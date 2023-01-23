Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, GZA, and More Top Picks



MONDAY

FILM

Cross-Faded Cinema

This month's installment of Cross-Faded Cinema is a must for David Bowie fans. I mean, sort of. Probably. Here's the thing: The Man Who Fell to Earth, starring Bowie as an extraterrestrial who comes to Earth to escape his dying home planet (ironic), is either a brilliant example of vital experimental '70s cinema or goofy and poorly aged schtick that's managed to secure cult-like status because it is so over-the-top-art-house weird. Regardless of where you stand on the film in general, this Monday night DJ Nicfit will present the 1976 sci-fi staple in an entirely new way. For the past year he's been crafting an all-Bowie remix to play along with the movie, Dark Side of the Moon/The Wizard of Oz style. Bowie starred in the film, but the soundtrack was Bowie-free—this is a mash-up decades in the making. Delight in its weirdness! Giggle at the exaggerated sex scenes and postcoital ping-pong! To really go all in on the Bowie theme, grab an Under Pressure cocktail at the bar—Ransom Old Tom Gin, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, and Benedictine are mixed with creme de cassis, guava nectar, orange bitters and soda. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Sweetie

Jane Campion, whose film The Power of the Dog earned 12 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in 2021, made her directorial debut with Sweetie in 1989. The black comedy, which heralded Campion's idiosyncratic vision, follows Australian sisters whose drastic personality differences create tragicomic chaos in their suburban family home.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, and George Meyer

Bluegrass innovator Sam Bush will join forces with mandolin slinger Mike Marshall, bassist Edgar Meyer, and violinist George Meyer for what press materials describe as "the kind of special collaboration usually heard only at a bluegrass festival." The quartet will play songs from their 1999 genre-defying album Short Trip Home, along with new tunes written just for the tour.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Lightning: A 10-Minute New Play Festival

This fresh festival celebrates the birth of eight new plays with a night of readings by to-be-announced playwrights and creatives. Their new work was generated at an invite-only workshop led by Sound Theatre Company resident playwright Zharia O’Neal, which guided the diverse range of artists through her "Writing Your Lightning" curriculum.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Razelle Benally, Tania Larsson, and Migizi Pensoneau

Alumni from the Institute of American Indian Arts, including Oglala Lakota/Diné film director Razelle Benally, Gwich’in and Swedish jeweler Tania Larsson, and Ponca/Ojibwe writer Migizi Pensoneau, will discuss representation and strategies for decolonizing the Native image at this engaging talk presented by Sasha LaPointe.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

An Evening with Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding

Acclaimed jazz pianist Fred Hersch will pair up with Grammy-winning bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding for two consecutive evenings of inventive sounds from their collaborative album Alive at the Village Vanguard.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Daniel Seavey

Pop singer-songwriter (and former member of boy band Why Don't We) Daniel Seavey will head out on a solo tour in support of his upcoming debut, Dancing in the Light, giving fans a chance to hear his new futuristic glam-rock-inspired tracks before the EP is released. Emotional pop vocalist Alex Warren will open the night.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

GZA

In 2020, Stranger music expert Dave Segal wrote: "It would be interesting to do IQ tests on Wu-Tang Clan fans whose favorite MC is GZA (aka The Genius). As his name suggests, GZA verbalized at a higher level than anyone else in the crew (which is saying a lot), and outside of that group, he cut the classic Liquid Swords in 1995, his ultimate merging of haunting, funky production, lyrical incisiveness, and voluminous vocabulary." Originally scheduled for 2020, GZA will perform the beloved album front-to-back in celebration of its now 28th anniversary with Seattle-based hip-hop duo True II Form opening.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

WEDNESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Robert Burns Dinner

Each year, revelers gather to celebrate the Scottish poet Robert Burns on or around his birthday (January 25) with a supper (usually involving haggis and/or Scotch whisky), rousing poetry recitations, drinking songs, and general merrymaking. The Hotel Sorrento will join in on the age-old tradition with a four-course Scottish supper, Scotch pairings, traditional Scottish music, dancing, and a performance by the Cascadia Pipe Band.

(Hotel Sorrento, First Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Ali Sethi

Pakistani singer, songwriter, composer, and author Ali Aziz Sethi blends together Hindustani classical ragas with contemporary pop and electronic elements that Time magazine writes, "challenge and expand notions of gender, sexuality, and belonging."

