday)

Selling Kabul

Director Valerie Curtis-Newton brings playwright Sylvia Khoury's tense wartime story to life in Selling Kabul. The Americans have withdrawn from Afghanistan, and former U.S. military interpreter Taroon is left in the lurch, struggling with a lack of protection from Taliban forces. When his first child is about to be born, Taroon's anxieties reach a fever pitch.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Sweat

Penned by MacArthur genius Lynn Nottage, this Pulitzer-winning play centers the working class in small-town Pennsylvania, where old friends and factory coworkers face job insecurity, racism, and class disparities. Peppered with humor and empathy, Sweat is a clear commentary on the devastating divisions caused by capitalism.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

The Watsons go to Birmingham - 1963

This theatrical rendition of Chris Paul Curtis's award-winning novel follows a young boy's journey from Flint, Michigan to Birmingham, Alabama with his family during the Jim Crow era. The Watsons find strength and resilience in the face of persistent racism, including a church bombing that became a standout event in Civil Rights history.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Whim W'Him: New Creations by Maurya Kerr, Micaela Taylor, and Olivier Wevers

The 12th season of Whim W’Him draws to a close with three world premiere dance performances rooted in liberation and expanded practices. Pushcart-nominated poet and choreographer Maurya Kerr, Belgium-born dancer Olivier Wevers, and Micaela Taylor, artistic director of LA-based The TL Collective, will perform.

(Cornish Playhouse, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Dismantling the Body: Possibilities and Limitations in Art Making Symposium

This free two-day virtual symposium investigates the human body as a site of stress, regulation, provocation, and creativity throughout art history. To untangle the sticky web of interactions between body, place, and agency, grad students in UW's Art History department will present talks by scholars and artists, including Indigenous artist and curator Lou-Ann Neel and art historian Amanda Cachia.

(Virtual via University of Washington, Wednesday-Thursday)

Pacific Northwest Botanical Artists: Forest, Field & Garden

Gather for a glimpse of beautiful botanical art, prints, and cards to celebrate spring. A percentage of all sales will support the library.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Monday-Saturday)

Patte Loper: Laboratory for Other Worlds

Patte Loper's multimedia practice meshes painting, drawing, video, installation, and performance, rooted in the application of painterly gesture and logic to create still life- and landscape-inspired three-dimensional forms. In Laboratory for Other Worlds, the experimental artist builds a landscape of animations, sounds, and objects that envision new ways of being in the world, all informed by the ecological crisis we currently face.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Friday-Sunday; opening)