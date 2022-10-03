

MONDAY

FILM

SIFF Film Talks series: Paul Verhoeven

Whether or not you spend much time thinking about the guy who made Robocop, Paul Verhoeven's oeuvre is worth a deep dive—the Dutch provocateur has earned cult status for his dark, satirical, and boundary-blasting films like Total Recall, Basic Instinct, and Showgirls. In this series, SIFF will explore Verhoeven's works in four themed film talks and screen six of his most iconic films, concluding with a showing of his 2021 flick Benedetta (it's about lesbian nuns) on October 3 and a final film talk about Verhoeven's 21st-century controversies on October 5.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

In Person Signing: Molly Gilbert, Sheet Pan Sweets

Cookbook author Molly Gilbert, founder of the blog Dunk and Crumble, is following up her hit release Sheet Pan Suppers with a compendium on all you need to know to create simple desserts with your beloved baking sheet, from galettes to kitchen sink cookies to pumpkin tiramisu rolls. You'll have a chance to purchase a copy and get it signed.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

LIVE MUSIC

Imarhan

Algerian quintet Imarhan blends traditional Taureg sounds with contemporary funk and pop for a danceable psychedelic explosion of sound. Catch them on tour supporting their new album, Aboogi, which features dearly departed poet and guitarist Mohamed At Itlale.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

In This Moment

Looking like a Lady Gaga-fronted Rob Zombie side project, In This Moment concoct metal out of blues traditions, operatic drama, and straight-up sludge. Their seventh full-­length album, Mother, combines both covers and original songs, with unique renditions of Queen's "We Will Rock You" (featuring Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen) and Mazzy Star's "Into Dust."

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Melt-Banana, Wand, and Deaf Club

Japanese noise rock duo Melt-Banana are known for their fast-tempo grindcore that combines electronica, experimental, and pop sounds. LA-based psych-rock outfit Wand will start the night alongside hardcore punk ensemble Deaf Club.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

My Chemical Romance

Just in time for spooky season, Black Parade leaders My Chemical Romance will bring their theatrical brand of pop-punk to Seattle for the first time in over a decade on their reunion tour. Don't miss opening sets from emo rock legends Taking Back Sunday and local legend Kimya Dawson (of The Moldy Peaches).

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

READINGS & TALKS

Andrew Sean Greer presents Less is Lost

Andrew Sean Greer, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his “bedazzling, bewitching, and be-wonderful” (New York Times​) novel Less, will head to Seattle to discuss his spankin' new novel, Less is Lost. The book sees Less's main character take a complicated road trip across the United States—grab a copy from Third Place Books for the public signing, and prep your questions for Greer's audience Q&A.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Rain City Showcase: Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers

It's been almost 5,300 days since the Sonics played basketball in Seattle; their last home game was April 13, 2008, and they ended that fateful season with a shockingly awful 20-62 record. In a new city (Oklahoma City) with a new name (Oklahoma City Thunder) the team qualified for the playoffs in the 2009-10 season, won the division title the next year, and then won the Western Conference and went to the NBA Finals the year after that. Rude. For years rich men have discussed bringing an NBA team back to Emerald City but there's something about this new batch of rumors that feels... possible? Maybe? On September 6 Las Vegas-based sports reporter Willie Ramierez tweeted, "Multiple sources have told me the NBA want to finally announce expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle during the Clippers' two preseason games at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena." !!!!!, right? BUT THEN HE DELETED THE TWEET and a number of other sports reporters and outlets have since said their own sources tell them otherwise. But isn't that what the NBA would want us to believe? If it is true, and they are expanding (pleaseohpleasephpleasephplease), my money's on an announcement during Monday night's Rain City Showcase. The wait will be almost as exciting as the game itself. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