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

White Reaper, Narrow Head, and Taipei Houston

In 2019, Mercury contributor Chris Stamm wrote: "On their 2017 breakthrough, The World’s Best American Band, White Reaper shed the grit and grime of their previous releases and stepped into their destiny as pop-rock crowd-pleasers. The Kentucky band’s major label debut, You Deserve Love, is an even shinier bauble, a slick and glittering collection that imagines an alternate version of the 1980s, one in which Sammy Hagar or Rick Springfield made an entire album that matched the ecstatic bliss of “I’ve Done Everything For You.” It is an unabashedly big and bright record, and few albums since One Direction’s Midnight Memories have so expertly demonstrated the power of pure pop." Catch the band just ahead of the release their new album, Asking for a Ride (out January 27), with support from Texas rock quartet Narrow Head and alt-rock band Taipei Houston (a project from the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich).

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Lunar New Year.. is for the Dogs!

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with your beloved canine companion at your side. Lucky Envelope will spoil your pet with treats from The Seattle Barkery, nail trims from Fur Fighters Grooming, doggie portraits, and other surprises.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

THURSDAY

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

FOOD & DRINK

Tom Douglas Dinner Benefiting Coastal Cutthroat Coalition

Seattle restaurant mogul Tom Douglas will prepare an elegant Spanish-style supper, including tapas, escarole salad, roast pork, wines, and more. If you'd like to linger after the meal, the evening will be followed by cigars and spirits at a private cigar club. Proceeds will benefit Coastal Cutthroat Coalition, which strives to "ensure that wild salmon are once again abundant in the Pacific Northwest."

(Hot Stove Society, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Prolific singer and saxophonist Karl Denson will celebrate 25 years of his band Tiny Universe with an evening of funk, soul, rock, jazz, and blues—the group’s storied career has included tours with artists like D'Angelo, The Roots, Public Enemy, and Parliament-Funkadelic.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Nobuyuki Tsujii Plays Rachmaninov

Join Tokyo-based piano prodigy Nobuyuki Tsujii, who was called "the definition of virtuosity" by The Observer, for a performance of Dvořák’s Carnival Overture, Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2, and Martinů's Symphony No. 6 “Fantaisies Symphoniques.”

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

THEM, Small Shake, and Spyglass

Last year, Stranger contributor Kennady Quille wrote: "While local youth bands have popped up here and there throughout the years, there hasn't been a youth revival as impactful as the '90s grunge scene that took hold of Seattle and never let go. THEM is a part of the blossoming new wave of young artists dominating the local scene, alongside artists like Mr. Dinkles, Mirabai Kukathas, and Queen Chimera." The indie-pop quartet will support their debut release, the car ep, with support from fellow Seattle natives Small Shake and Spyglass.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

YG: The Red Cup Tour

Compton-born rapper YG, best known for his collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, Meek Mill, and Snoop Dogg, will stop by on his Red Cup tour to support his new album, I Got Issues, which he described as an outlet that provides his fans with insights and updates on his life: "I feel like my people haven't heard from me in a real way, in a long time. So I'm giving them this album…I'm here with all my issues, you know what I'm sayin'?"

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk with Deb Perelman: Smitten Kitchen Keepers

Deb Perelman has never worked in a restaurant, but her food blog Smitten Kitchen features more than 1,200 meticulously tested recipes and has won multiple awards. Based on the popularity of her accessible, dressed-up-comfort-food recipes, down-to-earth writing, and mouthwatering, sun-soaked photos she takes in her pint-sized New York apartment, Perelman has become a behemoth in the food-writing industry. She'll chat with Seattle chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt at Town Hall on her book tour for her third and much-anticipated cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, which contains over 100 recipes that are destined to join your regular rotation.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

VISUAL ART

Rohena Alam Khan: Daughter of a Revolution Exhibit Opening and Dance Performance

At this opening party, Bangladesh-born interdisciplinary artist Rohena Alam Khan will introduce her new solo exhibition, Daughter of a Revolution, with a Bharatanatyam dance performance, followed by bites, beverages, and community building. The proud daughter of a freedom fighter in Bangladesh’s Liberation War, Khan's work is informed by migration, patriotism, and rebellious ideals.

(Hedreen Gallery, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Gram Worthy

Many of our social media profiles may be public, but it still sounds pretty perilous to have our online presences picked apart by comics in front of a live audience. Gram Worthy does just that, but this time around, they're focusing on famous influencers—they'll put your faves on the chopping block to razz their music festival duds and brunch pics. For this performance, influencers will head to the stage to explain their "brands" while improv comics riff off their interviews.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Who is High?

How strong are your stoner-detection skills? At this monthly comedy event, a cast of improvisers creates scenes based on stories informed by the audience. Here's the schtick: half the players are high. Can you figure out which ones smoked backstage? Take a guess at Who is High?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Xiaoguo Stand-Up Comedy City Roaming: 2023 World Tour

Chinese comedy producers Xiaoguo Culture, the visionaries behind popular comedy show Rock & Roast, will present this interactive showcase of the country's best stand-ups, including Li Dan (who has been credited with bringing stand-up comedy into the Chinese mainstream) and loveable man-mocker Yang Li.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

FILM

Manzanar, Diverted Screening and Director Q&A

In Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust, director Ann Kaneko braids together the memories of women across generations: Native Americans, Japanese American WWII incarcerees, and environmentalists who each share a common journey to defend their land and water. The film unveils the story of the Manzanar concentration camp in California, which is intertwined with histories of dispossession experienced within the Nüümü (Paiute) and News (Shoshone) lands called Payahüünadü, or "the place where the water always flows." This free screening of the film will be followed by a Q&A session with Kaneko and other collaborators.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Mindy Gledhill: Head Full of Songs Tour with Dune Moss

Self-proclaimed "indie pop darling" Mindy Gledhill will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of her fifth studio album Pocketful of Poetry, with a performance of favorites from the album as well as other fan-loved classics. Like-minded pop artist Dune Moss will open.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Super Diamond

This renowned tribute group will have you believing that Neil Diamond himself is in the house when Randy Cordeiro (aka "The Surreal Neil") leads you in a rendition of "Sweet Caroline" and other hits alongside his full band.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

The Little Lies Present: A Tribute to Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac tribute band the Little Lies will be joined by a gold-dusted cast of local musicians including Shaina Shepherd, Molly Sides (of Thunderpussy), Kate Dinsmore, Kim West, Kathy Moore, and Jen Ayers (of the Wild Rumours) to honor the dearly departed singer-songwriter, Christine McVie.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Yacht Rock Revue

For "a trip down memory lane that skips all the bad neighborhoods," the Yacht Rock Revue will play soft-rock hits from the late '70s and early '80s ranging from Hall & Oates to Kenny Loggins—polyester shirts and bellbottom jeans not included.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Breaking Free - Playing All Disney & Nickelodeon Hits

Break free from the work week with this nostalgia-riddled dance party featuring hits from your favorite Disney and Nickelodeon movies and shows (think Hannah Montana, Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock, and more).

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Classic Sapphic

Sapphic Events will host this high-energy dance party for queer and sapphic-identifying folks featuring a showstopping lineup of DJs including Shadae Simone, Lavender, Mixx America, and Ricki Leigh along with a surprise drag king performance.

(High Dive, Fremont)

Taylor Rave

Take Tay Tay's advice about "getting down to this sick beat" with a rave dedicated to the beloved pop princess. Expect a blend of Taylor Swift's beat-driven jams (think: Reputation or 1989) along with remixes, lasers, neon decor, and strobe lights to keep you in a lavender haze.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

This Party Is Killing You - Robyn Night!

This Party Is Killing You is the longest-running dance night paying tribute to Sweden’s favorite daughter, Robyn. Get ready to hear her hits, B-sides, remixes, and rarities along with more party bangers to cry to by the likes of Lady Gaga and Carly Rae Jepsen.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Sasha Petrenko: FOREST TIME WATER

"Earthling, artist, and storyteller" Sasha Petrenko serves up an ecofeminist sci-fi rock opera in FOREST TIME WATER, an immersive installation that allows visitors to trigger vinyl records, radios, and videos to reimagine the tale of an expelled paleodendrologist. The post-apocalyptic work fits in with Petrenko's interdisciplinary approach, which blends sculpture, theater, video, sound, and somatic experiences.

(Jack Straw Cultural Center, University District)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: "Who Do I Think I Am?"

