The Top 89 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 10-16, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Remembering Nick Garrison

On Monday, October 10 friends and family of Nick Garrison invite everyone who knew and loved him to gather at Seattle Repertory Theater for an evening of celebration and stories. Garrison unexpectedly passed away on July 26. He was a magnetic and passionate performer, and a mainstay in The Stranger over the years—we loved just about everything he did. Here, in 2000, he talked with David Schmader about Fleetwood Mac, the Velvet Underground, and musical theater's bad reputation. That was after he moved to New York and scored some TV gigs (including an appearance in Strangers with Candy) but before his brilliant performances in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in both Seattle and Chicago. And here, years later, Adrian Ryan praised Garrison's performance in a production of Valley of the Dolls at the Empty Space. Above you can watch his installment of The Stranger's "Message to the City" series. Several of Garrison's friends—Sarah Rudinoff, Bhama Roget, Angie Louise, Chris Jeffries, Branden Romans, and John Hollis—will be speaking and performing throughout the evening, and there will be an open microphone available for anyone else who'd like to share a memory or a song. Visit rememberingnick.com for more information. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown)

FILM

COLLIDE-O-SCOPE hosted by Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson

Collide-O-Scope has been melting brains with freaky found footage and expertly curated ephemera for over a decade. This mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity is well-suited to the weirdo in all of us—plus, attendees have the chance to win sick prizes throughout the night.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Orcas Island Film Festival

Over 30 buzzy flicks will screen as part of Orcas Island's annual film festival, which Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede describes as "the crème de la crème of the first-tier festival circuit."

(Various locations, Orcas Island)

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' DAY

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Head to Daybreak Star Cultural Center for this thoughtful gathering in celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day, where attendees can participate in cultural sharing, enjoy a salmon dinner, and groove along to DJ Big Rez's set. Elder Randy Lewis will share regional wisdom and perspective in a keynote speech.

(Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia)

LIVE MUSIC

Clutch

When people talk about stoner rock (or whatever you wanna call it), and its practitioners, Clutch is all too often left out of the conversation. Which is asinine. Starting with 1993's Transnational Speedway League, the Maryland four-piece has been dropping sinewy Zep-and-Sabb riffs that are worth their weight in gold. And Neil Fallon's gravelly bark spins tales that retell history, drop the occasional pop-culture reference, or take you to another world entirely. MARK LORE

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

serpentwithfeet: Deacon's Tour

Fresh off a collaboration with Björk for her Cornucopia tour, serpentwithfeet will bring his otherworldly tenderness to the stage in support of his 2021 album, Deacon. The album is a passionate study in love, particularly Black queer love, which flourishes with his soaring vocals, '90s-influenced melodies, romantic lyricism, and experimental production.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

A Day To Remember with The Used

Florida-based quartet A Day to Remember are known for their cathartic pop-punk and metalcore sound that has soundtracked Hot Topic stores for over a decade. The music video for their hit song "All I Want" remains a true time capsule of 2011 with appearances from scene kings like Pete Wentz, Andrew W.K., Bring Me the Horizon, and more. Catch the band supporting their latest release, You're Welcome, after opening sets from emo heavies The Used, post-hardcore outfit Movements, and fellow Florida pop-punk band Magnolia Park.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

John Doe Folk Trio with Claire Tucker

The John Doe Folk Trio is the new Americana-tinged project of the mysteriously named punk icon and X frontman who has joined forces with Willie Nelson's bassist Kevin Smith and NRBQ's drummer Conrad Choucron. They will support their debut album, Fables in a Foreign Land, which features writing credits from Shirley Manson (of Garbage), Exene Cervenka (of X), Terry Allen, and Louie Pérez (of Los Lobos).

(High Dive, Fremont)

Luna Li with zzzahara

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Luna Li creates a world full of fantastical glittering daydreams with her indie-pop tunes full of playful lyrics like "I'm a fairy, I was birthed from a flower, feeling all sweet and sour." She will play songs from her latest album, Duality, with support from LA-based indie rock artist zzzahara.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Ramp Up The Vote: Rally for Reproductive Rights

Filth Is Eternal, Punitive Damage, and Spurr will bring their dark and heavy sounds out to the Seattle Center skate park for a part concert, part rally supporting reproductive justice and abortion rights.