An Evening with Issa Rae

There is little Issa Rae hasn't done in her professional life. She co-created and starred in the Emmy Award-winning series television series Insecure, she's starred in and executive produced multiple critically acclaimed films, oh, and she also wrote tenderly and hilariously about her life thus far in a New York Times best-selling book, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl (which is also the name of her award-winning web series that kicked off her whole career in 2011 because no, she is never not creating something wonderful). She's been nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes, and she's won Black Reel Awards and NAACP Image Award, and through it all, she's constantly using her platform to elevate fellow Black creators and advocate for human rights. There's no doubt Rae has stories to tell and advice to share and on Tuesday she will sit down with Seattle's own New York Times bestselling author (and former Stranger contributor) Ijeoma Oluo for a conversation that's sure to be as inspirational as it is hilarious. Go bask in their brilliance. This show is rescheduled from April; tickets to April's event will be honored. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FILM

REEL BLACK: Sidney Poitier and the Legacy of Black Film

SIFF will partner with Langston for this fresh Film Talks series, which explores the fascinating legacy of actor and leftist civil rights trailblazer Sidney Poitier in celebration of new documentary Sidney. SIFF will cycle through several of Poitier's most thought-provoking flicks, including The Slender Thread this week, and close the series with an in-depth film talk at Langston on December 6.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

The Paper Kites

Melbourne-hailing folk-rock quintet The Paper Kites, known for their tender harmonies and delicate finger-picked guitar, will return to town for a headlining show supporting their 2021 album, Roses. British singer-songwriter Rosie Carney will come along for the ride.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Andy Weir

Sci-fi novelist Andy Weir, the visionary voice behind The Martian and Artemis, now celebrates the paperback release of his 2021 instant bestseller Project Hail Mary. Take a cosmic voyage with Weir as he discusses the details behind the book, which was described by Kirkus Reviews as a "science fiction masterwork."

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Bonny Light Horseman

Folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman—the project of Tony-winning singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell, the National's Josh Kaufman, and Fruit Bats' Eric D. Johnson—will play downtempo jams off of their new album, Rolling Golden Holy, which reimagines centuries-old folk standards. They will be joined by indie Americana artist Alela Diane.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Prince Royce: Classic Tour

Dominican American pop sensation Prince Royce, known for his collaborations with Shakira, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, and more, will finally embark on his biggest tour yet (originally scheduled for March 2020, oop) in support of his new album, Alter Ego.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha

Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarashina, a "mixed-blood, middle-aged, nonbinary femme disabled and autistic writer, disability and transformative justice cultural and movement worker of Burgher and Tamil Sri Lankan, Irish and Galician ascent," will celebrate the release of their new book The Future is Disabled: Prophecies, Love Notes, and Mourning Songs in this virtual program. The book is a love letter to disabled QTBIPOC, and imagines a future in which disability justice is prioritized in the face of fascism and climate crisis.

(Central Library, Downtown)

Mike Duncan

Bona fide history buff Mike Duncan, host of hit podcasts The History of Rome and Revolutions, will head to Seattle to celebrate the paperback release of his bestseller Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution, described as "a wealth of information [in] a crisp and readable narrative" by Publishers Weekly.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

UW Farm Harvest Dinner Fundraiser

Help UW Farm greet the fall harvest with a three-course, family-style dinner prepared by local chef Seth Fernald, using locally harvested ingredients straight from the UW Farm. The meal will be complemented by sparkling wine from Treveri Cellars, red wine from Andrew Januik, 4Good Hard Seltzer, and beer from Burke-Gilman Brewing.

(UW Center For Urban Horticulture, Laurelhurst)

LIVE MUSIC

Amyl and The Sniffers

The latest great band to come out of Melbourne, Australia, is Amyl and the Sniffers, a quartet that brings a ton of ’70s swagger to its sound without coming off as a bad pastiche. The centerpiece is frontwoman Amy Taylor, who sing-shouts the ultra-catchy songs with a sharp, staccato style and a charming snarl. Her band rips, too, hovering somewhere between the chunky rock riffs of AC/DC and the buzzy punk of the Ramones. BEN SALMON

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Cuarteto Latinoamericano

Renowned Latinx string quartet Cuarteto Latinoamericano will explore the connections in Mexican visual art, history, and culture through the music of six composers: Ignacio de Jerusalem, Gustavo Campa, Manuel Ponce, Carlos Chávez, Silvestre Revueltas, and Gabriela Ortiz. A narrated multi-media presentation of paintings from Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and other contemporary artists will accompany the music.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Dominic Fike: Out Of Order Tour

