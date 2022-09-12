

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

COLLIDE-O-SCOPE - Hosted by Shane Wahlund & Michael Anderson

Collide-O-Scope has been melting brains with freaky found footage and expertly curated ephemera for over a decade. This mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity is well-suited to the weirdo in all of us—plus, attendees have the chance to win sick prizes throughout the night.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Cigarettes After Sex

Yes, the band name Cigarettes After Sex is cringy, but their music is so beautiful that it doesn't really matter. The trio effortlessly revives the floaty dream pop of Mazzy Star, Cocteau Twins, and Julee Cruise in an accessible fashion that has garnered an impressive list of famous fans including Kylie Jenner, David Lynch, Lana Del Rey, and Françoise Hardy.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Gorillaz

British alt-rock band Gorillaz, known for their (literally) animated live performances and early aughts staples like "Feel Good Inc." will hit the road on their North American tour just after the release of their new single "Cracker Island," which features psych-funk heavy Thundercat. They will be joined by hip-hop duo Earthgang.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Brian Levy, Good & Sweet

Pastry chef Brian Levy's debut cookbook release explores baked goods made with a variety of naturally sweet alternatives to refined sugar, from freeze-dried corn to coconut cream. He'll chat about the book with local cookbook author Aran Goyoaga and sign copies.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

Maribel Morey and Megan Ming Francis on White Philanthropy

Historian and author of White Philanthropy Maribel Morey will chat with Megan Ming Francis, political scientist and author of The Price of Civil Rights, on the ways white philanthropy has limited the scope of racial equality. How might funding relationships become more liberating and supportive for scholars and activists? Tune in to find out.

(Seattle Arts & Lectures, Stevens, free)

TUESDAY

FILM

Nosferatu with Live Soundtrack by The Invincible Czars

F.W. Murnau's eerie 1922 classic Nosferatu, which Werner Herzog once described as "the greatest German film," will screen to celebrate its centennial. Austin music ensemble The Invincible Czars will perform their original, updated soundtrack for the screening, adding mysterious new layers of sonic depth to the silent flick.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Lark Tomato Omakase

There's nothing more ambrosial than a ripe, juicy, in-season tomato. At this eight-course vegetarian dinner, Lark chef John Sundstrom will highlight the versatility of the savory fruit by showcasing it in a myriad of preparations, from tomato water chawanmushi to fried green tomatoes and even a tomato tarte tatin for dessert.

(Lark, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

An Evening With Peter Hook & The Light: Joy Division: A Celebration

Back in 2019, Stranger music critic Dave Segal wrote: "Peter Hook is going to milk his legendary legacy with Joy Division and New Order for as long as he wants, and nobody can stop him—not even former bandmates Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, and Stephen Morris, who are not thrilled with their former bassist’s activities. Nevertheless, with his son Jack Bates on bass, Hook has made a solid living re-creating, in the flesh and in their entirety, albums by Joy Division and New Order. Warning: Hook's singing makes Sumner's sounds like Ian Curtis'." On this tour, the band is spotlighting the beloved Joy Division albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer, along with an opening set of New Order tunes.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project

Billy Cobham may be [78], but the jazz-fusion drummer who kept mind-boggling time for Mahavishnu Orchestra and Miles Davis during the latter’s most turbulent period of innovation (circa Bitches Brew, A Tribute to Jack Johnson and Get Up with It) is still going strong. Cobham’s Crosswinds Project focuses on the 1974 LP Crosswinds, a much mellower record than his phenomenal solo debut, Spectrum; for example, the Souls of Mischief sampled the ultra-chill “Heather” for their classic “93 ’Til Infinity.” But “The Pleasant Pheasant” rolls out action-packed, Latinate funk (which Eric B. & Rakim sampled for “Juice [Know the Ledge]”), and much of the album occupies a rarefied space where virtuosity intersects with dramatic dynamics and sophisticated emotion. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man

This world-renowned Billy Joel tribute group will bring the energy and authenticity seen in their PBS special to the stage, jamming beloved hits such as "New York State of Mind," "Uptown Girl," "Piano Man," and more.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Shins: Oh, Inverted World the 21st Birthday Tour

Portland-based indie rock royals The Shins will take you on a nostalgia trip as they honor the 21st anniversary of their debut album, Oh, Inverted World. Get your heart ready to hear their tearjerker breakthrough hit "New Slang," which has been featured in everything from a McDonald's commercial to The Sopranos to most memorably, the Garden State soundtrack.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Tsutakawa Memorial Gates Public Celebration

Created in 1976 by sculptor George Tsutakawa for the entrance of Washington Park Arboretum, the Tsutakawa Memorial Gates were stolen and destroyed in 2020, and have since been recreated by George's son and fellow sculptor Gerard Tsutakawa. Celebrate the installation of the new gates in a secure area of the arboretum at this free event—attendees can witness an honorary ribbon-cutting ceremony, listen to taiko drumming, and scarf bites from food trucks on site.

(Washington Park Arboretum, Madison Park)

FILM

SIFF Film Talks series: Paul Verhoeven

Whether or not you spend much time thinking about the guy who made Robocop, Paul Verhoeven's oeuvre is worth a deep dive—the Dutch provocateur has earned cult status for his dark, satirical, and boundary-blasting films like Total Recall, Basic Instinct, and Showgirls. In this series, SIFF will explore Verhoeven's works in four themed film talks and screen six of his most iconic films, concluding with a showing of his 2021 flick Benedetta (it's about lesbian nuns) on October 3. Head to SIFF Film Center on September 14 for the first of the four chats (or stream it from home)—they'll focus on Robocop and The Fourth Man.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Kamaiyah Presents: The Kreative Kontrol Tour

Oakland-based rapper Kamaiyah, who gained critical acclaim with her debut single "How Does It Feel," will stop through town on her Kreative Kontrol Tour, performing tracks from her new EP, Divine Time. She will be joined by fellow rapper Laza.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Kim Gordon

The punk icon and eternal kool thing (best known for her time in Sonic Youth) will stop by Seattle on tour, presumably playing songs off her 2019 solo debut, No Home Record. Gordon also released the collaborative album, At Issue, earlier this year with experimental guitarist Loren Connors.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Lera Lynn with Misty Boyce

Georgia-based singer-songwriter Lera Lynn, known for her sullen Americana tunes that soundtracked season two of HBO's True Detective, will stop by promoting her latest output, Something More Than Love. The album explores themes of "renewal, interconnectedness, surrender, and sacrifice" through retro synths, orchestral flourishes, and deep breathy vocals. Misty Boyce, singer-songwriter and former backup vocalist for Sara Bareilles, will support.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Mahalia: Letter to Ur Ex Tour with Ogi

British Jamaican singer/songwriter Mahalia comes through in support of her recent EP, Letter To Your Ex, which dropped in May. Fans can also look forward to hearing her slay earlier tracks like “Sober,” “I Wish I Missed My Ex,” and hopefully an acoustic rendition of 2016 track “Marry Me.” PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Oteil & Friends

As a member of The Allman Brothers Band and co-founder of Dead & Company, legendary bassist Oteil has shared the stage with greats like The Allman Brothers Band, Eric Clapton, Santana, Taj Mahal, and more throughout his three-decade-long career. Anticipate hearing a range of Grateful Dead adjacent tunes played by him and his expert musician friends.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged For Orchestra

Esteemed drummer and composer Stewart Copeland, of British rock band The Police, will lead the Seattle Symphony in an orchestral performance of nostalgic hits like "Roxanne," "Don’t Stand So Close to Me," and "Message in a Bottle."

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Artists at the Center: Arson Nicki

Experimental artist, DJ, and drag gem Arson Nicki will bring their Club Soda dance party and drag show to Seattle Center for plenty of "late summer music vibes." Plus, local rapper CarLarans and hip-hop/pop star Michete will join with live performances.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

PERFORMANCE

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2022

In this drag tour for the gods, Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki, and finalists from season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race converge to spill the historical tea. Werq the World hurtles audiences through time, with the queens landing in iconic historical periods to turn looks and heads. (We imagine corset-loving Chachki's got this one in the bag.) But will they make it back to 2022 in time for brunch on Sunday?

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

The Voices of Legends: Baldwin and Bearden in Conversation

In December of 1978, four legends—artist Romare Bearden, writer James Baldwin, choreographer Alvin Ailey, and dancer Arthur Murray—joined heads in a lively discussion of Nelson E. Breen's documentary Bearden Plays Bearden. National theatre ensemble The Williams Project brings the conversation to life for this live performance at the Frye in celebration of unmissable exhibition Romare Bearden: Abstraction .

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Shanna Christmas

"Edgy/classy" comic, Tropical Smoothie podcast host, and very tall person Shanna Christmas will hit the stage, hopefully with some funny stories about her day job as an occupational therapy assistant.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Old Bellevue Fall Wine Walk on Main

Stroll the streets of downtown Bellevue and mingle with winemakers from 15 different Washington wineries as you taste their products.

(Downtown Bellevue)

LIVE MUSIC

Bino Rideaux: Sorry For The Wait 2 Tour

Los Angeles-based rapper Bino Rideaux will swing through town supporting his new R&B-infused album, SORRY 4 THA WAIT II, which features hip-hop heavyweights like Ty Dolla $ign and Roddy Ricch.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

B.o.B: Better Than Drugs Tour

You probably know rapper B.o.B for his string of early 2010s earworms such as "Airplanes" featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams, "Nothin' on You" featuring Bruno Mars, and "Price Tag" featuring Jessie J. He will head out on his first US tour in eight years, supporting his latest album, Better Than Drugs.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Korn with Evanescence

Pioneering nü-metal crew Korn will return to the Pacific Northwest with some fresh material from their new album, Requiem (don't worry, we bet they'll still play "Freak on a Leash"). They will be joined by goth rock heavies Evanescence, whose 2003 hit "Bring Me To Life" recently reached number one on iTunes (yes, in 2022).

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

Sabaton

Swedish power metal crew Sabaton cite their 2012 album, Carolus Rex, as the "most successful Swedish heavy metal album ever." We don't know if that's true or not, but their conviction has to count for something, right? They will come through town for two consecutive nights on their ambitiously named Tour to End All Tours tour alongside Dutch metalheads Epica.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Tinariwen

A collective of Tuareg singers, songwriters, and musicians hailing from the Sahara Desert, Tinariwen plays music that is often categorized as "desert blues." The group comes together in different configurations for live performances and in the studio, and has been called "music's true rebels" by NPR.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Levity Arts Collab

This event is self-described as Burning Man-esque, but it sounds more like a groovy evening in the park with circus performances and local artists, and less Mad Max-meets-rave. Pack a picnic blanket and bring your dance moves to Gas Works Park, where Cafenico, Nicesumitu, C0smic j0ke, and Lacynew will bring electronic vibes with energetic DJ sets.

(Gas Works Park, Wallingford)

READINGS & TALKS

A Celebration of Alice Wong’s Year of the Tiger

Writers and disability rights activists Leah Laksmi Piepzna-Samarasinha and Elsa Sjunneson will celebrate the release of memoir Year of the Tiger: An Activist's Life on author Alice Wong’s behalf. Ms. Magazine describes the memoir as "essential"—in the book, Wong, the founder of online community Disability Visibility Project, digs into her experience finding community through disability activism.

(Seattle Arts & Lectures, Stevens)

Megan Asaka

Professor and public historian Megan Asaka's detailed historical research is unveiled in Seattle from theMargins: Exclusion, Erasure, and the Making of a Pacific Coast City, which tracks the city's complicated history of migrant labor from the mid-19th century through World War II.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Rise & Thrive with Anita Hill

Hear Anita Hill (the iconically brave women's rights advocate who testified against Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas) speak at this luncheon organized by Seattle's YWCA. The event celebrates BIPOC women's resilience, and invites attendees to join in virtually for only $10.

(YWCA Seattle, Downtown)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Tom Papa

You might describe Tom Papa as a comic with wide appeal—he's a regular on both NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and The Joe Rogan Experience. The comedy veteran, who released his second book, You’re Doing Great! And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, in 2020, will bring more of his level-headed style to the stage for this performance.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FOOD & DRINK

Fremont Oktoberfest

Hoist your heftiest steins in celebration of "Seattle's largest beer festival," where you can taste over 100 German and domestic craft beers (excuse us, "biers") and feast on Bavarian-style food like Bratwurst and soft pretzels.