Comedian, former MADtv cast member, and one-time NFL cheerleader Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will hit the stage with more of the quippy impression-driven humor that's made her a viral sensation over and over again.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Awkward Sex... and the City

Because nothing is more cathartic than listening to other people relive awkward moments that you'll never have to experience yourself, comedian Natalie Wall will join a cast of funny folks to share their worst sexual escapades. (Think coke-ridden one-night-stands and ill-timed IBS flare-ups.)

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Mad Science

At this evening of surprisingly scholarly laughs, you'll first learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties, then hear from a wacko cast of improv comics who twist scientific research into something hilarious.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

FILM

The Picture Taker - Ernest Withers - Photographer

At this free celebration, the soon-to-be-released PBS documentary The Picture Taker will screen in advance of Black History Month and in observance of MLK Day. Filmmaker Phil Bertelsen and producer Lise Yasui will share their thoughts in a Q&A session after the film, which follows the life and career trajectory of Ernest Withers, a photographer, policeman, and FBI informant amid the civil rights movement in '60s Memphis.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. This weekend, the theme will be “Swashbuckling Generations”—expect swordplay and secret identities.

(Grand Illusion, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

ESG

Trailblazing sister-led dance-punk band ESG will play their first (and last) Seattle performance with percussion-led tunes that have been sampled by TLC, Wu-Tang Clan, the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, and Grandmaster Flash (just to name a few). They will take the stage ahead of the documentary, Are You Serious?: The ESG Story, which is set to release this spring.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Jadu Heart with Goon

British dream pop duo Jadu Heart pulls inspiration from bands like the Pixies, My Bloody Valentine, and Belle and Sebastian for their synth-infused shoegaze and psych-rock sound. They will support their latest EP, Freedom, after an opening set from dreamy rock band Goon.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

KEXP Presents: Smokey Brights - Record Release Party

The crackly and warm guitar-driven rock band Smokey Brights will celebrate the release of their new album, Broken Too, on Seattle's own Freakout Records. The album's first single "Ocean Shores" received praise from KEXP, who named it Song of the Day and described it as sparkling with "glimmering synths" and "saccharine vocals."

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

sunn O)))

Back in 2019, Stranger writer Dave Segal wrote: "sunn O)))’s records are nice, but you really need to experience the doom-drone duolive to fully appreciate the oppressive majesty of their music. When I saw them at Neumos in 2005, their sonic warfare electrified my ear hairs and rippled my pants nonstop." The pair will return to town on their Shoshin (初心) Duo tour, with press materials promising "profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume." If you're sunn O))) fan, then you probably understand what those words mean!

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

2023 Lunar New Year Fair

Hop into the Year of the Rabbit at Wing Luke Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Fair, which will include a traditional lion dance with firecrackers, raffles, ceramics and calligraphy sessions, and a family-friendly storytime.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District)

Lunar New Year 2023 Festivities Finale

Lucky Envelope will cap off their Lunar New Year celebration with special merch and three beer releases: Metal Ox Juicy IPA (a re-release), Lucky Orange IPA, and Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer. Treats from Panda Dim Sum will also be available.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

New Blood Series: Jax

Back-flipping MVP, jump rope queen, and RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 contestant Jax will head to queer/bar's MX stage as part of their blood-curdling new drag series.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Tacoma Arts Live and Seattle Theatre Group present Ailey II

Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the world-famous Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater evolved under the direction of Sylvia Waters and Troy Powell to become a show-stopping company that still showcases the country’s best dance talent. Now under the direction of Francesca Harper, the Ailey II modern dance company (described as "the younger version of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater" by the New York Times) honors Alvin Ailey's pioneering spirit with renewed passion.

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

READINGS & TALKS

Tommi Parrish in conversation with Jas Keimig

Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig will meet with Melbourne-born cartoonist, painter, and Lambda Literary Award recipient Tommi Parrish for this evening of discussion about Parrish's new tome, Men I Trust, and their other works, including the recently reprinted The Lie and How We Told It.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Celebrate Asia

Seattle Symphony will perform its annual Celebrate Asia program, which has highlighted the traditions of Seattle's Asian communities for 15 years running. This year's concert will feature a diverse program of music and dance with special guests, including acclaimed Canadian violinist and conductor Sunny Xia.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Rae Isla: Croc Rocks Residency Night 1

Seattle-, NYC-, and Mexico City-based artist Rae Isla will kick off her two-week residency at The Crocodile with her Americana-tinged pop songs that "capture the turmoils and triumphs of being a young queer woman who’s unafraid of change." She will be joined by cellist/vocalist Ollella and Molly Sides (of Thunderpussy).