In 2017, indie rapper-turned-Euphoria star Dominic Fike put out a Soundcloud album, Don't Forget About Me, while on house arrest, which scored him a $4 million deal with Columbia Records the following year. Of his latest album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, Fader writes, "The new songs, even in their unfinished state, are more sophisticated than those on Don’t Forget About Me without being indulgent or overwrought."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Florence + The Machine with Wet Leg

On their latest album, Dance Fever, ethereal pop heavies Florence + the Machine pull inspiration from eclectic sources such as 1973's The Wicker Man, the pre-Raphaelite sisterhood, choreomania, and alt-folk artists like Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams. They will be joined by British indie-rock duo Wet Leg, supporting their self-titled debut album.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Heaven 17

British new wave legends Heaven 17 will jam out while you sing along to their classics like "Save It For Later" and "Mirror In the Bathroom." Considering that keyboardists Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh formed the group after leaving '80s synth-pop band The Human League, you may even hear their megahit "Don't You Want Me."

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Aussie rock sensations King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, whom Mercury contributor Chris Sutton described as combining "Thee Oh Sees' aggressively raw work ethic with the Flaming Lips' visionary shape-shifting," will take the stage just ahead of releasing their 21st (!) studio album, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from indie folk artist Leah Senior.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Pictures at an Exhibition

Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong will lead the Seattle Symphony in a performance of three lush orchestral works. Paul Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice will open the night, followed by Modest Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, and finally R. Strauss' Duet Concertino, executed by guest performers Benjamin Lulich and Seth Krimsky.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

The Afghan Whigs

Beloved alt-rock outfit The Afghan Whigs will hit the stage shortly after the release of their first album in five years, How Do You Burn?, which Pitchfork described as boasting "mixtape-like eclecticism, communal bonhomie, and psychedelic texture that feel untethered to the Whigs’ past playbooks."

(The Showbox, Downtown)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Downtown Kent Wine Walk

Sample autumnal wines and spirits from local producers while exploring historic downtown Kent.

(Various locations, Downtown Kent)

LIVE MUSIC

Daði Freyr: The Fabulous, Wonderful & Nice Tour

Reykjavík-based pop aficionado Daði Freyr, who represented Iceland in the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, will stop in Seattle on his Fabulous, Wonderful, & Nice tour. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from local folk-pop artist Tomo Nakayama.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Chaotica: All Heauxs' Eve!!!

Chaotica Productions's All Heaux' Eve is, well, chaotic—the salacious variety show is a mash-up of trapeze and burlesque, kazoos and cellos, drag divas, and contemporary ballet. Basically, if you're into any form of art, you'll dig this. Head to Yaw Theater for a bit of classical music and ballet, and stay for the "witchy rituals and butts."

(Yaw Theater, Georgetown)

Trixie and Katya Live!

Ding dong!!! Drag's most dynamic duo is back, and they're paying homage to classic girls' road trip buddy comedies like To Wong Foo, Crossroads, and Barb and Star. Get a load of the latest hijinks from the powerhouse drag cuties and BFFs (they've co-hosted several shows and web series together, and co-written a book.) Don't worry, they're still down to earth—after all, Trixie did grow up using an outhouse.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

VISUAL ART

Public Fall Exhibitions Opening Party at MoM!

Contemporary aesthetes Museum of Museums will re-open to the public with this party-slash-show-preview, unveiling their buzzy new exhibitions and installations for fall. Head to the shindig for live tunes and a full bar while checking out fresh work from Tariqa Waters, Moses Sun, Kerstin Graudins, and others; attendees can also scope out six Collide-O-Scope classics in the Mudede Theater and other sound and video projects installed throughout the space.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill)

SATURDAY

BIPOC

The Business of Books: How to Start a Book-Related Business: A Workshop for BIPOC Entrepreneurs

BIPOC lit lovers, gather 'round! This free workshop on book-related entrepreneurship invites those interested in starting their own business to learn more about the industry, engage in roundtable discussions, and build community. Speakers include Gary Luke, editor and former publisher of Seattle-based Sasquatch Books, and children's book author Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II, as well as recently retired, award-winning Elliott Bay Book Company employee Karen Maeda Allman and queer Chicana poet Christina Vega.