(Broad Street Skatepark, Uptown)

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Here's your chance to see a real-life Beatle live! Legendary drummer Ringo Starr will treat Seattleites to a well-rounded set of Beatles songs, original solo tunes, and other crowd pleasing covers. He will welcome endless amounts of peace and love, but please don't give him any fan mail.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Maggie O’Farrell

Maggie O'Farrell shook the lit world with 2020's Hamnet, a fictional account of Shakespeare's son's life that NPR deemed a "brilliant turn to historical fiction to confront a parent's worst nightmare." The Northern Irish author returns with The Marriage Portrait, another historical foray set in Renaissance Italy. She'll dig into the details of the book at this talk (perhaps she'll share why she wrote it in the contentious present tense).

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

In Person Author Talk: Edd Kimber, Small Batch Bakes

Edd Kimber won The Great British Bake Off years before America became infatuated with The Great British Bake Off. It was back in 2010, the very first season of the show, which never aired in the US. Since then, Kimber has gone from debt collector to baking icon and author of half a dozen cookbooks. His latest is a game-changer. While most baking and dessert cookbooks are full of recipes to feed a crowd—two dozen cupcakes, five dozen cookies, a three-layer 9-inch cake that a family of four couldn’t conquer in under a week without experiencing some serious sugar shakes—Kimber’s latest, Small Batch Bakes, was inspired by his time at home with his partner during lockdown. Kimber wanted to bake, but he didn’t want a whole bakery’s worth of treats taking over their kitchen with nowhere to go, so he got to work developing sweet and savory recipes to feed fewer people. Four strawberries and creme éclairs, six pistachio and raspberry meringue cookies, and a single “emergency” chocolate chip cookie. Amazing. At Book Larder he’ll sign copies of Small Batch Bakes and, if we’re lucky, share a few more small baking secrets. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Book Larder, Fremont)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

The La Stella Foundation and Greg Olson Productions present Spellbound: The 43rd Film Noir Series

Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, returns with Spellbound, the longest-running film noir program in the world. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deems this year's lineup "exciting and refreshing," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who calls Spellbound "the best series in Seattle film history." Don't miss screenings of Night and The City, A Place In The Sun, Drive, and more on Wednesday nights in October and November; the series kicks off this week with The Maltese Falcon.

(Stroum Jewish Community Center, Mercer Island)

LIVE MUSIC

Atmosphere

Beloved hip-hop duo Atmosphere, headed by rapper Slug and DJ/producer Ant, will swing through Seattle with their unique (and damn near revolutionary to those who first heard them in the early '00s) style in support of their latest full-length, WORD? Fellow rhymers Blimes and Gab will get the silky tunes flowing alongside Plain Ole Bill.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Band-Maid

Band-Maid is a hard-hitting five-piece Japanese rock band that contrasts their aggressive metal-influenced sound with the aesthetics of maid café uniforms. Expect to hear tracks off of their latest full-length, Unseen World, with assertive names like "No God" and "I Seek Revenge."

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Metric

Indie sleaze is back, didn’t you hear? The quartet fronted by mezzo-soprano Emily Haines is coming to town just in time with their synth-infused sound that defined 2000s indie rock. Sing along to throwbacks like "Black Sheep" and "Help I'm Alive" along with new material from their latest album, Formentera. Alt-rock duo Secret Machines will open.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Sheer Mag with Twompsax and Star Party

Philly indie rock band Sheer Mag got together in bedroom in 2014, but their goal has always been “sheer magnitude,” which is also what led to their name. Informed by ’70s classic rock and punk, the group is fronted by stunning powerhouse singer Tina Halladay, and has been heralded by critics as one of the most exciting and badass bands of the last decade. Want verification? Just take a listen to their catchy and soulful 2021 single, “Crushed Velvet.” While the band hasn’t released a project since 2019’s excellent 10-track sophomore album, Distant Call, the band’s upcoming tour stop might provide a chance to hear album highlights like “Keep Runnin,” and “Steel Sharpens Steel,” and hopefully also get a taste of what they’ve been working on since. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Jessica Gigot with Nancy Leson

Galloping into town from her Skagit Valley farm, poet-farmer extraordinaire Jessica Gigot will discuss her meditative new book, A Little Bit of Land, with award-winning food writer and Food For Thought radio show co-host Nancy Leson.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Terry Brooks

Terry Brooks, 23-time New York Times bestseller and leading voice in epic fantasy fiction, will head to University Book Store for the release of the second book in Viridian Deep, his fresh fantastical series. Daughter of Darkness follows a girl's journey through a newly discovered magical world, complete with goblin prisons, fae, and shrouded secrets.

