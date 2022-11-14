The Top 78 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 14-20, 2022



Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Blu DeTiger with Tiffany Day and THEM

Described by Bass Player magazine as "the future of bass," Blu DeTiger has played with eclectic artists like Bleachers, Caroline Polachek, and Blue October. She will take center stage supporting her solo debut, How Did We Get Here?, which blends shiny pop hooks with funk basslines and witty lyrics like "he looks so good showing up at karaoke night, he knows all the words to Mr. Brightside." Don't miss opening sets from rising singer-songwriter/YouTube sensation Tiffany Day and Seattle's own indie-pop quartet THEM.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Ella Jane

On her new album, Marginalia, rising star Ella Jane sings about growing up, coming into her sexuality, and overcoming insecurities through layered harmonies and danceable bedroom-pop beats. She will support the album alongside kindred pop gem Alix Page.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Fletcher

Witness a superstar in the making with a performance by Cari Elise Fletcher, known simply by her surname, who has stood out with her confessional songwriting delivered in a pop package that oozes sincerity and warmth. She will support her debut album, Girl of My Dreams, after an opening set from dark pop artist Chappell Roan.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Gogol Bordello

Few bands double down on jubilant spectacle as hard as Gogol Bordello. The punk outfit, consisting of charismatic singer Eugene Hutz and a revolving door of international musicians, blends big, simple rock hooks with accordion, violin, and a quirky sense of humor that is equal parts snarky and literary. At first brush it's the Clash for NPR listeners, but deeper listens reveal a strong dedication to George Clinton's funk sound, as well as big Def Leppard-ish hooks. JOSEPH SCHAEFER

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

TUESDAY

FILM

Please Baby Please

Shapeshifting actress Andrea Riseborough stars in this bohemian musical fantasy of lust, obsession, and leather-clad greaser types in the Lower East Side. The film's ultra-stylized feel and bisexual lighting evoke a strangely alluring hellscape reminiscent of John Waters and David Lynch.

(Grand Illusion, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Hear your favorite classic rock tunes performed live, with no time machine necessary! British tribute Rumours of Fleetwood Mac (who have been personally endorsed by founding member Mick Fleetwood) will play the iconic 1977 album, Rumours, in its entirety.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Megan Kelso presents Who Will Make the Pancakes: Five Stories

Megan Kelso, a Seattle-born cartoonist and former comic strip artist for The New York Times Magazine, will pop by Third Place Booksfor a chat about her new collection of "social comic stories," Who Will Make the Pancakes. Time has described Kelso's characters as "pillowy,"so pick up a copy of the book at this talk to take in some softness.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

Ricardo Ruiz

At this talk, local writer, first-generation Mexican American, and combat veteran Ricardo Ruiz will celebrate the publication of his collaborative poetry collection We Had Our Reasons: Poems by Ricardo Ruiz and Other Hardworking Mexicans from Eastern Washington.

(University Book Store, Northeast Seattle)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

The La Stella Foundation and Greg Olson Productions present Spellbound: The 43rd Film Noir Series

Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, returns with Spellbound, the longest-running film noir program in the world. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deems this year's lineup "exciting and refreshing," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who calls Spellbound "the best series in Seattle film history." Don't miss screenings on Wednesday nights in October and November; the series continues this week with Stanley Kubrick's The Killing.

(Stroum Jewish Community Center, Mercer Island)

LIVE MUSIC

Faouzia with Carmen Deleon and georgee

Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia is known for her synth- and R&B-infused pop that utilizes intimate lyricism and emotional vocal delivery. Expect to hear songs from her latest album, CITIZENS, after opening sets from like-minded pop artists Carmen Deleon and georgee.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Lucius: Feels Like Second Nature Tour

Acclaimed indie rock and pop outfit Lucius will swing through town with tunes off of their new album, Second Nature, which was produced by the renowned Dave Cobb and beloved singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. Texas-via-Athens, Greece-based blues-rock artist Abraham Alexander will open.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Flaming Lips with Particle Kid

With four decades of otherworldly live performances in their back pocket, psych-rockers The Flaming Lips have gotten putting on a show down to a science. Expect to see costumes, balloons, confetti, video projections, and plenty of stage antics to accompany their cinematic rock arrangements. Particle Kid, fronted by Willie Nelson's youngest son Micak, will get the party started.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Wheel of Fortune Live!