(Seattle Public Library, Beacon Hill)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Water Lantern Festival 2022

This family-friendly festival invites attendees to scrawl a meaningful message on an LED-lit lantern, then watch it drift across Green Lake in a beautiful, peaceful display. (Don't worry, it's eco-friendly.) Arrive early in the afternoon and make a day of it—attendees will find food trucks, live music, and other activities on site.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake)

FILM

Earshot Jazz Double Feature: No Maps On My Taps and About Tap

As part of the Earshot Jazz Festival , the longstanding creative nonprofit will co-present this toe-tapping double feature of documentaries by NYC filmmaker George T. Nierenberg. No Maps On My Taps (1979) is widely regarded as having ushered in a tap dance renaissance; About Tap, released six years later, focuses on the stories of legendary tappers Sandman Sims, Chuck Green, and Bunny Briggs, and shares the significant role of tap dancing within Black cultural heritage.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Cheese and Meat Festival

The world is your cheese plate at this celebration of all things cured meat and fromage. At the door, you’ll be greeted with a tasting glass and charcuterie board, and then left to your own devices to wander around curating the platter of your dreams with samples from vendors.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Alec Benjamin

Shortly after the release of his sophomore album, (Un)Commentary, rising pop singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will return to town with support from like-minded singer Claire Rosinkranz.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Alexander 23

Grammy-nominated producer and pop troubadour Alexander 23 is known for his work with stars like Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, John Mayer, and more. He will take the stage in support of his debut album, Aftershock, an acoustically charged collection of songs with witty one-liners about heartbreak e.g. “I wonder if your therapist likes me, I guess it depends on how much of the truth you tell to her." Canadian singer-songwriter Renforshort will open.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Alex Cameron with Loah

Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron will bring his off-kilter synth-pop and indie rock back to Portland supporting his new album, Oxy Music. The concept album explores the story of a man suffering from opioid addiction. Don't miss an opening set from Irish-Sierra Leonean singer-songwriter Loah.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Deadbeats

Shove away the impending autumn blues with a neon night of bass-heavy EDM at breakneck-beat speed courtesy of live sets by Zeds Dead and the rest of their Deadbeat friends, including Peekaboo, Of The Trees, Imanu, Notlo, and Superave.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Earshot Jazz Festival 2022

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences with an extensive lineup that covers live music, film screenings, social justice forums, artist panels, and more. The festival will open with a tribute to PNW jazz icon Overton Berry and continue with highlights including vintage-pop vocalist Kat Edmonson, West African singer-songwriter Habib Koité, and prolific saxophonist Charles Lloyd with his Ocean Trio.

(Various locations)

Seattle Rock Orchestra Performs Led Zeppelin I & II

The self-proclaimed “coolest orchestra in town,” Seattle Rock Orchestra, will pay tribute to Led Zeppelin's seminal debut albums, which were released the same year back in 1969. Bob along to hard rock classics like “Bring It On Home,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On,” and many more, as they’re reimagined with strings with strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and a rotating cast of guest vocalists.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Todd Snider: The American Troubadour Tour

Trapped in that between-rock-and-a-country place that hobbled Lucinda Williams for so long, Todd Snider is the best American songwriter you've maybe never heard of. The Williams comparison is an imperfect one: Snider doesn't seem driven to strive for a career culmination/breakthrough à la Car Wheels on a Gravel Road (he makes great records, not masterworks), plus he's 10,000 times funnier than Williams could ever be, even if she were wearing a rainbow wig and chasing a dog with a ham in its mouth. Along with his killer wit, Snider's signature is a miraculous lack of sentimentality. As a weathered, perceptive, fortysomething working artist, Snider's subjects often come from the hard-luck American underbelly. But Snider's heroes aren't beautiful losers—they're day-labor construction workers who pay by the week at roadside motels. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Shrek Rave: Swamp-O-Weeen

If you've ever wanted to get down at a swamp-style Halloween party inspired by Donkey, Shrek, Fiona, or Lord Farquaad, here's your chance. You may be asking "Why?" and we guess the only answer would be "Why not?" It's a thing, and a thing whose NYC event was attended by Rico Nasty and Jaboukie Young-White, no less. So what're you waiting for? Get your game on, go playyyy!

