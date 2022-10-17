The Top 80 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 17-23, 2022



MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour

The bitch is back (again)! Elton John will rocket through town for the second time on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (he swears it's actually the final tour this time) with a two-night run in Tacoma, giving Pacific Northwesterners one last chance to see him perform classics such as “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” "Bennie And The Jets," and “Your Song" live.

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

Ichiko Aoba

The word "ethereal" tends to be overused when describing music. That being said, Ichiko Aoba's 2020 album, Windswept Adan, is actually ethereal. The Japanese singer-songwriter finds a sweet spot between folk, jazz, and classical music, employing swirling strings, ocean waves, windchimes, and delicate vocals to tell the story of a fictional expedition through the East China Sea. She will support the album alongside piano-centric indie pop artist Charlie Martin.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Lissie: Carving Canyons Tour

On her fifth album, Carving Canyons, singer-songwriter Lissie channels Rumours-era Stevie Nicks with her delicate yet gravely vocals and free-flowing lyrics about heartbreak atop airy folk-rock riffs.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Sophie B. Hawkins: Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Tongues & Tails

Pop singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, which features the criminally underrated jam “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover."

(Kirkland Performance Center, Moss Bay)

READINGS & TALKS

Celeste Ng

Celeste Ng, bestselling author of Little Fires Everywhere (which became a Hulu limited series in 2020), will stop by Seattle to discuss her latest book, Our Missing Hearts. The dystopic novel thinks critically about injustices that are ignored by supposedly civilized communities; Booklist described the book as "lyrical [and] chilling."

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Chris Rock

Stand-up comedy mainstay, Emmy Award-winning actor, and recently slapped individual Chris Rock will head to Seattle (we can't decide if we're hoping for more tea on that situation, or if we'd rather never hear it mentioned again). Either way, this is bound to be a less eventful performance than his Academy Awards hosting fiasco, but just as hilarious.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FILM

Predator with Ander Monson

This one-night-only screening of Predator will feature author Ander Monson, whose recently published memoir (also called Predator) explores the dense jungles of masculinity, mass violence, and fandoms through each scene of the classic action flick. Stick around after the screening for a discussion with Monson, who will be joined in conversation by local writer, UW professor, and Predator newbie (he's never seen the film!) David Shields.

(Grand Illusion, University District)

FOOD & DRINK

Feast at the Market

This progressive meal/self-guided tour lets you eat your way through Pike Place Market, tasting appetizers, desserts and drinks from participating restaurants such as Honest Biscuits, Matt's in the Market, The Pike Brewing Company, The Pink Door, Place Pigalle Restaurant and Bar, and Café Campagne. Proceeds benefit Neighborcare Health at Pike Place Market Clinic, which provides comprehensive primary healthcare to low-income and uninsured people in downtown Seattle.

(Pike Place Market)

LIVE MUSIC

Jukebox the Ghost

Washington, DC-hailing power pop trio Jukebox the Ghost will bring their unique brand of piano-driven jams back to Seattle for an all-ages show supporting their latest album, Cheers.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Maxine Cushing Gray Distinguished Lecture

Rena Priest, a Lhaq'temish poet and the current Washington State Poet Laureate, has been selected as the University of Washington's 2022 Maxine Cushing Gray Distinguished Writing Fellow. In this livestreamed lecture, Priest will share excerpts of her thoughtful work, join in discussion with UW Tacoma Professor Danica Miller, and offer a Q&A session.

(University of Washington, Northeast Seattle)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Dracula Unleashed!: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Film Talk

Film writer John Trafton and programmer Heather Marie Bartels will lead participants into the night during this in-depth look at a legendary bloodsucker. Focusing on film depictions of Dracula, the pair will discuss early adaptations of the monster in Nosferatu, Christopher Lee's Hammer Horror interpretation, and Francis Ford Coppola's stylish '90s take.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

The La Stella Foundation and Greg Olson Productions present Spellbound: The 43rd Film Noir Series

Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, returns with Spellbound, the longest-running film noir program in the world. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deems this year's lineup "exciting and refreshing," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who calls Spellbound "the best series in Seattle film history." Don't miss screenings of A Place In The Sun, Drive, and more on Wednesday nights in October and November; the series continues this week with Night And The City.