(University Book Store, Northeast Seattle)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Flock! Queer Stand-Up Comedy

This recurring night of stand-up hosted by Howie Echo-Hawk features Seattle's finest queer and POC comedians. This time around, the show will feature local funny faves Andy Gallegos, Keeks, Juno Men, Dewa Dorjae, Andy Iwancio, and others.

(Olmstead, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Wolf Alice

London-based rockers Wolf Alice effortlessly transition from a serene and subtle sound one moment to a raucous cacophony the next. Their three albums to date, My Love is Cool, Visions of a Life, and Blue Weekend, are all Mercury Prize nominees and have been critically lauded, including Pitchfork calling Blue Weekend, "pristine and emotionally extravagant."

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Book Signing Event with J. Kenji López-Alt

Famed chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt will sign copies of his latest book of recipes and techniques, The Wok.

(Uwajimaya, Chinatown-International District)

LIVE MUSIC

Ata Kak

When Awesome Tapes from Africa label head Brian Shimkovitz found Ata Kak's self-released cassette, Obaa Sima, at a roadside stall in Ghana, he was so taken by the vibrant blend of hypnotic synth-pop and lo-fi hip-hop that he decided to start the label and re-release the album to the masses. Catch the mysterious Ghanaian musician for this rare US tour date with local support from DJ duo The Silk Road.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Marcus King: Young Blood

Marcus King, a 26-year-old blues-rock prodigy out of Greenville, South Carolina, will return to town for a two-night stint supporting his sophomore album, Young Blood.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

New Order & Pet Shop Boys - The Unity Tour

Iconic synth-pop Englishmen New Order and the Pet Shop Boys will join forces on their Unity Tour, taking audiences back to the '80s with era-defining classics like New Order's "Blue Monday" and the Pet Shop Boys' "West End Girls." Grammy-winning producer DJ Paul Oakenfold will get the nostalgic tunes flowing.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Otoboke Beaver

Mosh along to Kyoto-based punk quartet Otoboke Beaver's fast and ferocious anti-love songs that soar on seething rage and masterful riffs as they stop by on their Super Champion tour.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Mars Volta

Progressive rock duo The Mars Volta will stop through Seattle for a two-night stint supporting their self-titled seventh album, in which frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala lyrically addresses his family's recent struggles with the Church of Scientology.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Drag Does...Clue

"I work for the State Department, and I'm a homosexual." Skarlet Dior Black's dragstravaganza of pop culture nostalgia channels campy murder mayhem this month on the theme of '85 mystery flick Clue. (We assume that means an all-out celebration of Miss Scarlet, who we just discovered wasn't played by Susan Sarandon, but another actress named Lesley Ann Warren who looks exactly like her. Who knew!!) Skarlet Dior Black will exude mysterious realness alongside Diamond Lil, Franzia, Glenn Coco, Ruby Bouche, and Vel Veeta.

(Timbre Room, Downtown)

Taylor Fest

Calling all local Swifties! Come out of your cottagecore hibernation in honor of the pop princess' comeback with an all-Taylor all-night dance party. Make some new friends, argue about what really happened with Karlie Kloss, and get pumped up for Midnights while you dance to a mix of deep cuts and hits alike.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Seattle Children's Festival

Returning to an in-person format this year (with a virtual option also available), the donation-based Seattle Children's Festival will include cultural performances by Northwest Kung Fu School, Joyas Mestizas, and Huaxing Youth Performing Arts Center, plus drag queen storytime with Aleksa Manila, sing-alongs, community dragon sculpting, and much more.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

FILM

Campout Cinema

Grab your sleeping bag for Does This Unit Have a Soul?, a cult sci-fi screening series (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) held after hours in MoPOP's Sky Church space. (There are donation-based virtual watch-along options, too.) The series continues this month with Cronenberg's signature body horror Videodrome.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

International Independent Video Store Day

Long live physical media! Shamble over to Scarecrow on October 15 to celebrate independent video stores at this all-day event, which includes a "psychotronic sale" of titles from Kino Lorber, Studio Ghibli, and more, plus 50% off all used items. If you can't stop by the cavernous video mainstay, head to their YouTube channel for livestreamed musical acts and other programming.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