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Queer/Bar’s Five Year Anniversary with Violet Chachki and Gottmik

Queer/Bar will celebrate five years of Capitol Hill realness with this drag doubleheader featuring RuPaul's Drag Race season seven winner, tiny-waisted icon, and "one-of-a-kind collectible" Violet Chachki alongside heated angel, makeup maven, and Drag Race season 13 competitor Gottmik.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Stephanie Simek: tied to the moon, tide to the moon

Multifaceted maker Stephanie Simek (she's previously created a room-sized crystal radio, self-assembling keys, and an observatory tower in Corinth, Vermont) will present new three-dimensional works in this solo exhibition. Tied to the moon, tide to the moon is derived from an "unenacted" play that the artist penned in 2020; a text by artist Charles Stobbs III accompanies the exhibition.

(Veronica, Mount Baker)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Lake Street Dive with Devon Gilfillian

Boston-based pop group Lake Street Dive will bring their dance party-ready tunes, rooted in R&B, blues, and jazz, to town in support of their latest release, Obviously, which explores themes of climate change and womanhood. Don't miss an opening set from soul singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Terrible, Thanks For Asking

The question "How are you?" has lost its power in modern society—typically, our impulse is to respond positively, never revealing what's really bubblin' under the surface. So, what's the point of asking at all? What might we ask, or respond, instead? How might we operate more honestly on this fruitcake of a planet?! Well, that's where author Nora McInerny comes in. On her award-winning narrative podcast Terrible, Thanks for Asking, folks are encouraged to share their actual life experiences, and it gets real; The New York Times calls it "a gift."

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Jodi Picoult's work is often categorized as "chick lit," or something your mom might like, but you'd be wise to give the 28-time bestselling novelist, Harvard grad, and Wonder Woman writer's work a second glance—Picoult's family sagas tend to have underpinnings of social commentary and deep moral dilemmas. Alongside her bestselling co-writer Jennifer Finney Boylan, Picoult will present their new novel, Mad Honey, in conversation with celebrated librarian Nancy Pearl.

(University Book Store, Northeast Seattle)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

The Pacific Northwest True Crime Fest

True crime freaks, take a break from your binge of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story this weekend to link up with other mystery lovers, hear live tapings with Pacific Northwest podcasters, and kick ass in a self-defense class. Guest speakers include Gregg Olson, a New York Times bestselling crime writer, and Steve Hodel, a former Hollywood homicide detective and author of Black Dahlia Avenger: A Genius for Murder.

(Green River Community College, Lea Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Don't Worry Darling

Between spitgate, Shiagate, and that nefarious "Miss Flo" quote, public interest in Don't Worry Darling has thus far revolved around its wacky off-screen drama. But Olivia Wilde's film sounds like a legitimately fun, chilly thriller—it stars Florence Pugh (Miss Flo herself) and Harry Styles (?!) as a '50s-era couple living in an experimental neighborhood rife with strange secrets.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Forbidden Love: The Unashamed Stories of Lesbian Lives

When lesbian pulp fiction emerged in the '50s, it had its fair share of problems—these "taboo" stories were often sensationalized and seen as immoral. Even so, this literature helped develop a burgeoning underground lesbian movement that was as vibrant as it was dangerous. In the 1992 documentary Forbidden Love: The Unashamed Stories of Lesbian Lives, women at the center of the mid-century lesbian bar culture share their stories. The film's eye-opening accounts are set to a sweet soundtrack of '50s and '60s hits.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

2022 HUMP! Film Festival - Streaming

On weekends through October 16, draw a bubble bath and stream the 2022 selections from Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival, a kinky celebration of all genders and orientations.