(Stroum Jewish Community Center, Mercer Island)

FOOD & DRINK

Cascadia Cheese Festival

Lascivious ricotta. Yielding brie. Brawny gouda. Sample the best handmade cheeses from across the Pacific Northwest at Central Co-op's annual Cascadia Cheese Festival, which will feature a special cheese-focused wine tasting and a meet-and-greet with seven Washington cheesemakers, plus 20% off all cheese purchases.

(Central Co-op, Stevens)

LIVE MUSIC

Pi'erre Bourne

NYC-based rapper Pi'erre Bourne, known for his work with hip-hop heavies (and controversial figures) like Kanye West, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage, will hit the stage with songs from his new 23-track album Good Movie.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Simrit

Neo-psychedelic and ethereal wave artist Simrit takes inspiration from ancient chants, roots reggae, R&B, and classic rock for her unique sound. She will be joined by a full band for an evening of new age-y bliss.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Tourist

In a roundabout way, you’ve heard Tourist; the artist otherwise known as William Phillips cowrote Sam Smith's “Stay with Me” and won a Grammy for it. But his own solo work is subtly expressive, atmospheric, beat-light electro with the odd vocal splices and found sounds. LEILANI POLK

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Chelsea Clinton with Tae Keller

If you didn't have "learning about Chelsea Clinton's picture book" on your calendar this week, well, here's your chance to pencil it in—the former-President's-daughter-turned-writer will stop by Seattle to read from newly released children's book Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!. Clinton will be joined in conversation by the Newbery Medal–winning Seattle writer Tae Keller.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

A Conversation with Julian Aguon

Chamorro climate activist and human rights lawyer Julian Aguon will present his cross-genre book, No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies, at this talk. The coming-of-age tale blends Aguon's childhood stories with myriad calls for justice—he writes with urgency on topics of Indigenous rights, nuclear weaponry, global warming, and more. Lenika Cruz at The Atlantic described the book as "the most tender polemic I’ve ever read”—hear Aguon discuss it at this talk.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Dave Eggers

Bestselling author and household name Dave Eggers, whose memoir A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, will stop by Seattle in celebration of his 2021 novel The Every. Elliott Bay will spotlight a special hardcover edition of the book exclusive to independent bookstores.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

History Café: AI, Data, and Automated Inequity

Tech bros, listen up—for this edition of History Café, attorney Jevan Hutson, policy advocate Shankar Narayan, and State Senator Yasmin Trudeau will come together to discuss the tangled web of data, artificial intelligence, and technology, explaining how AI influences everything from healthcare options to where we live (particularly in marginalized communities).

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

The Crossword Show

Zach Sherwin, perhaps best known for his writing and performances on the Epic Rap Battles of History YouTube series, tries something a lil' different in The Crossword Show. He'll host a panel of guest comics who are challenged to solve a crossword puzzle live on stage—each time they solve a piece of the puzzle, Sherwin will use the answer as a prompt to deep-dive into wordplay and trivia knowledge.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

PIEOMETRY Book Signing + Demo with Lokokitchen

Local baker and Pieometry author Lauren Ko, known for the mind-bending geometric pie designs on her popular Instagram @lokokitchen, will demonstrate how to recreate her dazzling creations at home. You'll even get to take home a signed copy of her book to inspire your future creations.

(Graduate Hotel, Northeast Seattle)

LIVE MUSIC

Judy Collins

Since her debut album in 1961, A Maid of Constant Sorrow, graceful songstress Judy Collins has released and collaborated on over 50 albums, with additional career successes as an author, filmmaker, social activist, guitar designer, and record label founder. She's been gigging for over 50 years, so this four-night set of romantic pop, cabaret, and folk classics will be a drop in the bucket for her.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

King Princess: The Hold On Baby Tour with Dora Jar

Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist King Princess will bring her silky vocals and pop beats to town after the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Hold On Baby, which features song titles like "I Hate Myself, I Want To Party" and "Sex Shop." Bedroom pop artist Dora Jar will start the night with tracks off of her new EP, Comfortably In Pain.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Zac Brown Band: Out in the Middle Tour

Zac Brown and his multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning country rock band bring their Out In The Middle tour to the PNW for a performance featuring favorites from their discography along with recent material from their album, The Comeback, to keep things spicy.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Kira Thurman and Naomi André

