MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

St. Lucia

Brooklyn-based ensemble St. Lucia, led by South African-born musician Jean-Philip Grobler, returns to town for an evening of dreamy, gauzy electropop from their new EP, Utopia I. Don't miss an opening set from Dutch pop artist Blanks.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Twin Temple

The Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo will bring their "Satanic doo-wop" and rockabilly tunes through Seattle for a performance that will feel right at home for spooky season. Folk-punk band Bridge City Sinners will support.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Jonathan Franzen—Crossroads: A Vivid Take on Contemporary America

Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen's first novel in his new "magnum opus trilogy" A Key to All Mythologies, follows a Midwestern family across generations; the book inspired The Atlantic's declaration that "at last [Franzen has] put aside the pyrotechnics and gone all in on his great theme: the American family." The acclaimed—and sometimes cantankerous—writer will head to Town Hall Seattle to discuss Crossroads and his process.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Tayi Tibble with Claudia Castro Luna and Sasha LaPointe

Maori poet Tayi Tibble, deemed "one of the most startling and original poets of her generation" by Joy Harjo, will be joined by Indigenous author Sasha LaPointe and lauded poet Claudia Castro Luna in celebration of each of their new books, which all contain elements of ancestral place, groundedness, and healing.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Improv All-Stars

Legendary improv experts Unexpected Productions will bring their talents to Jules Maes for a night of quirky, off-the-cuff comedy inspired by audience suggestions. Get ready for wacky stories, quick-witted scenes, and spontaneous songs that'll make you laugh on the spot.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown)

READINGS & TALKS

The Last Lit Crawl Seattle

I've always experienced a swell of excitement mixed with a bit of crankiness when Lit Crawl Seattle announces the date for its annual night of literary mayhem, but this year I only feel crestfallen and weepy-nostalgic. That's because this year marks the last-ever Lit Crawl. After nearly a decade of filling bars and venues all over town with poetry and fiction, they're calling it quits. But like any good story, their final chapter looks like a doozy. The evening begins with a conversation and reading featuring fiction writer Becca Rose Hall, Stranger genius Rebecca Brown, who's out with a new book of essays (!!!) about life and love, and fiction writer Richard Chiem, who reads and writes with mesmerizing, quiet intensity that suddenly bursts into joy or violence or tenderness at any moment. In honor of spooky season, a group of Jack Straw writers promise to offer up some "macabre" fare. And to close out, Unexpected Productions, Seattle's longest-running improv theater, offers a riff on Vonnegut. Hopefully the seeds of the next literary org grow from the grave of this one. STRANGER EDITOR RICH SMITH

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

Phil Rosenthal: Somebody Feed Phil—The Book

Phil Rosenthal, creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, has since developed an obsession with all things epicurean—he travels the globe to foodie-fave locations like Mexico City and Marrakesh for Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, gobbling up whatever gourmet nosh he finds along the way. Rosenthal will celebrate the release ofSomebody Feed Phil the Book: Untold Stories, Behind-the-Scenes Photos and Favorite Recipes: A Cookbook, sharing the deets on the tome's never-before-heard stories and viewer-fave recipes.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

The La Stella Foundation and Greg Olson Productions present Spellbound: The 43rd Film Noir Series

Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, returns with Spellbound, the longest-running film noir program in the world. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deems this year's lineup "exciting and refreshing," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who calls Spellbound "the best series in Seattle film history." Don't miss screenings on Wednesday nights in October and November; the series continues this week with A Place In The Sun.

(Stroum Jewish Community Center, Mercer Island)

Midsommar vs. The VVitch Film Talk

Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?Two modern cult horror films, two spooky auteurs—led by cinema writer John Trafton, this stand-off between Robert Eggers's Puritan madhouse The VVitch and Ari Aster's Midsommar will have you donning your flower crowns and pentagrams. (Arrive early to snag "Team The VVitch" and "Team Midsommar" t-shirts!) The film talk at SIFF Film Center on October 26 will take place in person and via Zoom.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

HALLOWEEN

Seattle Aquarium After Hours: Halloween

Make a splash in your Halloween duds at this 21+ after-hours aquarium event, where you'll find roller disco dancers, a drag performance curated by Supernova Seattle, and mermaids boogying down to live DJ sets. Grab vegan bites and themed libations (Vampire's Bite, anyone?) from the no-host bar, then sneak a peek at the aquatic animal habitats. (What's spookier than a cephalopod at night?)

