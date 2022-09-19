

MONDAY

FILM

Black Lizard

Fans of Funeral Parade of Roses (if you know, you know) will bow down for this kitschy avante-garde fantasy. Based on a novel by freaky-deaky pulp writer Edogawa Ranpo (fun fact: he constructed his pen name to sound like "Edgar Allen Poe"), Black Lizard was adapted into a stage play by Yukio Mishima in the '60s. The play was then reinterpreted by Kinji Fukasaku in this '68 flick about a jewel thief and a sharp detective. Black Lizard stars legendary drag performer Akihiro Miwa, a close friend of Mishima; viewers will also catch Mishima in an on-screen cameo as a human taxidermy specimen!

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Wild Rivers: Sidelines World Tour

Toronto quartet Wild Rivers will bring their lush harmony-driven folk-pop live to town on their Sidelines tour, supporting their new album of the same name. Indie-pop artist Violet Skies will open.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Eckhart Tolle

Deemed “the most popular spiritual author in the United States” by The New York Times, Tolle weaves together simple teachings to encourage a life of increased peace and presence. Learn directly from Tolle’s profound guidance at this talk, where he'll share his thoughts on consciousness transformation with characteristic humor and warmth.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Girl in Red

Twenty-three-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven (AKA girl in red) initially blew up on YouTube with her tearful bedroom pop tunes about heartbreak, mental health, and queer love, accompanied by picturesque music videos. She will take the stage in support of her debut full-length If I Could Make It Go Quiet, which was produced by Finneas (Billie Eilish's big brother). Aussie pop singer Blake Rose will open.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Julian Lage

Virtuosic guitarist Julian Lage blends the borders of folk, bluegrass, and jazz for a unique style that has earned him several albums with the prestige jazz label Blue Note. He will support his last release, View With A Room, alongside singer-songwriter Izzy Oram Brown.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Lauv: The All 4 Nothing Tour with Hayley Kiyoko

San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Ari Staprans Leff, better known by his stage name Lauv, brings his R&B-infused pop sounds to the WaMu as part of his All 4 Nothing tour. Adored pop singer and actress Hayley Kiyoko will get the show started with tracks off her sophomore album, Panorama.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Momma with Pardoner

Last year, Stranger writer Jas Keimig wrote: "'Momma' is what I call my mother; it’s equal parts affectionate and deferent. The Los Angeles–based indie-rock duo of this name makes quiet, lo-fi tunes that maybe remind me of Girlpool or, like, a less intensely sad Elliott Smith. Their songs are earnest and simple, unspooling and unassuming." They will play tracks from their new album, Household Name, after an opening set from Bay Area indie trio Pardoner.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Novo Amor

Novo Amor, the project of Welsh singer-songwriter Ali Lacey, will stop by to promote his latest album, Antarctican Dream Machine, which utilizes delicate strings, finger-picked melodies, and yearning vocals that melds into emotional indie folk à la Bon Iver.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Russian Circles with REZN

Metal doesn’t always have to be accompanied by piercing screams, squeals, or growls. In fact, a lot of the genre’s power can come from what dins under the surface, or what isn't even there at all. For more than a decade, Chicago trio Russian Circles has proven this to be true, often forgoing vocals altogether with their immersive instrumentals. Like Godspeed You! Black Emperor's hesher cousin, the band’s atmospheric post-metal never grows stale. CERVANTE POPE

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Abdulrazak Gurnah

Abdulrazak Gurnah, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, will discuss his lauded 2020 book Afterlives in this talk and Q&A session with author Sonora Jha. Gurnah's expansive novel of displacement and erasure offers a stark description of the colonization of east Africa.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Randall Munroe in conversation with Dr. Emily Levesque

Randall Munroe, who created the simplistic, sarcastic, and hugely popular webcomic xkcd, will hit Seattle to discuss his new book What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions with University of Washington astronomer Emily Levesque. You might learn the answers to questions you didn't even know you had, like whether humans can eat clouds, or how much saliva it'd take to fill a swimming pool.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Anuel AA

Latin trap superstar Anuel AA will swing through town on his Legends Never Die tour, supporting his latest release, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren. Earlier this year, he issued a vague teaser of the tour: “It’s not only music. It’s more than that. You won’t understand until you’re there.” Consider us intrigued!

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

GIVĒON

Known best for features on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" and Justin Bieber's "Peaches," chart-topping R&B artist Givēon will stop by Seattle with songs from his debut album, Give or Take, which explores themes of fame, love, and heartbreak.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Grace Jones

Hot off the heels of her feature on Beyoncé's Renaissance, the illustrious singer, model, actress, and all-around icon Grace Jones will grace us with her presence, performing her definitive dance floor anthems. Prior to the show, we recommend watching Sophie Fiennes' acclaimed documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami for an even deeper appreciation.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Lady Wray with Brainstory

There has been a Sharon Jones-sized hole in my heart since the Dap-Kings lead singer passed away in 2016. Fortunately, the Virginia-born singer-songwriter Nicole Monique Wray, better known as Lady Wray, is here to fill it. A bit more soulful and less funky than Jones, the church-raised voice of Lady Wray channels Aretha Franklin at her “Amazing Grace” best with just a hint of rasp to enrich the vocal texture. Delicate flute and choice piano chords underpin “Piece of Me,” the title track of her sophomore release out on Big Crown Records. But I’m partial to “Guilty,” which trundles along with infectious doo-wop backing vocals in the middle of her 2016 debut “Queen Alone.” GREGORY SCRUGGS

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Matisyahu

Grammy-nominated reggae artist and beatboxer Matisyahu, who came up in the Bend, OR jam-band scene, brings his live show to Seattle just after releasing his self-titled seventh album, which Riff Magazine called "deeply personal and pointedly composed."

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Maxwell with Joe

Back in the '90s, Maxwell, along with Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and D'Angelo, single-handedly evolved the soul genre, creating the even silkier hip-hop- and jazz-influenced neo-soul. Groove along to his classic jams like "Ascension (Don't You Ever Wonder)" and "Pretty Wings" with a belly full of greasy fair food. What's better than that?

(Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup)

Mclusky with Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends

Welsh noise rock veterans Mclusky will head out on their first North American tour in 18 years, hitting up Seattle to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their second album, Mclusky Do Dallas. The show will get started with Oakland-based rock trio Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

History Café: Sidewalk Stories with Seattle Walk Report

Susanna Ryan, author, illustrator, and stroll-loving creator of Seattle Walk Report, will chat about the veiled histories of Seattle's streets and share the research process behind her books Seattle Walk Report and Secret Seattle for this edition of History Café. You might learn new ways to uncover the secrets on your own street—if you're anything like us, you mostly keep a lookout for cute neighborhood cats.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

Robin D.G. Kelley with Reagan Jackson: Freedom Dreams: The 20th Anniversary

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Robin D.G. Kelley's contemporary classic Freedom Dreams, a moving study of Black radicalism that spotlit 20th-century intellectuals of the African diaspora. Kelley will present a newly updated edition of the book—it features a fresh forward by poet-activist Aja Monet and updated reflections on visionary organizing. He'll be joined by Reagan Jackson, co-executive director of Young Women Empowered and co-host and producer of the Deep End Friends Podcast.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

FILM

Nordics in Hollywood: Casablanca

The Nordics in Hollywood series continues with Casablanca, starring Swedish talent Ingrid Bergman alongside Humphrey Bogart. Grab a folding chair and check out the moody, rebellious classic in the museum parking lot—you'll find a food truck on site with snack options, and you can test your knowledge of the cinematic masterpiece at a trivia contest before the screening.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard)

FOOD & DRINK

Wine and Dine the SnoValley Rails

Climb aboard a train at the historic Snoqualmie Depot and feast your eyes on the scenery as you travel to North Bend Depot, the Northwest Railway Museum, up to Snoqualmie Falls, and back to the Snoqualmie Depot. The night will also feature a seasonal six-course meal inspired by the state fair, with dishes like duck leg confit, caramel apple cream puffs, fancy corn dogs, and kettle corn cheesecake.

(Northwest Railway Museum, Snoqualmie)

Wine Festival

Francophiles and oenophiles, rejoice: This festival hosted by the French-American Chamber of Commerce of Seattle-PNW will feature tastings of French and American vino alongside gourmet food, as well as a silent auction and live music.

(Tam o'Shanter Golf and Country Club, Bellevue)

LIVE MUSIC

Hiromi: The Piano Quartet ft. PUBLIQuartet

Japanese pianist and composer Hiromi, who took the world stage at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, is known for her energetic live performances that fuse jazz, progressive rock, and classical music. She will be joined by PUBLIQuartet for a four-night stint at the beloved jazz hub.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Monophonics, GA-20, and Kendra Morris: The Sage Motel Tour

All the way back in 2015, former Mercury writer Rose Finn wrote: "If you grew up listening to George Clinton, got high to the Budos Band, and jammed out to Fela Kuti, you're going to enjoy Monophonics. The Bay Area soul outfit employs trippy guitar solos, tight horn lines, and slow but mighty beats that rival the Dap-Kings in funkiness. They've recorded with Blackalicious, played on the same bill as R&B greats like Al Green and Booker T, and their six musicians play with enough energy and girth that they sound like 15." They will be joined on The Sage Motel tour by Boston blues trio GA-20 and soulful singer-songwriter Kendra Morris.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Tchaikovsky Pathétique Symphony

Ludovic Morlot will conduct pianist Jan Lisiecki and the Seattle Symphony for a program that includes Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique, Grieg's Piano Concerto, and a contemporary work from Gabriella Smith entitled Tidalwave Kitchen.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

TLC and Shaggy

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of TLC's final album 3D, followed by the trio's initial disbandment, and the tragic loss of Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes. These days, the duo of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas are soldiering on, performing their iconic cool-girl hits to the masses in their oversized silk PJs. Plus, pioneering reggae and dancehall icon Shaggy will amp up the crowd with throwback hits like "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" in his signature cadence.

(Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup)

READINGS & TALKS

The Business of Books: How to Start a Book-Related Business: A Workshop for BIPOC Entrepreneurs

BIPOC lit lovers, gather 'round! This free workshop on book-related entrepreneurship invites those interested in starting their own business to learn more about the industry, engage in roundtable discussions, and build community. Speakers include Gary Luke, editor and former publisher of Seattle-based Sasquatch Books, and children's book author Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II, as well as recently retired, award-winning Elliott Bay Book Company employee Karen Maeda Allman and queer Chicana poet Christina Vega.

(Seattle Public Library, North Beacon Hill)

Thursdays With Scarecrow

Scarecrow Video's fresh round-up of free multimedia presentations, part of their ongoing partnership with Humanities Washington, continues this week with The Samurai Code: How Bushido Changes Lives. The presentation will be led by practitioner Lori Tsugawa Whaley, who learned the ethical code to overcome a traumatic brain injury.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Teton Gravity Research: Magic Hour

Get stoked for sick powder (or whatever skiers and snowboarders say) at this celebration of all things winter sports. Extreme sports media experts Teton Gravity Research will present their feature-length flick Magic Hour, which compiles footage from "some of the most beautiful, wild places on the planet." Whether you head to the family-friendly early show or party with fellow shredders at the 9:30 screening, you might win prizes from YETI, Sierra Nevada, Tincup Whiskey, and other companies.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour

"Respected" Sydney comic Jim Jefferies will bring his provocative (aka misogynist) act to Seattle, likely leaving behind what The Guardian described as "a nasty stench." Have fun!

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FOOD & DRINK

Edmonds Rotary Family Festival

Edmonds will offer its own twist on the Bavarian-style festival with offerings from tons of local breweries, food trucks, kids' activities, a 5K fun run/walk, and even a pet parade.

(Frances Anderson Center, Edmonds)

Kirkland Oktoberfest

Grab a bier and a sausage and celebrate Oktoberfest with live oompah music, football, food trucks, corn hole, keg rolling, stein hoisting, and even wiener dog racing. Proceeds from the event benefit multiple Eastside charities, such as Chump Change Foundation, Imagine Housing, Sibling House, and more.

(Marina Park, Kirkland)

West Seattle Wine Walk

Amble around West Seattle and savor a dozen tastes of wine from 16 different wineries. Your ticket includes an insulated wine tote, a logo-printed wine glass, and a golden coin redeemable for an extra taste at Lars Gesing Gallery.

(West Seattle Junction, Junction)

LIVE MUSIC

The Doobie Brothers

You may have caught them on Washington tour stops with Journey and Santana in the past, but now, the heavily mustached San Jose-bred soft-rock group The Doobie Brothers will take the stage as headliners on their 50th Anniversary Tour.

(Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup)

Grace Ives with LUCY

New York-based pop treasure Grace Ives has had a big couple of months. The release of her sophomore album, Janky Star, followed by a "Best New Music" feature on Pitchfork, and a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She will dazzle you with her R&B-infused bedroom pop about sensory overload and everyday anxieties alongside kindred spirit Lucy, the project of Massachusetts-based artist Cooper B. Handy.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour

Riding a wave of success from his viral single "First Class," (which features a sample from Fergie's iconic "Glamorous"), quick-rising rapper Jack Harlow will stop by Seattle on his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour. Beloved hip-hop duo City Girls will get the crowd pumped up with their bangers "Act Up" and "Twerk."

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

LIVt (EP Release) with Ava Dasar and B3Lina

Seattle-based rapper and singer LIVt, who recently graced the KEXP studio with a stellar on-air performance, will celebrate the release of her new EP, Pink and Orange. Like-minded artists Ava Dasar and B3Lina will join the party.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Champions of Magic

Five award-winning mind benders will head to Seattle this week with otherworldly illusions, interactive magic, levitations, and an escape from Houdini's water torture cell (whoa). The magical gang has sold out shows across the globe and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Today Show, and Access Hollywood Live.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Juicy Scoop Live with Heather McDonald

Heather McDonald keeps audiences up-to-date on all those things we're embarrassed to say we love—Real Housewives, Pete Davidson dating goss, and the like. (If it sounds up your alley, you're far from alone—Juicy Scoop! is a bona fide hit.) McDonald will head to Seattle with more Hollywood stories, including some personal tales.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Legendary Children

Peep drag royalty of all genders and groove along to DJ sets by Kween Kay$h, Briq House, and others at this buzzy celebration of the Pacific Northwest's house and ball community. Stay for the slay on a public runway and get educated at the reading station focused on trans and queer BIPOC authors curated by the Seattle Public Library. (Because reading is fundamental.)

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Care for the Stranded: A Shoreline Walkshop

Learning Endings, an interdisciplinary research project focused on the climate crisis and threatened ocean ecosystems, will lead this free "walkshop," blending storytelling, conversation, and performance along the Lincoln Park shoreline. Care for the Stranded will honor the passing of a juvenile humpback whale who died on the beach just south of Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in 2016; while contemplating the memory of the creature, participants will be invited to consider how its death can impact our understanding of ocean animals, humans, and our "entangled futures." Learning Endings artists and researchers Patty Chang, Astrida Neimanis, and Aleksija Neimanis will be joined by Duwamish Tribal Council member Ken Workman, research biologist Jessie Huggins, and Canadian audio artist Anne Bourne for the walkshop.

(Lincoln Park, Fauntleroy)

FALL

Luminata

Bring your own lanterns or buy one on-site at Fremont Arts Council's annual autumnal equinox celebration, just in time to help ease you into the less-sunny season. The evening will kick off with an opening ceremony, followed by a parade around Green Lake, with illuminated art on display afterwards.

(Green Lake Aqua Theater, Green Lake)

FILM

Kung Fu Clubhouse: Drunken Master II

Kung Fu Clubhouse, a fresh film series spotlighting martial arts movies full of nostalgia (and a little cheesiness), presents this sequel to Jackie Chan favorite Drunken Master. The follow-up flick sees former prank lover Fei-Hung return home years after his brutal martial arts training. This time around, he's caught between defending his home from thieving colonist ne'er-do-wells and the pacifist wishes of his terminally chill dad. (Spoiler alert: he beats ass.)

(Grand Illusion, University District)

FOOD & DRINK

Cider Swig – 9th Annual Greater Peninsula Cider Festival

This cider extravaganza returns in person for the first time since its pandemic-imposed hiatus, with dozens of Northwest ciders, live music, and food trucks and tents featuring local chefs. Pour all the apple-based libations you like down your gullet—if you find something you like, you can pick a bottle from a pop-up shop to take home.