Get ready to scream out the alphabet at this live production of Wheel of Fortune, where audience members will be randomly selected to spin the wheel on stage for cash and prizes. (Come on, you know you want to.)

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Becca Andrews with Amelia Bonow: The Battle for the Right to Choose: Stories From the Front Lines

In response to the Supreme Court's recent overturn of Roe vs. Wade, journalist Becca Andrews’s timely tome No Choice looks closely at the legacy of the landmark abortion rights ruling. Andrews's on-the-ground journalism offers a stark perspective on our post-Roe country, where marginalized communities have been and will continue to be the hardest hit by a lack of abortion access. Andrews will be joined by #ShoutYourAbortion founding director Amelia Bonow for this talk.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

History Café: How Comics Frame History

Visual storytelling has been around since long before zines and DIY festivals—if you think about it, cave paintings and hieroglyphics are kinda like early comics. Public historian Tamiko Nimura, Fantagraphics editor Kristy Valenti, and Fantagraphics co-founder Gary Groth will discuss the history of sequential art at this event, sharing how the art form has shaped our perceptions of recorded events across time.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

THURSDAY

FILM

The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes bump heads in this horror satire of gastronomic proportions. The Menu roasts the hoity-toity culture of haute cuisine while folding in some unexpected ingredients.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Here's something better than chatting online with babes all day. If you were an adolescent around 2004, chances are good that cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite made a fierce impression on you. This full screening of the quote-worthy film will be followed by a playful discussion between cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). Tots not included.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Rayos: Cine en México

Honoring Mexican filmmaking from the country's golden age of cinema to the present day, this series of screenings and community discussions (in partnership with The Grand Cinema and the Tacoma Film Festival) spotlights everything from feature flicks to documentaries and archival 16mm treasures. Rayos: Cine en México continues on November 17 with a cortometrajes (short film) program.

(Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma)

LIVE MUSIC

The Lowest Pair

The Lowest Pair, the duo of Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee, is strong in their simplicity—two whispering banjos making a bed for Lee and Winter's clear, modest harmonies. It's easy on the ear, the kind of thing you could hear night after night. ROBIN BACIOR

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

PERFORMANCE

Live Wire with Luke Burbank: Nora McInerny, J. Kenji López-Alt, Ross Gay, and musical guest Madison Cunningham

Live Wire's latest season heads to Seattle with this evening of honest conversation between memoirist Nora McInerny, National Book Critics Circle Award-winning poet Ross Gay, and famed chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt, supplemented by musical vibes from folk rocker Madison Cunningham.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Loose Cannons Improv: The Improvised Thanksgiving Musical

Loose Cannons is aptly named—it's an exciting, unpredictable performance developed through audience suggestions. Improvisers devise songs, monologues, and word associations informed by the audience, eventually landing on common themes that will continue to mold the performance. This time around, they'll celebrate the season with an off-the-cuff Thanksgiving musical that riffs on TV movie corniness.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

READINGS & TALKS

Beadwork, Weaving, Tools, and Carving: Intertwined in a Way of Life

This virtual talk from Andrea Wilbur-Sigo digs into the practices of the Washington-born artist, who is a member of the Squaxin Island Tribe. Wilbur-Sigo will share her family history and how her upbringing shaped her approach to Salish beadwork, weaving, and carving.

(Burke Museum, University District)

Laird Hunt presents Zorrie: A Novel

Historical fiction master and style chameleon Laird Hunt, who penned the bewitching psychedelic freakout In the House in the Dark of the Woods, returns with the Midwestern ballad Zorrie. He'll chat about the book, which the National Book Foundation described as a "satisfying orb of a novel," at this event.