(Seattle Aquarium, Pike Place Market)

LIVE MUSIC

Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Classical pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, whose music can be heard on soundtracks for films including Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, will return to Seattle for a solo performance of Debussy’s impressionistic Préludes.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Shovels & Rope

Witnessing the rise of this swampy, seedy, sweaty, sublime duo from side stages and small clubs to bigger and better stages over the past five years has been a thrilling confirmation that despite all the horrible cognitive dissonance going on in the world today, sometimes we really can agree on something that matters. Regardless of your disposition to the lousy term “Americana,” Shovels & Rope have more heart, skill, and power than any 10 pious, harmony-drenched septets desperately trying to locate the indie-folk revival they thought they had concealed in their beards. Drummer/guitarist/singer Cary Ann Hearst is a major star, and so is her husband/bandmate/drummer/guitarist/singer Michael Trent—the only reason you may not notice this is because he’s standing right next to her. But together they’re one of the only bands I feel confident recommending to everyone who isn’t dead inside. SEAN NELSON

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Tristan and Isolde

This interpretation of one of opera's most passionate and seductive works was composed by Richard Wagner based on a medieval Celtic romance. Poisons and love potions complicate matters in the short-lived royal tale led by Argentine stage director Marcelo Lombardero.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

John Irving

John Irving, the celebrated novelist behind The Cider House Rules, returns with The Last Chairlift, a behemoth of a book and the author's first release in seven years. He'll chat about the story, which revolves around sexual politics in Colorado and New England, at this event.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Spooky Night

If there's anything that gets us chuckling, it's Stephen King's '74 horror tome Carrie. Okay, that's...not true. So how will an improv team pull it off? Find out at this night of chills and comedy, where local author Lish McBride will read from Carrie to inspire "haunted improv sets." (Don't forget your costume—blood-soaked prom queen, anyone?—for a chance to win prizes.)

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Diwali Feast

Celebrate the Festival of Lights by partaking in a multi-course Diwali meal prepared by acclaimed chef Preeti Agarwal, composed of dishes like kanchkolar kofta (a Bengali-style curry), pesarattu (a type of dosa), and junglee maas (goat meat curry).

(Meesha, Fremont)

HALLOWEEN

Stalker Farms 2022

The "haunted corn trails" of Stalker Farms would challenge even the most corntastic among us. If you're into being publicly frightened (who isn't, right?), head to this immersive Halloween attraction, where you'll find ghoulish actors following horrifying original plot lines for "Slasher Family Homestead," "Pogo's Funny Farm," and more.

(Stocker Farms, Snohomish)

LIVE MUSIC

The Chills: Soft Bomb 30th Anniversary Tour

Plotting the history of the Chills is a task that requires a conspiracy theorist’s level of obsession and attention to detail. Since its formation in 1980, dozens of musicians have joined and departed the ranks of this New Zealand pop group, including Luna bassist Justin Harwood, former XTC guitarist Dave Gregory, and Martin Kean, who also spent a brief spell in Stereolab. What makes this remarkable is how consistent the Chills have been during this nearly four-decade stretch. That has everything to do with Martin Phillipps, the singer/songwriter who is the only permanent member of the band. All the while, he has maintained a clear vision for this project, one that draws from the jangling looseness of the Byrds and the seamy force of the Velvet Underground. ROBERT HAM

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Art, Artists, and the Narratives of Loss and Resiliency #4

Meditating on the devastating impact of gun violence on our communities, this free lecture series continues with a focus on theatrical storytelling. This time around, Art, Artists, and the Narratives of Loss and Resiliency will include a panel discussion moderated by musician Adra Boo and featuring performer/artist Olisa Enrico's "mini theatre workshop."