(Virtual, Friday-Sunday)

Orcas Island Film Festival

Over 30 buzzy flicks will screen as part of Orcas Island's annual film festival, which Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede describes as "the crème de la crème of the first-tier festival circuit."

(Various locations, Orcas Island, Thursday-Sunday)

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen's technicolor odyssey stays true to the tour de force that was David Bowie. Centering his experimental, forward-thinking vision, Moonage Daydream, the first "officially sanctioned film" about the artist, includes rare and never-before-seen footage guided by narration from Bowie himself.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Riotsville, USA

Sierra Pettengill's Riotsville, U.S.A. is a surreal examination of the militarization of the United States police force as a response to the class and social consciousness gained by Black and other marginalized communities in the late 1960s. Riotsville, U.S.A. is solely composed of archival footage—clips come from the Riotsville tapes, the barely covered protests around the 1968 Republican National Convention in Miami Beach, and talk show film from the progressive but short-lived evening talk show PBL. Threading it all together is powerful narration—written by critic Tobi Haslett and spoken by Charlene Modeste—which ruminates on the images onscreen. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Seattle Latino Film Festival

This year's Seattle Latino Film Festival coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month to bring vital cross-cultural perspectives to venues city-wide. Highlights include It Runs In The Family, a Dominican documentary about a queer filmmaker, and Gaspar, a Bolivian drama following the relationship between a musician and his son.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of festival faves like Butterfly in the Sky, which revisits the sweet story behind Reading Rainbow, and Come Back Anytime, which follows a self-taught Japanese ramen master's life.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Unstreamable

Your favorite internet personalities magically jump off the computer screen and into real life this weekend as Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns present this series of films that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least). Burns and Keimig have an encyclopedic knowledge of lost media. Through their Unstreamable column—now published on Scarecrow Video's blog—they've written more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history. Now they’ll share some of their favorite unstreamable films on the big screen, starting with Bob Fosse’s 1979 hit All That Jazz. Future titles include The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (making a real hard left on the tone, there), Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, and Drew Barrymore’s Poison Ivy from 1992. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

21st Annual Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival

Port Angeles's nationally recognized crab extravaganza, whose claim to fame is apparently having been featured in a question on Jeopardy!, offers copious crustaceans, as well as a chowder cook-off, a "grab-a-crab" derby, local beer and wine, craft vendors, live music, art, chances to learn about Native American heritage in the Pacific Northwest, and more.

(Port Angeles Waterfront, Friday-Sunday)

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.

(Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, Friday-Saturday)

Seattle Fresh Hop Beer Festival 2022

This festival features an extensive selection of fresh hop beers from around the Northwest, in addition to food trucks, games, competitions, an awards ceremony, and even a dog costume contest.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, Friday-Saturday)

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue 2022

Here's the situation: the Georgetown Morgue, home of creepy carcasses and cremations and the site of a macabre murder, is unleashing a toxic stench in the neighborhood. Gross. Word on the street is that the smell is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a nefarious oddball named Dr. Simons—you could go investigate, but you might lose a limb or two. Who's up for the challenge?

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Thursday-Sunday)

Stalker Farms 2022

The "haunted corn trails" of Stalker Farms would challenge even the most corntastic among us. If you're into being publicly frightened (who isn't, right?), head to this immersive Halloween attraction, where you'll find ghoulish actors following horrifying original plot lines for "Slasher Family Homestead," "Pogo's Funny Farm," and more.

(Stocker Farms, Snohomish, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

In the Time of the Butterflies

Based on the '94 novel by Julia Alvarez, this production (the first in Book-It Repertory Theatre's 2022/23 season ) tells the story of four sisters in the Dominican Republic living under former President Trujillo's authoritarian rule, and the revolution that would shape their lives and their country.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

2022 Men in Dance Festival: In The Flesh/In The Frame

This two-weekend celebration of "cutting-edge male-identifying concert dance" kicks off with a live onstage performance of In the Flesh, featuring 10 local and far-flung dancers, followed by In the Frame, a screening program of original dance flicks.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

SHe Said by Jen Ayers

Directed by Daryle Conners with performances from "gender-bending neo-burlesque" dancer Marc Kenison (AKA Waxie Moon) and an all-star band, this glam musical explores gender identity through diverse dance forms paired with storytelling, soul pop, and more.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Swimming While Drowning