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

FRIDAY

FILM

Campout Cinema

Grab your sleeping bag for Does This Unit Have a Soul?, a cult sci-fi screening series (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) held after hours in MoPOP's Sky Church space. (There are donation-based virtual watch-along options, too.) The series continues on November 18 with 2013 sea monster madhouse Pacific Rim.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

Warren Miller's Daymaker

If you're pining for the powdery slopes of British Columbia, Alaska, and Greece's Olympic Range, consider your day made. Ski and snowboarding superfans might recognize familiar faces like Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, and Katie Burrell as Daymaker journeys from adaptive backcountry rides to mountain peaks.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

AWOLNATION: Falling Forward Tour

Boom-clap electro-rock project AWOLNATION will bring their all-American ad spot jams to Seattle on their Falling Forward tour, promoting their new album My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, and Me. They will be joined by British alt-rock band The Mysterines and LA-based hard rockers Badflower.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Brian Owens: Soul in My Country Tour

Start your weekend off right with Illinois-born vocalist Brian Owens, who authentically crafts classic soul anthems à la Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder, and Sam Cooke with a modern hip-hop and pop twist.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Let's Eat Grandma

Back in 2018, British pop duo Let's Eat Grandma made waves with their sophomore album, I'm All Ears, which received widespread acclaim from music critics for its poignant lyricism and daring avant-pop production. They will stop by to promote their latest release, Two Ribbons, which NME described as one part "glowing synth-pop" and one part "tripped-out acoustic and moving balladry."

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Men I Trust

In 2019, Mercury writer Anna Kaplan wrote: "Men I Trust was one of the only dream-pop acts on the 2018 lineup for Tyler, the Creator’s music festival Camp Flog Gnaw, and the band later spilled that the rapper personally asked them to perform. The Canadian trio has remained independent of any record label or PR company since forming in 2014, and they produce, mix, and master their jingly melodies, smooth rhythms, and subdued vocals themselves." They will play tracks from the ironically titled Untourable Album, after an opening set from Dutch psych-pop duo Feng Suave.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

SYML: Sweet Home

Musician/producer Brian Fennell, aka SYML (previously of indie-rock group Barcelona), has gone in the ambient direction, mixing elements of dream-pop, synth, and folk together for floaty acoustic tunes that are perfectly suited to the reverb-ridden St. Mark's Cathedral. He will stop by for two nights as a part of the Cloudbreak festival, with support from electronic indie pop artist Cataldo on the first night and local singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone on the second.

(St. Mark's Cathedral, Capitol Hill)

Tegan and Sara: Cry Baby Tour

Things never slowed down for twin sister duo Tegan and Sara after their 2004 stunner So Jealous, which packed iconic hits like “Walking with a Ghost,” and “Where Does the Good Go?”—the latter of which became a staple on the Grey’s Anatomy soundtrack after premiering in the fourth episode as Meredith and Cristina’s “dance it out” song. In 2019, the sisters—who are both openly gay—wrote a memoir, High School, that’s been turned into a TV show, premiering this fall. On Friday, October 21, the duo will release their highly anticipated 10th album, Crybaby, via their new label Mom + Pop. Then a month later, Tegan and Sara will embark on their first tour in three years. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

thuy

Bay Area singer-songwriter Thuy pulls inspiration from cherished childhood idols like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera for her nostalgic R&B pop bangers. Dance along to tunes from her new album, girls like me don't cry, after kindred gem Ashley Mehta.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dungeons and Drag Queens!

Drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety will play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this special event. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through a collaborative storytelling adventure.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Word Works—Nicole Sealey: Why is Brigit Pegeen Kelly’s “Song” the Perfect Poem?