Seattle Opera presents this melodic discussion between visiting scholar and professor Kira Thurman, author of Singing Like Germans: Black Musicians in the Land of Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms, and Seattle Opera Scholar-in-Residence Naomi André, author of Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement. The talk will serve as an exciting prelude to the upcoming Seattle Opera performance Tristan and Isolde.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

Luis Alberto Urrea

Luis Alberto Urrea will head to Seattle for programming surrounding his novel The House of Broken Angels, this year's Seattle Reads selection. Head to Seattle Public Library's central branch for a discussion of the "clamoring, joyful" book (Newsweek) that's got Seattleites talkin', or stream the event virtually.

(Central Library, Downtown)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Big Wild

Former Stranger contributor Andrew Gospe once described Los Angeles-based electronic artist Big Wild's sound as "organic-sounding timbres via softsynths; features for anonymous, mononymic vocalists; beats that induce head-bobbing more than dancing." He will make his way back to the PNW in support of his sophomore album, The Efferusphere, alongside Irish singer/rapper Biig Piig.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Ensign Presents: Hope in the Northwest with David Archuleta

Beloved pop vocalist David Archuleta (you might remember him as the runner-up on season seven of American Idol) will join the Ensign Symphony & Chorus for a showcase of "the proud musical heritage of the Pacific Northwest."

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Plains

Plains is the brand new partnership between indie-folk troubadours Katie Crutchfield (of Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson, who have embraced their Southern roots on their upcoming collaborative country album, I Walked With You A Ways. They will take the stage just days after its release alongside indie-rock artist MJ Lenderman.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Seattle Ladies Choir Season 19 Concerts

The Seattle Ladies Choir is back for their 19th season with choral renditions of eclectic hits, including the songs of Queen, Frightened Rabbit, Maggie Rogers, Bon Jovi, and more.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill)

The Milk Carton Kids & Katie Pruitt

Los Angeles folk duo The Milk Carton Kids bring their playful-yet-poignant pop stylings back to town to split a co-headline bill with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

AAAH!BBA: A Burlesque Tribute To Halloween & ABBA

Burlesque glamazons Irish Lashes and Pat Smear will head to The Factory Luxe for a gilded tribute to both Halloween and ABBA. (If it sounds over-the-top and campy, you're correct.) Seattle burlesque faves will "lay all their love on you" in this spooky-sparkly mash-up.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District)

Bread and Puppet: Apocalypse Defiance Circus

The 59-year-old political street theater company Bread and Puppet Theater, whose unique blend of papier maché puppetry, music, and slapstick comedy is internationally acclaimed, will head to Woodlawn Hall as part of a rare cross-country tour. The theater performed Our Domestic Resurrection Circus for the first time over 50 years ago; the performance formed the basis of their satirical approach, and they'll reprise the tradition with the prescient Apocalypse Defiance Circus this time around.

(7400 Woodlawn, Green Lake)

The Halo-Halo Cabaret: An ANHPI Cabaret Variety Show – Pop-Up Edition!

This va-va-voom cabaret variety show blends burlesque, dance, and sickening drag performances by an all-ANHPI cast.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Lewis Black

What's under Lewis Black's skin this time? Every dad's favorite ranter will point fingers and name names in Seattle this October, bringing more of the satirical skewering and brutal brilliance for which he's known and loved.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Alvvays

Canadian indie pop jewels Alvvays will perform songs off of their critically acclaimed third album, Blue Rev; the release of which overcame several delays attributed to demos and flooding damage. They will be joined by Illinois-based rock quartet Slow Pulp.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Black Lips

The Black Lips are tough to write about, since their gnarly, raucous flower-freak sound was so original and dedicated for a very small subset of music when they started grinding on their own, but now that so many shitty garage-filth-slacker-punk bands have aped their sound, it’s difficult to separate the founding fathers from the apostles. Because, of course, the Black Lips didn’t invent punk or rock or punk rock, but they did manage to shake some nasty Atlanta salt on their trade in a way that made their subgenre more surreally juvenile (and thus accessible) while also showcasing a talent for hiding real skill amid woozy shithole humor. I don’t think the most fucked-up band at the end of the night deserves a trophy, but it remains true that these guys have sacrificed some serious liver tissue for almost two decades now in a supposedly slacker genre, so some credit is still due. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Dayglow