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Social Housing Saves Our Stages with Hollis, Tomo Nakayama, Black Stax, and More

Local acts including pop vocalist Hollis, acclaimed synth-pop artist Tomo Nakayama, hip-hop collective Black Stax, and KEXP DJ Larry Mizell, Jr. will join forces for a benefit concert in support of I-135, an initiative to build social housing and help make Seattle affordable for artists.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Judge John Hodgman

Smarty-pants humorist John Hodgman will hit the stage alongside bailiff Jesse Thorn for this live edition of Judge John Hodgman, a Webby Award-winning podcast of fake legal wisdom and comedic close calls.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Andy Haynes

Cauliflower appreciator and Seattle native Andy Haynes will head back to his old stomping grounds for more sly stand-up, which you may have caught during one of his appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Loosely Exactly with Nicole Byer, and Comedy Central Presents.

(Laughs Comedy Club, Totem Lake, Friday-Saturday)

The Disabled List Comedy Festival 2023

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, will present the first-ever disability-focused comedy festival in the Pacific Northwest. The Disabled List Comedy Festival showcases a collective of local funny folks with disabilities, plus stand-up from out-of-town headliner Gibran Saleem.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The holidays may be over, but winter's still here—why not pretend you're in a real-deal Bavarian village? Leavenworth's Winter Karneval honors an ancient German tradition called Fasching. The charming town will brighten its streets with twinkle lights and offer performances and demos of ice carving and fire dancing alongside other snowy festivities.

(Leavenworth, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Framing Agnes

Director Chase Joynt calls upon the story of Agnes, a trans woman who participated in a '60s UCLA gender health study to covertly access gender-affirming healthcare, to "widen the frame" of trans history in Framing Agnes. The film's historical reenactments, led by a cast of trans performers, breathes new life into a little-known aspect of trans history with a spirit of collaboration.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Fremont Soupacalypse 2023

There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to get their soup fix and support local businesses during their slowest months of the year to boot. Simply amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials from Mischief on Canal, Local Tide, El Camino, Paseo, Dreamland, Petoskey's, and more restaurants. You'll collect a stamp on your passport for each soup destination—if you collect eight or more, you'll be entered for a chance to win prizes.

(Various locations, Fremont, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

We're not too proud to beg for this 12-time Tony-winning jukebox musical, which weaves the story of the Detroit Motown band's rise to fame through foot-tapping tunes and killer dance moves. Obie-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning Sergio Trujillo join heads for Ain't Too Proud, which moves to the beat of “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and other hits.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

An Endless Shift

Local theater actor, singer, and teaching artist Gloria Alcalá's solo performance An Endless Shift draws inspiration from the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, centering the perspectives and verbatim accounts of Seattle nurses who faced the harrowing virus head-on.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Wednesday-Sunday)

An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer:

This electro-synth musical follows a group of young queer pals who decide that their last night on Earth should be an epic rager. Penned by Dante Green and directed by Nansi Dwendi, An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When The World is No Longer: blends partying with pensive reflection for a surprising meditation on the human experience.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Sunday)

Bohemia

Set in 1890s Prague, this "macabre and mystical" cabaret-style musical from Mark Siano and Opal Peachey features absinthe-tinged music by Dvořák and Chopin and art nouveau moods by Alphonse Mucha, plus an alluring blend of aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, and more.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Gloria: A Life

Women's rights firecracker Gloria Steinem may occasionally misfire, but the activist and founder of Ms. magazine is still a celebrated leader of the American women’s movement. Penned by Emily Mann, Gloria: A Life traces the progress of her career as a staunch feminist, from undercover Playboy investigations in the '60s to the 2017 Women's March. The production will include a community conversation on local activist movements "inspired by the organizing principles of Black Lives Matter: Lead with Love, Low Ego, High Impact, and Move at the Speed of Trust."