(Fremont Oktoberfest, Fremont)

LIVE MUSIC

Interpol + Spoon: Lights, Camera, Factions Tour

Post-punk revivalists Interpol and Spoon are joining forces for an evening of rock straight out of the mid-2000s. Interpol will support their new album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, which was written via email correspondence over the course of the pandemic. Spoon will also flaunt some new material from their album Lucifer on the Sofa. Brooklyn-based electro-pop band Water From Your Eyes will get the night started.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Jackson Browne

It's understandable to be indignant that soft rocker Jackson Browne's been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (He's in; Mott the Hoople isn't. I know!) But let me list the achievements of Mr. Browne, apart from the fact that his hair has not appeared to change a single strand since the cover of his 1972 debut album. 1) He dated Nico when he was 18 years old. That's right, 18 years old. She was 10 years older than him. 2) The terrific guitar solo—performed by Jesse Edwin Davis—on "Doctor, My Eyes." 3) Um... hmm. Oh! That one song on Running on Empty... no, not that one; that one's awful. I mean the one called "Shaky Town." That one's pretty all right. 4) Okay. That's all I got. Honestly, the Nico thing is probably 95 percent of why he's in the Hall of Fame. He also wrote "These Days" for her, which is not a bad song at all—Don Henley did a recording of it with Portland's own Blind Pilot, weirdly. Oh, one more! 5) "Somebody's Baby" from the Fast Times soundtrack. That song is a totally legit jam, no foolin'. NED LANNAMANN

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

READINGS & TALKS

Marlee Matlin

You probably know Marlee Matlin as an accomplished actress (at 21, she became the youngest-ever winner of Best Actress at the Academy Awards, and she recently starred alongside other deaf actors in the three-time Academy Award-winning CODA). But outside of Hollywood, Matlin's also an inspirational speaker and activist, advocating for diversity, acceptance, and freedom from judgment. Bring Mom along to hear from Matlin at this inspiring talk.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Who is High?

How strong are your stoner-detection skills? At this monthly comedy event, a cast of improvisers creates scenes based on stories informed by the audience. Here's the schtick: half the players are high. Can you figure out which ones smoked backstage? Take a guess at Who is High?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Mad Science

At this evening of surprisingly scholarly laughs, you'll first learn something from a selection of STEM smarties, then hear from a wacko cast of improv comics who twist scientific research into something hilarious.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Socially Inept: Tech Roast Show

A comedy crew of former techies is on the loose, and they've come to Seattle to roast those of us in sad, soul-sucking jobs devoted to data overlords. The group has traveled the country delivering burns, selling out shows in NY, LA, Austin, San Francisco, and (natch) Silicon Valley.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

FOOD & DRINK

Bite of PhinneyWood

The inaugural edition of this new neighborhood food festival will let you taste the best food Phinney has to offer, with over 20 participating restaurants, including La Conasupo, North Star Diner, Mainstay Provisions, Nutty Squirrel Gelato, Preserve & Gather, Petit Pierre Bakery, A La Mode Pies, Coffeeholic, and Oliver's Twist. Plus, quench your thirst with beer from Halcyon Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit Phinney Neighborhood Association's programs for kids, seniors, and the entire community.

(Phinney Center, Phinney Ridge)

Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival

Groove to tunes by singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore, indie sister duo La Fonda, Americana outfit Massy Ferguson, and family group Warren Dunes. You'll also have the opportunity to gulp cold pints from eight breweries and scarf down food from trucks Thai U Up and .314 Pie.

(White River Valley Museum, Auburn)

LIVE MUSIC

The Avalanches

Australian electronic group and sample masters The Avalanches will make their long-awaited return to Seattle with tracks off of their acclaimed 2020 album We Will Always Love You. The band is known for their electric live shows, so hydrate well and lace up your dancing shoes.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Bikini Kill

Riot Grrrl progenitors Bikini Kill will hark back to their Pacific Northwest roots on their first tour since disbanding in 1997. Mosh along to feminist punk anthems like "Rebel Girl" and "Double Dare Ya" after an opening set from Olympia-based post-punk band Table Sugar, who could be their musical offspring.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Carole King's Tapestry Live

Emmy-nominated composer and musician David Duvall will say goodbye to Seattle with a tribute to Carol King before moving "way over yonder" to retire in Puerto Vallarta. Sing along to your favorite songs off of her legendary album, Tapestry, as he plays the album front to back with help from his seven-piece band and a few surprise guests.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters

Punk stalwarts Flogging Molly with their infusion of traditional Irish music, and The Interrupters with their ska punk sensibilities, will team up for this co-headlining tour. Expect hits like "Drunken Lullabies" and "She's Kerosene" to follow opening sets from psychobilly trio Tiger Army and reggae punk outfit The Skints.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Lindsey Stirling

The electronic violinist brings her eclectic blend of classical, pop, rock, and electronic dance music to the state fair before the release of Snow Waltz, her new holiday album.

(Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup)

Pavement

Indie rock's favorite cynics Pavement are back on the road for the first time in twelve years with a new gang of fans, thanks to the obscure B-side "Harness Your Hopes" mysteriously rising in Spotify streams (the song, by the way, includes the eerily resonant lyric "the freaks have stormed the White House," despite being recorded 25 years ago). NYC art-rock band Guerilla Toss will support.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PJ Morton: Watch The Sun

On his new album, Watch The Sun, Grammy Award-winning soul artist PJ Morton banded with legends such as Stevie Wonder, Nas, Chronixx, Jill Scott, and more for a multi-generational take on R&B grooves. He will support the album alongside singer, songwriter, and DJ Arie.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Roger Waters

Roger Waters is, of course, a founding member of Pink Floyd, one of the greatest psychedelic rock bands of all time, genre pioneers that formed in the 1960s and came up hard in the 1970s with albums like The Wall, Animals, and The Dark Side of the Moon. Both Waters and former bandmate and sporadic foe David Gilmour have issued original solo material (actually, Gilmour released a few albums and toured under the Pink Floyd flag until 1994, which is partially why he and Waters were at odds), but both have continued to hit the road on the Floyd gravy train, because everyone still wants to hear those old songs in a live setting. LEILANI POLK

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

Seattle Symphony: Opening Night Concert

The Seattle Symphony will kick off a new season with conductor Emeritus Ludovic Morlot who will conduct the symphony in a program of French favorites by Ravel and Saint-Saëns, as well as selections by Chopin with pianist Jan Lisiecki, and a new work by Artist in Residence Angelique Poteat. Stick around for the after-party in the Samuel & Althea Stroum grand lobby with music from KEXP DJ Marco Collins, complimentary drinks, and signature bites from James Beard-nominated chef Shota Nakajima.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Shoreline Music Celebration

Show some local love to the underrated Washington city and secret music hub (did you know that Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, and Brandie Carlile have all recorded in Shoreline?) with a music festival spanning four local venues. Don't miss performances from beloved folk-rock outfit The Moondoggies, Portland-based dance-punk band J Graves, grunge trio Wild Powwers, and indie-folk singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone.

(Various locations, Shoreline)

Stella Donnelly

Mercury writer Ben Salmon wrote in 2019: "Australian singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly broke through to a bigger audience in 2017 on the strength of her Thrush Metal EP, a collection of plainspoken stories set to pretty folk music and wrapped up in some lovely lo-fi intimacy. Now she’s back and ready to conquer the rest of the world with her new album Beware of the Dogs, which ditches DIY hiss in favor of lush production—a move that highlights Donnelly’s considerable melodic gifts and, in turn, her blistering lyrics about all the different ways shitty dudes are shitty." Now she is on tour supporting her sophomore album, Flood, which she described as the product of "months of risky experimentation, hard months of introspection, and a lot of transition."

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

2022 House Party

Celebrate the museum dedicated to Asian and Pacific Islander communities in Seattle at this annual shindig, where attendees can enjoy dance performances by contemporary AANHPI and QTBIPOC artists, Nikita Ares's "interactive mural," a writer's slam, tarot readings, and DJ sets. (Don't miss current exhibit Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee while you're there!)

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District)

Super Massive Series: Jorgeous

You can't take her! Queer/Bar's sickening Super Massive series continues with spicy RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 diva Jorgeous, who will head to Seattle to dance the house down boots.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Sarah Sarchin: Ringer

Not much has been revealed about LA-based painter Sarah Sarchin's solo exhibition Ringer, but the show's promotional photo is a classic image of Brigitte Bardot—perhaps Sarchin is thinking about beauty, fame, or the dreadful ordeal of being seen. Drop by Veronica for the mysterious exhibition's opening weekend.

(Veronica, Mount Baker)

Walk The Block Art Festival

Wa Na Wari's annual fundraising event is characteristically innovative and community-minded—the organization will celebrate Black art with an afternoon walk through Central District businesses, parks, porches, and other areas, where fresh installations and performances will be on view. Catch visionary visual art from dozens of artists, plus live music, storytelling, films curated by Berette Macaulay, and dance curated by Nia-Amina Minor on the Saturday stroll.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Claudia Oshry: Not Like Other Girls

Claudia Oshry, multi-talented millennial, creator of hit Instagram account @GirlWithNoJob, and self-proclaimed "thirst monster," will head to Seattle with more sly snark on stage, hopefully while wearing pajamas.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Ice Cream Social Pop-Up

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this family-friendly festival showcasing curbside frozen treats from a variety of vendors. Purchase a cone and take refuge from the sun with covered seating.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont)

LIVE MUSIC

Boris

Japanese metal band Boris plays more than just metal, with droning doomscapes, psychedelic rave-ups, and spacey experimental compositions all sitting side by side. It's a patchwork of heavy music—both brutal and blissful—that never lets its artiness get in the way of rocking out. NED LANNAMANN

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip Tour

Long ago in 2017, Mercury writer Jenni Moore wrote of Kehlani: "The first time I saw the Oakland-raised artist was at Bumbershoot 2015, and I’ll never forget it. When they took the stage with those sultry dance moves alongside their adorable DJ Noodles, the crowd went batshit. It was plain to see that Kehlani had already built themself a cult following of sneaker-loving, tattoo-sporting, badass young women who knew the words to every uplifting, confident song. I was shook by how beautifully they sang live—their voice was strong and chillingly soulful." This time around, Kehlani will support their recently released album, Blue Water Road Trip, which examines themes such as spirituality, sexuality, and love. Trap superstar Rico Nasty and viral singer-songwriter Destin Conrad will join. (WaMu Theater, SoDo)

of Montreal

Of Montreal, led by indie pop prince Kevin Barnes, will bring their experimental psychedelic pop and glam rock tunes back to Seattle to perform tracks from their experimental new album, Freewave Lucifer Fck.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Super Massive Series: Jimbo

Canada's Drag Race season one contestant and unabashed drag clown Jimbo will head to Seattle sans bologna to continue her reign as one of the world's most beloved bizarre queens.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

You're Wrong About Live with Sarah Marshall and special guest Chelsey Weber-Smith

Host Sarah Marshall brings her incisive hit podcast You're Wrong About on the road to continue challenging audience beliefs and illuminating forgotten history. (How much do you really know about the Tonya Harding scandal?) You're Wrong About tackles everything from the Enron collapse to serial killers, and was named the 2022 Podcast of the Year at the I Heart Radio Podcast Awards. Marshall will be joined by poet-turned-podcaster Chelsey Weber-Smith for this performance.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Ahmed Ahmed

Ahmed Ahmed made a name for himself in stand-up comedy after growing sick of typecasting in the acting industry. We're glad he's here–the hilarious comic cofounded the Axis Of Evil Comedy Tour and directed the award-winning doc Just Like Us, which laughed in the face of the misconception that "Arabs have no sense of humor." He'll head to Seattle with more of the sarcastic stand-up that has endeared him to audiences for decades.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Town Hall Writers Festival Volume I: Humble Beginnings

Sharpen your pencils, writer types—Town Hall Seattle has announced a brand-new festival of author talks, interviews, literary discussions, and book signings. The two-day festival includes lectures with leading voices like Siddhartha Mukherjee, A.M. Holmes, and Joyce Carol Oates, who we hope is as festive in person as she is on Twitter.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Daisies

This 4K restoration of the gleeful, surrealist Daisies brings the Czech film's hedonistic splendor to new heights. Once banned in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, the '66 flick revolves around two young women who shirk stereotypes in pursuit of debauchery and pleasure. Who says anti-patriarchal antics can't be fun?

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

2022 HUMP! Film Festival - Streaming

On weekends through October 16, draw a bubble bath and stream the 2022 selections from Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival, a kinky celebration of all genders and orientations.

(Virtual, Friday-Sunday)

Local Sightings Film Festival

Back in 2015, Charles Mudede wrote, "What is this city becoming? What have we lost in the rush and thrust of all these new developments? To whom does this growing city belong? The brilliant Local Sightings film festival will show films that reveal the answers to these questions, through features, shorts, and animation that are born here or hereabouts. There's much to see and much to talk about." The festival returns for its 25th anniversary this year with more experimental films, workshops, and gatherings.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

The Great Wallingford Wurst Fest

This family-focused Oktoberfest-style festival will offer a large outdoor biergarten, in addition to food, games, rides, a sweet shop, and live music.

(St. Benedict School, Wallingford, Friday-Saturday)

Negroni Week

For this yearly event sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, bars all over the city will mix up everyone's favorite bitter crimson cocktail to raise funds for charitable organizations. Participating venues can stick to the classic version made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth or whip up their own unique variations. (Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Boys! Boys! Boys!

Postmodern nightlife performance duo Drama Tops will dish up fresh dance production Boys! Boys! Boys! this month. They're inspired by questions on many of our minds: Are we hot enough to survive in this economy? What's the deal with Pride-branded rainbow Oreos? The show "flirt[s] with the surreal," blending pop culture phenomena with thoughtful reflections on trauma and white privilege.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Can Can's The Hitchcock Hotel

Watch your step when you head to Can Can Culinary Cabaret this fall—you'll be transported to the dilapidated Hitchcock Hotel, where the world's creepiest employees carry on their seriously supernatural tasks. Expect to tangle with the paranormal for this cabaret evening of haunting dance performances and strangely sexy songs, complete with market-fresh fare and ghoulishly decadent cocktails.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation

The wacky Griswolds are at it again, but this time they'll hit the stage instead of sharing their vacation on film. They've been to Walley World, Europe, and Vegas already, so now they're headed to Broadway—and, of course, things will go exactly according to plan. Donna Feore directs this madhouse romp.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Le Pustra's Naughty Salon

This jazzy '20s-inspired revue merges Berlin nightlife, multilingual songs, seedy comedy skits, and innuendo-infused performances. Led by the bohemian chic Madame Le Pustra, Parisien pianist Charly Voodoo, and “La Garconne,” aka Mama Ulita, Le Pustra's Naughty Salon is a sly nod to the cabaret culture of the Weimar Republic, reinterpreting the forward-thinking era's decadent underground art scene.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Friday-Saturday)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Monologues of n Women

Inspired by the diverse experiences of Chinese women across generations, this "devised theater piece" blends poetry, choreography, and music, emphasizing flexibility and each actor's personal perspective. Monologues of n Women explores the challenges women face in current society while also creating space for open conversation.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Nonsense and Beauty

Playwright Scott C. Sickles's award-winning play Nonsense and Beauty charts the life of writer E.M. Forster (he penned A Room with a View, Howards End, and A Passage to India), focusing on his 40-year relationship and love triangle with a married policeman 23 years his junior. With a plot as juicy as this, you'll forget that it's about a couple of English dudes from the 1800's.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

The 2022 Portable Performance Festival: Homecoming

Over 100 local artists will share their "portable" (aka flexible and minimalist) solo works in this performance festival, which stays true to 18th & Union's affordable, inclusive mission.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Where We Belong

Seattle Rep's 2022/23 season jump-starts with this solo piece about an Indigenous theater-marker whose new life in England is rattled by the Brexit vote and the country's colonialist ideals.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Whim W'him Fall 2022 Program

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him will present world premieres by Dance Magazine featured dancer Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Lebanese choreographer Dolly Sfeir, and Swiss choreographer Nicole von Arx for their fall programming, which includes performances of the trio's works at Erickson Theater and on Vashon Island. Jinakunwiphat, Sfeir, and von Arx were chosen from over 200 applicants to participate in Whim W'Him's prestigious Choreographic Shindig residency.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Monday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Cose Naturali – Natural Things : Art by Renée Simard

Renée Simard's thoughtful naturalistic paintings fit right in at the University of Washington's Elisabeth C. Miller Library, home to the most extensive horticulture collection in the Pacific Northwest.

(University of Washington Elisabeth C. Miller Library, Laurelhurst, Monday-Friday)

New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: Indie Folk

Honoring the Pacific Northwest's rich legacy of craft traditions and DIY ethos while acknowledging its Indigenous and colonist histories, New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: Indie Folk pairs handmade and "unpretentious" works by regional artists across generations with an immersive playlist created by Portland’s Mississippi Records.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Romare Bearden: Abstraction

With over 55 paintings, collages, and other works on paper, this exhibition surveys Romare Bearden's mid-century abstractions with unmatched precision. The New York avant-garde artist was also a writer, social worker, and activist, acting as the first art director for the Harlem Cultural Council and helping found the Studio Museum in Harlem. Landing in New York in childhood as an escape from the Jim Crow South, Bearden studied art and built a flourishing career by 1945, then transitioned to non-representational subjects in the '50s. A pioneer of the "stain painting" method, Bearden reimagined what artmaking could be, developing surprising techniques in casein and collage.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)