Gritty but hopeful, this award-winning play follows a teen who lands in an LGBT shelter in Los Angeles after experiencing homophobia at home. While there, Angelo meets another youth who teaches him a thing or two about poetry and love.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

What the Constitution Means to Me

How might the Constitution impact generations to come? Playwright Heidi Schreck digs into it in this funny, insightful play, which traces the relationship between four generations of women.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Where We Belong

Seattle Rep's 2022/23 season jump-starts with this solo piece about an Indigenous theater-marker whose new life in England is rattled by the Brexit vote and the country's colonialist ideals.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

zoe | juniper: The Other Shore

Zoe | juniper's process often involves inquiries into perception, empathy, and connection, using play to create ever-evolving, inquisitive disruptions. Part dance performance, part art object, and part digital installation, their ongoing work The Other Shore aims to deviate from Eurocentric audience-viewer relationships to challenge typical conventions of looking at art.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

The Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair

If collectible books, maps, autographs, posters, and manuscripts get your heart pumping, you won't wanna miss The Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair, a veritable who's who of ephemera lovers hawking everything from broadsides to fine bindings. The fair attracts dealers from all over the world, so you're bound to find something rare and unusual.

(Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure

Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure offers a comprehensive view of the modernist sculptor's visionary triumphs in the postwar era. The first-ever Giacometti exhibition in the Pacific Northwest, it compiles over 100 busts, statues, paintings, drawings, and prints that highlight the artist's idiosyncratic, vulnerable style. The retrospective also includes snapshots from the artist's studio, captured by Richard Avedon, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and other photography masters.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Chihuly

Dale Chihuly, the blown glass master who needs no introduction, is the focus of this solo exhibition, which curates his experimentations in contemporary and traditional glass techniques over his illustrious five-decade career.

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

GUM BABY: Tariqa Waters

Tariqa Waters, contemporary artist and founding owner of Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum and Gallery, presents glass sculptures and subversive imagery in GUM BABY. The immersive installation and "temporary memorial to the assured" references the distorted tall tales of Americana; Waters calls out contradictions through a larger-than-life, technicolor aesthetic.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Jeremy Shaw: Liminals

Berlin-based artist Jeremy Shaw's ambiguous, conceptual work considers how transcendental experiences might translate in documentary filmmaking, music video, visual art, and scientific research. He's interested in the limbo space wherein belief systems and histories clash and gray areas form. In this exhibition, Shaw pairs lens-refracted photographs with the futuristic ethnography video Liminals, part of his Quantification Trilogy. Staged as a documentary TV show, Liminals imagines a world where humans are meant to feel a sense of belonging without myth or ritual practices.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Nina Chanel Abney: Fishing Was His Life

Nina Chanel Abney describes her work as “colorfully seductive” and “deceptively simple,” and she's not wrong—influenced by modern media, Abney's works may seem subtly familiar, but they contain a depth of embedded critique on politics, race, sexuality, and celebrity. Recently, Abney has drawn from pastoral painting traditions, centering Black subjects to celebrate their resilience and draw attention to histories of exploitative labor; for Fishing Was His Life, she focuses on Black fishing culture and labor through painting and collage. As part of this exhibition, Abney will also apply her bold aesthetic language to the Henry's exterior banner.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Srijon Chowdhury: Same Old Song

Expect the unexpected when looking at Srijon Chowdhury's oil paintings—the Portland-based artist moves fluidly between stylized and realist aesthetics, reinterpreting the traditional genres of family portraiture, biblical scenes, and vanitas through a deep commitment to all things existential, apocalyptic, and mystical.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Wuon-Gean Ho: Right Here, Right Now—Stories from These Times

Wuon-Gean Ho's narrative-driven prints contain hidden clues hinting at the Cambridge-educated artist's personal stories. Observing the works featured in Ho's solo exhibition, Right Here, Right Now—Stories from These Times, is a little like a treasure hunt—her linocut prints are stylized and dreamy, yet relatable and surprisingly funny.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; opening)