(LeMay: America's Car Museum, Tacoma)

LIVE MUSIC

Aeon Station

Kevin Whelan, former frontman of indie rock quartet The Wrens, has made his solo debut with Observatory, a compilation of rejected demos and sketches from throughout his career, now completed and released under the new moniker Aeon Station. The result is both musically and lyrically heavy, drawing inspiration from Whelan’s relationship with his son.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Broken Social Scene: You Forgot It in People 20th Anniversary Tour

Toronto indie pop heavies Broken Social Scene (who have a total of 27 members) will reunite once again in honor of their debut album, Feel Good Lost, a delicate and cinematic masterwork that employs experimental electronic elements and sparse vocals. The album includes contributions from A-list indie artists like Leslie Feist, Emily Haines (of Metric), and Evan Cranley (of Stars).

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Peggy Gou

South Korean-born, Berlin-based producer Peggy Gou rose to fame with her critically favored 2018 earworm "It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)," a carefree dance floor anthem that lays her velvety vocals over swirling '90s house beats. She has since released several more singles that have been met with acclaim, including her latest, a remix of Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out Of My Head."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

R-Day 2022

This single-day free festival will celebrate all things Rainier Beer with performances from local artists including Burien-born rapper Travis Thompson, indie rock trio Naked Giants, soul/funk ensemble True Loves, and KEXP DJ Abbie.

(Old Rainier Brewery, Georgetown)

Trey Anastasio Band

Alert! Phisheads are advised to swim upstream to Marymoor Park to catch their favorite frontman Trey Anastasio jam out with his side project. Anticipate a mix of Phish songs and solo tunes performed in their signature improvisational style.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Twenty One Pilots - The Icy Tour

It’s not surprising Ohio duo Twenty One Pilots have become so successful. As songwriters, they’ve ripped bits of influence from around the proven-popular-music landscape—from the approachability of Bruno Mars to the anthem-chasing of the Lumineers and plainspoken lyricism of Macklemore—and disguised their pandering with enough face paint and stage energy to seem edgy or experimental to the average middle-schooler (but safe enough for their parents), and fake-rapped all the way to the bank. Their ability to tickle the familiarity sensors in the minds of casual young music fans and whisper nonsensical angst rhymes that are vague enough to feign artsy-ness yet simplistic enough to not fly over anyone’s head must appear an admirable trait to a tastemaker with a checklist somewhere, but does that mean we have to let it pollute the minds of our young? Hide your children. TODD HAMM

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

A Dance Party (Taylor's Version) - Red Edition!

Dance like you're 22 to a mix of Taylor's Version hits and remixes, with a special focus on her Red album, at this all-T Swift all-night dance party. This is probably the only acceptable place to request "All Too Well (10-minute version)" at the DJ booth.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Super Massive Series: Jinkx Monsoon

We can hear the cackling from down the street. PNW drag legend Jinkx Monsoon will close out Queer/Bar's sizzling summer Super Massive series with more of the weirdo dramatics for which she's known and loved.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Behind the Seams: World’s Fair Fashion

Seattle's 1962 World's Fair was an ode to progress, featuring a futuristic mash-up of space-age fashion, "wearable souvenirs," and even a contemporary couture show sponsored by Vogue. At this one-hour talk, Clara Berg, MOHAI's curator of collections, will share highlights from the museum's collection of fashions from the forward-thinking fair.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

SUNDAY

FILM

Kevin Smith, Clerks III: The Convenience Tour

Ready to take another trip to the View Askewniverse that Kevin Smith first created way back in 1994? Well, here's another Clerks, if that's still your thing! The Convenience Tour will feature a screening of the upcoming flick Clerks III and a Q&A with the indie auteur himself; true mallrats can score VIP tickets with extra perks like a signed screenplay and photo op with Smith.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes, who played farmhand-turned-adventurer Westley in The Princess Bride, will join the audience for a screening of the iconic flick and offer a glimpse at all of the antics and secrets behind the scenes. VIP tickets will land you the best seats in the house, plus a meet-and-greet session with Elwes and a copy of his book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

LIVE MUSIC

Declan McKenna

British singer-songwriter Declan McKenna takes inspiration from glittered earth aliens like Bowie and Elton for his intergalactic indie rock with song titles like "Be an Astronaut," "You Better Believe!!" and "The Key to Live on Earth." Catch the rising star as he supports his new album, Zeros.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Laura Veirs with Lizzie Weber