Fresh off the heels of their new album, People in Motion, indie pop project Dayglow (led by singer-songwriter Sloan Struble) will headline an evening of catchy beats and melodic synths alongside kindred spirit Ritt Momney.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

flor: The Future Shine Tour with The Wldlfe and good problem

Having racked up opening gigs for star-studded headliners like Halsey, COIN, and Colony House, the Hood River-originating band Flor continues to improve upon their sun-drenched dream-pop on their latest release, Future Shine. They will support the new album after opening sets from pop outfit The Wldlfe and hip-hop duo good problem.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Haute Sauce: DJ Paul (Three 6 Mafia)

The legendary DJ, rapper, reality TV champ (he won first place on VH1's Famous Food!), and founding member of Three 6 Mafia will bring the heat on his A Night With tour with support from fellow rappers Vega and Marvelous.

(Q Nightclub, Capitol Hill)

Nite Wave Performs The Wedding Singer Soundtrack

High-energy '80s cover band Nite Wave will pay tribute to the beloved 1998 rom-com The Wedding Singer by performing songs from the iconic soundtrack. Look forward to hearing classics like Hall & Oates' "You Make My Dreams Come True," Madonna's "Holiday," and maybe even Adam Sandler's sappy a cappella rendition of "I Want To Grow Old With You."

(Nectar, Fremont)

The Who Hits Back! 2022 Tour

One of the Big 4 original British Invasion groups whose back catalog has withstood the test of time, the Who return for perhaps the last time to give die-hard fans a stadium-sized wallop. They’ll be rooting on singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/vocalist/lyricist Pete Townshend, whose best songs—“Instant Party,” “My Generation,” “Can’t Explain,” “The Ox” (written with John Entwistle, Keith Moon, and Nicky Hopkins), “Run Run Run,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Eminence Front,” etc.—swagger with more bravado than most from their peak era (mid ’60s–early ’70s) and country (England). For sheer sonic power and lyrical prowess, the Who are hard to beat. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Seduction: Underworld

Let the sexiness commence at this Halloween shindig co-organized by the Pan Eros Foundation and the Seattle Erotic Art Festival. Expect skintight costumes and ambient performances, and slink around on two floors of music and dance experiences.

(Gallery Erato, Pioneer Square)

The House Party: A 25th Anniversary Community Celebration

Cornerstone nonprofit Hugo House will shake the house down in celebration of 25 years of literary mischief at this community party. Grab a sliding scale ticket to support the cause, and head on down for desserts, libations, a dance party, and (of course) insightful readings.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Yep, We're Queer! A Queer '90s Pajama Party Cabaret

Flannel. Koosh balls. One of these guys. Pack 'em all in your overnighter and head to Yep, We're Queer, a "gay-ass '90s pajama party cabaret" organized by SysRiot. Slap on a pair of jammies, too—the most '90s PJ ensembles will win prizes (we're hoping for a copy of Spice World on VHS).

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

VISUAL ART

Uplifting Artists Celebration

Celebrating 20 years of Potlatch Fund Native artist grantees and their diverse contributions to the arts, the Seattle Art Museum invites the community to this 21+ gathering, which will include live music, bites, and bevvies, plus a Native art market, a fashion show, and more.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown)

SUNDAY

FOOD & DRINK

MOHAI Mercantile Literary Series: Modern Asian Baking at Home

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking (which boasts over 150,000 members), will discuss her debut cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home and show how to make one of her signature treats. The book divulges the secrets to achieving sweet and savory baked goods like miso-mochi brownies, milk bread, lemony matcha macarons, scallion pancakes, and more.

(MOHAI), South Lake Union)

LIVE MUSIC

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros

Deadheads rejoice! Grateful Dead founding member Bobby Weir will be joined by his pack of Wolf Bros as he performs classic Dead tunes, solo material, and other roots rock standards.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

L7: "Bricks Are Heavy" 30-Year Anniversary

Pacific Northwesterners like to claim L7 as one of their own, squeezing them into the narrative of grunge and riot grrrl, despite their Los Angeles origins and early-mid '80s formation (which arguably pre-dates both of the aforementioned movements). Their roots in hard rock, blues, and sludge metal also set them apart from other bands of the era. Catch the group as they reunite once again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic album Bricks Are Heavy. They will be joined by San Antonio-based punk band Fea.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Maude Latour: what is this feeling?