(Columbia City Theater, Rainier Valley)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Megan Stalter

Hacks star and LA-based comedian Megan Stalter will stop by The Crocodile with a witty style that Harper's Bazaar once described as “a soothing comedy balm for a scathing grease fire of a year.” (That quote is from 2020, but doesn't "grease fire" kind of describe every year nowadays?) Check out the surreal oasis that is Stalter's sense of humor at this show.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Queer Agenda: A Live Dating and Comedy Show

Fans of cheesy Netflix dating shows, rejoice—The Queer Agenda makes dramatic matchmaking a reality. Comedians Stephanie Nam and Jaleesa Johnson push their "queer agenda" in this hilarious evening of public speed-dating, featuring five local singles looking for love on stage.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

FILM

Satanageddon!

A crucifix flips upside down. A hard-to-clean, vaguely evil goo drips down the walls. Soon, you're in the midst of a mystifying orgy. Film and television went in a batty, sin-obsessed direction during the Satanic Panic, and the American Genre Film Archive's head archivist, Ivan Peycheff, has compiled the best in ultra-rare films, trailers, cartoons, and shorts of the era. Peycheff's program includes Satan War, a creepy tale of which there are only two prints in existence, and Spectre, a mind-boggling TV movie that blends Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Strange. Say your prayers!

(Grand Illusion, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Karol G: Strip Love Tour

Renowned Latin trap star Karol G brings her Strip Love tour to Seattle in support of her third album, KG0516, which features appearances from Ludacris, Ozuna, Anuel AA, J Balvin, and more. Rising DJ Agudelo 888 will get the party started.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

KEXP Presents: Preoccupations with Cindy Lee

Calgary-hailing post-punk quartet Preoccupations (formerly known as Viet Cong) will return to Seattle in support of their first album in more than four years, Arrangements, which Pitchfork described as "grim, grey, and dour," and noting that "people in persistently foul moods need 'mood music' too." “Confrontation pop” artist Cindy Lee will open.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Lee Fields

Sexagenarian soul/funk singer Lee Fields is an American treasure. In 1969 he released his first single “Bewildered/Tell Her I Love Her,” and the man is still pumping out bangers—the most recent of which are on 2019’s It Rains Love. The soul veteran has worked with countless legendary artists—from B.B. King to Kool and the Gang—but the younger cats appreciate Fields’ work as well; Travis Scott’s mega hit “Antidote,” for instance, samples Lee Fields and the Expressions’ “All I Need” from 2014’s Emma Jean. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Whitmer Thomas with Al Menne

Comic, musician, and unabashed 33-year-old Blink-182 stan Whitmer Thomas will head to the stage with indie singer Al Menne for this sly, farcical night of tunes.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Bitchcraft: A Haute Couture Halloween with Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan, patron saint of TheReal Housewives of New York City, will head to Seattle to share some leopard-printed luxury and judge Queer/Bar's annual Halloween costume contest. The MX cast will sparkle on stage, and contestants are invited to wear their finest haute couture costumes for a chance at a $1,500 grand prize.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

Carnevolar X: Folklore—Seattle's Favorite Halloween Circus Show and Party

Sip on spirited cocktails "crafted by ghosts" and snack on campfire fare at this spine-tingling circus show-slash-dance party hosted by Emerald City Trapeze Arts, complete with spellbinding flying trapeze and aerial acts.

(Emerald City Trapeze Arts, Industrial District)

Gimme Gimme Dolly

This Friday night, pour yourself a cup of ambition for a country-disco hootenanny honoring the beloved "backwoods Barbie." This is the perfect opportunity to show off your Dolly Parton Halloween costume, practice your two-step, and brush up on your knowledge of her prolific catalog.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

X Marks The Spot: A Pirate Rave!

The Kremwerk complex will batten down the hatches for a pirate-themed Halloween party across three decks that will have you exclaiming "AARGH!" Scallywags Arel, Bimbo Hypnosis, Emma Ecstasy, DJ Houseplants, DJ ingat, sOFTPeaks, IVVY, nohup, and JENNGREEN will captain the rave with a treasure trove of booty-shaking dance music. Discounted tickets will be given to those in pirate garb.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Mark Normand

Punchy powerhouse Mark Normand knows comedy is all in a hard day's work—he's appeared on Conan seven times with rapid-fire jokes, and counts Jerry Seinfeld among his fans. The New Orleans native will stop by Seattle to chat about the important stuff, like White Claw and being broke.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

COMMUNITY

Seattle Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022

Fans of preserved animal specimens, archaic medical devices, and "funeral collectibles" should get their fill of macabre thrills at this creepy convention, which heralds Halloween with a celebration of all things off-kilter. Visitors will find Halloween- and horror-inspired artwork, too, plus antiques, skulls, and bones (natch). Ticket add-ons include admission to a two-headed duckling taxidermy class (duckling specimen included...) and a real-deal freak show.

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown)

FESTIVALS

Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival

Celebrate the autumnal shift at this leaf-crunching day of live music, market history tours, artist demos, giant pumpkin carving, a fiberglass pig pageant, and more.

(Pike Place Market)

FILM

Part 2: The Return—A Horror Movie Mystery Marathon

"You know what's even better than the original? The sequel," said, well, possibly no one ever. But hey, that doesn't mean that the "part twos" of the horror franchise world aren't often bone-chilling black comedy fun. This marathon of gore-drenched horror sequels includes well-known gems and DIY schlockfests alike.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

HALLOWEEN

Diwaloween

The Indian festival of lights meets Halloween at this luminous bash thrown by BollyGrooves. DJs Anshul and Tamm will play Bollywood and haunted mashups while you don free glow-in-the-dark accessories, enjoy free candy, have your lewk captured by professional photographers, and more.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Fashionably Undead Bash

Calling all sentient AI! Head to the uncanny valley that is MoPOP for this spooky celebration, complete with hypnotic rhythms, apocalypse-chic cocktails, and a costume contest boasting a $500 prize.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

Hotel Sorrento's Ghostly Gala

The 113-year-old (AKA definitely haunted) Hotel Sorrento is calling all ghosts, ghouls, and spectres to its Top of the Town ballroom for a ghastly gathering featuring bites (of the food variety, not from vampires) and Halloween-themed cocktails. Tunes will come courtesy of DJ Abbie, so get into your costume and get down.

(STELLA., Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Spellling

Experimental pop sorceress Spellling's enchanting tunes are perfectly represented by her noted favorite albums, including Minnie Riperton's Come to My Garden, Kraftwerk's Computer World, and Iggy Pop's The Idiot. Her music is a perfect potion of orchestral pop whimsy, electronic experimentation, and punk freedom. She will perform songs from her critically acclaimed 2021 album, The Turning Wheel, after an opening set from art pop project Spacemoth.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Yes: Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Tour

Prog rock pioneers Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their iconic fifth album, Close to the Edge, which Rolling Stone ranked as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. This will be their first tour since the passing of prolific drummer Alan White.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Halloqueen, A Drag Party!

In the words of spooky doll Trixie Mattel, "Halloween shit is about to happen, bitch!" Emceed by drag king Joey (AKA Bella Biagio), this ghoulish bash boasts cocktail specials, a costume contest, and raffles for ghostly goodies, like a Phantom Quartz spell kit.

(The Velvet Elk, Mount Baker)

Monster Halloween Show

Party monsters will take over the building for this sexy Halloween jamboree, including former Club Kid, David LaChapelle muse, and blonde bombshell Amanda Lepore. Curvy showgirl Fantasia Royale Gaga, musician/TikToker Cazwell, and downright unsettling cosplayer Twisted Pennywise will also make appearances, so wear something freakishly chic and get down to grooves provided by DJ Arson Nicki.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

Supernova Goes to The Roller Disco!

Resident Supernova DJs will take over the roller rink for an evening of disco classics and nu-disco bangers for you to skate, dance, and fall on your booty to. Halloween costumes or disco attire are highly encouraged!

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center)

PERFORMANCE

The Atomic Bombshells... PUT A SPELL ON YOU!

Seattle burlesque troupe The Atomic Bombshells are brewing some serious magic in their cauldrons for this BOO-lesque spectacular. You'll be dazzled by award-winning show-ghouls and guys, Woody Shticks, Markeith Wiley, and Qween Quan, and maybe even some surprise guests. Show up and show out for the audience costume contest, and you'll have a chance at winning some scary good prizes.

(West Hall, Capitol Hill)

Trash Taste

Anime lovers, assemble! Trash Taste digs into all things otaku culture with leading Tokyo-based anime YouTubers Joey Bizinger, Garnt Maneetapho, and Connor Colquhoun.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Melissa Villaseñor: Whoops… Tour!

Melissa Villaseñor, the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live and killer impressionist (even Seinfeld cracks up at her celeb interpretations), will head to Seattle in advance of the publication of her creative self-help book.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

HALLOWEEN

Halloween Tour 2022

Turns out the Frye has a creepy side. This Halloween tour will center their "occult and scary art offerings," including large-scale depictions of human organs. Yikes! Costumes are encouraged for the free event, which will wrap with a "poetic recitation of divine proportions" to invite the spirits of early-20th-century art collectors Charles and Emma Frye.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

The 2nd Annual Haunted Halloween Castle Spooktacular

Ravenswood Farm will transform into The Upside Down for this Halloween spooktacular that has activities geared towards kids (haunted trails and a scavenger hunt, decorate-your-own cakepops, bouncy haunted castles, Halloween treats, and more), plus a "chill zone" for the adults to hang, stocked with Halloween cocktails (or mocktails), "haunted" charcuterie from Milk & Honey Charcuterie, and boo-zy cupcakes by Florida Peach Sweets Cakery.

(Ravenswood Farms, Ravensdale)

LIVE MUSIC

Jessie Reyez

Fresh off the heels of her sophomore album, Yessie, Canadian singer-songwriter (she's penned songs for pop heavies like Kehlani, Dua Lipa, and Normani!) Jessie Reyez will bring her velvety R&B pop tunes about self-love and relationships to Seattle. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from like-minded singer Ebhoni (FKA SadBoi).

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Jon Meacham

Jon Meacham, the Pulitzer Prize–winning biographer of American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House, has returned to chronicle Abraham Lincoln's complex career. In And There Was Light, Meacham digs into Lincoln's navigation of slavery and secession—Doris Kearns Goodwin describes the book as "written with wisdom and grace."

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

FILM

Collide-O-Scope Halloween

Collide-O-Scope has been melting brains with freaky found footage and expertly curated ephemera for over a decade. This mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurities is well-suited to the weirdo in all of us—plus, attendees have the chance to win sick prizes throughout the night. Check out their Halloween roundup for a phantasmagoria of found footage with a creepy bent.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

Cross-Faded Cinema Double Feature

You might've heard the urban legend of a strange synchronicity between The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon from some cool stoner kid growing up. Inspired by the idea, Cross-Faded Cinema (curated by Seattle's own DJ Nicfit) twists the soundtracks of cult films, giving them a spin that the Seattle International Film Festival describes as "mesmerizing." This Halloween double feature promises a particularly freaky time.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

HALLOWEEN

Skeleton Skate

Seattle's horror drag queen supreme Old Witch wants your bag o' bones out on the roller rink for this skeleton skate featuring drag performances, a costume contest, the world's tiniest haunted house, and bone-shakin' live music from horror-industrial duo Dracula Party, indie rock outfit Man Plus, and DJ Hex-a-Gone.

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center)

LIVE MUSIC

Måneskin: The Loud Kids Tour

Whether you're an avid TikTok scroller or just a casual radio listener, we're sure that you've heard Måneskin's cover of The Four Seasons' 1967 song "Beggin," which overwhelmed the airwaves last year. Prior to their massive success, the Italian glam rock quartet gained momentum on X Factor Italia which then led them to win Eurovision in 2021. Join them on Halloween night to see what the buzz is all about as they slide through town on the Loud Kids tour.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

The Knocks with Cannons

Funk- and disco-inclined electronic duo The Knocks, who have worked with A-listers like Carly Rae Jepsen, X Ambassadors, and Wyclef Jean, will support their danceable new album, HISTORY. Indie electro-pop quartet Cannons will get the disco vibes started with tunes off of their luscious '70s-inspired album, Fever Dream.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue 2022

Here's the situation: the Georgetown Morgue, home of creepy carcasses and cremations and the site of a macabre murder, is unleashing a toxic stench in the neighborhood. Gross. Word on the street is that the smell is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a nefarious oddball named Dr. Simons—you could go investigate, but you might lose a limb or two. Who's up for the challenge?

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Thursday-Monday)

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, Monday-Monday)

Nightmare on Wall Street

Continuing a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength will temporarily transform into a “fully immersive haunting experience,” with libations inspired by horror films like Midsommar, Mandy, It Follows, Child's Play, X, Carrie, The Thing, and more. They’ll switch out their usual kitschy drinkware for vessels like pumpkins and Jason Voorhees–masked tiki mugs, and employ ingredients like “candy corn orgeat.” Frightening horror-film soundtracks will contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year, the bar is accepting reservations for groups of 20 people or more, as well as private events.

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Tuesday-Monday)

Pumpkin Bash

This family-oriented weekend of mild spooks and scares includes trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and "pumpkin enrichments for the animals," which is code for "a bunch of zoo critters will munch and squish pumpkins, and it's gonna be outstanding." (Not sold? Check out this pumpkin-hungry hippo and get back to us.)

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Saturday-Sunday)

This Is Halloween 15-year Celebration

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 15 years at Triple Door with all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, we know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Wednesday-Monday)

COMMUNITY

Seattle Forest Week

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, chances are good that you find nature, at the very least, tolerable—and if you find nature tolerable, this week of greenery is for you. Seattle Forest Week will celebrate urban forests with forest bathing, bird and plant walks, literal tree-hugging, and more—check the schedule to find what appeals to you.

(Various locations, Monday-Saturday)

FILM

Hausu

Hausu is a film that defies description, but here goes: Nobuhiko Obayashi’s cult classic is a psychedelic romp akin to Scooby-Doo on illicit drugs. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. Antics with a possessed piano, supernatural traps, and a lovely house cat named Blanche ensue.

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Wednesday)

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen's technicolor odyssey stays true to the tour de force that was David Bowie. Centering his experimental, forward-thinking vision, Moonage Daydream, the first "officially sanctioned film" about the artist, includes rare and never-before-seen footage guided by narration from Bowie himself.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Wednesday)

LIVE MUSIC

Boo! Seattle

This annual EDM spooktacular will offer multiple themed stages, ghoulishly fun rides, larger-than-life art installations, and roaming performers. Plus, headliners including Alan Walker, Alison Wonderland, Jauz: Off The Deep End, and more will ensure that the bass is loud enough to raise the dead.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo, Friday-Saturday)

Carly Rae Jepsen: The So Nice Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen is so much more than her Top 40 hit "Call Me Maybe." Just listen to her critically acclaimed album Emotions, which NPR called a "modern touchstone," to see what we're talking about. She will grace Seattlites for two nights in a row on her So Nice tour, supporting her newly released album, The Loneliest Time, which takes inspiration from '80s pop, '70s folk, funk, and disco.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo, Wednesday-Thursday)

Death Cab For Cutie with Chong the Nomad

Ben Gibbard's Northwest indie-rock troupe Death Cab for Cutie will take the stage shortly after the release of their new album, Asphalt Meadows, which the band composed by passing around recordings remotely through the pandemic. Sing along (or cry along) to their reflective tunes after dancing to an opening set from Seattle-based producer Chong the Nomad, who contributed to Marvel’s Shang-Chi soundtrack.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Thursday)

Earshot Jazz Festival 2022

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences with an extensive lineup that covers live music, film screenings, social justice forums, artist panels, and more. The festival will open with a tribute to PNW jazz icon Overton Berry and continue with highlights including vintage-pop vocalist Kat Edmonson, West African singer-songwriter Habib Koité, and prolific saxophonist Charles Lloyd with his Ocean Trio.

(Various locations, Tuesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Abby Z and the New Utility: Radioactive Practice

Choreographer Abby Zbikowski's fresh work with the New Utility dancers explores notions of the unknown and physical limits, blending street and postmodern dance, contemporary African movement, tap dance, martial arts, and sports for a genre-defying performance informed by dramaturge and Senegalese dance artist Momar Ndiaye.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District, Thursday-Saturday)

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky tells a heartwarming tale of a young Black boy whose guitarist aspirations lead him on a creative journey set to rock tunes. The jangly new musical was inspired by Seattle musical legend Jimi Hendrix—tell your kiddos he was born in ye olde 20th century.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

La Tofana's Poison Emporium

Grab your mortars and pestles, ladies, 'cuz this one's about herbal potions and crappy husbands. In 17th-century Rome, three generations of women treat physical ailments and emotional ills from their apothecary, but a sudden scandal threatens to twist their fate.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Wednesday-Saturday)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Monday-Sunday)

Macbeth

Shakespeare's eldritch tragedy Macbeth always offers something wicked. This interpretation of the gore-flecked tale of witches, madness, paranoia, and civil war was directed by ACT Theatre artistic director John Langs, and stars Reginald André Jackson and Alexandra Tavares.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Boren Banner Series: Molly Jae Vaughan

Seattle-based artist Molly Jae Vaughan's After Boucher project reinterprets drawings by French artist François Boucher to include mythical trans and genderqueer figures in a luscious, pastoral Rococo setting. As part of the ongoing Boren Banner Series, Vaughan's work becomes bigger and more visible on the facade of the Frye Art Museum, an act that reaffirms the visibility and agency of trans people inside and outside the institutional space.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Chihuly

Dale Chihuly, the blown glass master who needs no introduction, is the focus of this solo exhibition, which curates his experimentations in contemporary and traditional glass techniques over his illustrious five-decade career.

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Door to the Atmosphere

This spirit-conjuring group exhibition evokes apocalyptic dreams, rituals, and strange visitations for deep reflection—no Ouija board required. Artists Sedrick Chisom, Harry Gould Harvey IV, Cindy Ji Hye Kim, Mimi Lauter, Jill Mulleady, Naudline Pierre, Eden Seifu, and TARWUK come together in Door to the Atmosphere, drawing from sci-fi, anime, folk tales, and myths to reflect on thresholds and portals to other worlds. The results contain subtle social critiques, merging memories of unsettled pasts and anxieties about uncertain futures.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Humaira Abid: Fight Like a Girl

Humaira Abid's carved pine protest signs, emblazoned with phrases like "BLAME RAPIST NOT VICTIM," "#MeToo," and "NO MEANS NO," are sadly as pertinent as ever in the wake of the recent Roe vs. Wade overturn. The artist stares contemporary political issues dead in the eye, using painting and sculpture to express her uncompromising belief in women's rights.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Kim Keever: Painting Dreams Under Water

Kim Keever's complex photographs depict paint formations in an aquarium, but capture something far more magical—fleeting movements that are both completely abstracted and tightly controlled by the artist. The results feel like alien landscapes, vaguely familiar yet totally new.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Who needs Vatican City when you have Bellevue, are we right? This exhibition of reproductions from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling will be conveniently installed inside The Shops at The Bravern for an experience that might feel sorta like the real thing. Paired with a contextual audio narrative, a special collection of 34 simulated frescoes will be on display, including works you might recognize, like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

(The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue, Tuesday-Sunday; closing)