Portland singer-songwriter Laura Veirs sits most comfortably in the indie-folk camp, but the breezy, forward movement in her songs suggests her appreciation for good old four-four pop. She will support her new album, Found Light, but fingers crossed that she'll toss in a few tunes from her collaborative album with Neko Case and k.d. Lang, aptly titled case/lang/veirs. Missouri-based alt-folk artist Lizzie Weber will open.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Seattle Baroque Orchestra: Silenced Voices

The skilled musicians of the Seattle Baroque Orchestra will honor the underrated female composers, vocalists, and instrumentalists of the early classical period with a performance of works from Marianna Martines Cecilia Maria Barthélemon, Maria Antonia Walpurgis, Amélie-Julie Candeille, and Maddalena Laura Sirmen.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Stereolab

Throughout the band’s initial 18-year run, Stereolab felt like an underground music lover’s dream. Led by guitarist Tim Gane and vocalist Laetitia Sadier, the self-styled “groop” flooded their discography with motorik Krautrock, lush exotica, drum ‘n’ bass, Tropicália, and baroque pop. And their subsequent influence has been felt throughout the indie universe and even into hip-hop (Pharrell says the band’s “Flower Called Nowhere” is his favorite song to get sucked off to). ROBERT HAM

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Forum Family Reunion: NWFF's 2022 Gala

The closing night of this year's Local Sightings Film Festival will double as Northwest Film Forum's annual gala, which celebrates their community-minded cinematic experiences with cocktails, culinary delights, and opportunities to support the organization. Dust off your vintage duds and grandma's Sunday best—the theme this year is “Got It From My Mama,” so the more old-school your outfit is, the better.

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Taylor Clark

Seattle-based comedian, "adult skateboarder," and dad Taylor Clark devoted his career to stand-up after becoming a finalist in the 2017 Seattle International Comedy Contest. You'll want to catch the certified cool guy's set—Tony Hawk follows him on Instagram, which is a pretty solid endorsement, if you ask us.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

2022 HUMP! Film Festival - Streaming

On weekends through October 16, draw a bubble bath and stream the 2022 selections from Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival, a kinky celebration of all genders and orientations.

(Virtual, Friday-Sunday)

Local Sightings Film Festival

Back in 2015, Charles Mudede wrote, "What is this city becoming? What have we lost in the rush and thrust of all these new developments? To whom does this growing city belong? The brilliant Local Sightings film festival will show films that reveal the answers to these questions, through features, shorts, and animation that are born here or hereabouts. There's much to see and much to talk about." The festival returns for its 25th anniversary this year with more experimental films, workshops, and gatherings.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

SIFF Film Talks series: Paul Verhoeven

Whether or not you spend much time thinking about the guy who made Robocop, Paul Verhoeven's oeuvre is worth a deep dive—the Dutch provocateur has earned cult status for his dark, satirical, and boundary-blasting films like Total Recall, Basic Instinct, and Showgirls. In this series, SIFF will explore Verhoeven's works in four themed film talks and screen six of his most iconic films, concluding with a showing of his 2021 flick Benedetta (it's about lesbian nuns) on October 3. Head to SIFF Uptown on September 19 for a screening of Basic Instinct, then check out SIFF Film Center's "kinky murder"-themed film talk on September 21.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday & Wednesday)

FOOD & DRINK

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store. (DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Kremfest 2022

The treasured Kremwerk complex, which former Stranger contributor Gregory Scruggs called the “undisputed monarch of Seattle nightlife,” is bringing back its forward-thinking electronic music and multimedia festival. Move and groove across four days (and four dance floors) with DJ sets from Detroit in Effect, Doctor Jeep, Jensen Interceptor, Jordana, KIA, OR:LA, OSSX, Robbie Akbal, and plenty more.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Boys! Boys! Boys!

Postmodern nightlife performance duo Drama Tops will dish up fresh dance production Boys! Boys! Boys! this month. They're inspired by questions on many of our minds: Are we hot enough to survive in this economy? What's the deal with Pride-branded rainbow Oreos? The show "flirt[s] with the surreal," blending pop culture phenomena with thoughtful reflections on trauma and white privilege.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Can Can's The Hitchcock Hotel

Watch your step when you head to Can Can Culinary Cabaret this fall—you'll be transported to the dilapidated Hitchcock Hotel, where the world's creepiest employees carry on their seriously supernatural tasks. Expect to tangle with the paranormal for this cabaret evening of haunting dance performances and strangely sexy songs, complete with market-fresh fare and ghoulishly decadent cocktails.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

Carmina Burana

PNB founding artistic director Kent Stowell's Carmina Burana kicks off the company's 50th anniversary season, supplemented by George Balanchine’s joyous, expansive Allegro Brillante and a world premiere by lauded choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. Together, the showcase blends fan favorites with boundary-pushing works that spotlight PNB's range.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Down The Rabbit Hole

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and a tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday)

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation

The wacky Griswolds are at it again, but this time they'll hit the stage instead of sharing their vacation on film. They've been to Walley World, Europe, and Vegas already, so now they're headed to Broadway—and, of course, things will go exactly according to plan. Donna Feore directs this madhouse romp.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

In the Time of the Butterflies

Based on the '94 novel by Julia Alvarez, this production (the first in Book-It Repertory Theatre's 2022/23 season ) tells the story of four sisters in the Dominican Republic living under former President Trujillo's authoritarian rule, and the revolution that would shape their lives and their country.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Monologues of n Women

Inspired by the diverse experiences of Chinese women across generations, this "devised theater piece" blends poetry, choreography, and music, emphasizing flexibility and each actor's personal perspective. Monologues of n Women explores the challenges women face in current society while also creating space for open conversation.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Nonsense and Beauty

Playwright Scott C. Sickles's award-winning play Nonsense and Beauty charts the life of writer E.M. Forster (he penned A Room with a View, Howards End, and A Passage to India), focusing on his 40-year relationship and love triangle with a married policeman 23 years his junior. With a plot as juicy as this, you'll forget that it's about a couple of English dudes from the 1800's.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

The 2022 Portable Performance Festival: Homecoming

Over 100 local artists will share their "portable" (aka flexible and minimalist) solo works in this performance festival, which stays true to 18th & Union's affordable, inclusive mission.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Monday-Saturday)

Radio III / ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏦᎢ by Elisa Harkins, Zoë Poluch, Hanako Hoshimi-Caines

This experimental performance blends "uncomfortable" dance with an Indigenous futuristic concert to draw attention to the invisible within colonial aesthetics, particularly in the so-called "neutral" realms of minimalism and postmodernism. Imagining new possibilities, Radio III / ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏦᎢ was choreographed by Hanako Hoshimi-Caines, Zoë Poluch, and Elisa Harkins, with music also composed by Harkins.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Saturday)

Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland

Alice hits the club in this burlesque interpretation of Lewis Carroll's classic tale created by The Burlesque Nutcracker producers Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann. Expect a topsy-turvy blend of nonsense and fantasy set to a psychedelic soundscape by live jazz-rock sextet The Aces & Eights. The performance was described as “incomparable…colorful and entertaining” by Seattle Gay News.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Where We Belong

Seattle Rep's 2022/23 season jump-starts with this solo piece about an Indigenous theater-marker whose new life in England is rattled by the Brexit vote and the country's colonialist ideals.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Tough Mudder

Test your endurance through a course filled with all sorts of wild obstacles, including the ice water-filled "arctic enema," inclining and declining slicked-up monkey bars, a quarter-pipe called Everest, and more, to earn the title of legionnaire (and bragging rights, of course).

(Palmer Coking Coal Co., Black Diamond, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Cose Naturali – Natural Things : Art by Renée Simard

Renée Simard's thoughtful naturalistic paintings fit right in at the University of Washington's Elisabeth C. Miller Library, home to the most extensive horticulture collection in the Pacific Northwest.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Monday-Friday)

Michael Schultheis: The Moons of Galileo

Seattle artist Michael Schultheis looks closely at human connection through an unusual approach—mathematical analysis, inspired by 17th-century mathematician Giovanni Ceva. How might we visualize how two people orbit each other over time? Schultheis explores the idea through paintings and sculptures that include everything from Venn diagrams to infinity symbols.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Wednesday-Saturday; opening)