Midsommar vs. The VVitch Film Talk

Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?Two modern cult horror films, two spooky auteurs—led by cinema writer John Trafton, this stand-off between Robert Eggers's Puritan madhouse The VVitch and Ari Aster's Midsommar will have you donning your flower crowns and pentagrams. (Arrive early to snag "Team THE VVitch" and "Team Midsommar" t-shirts!) Having trouble picking a team? Check out screenings of Midsommar and The VVitch at SIFF Cinema Egyptian on October 15 before heading to the film talk at SIFF Film Center on October 26.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

FOOD & DRINK

Ballard Wine Walk

Stroll through Ballard and sample vintages from 15 different Washington wineries at 15 different boutiques. Discounted bottles will also be available for sale. Proceeds support tthe Ballard Alliance, a non-profit neighborhood organization.

(Various locations, Ballard)

GEEK & GAMING

Our Flag Means Death Seattle Meet Up

Yarr your way back to the golden age of piracy at this cosplay meet-up, where you'll find fans of HBO Max rom-com Our Flag Means Death on deck in full costume. Don't forget to bring swashbuckling snacks to share.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Gareth Emery: LSR/CITY V2

British trance DJ Gareth Emery will blow your mind with a hypnotizing laser light show choreographed to his electronic tunes. Using "never-before-seen technology," this show claims to "[raise] the bar for multi-sensory live concert experiences."

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Gloria Trevi Isla: Divina Tour

The reigning "Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop" Gloria Trevi will breeze through town on her Isla Divina tour, supporting her new album of the same name.

(accesso ShoWare Center, Kent)

ings, Tomo Nakayama, and Adriana McCassim

Revel in a blissful evening of angelic vocals and whimsical acoustic sounds with performances from "lullaby rock" troubadour ings, folk-inspired pop artist Tomo Nakayama, and tender garage rock musician Adriana McCassim.

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

Love Battery, Purple Strange, and Guest Directors

To a degree, the members of Love Battery are the Rodney Dangerfields of Seattle’s grunge-era rock renaissance. Their 1990 EP Between the Eyes and 1992 album Dayglo represent peaks in Sub Pop Records’ early-’90s catalog, yet the label always seemed to regard Love Battery as a low priority compared to Nirvana, Mudhoney, and TAD. As Love Battery were touring the US at the height of their Sub Pop-affiliated glory, their hard-drinkin’/hard-tokin’ members were still sleeping on the floors of kind fans’ dwellings. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

Scorpions: Rock Believer Tour with Whitesnake

Leather-clad hard rock relics Scorpions have been consistently releasing albums and touring the world for over fifty years. They will take off on their Rock Believer tour supporting their nineteenth studio album of the same name, while surely sprinkling in crowd-pleasing classics like "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "Wind of Change." Fellow hair metal kings Whitesnake will open.

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

Seattle Classic Guitar Society - Meng Su

Classical guitarist Meng Su, known for her work in the Beijing Guitar Duo, has captivated audiences and critics alike with her poised performance style and refined artistry. Don't miss this rare solo performance in partnership with the Seattle Classic Guitar Society.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Superorganism

British indie pop band and self-proclaimed "pop culture junkies" Superorganism will take the stage in support of their new album, World Wide Pop, which Under The Radar described as "simple, bubbly, and elemental, the type that could appeal to radio listeners, music junkies, and playlist-obsessives alike." Arrive in time to catch an opening set from experimental psych-pop outfit Blood Cultures.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Genderqueer: Halloween Edition

Put your own twist on gender norms, or shirk them entirely—this is GenderQueer, a new drag experience performed entirely by non-binary performers. Hosted by campy diva Mx. O Gender, this month's creepy Halloween edition of the show will feature enby glamazons Arlo Moon, Duella, Glen Coco, Velicity Dior Black, and Viper Fengz as they explore the "gender universe."

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Horror Hi-Fi

LA-based DJ Alex Oxley will haunt the dance floor with a ghostly brew of technoir, zombie-wave, Italo-Giallo, and creep house at this audio-visual Halloween dance party.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Tristan and Isolde

This interpretation of one of opera's most passionate and seductive works was composed by Richard Wagner based on a medieval Celtic romance. Poisons and love potions complicate matters in the short-lived royal tale led by Argentine stage director Marcelo Lombardero.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

VISUAL ART

Stephanie Simek: tied to the moon, tide to the moon

Multifaceted maker Stephanie Simek (she's previously created a room-sized crystal radio, self-assembling keys, and an observatory tower in Corinth, Vermont) will present new three-dimensional works in this solo exhibition. Tied to the moon, tide to the moon is derived from an "unenacted" play that the artist penned in 2020; a text by artist Charles Stobbs III accompanies the exhibition.

(Veronica, Mount Baker)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Jamali Maddix

Host of Vice's controversial Hate Thy Neighbour and cool-guy millennial comic Jamali Maddix will head to Seattle with more of his sharp, singular approach and a decidedly goofy voice.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

JR De Guzman

JR De Guzman will sling jokes with his guitar in tow for this evening of acoustic tunes and comedy about the perils of post-college life.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

Dracula Unleashed!: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Film Talk

Film writer John Trafton and programmer Heather Marie Bartels will lead participants into the night during this in-depth look at a legendary bloodsucker. Focusing on film depictions of Dracula, the pair will discuss early adaptations of the monster in Nosferatu, Christopher Lee's Hammer Horror interpretation, and Francis Ford Coppola's stylish '90s take. This week, SIFF Cinema Egyptian will screen Drácula and Dracula's Daughter on October 16 in preparation for the film talk at SIFF Film Center on October 19.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Alex G

Back in 2019, former Stranger writer Andrew Gospe wrote: "A prolific young songwriter builds a following on Bandcamp and indie-rock “fame” swiftly follows. That’s more or less the trajectory of Alex G, 26-year-old Domino signee Alex Giannascoli, who’s put out records at a frightening rate since his teens. His story recalls that of Car Seat Headrest, the local KEXP darling and favorite of rock fans who want to party like it’s 1987. Giannascoli’s music is also a throwback, sure—it’s hard not to be when we’re talking dudes with guitars in 2019—but his doglegged song structures, offbeat production choices, and reticence to explain the meaning of his often elliptical lyrics make his work come off as a personal document instead of an homage." He will stop by with tracks from his new album, God Save the Animals, alongside indie rock artist Barrie.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour

The bitch is back (again)! Elton John will rocket through town for the second time on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (he swears it's actually the final tour this time) with a two-night run in Tacoma, giving Pacific Northwesterners one last chance to see him perform classics such as “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” "Bennie And The Jets," and “Your Song" live.

(Tacoma Dome, Tacoma)

Latin Fire

Alongside acclaimed trumpeter José Sibaja and soprano Mónica Ábrego, the Seattle Symphony will perform a fiery set of Latin American orchestral hits that promise to "sizzle with danceable rhythms."

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Panic! At The Disco: Viva Las Vengeance Tour

Once a pop-punk quartet that soundtracked many teenage Myspace profiles, Panic! At The Disco is now the theatrical pop solo project of founding frontman Brendon Urie. He will stop by Seattle on his Viva Las Vengeance tour to support his latest album of the same name. As Mercury writer Jenni Moore once wrote, "come for the older hits, but stay to hear Urie’s soaring vocals on his jazz-influenced new material." Or, come for the openers! Welsh pop star Marina (FKA Marina and the Diamonds) will start off the night alongside Dallas-based indie rock band Little Image.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Jim Woodring Talk and Book Signing

Even if you haven't heard Jim Woodring's name before, you might be familiar with Frank, a famous character developed as part of the cartoonist's dreamy, anthropomorphic world. Catch up with the iconic artist at this celebration of his new graphic novel, One Beautiful Spring Day; he'll discuss the book's "inner workings and hidden aspects," and you can get a copy signed by Woodring himself.

(Vashon Center for the Arts, Vashon)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience

In case you haven't noticed, Seattle is a major epicenter for glass art, boasting both the Chihuly Garden and Glass and the nearby Pilchuck Glass School. Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience celebrates the best glass work the city has to offer with a four-day festival—attendees can scope out exhibitions, party with glass lovers, and take part in tours and demos with local talents and legendary glass artists. We're stoked for Native Voices, an Indigenous glass art exhibition and demo by Blown Away season three contestant Dan Friday on October 14.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

FILM

Don't Worry Darling

Between spitgate, Shiagate, and that nefarious "Miss Flo" quote, public interest in Don't Worry Darling has thus far revolved around its wacky off-screen drama. But Olivia Wilde's film sounds like a legitimately fun, chilly thriller—it stars Florence Pugh (Miss Flo herself) and Harry Styles (?!) as a '50s-era couple living in an experimental neighborhood rife with strange secrets.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Earshot Jazz Double Feature: No Maps On My Taps and About Tap

As part of the Earshot Jazz Festival , the longstanding creative nonprofit will co-present this toe-tapping double feature of documentaries by NYC filmmaker George T. Nierenberg. No Maps On My Taps (1979) is widely regarded as having ushered in a tap dance renaissance; About Tap, released six years later, focuses on the stories of legendary tappers Sandman Sims, Chuck Green, and Bunny Briggs, and shares the significant role of tap dancing within Black cultural heritage.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

Forbidden Love: The Unashamed Stories of Lesbian Lives

When lesbian pulp fiction emerged in the '50s, it had its fair share of problems—these "taboo" stories were often sensationalized and seen as immoral. Even so, this literature helped develop a burgeoning underground lesbian movement that was as vibrant as it was dangerous. In the 1992 documentary Forbidden Love: The Unashamed Stories of Lesbian Lives, women at the center of the mid-century lesbian bar culture share their stories. The film's eye-opening accounts are set to a sweet soundtrack of '50s and '60s hits.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

2022 HUMP! Film Festival - Streaming

On weekends through October 16, draw a bubble bath and stream the 2022 selections from Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival, a kinky celebration of all genders and orientations.

(Virtual, Friday-Sunday)

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen's technicolor odyssey stays true to the tour de force that was David Bowie. Centering his experimental, forward-thinking vision, Moonage Daydream, the first "officially sanctioned film" about the artist, includes rare and never-before-seen footage guided by narration from Bowie himself.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Seattle Latino Film Festival

This year's Seattle Latino Film Festival coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month to bring vital cross-cultural perspectives to venues city-wide. Standouts include It Runs In The Family, a Dominican documentary about a queer filmmaker, and Gaspar, a Bolivian drama following the relationship between a musician and his son.

(Various locations, Monday-Saturday)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

A vital voice in the Seattle film scene since '96, the Seattle Queer Film Festival is now presented in a hybrid format, showcasing a wide range of stories from diverse queer communities. Expect ten days of queer magic with in-person and virtual screening options, plus buzzy parties, meetups, filmmaker panels, workshops, and great conversation. (We're stoked for the world premiere of WHAT THE FUNK?!, a doc celebrating Seattle's first inaugural What the Funk?! BIPOC Burlesque Festival, on opening night.)

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of festival faves like Butterfly in the Sky, which revisits the sweet story behind Reading Rainbow, and Come Back Anytime, which follows a self-taught Japanese ramen master's life.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown and Virtual, Monday-Thursday)

Tacoma Film Festival 2022

The Tacoma Film Festival returns to celebrate all things independent film with screenings of 32 feature documentaries and narrative films, over 140 short works by filmmakers from across the world, workshops, and juried awards. Standouts include Walk Don’t Run: The Story of the Ventures on opening night, feel-good Reading Rainbow documentary Butterfly in the Sky, and Know Your Place, the debut feature film by Iranian American writer-director Zia Mohajerjasbi.

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Down The Rabbit Hole

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and a tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday)

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

(DAR Rainier Chapter House, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.

(Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, Friday-Saturday)

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue 2022

Here's the situation: the Georgetown Morgue, home of creepy carcasses and cremations and the site of a macabre murder, is unleashing a toxic stench in the neighborhood. Gross. Word on the street is that the smell is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a nefarious oddball named Dr. Simons—you could go investigate, but you might lose a limb or two. Who's up for the challenge?

(Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District, Thursday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Earshot Jazz Festival 2022

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences with an extensive lineup that covers live music, film screenings, social justice forums, artist panels, and more. The festival will open with a tribute to PNW jazz icon Overton Berry and continue with highlights including vintage-pop vocalist Kat Edmonson, West African singer-songwriter Habib Koité, and prolific saxophonist Charles Lloyd with his Ocean Trio.

(Various locations, Wednesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky tells a heartwarming tale of a young Black boy whose guitarist aspirations lead him on a creative journey set to rock tunes. The jangly new musical was inspired by Seattle musical legend Jimi Hendrix—tell your kiddos he was born in ye olde 20th century.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

Can Can's The Hitchcock Hotel

Watch your step when you head to Can Can Culinary Cabaret this fall—you'll be transported to the dilapidated Hitchcock Hotel, where the world's creepiest employees carry on their seriously supernatural tasks. Expect to tangle with the paranormal for this cabaret evening of haunting dance performances and strangely sexy songs, complete with market-fresh fare and ghoulishly decadent cocktails.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

In the Time of the Butterflies

Based on the '94 novel by Julia Alvarez, this production (the first in Book-It Repertory Theatre's 2022/23 season ) tells the story of four sisters in the Dominican Republic living under former President Trujillo's authoritarian rule, and the revolution that would shape their lives and their country.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

La Tofana's Poison Emporium

Grab your mortars and pestles, ladies, 'cuz this one's about herbal potions and crappy husbands. In 17th-century Rome, three generations of women treat physical ailments and emotional ills from their apothecary, but a sudden scandal threatens to twist their fate.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Wednesday-Sunday)

Little Shop of Horrors

Fans of carnivorous plants, aliens, and doo-wop will appreciate this sci-fi musical frolic, wherein a seemingly benign new plant at a flower shop develops an unfortunate fondness for human blood. Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors is a Broadway classic with wide appeal, set to a swinging Motown soundtrack and possessing an unexpectedly pointed capitalist critique.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Misanthropy: A New Werewolf Dark Comedy

It's a journey of self-transformation, but make it campy and werewolf-y. Just in time for Halloween, this dark comedy by playwright Hannah A. Nielsen follows a young woman whose depression naps are replaced by some weird, gory changes after she's bitten by a strange animal.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

Occurrence 11

This edition of Spectrum Dance's Occurrence series draws from the previous 10 "occurrences" for a mash-up of choreographic play modeled after Merce Cunningham's "Event" performances.

(Spectrum Studio Theater, Central District, Thursday-Sunday)

Swimming While Drowning

Gritty but hopeful, this award-winning play follows a teen who lands in an LGBT shelter in Los Angeles after experiencing homophobia at home. While there, Angelo meets another youth who teaches him a thing or two about poetry and love.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

This Is Halloween 15-year Celebration

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 15 years at Triple Door with all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, we know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

To Kill a Mockingbird

To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and required reading at schools everywhere, was translated into a record-shattering play by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin in 2018 (it's the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, according to Deadline). See what the fuss is about at this performance of the complex coming-of-age tale.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

What the Constitution Means to Me

How might the Constitution impact generations to come? Playwright Heidi Schreck digs into it in this funny, insightful play, which traces the relationship between four generations of women.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Chihuly

Dale Chihuly, the blown glass master who needs no introduction, is the focus of this solo exhibition, which curates his experimentations in contemporary and traditional glass techniques over his illustrious five-decade career.

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Fluid In Nature

Lummi artist Dan Friday and Tlingit artists Preston Singletary and Raven Skyriver come together in Fluid in Nature, a contemporary glass exhibition that merges modern approaches with traditional Native imagery and techniques for a potent celebration of the three glass masters.

(Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday)

Kiki Elice Turner, Rik'isha Taylor, Rontherin Ratliff, and Darryl DeAngelo Terrell

Wa Na Wari's dynamic new exhibition features multimedia works by artists Rik’isha Taylor and Kiki Elice Turner, queer femme photographer and videographer Darryl DeAngelo Terrell, and New Orleans-based artist Rontherin Ratliff.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

Parisjoy Jennings and Kim Thompson: Live in Magma Slit

Donna Huanca’s collaborators, textile artist Parisjoy Jennings and movement artist Kim Thompson, will present a "multi-hour, multi-sensory ritual performance" in the Magma Slit exhibition space, entangling themselves within the installation and engaging with Huanca's sand-covered platform.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday)

Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration

Weaving together visual art, historical artifacts, and first-person accounts from the 1940s through the present day, Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration finds the connecting threads between Japanese American World War II resistance movements and contemporary Asian American activism.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Srijon Chowdhury: Same Old Song

Expect the unexpected when looking at Srijon Chowdhury's oil paintings—the Portland-based artist moves fluidly between stylized and realist aesthetics, reinterpreting the traditional genres of family portraiture, biblical scenes, and vanitas through a deep commitment to all things existential, apocalyptic, and mystical.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER)

For this exhibition, the Esthetical Society for Transcendental and Applied Realization (AKA ESTAR(SER), an international research collective) dug through the Frye's collection to stage a series of artworks in triads. Inspired by the ancient fable of the "third bird," each grouping of three works prompts intimate conversations around looking, fear, fascination, and the complex dynamics of the museum space.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)