Swedish pop cool-girl Maude Latour will stop by on her what is this feeling? tour supporting her latest album, 001, which V Magazine described as an "introspective diary of self-acceptance, friendship, and exploration."

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SHOPPING

Northwest Record Show

Dig through crates of records and CDs from every genre under the sun, DVDs, and tons of other music-related collectibles spread out across 50+ tables. Folks who bring a food item to donate to Northwest Harvest will get one dollar off admission.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Don't Worry Darling

Between spitgate, Shiagate, and that nefarious "Miss Flo" quote, public interest in Don't Worry Darling has thus far revolved around its wacky off-screen drama. But Olivia Wilde's film sounds like a legitimately fun, chilly thriller—it stars Florence Pugh (Miss Flo herself) and Harry Styles (?!) as a '50s-era couple living in an experimental neighborhood rife with strange secrets.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu

F.W. Murnau's eerie 1922 classic Nosferatu, which Werner Herzog once described as "the greatest German film," will screen in all its batty, unsettling glory in celebration of its centennial.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday & Sunday)

Hausu

Hausu is a film that defies description, but here goes: Nobuhiko Obayashi’s cult classic is a psychedelic romp akin to Scooby-Doo on illicit drugs. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. Antics with a possessed piano, supernatural traps, and a lovely house cat named Blanche ensue.

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen's technicolor odyssey stays true to the tour de force that was David Bowie. Centering his experimental, forward-thinking vision, Moonage Daydream, the first "officially sanctioned film" about the artist, includes rare and never-before-seen footage guided by narration from Bowie himself.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

A vital voice in the Seattle film scene since '96, the Seattle Queer Film Festival is now presented in a hybrid format, showcasing a wide range of stories from diverse queer communities. Expect ten days of queer magic with in-person and virtual screening options, plus buzzy parties, meetups, filmmaker panels, workshops, and great conversation.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Nightmare on Wall Street

Continuing a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength will temporarily transform into a “fully immersive haunting experience,” with libations inspired by horror films like Midsommar, Mandy, It Follows, Child's Play, X, Carrie, The Thing, and more. They’ll switch out their usual kitschy drinkware for vessels like pumpkins and Jason Voorhees–masked tiki mugs, and employ ingredients like “candy corn orgeat.” Frightening horror-film soundtracks will contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year, the bar is accepting reservations for groups of 20 people or more, as well as private events.

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Tuesday-Saturday)

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue 2022

Here's the situation: the Georgetown Morgue, home of creepy carcasses and cremations and the site of a macabre murder, is unleashing a toxic stench in the neighborhood. Gross. Word on the street is that the smell is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a nefarious oddball named Dr. Simons—you could go investigate, but you might lose a limb or two. Who's up for the challenge?

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Thursday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Earshot Jazz Festival 2022

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences with an extensive lineup that covers live music, film screenings, social justice forums, artist panels, and more. The festival will open with a tribute to PNW jazz icon Overton Berry and continue with highlights including vintage-pop vocalist Kat Edmonson, West African singer-songwriter Habib Koité, and prolific saxophonist Charles Lloyd with his Ocean Trio.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Seattle Forest Week

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, chances are good that you find nature, at the very least, tolerable—and if you find nature tolerable, this week of greenery is for you. Seattle Forest Week will celebrate urban forests with forest bathing, bird and plant walks, literal tree-hugging, and more—check the schedule to find what appeals to you.

(Various locations, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky tells a heartwarming tale of a young Black boy whose guitarist aspirations lead him on a creative journey set to rock tunes. The jangly new musical was inspired by Seattle musical legend Jimi Hendrix—tell your kiddos he was born in ye olde 20th century.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

La Tofana's Poison Emporium

Grab your mortars and pestles, ladies, 'cuz this one's about herbal potions and crappy husbands. In 17th-century Rome, three generations of women treat physical ailments and emotional ills from their apothecary, but a sudden scandal threatens to twist their fate.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday-Sunday)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Monday-Sunday)

Occurrence 11

This edition of Spectrum Dance's Occurrence series draws from the previous 10 "occurrences" for a mash-up of choreographic play modeled after Merce Cunningham's "Event" performances.