Hugo House's first Word Works craft talk of the 2022/23 season features Nicole Sealey, the former executive director of Cave Canem Foundation, who will examine Brigit Pegeen Kelly's "Song," widely regarded by poets as a "perfect poem." (Come to your own conclusions!) Alongside prize-winning poet Janae Johnson, Sealey will explore the imagery, flourishes, and sounds that make "Song" so impactful.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

FILM

Cinema Dissection: Alien

After the film's world premiere at SIFF in 1979, Ridley Scott's Alien was an unexpected smash hit and went on to become one of the most celebrated cosmic horror tales of all time. Check in with Jonesy and the starship Nostromo at this shot-by-shot examination of the flick led by SIFF programmer Dan Doody.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Gobble Up Seattle 2022

Just in time for Thanksgiving (and the subsequent holidays), Urban Craft Uprising will host this specialty food show for the sixth year in a row, promising over 80 local vendors slinging everything from caramels to small-batch pickles to nut butters.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point)

Whiskies of the World

Distillers from all over the world will cross ponds, oceans, and highways to hawk their finest spirits and share their knowledge of whisky with curious drinkers.

(The Rainier Club, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Dora Jar: The Opening Tour

Fresh off a tour opening for King Princess (and before that, Billie Eilish!), bedroom pop fairy Dora Jar will stop by for a headlining show in support of her new EP, Comfortably In Pain. She will be joined by alt-R&B artist Sam Austins.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Filthy Friends with Young Fresh Fellows

The rock 'n' roll supergroup consisting of Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker, R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, and Pacific Northwest indie rock stalwarts Scott McCaughey, Kurt Bloch, and Linda Pitmon will play a hometown show with songs from their Kill Rock Stars releases Invitation and Emerald Valley. Longtime alt-rock group Young Fresh Fellows Mach will get things started.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Illuminati Hotties with Enumclaw and Eliza McLamb

Producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin is the creative mind behind Illuminati Hotties, a playful indie rock group that delves into themes of love, loss, skateboarding, and encroaching adulthood. They will support their latest album, Let Me Do One More, alongside Tacoma rockers Enumclaw and singer-songwriter Eliza McLamb (who you may know as the co-host of feminist pop culture/psychology podcast Binchtopia).

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Living Voices: Native Vision

In observance of Native American History Month, this multimedia production by educational theater company Living Voices spotlights the experiences of Native boarding school attendees and "code talkers" through the story of a World War II Navy nurse. Living Voices company member Rachel Rene will lead a discussion following the performance.

(Museum of Flight, Tukwila)

READINGS & TALKS

TrueAnon Presents: The Year of the Smile :)

Brace Belden and Liz Franczak's leftist analysis podcast, which they describe as a "blind grope through the sphincter of today into the wet dirt of tomorrow," has attained a major cult following across the internet. Though sometimes associated with the "dirtbag left," they're a duo worth lending your ear—Belden, also known as "PissPigGranddad," actually abandoned his life in San Francisco to volunteer with the People's Protection Units, a Kurdish militia, in the Syrian Civil War.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SHOPPING

Lake City Record Show

Refresh your record collection at this annual vinyl market featuring a wide range of formats, genres, eras, and price points. Plus, admission is free!

(Shoreline Elks Hall, Ridgecrest)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Cameron Esposito

Queery podcast host, New York Times writer, and stand-up favorite Cameron Esposito will head to Seattle with more thoughtful comedy that doesn't shy away from hard-hitting topics like feminism, social justice, and marginalization.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Ambient Brunch with Ana Roxanne and Rachika Nayar

With varied inspirations like R&B divas and Catholic choral music, New York-based musician Ana Roxanne crafts ambient dream pop in the same musical universe as Grouper, Emily A. Sprague, and Sarah Divachi. Expect to hear songs from her two albums, Because of a Flower and ~~~, with whimsical titles like "It's a Rainy Day on the Cosmic Shore," and "I'm Every Sparkly Woman." Don't miss an opening set from acclaimed experimental composer Rachika Nayar.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

A SMASH Benefit: A Tribute to David Bowie

A pantheon of PNW music legends will join together to perform the music of David Bowie, raising money for Seattle nonprofit SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare). The A-list lineup of performers includes Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Peter Buck (REM), Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney), Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie), Charity Rose Thielen with Matty Gervais (The Head & The Heart), and plenty more.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Happy 80th Birthday, Jimi!

MoPOP and MOHAI will jam out across two weekends in celebration of Seattle rock great Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday. On November 20, groove over to MoPOP for a performance by alt-rock outfit King Youngblood, a screening of documentary Swinging London, and other activities. Then, on November 26, head to MOHAI for a live Q&A session with Jimi's sister, Janie Hendrix, as well as a listening party and "guitar pedal exploration."

(MoPOP, Uptown)

PERFORMANCE

Tacoma Arts Live Presents: The Hip-Hop Nutcracker with MC Kurtis Blow

This remixed rendition The Nutcracker imbues the classic holiday tale with dynamic graffiti visuals, hip-hop beats, and the sights and sounds of New York City. The modern production features hip-hop trailblazer MC Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979.

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with David Sedaris

David Sedaris, quintessential humorist and beloved icon of NPR fans everywhere, presents his latest book, Happy-Go-Lucky, at this talk. The book compiles Sedaris's notes on his pre- and mid-pandemic life—when once he learned to shoot guns and hung out in Serbian flea markets, he's now shifted to solitary walks and reflections on a battle-scarred country marked by empty storefronts and political graffiti.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Put Your Hands Together

Blending slapstick and delirious theater, this concoction of queer comedy straight from your weirdest dreams stars wacky stand-ups Pearl Lam and Woody Shticks.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

EXHIBIT

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine

The first of its kind in the United States, this traveling exhibit explores the "evolution and potential" of artificial intelligence, presenting cutting-edge science and technology that encourages visitors (especially tech-happy Seattleites) to consider how AI might impact their futures.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

Alma's Rainbow

Ayoka Chenzira's '94 feature film debut follows three young Black women coming of age in Brooklyn as they navigate the tricky terrain of beauty standards, self-image, consent, and dating. Ava DuVernay described the film as "a gorgeous clarion call for our young Black girls, heralding the community, creativity, and confidence that is the pride of our culture."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (who also directed In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) continues to develop his thoughtful, darkly comedic style in this tale of two lifelong friends on an isolated island off the coast of Ireland (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who experience a startling rift in their relationship.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Cinema Italian Style

SIFF's 14th annual roundup of the best in contemporary Italian cinema offers both streaming and in-person viewing options. The homage to Italian film will also include a retrospective classic by art cinema master Michelangelo Antonioni this year, as well as Mario Martone's award-winning thriller Nostalgia and Blessed Boys, an erotic debut by Silvia Brunelli.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Romanian Film Festival

A new wave of Romanian filmmakers is producing innovative, boundary-pushing films, and back for its ninth year, the Romanian Film Festival continues to spotlight the best creatives from the country. Showcasing work by emerging and established directors, the festival (titled "Homelands" this year) reflects on current crises of displacement, economic strife, and political turmoil, but also aims to "redefine our sense of homelands and belonging."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Exploring the complexities of South Asia and its diaspora, the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) creates space for ongoing conversation through screenings, panel talks, and workshops. The 18-day festival includes a spotlight on LGBTQIA+ films, a screening of buzzy British-Indian diaspora story Goldfish, and more.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. The Jack in the Box-inspired Sourdough Woody (November 8-14) comes with mayo, sliced tomatoes, Hills bacon, Swiss cheese, grass-fed beef, and ketchup on sourdough. (Curly fries are also available for the full experience.) The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (November 15-21) comes after that, followed by the Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap (November 22-28).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Cloudbreak: Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest

Cloudbreak, Seattle's newest music fest, will celebrate the return of live music as local venues continue healing from hardships they faced during the pandemic. The festival, which takes place over the course of four weeks and across more than a dozen venues, will continue this week with highlights including Damien Jurado , psych-rock duo The Black Tones , guitar-driven rockers Smokey Brights , and trumpeter Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo with his Shrine All-Star Band.

(Various locations, Wednesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Amen Corner

Penned by civil rights activist icon James Baldwin in 1954, The Amen Corner follows the female pastor of a Harlem church and the secrets that threaten her congregation's devotion. In partnership with LANGSTON, theatre ensemble The Williams Project will return to the stage for this production, five years after their lauded rendition of Baldwin’s Blues for Mister Charlie.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

Down The Rabbit Hole

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and a tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday; closing)

Jesus Christ Superstar

Reboot Theater Company is getting QUITE the head start on Easter season with Jesus Chris Superstar, the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical about the last days of some carpenter. Though the musical motifs are set firmly in the late '60s and early '70s, the show is often updated with modern twists and each production offers its own unique interpretation of the relationships between Jesus, Mary, and Judas, aka history’s most dramatic throuple. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Everett, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Macbeth

Shakespeare's eldritch tragedy Macbeth always offers something wicked. This interpretation of the gore-flecked tale of witches, madness, paranoia, and civil war was directed by ACT Theatre artistic director John Langs, and stars Reginald André Jackson and Alexandra Tavares.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Martha Graham Dance Company

Founded in 1926, the Martha Graham Dance Company is the oldest modern dance company in the United States, and has counted huge names in choreography like Merce Cunningham and Erick Hawkins among their dancers. The company will perform a series of vignettes for this performance, as well as a reimagining of Graham's nature-inspired '52 work Canticle for Innocent Comedians.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, Thursday-Saturday)

Not / Our Town

This reinterpretation of Thornton Wilder's Our Town is informed by audience surveys; attendees will be tasked with selecting options for scenes, staging styles, and story elements prior to the show. Sound experimental? Pony World Theatre has been described by The Seattle Times as "inventive and deranged," so expect the unexpected.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Monday-Saturday)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Seattle Butoh Festival 2022: Emergence

At this recurring festival, attendees can learn more about the fascinating art of butoh, a contemporary form of Japanese performance inspired by ghosts, anguish, rapture, and the grotesque. The Seattle-based DAIPANbutoh Collective will present a series of new works, several of which will be set to a live musical score.

(eXIT SPACE NOD THEATER, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, Wednesday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: Wild Hope

Photojournalist, documentarian, and Nikon ambassador Ami Vitale will take audiences on a visual journey through the worlds captured in front of her camera, from the brutalities of war to an Indigenous-run elephant sanctuary in Kenya. Wild Hope will be presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Tuesday)

VISUAL ART

Belly of the Beast

If painting is a beast, what might reside in its belly? Thus forms the inquiry of artists Mike Chattem, Jackson Hunt, and Debbi Kenote, who explore all the weighty historical underpinnings of painting through intentional expansions on the medium, including carved foam core, collage, and interlocking paintings-as-installations.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Sunday)

Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue

Works by acclaimed American photographers Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems are displayed in conversation for this touring exhibition, emphasizing the artists' overlapping perspectives on gender, class, and power struggles that Black people experience in the United States. Both artists were born in the same year—1953—and their works feel thematically and tonally linked, yet still distinct.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Iván Carmona: Sueño Tropical

Puerto Rican artist Iván Carmona channels his birthplace in Sueño Tropical, a spirited solo exhibition of monochromatic sculptures inspired by the Caribbean island's flora and fauna. Totemic in nature, Carmona's freestanding sculptures feel minimalist, yet infused with complex emotion.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Pathways: Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez

Washington-based artists Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez will present new work in this group exhibition, focusing on "hyper-specific abstraction." (Sounds paradoxical, but we're intrigued.) Rudko's found photo collages create curious networks of memory, while Susol's meditative wax-coated paper sculptures look deceivingly soft.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the holiday season.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

The Wiz

This glittery interpretation of The Wizard of Oz brings extra pizzazz with a slightly different tale set to a soul, R&B, and gospel score. The Wiz was a Broadway hit upon its 1975 release, winning seven Tony Awards and epitomizing the civil rights progress of the era. This version was directed and choreographed by Twin Cities theater mainstay Kelli Foster Warder.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday; opening)