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

History of Theatre: About, By, For, and Near

ACT Core Company writer and artist Reginald André Jackson unravels the artistic history of his ancestors in this world premiere production, which was created in collaboration with The Hansberry Project and director Valerie Curtis-Newton to spotlight unsung creative heroes across time.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Erika L. Sánchez, this coming-of-age play follows a 15-year-old Chicago girl whose dreams of being a famous writer are upended by her family's expectations and her sister's death.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Metamorphoses

Described as "fresh, thrilling, and twisted" by Time Out London, this inventive interpretation of Ovid's epic poems directed by Shana Cooper will be performed by a quartet of actors using "pure forms of theatrical storytelling." The mysterious blend of recognizable and rarely heard myths aims to unearth transformative human experiences.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

This Bitter Earth

In this thought-provoking, timely play directed by Brandon Ivie, a brilliant Black playwright reckons with issues of bravery, apathy, class, and race alongside his boyfriend, a white Black Lives Matter activist.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Friday-Sunday)

WINTER '23

Whim W’Him's boundary-pushing approach to contemporary dance returns with this dynamic winter program, which will feature a Seattle premiere of new work by BARE Dance Company founder Mike Esperanza, plus a new creation by Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and fresh work by Whim W’Him founder/creative director Olivier Wevers.

(Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey

Award-winning actress and producer Debra Ann Byrd presents this "tour-de-force journey of living memoir," which follows her triumphs and unique challenges growing up in foster care in Harlem, becoming a single parent, and finding the theater. Infused with multimedia elements and verses from Othello, The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey is a solo performance that feels both vulnerable and brave.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: From Shallows to Seafloor

Centering the research of marine biologist Diva Amon, this presentation looks closely at the familiar friends and freaky, otherwordly creatures that live in the deep-sea layers of Earth's biodiverse underwater ecosystems. FromShallows to Seafloor will be presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Tuesday)

VISUAL ART

Anthony White: Limited Liability

Seattle-based artist and curator Anthony White challenges symbols of material wealth and status by creating new hierarchical frameworks in drawing, painting, collage, and sculpture. White reframes the low-brow, reimagining the trivial in more lavish environments. As the 2021 Betty Bowen Award winner, he received a solo exhibition at Seattle Art Museum, so head to their third floor galleries to see his plastic sculptures, portraits, and still-lifes.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

The four decades of photography exhibited in Contact High unveil the last fifty years of hip-hop's revolutionary impact on music, culture, politics, race relations, and fashion. Over 170 images of major tastemakers (think Tupac and Missy Elliott, plus many more) provide a rare view of their creative processes and hip-hop's evolution over time.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Interstitial Volume

Seattle-based multidisciplinary artist Henry Jackson-Spieker thinks carefully about positive and negative space in Interstitial Volume, using "strategically positioned light, reflective materials, and monofilament" to create a continually shifting visual experience for the visitor. Distortions and blind spots prompt questions: How do we navigate our everyday surroundings on autopilot, and how do we respond to our environment when it suddenly changes?

(MadArt, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Friday)

Mel's Hole - PUNCH Projects

Seattle-gallery-turned-rural-arts-collective PUNCH Projects presents this eerie investigation into Mel’s Hole, which ranks eighth on thetravel.com’s20 Most Mysterious Places in the USA. So what's going on with this weird hole in Ellensburg, shouting distance from Central Washington University? Well, it might be bottomless. It also might emit "powerful beams of light." Explore the hole's mysteries through this installation, which offers a visual journey deep into the Manastash hills.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)

New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: Indie Folk

Honoring the Pacific Northwest's rich legacy of craft traditions and DIY ethos while acknowledging its Indigenous and colonist histories, New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: Indie Folk pairs handmade and "unpretentious" works by regional artists across generations with an immersive playlist created by Portland’s Mississippi Records.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Seeing Light

Focused on compositions that emphasize light and shadow, Seeing Light compiles dramatic new works by local photographers Berhanu Wells and Daniel J. Gregory.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

VIM: A Group Invitational

Innovative contemporary artists like Sofia Arnold, Markeith Woods, and Genevieve Leavold come together for this invitational group exhibition, a playful response to the archaic word "vim" (not often seen without its counterpoint word, "vigor"). VIM aims to capture the "high spirits and infectious energy" of the term through eye-popping visuals and textures.

(ZINC contemporary, Pioneer Square, Monday-Sunday)