(Spectrum Studio Theater, Central District, Thursday-Sunday)

Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh!

Acclaimed modern dance company Pilobolus will celebrate their 50th anniversary at this performance, which promises to "turn traditions sideways" with an effervescent blend of signature works and shadow play innovations. Expect the unexpected—The New Yorker reports that Pilobolus performances "[make] you feel as though you’ve glimpsed many worlds."

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, Thursday-Saturday)

Swimming While Drowning

Gritty but hopeful, this award-winning play follows a teen who lands in an LGBT shelter in Los Angeles after experiencing homophobia at home. While there, Angelo meets another youth who teaches him a thing or two about poetry and love.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

This Is Halloween 15-year Celebration

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 15 years at Triple Door with all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, we know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Tristan and Isolde

This interpretation of one of opera's most passionate and seductive works was composed by Richard Wagner based on a medieval Celtic romance. Poisons and love potions complicate matters in the short-lived royal tale led by Argentine stage director Marcelo Lombardero.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Friday & Sunday)

What the Constitution Means to Me

How might the Constitution impact generations to come? Playwright Heidi Schreck digs into it in this funny, insightful play, which traces the relationship between four generations of women.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

zoe | juniper: The Other Shore

Zoe | juniper's process often involves inquiries into perception, empathy, and connection, using play to create ever-evolving, inquisitive disruptions. Part dance performance, part art object, and part digital installation, their ongoing work The Other Shore aims to deviate from Eurocentric audience-viewer relationships to challenge typical conventions of looking at art.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

VISUAL ART

Boren Banner Series: Molly Jae Vaughan

Seattle-based artist Molly Jae Vaughan's After Boucher project reinterprets drawings by French artist François Boucher to include mythical trans and genderqueer figures in a luscious, pastoral Rococo setting. As part of the ongoing Boren Banner Series, Vaughan's work becomes bigger and more visible on the facade of the Frye Art Museum, an act that reaffirms the visibility and agency of trans people inside and outside the institutional space.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Chihuly

Dale Chihuly, the blown glass master who needs no introduction, is the focus of this solo exhibition, which curates his experimentations in contemporary and traditional glass techniques over his illustrious five-decade career.

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Chronicles of A Global East

While the Silk Road facilitated connection in the premodern world, artistic traditions might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about maritime trade routes. Learn more about the development of transnational art in this exhibit, which includes artifacts embedded with complicated histories.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Fluid In Nature

Lummi artist Dan Friday and Tlingit artists Preston Singletary and Raven Skyriver come together in Fluid in Nature, a contemporary glass exhibition that merges modern approaches with traditional Native imagery and techniques for a potent celebration of the three glass masters.

(Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday)

Joey Veltkamp: SPIRIT!

Queer folk artist Joey Veltkamp gravitates to fiber arts, combining images and text from his Puget Sound home in cheeky works that reference everything from roadside signs to retired ferries. SPIRIT!, which includes soft sculptures, flags, and quilts, makes a playful reference to hippie mysticism and school spirit. The exhibition is staged as a cross between a country fair and a school auditorium, pulling from relatable scenes past and present to create a joyful nostalgia and queer sentimentality. There's even a resurrection of Pantry, Veltkamp’s ongoing collaboration with his partner Ben Gannon in which local berries and flowers are used to make conceptual jams and jellies. Yum!

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Patte Loper: Laboratory for Other Worlds

Patte Loper's multimedia practice meshes painting, drawing, video, installation, and performance, rooted in the application of painterly gesture and logic to create still life- and landscape-inspired three-dimensional forms. In Laboratory for Other Worlds, the experimental artist builds a landscape of animations, sounds, and objects that envision new ways of being in the world, all informed by the ecological crisis we currently face.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Wuon-Gean Ho: Right Here, Right Now—Stories from These Times

Wuon-Gean Ho's narrative-driven prints contain hidden clues hinting at the Cambridge-educated artist's personal stories. Observing the works featured in Ho's solo exhibition, Right Here, Right Now—Stories from These Times, is a little like a treasure hunt—her linocut prints are stylized and dreamy, yet relatable and surprisingly funny.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday)